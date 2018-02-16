Justin Theroux & Jennifer split after Cabo vacay, he has been living in NYC for months

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston split after two and a half years of marriage *FILE PHOTOS*

The wording was very careful on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s statement announcing their split: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The part I caught on was “at the end of last year.” Jennifer and Justin were in Cabo on vacation at the end of 2017. While there weren’t many (or any) loved-up JORTS photos between Jen and Justin, many thought – at the time – that things were fine between them. As it turns out, the Cabo trip was their last-ditch effort to save their marriage:

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tried to save their marriage with one final vacation to Mexico, Us Weekly has learned. The last time the pair were photographed together was on January 1, enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Aniston’s Horrible Bosses costar Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

“Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo. She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage,” an insider tells Us about their post-Christmas getaway. “The Cabo trip was a make or break vacation for Jen and Justin. They went away with their friends hoping to have fun and work on it.”

Unfortunately, the romantic vacation didn’t go as planned. “The guys and girls hung out separately in Mexico,” the source notes. “It didn’t work.”

[From Us Weekly]

I don’t think anyone should do a last-ditch vacation to save your marriage… and do it as a two-couple vacation. Of course it didn’t work out! And who remembers the initial split between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt? They went on vacation in Mexico just before the split announcement too. I think Cabo is where men go to tell Jennifer Aniston that it’s over.

As for WHY it’s over… TMZ has a story that says what I’ve been saying for a year: Justin lives in New York and Jennifer barely comes to New York.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said Thursday they decided to separate at the end of last year, but New York sources who live around Justin say Jennifer’s been absent from his NYC life since August. Justin has an apartment in the West Village … an apartment that has become famous since he and a neighbor have waged all-out war with each other.

Our sources say they saw Justin all the time, but she stopped coming during the summer. The last photo we found of the 2 of them at the apartment was October 1.

Our sources say they have not prepared divorce papers or even hired lawyers, although it’s obvious from their statement — “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple” — that divorce is inevitable. One source familiar with the couple said the rumbling is that they will do what celebs are increasingly doing — getting their business managers involved first and reaching a property settlement — and then, when it’s all but a done deal, file legal docs in court. It avoids turning divorce into a soap opera.

[From TMZ]

I’m including photos of Justin getting pap’d in New York from December 2017 and February 2018. Like, this week, he was getting pap’d a lot and it was getting very noticeable that he was just living in New York full-time, and that he hadn’t seen Jennifer since New Year’s. What their joint statement calls “further speculation” was literally people just noticing that Justin was getting pap’d a lot in New York and that they were rarely even in the same state.

Justin Theroux pushes his bike after grabbing lunch with friends in Soho

Justin Theroux hangs out with a buddy in NYC

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

125 Responses to “Justin Theroux & Jennifer split after Cabo vacay, he has been living in NYC for months”

  1. Talie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:29 am

    They seemed like they had the perfect setup for two childless people…they saw each other when they wanted, went on fab vacations, lived in beautiful homes. Guess it only looks good from the outside.

    Reply
  2. Liberty says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:30 am

    i assume she gets Cabo in the divorce, and he gets Cousin Terry, and the jeans-horn.

    Reply
  3. Becks says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:30 am

    This break up makes me sad and I don’t know that I’ve ever seen Justin Theroux in anything (wasn’t he in Zoolander?) but for some reason I have remained a huge Jen fan throughout the years so I hope she’s happier now.

    Reply
  4. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I know the tabloids will be eating out for years on Brad and Jen conjecture, but how about Justin and Angie? (I don’t think she’d have anything to do with anyone associated with Terry Richardson, just thinking about the tabloids)

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:34 am

    And now we enter into another cycle of “Brad and Jen Seeing Each Other Again! – It Was Always Meant to Be!” and “Real Reason Her Marriage Fell Apart – She’s Pregnant with Brad’s Baby, Tells Friends “I Never Stopped Loving Him!”.

    Justin Theroux is a good screenwriter and an okay actor but he seems like a jerk in real life. The ex that he dumped for Aniston must be laughing her ass off right now.

    Reply
    • Red says:
      February 16, 2018 at 7:38 am

      I was literally just thinking that! I hope his ex found peace before this, but you know this is the cherry on top. I could never root for this couple because of that. I’m sure we will get tons of stories now about how Jen is just doing so much better now that she’s single.

      Reply
    • JKL says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:27 am

      I’m sure he is so upset that his ex might be enjoying this, and not out banging a twenty-something.
      Yup, absolutely sure…

      Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:43 am

      @grabbyhands

      When did thise headlines ever stop?

      The tabloids know their market, and even though the Jen brigade is moving into AARP territory, the bottomline is that in order to successfully sell rags and bloids to Walmart bunnies this premise has to be adhered to: Jen is THEM. Therefore Jen gets revenge, gets her comeuppance while Angelina their nemesis will sleazy be beat down.

      Brad is never the villain, or the ex they treat into.

      The one sided cat fight is what sells and makes headlines. Ask Chelsea Handler. She and her irrational rage and angst, are their audience personified.

      If she lands someone new, this targeted group will fawn over him the same way they did over Jon Mayer and Vince Vaughn. When they leave her they’ll get a few kicks in the teeth on the way out the door, but ultimately her audience will need to always go back to Brangelina in some form/fashion- thats what has fueled her audience and her career.

      Reply
    • BorderMollie says:
      February 16, 2018 at 1:29 pm

      Surely, surely!, that nonsense is done. The dead horse was beaten for a decade, there’s nothing left! They’ve been apart for around three times as long as they were ever together, and they were hardly in the same location even when they actually were together. It’s dead and gone lol!

      Reply
  6. AbbyRose says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:36 am

    It’s like deja by all over again. Didn’t she and Pitt go on a vacation with Courtney and David Arquette at the end or their marriage?

    Reply
  7. Arabella says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Why do you think Justin ended it instead of Jen?

    Reply
  8. deets says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:38 am

    National enquirer (very respectable. Much journalistic integrity) published a few months ago that Justin was having issues with his drug use (painkillers plus some for funsies). Made it sound like pills were the big issues though, and jealousy because he has a wondering eye.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:42 am

    The Batemans would want to go on vacation with a couple on the verge of splitting up? And one of that couple had to be coaxed into coming? Yeesh.

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I read she had stopped visiting him in NYC since October and wasn’t seeing much of him before that as far as visiting NYC when he was there.

    I kind of stick by the fact that they only went to Cabo to stop all of the rumors circulating that they hadn’t been seen together in months. That month before the trip the rumors were really revving up. They weren’t ready to announce the split, so got themselves papped in Mexico to stop them, but the separation was a done deal and working out the details. Thus, why her home was in AD, getting ready to sell it.

    Or, maybe, like ALWAYS these days, LOL, I’m wrong, and she’s keeping the house. Maybe he didn’t put a dime into buying it or renovating it and it’s hers. And maybe it was a last-ditch effort for them. But I don’t really think so, since she really hasn’t been going to NYC much at all since August, it seems, and never after October.

    At least, Brad and Angie’s marriage had imploded a year and a half before this, so it won’t be a huge gossip rag narrative on how Jen can’t make a marriage work, using Brad’s happy, happy marriage as an example of Jen being the problem. That does take a lot of the wind out of the poor Jen gossip stories. She was on Ellen looking fabulous, out at Ellen’s big birthday bash having fun, and then her fun birthday with her group of friends. Justin doesn’t seem to be running off into the sunset with another woman he’s calling his soulmate as the reason for the split. I think he will keep his business that way on the down low, and their split will die down. Because the gifs are all about Jen and Brad being single at the same time and the what-ifs. People are latching onto that scenario quickly, and Justin is going by the wayside.

    Reply
  11. Luca76 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:46 am

    They shouldn’t have gotten married they were completely different people and it fizzled out.. He is close and dear friends with one of the sleaziest,creepiest people on the planet. Just surprised there are no other parties involved (for now).

    Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      February 16, 2018 at 10:22 am

      @luca76

      Let’s not be too sanctimonious, as Aniston was right there schmoozing with Richardson sitting on his lap in pics, and even had him do their ‘wedding’ photography.

      She’s one of those that laps up both Richardson’s and Theroux’s faux edginess by association, but when the going gets rough will take a powder immediately.

      That said, Amy Sedaris is also said to be his very best friend. She, unlike Jen, is a real wit, smart and legitimately funny. A cool person. He got points from me for just knowing her- that’s why I knew from the start he’d eventually walk. Jennifer is to Amy, as Scott Baio is to Daniel Day Lewis.

      Reply
    • oh-dear says:
      February 16, 2018 at 10:36 am

      I think getting married served a very important purpose. It gave her a ‘legitimate’ relationship with her fanbase and separation from Brad Pitt. I think she wanted to narrative to change, and she changed it. I also believe this was a relationship of convenience, not love, and there was an expiry date on it. They could tolerate each other’s friends, support each other’s work from afar and still lead their own lives, in the meantime.

      Reply
  12. annabanana says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I don’t understand how going on a vacation can save a marriage. Delay it probably, but save it?

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I mean weren’t there lots of rumors about his cheating? They should’ve never walked down the aisle IMO

    Reply
  14. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Well, she got engaged a few weeks after Brangelina got engaged. From the very beginning, it was just a business deal. She has a husband to tote around HW and he gets a higher profile – not that she’s not over Pitt but she didn’t want that ‘poor Jen can’t keep a man’ narrative. Now that Brangelina are over, there is no need for her to keep her husband because the competition is over.

    You know this faux relationship is over because they have been telling the press that they are still together and happy and going strong just a few weeks ago. If couples give out statement like that to defend their relationship, you know it’s about to go down.

    Reply
    • lilian says:
      February 16, 2018 at 8:15 am

      Why would you thunk her marriage or the end of her marriage would have anything to do with anyone else but her and her husband. Seems like you are stretching nd putting people that don’t belong in this narritive.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 16, 2018 at 8:40 am

      Meh. Angie and Brad’s engagement meant nothing. They were already a very married couple with six kids. A ring had nothing to do with their commitment in a marriage-type situation. I would think six kids and together for years was the sign. And they stayed engaged for years doing nothing about it. You’re reaching.

      Reply
      • sunnydeereynolds says:
        February 16, 2018 at 9:50 am

        Reaching? Lol. Jen likes the competition whether you like it or not. She wants to be in the headlines everytime Brangelina is in the headlines so it’s not a stretch. I remember a few years ago, Jen was scheduled to promote her first perfume with Sephora in Europe. She cancelled the scheduled date and moved it a few days later on the same day someone from Brangelina had a movie premiere there. So, she moved it the exact same day. So both of them were in the news at the same time, and if I remember correctly, same city just different location. Like when Brad was engaged, a few weeks later, she was engaged too. There is no competition anymore so there’s no need to continue pretending to be the most relatable happy couple anymore.

  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Considering he was already in a long term relationship when they started seeing each other makes me wonder if he cheated. Aniston has a terrible man picker.

    Reply
  16. monette says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:01 am

    They had nothing in common! Except for the love of tanning, vacationing and make-up.
    They had an affair, just like Brad and Angie did. It was good for a while, but once the lust went away, they had nothing.
    People get together and married for the wrong reasons all the time.
    Nothing new.

    Reply
  17. Tiffany says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I mean, were they ever really alone. It seems they were always with a group of people from the honeymoon on. That can’t be good for a relationship.

    Reply
  18. Inas says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I don’t know but when I first saw Cabo photos, I thought they were old and recycled.
    When I read now the timeline and rumors last year and how absent they were from each other lives I still wonder. Were they separated long before Cabo and photos were to hide that? I remember Justin was waiting some nominations or so. They had many stuff on.

    It’s jut my speculation but I do still remember these photo and how old they seemed back then.

    I ‘am indifferent to Justin but sort of feel sorry for him now, he will be blasted as cheater, druggie and more .
    It’s already stared few months back but no one knew the campaign has started already. They will smear his life. My guess

    Reply
  19. JeanGenie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:37 am

    He probably cheated, and she agreed to block that narrative (for her own image) from the press. He doesn’t seem like someone who be celibate for months, while they lived on different coasts.

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:39 am

    At this point there doesn’t seem a lot to chew on, as far as gossip, because frankly the split wasn’t that unexpected. But we’ll see what pops up in the next weeks.

    Reply
  21. Darla says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I get the “he probably cheated” mantra because it’s true, it’s a stretch to imagine he wasn’t having sex all the time they have been apart. But…I think this is a gendered reaction. Nothing was stopping her from getting on a plane and flying to NY. She obviously didn’t want to.

    So…what makes you so sure it was him?

    Reply
  22. Alexandria says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I’m an Angie fan. Jen is not unattractive, she will move on. Also it’s best not to associate with someone who is best friends with Uncle Terry. I don’t think Jen or anyone is perfect but it has to crawl on her skin and bug her that he can stand predatory behaviour. In her own words, it’s not cool! So it’s also plausible she dumped him. Doesn’t matter anyway, marriage has ended. Jen should live her fab life and date around (with single people). I think she might find someone in her older age to chill with but not get married. Worked for Kurt and Goldie. So end of the day, I think Jen will move on.

    He creeps me out (regardless of scriptwriting skill). I’m actually glad Heidi did not marry him! She also deserves better!

    Reply
  23. Swack says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:24 am

    To me, some people should never marry. Not that that is a bad thing. Have relationships and move on.

    Reply
  24. Velvet Elvis says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Is there anyone who really believed that these two would stroll off into the sunset and grow old together? They never really even lived together. I don’t get the point of this marriage at really.

    Reply
  25. serena says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I think they both used each other knowingly (and maybe had an open marriage?), JT for her fame, JA to get a new ‘hipster/cool’ man. And now they’re done and probably sick of each other, even though it seems they were barely together at all.

    Reply
  26. lucy2 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Well, I was wrong, I thought they were just being private. It’s a shame for both of them, they seemed to like each other, but hopefully it’s amicable and they both move on.

    Not looking forward to the insane Brad/Jen headlines.

    Reply
  27. Patty says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:18 am

    They dated for five years and the marriage lasted around two years; they should have never gotten married.

    They are both adults and simple fact is they simply don’t want to be married to each other anymore. Kanye shrug.

    Reply
  28. Paley says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I’ve read they had a big fight around the holidays about not spending much time together. Maybe that was true. He’s a NY guy and she’s an LA girl, and after the bloom was off the rose, it got harder to commute.

    Reply
  29. Tallia says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I hope she finds happiness, single or married. I am trying to imagine her with someone else – he needs to have a laid back, go with the flow hippy vibe and not suffer from fragile masculinity. IMHO

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 16, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      I think she’s pretty inflexible in terms of her lifestyle, so she needs to find someone that’s willing to adopt her life as their own. Her friends, her vacations, her love of renovating homes, etc.

      She ate the same salad every day for ten years, she goes on the same Mexican vacations with the same people every year, same hair since 2000…she knows what she likes and she isn’t going to change now.

      In spite of all that she seems to gravitate towards men that don’t fit into her life very well or are equally set in their own ways. Vince Vaughn and Chicago, John Mayer and his inability to shut up, Justin Theroux and New York. She picks men that are just as inflexible as she is and it inevitably fails.

      She and Brad worked well because he adopts the lifestyle of his significant other…until he doesn’t. She needs a Gabriel Aubry or Bryan Randall type guy that doesn’t come with a lot of (or any) other family/friend obligations who will happily be Mr. Jennifer Aniston. And she needs to not marry him.

      Reply
  30. crazydaisy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:51 am

    #consciousuncoupling strikes again!

    Reply
  31. elle says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Why is the narrative, “Justin lives in NY,and Jen never comes there,” instead of “Jen lives in LA, and Justin never comes there?” Genuinely asking whether he visited her and she didn’t reciprocate or what.

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 16, 2018 at 3:12 pm

      I think it’s just demonstrably true. He was in LA a lot more than she was in NY. I always thought they lived primarily in Los Angeles and he occasionally spent time in NY, rather than him actually living there full time. I don’t know if that’s accurate or just my impression.

      Reply
  32. mela says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Why would she want to go to freezing NYC and stay at “HIS” apartment in which he is such a jerk that he is FUEDING with his long term neighbor? this guy

    Reply
  33. wolfie88 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Never got the vibe he wanted to be married to her or vice versa.

    Reply
  34. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    My only wish is for him to take a second look at himself to realize how ridiculous he looks with those skinny jeans.

    Reply
  35. Dttimes2 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    They released on a THURSDAY not the Friday before a long weekend – they WANTED people talking about them

    Reply
    • SandyC says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:23 pm

      Or they released on a Thursday because the news from Florida would make it a secondary story? I hate to be so cynical, but every move Aniston makes is media-driven. Every. Single. One.

      Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 16, 2018 at 3:08 pm

      Apparently Page Six got a hold of the story and requested comment from her rep so they officially announced it to get the jump on the story. Page Six is saying it was only two hours between them calling her rep and their statement being released. They didn’t want Page Six breaking the story.

      If you let a tabloid break a story that is true, they can write just about anything after the fact and people will believe it because they got the initial story right.

      Reply
  36. Kirsten says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    He left an 11 year relationship to get married to someone he knew-what, a year?- and it didn’t work out. Surprise, surpise.

    Reply
    • Rachel in August says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:29 pm

      I thought it was 14 years he was with Heidi. And the paps drove him nuts? What in hell did he expect? lol I found that hilarious. He went in with his eyes open … or did he?

      Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      February 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm

      Its not like it was an 11 year straight relationship. I think he just kept the same pattern he had with Heidi with her. Just for whatever reason JA wasn’t willing to stick it out. Also i think that Lainey’s theory that there is more coming is probably dead on. He probably did something that made it impossible to keep the status quo of different coasts going.

      Reply
  37. Egla says:
    February 16, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    I think their last effort to save the relationship was the MARRIAGE. I mean they stay together for 4 years and then get married and then stay together for 1.5 year and divorce. Whatever problems or preferences they had they never solved them and just got married instead as that would fix all. I was surprised that they got married not that they got divorced to be honest.
    Anyway I had had to many friends get divorced in recent times and even that was a solution to their problems still it was sad and all that. So I feel kind of sorry that it didn’t work out for them. At least they have money to fall back to.

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 16, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      I think it’s always concerning when a long term couple gets married or someone like Justin who seemed to not want to ever get married, marries someone. More specifically, when the mindset suddenly goes from “we/I don’t need a piece of paper” to “we/I took the plunge!” I think it can be a sign of trying to salvage something that is dying. Not always, of course.

      Reply

