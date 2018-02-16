Justin Theroux & Jennifer split after Cabo vacay, he has been living in NYC for months

The wording was very careful on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s statement announcing their split: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The part I caught on was “at the end of last year.” Jennifer and Justin were in Cabo on vacation at the end of 2017. While there weren’t many (or any) loved-up JORTS photos between Jen and Justin, many thought – at the time – that things were fine between them. As it turns out, the Cabo trip was their last-ditch effort to save their marriage:
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tried to save their marriage with one final vacation to Mexico, Us Weekly has learned. The last time the pair were photographed together was on January 1, enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Aniston’s Horrible Bosses costar Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.
“Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo. She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage,” an insider tells Us about their post-Christmas getaway. “The Cabo trip was a make or break vacation for Jen and Justin. They went away with their friends hoping to have fun and work on it.”
Unfortunately, the romantic vacation didn’t go as planned. “The guys and girls hung out separately in Mexico,” the source notes. “It didn’t work.”
I don’t think anyone should do a last-ditch vacation to save your marriage… and do it as a two-couple vacation. Of course it didn’t work out! And who remembers the initial split between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt? They went on vacation in Mexico just before the split announcement too. I think Cabo is where men go to tell Jennifer Aniston that it’s over.
As for WHY it’s over… TMZ has a story that says what I’ve been saying for a year: Justin lives in New York and Jennifer barely comes to New York.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said Thursday they decided to separate at the end of last year, but New York sources who live around Justin say Jennifer’s been absent from his NYC life since August. Justin has an apartment in the West Village … an apartment that has become famous since he and a neighbor have waged all-out war with each other.
Our sources say they saw Justin all the time, but she stopped coming during the summer. The last photo we found of the 2 of them at the apartment was October 1.
Our sources say they have not prepared divorce papers or even hired lawyers, although it’s obvious from their statement — “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple” — that divorce is inevitable. One source familiar with the couple said the rumbling is that they will do what celebs are increasingly doing — getting their business managers involved first and reaching a property settlement — and then, when it’s all but a done deal, file legal docs in court. It avoids turning divorce into a soap opera.
I’m including photos of Justin getting pap’d in New York from December 2017 and February 2018. Like, this week, he was getting pap’d a lot and it was getting very noticeable that he was just living in New York full-time, and that he hadn’t seen Jennifer since New Year’s. What their joint statement calls “further speculation” was literally people just noticing that Justin was getting pap’d a lot in New York and that they were rarely even in the same state.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
They seemed like they had the perfect setup for two childless people…they saw each other when they wanted, went on fab vacations, lived in beautiful homes. Guess it only looks good from the outside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looked perfect to me too—actually it still does!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@talie
I’m sure you don’t mean to be insulting, but I think like anyone else “two childless people,” require much more than “fabulous vacations, and several big homes,” to be happy.
If that’s all it took, there would never be divorce, suicide or depression among the wealthy.
Would you trade places with…Melania…for example?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Letitgo, Melania is a bad example because there’s a son there and thus I think she is totally stuck–and whatever deal she made with the devil regarding money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No insults here! I always admired the way she chose to live her life…and she does seem to enjoy the perks that come with having money and no strings to kids and ex-husbands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like an amazing life but def something deeper going on. He seems too cool for school. Also he can be more incognito in NYC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s funny. I found them odd together from the start. Good riddance to
Cheater McMan-Baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can and will do better, and hopefully find some nice guy and who cares if they marry. The get back with Brad has already started to spread I hope she is spared more humiliation then is necessary. Do men Dump her or is she just too damm nice for her own good and gives them whatever they want until it’s over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite frankly, that sounds like a pretty good life, lol. I was married for 14 years (one angel baby ) But I would prefer that set-up….not the childless part! I just don’t like 24/7. It’s a comfort zone, I guess. Life is short….just be happy and enjoy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I thought, too bad it didn’t work out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i assume she gets Cabo in the divorce, and he gets Cousin Terry, and the jeans-horn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, so long as he takes the jorts and skinny jeans, she’s probably good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she gets her long-time hair guru, while he sadly will probably be getting reacquainted with his bald spot that she seemed desperate to camoflage while they were together. Lmao
It’s funny, you can always tell how genuine the compliments and heavy breathing over Jennifer Aniston’s significant others were because all the ‘sooo hot and Brad who?’ comments dry up in an instant…and all the check out his d* and balls disappear and of course the commentary on his “work.”
Her life seems to be a rorschach test for women for some reason: the insecurities and issues all make themselves apparent by the need to believe Jen is happy and Jen has a better existence than anyone, especially you know who. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did someone say BALLS?!?
OO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’m guessing that she won’t miss the skinny jean and boot look. He looks hot in more mature clothes but those skinny jeans look very high school to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also interested in who keeps Jimmy Kimmel/Molly and Howard Stern/Beth as they spent a lot of time vacationing with them and I know Howard was one of the few to speak at their wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Jen was like: “Take Terry Richardson and go!” I don’t blame her for wanting to stay across the continent from that scene.
Edit: The Uncle Terry circle, not New York City as a whole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This break up makes me sad and I don’t know that I’ve ever seen Justin Theroux in anything (wasn’t he in Zoolander?) but for some reason I have remained a huge Jen fan throughout the years so I hope she’s happier now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d never seen him in anything until The Leftovers, he was phenomenal in a very strong cast. I think his stock has definitely risen since that role.
I had always thought they were an odd match but had recently come around to them. C’est la vie, I guess, especially in Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was in American Psycho. I like him in character roles as opposed to main character parts. He IS New York and she IS LA. I’ve been saying it for years. None of this is shocking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, he was the DJ with the big dreads in Zoolander. Pretty blink-and-you’ll-miss-it though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know the tabloids will be eating out for years on Brad and Jen conjecture, but how about Justin and Angie? (I don’t think she’d have anything to do with anyone associated with Terry Richardson, just thinking about the tabloids)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least the Jennifer/Justin split knocks off the poor me narrative of SJP off the tabloid covers and magazine covers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP won’t like that. The entire world is supposed to revolve around her and only her. Whatever will she do to get the focus back on her?. Perhaps she could send a “Dearest Jen, so sorry to hear that you’ve been dumped in Cabo for a second time. Sending love and light” message on Jennifer’s social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!! This!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, maybe 10 years ago. But now I can’t picture him wanting to be a “bonus dad” of six kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure most people couldn’t picture Mr dumpster diving hipster educated artiste New Yorker with Jennifer Aniston, but look how quickly he traded that in to be her shellacked self tanning bald spot camoflaging arm candy. This was a guy who said he hated tv sitcoms a handful of years ago. That described artists doing commercials as sellouts- yet he was with the drug store lotion, eye drops, shampoo, emirates airline smart water woman?
It’s clear whatever type you think he is, he’s more than willing to change it if the career path for him makes sense.
That said, he did once call Angelina his “dream woman,” reportedly. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LetItGo-Interesting screen name you have….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, is it time for some BALLS up in here?
OO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
pft at Justin and Angie or Brad and Jen- I want Jen and Angie to blow this up and date each other!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want Bustin’ – Brad dating Justin. They can wear matching leather jackets and boots while escaping Angie’s lawyers on Harleys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nah, at the end jen is sort of brad in female form (minus the face and love to travel).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL @ Bustin and AnJen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin and Angie would have made more sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sullivan I was thinking the same thing, Justin and Angie are both more “edgy”, or they want to portray that. Brad and Jen are more wholesome America’s sweethearts types, they made more sense to me than Brad and Angie for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As if Angie would be the second Mrs. Pitt and the second Mrs. Theroux with Jennifer being the first wife to both. Sincerely doubt it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Justin makes any moves on Angie the tabloid world will spin off its axis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There won’t be any Justin-Angie rumors because Justin comes across as a boy-band wannna be. He has no “hot” or “dangerously dark” factor. He only gets featured in tabloids when he is connected to Jennifer Aniston. No one is checking for him. He is Mr. Jennifer Aniston.
Since her separation with Brad, the triangle stories have dropped precipitously. The tabloids have focused on trying to unite Brad and Angie. Once that goes away it will be Angie and another hot guy or Angie and some politician. She will be out of the Brad and Aniston triangle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think the Justin & Angie thing is the best out of all three scenarios (Jen/Brad, Brangelina, Jen/Justin) although I think Justin chooses the childfree life so I can’t imagine he’d want to be with all the kiddos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And now we enter into another cycle of “Brad and Jen Seeing Each Other Again! – It Was Always Meant to Be!” and “Real Reason Her Marriage Fell Apart – She’s Pregnant with Brad’s Baby, Tells Friends “I Never Stopped Loving Him!”.
Justin Theroux is a good screenwriter and an okay actor but he seems like a jerk in real life. The ex that he dumped for Aniston must be laughing her ass off right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was literally just thinking that! I hope his ex found peace before this, but you know this is the cherry on top. I could never root for this couple because of that. I’m sure we will get tons of stories now about how Jen is just doing so much better now that she’s single.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure he is so upset that his ex might be enjoying this, and not out banging a twenty-something.
Yup, absolutely sure…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@grabbyhands
When did thise headlines ever stop?
The tabloids know their market, and even though the Jen brigade is moving into AARP territory, the bottomline is that in order to successfully sell rags and bloids to Walmart bunnies this premise has to be adhered to: Jen is THEM. Therefore Jen gets revenge, gets her comeuppance while Angelina their nemesis will sleazy be beat down.
Brad is never the villain, or the ex they treat into.
The one sided cat fight is what sells and makes headlines. Ask Chelsea Handler. She and her irrational rage and angst, are their audience personified.
If she lands someone new, this targeted group will fawn over him the same way they did over Jon Mayer and Vince Vaughn. When they leave her they’ll get a few kicks in the teeth on the way out the door, but ultimately her audience will need to always go back to Brangelina in some form/fashion- thats what has fueled her audience and her career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surely, surely!, that nonsense is done. The dead horse was beaten for a decade, there’s nothing left! They’ve been apart for around three times as long as they were ever together, and they were hardly in the same location even when they actually were together. It’s dead and gone lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like deja by all over again. Didn’t she and Pitt go on a vacation with Courtney and David Arquette at the end or their marriage?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. If I were Jennifer Aniston, I would never go on vacation with a partner in January again–ever. Cursed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Mexico is how SHE dumps men? Nice location, lovely weather, drinks and a couple of friends to keep the men from making a scene? Also a woman friend to hang out and process feelings with after the break up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do you think Justin ended it instead of Jen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? No where does it say he ended it. It really seems like they realized that they spent a lot of time apart and couldn’t compromise on where to live.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? It’s quite a stretch, especially considering going to Cabo is her thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I wax wondering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cause its a TMZ slant and i doubt jen will counter it based on how she deals with gossip
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I changed the headline.
But I still believe he was the one who was done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, it says she never came to NYC to see him. If she was so desperate to keep him, she’d have been there. This could have been either way, or as is more likely with a mature couple who have no children – it really was mutual. And they really are good friends. But no gossip drama there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Kaiser. I thought it was a Mandela sort of situation, could have sworn I saw “Justin dumped” Jen earlier this morning! lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to agree with Darla. If she wanted to keep him, she’d have been flying to NYC all the time. The fact that she stayed in LA tends to suggest that she was meh on the marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think he was the one that was done. She seems to be ok with not spending much time with her husbands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people assume that because despite what her fans need to claim about her on message boards (independent, strong, bahaha), she seems to need the validation of being a couple. I think she even said that she’s better as a couple. That was her exact phrasing.
Also because she’s usually the one getting dumped. It’s why she has her cheerleaers to this day.
It was him. I agree with Kaiser. He passively took a powder by staying on the east coast and being on location 24/7/365- until she and her PR needed to address the increasingly embarrassing optics. It happened with Vince Vaughn when he disappeared to London and didn’t come back ’til she crafted some scenario about a breakup, happened with Mayer too the 2nd time he dumped her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vaughn didn’t disappear to London, he left to film a movie. The gossip was they had broken up before he left. But I agree with you, her pr insisted they were still together and only until a coed posted online she had hooked up with Vaughn did her pr admit to a breakup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she dumped Vaughan. I really do think he was crazy about her, but he was more of a rebound for her to help her get over the Brad split.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
National enquirer (very respectable. Much journalistic integrity) published a few months ago that Justin was having issues with his drug use (painkillers plus some for funsies). Made it sound like pills were the big issues though, and jealousy because he has a wondering eye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
National Enquirer has been nothing but a rag of late, but Blind Gossip also revealed a blind alluding to drug use. I could see that, plus wandering eye, plus the larger LA-NY problem, causing the split. Despite the emphatic “friends” language of the statement, I don’t have an impression of an amicable relationship here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh really? That would be really sad. But that would make him like Brad the abusive alchy, and Jen like sympathetic Angie, and we won’t have that, so sorry, no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Batemans would want to go on vacation with a couple on the verge of splitting up? And one of that couple had to be coaxed into coming? Yeesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, mutual friends hoped they would work on their marriage and were willing to act as buffers. It’s sweet, which somehow doesn’t surprise me coming from both Batemans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They must be nice people. Doesn’t sound like a fun vacation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the Batemans were on honeymoon with them too, so from the cradle to the grave of this marriage. Word of advice for JA stop going on holiday in January, nothing good comes from it for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps it wasn’t a last-ditch attempt at saving the marriage at all.
Maybe they went with the Bateman’s in order to talk everything out (with friend-mediators) to maturely and amicably end things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read she had stopped visiting him in NYC since October and wasn’t seeing much of him before that as far as visiting NYC when he was there.
I kind of stick by the fact that they only went to Cabo to stop all of the rumors circulating that they hadn’t been seen together in months. That month before the trip the rumors were really revving up. They weren’t ready to announce the split, so got themselves papped in Mexico to stop them, but the separation was a done deal and working out the details. Thus, why her home was in AD, getting ready to sell it.
Or, maybe, like ALWAYS these days, LOL, I’m wrong, and she’s keeping the house. Maybe he didn’t put a dime into buying it or renovating it and it’s hers. And maybe it was a last-ditch effort for them. But I don’t really think so, since she really hasn’t been going to NYC much at all since August, it seems, and never after October.
At least, Brad and Angie’s marriage had imploded a year and a half before this, so it won’t be a huge gossip rag narrative on how Jen can’t make a marriage work, using Brad’s happy, happy marriage as an example of Jen being the problem. That does take a lot of the wind out of the poor Jen gossip stories. She was on Ellen looking fabulous, out at Ellen’s big birthday bash having fun, and then her fun birthday with her group of friends. Justin doesn’t seem to be running off into the sunset with another woman he’s calling his soulmate as the reason for the split. I think he will keep his business that way on the down low, and their split will die down. Because the gifs are all about Jen and Brad being single at the same time and the what-ifs. People are latching onto that scenario quickly, and Justin is going by the wayside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that since she put the house on the cover of Architectural Digest that’s probably a sign that she wants to sell it. It looks amazingly beautiful, but it’s probably way too much for one person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They shouldn’t have gotten married they were completely different people and it fizzled out.. He is close and dear friends with one of the sleaziest,creepiest people on the planet. Just surprised there are no other parties involved (for now).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@luca76
Let’s not be too sanctimonious, as Aniston was right there schmoozing with Richardson sitting on his lap in pics, and even had him do their ‘wedding’ photography.
She’s one of those that laps up both Richardson’s and Theroux’s faux edginess by association, but when the going gets rough will take a powder immediately.
That said, Amy Sedaris is also said to be his very best friend. She, unlike Jen, is a real wit, smart and legitimately funny. A cool person. He got points from me for just knowing her- that’s why I knew from the start he’d eventually walk. Jennifer is to Amy, as Scott Baio is to Daniel Day Lewis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen also had that close friendship with Joe Francis but still I think the bromance between those two is epic and makes me think he isn’t very nice at all.
So disappointing about Amy Sedaris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure he appreciated his “points” from you. 😉
You sure do know a lot about JA–and sure seem to hate her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think getting married served a very important purpose. It gave her a ‘legitimate’ relationship with her fanbase and separation from Brad Pitt. I think she wanted to narrative to change, and she changed it. I also believe this was a relationship of convenience, not love, and there was an expiry date on it. They could tolerate each other’s friends, support each other’s work from afar and still lead their own lives, in the meantime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds about right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand how going on a vacation can save a marriage. Delay it probably, but save it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems like it was beyond saving at that point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. Not like they went down there with their marriage counselor either…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get it, either. I have friends who sometimes go away for long weekends with two or three other couples. They are all happily married, all have adult children, have been friends for 30+ years and share the same interests and hobbies, which they pursue while they are away. That, I get. But going on a “romantic” (hahahahaha!!) holiday with another couple while your marriage is in crisis? Yeah, I think it was to nut out the final details.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe their tickets were non-refundable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean weren’t there lots of rumors about his cheating? They should’ve never walked down the aisle IMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she got engaged a few weeks after Brangelina got engaged. From the very beginning, it was just a business deal. She has a husband to tote around HW and he gets a higher profile – not that she’s not over Pitt but she didn’t want that ‘poor Jen can’t keep a man’ narrative. Now that Brangelina are over, there is no need for her to keep her husband because the competition is over.
You know this faux relationship is over because they have been telling the press that they are still together and happy and going strong just a few weeks ago. If couples give out statement like that to defend their relationship, you know it’s about to go down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would you thunk her marriage or the end of her marriage would have anything to do with anyone else but her and her husband. Seems like you are stretching nd putting people that don’t belong in this narritive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. Angie and Brad’s engagement meant nothing. They were already a very married couple with six kids. A ring had nothing to do with their commitment in a marriage-type situation. I would think six kids and together for years was the sign. And they stayed engaged for years doing nothing about it. You’re reaching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reaching? Lol. Jen likes the competition whether you like it or not. She wants to be in the headlines everytime Brangelina is in the headlines so it’s not a stretch. I remember a few years ago, Jen was scheduled to promote her first perfume with Sephora in Europe. She cancelled the scheduled date and moved it a few days later on the same day someone from Brangelina had a movie premiere there. So, she moved it the exact same day. So both of them were in the news at the same time, and if I remember correctly, same city just different location. Like when Brad was engaged, a few weeks later, she was engaged too. There is no competition anymore so there’s no need to continue pretending to be the most relatable happy couple anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering he was already in a long term relationship when they started seeing each other makes me wonder if he cheated. Aniston has a terrible man picker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They had nothing in common! Except for the love of tanning, vacationing and make-up.
They had an affair, just like Brad and Angie did. It was good for a while, but once the lust went away, they had nothing.
People get together and married for the wrong reasons all the time.
Nothing new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, were they ever really alone. It seems they were always with a group of people from the honeymoon on. That can’t be good for a relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know but when I first saw Cabo photos, I thought they were old and recycled.
When I read now the timeline and rumors last year and how absent they were from each other lives I still wonder. Were they separated long before Cabo and photos were to hide that? I remember Justin was waiting some nominations or so. They had many stuff on.
It’s jut my speculation but I do still remember these photo and how old they seemed back then.
I ‘am indifferent to Justin but sort of feel sorry for him now, he will be blasted as cheater, druggie and more .
It’s already stared few months back but no one knew the campaign has started already. They will smear his life. My guess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a cheater. He was with Heidi Bivens for years until he hooked up with Aniston and there was definitely overlap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably cheated, and she agreed to block that narrative (for her own image) from the press. He doesn’t seem like someone who be celibate for months, while they lived on different coasts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i meant, who *would* be.
typo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point there doesn’t seem a lot to chew on, as far as gossip, because frankly the split wasn’t that unexpected. But we’ll see what pops up in the next weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the “he probably cheated” mantra because it’s true, it’s a stretch to imagine he wasn’t having sex all the time they have been apart. But…I think this is a gendered reaction. Nothing was stopping her from getting on a plane and flying to NY. She obviously didn’t want to.
So…what makes you so sure it was him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure. They both could have had affairs.
She’s in the public eye more in LA, so it would be more difficult. But you’re right, it’s totally possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think it would be easier for her with dark windows SUVS and gated estates. More privacy. She doesn’t seem like the type, but who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not merely a gendered response, in this case. She’s always selling some product to the public, so her “brand” has more to lose, financially, by cheating. Of course, she still might have… but I’m just saying that my reaction had more to do with the commodification of her celebrity than the fact that she’s female.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He cheated on his last girlfriend and he’s best friends with a sex predator. So if its gendered its because he’s probably a mysogynist creep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m an Angie fan. Jen is not unattractive, she will move on. Also it’s best not to associate with someone who is best friends with Uncle Terry. I don’t think Jen or anyone is perfect but it has to crawl on her skin and bug her that he can stand predatory behaviour. In her own words, it’s not cool! So it’s also plausible she dumped him. Doesn’t matter anyway, marriage has ended. Jen should live her fab life and date around (with single people). I think she might find someone in her older age to chill with but not get married. Worked for Kurt and Goldie. So end of the day, I think Jen will move on.
He creeps me out (regardless of scriptwriting skill). I’m actually glad Heidi did not marry him! She also deserves better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So what does Angie (and you being an Angie fan) have to do with this situation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because some people believe if you are pro Angie, you are also anti Jen! Haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, some people should never marry. Not that that is a bad thing. Have relationships and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there anyone who really believed that these two would stroll off into the sunset and grow old together? They never really even lived together. I don’t get the point of this marriage at really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they both used each other knowingly (and maybe had an open marriage?), JT for her fame, JA to get a new ‘hipster/cool’ man. And now they’re done and probably sick of each other, even though it seems they were barely together at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I was wrong, I thought they were just being private. It’s a shame for both of them, they seemed to like each other, but hopefully it’s amicable and they both move on.
Not looking forward to the insane Brad/Jen headlines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They dated for five years and the marriage lasted around two years; they should have never gotten married.
They are both adults and simple fact is they simply don’t want to be married to each other anymore. Kanye shrug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read they had a big fight around the holidays about not spending much time together. Maybe that was true. He’s a NY guy and she’s an LA girl, and after the bloom was off the rose, it got harder to commute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she finds happiness, single or married. I am trying to imagine her with someone else – he needs to have a laid back, go with the flow hippy vibe and not suffer from fragile masculinity. IMHO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s pretty inflexible in terms of her lifestyle, so she needs to find someone that’s willing to adopt her life as their own. Her friends, her vacations, her love of renovating homes, etc.
She ate the same salad every day for ten years, she goes on the same Mexican vacations with the same people every year, same hair since 2000…she knows what she likes and she isn’t going to change now.
In spite of all that she seems to gravitate towards men that don’t fit into her life very well or are equally set in their own ways. Vince Vaughn and Chicago, John Mayer and his inability to shut up, Justin Theroux and New York. She picks men that are just as inflexible as she is and it inevitably fails.
She and Brad worked well because he adopts the lifestyle of his significant other…until he doesn’t. She needs a Gabriel Aubry or Bryan Randall type guy that doesn’t come with a lot of (or any) other family/friend obligations who will happily be Mr. Jennifer Aniston. And she needs to not marry him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#consciousuncoupling strikes again!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is the narrative, “Justin lives in NY,and Jen never comes there,” instead of “Jen lives in LA, and Justin never comes there?” Genuinely asking whether he visited her and she didn’t reciprocate or what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s just demonstrably true. He was in LA a lot more than she was in NY. I always thought they lived primarily in Los Angeles and he occasionally spent time in NY, rather than him actually living there full time. I don’t know if that’s accurate or just my impression.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she want to go to freezing NYC and stay at “HIS” apartment in which he is such a jerk that he is FUEDING with his long term neighbor? this guy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never got the vibe he wanted to be married to her or vice versa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My only wish is for him to take a second look at himself to realize how ridiculous he looks with those skinny jeans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They released on a THURSDAY not the Friday before a long weekend – they WANTED people talking about them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or they released on a Thursday because the news from Florida would make it a secondary story? I hate to be so cynical, but every move Aniston makes is media-driven. Every. Single. One.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently Page Six got a hold of the story and requested comment from her rep so they officially announced it to get the jump on the story. Page Six is saying it was only two hours between them calling her rep and their statement being released. They didn’t want Page Six breaking the story.
If you let a tabloid break a story that is true, they can write just about anything after the fact and people will believe it because they got the initial story right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He left an 11 year relationship to get married to someone he knew-what, a year?- and it didn’t work out. Surprise, surpise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was 14 years he was with Heidi. And the paps drove him nuts? What in hell did he expect? lol I found that hilarious. He went in with his eyes open … or did he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its not like it was an 11 year straight relationship. I think he just kept the same pattern he had with Heidi with her. Just for whatever reason JA wasn’t willing to stick it out. Also i think that Lainey’s theory that there is more coming is probably dead on. He probably did something that made it impossible to keep the status quo of different coasts going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think their last effort to save the relationship was the MARRIAGE. I mean they stay together for 4 years and then get married and then stay together for 1.5 year and divorce. Whatever problems or preferences they had they never solved them and just got married instead as that would fix all. I was surprised that they got married not that they got divorced to be honest.
Anyway I had had to many friends get divorced in recent times and even that was a solution to their problems still it was sad and all that. So I feel kind of sorry that it didn’t work out for them. At least they have money to fall back to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s always concerning when a long term couple gets married or someone like Justin who seemed to not want to ever get married, marries someone. More specifically, when the mindset suddenly goes from “we/I don’t need a piece of paper” to “we/I took the plunge!” I think it can be a sign of trying to salvage something that is dying. Not always, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse