Jennifer Aniston ‘has an ironclad prenup’ but the prenup talks were ‘intense’

In 2013, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had already been engaged for nearly a year. People were wondering if they would ever get married, or if they were even planning the wedding at that point. People Magazine was and perhaps still is Jennifer Aniston’s prefered mode of communication, and People ran a cover story about how their wedding planning was “delayed” because they were super, super busy and because… well, Justin wasn’t 100% into it, maybe. Around that same time, there were many anonymous sources claiming that Justin was wary of becoming Mr. Jennifer Aniston, and that Jennifer and Justin were having a hell of a time negotiating their pre-nup, and that they were both playing hardball. What I’m saying is that I’m positive they do have a prenup, but I’m not positive that Jennifer’s substantial assets are completely and totally protected. Now that The JustJen Divorce Experience 2018 is rolling through town, people are wondering about the prenup. Us Weekly has some info:
Jennifer Aniston’s fortune should be safe. The actress and Justin Theroux signed an “ironclad” prenup before they got married, a source tells Us Weekly.
“Jennifer has an ironclad prenup with Justin. It would be very hard for Justin to contest it. The prenup talks before the marriage were long and intense,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.
The source added, “Jen’s assets and Friends fortune are protected.” Forbes reported in 2017 that the Friends alum was one of the highest paid actresses of the year, raking in $25.5 million from acting gigs and endorsements. Theroux, meanwhile, just wrapped the HBO hit The Leftovers, which ran for three seasons.
“Theroux, meanwhile, just wrapped the HBO hit The Leftovers, which ran for three seasons.” That’s sort of a *sad clown noise*. Jennifer makes so much money from all of her side-projects, from Aveeno to SmartWater and her haircare line, Living Proof. She’s got that dry-eye thing too, I see those commercials all the time. My point? Jennifer is rich. Justin is… well, he’s well-off. I never thought “making a lot of money” was his biggest priority, but I also think that he played hardball as they negotiated the prenup. I’m not saying he’ll get half of her fortune or anything, but my guess is that she’ll have to write a check for low eight-figures to finalize the divorce AND sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So Jorts signs a NDA while Jen will have free reign to talk about it in every interview. That’s bunk.
That would be bunk! I think it more likely both sign n.d.a. and just behave decently on their own accord.
Do NDAs even work for celebs? They could always leak to the press and the press wouldnt reveal their sources.
Huvane has made his away around many an NDA. The ambiguity is often more powerful than the facts.
If I had “long and intense” prenup talks, I would not have gone forward with the marriage. Major red flag. As I said on another thread, she made him a household name and hugely increased his market value (he’s now repping Louis Vuitton in addition to acting in multiple movie projects). The thought of him going after her assets after such a short marriage is galling.
I can see both sides. And I can also see how the negotiations would be protracted – most of the money she makes comes from long term contracts that pre-date Justin. I can’t imagine that he’ll be seeing any of that money. But I can also see how weird that would be on the other side of the negotiations.
Exactly. Why did they marry? They never showed any sign of being particularly religious, or of planning to raise children together. Both with a solid career. They both had long relationship before. Why bother?
Image and the effing triangle. Brad and Angie had just married and she couldn’t bear to be left behind. Did you notice her engagement with that soapy quartz ring came hard on the heels of the other couple’s?
Bingo and +1 @Carmen
It was so ridiculous how she copied them from the engagement timing, to weddings. What are the odds? That 7 years later Brad and Jennifer would get engaged at the same time practically to different people, and then marry in the same year?
Who else remembers her weird PR stunting around the Brangelina engagement? It was said she thought Brad and Angelina’s marriage would happen soon after the engagement, but she was constantly being faked out. One time she thought it was imminent, the Brange nuptials, so she and Theroux got on a plan and made some quick weekender trip…to the Vatican!! Lmao it was hilarious. I’ve always believed had word come down that Brad and Angie had tried the knot they would have done same, only some place in ‘Europe,’ after having been blessed by the Pope. I bet that was the plan. Brad and Angie faked her out though. She and Justin weirdly came back 3 days later. That woman hardly flies anywhere and she goes to Italy for the weekend. Too funny.
Prenups are pretty straightforward: If you are the wealthy one get one, if you are the person with less power in the relationship do not sign one.
I’m not sure why they got married in the first place. The usual reasons were not there and they seemed like an uncomfortable mis-match. They could have just maintained the relationship until the lust wore off and it died a natural death. Then it’s move on without all the legal hassles such as wrestling around with prenups.
His friend is scary terry. Major red flag number 2.
Feel bad for her. He is gonna date some teens, yuck
I had a hard reconciling how thoughtful and well-spoken Theroux seemed in interviews with the TR friendship. I don’t think any of his other friends were similarly sketchy. It just never seemed to fit so, yes, a red flag. The other red flag was his obvious vanity, though I thought he and JA were probably well matched in that regard. And obviously Pitt is similarly vain. She needs to go in a very different direction next time!
I don’t know how much weight I put in the “long and intense” thing, but she has a LOT of money from many sources, and property, so I can imagine it wasn’t a quick generic form.
I agree with Sabrine there’s no reason for her to write him a check, let alone in the “low eight figures”. That’s ridiculous. They are both well off and have independent careers, there’s a solid pre-nup, both should leave the marriage with what they brought to it.
I suppose they got married because they wanted to?
This. My cousin’s prenup took five months to negotiate. The divorce was very messy. And very expensive, despite the airtight prenup.
I’m not rich or famous, but my pre-nip talks were long and intense. There’s a lot to unpack about the value of unpaid labor as it pertains to raising a family.
How much are they each worth? I think she paid for the house and most of their expenses. 2 years is not long I hope he doesn’t pull s Guy Richie on her.
Why not? If it were the other way round you wouldn’t care
Oh yeah, society is so easy on women who marry rich men and divorce them two years later, and want large settlements.
I wish there was a word that people used to describe that.
Lol
Girl is smart & bet she is well protected. They have no children & were only married 2 years. I don’t think Justin can make any kind of power grab at this point — as it should be. I wouldn’t write him a check — for what?
For the fact that she will use him and this breakup for PR for the next seven years? That has to be worth a few million right there.
He’s not as big of a star as Brad Pitt though. He may be talented in his own right, but do people actually care about him from a tabloid perspective?
(False) stories have already circulated about putting Brad Pitt back together with her. Theroux already seems to be put into a corner somewhere (story-wise, I mean).
Unless they want to stick Angelina with Justin, he doesn’t serve the same purpose as Pitt.
Unless he steps out with another girlfriend soon, people are not going to care enough about him for there to be much mileage there
@KBB, you’re exactly right. This will die down quickly, and I don’t think he will unveil publicly some new relationship for a while.
Is that picture from this year’s golden globes? no wonder they look so awkward.
No, he didn’t accompany her to the Globes this year, which intensified the marriage problems chatter. I did think that was odd at the time.
But she was just a presenter, not a GG nominee. Presenters don’t always bring a significant other, maybe even rarely. I never noticed one way or the other. I guess I just assumed they didn’t bring their SO for a red carpet walk when not nominated.
I came on to ask why she is making that face in the first photo. I’m not a fan of either, but they never really seemed into each other. Perhaps they’re simply not PDA types, but’s she certainly didn’t look at him the way she used to look at Brad Pitt.
Most of her endorsements are from deals that pre-date her marriage. This isn’t Camille Grammar dragging Kelsey out of the gutter to get to work. She has substantial assets, but I would imagine most are protected. I agree with the prediction of the 8 figure payout – they don’t run in the same circle of friends, but overlap enough that they’d want to keep it civil.
If he gets $10 million for two years of marriage…good God, that’s a lot of money. They were barely around each other the last year. I hope she protected herself better than that.
That’d be equivalent to not even having a prenup, no? It’s probably about half of what she made during the last two years from endorsements.
Eight figures? Amber Heart had no prenup and only got 7 Mio. I doubt Justins going to get close to that.
1 million is still eight figures.
1 million is 7 figures, duh
Huh?
Lol – go to school, kids.
True, but that may have to do more with the fact that J Depp is actually quite broke. Jennifer is not.
@elephant, yep, you are right. I wasn’t counting.
Yeah eight figures is $10,000,000 or more. I’m thinking seven figures is more like it.
I agree. If Jennifer and Justin had a prenup, there’s no way he gets more than $5 million in my mind. Their expenses and income were probably lower than Johnny Depp’s, though Aniston’s total net worth may be higher because of Depp’s spending. Her residuals from Friends would undoubtedly be excluded per the prenup.
The only way he gets more is if he wants to play dirty and she wants to buy his silence. I can’t see him doing that though, I don’t think he’s that petty and I think he cares about his reputation.
I figured about $2 million.
Lots of money changing hands for a short bi-coastal marriage. Were those joint red carpet appearances worth it?
This is why I hope Sandra Bullock never marries that guy she’s with.
Standard 50/50 no fault state settlements – they split joint earnings throughout the time of marriage, he is entitled to palimony for roughly 15 months if he asks for it and he can haggle for some personal property acquired together i.e. vehicle, furniture, art etc.
With no children and no impropriety (for the court of public opinion, courts don’t care) she doesn’t really need a prenup for a marriage this short. He has been working so his assets are in the pot too, I’d be surprised if it is 8 figures.
I’d be surprised if an NDA wasn’t actually part of the pre-nup myself.
Earnings minus expenses during the time they were married. And any assets she bought during the marriage with money that she can prove came from something solely her’s prior to getting married get excluded as well. So say, she sold her old house, had the proceeds put into a bank account solely for those and then bought the new house with money from that account, the new house would also be excluded.
I wonder how the expenses would be determined given that they basically lived separate lives. She probably made more from all the endorsements, but her expenses would be a lot more too. And all of her endless renovations…
I think this is sad, they were together a long time.
It is. Seven years is a long time, and no matter the reason, a breakup is painful. But it’s about a normal breakup time, seven to ten years, for celeb couples. Look at all the breakups in the past two years.
But she still has Sophie and Dolly, her fur babies.
Well he can use whatever money he gets in the settlement on his new girlfriend and their baby on the way.
Just kidding 😂 but I am sure one of the tabloids will write a story,” Poor Jen called Brad after learning about Justin’s pregnant 28 year girlfriend”
I hope it is. Everything about him screams entitled a$$hole. I wouldn’t be shocked to hear of him trying to get money out of her, as it didn’t seem actually being with her was his priority.
I still respect Russell Brand for refusing to take Katie Perry to the cleaners when they got divorced. They had no prenup and yet he refused to take a dime from her, when he could have gotten at least $20 Million. Who knows….maybe Justin is a stand up guy like that.
I will be very interested to see whether he is, that will be telling.
I think Jen is really smart, much smarter than generally given credit for, and my bet is she protected herself.
But…I am around her age, and have a wide circle of friends, and my advice at this point is always the same: take it home but don’t marry it. Too many headaches, too hard to get out of. I don’t know why mature people get married.
Yes, I’m sure her business manager made sure she was protected.
I agree about the marriage issue, though I do think children of divorce (especially hostile ones) often dream of having a secure (married) family unit of their own.
YEP. If, God forbid, anything happened to my husband of 27 years, I’m not sure I would ever re-marry. Have a boyfriend? Sure, ok, eventually. Have a few fuck buddies? Yeah, eventually. But another husband? No. Besides he could never top the one I have now, and why put a guy through that?
To go one step further, take it home but don’t let it move in. Once they move in they’re legally a tenant and all tenant laws apply to them. It can be hard to get them out of the house if they don’t want to go.
Agree, KiddV. I should have been clearer, I have learned your lesson the hard way. I thought moving them in would be less of a mess than a divorce, honestly, I was very wrong. You are so right!
Why should he be entitled to a penny? She made all her money before meeting him. As far as I can tell he took full advantage of her wide circle to friends to make an actual acting career for himself.
And she will use him and this breakup for PR for 7 years. Given how she has done that in the past, he can expect she’ll do it again in the future.
They have been mismatched from day one. She shoulda f*cked him and chucked him. Zero in common. They’re body language has always been so off. They never seemed truly “connected”, it always seemed like a business deal. She owes him nothing and he works. There were tons of red flags. At their age honestly why bother with marriage. It’s senseless.
Oh, you said it so much better than I did upthread, LittlefishMom!
Agree totally.
Completely agree regarding their body language–with a few exceptions here and there it’s not very “good.”
Exactly! She tried to turn her side piece into a husband. And I will never believe she didn’t do all of this to keep up with Brad & Angie. I don’t believe in coincidences. Not with the Triangle.
I think her fans would literally go after him with pitchforks if he went after any of her money.
He has enough money, to g o after hers would be such a douche move. Not that he isn’t a douche… Also, I agree with others, if pre sup negotiations were SO intense, one should question why?
Well, for whatever it’s worth I have never really felt that we know who the real Jennifer Aniston is. I think she’s mostly been a confection constructed by her representation.
He seemed to have been In a “I’m here when I’m here and not when I’m not ,” situation with Heidi Bivens for a very long time. That way of relating to a woman hasn’t seem to have changed since their marriage.
I was surprised when They got married. I had just never felt that living on separate coasts with separate lives in separate homes had the makings of a really successful marriage. At least not what I would consider a marriage. I remember tons of posters here pooh-poohing that idea I’m saying that it was very modern and they were older and didn’t need to be on top of each other all the time. I thought they had the friends with benefits thing down pat.
It just didn’t seem to me that they had thrown their lot in together and made a life that works for both of them at the same time. Of course that’s all speculation.
The idea that she selling her house because they split, I think is a red herring. Jen and Brad and Ellen have made tens of millions of dollars flipping LA real estate and I can’t see why that would change just because she was married to Justin. Even though I’ve never really been a fan of hers I feel sad for her about this.
Thank you for your comment. We don’t know anything about her. Everything out there is what they want us to think about her. That is how she got her endorsements. Does she have perfect hair? No. She gets lots of highlights and blowouts. It is very frizzy. Does she have the perfect body? She works damn hard to have it. Does she have great skin? She does fillers and has had plastic surgery on her nose and chin.
Personally I think she had a troubled upbringing and no family to rely on. She is not educated. She rarely travels except to Cabo. Despite Justin being a hipster, he does seem to have a bit more substance. We have never seen them with Justin’s family in 7 years. He probably loves hanging out in the village with his artsy friends-chefs, writers, artists, etc.
Nice she has lots of friends but they all seem like her. If she is happy great.
The fact they are getting divorced so quickly is either a contractual marriage or just another stupid phony Hollywood hookup. All of her friends her divorced. Reese, Courtney, Jennifer Meyer. There are virtually no long term marriages in Hollywood. There is too much money, egos and phoniness.
I suspect the prenup said, “You keep your stuff and earnings, I’ll keep my stuff and earnings and we’ll split any property we buy together 50/50.”
He probably insisted that any money made during their marriage would be split 50/50. I think he’ll walk away from this marriage with a low 8 figure settlement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds about right to me..
Me too. The Bel-Air house is probably worth over $25 mil. Split that 50/50 and that alone is 8 figures. Do they own a place in NYC? Perhaps part of the settlement will be buying Justin a bigger/better place in the city he loves. Sweeten the deal with a few million in cash to keep him in motorcycles and skinny jeans and call it a day.
Okay, I am in no way rooting for this, and I absolutely do not think for one moment there will be a Jen/Brad reunion. In fact, I think it’s more likely he and Angie would reconcile, though I don’t think that’s likely at all! So basically, no won’t happen. But imagine if they just wanted to troll the press, or one or both of their exes, or need publicity for a new film. And they just so much as had dinner together and got papped. OMG.
But listen, to be clear, I think both Angie and Jen deserve better than Brad, and I am not team anyone other than team women. I just can see this happening and everyone exploding.
Russell Brand is way better than Guy Ritchie who, with no pre-nup, SWORE he wouldn’t take a penny from Madonna. Cut to the chase: he took 97 million dollars. The cad. In this case, Ritchie was the Material Guy. She trusted her heart and got burned.
With the amount of money she has, she might as well have the arrangement that Oprah and Stedman have. That relationship has lasted throughout time.
I would be really surprised if Justin tries to get money from Jen, or contest the prenup. Who does that? I would imagine that Justin Theroux has more class than such a person, not that I know anything other than he’s super articulate in interviews. I watched the Leftovers, and he is a very good actor. Also quite good looking in motion–as we’ve discussed on here before–in contrast to his icky still photos persona with the shoe polish hair, and all. He’s better known now thanks to the relationship and his TV success. He’ll be ok.
I am 33 year old with a string of unsuccessful relationships with various hot loser men and let me tell you – Jen’s life of living on her mansion on the beach, doing yoga, going on beach vacations with her girlfriends, getting facials –which I formerly judged as shallow–sounds pretty dang GREAT to me right now after getting dumped the day after valentines day after 3 1/2 years together.
I would pick her California life over living with this dude Justin in NYC any day – he is like a hipster cosplay character
yep.
Her life is good. She’s filthy rich, has seemingly a great circle of friends, and is still a very attractive woman. (looking from the outside of course, we don’t know what her life is *really* like, but I hope she is happy).
edited to add: mela, I am sorry!
I agree. Her life looks fantastic to me from where I stand. I think Jen looks fantastic for her age – she has had tweaks but pretty subtle. She looks great, has a great group of friends and here in California skincare and health/wellness/yoga is a common obsession/hobby as well so I think Jen is better off in California. I absolutely think Jen should get into the California yoga/health/wellness space because she LIVES it. I know she has talked about creating a wellness center (that sounded SO California! Not New York at all)
Honestly – I look at her and think – does she really need a man at this point? I would just turn into a little yogi beach bum spinster if I were her and adopt a bunch of dogs and hang out with my amigas 24/7
Also, thanks. My (ex) is a complete jerk and I’m better off.
Agree.
She’s got a fantastic life–good for her!
I would say there will be breaking news about Theroux and sexual harassment perhaps via Uncle terry or on his own…whethet real or not id say she’s separating herself from potential fallout OR he got caught publicly cheating
oooooh, I hadn’t thought about this angle. You might be on to something.
So long as she gets to keep the Batemans and Kimmel, it’s all good, right?
Spot on. I adore Justin Bateman and want to be his friend, and I imagine his wife is great also.
Jimmy Kimmel I now love after watching his emotional plea, at the beginning of his show, about guns and kids dying and calling out Trump after the Florida mass shooting.. It was amazing. I’m down with being friends with Jimmy and Molly. But was Jimmy close friends with Justin or Jen? I thought it was Justin. I know he officiated at their wedding.
Justin gets to keep Terry Richardson, his hipster friend.
There is no way Justin is getting $10 million dollars for a 2 year marriage with a strong pre-nup. They only got married because he signed a strong one that she agreed with.
Yeah. Jen would never have gotten married without a very reasonable prenup. He was working the whole time they were married. If he was demanding too much, she would see it as a red flag. Two years, no way is he getting 10 million dollars.
Jen’s great love will always be her beloved Norman. She loves her Dolly, who is a beautiful big white dog, and now Sophie she got as a rescue puppy six years ago. But Norman was her little soulmate, I think. Dolly, a large breed, is about 13 right now. I hope she doesn’t lose Dolly anytime soon. I think I would just rather see photos and stories about celebs with their animals than as couples. The couples all seem to break up. Even George and Amal seem very happy, but I would rather see more of their three dogs, Einstein, Louie, and MIllie.
Jennifer with Norman, who died at 15. He was a cute little fella. He was her longest-lasting relationship. I think I could love having a home on the beach in California and waking up and taking walks on the beach like Jen and Norman.
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/ba/10/0c/ba100c120aa8a56e70fe9f19054dd208.jpg
My husband (attorney in the industry) said he would imagine Justin would get a low 7 figure payout, if anything. My husband and I have a prenup – we basically walk out of the marriage with what he went into it with, what he makes is his, what I make is mine, and we split any jointly held assets, including out joint account that is use for household/joint expenses.
