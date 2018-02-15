Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux are done after two years of marriage

I’ve been saying for a solid year that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s marriage seemed very strange. They barely seemed to spend any time together, and it wasn’t like their time apart was just about competing work schedules at all. Things got even stranger in the past week, with Jennifer celebrating her 49th birthday in Malibu, all while Justin was in New York, hanging out with his dog and not doing anything particularly important. I told you guys I was getting a weird feeling about JustJen. And look, I was right. Justin and Jennifer are over.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after two and a half years of marriage — and seven years as a couple, the Associated Press reports.
The two spent quite a bit of time apart in recent months, with Theroux often spotted in New York City away from their L.A. home. They have also a busy year as Aniston signed on with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series and filmed Dumplin’ in Atlanta, while Theroux, 46, filmed the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.
The decision comes just days after the actress’s 49th birthday, which she and Theroux spent apart. Aniston celebrated in Malibu, California with a gathering alongside pals Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn on Sunday. Theroux, meanwhile, was spotted out in New York City on Friday walking his dog. Last year, the duo vacationed together in Los Cabos, Mexico with friends.
I mean… again, I’ve been thinking for a while that they were barely even together at this point. He was always in New York or traveling for work. She stayed in LA. Was it all that time apart that ultimately destroyed their marriage? Honestly – and I’m not saying this just to be mean – I never believed they had the most solid foundation in the first place. They got together when he was living with his then-longterm girlfriend Heidi Bivens. He hated the idea of moving to LA, and she pretended to move to New York for a short time to make him happy, but she gave that up. It took forever for them to go through with the wedding, and it was reported in People Magazine that HE was the holdout, that he was always wary of becoming Mr. Jennifer Aniston. I don’t know. It just felt like there was always too much going against them. Anyway, I’m sure we’ll be hearing a lot more in the days, weeks and months to come. So long, bizarre quartz engagement ring!
Update: Here’s the Associated Press’s piece, which includes the statement they made together:
The couple says in a statement released through her publicist Thursday that the decision to split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.” The couple says they are making the announcement publicly “in an effort to reduce any further speculation.”
“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” says the statement released by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”
Aniston and Theroux say they are “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”
In case anyone was wondering if the “Poor Jen” narrative was going to be revived, there’s your answer. Poor Jen, still being hounded by gossip!
Too bad! They were definitely a weird couple but I liked them together.
I liked them together, too. I feel bad for Jen, like she knows the crap that’s going to be following her around for the next decade.
On a different note, all these mutual statements about maintaining love and friendship is copy paste from every breakup, and understandably, I guess.
Would be kinda fun to read, however: Jen and Justin have decided they never want see each other again. Jen realized everytime she saw Justin chew his food she wanted to punch him in the throat. In turn, everytime Jen went sunbathing, Justin was debating if domestic violence was an option. They will never be able to be in the same room together without security people and mace. It is with absolute Shyte eating grins that they’ve decided jail isn’t worth them avoiding a divorce.
See? This would be a bit more my thing.
Right?! I wish they would just let it all hang out like that. I would respect it so much more than this fake stuff.
Remember her face in that picture where they are wearing matchy black leather awhile back? I wish she would come out with, “This was they day I knew it was a huge mistake”
On another note… I kind of wish she and Brad would get back together, only for her to eventually leave him for someone like Colin Farrell.
@raina, I think I love you. So sick of the spin and sorry for the people that have to spin it.
LOL, it would be fantastic to see her go all Kim Cattrall on his @ss.
He probably met someone else. Watch he’ll be out with a new girlfriend claiming he waiting until the separation. They were lovey dovey during the holidays.
I predict he has a new young girlfriend and she(they) will get pregnant in the near future.I have seen and read a few interviews about his love of children.
The “Poor Jen” 2.0 or 3.0 will go off the charts if another ex husband gets a younger woman pregnant.
This isn’t really a surprise. They put their preferred geography as the priority instead of being together at the same location. It was bound to fail.
I swear they went on vacation not too long ago. I bet the rumours will start soon about Brad and Jennifer getting together again
Lol you’re late my friend! Saw it on cover of a rag last week. Brad and Jen back together and she’s met one of his kids lol
What I really think led to their split–his love of New York. And her love of LA.
But when they were engaged he said in an interview he loved many things about LA, the weather and hiking and the healthy lifestyle, and the fact that the woman he loved lived there was the main draw. But he said his plan is always to be bi-coastal, having the best of both worlds, both offering something different.
.
Oh, well, he did say that years back. Things change.
IMO they just seemed not that compatible, interested in different things, etc. etc.
I like a lot of things about a lot of places but living there long term is another thing entirely. I have always lived on the east coast and as an east coaster, I can say the mentality is vastly different from LA. I personally would like to try living out west, but for justin, maybe he just couldn’t. And that was the deal breaker.
So, so different. Seems they really tried–he spent time in LA, she spent time in NY. But if you really just don’t care for a place, it gets hard over time. She needs to find a nice, non-actor guy, a home body who adores her.
Oh, my. The comments should be interesting.
OH MY GOD.
Buckle up for PoorJen 2.0 folks – and the tabloids saying it’s because she wants to be free for Brad.
Yup! Poor Jen coverage and Pittiston part deux begins!
Add evil Angelina plotting against Pittiston!
The tabloids are writing those stories as we speak.
Free for Brad? Of course! Bwaaaahahahahahaha
Better yet: Justin starts making moves on Angie.
I hope Heidi Bivens is appreciating this!
I’m sure she doesn’t care like Jennifer didn’t care about Brad and Angie splitting.
I’ve been cheated on and I truly didn’t care about the guy anymore and got over that, but when that relationship eventually crashed and burned it felt damn good. I must admit. I’m sure she’s feeling pretty good right now, lol.
@Jess – I’ve been there too. It was satisfying to see that crash and burn, despite the fact that I had moved on completely.
Haha wasn’t Heidi with him for 11 years or something? She may have been dumped, but she outlasted Jen!
Fourteen. She heard about his relationship the same way the rest of us did—in the tabloids. It’s so fucked up.
Happy Heidi Bivens Day!
The crappier tabs are going to go nuts with Jenn and Brad reunion stories.
I was just going to write that this will be Jennifer/Brad news now till the end of days
Yes they can get together on the back deck, smoke some reefer, fall asleep and snore in unison. What an exciting life.
Oh god, if those two are even in the same time zone there will breathless stories…
So when did she do that Architectural Digest piece? He was in the photos and she talked about how there was nowhere else she’d rather be but with him and their dogs, but they’re saying they broke up at the end of last year. Does that timeline make sense? I’m not that familiar with when those interviews take place.
Did they spend his birthday together?
ETA: And it looks like they spent New Years in Cabo, so did they really split last year? And just vacation together for New Years? I guess that’d be like her split with Brad, they went on vacation one last time together too.
Even worse. The vacation she went on Brad with I thought that’s when he broke the news to her that it really was over.
They were broken up by then.
Reminds me of SATC when Charlotte and Trey do he magazine shoot of their apt while they’re deciding to divorce. Yes, I went there! lol
I loved that episode. That was a turning point for me with the character of Charlotte. She really bored me up until then.
The actual photo shoot & interview likely happened months ago. It could have even been a year ago; that would be pretty normal for a magazine.
Let the “she’s back with Brad” rumours begin.
Hahahah my thoughts exactly.
As unlikely as it is, wouldn’t it just be AMAZING from a gossip perspective if it DID happen… wowza
Lol omg Brad and Jennifer pap strolls with the kids. She said she’d be a mom one day! That’d be amazing for gossip. I hope she wouldn’t settle for being his consolation prize though. Everyone knows Angelina dropped him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao. Brad kids don’t even want to see him. Why would they even want to hang out with the woman who told her bffs to talk shit about their mother.
Why are you bringing logic into the situation SunnyDee? Imagine the reaction of Angeloonies and JenHens if it happened! It’d be gloriously entertaining. Obviously it would never happen, but that’s not really the point!
I patiently await them. She left Justin because Brad’s divorce is almost final!!!!
But it would blow up the world if it happened.
Yes but the gossip industry can dream…Can you imagine what we’ll be hearing about “Brad and Jen reuniting “from henceforth and forevermore
Woman’s day in Australia has Brad and Jen on the front cover already engaged. The magazine came out on Monday :-/
Aww, I was rooting for these two and their unconventional marriage. Oh well.
And if you had told me two years ago that we’d soon live in a world where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were both single, I wouldn’t have believed it (mostly the Pitt part).
Ugh now the tabloids will never, ever stop, will they?
This
Same! I liked the idea of a couple who wasn’t always together and hounding each other but did their own thing sometimes. Oh, well. Good luck to them both. Despite their dubious beginnings as a couple, I think they’re decent people who once really loved each other.
And a full decade burned out all the Pitt-Aniston gossip fun, so I hope they don’t start that shizz up again!
This is what happens when you bring useless, unemployed dick home, and marry it. I hope she got a pre-nup.
I guess you’re not a fan of The Leftovers? Your loss, it was fantastic!
Okay, useless, “partially-employed dick”, in shit movies that most people don’t see, and most people don’t really know who he is, other than he married Jennifer Anniston, and I still hope she got a pre-nup, because if she didn’t, he will be coming for that $money.
Judging by his filmography Justin worked pretty steadily throughout the time they were married including a few years on critically acclaimed the Leftovers. He was also in Girl on the Train and had a cameo in the last Star Wars. He may be many things but unemployed and lazy were not one of them.
Heidi is that you??… LOL
Vespernite, hi-freakin-larious!!!
You win the day!!
Agree! While he might not have been unemployed, he certainly had a huge career boost thanks to being Mr. Jennifer Aniston. I do feel sorry for her though. It’s tough and she knows all eyes will be on her. No more jorts I guess??
The real endgame here is Jennifer and Angelina getting together lol
If you start a relationship with someone that is dating another person usually turns out bad. Karma.
Yep. How can you ever trust someone who was shady enough to leave their significant other for you or date you when you were already taken?
I wouldn’t trust Brad, Angelina, Jennifer, or Justin. They are all shady, shady, shady.
Yep
√
Ask Rita Wilson.Tom Hanks cheated on his wife with her.There are dozens examples of celebrity couples where one was married when they got together.
omg! Now there’s a romantic comedy I’d actually go see lol!
Kind of surprised at this! I actually really liked those two together.
You know, there are people that should not be married, and that is really super OK. They often feel pressured by society, friends, et al to make it legal when they were really and truly happier without the, “piece of paper.” I really think, as much as people love to speculate on Aniston, maybe this can be when that stops. Like, will she be a mom? Will she keep the guy? Maybe this can be her, ‘I’m good, guys,’ moment.
Not sure why that’s the vibe I’m getting, but I’ve sort of long felt she was a serial monogamist with no real draw towards motherhood and strong independent streak and that’s … Not a bad thing. At all. She’s independently wealthy and a household name with what appears to be a pretty solid, longterm friend group. It ain’t nothing, folks! Vacations in Cabo, broken up by walks on the beach in Malibu, and a string of two or three year relationships with a series of handsome, likely fun, fellas. Sounds awful! How will she survive such horrors on her own?
Having made this pithy prognostication, I expect her to announce she’s adopted a baby and is engaged to someone else by year’s end. (Because I’m just that good at reading the celebrity tea leaves.)
But one thing I will stick by is that the last thing any woman needs is a known cheater with six kids, plus rumored abuse and/or substance issues. Ain’t no one got time for that mess, no matter how hot.
I love this whole comment!
I like it too
I’ll second that!
I really liked them together. I truly thought all the marriage trouble talk was just rumors. I wish them both the best.
Me too. I wanted her to be happy with him. Too bad.
I actually liked them together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa. I dismissed the whole birthday thing as no big deal. But then I realized he wasn’t at Ellen’s star-studded birthday party either that weekend, and Jen was there. And that looked like a blast he wouldn’t miss.
I really did like them together.
I think one thing is wrong. I think he actually did love living primarily in LA at least for the first few years of their relationship and engagement and hobnobbing with all of the A-list celebs and power people he met and/or they hung out with because of his relationship with Jen. And the guy became as addicted to a tan as Jen is, let’s face it. He even said he loved living there. His acting career has taken off the last few years, and now they’re apart a lot. But why even get married just two years ago then? It’s like Angie and Brad, together a long time, get married when it’s it appears the relationship wasn’t at its greatest, and then split. It’s like band-aid marriages, getting married thinking it will fix a troubled relationship.
Also, how embarrassing. Jen and Justin’s house in Architectural Digest just came out this month, and she talks about how she used to love going to different locations every three months for movies, but now her favorite place is at home with Justin and their dogs.
Brad and Angelina’s was definitely a bandaid marriage. She looked like she was being marched to her death in those wedding photos.
I thought those photos were odd too. I thought it was just me.
I remember when Jen became engaged and was on Chelsea Lately, and she teared up when saying she was engaged to Justin. It was very touching. She was really in love with him back then.
They had kids, though, and the kids wanted them to get married. I can see why they gave a whirl, why not?
But Jennifer and Justin…I was surprised when they got engaged and even more surprised when they got married. I just thought they’d be better off staying boyfriend/girlfriend because they seemed so different.
I always thought maybe the kids wanted them to get married because they sensed some instability and thought marriage would make them more secure. Of course it’s possible Brad and Angelina just played up “the kids want us to!” angle to be cutesy.
Architectural Digest is one of the best places to show a property when you want to sell it, actually. Possibly a smart preplanned move.
she did that with her other house. I knew something was up when that happened.
Yup.
Kaiser, you called it. I don’t want to see Jennifer and Brad again, please no!!!
You called it Kaiser! lol
I’m dreading the inevitable Brad/Jen are getting back together stories.
BTW I know everyone associates Bennifer with Ben Affleck and JLo and then later Ben and Jennifer Garner but did Brad/Jen ever have a portmanteau?
I don’t recall one. I think it was always just “Brad & Jen”.
But if we need one going forward, might I propose… Pittiston
Pittiston is TERRIBLE sounding which…seems quite appropriate. lol
Exactly @AnnaFinn! It does sound terrible. Because if it actually happened, it would be terrible. The pitts if you will. Lol.
There’s always a comeback.
But, but, they had so much in common – their loving of tanning, hair products, tweezers…
…and shopping for uncomfortable sofas.
I thought Brad Pitt was the one who liked uncomfortable sofas? Didn’t she say after they divorced she could finally have plush couches again?
@ KBB
Precisely. My point was that she’d be back to shopping uncomfortable ones.
Didn’t he use her skin products?
He probably has and wears more skin and hair products than anyone with whom he hooks up.
Oh, I’m sure he slathered himself with her Aveeno, bathed in Smart Water, and soothed his dry eyes with her eye drops.
Don’t forget smoking pot! lol
I have no idea if BlindGossip has reputable sources, but a partially revealed blind says Cox’s BF and Theroux couldn’t stand each other. Says one referred to the other as “that addict,” most assume that refers to Theroux. I find this unlikely, but who knows.
While I’m sorry when any marriage ends, this one makes me particularly sad…………………….BECAUSE I DON’T WANT TO READ SPECULATION ABOUT HER AND BRAD! Every guy she comes in contact with will be her proverbial “next.” And she brings the speculation on herself. I actually used to like her and now she makes me kind of nauseous!
@ Riley:
My dear, you’d better gear up for the perfect storm that’s being taking form as we speak.
LMAO!! This is as predictable as days of the week! She will milk this like it’s her last cow, complaining all the while about how “they won’t leave me alone” UGH!
Cue the “Brad & Jen back together!” headlines they’ve been saving since his split with Angelina.
Okay time for the Jen/Angie couple…only couple combo left of the “triangle of doom” tbh!
they haven’t been saving them. They have been doing that for months.
Actually, for years.
Oh. Ok.
Balls!
“But, my babe, New York is only like thirty minutes away, if you sleep on the plane.”
Brad and Jennifer…it’s happening.
I am not surprised. She is better off without him. He doesn’t act married, and if I know it then I am sure she knew it. If a childless couple in their position spends that much time apart, then I am not sure I understand why they got married. Just living together makes a breakup easier and without any financial wrangling.
I never heard that, was he cheating?
I keep wondering about the Liv Tyler rumors.
Yes, he was. I have seen him around the city and cozy with women, and he has been sighted all over the place not acting like a married man. I wouldn’t want my husband behaving that way, but I try not to assume it is cheating because celebrities often have open relationships. He is known among the fashion crowd for his ways, but again people have different kinds of marriages.
He’s druggy looking in person and has oily vibes, but I don’t think about him at all unless someone brings him up, so I never analyzed him or cared to.
He was like this before they married which also made me think it was an open marriage. He was close with Terry Richardson who is close to Jared Leto, and this also makes me wonder if something is up. I do know he had a thing for models.
All that to say he is a prolific cheater not unlike Ewan McGregor.
I know, I know. But I would LOVE to see Brad and Jen back together. The gossip world would explode.
I think they seem like two nice but somewhat boring people.Just my hunch from looking at pics of them,and for some reason I like single Jen Aniston-seems like her life is fine without a spouse,she has friends,plenty of trips to Mexico.I think she likes being single and there is nothing wrong with that.On a side note I would not be surprised if she adopted sometime in the near future.
Here come the rumours of Brad and Jen getting back together in 3…2…1
I don’t get that at all. I think she really really loved Justin and was happier with him than with Brad. You can’t go back to a man that left you for a woman and all he did was rave about her in articles for years. You need a new man that looks at you in the proper way, not that dumped you for the love of his life.
Neither one will gravitate back to each other. They moved on long ago.
If Justin Bateman was single, he would be moving on Jen in a heartbeat. He said she was his crush. They are great friends. But his marriage is solid, and she’s friends with both of them.
they just didnt gel – and it showed when they spent more time apart than anything else. if i loved someone that much i would want to spend more time with that person but the fact is that both of them didnt need each other.
Yeah, if only she could clone Jason Bateman, a solid, steady, committed guy. The Pitt speculation will be so annoying, as if she could ever trust him. They were both done with each other long ago.
This was never a real marriage
This is not shocking. She really doesn’t need a man. Get a young, hot f*ck buddy and the rest is cream cheese.
“In case anyone was wondering if the “Poor Jen” narrative was going to be revived, there’s your answer. Poor Jen, still being hounded by gossip!”
What?!? Her career was practically built on that.
Oh, wait, you’re being sarcastic.
I have never been so not shocked about a couple splitting. They didn’t make any sense. No passion at all.
I think she just wanted to get married and he was looking for fame. They both just seemed to be playing a role for the media.
Never understood why people seemed to think it was real.
Brad and Jen 2.0!
Have u hear? Brad never run back. He always moves forward.
To someone usually younger, “edgier” than him. Then he proceeds to copy them. I’ve been telling this for years: he’s a shapeshifter.
oh please. Brad has always been the same Brad. the people accusing him of something else are just repeating some silly narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eve – Shapeshifter — I love it, so accurate.
He does, but I think he picks the partner he wants for his new phase pre-shift.
Every tabloid reporter just wet themselves with pure joy. The headlines write themselves for the next five years.
I’m already bored. I’m sure there’s an iron clad prenup and there are no custody issues. This will be quiet.
And FFS anyone wishing her back with Brad needs their head examined. Yes what she needs now is a man whose alcohol issues apparently got so bad it fractured the relationship with his children. Shake your head people and snap out of it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Make it ten (years).
“I’m already bored. I’m sure there’s an iron clad prenup and there are no custody issues. This will be quiet.”
I politely disagree. This is going to be a mess. Not necessarily because of them. But the tabloids won’t let this go quietly.
“And FFS anyone wishing her back with Brad needs their head examined. Yes what she needs now is a man whose alcohol issues apparently got so bad it fractured the relationship with his children. Shake your head people and snap out of it!’
Again, politely disagree. She’s an airhead. She’d go back to him in a hot second if he snapped his fingers.
It really is interesting that Brad and Jen were together a total of seven years, and so were Justin and Jen.
She and Justin also got engaged seven years after she and Brad divorced. She gives seven year itch a new meaning!
I never liked the way Heidi was treated when the two of them started their romance. Basically Justin and Jennifer cheated on Heidi. To me it’s Karma. So I wonder who dumped whom in the Aniston-Theroux break-up?
They both seem so set in their own ways. She tried to do NY and that didn’t work and he tried to do LA and that obviously didn’t work either. I think they probably just came to terms with the fact that they both valued their independence and lifestyles more than each other.
She dumped him though he’s never behaved like a married man so I am not sure you can dump someone that has never been committed.
I’m just here for the comments(sipps tea in purple chair a la Wendy Williams)
This actually makes me really sad, and I can’t help but feel sorry for Jen. She seems like a decent gal, I know most people here can’t stand her but I like her! I cannot imagine having to deal with the amount of public humiliation that came with Brad and Angie and how hurtful that must’ve been. Thos relationship was probably doomed from the start anyway, cheating is never the answer.
Her relationship with Justin was doomed, you mean? Since he was living with someone else. I don’t know how “decent” that makes her.
So not shocked. They had about as much chemistry as…raisins?
To this day I still believe it was a business arrangement. He got more roles and people recognized his name. She got rid of her poor Jen phase.
There is a blind item today that he thought her friends were vulgar and dim. They had zero in common and could not even live in the same city. Their 7 years together probably did not equal one full year together.
Yep. I’ve been saying this for the longest time. She wanted a husband to tote around HW.
If Blind Gossip knew anything they’d have known the two separated months ago and that would have been the blind item, not that he was in NY because he didn’t like her friends.
There have been other blinds about them recently. I am sure they are digging for all of them. How hard is it to believe he did not like her friends and perhaps she did not like his-a la Terry Richardson.
He comes from an intellectual family and he is pretty talented. Tropic Thunder was a great movie and he is the screenwriter. Have u ever seen Jennifer interviewed? She is a terrible speaker and boring. I can see this marriage was convenient for both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never could imagine what they talked about. He comes from a literary family, went to prep school, graduated from Bennington, loved NYC, etc.
He’s college educated and hung out with educated folks, artists and people of color. Her world is white and probably vapid. Maybe I’m wrong about that? (Although I truly admire her work for St. Jude’s.) In fact, I never realized how utterly white her world was until I saw JT’s Instagram and then realized, “This woman hasn’t a single woman of color as a close friend. There is a reason she could maintain a friendship with the now-”reformed” C. Handler. I know most white women don’t have close friends of color, but it was JT’s NYC life that foregrounded that for me. I also think this is the reason Kudrow had no time for her female co-stars on Friends: she has a degree from Vassar. This is not about being smarter; many people are wise w/o formal ed & Trump went to Penn, but there is *something* about delaying gratification for four or so years of studying if you find value in that and can afford it.
He has one Latino friend, who are these other people of color he’s friends with? Pretty sure his world looks pretty white as well. And Terry Richardson, hello?
What work at Saint Jude’s? All she did was toss them a substantial check every year and that took no effort on her part at all — her accountant does it for her.
I just came here to say (it’s 2 AM here) that I will never doubt Kaiser’s gossip intuition ever again. Man, I really thought they were doing fine!!!
Well the blind items were right about this one, Jennifer seems to independent for marriage to be honest. She seems like a woman who values her freedom.
I think she is a woman that likes things her way. Justin and others seem to not want to fall in line with that. She always pretends to be one thing at the beginning of relationships. Then she shows who she is. When she was first seeing Justin she talked about moving to NYC. Doing theater. She bought those apartments, renovated. Said she would be bi coastal. Said she loved to travel. She got married then none of that came to pass. With Mayer she loved music. With Brad she loved the things he liked. Girl knows how to get them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? My take would never be in tabloids because it’s not who people want Jennifer Aniston to be.
Did they not have an open relationship? they were never together and that seems to be the way she likes it. Many reports will be coming out about how cozy he’s been with other women.
It was the same with her first ex husband. It made it a lot easier for him (& I’m betting justin) to meet and fall in love with someone else who actually wanted a real relationship and children.
when we see the headline Justin Theroux Expecting with new girlfriend you’ll know im right.
@Hmm Why would he marry a 47 year old woman if he wanted kids? If they wanted to adopt surely they’d have talked about that in the five years they were together before they got married. Why are you so convinced he wants children? He was with a woman of childbearing age for over a decade before Jennifer and they never had kids either.
Kbb, his career is better than it has ever been thanks to his relationship with her. That’s why he married her. If she keeps playing nice his career won’t be hurt by this divorce.
I was just sayin in the last thread about them that his career is so much more interesting than hers is.
I don’t think he wants kids. He does not live like a man who wants kids. People change, but at this point, this doesn’t not seem likely. I don’t believe he married her only for his career. I think he cared but loves being single and behaving like he is Vincent Chase from Entourage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell makes you think he wants kids?
He married jen who didn’t want any and he and Heidi were together for 14 years and didn’t have any.
Not everyone wants kids.
you could be right.
Kaiser you are psychic! Next question: who’s divorce goes through first? Brad’s or Jen’s?
Damn if I ever go gambling, I need to bribe Kaiser to go with me! I hope all the Jen fans who said they live just as she and Justine did with their own partners (separate lives, separate vacations, separate birthday parties) start looking for a good divorce lawyer. Yikes. I’m sure this is no loss on both ends, they seemed more like girlfriends (with him shopping from her closet and makeup case).
Cheers to Hedi, men who trade you out for a comeup eventually get what they deserve.
Get what they deserve? He left Heidi and never looked back. Now he will have a few extra million, a much higher profile, leaves with an in-demand career because of his attachment to Jen, and now moving on to probably some young NYC actress, still living the more A-list life he seems to have fallen in love with. I think he likes what he got out of the Aniston relationship, unfortunately for Jen.
“Normally, we would keep this private.” How often do you divorce each other to have a “normal” way of doing it so that this “abnormal” public-statement way is a deviation from your “normal” way of divorcing? What a strangely worded statement.
I don’t think it’s strange at all. They married in private, never released a photo. Seems to me the wording is an attempt to shut down the inevitable “Jen and Brad” gossip rag stories that we all know are coming anyways. I can well imagine that the tabloids are rubbing their hands in glee right now.
I never understood them together. It seemed like Jen was just going against type and he’s one of those “cool” guys who looks down on the popular opinion. I’ve never liked him. Anyone who stands by Terry Richardson is garbage.
Surprise! said no one ever
She found out he was cheating on her. Jennifer finally ,really listened to that Little voice in the back of her head!
^^^^ Yes.
I personally do not want to live in NYC, but I’d live there for Justin Theroux.
