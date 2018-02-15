Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux are done after two years of marriage

21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards

I’ve been saying for a solid year that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s marriage seemed very strange. They barely seemed to spend any time together, and it wasn’t like their time apart was just about competing work schedules at all. Things got even stranger in the past week, with Jennifer celebrating her 49th birthday in Malibu, all while Justin was in New York, hanging out with his dog and not doing anything particularly important. I told you guys I was getting a weird feeling about JustJen. And look, I was right. Justin and Jennifer are over.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after two and a half years of marriage — and seven years as a couple, the Associated Press reports.

The two spent quite a bit of time apart in recent months, with Theroux often spotted in New York City away from their L.A. home. They have also a busy year as Aniston signed on with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series and filmed Dumplin’ in Atlanta, while Theroux, 46, filmed the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.

The decision comes just days after the actress’s 49th birthday, which she and Theroux spent apart. Aniston celebrated in Malibu, California with a gathering alongside pals Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn on Sunday. Theroux, meanwhile, was spotted out in New York City on Friday walking his dog. Last year, the duo vacationed together in Los Cabos, Mexico with friends.

[From People]

I mean… again, I’ve been thinking for a while that they were barely even together at this point. He was always in New York or traveling for work. She stayed in LA. Was it all that time apart that ultimately destroyed their marriage? Honestly – and I’m not saying this just to be mean – I never believed they had the most solid foundation in the first place. They got together when he was living with his then-longterm girlfriend Heidi Bivens. He hated the idea of moving to LA, and she pretended to move to New York for a short time to make him happy, but she gave that up. It took forever for them to go through with the wedding, and it was reported in People Magazine that HE was the holdout, that he was always wary of becoming Mr. Jennifer Aniston. I don’t know. It just felt like there was always too much going against them. Anyway, I’m sure we’ll be hearing a lot more in the days, weeks and months to come. So long, bizarre quartz engagement ring!

Update: Here’s the Associated Press’s piece, which includes the statement they made together:

The couple says in a statement released through her publicist Thursday that the decision to split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.” The couple says they are making the announcement publicly “in an effort to reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” says the statement released by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston and Theroux say they are “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

In case anyone was wondering if the “Poor Jen” narrative was going to be revived, there’s your answer. Poor Jen, still being hounded by gossip!

The 87th Annual Oscars - Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jason Bateman Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

178 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux are done after two years of marriage”

  1. Talita says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Too bad! They were definitely a weird couple but I liked them together.

    Reply
  2. Paley says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    What I really think led to their split–his love of New York. And her love of LA.

    Reply
  3. Sullivan says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Oh, my. The comments should be interesting.

    Reply
  4. Ange says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    OH MY GOD.

    Buckle up for PoorJen 2.0 folks – and the tabloids saying it’s because she wants to be free for Brad.

    Reply
  5. Courtney says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    I hope Heidi Bivens is appreciating this!

    Reply
  6. Stella says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    The crappier tabs are going to go nuts with Jenn and Brad reunion stories.

    Reply
  7. KBB says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    So when did she do that Architectural Digest piece? He was in the photos and she talked about how there was nowhere else she’d rather be but with him and their dogs, but they’re saying they broke up at the end of last year. Does that timeline make sense? I’m not that familiar with when those interviews take place.

    Did they spend his birthday together?

    ETA: And it looks like they spent New Years in Cabo, so did they really split last year? And just vacation together for New Years? I guess that’d be like her split with Brad, they went on vacation one last time together too.

    Reply
  8. Eve says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Let the “she’s back with Brad” rumours begin.

    Reply
  9. mia girl says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Aww, I was rooting for these two and their unconventional marriage. Oh well.

    And if you had told me two years ago that we’d soon live in a world where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were both single, I wouldn’t have believed it (mostly the Pitt part).
    Ugh now the tabloids will never, ever stop, will they?

    Reply
  10. Luci Lu says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    This is what happens when you bring useless, unemployed dick home, and marry it. I hope she got a pre-nup.

    Reply
  11. MVC says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    The real endgame here is Jennifer and Angelina getting together lol

    If you start a relationship with someone that is dating another person usually turns out bad. Karma.

    Reply
  12. Katydid20 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Kind of surprised at this! I actually really liked those two together.

    Reply
  13. S says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    You know, there are people that should not be married, and that is really super OK. They often feel pressured by society, friends, et al to make it legal when they were really and truly happier without the, “piece of paper.” I really think, as much as people love to speculate on Aniston, maybe this can be when that stops. Like, will she be a mom? Will she keep the guy? Maybe this can be her, ‘I’m good, guys,’ moment.

    Not sure why that’s the vibe I’m getting, but I’ve sort of long felt she was a serial monogamist with no real draw towards motherhood and strong independent streak and that’s … Not a bad thing. At all. She’s independently wealthy and a household name with what appears to be a pretty solid, longterm friend group. It ain’t nothing, folks! Vacations in Cabo, broken up by walks on the beach in Malibu, and a string of two or three year relationships with a series of handsome, likely fun, fellas. Sounds awful! How will she survive such horrors on her own?

    Having made this pithy prognostication, I expect her to announce she’s adopted a baby and is engaged to someone else by year’s end. (Because I’m just that good at reading the celebrity tea leaves.)

    But one thing I will stick by is that the last thing any woman needs is a known cheater with six kids, plus rumored abuse and/or substance issues. Ain’t no one got time for that mess, no matter how hot.

    Reply
  14. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    I really liked them together. I truly thought all the marriage trouble talk was just rumors. I wish them both the best.

    Reply
  15. Jenns says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    I actually liked them together.

    But, I get the feeling now that maybe their marriage was an attempt to save their relationship.

    Reply
  16. Jayna says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Whoa. I dismissed the whole birthday thing as no big deal. But then I realized he wasn’t at Ellen’s star-studded birthday party either that weekend, and Jen was there. And that looked like a blast he wouldn’t miss.

    I really did like them together.

    I think one thing is wrong. I think he actually did love living primarily in LA at least for the first few years of their relationship and engagement and hobnobbing with all of the A-list celebs and power people he met and/or they hung out with because of his relationship with Jen. And the guy became as addicted to a tan as Jen is, let’s face it. He even said he loved living there. His acting career has taken off the last few years, and now they’re apart a lot. But why even get married just two years ago then? It’s like Angie and Brad, together a long time, get married when it’s it appears the relationship wasn’t at its greatest, and then split. It’s like band-aid marriages, getting married thinking it will fix a troubled relationship.

    Also, how embarrassing. Jen and Justin’s house in Architectural Digest just came out this month, and she talks about how she used to love going to different locations every three months for movies, but now her favorite place is at home with Justin and their dogs.

    Reply
  17. Cher says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Kaiser, you called it. I don’t want to see Jennifer and Brad again, please no!!!

    Reply
  18. Anna Flynn says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    You called it Kaiser! lol
    I’m dreading the inevitable Brad/Jen are getting back together stories.
    BTW I know everyone associates Bennifer with Ben Affleck and JLo and then later Ben and Jennifer Garner but did Brad/Jen ever have a portmanteau?

    Reply
  19. Nev says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    There’s always a comeback.

    Reply
  20. Sullivan says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    But, but, they had so much in common – their loving of tanning, hair products, tweezers…

    Reply
  21. Riley says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    While I’m sorry when any marriage ends, this one makes me particularly sad…………………….BECAUSE I DON’T WANT TO READ SPECULATION ABOUT HER AND BRAD! Every guy she comes in contact with will be her proverbial “next.” And she brings the speculation on herself. I actually used to like her and now she makes me kind of nauseous!

    Reply
  22. BEEB says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Cue the “Brad & Jen back together!” headlines they’ve been saving since his split with Angelina.

    Okay time for the Jen/Angie couple…only couple combo left of the “triangle of doom” tbh!

    Reply
  23. Alexandria says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Oh. Ok.

    Balls!

    Reply
  24. sage says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Brad and Jennifer…it’s happening.

    Reply
  25. magnoliarose says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    I am not surprised. She is better off without him. He doesn’t act married, and if I know it then I am sure she knew it. If a childless couple in their position spends that much time apart, then I am not sure I understand why they got married. Just living together makes a breakup easier and without any financial wrangling.

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 15, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      I never heard that, was he cheating?

      Reply
      • Liberty says:
        February 15, 2018 at 9:46 pm

        I keep wondering about the Liv Tyler rumors.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 15, 2018 at 11:30 pm

        Yes, he was. I have seen him around the city and cozy with women, and he has been sighted all over the place not acting like a married man. I wouldn’t want my husband behaving that way, but I try not to assume it is cheating because celebrities often have open relationships. He is known among the fashion crowd for his ways, but again people have different kinds of marriages.
        He’s druggy looking in person and has oily vibes, but I don’t think about him at all unless someone brings him up, so I never analyzed him or cared to.
        He was like this before they married which also made me think it was an open marriage. He was close with Terry Richardson who is close to Jared Leto, and this also makes me wonder if something is up. I do know he had a thing for models.
        All that to say he is a prolific cheater not unlike Ewan McGregor.

  26. Birdie says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I know, I know. But I would LOVE to see Brad and Jen back together. The gossip world would explode.

    Reply
  27. Spicecake38 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I think they seem like two nice but somewhat boring people.Just my hunch from looking at pics of them,and for some reason I like single Jen Aniston-seems like her life is fine without a spouse,she has friends,plenty of trips to Mexico.I think she likes being single and there is nothing wrong with that.On a side note I would not be surprised if she adopted sometime in the near future.

    Reply
  28. Lis says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Here come the rumours of Brad and Jen getting back together in 3…2…1

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 15, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      I don’t get that at all. I think she really really loved Justin and was happier with him than with Brad. You can’t go back to a man that left you for a woman and all he did was rave about her in articles for years. You need a new man that looks at you in the proper way, not that dumped you for the love of his life.

      Neither one will gravitate back to each other. They moved on long ago.

      If Justin Bateman was single, he would be moving on Jen in a heartbeat. He said she was his crush. They are great friends. But his marriage is solid, and she’s friends with both of them.

      Reply
  29. Elle says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    This was never a real marriage

    Reply
  30. LittlefishMom says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    This is not shocking. She really doesn’t need a man. Get a young, hot f*ck buddy and the rest is cream cheese.

    Reply
  31. Eve says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    “In case anyone was wondering if the “Poor Jen” narrative was going to be revived, there’s your answer. Poor Jen, still being hounded by gossip!”

    What?!? Her career was practically built on that.

    Oh, wait, you’re being sarcastic.

    Reply
  32. Margo S. says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    I have never been so not shocked about a couple splitting. They didn’t make any sense. No passion at all.

    Reply
  33. Chrissy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Brad and Jen 2.0!

    Reply
  34. Mia4s says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Every tabloid reporter just wet themselves with pure joy. The headlines write themselves for the next five years.

    I’m already bored. I’m sure there’s an iron clad prenup and there are no custody issues. This will be quiet.

    And FFS anyone wishing her back with Brad needs their head examined. Yes what she needs now is a man whose alcohol issues apparently got so bad it fractured the relationship with his children. Shake your head people and snap out of it!

    Reply
    • Eve says:
      February 15, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      “Every tabloid reporter just wet themselves with pure joy. The headlines write themselves for the next five years.”

      Make it ten (years).

      “I’m already bored. I’m sure there’s an iron clad prenup and there are no custody issues. This will be quiet.”

      I politely disagree. This is going to be a mess. Not necessarily because of them. But the tabloids won’t let this go quietly.

      “And FFS anyone wishing her back with Brad needs their head examined. Yes what she needs now is a man whose alcohol issues apparently got so bad it fractured the relationship with his children. Shake your head people and snap out of it!’

      Again, politely disagree. She’s an airhead. She’d go back to him in a hot second if he snapped his fingers.

      Reply
  35. Jayna says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    It really is interesting that Brad and Jen were together a total of seven years, and so were Justin and Jen.

    Reply
  36. april says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    I never liked the way Heidi was treated when the two of them started their romance. Basically Justin and Jennifer cheated on Heidi. To me it’s Karma. So I wonder who dumped whom in the Aniston-Theroux break-up?

    Reply
  37. HK9 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    I’m just here for the comments(sipps tea in purple chair a la Wendy Williams)

    Reply
  38. Jess says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    This actually makes me really sad, and I can’t help but feel sorry for Jen. She seems like a decent gal, I know most people here can’t stand her but I like her! I cannot imagine having to deal with the amount of public humiliation that came with Brad and Angie and how hurtful that must’ve been. Thos relationship was probably doomed from the start anyway, cheating is never the answer.

    Reply
  39. Karen says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    So not shocked. They had about as much chemistry as…raisins?

    To this day I still believe it was a business arrangement. He got more roles and people recognized his name. She got rid of her poor Jen phase.

    There is a blind item today that he thought her friends were vulgar and dim. They had zero in common and could not even live in the same city. Their 7 years together probably did not equal one full year together.

    Reply
    • sunnydeereynolds says:
      February 15, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      Yep. I’ve been saying this for the longest time. She wanted a husband to tote around HW.

      Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 15, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      If Blind Gossip knew anything they’d have known the two separated months ago and that would have been the blind item, not that he was in NY because he didn’t like her friends.

      Reply
      • Karen says:
        February 15, 2018 at 8:54 pm

        There have been other blinds about them recently. I am sure they are digging for all of them. How hard is it to believe he did not like her friends and perhaps she did not like his-a la Terry Richardson.

        He comes from an intellectual family and he is pretty talented. Tropic Thunder was a great movie and he is the screenwriter. Have u ever seen Jennifer interviewed? She is a terrible speaker and boring. I can see this marriage was convenient for both.

      • KBB says:
        February 15, 2018 at 9:20 pm

        It’s not hard to believe at all. All of their blinds consist of the same type of conjecture that happens on sites like this one. My point is if they actually had sources, they’d know things that weren’t obvious to everyone on the planet. And I’m sure they’ll have some random nonspecific items about a couple in trouble that could be about anybody that they’ll say were about Justin and Jennifer. They’ve got this routine down pat.

    • minx says:
      February 15, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      I never could imagine what they talked about. He comes from a literary family, went to prep school, graduated from Bennington, loved NYC, etc.

      Reply
    • Wisca says:
      February 15, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      He’s college educated and hung out with educated folks, artists and people of color. Her world is white and probably vapid. Maybe I’m wrong about that? (Although I truly admire her work for St. Jude’s.) In fact, I never realized how utterly white her world was until I saw JT’s Instagram and then realized, “This woman hasn’t a single woman of color as a close friend. There is a reason she could maintain a friendship with the now-”reformed” C. Handler. I know most white women don’t have close friends of color, but it was JT’s NYC life that foregrounded that for me. I also think this is the reason Kudrow had no time for her female co-stars on Friends: she has a degree from Vassar. This is not about being smarter; many people are wise w/o formal ed & Trump went to Penn, but there is *something* about delaying gratification for four or so years of studying if you find value in that and can afford it.

      Reply
  40. A Croatian says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    I just came here to say (it’s 2 AM here) that I will never doubt Kaiser’s gossip intuition ever again. Man, I really thought they were doing fine!!!

    Reply
  41. DiligentDiva says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Well the blind items were right about this one, Jennifer seems to independent for marriage to be honest. She seems like a woman who values her freedom.

    Reply
    • WMGDtoo says:
      February 15, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      I think she is a woman that likes things her way. Justin and others seem to not want to fall in line with that. She always pretends to be one thing at the beginning of relationships. Then she shows who she is. When she was first seeing Justin she talked about moving to NYC. Doing theater. She bought those apartments, renovated. Said she would be bi coastal. Said she loved to travel. She got married then none of that came to pass. With Mayer she loved music. With Brad she loved the things he liked. Girl knows how to get them.

      Reply
    • Aren says:
      February 15, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      She collapsed after her break-up with Brad, she didn’t talk about anything else for years, I don’t think that’s a sign of independence.

      Reply
  42. Jayna says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    So what is his prenup? A few million? After only two years, maybe just half of the proceeds of their house when it sells? Maybe she wanted out before he got another year’s worth of prenup money from her when she saw the writing on the wall.

    Reply
  43. HelloSunshine says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Okay now I need Jen and Angelina to go get coffee together and laugh in the faces of all the people/tabloids who still can’t let that ish go and assume that everything they do is meant to be a swipe at the other lol

    Reply
  44. Plantpal says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Why is no one mentioning that she’s holding hands with Pharrel (sp?) in the pic above? Maybe she’s already moved on?

    Reply
  45. Rocinante1604 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    …………..why can’t the next couple be Brad & Justin?

    Reply
  46. Hmm says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    She will never be able to have a longer relationship than 7 years if she keeps doing the same thing. Open marriages. She doesn’t want a man to be around too much and doesn’t care what or who they do when they’re away- so the men end up meeting other women they want to be serious with. I bet anything Justin is going to go public with his mistress and will have a few kids with her.

    Reply
    • Carla says:
      February 15, 2018 at 9:03 pm

      Lol you have a very vivid imagination.You should write for the tabs.

      Reply
      • Hmm says:
        February 15, 2018 at 9:24 pm

        Really? My take would never be in tabloids because it’s not who people want Jennifer Aniston to be.

        Did they not have an open relationship? they were never together and that seems to be the way she likes it. Many reports will be coming out about how cozy he’s been with other women.
        It was the same with her first ex husband. It made it a lot easier for him (& I’m betting justin) to meet and fall in love with someone else who actually wanted a real relationship and children.

        when we see the headline Justin Theroux Expecting with new girlfriend you’ll know im right.

      • KBB says:
        February 15, 2018 at 9:36 pm

        @Hmm Why would he marry a 47 year old woman if he wanted kids? If they wanted to adopt surely they’d have talked about that in the five years they were together before they got married. Why are you so convinced he wants children? He was with a woman of childbearing age for over a decade before Jennifer and they never had kids either.

      • Hmmm says:
        February 15, 2018 at 10:12 pm

        Kbb, his career is better than it has ever been thanks to his relationship with her. That’s why he married her. If she keeps playing nice his career won’t be hurt by this divorce.

        I was just sayin in the last thread about them that his career is so much more interesting than hers is.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:41 am

        I don’t think he wants kids. He does not live like a man who wants kids. People change, but at this point, this doesn’t not seem likely. I don’t believe he married her only for his career. I think he cared but loves being single and behaving like he is Vincent Chase from Entourage.

    • Jayna says:
      February 15, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      If he has a few kids with a younger woman, it’s probably because the woman is driving that desire. It doesn’t mean he had some burning need to be a father. He’s never talked about having a family. He dated and, for a lot of that time, lived with Heidi for 16 years, no kids. Maybe he and Jen tried and it didn’t happen, but is ambivalent about it anyway.

      Reply
    • WMGDtoo says:
      February 15, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      you could be right.

      Reply
  47. crazydaisy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Kaiser you are psychic! Next question: who’s divorce goes through first? Brad’s or Jen’s?

    Reply
  48. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Damn if I ever go gambling, I need to bribe Kaiser to go with me! I hope all the Jen fans who said they live just as she and Justine did with their own partners (separate lives, separate vacations, separate birthday parties) start looking for a good divorce lawyer. Yikes. I’m sure this is no loss on both ends, they seemed more like girlfriends (with him shopping from her closet and makeup case).

    Cheers to Hedi, men who trade you out for a comeup eventually get what they deserve.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 15, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      Get what they deserve? He left Heidi and never looked back. Now he will have a few extra million, a much higher profile, leaves with an in-demand career because of his attachment to Jen, and now moving on to probably some young NYC actress, still living the more A-list life he seems to have fallen in love with. I think he likes what he got out of the Aniston relationship, unfortunately for Jen.

      Reply
  49. Amy Too says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    “Normally, we would keep this private.” How often do you divorce each other to have a “normal” way of doing it so that this “abnormal” public-statement way is a deviation from your “normal” way of divorcing? What a strangely worded statement.

    Reply
    • Felicia says:
      February 16, 2018 at 1:15 am

      I don’t think it’s strange at all. They married in private, never released a photo. Seems to me the wording is an attempt to shut down the inevitable “Jen and Brad” gossip rag stories that we all know are coming anyways. I can well imagine that the tabloids are rubbing their hands in glee right now.

      Reply
  50. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    I never understood them together. It seemed like Jen was just going against type and he’s one of those “cool” guys who looks down on the popular opinion. I’ve never liked him. Anyone who stands by Terry Richardson is garbage.

    Reply
  51. holly says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Surprise! said no one ever

    Reply
  52. Layla Love says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    She found out he was cheating on her. Jennifer finally ,really listened to that Little voice in the back of her head!

    Reply
  53. emily says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:55 am

    I personally do not want to live in NYC, but I’d live there for Justin Theroux.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment