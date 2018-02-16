Justin Theroux & Jennifer split after Cabo vacay, he has been living in NYC for months

The wording was very careful on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s statement announcing their split: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The part I caught on was “at the end of last year.” Jennifer and Justin were in Cabo on vacation at the end of 2017. While there weren’t many (or any) loved-up JORTS photos between Jen and Justin, many thought – at the time – that things were fine between them. As it turns out, the Cabo trip was their last-ditch effort to save their marriage:

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tried to save their marriage with one final vacation to Mexico, Us Weekly has learned. The last time the pair were photographed together was on January 1, enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Aniston’s Horrible Bosses costar Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. “Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo. She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage,” an insider tells Us about their post-Christmas getaway. “The Cabo trip was a make or break vacation for Jen and Justin. They went away with their friends hoping to have fun and work on it.” Unfortunately, the romantic vacation didn’t go as planned. “The guys and girls hung out separately in Mexico,” the source notes. “It didn’t work.”

[From Us Weekly]

I don’t think anyone should do a last-ditch vacation to save your marriage… and do it as a two-couple vacation. Of course it didn’t work out! And who remembers the initial split between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt? They went on vacation in Mexico just before the split announcement too. I think Cabo is where men go to tell Jennifer Aniston that it’s over.

As for WHY it’s over… TMZ has a story that says what I’ve been saying for a year: Justin lives in New York and Jennifer barely comes to New York.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said Thursday they decided to separate at the end of last year, but New York sources who live around Justin say Jennifer’s been absent from his NYC life since August. Justin has an apartment in the West Village … an apartment that has become famous since he and a neighbor have waged all-out war with each other. Our sources say they saw Justin all the time, but she stopped coming during the summer. The last photo we found of the 2 of them at the apartment was October 1. Our sources say they have not prepared divorce papers or even hired lawyers, although it’s obvious from their statement — “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple” — that divorce is inevitable. One source familiar with the couple said the rumbling is that they will do what celebs are increasingly doing — getting their business managers involved first and reaching a property settlement — and then, when it’s all but a done deal, file legal docs in court. It avoids turning divorce into a soap opera.

[From TMZ]

I’m including photos of Justin getting pap’d in New York from December 2017 and February 2018. Like, this week, he was getting pap’d a lot and it was getting very noticeable that he was just living in New York full-time, and that he hadn’t seen Jennifer since New Year’s. What their joint statement calls “further speculation” was literally people just noticing that Justin was getting pap’d a lot in New York and that they were rarely even in the same state.