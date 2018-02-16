Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus went mansion hunting in LA on Valentine’s Day

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus spent Valentine's Day doing a little house hunting: https://t.co/nHZmGbgBg1 pic.twitter.com/k2I9jwaOpH — E! News (@enews) February 16, 2018

Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck are still together, just FYI. They’re also still dressing like twinsies. They went house hunting on Valentine’s Day, I believe this is their second trip looking for mansions that we’ve heard about, and frankly I’m jealous. I wouldn’t trade places with either of them, but I wish I could go look at mansions and compounds and actually be able to afford one. According to E!, which sounds like they’re getting updates straight from Affleck’s camp, these two spent their Valentine’s Day dressed mostly in black with matching gray shirts and looking at homes in the $8-$10 million price range. After they arrived back at Affleck’s place, a very large assortment of Valentine’s balloons was delivered. I can’t imagine Lindsay was able to take those back to New York with her, but that sounds thoughtful if not practical.

On Wednesday, Valentine’s Day, Affleck and Shookus went house-hunting in the upscale coastal Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, a few miles away from the home where Garner lives with her and Affleck’s three kids, E! News has learned. “Ben and Lindsay spent Valentine’s Day house hunting in Pacific Palisades,” an eyewitness told E! News. “They visited two homes in the $8 million-$10 million range with a broker who gave them tours.” Affleck, who maintains a separate residence in Los Angeles, and Shookus, who has a home in New York City with her daughter, have not commented. The two showed some PDA during their romantic house hunting trek. “While Ben and Lindsay were waiting for the first house to be opened, Ben grabbed Lindsay on the doorstep and pulled her in close for a hug,” the eyewitness continued. “They were swaying back and forth hugging and laughing. He kissed her on the forehead. He walked with his arm around her and put his hand on her lower back. They seemed very happy and close. They spent about 20 minutes at each house and left with flyers showing the price and layouts of each. They went back to Ben’s house for the afternoon.” “After they returned home, a delivery arrived with an enormous balloon arrangement of Valentine’s themed balloons,” the eyewitness said. “There were big pink hearts, glitter hearts, flower balloons and all types of things that made up a giant creation. It was so big the delivery man had trouble getting it out of the truck. He made it up to Ben’s gate and left the delivery.”

[From E! Online]

As E! mentioned, Lindsay lives and works in New York, she’s a producer for Saturday Night Live, and her child is there. I can’t imagine that these two will be able to live together or even visit each other more than a couple of weekends a month, which seems to be their current schedule. It takes about five and a half hours to fly from NY to LA and while they’re surely flying private that’s got to wear on them. It probably keeps their relationship fresh though, and I imagine it works for now. It worked for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux for a few years too.

Ben’s status as Batman is still thought to be up in the air. It’s the 15th anniversary of his clunker of a superhero movie with Jennifer Garner, Daredevil, with The Telegraph and Men’s Health publishing pieces on what a disaster it was. The Telegraph even titled their story “How Ben Affleck Almost Burnt Marvel to the Ground.” It’s behind a paywall but you can read it if you register for an account. The gist is that Ben overplayed the part while Garner played it safe, but of course there were so many other people to blame as well. So we have this feel good story about Ben shopping for houses with Lindsay and how romantic it is. Did he learn nothing from his public relationship with Jennifer Lopez?

Meanwhile Jennifer Garner was seen hugging a “mystery man” this week. The photos are exclusives, as are the pictures of Affleck and Shookus on Valentine’s Day, but you can see them on Metro.co.uk. It just looks like a side hug from a friend as they’re walking somewhere. I doubt there’s much more to see there.

Also several outlets are making a big deal out of these photos of Affleck and Garner outside their son’s basketball practice. They don’t look like they’re arguing to me, but the tabloids are suggesting that’s what happened. They’re probably just annoyed that the paparazzi are there.