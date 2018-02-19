Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the 2018 BAFTAs: unflattering or pretty?

Jennifer Lawrence attended the British Academy Awards (the BAFTAs) last night and it’s taken me this long to realize that this is the first awards show she’s attended all season. Maybe we’ll get her as an Oscar presenter – that would be nice. She’s got Red Sparrow coming out in a few weeks, so it would be great promotion for the film. Anyway, J-Law obviously still has a Dior contract and obviously, Dior is still doing her dirty. This gown is not good. It’s not offensively bad or anything, but Jennifer is one of the biggest stars in the world, and she has a great figure and THIS is what Dior puts her in??? And she needs to never use this hairstylist again. My God. She looks like she got out of the shower, threw on this ugly gown and was like “this is fine” and walked the red carpet.
Am I crazy for loving this Dior gown on Kristin Scott Thomas? I adore KST anyway, so I’ll usually defend her style choices, however wacky they may be. But I truly love this. It’s a great twist on the “red carpet blackout” – it’s a black gown, obviously, but the white makes it look so special and modern. I would have loved this on J-Law too.
No, seriously: how did Kate Mara end up with a better Dior than Jennifer Lawrence?!? This Dior gown is STUNNING. It would have been stunning on Jennifer Lawrence, although if I really think about it… we probably would have said “haven’t we seen this on J-Law before?” It has a very J-Law vibe. But it looks great on Kate. Jamie Bell looks great too. They really are a great couple, visually (and probably in other ways too, naturally). My one criticism is that this Dior needed a better fit around the bust. It looks like it’s about to fall down.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love the dress. It’s interesting and different from all the rest. But she should have had an edgierr hairstyle, maybe an updo, to prevent it from looking like she was an extra in a period drama.
Her hair looks like it’s in mourning but the dress is really pretty.
Agree with both sentiments.
I love the top half of the dress. The hair and make up are on point
Yes. I like the look and I actually like her hair– not sure why.
To me she actually looks prettier and more ethereal than I’ve ever seen her look, despite her unflattering dress.
Oh wow, I thought it was just me.I think she looks amazing.
There’s something about the center part and putting her hair straight and behind her ears that looks really fresh to me. The red lipstick looks good too.
She looks less immature in this outfit. I think that’s why I agree with it.
I liked the dress on J-Law. It’s not her “style” but she still looked great in it. Kate Mara is a bit mousey on a good day and I think that dress emphasises it while KST rocks her dress!
I love the dress – it is simple but really interesting and I think it looks really flattering on her.
I love this description, and I agree with it.
That dress is perfect and she looks great.
Agreed, I think it’s a great structured dress. For me, this would have been a grand slam without the ugly white shawl and a good updo.
I really like Kate Mara’s dress but the fit of the bodice is ruining it a little for me.
KST is elevating a very simple dress into a great look overall.
At first, I thought JLaw was Emily Blunt. Her dress made her look matronly and that hair style is awful.
J Law needs to something about her life. She’s dating terrible men, wearing terrible clothes (actually the dress is quite nice but the styling is terrible and she looks like she’s at a high society funeral), and Red Sparrow is getting “meh” reviews.
She needs a vacation or a better management team or a better stylist.
Or all of the above. A few years ago she could do no wrong. Now she’s in these gross relationships, sticking her foot in her mouth at every turn and hitting a miss on the red carpet more often than not with movies no one likes.
It sucks cause the girl is talented (IMO) but she needs an adjustment.
@Sonia
JLaw is getting raves for Red Sparrow even in the more negative reviews. Even Slant raved about her and they don’t make many raves to the actors in their reviews.
It’s definitely not her acting (although her accents are still bad). It’s the movies she picks that have been bad.
The only time I’ve seen her phone it in is during X-Men
She’s a fine actress. I’ve never really been impressed by her in anything except Winter’s Bone, but anyway, it’s not about her abilities. It’s about the fact that she picks pretty dumb or boring movies just because her friends like Francis Lawrence of David O. Russell (vomit) are the directors.
I don’t think the dress is that bad. With a less miserable look and a better hairstyle it would have been quite striking.
Jennifer’s dress is beautiful and unique. Her hair needed different styling though. She looks like she just stepped out of the shower.
I actually like Jennifer’s dress.
She doesn’t look happy.
I love the dress but not on JLaw, she isn’t mature enough to pull it off.
JLaw’s dress is stunning, but Kristin Scott Thomas ftw.
KST looks just amazing, LOVE that dress.
I don’t like the shape of the top, but other than that it’s fine. The other gowns are pretty too.
Dior has already done a more interesting version of J. laws dress:
https://goo.gl/images/mTgzZ4
KSL looks amazing.
Kate Mara is stunning. Love her dress, her necklace, her sweet expression, her husband, everything. What struck me most of JLaw was not the dress (i agree with Hikaru on that) , or the horrible hairstyling, but her dark seriousness.
Kristin looks lovely. The gown is gorgeous.
She’s amazing. What a posture and elegance. J
I like the top part but I hate the sleeves and the overall fit. Her hair looks horrendous.
Dior probably doesn’t trust her enough to wear anything spectacular and not throw up on it (or wet her pants). this is what Jennifer gets…
I think JLaw looks absolutely perfect from the neck up. I’m meh about the dress but her FACE looks perfect. Not everyone can pull of a minimal eye. And her hair goes with the makeup if not the dress.
Did she insult (myqueen) Joanna Lumley? That’s would bother me more than any dress. I would have to draw the line.
Jennifer Lawrence was hardly rude. And if after winning an Oscar/Globes and being nominated more times than you can count she’s commended for being the ‘hottest’ actress then she has every right to be annoyed. Especially at an event protesting abuses of women in the industry.
Hottest as in demand? I think she Joanna was talking about Lawrence as the biggest star. Not sex symbol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MIlla
Still, it was sexist. And JLaw wasn’t rude but modest. People seems to have too much free time to spend on twitter.
Lawrence and Joanna were then chatting happily on the stage together so as usual we are talking about nothing LOL
Whoo- she was pretty dismissive of JoAnna L (aka Patsy) last night. After the gushing intro, JLaw pretty much snarled “That was over the top”- I was waiting for “but thanks or something” but she went straight into the intro to her award presentation. It was pretty awful. Agree with earlier posters- she does need a vacay or something.
Re the dress- it’s fitted well, but it’s so blah. The hair was bad.
Kate Mara looks good, but I would have been pulling on that dress all night! And KST- she looks amazing.
Jlaw said “thank you” and she wasn’t rude but only modest.
On the contrary, that presentation was rather sexist. Why they must always use “the hottest actress” to present an actress who has won so many awards?
She said “that was a bit much but thanks.”
Massively rude, hardly modest.
What was sexist about Lumley’s presentation? Men in the news are described as “the hottest man”, bands that are breaking in and doing well are described as “hottest”, shows that are doing well are branded as “the hottest show”.
It’s one thing to strive for equality but another thing to go around looking to be insulted. Lumley wasn’t insulting this silly girl (yes, she’s childish so I chose my words accordingly), she was (a) trying to kick off an awards night and (b) talking up the guest she was introducing.
“that was a bit much but thanks” isn’t rude.She says this every time somebody makes her a compliment (she said that exact thing to Bradley Cooper years ago). It’s her character and Joanna was talking happily with her after the presentation. This is really an outrage on nothing, even the sexist Daily Mail users are saying this
@Isb
In what world “that was a bit much but thanks” is rude? So I’m also rude when I respond to a compliment in that way LOL
@Robert:
> In what world “that was a bit much but thanks” is rude?
This one! “That’s a bit much” is a fairly dismissive thing to say. Compound that with being on a stage in public and making such a dismissive statement to another person – yes, that’s rude.
> So I’m also rude when I respond to a compliment in that way LOL
Possibly, yes.
@Isb
She wasn’t rude but OK.
I agree with Juliette. It wasn’t rude, she was being self-deprecating. Manufactured twitter drama over nothing.
Sorry, I don’t twitter or facebook or instagram or tumble or any of these social media things. But take a look at the segment and decide for yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7pI3mv1ecw
@Isb
I already saw the video and she wasn’t rude. She always reacts in that way when people made her a compliment. She and Joanna were talking warmly after that so this is a story about nothing.
I just saw it and thought it was rude the way JLaw said it. She said it, not in a lighthearted way, but in a condescending way. Go listen for yourselves, people, and decide.
I didn’t think JLaw was being kind and modest. I think she was taking another chance to mock someone publicly, just like she did to that reporter several years ago.
She is clueless and classless.
I love the notion that J-law is so evil and nasty that she’d turn up at the BAFTAs and mock a British legend live on national TV, just for the fun of it…
It’s obvious that it was a self-depreciating remark. Personally, I think you’ve have to be desperately prejudiced against her to think otherwise.
She was phoning it in last night, the delivery of her three sentences was so flat you wouldn’t have guessed this is the most sought after actress at the moment. It all just feels like she didn’t care much for being there.
The ‘over the top’ comment was a joke – a minute later, you could see her chatting away to Lumley at the side of the stage.
Yeah, but a Girl Drama narrative is juicier, so expect that to be what most sites go for.
JLaw was stunning in a new look for her. She looks regal
Smiling would have made the whole look better for J-Law, just saying.
Actually I think her not smiling makes the look. It makes her look more serious, which suits Dior.
To me she looks really over it.
I like JLaw’s dress, it was a new style for her.
KST is gorgeous
I like J. Law, but she just can’t pull of these looks. She always looks off to me. I can’t put my finger on it. She just looks out of place or something.
All terrible. Jennifer looks good in the face, but her expression is miserable, and I say this as someone who’s not into cheer and smiles. The second lady is actually the one who seemed to grab the first thing she found, I don’t get the love. Mara’s dress is interesting, but too short in the upper part.
Ok. I am an idjit. When I looked at JLaw I thought they had censored out the top part of her torso for some reason. LOL.
YES! I just posted something similar below–your comment is better!
I really like J Law. I do have to say that her dress looks like she was topless and they put a black square in front of her. I still love her though. She has some growing up to do, but don’t we all?
Just saw what JLaw said to Joanna Lumley, who was delightful and polite and complimentary to JLaw – she came on and said, “That was a bit much.”
Someday soon, JLaw, no one may be singing your praises and you will rue the day you were rude to someone as nice to you as Lumley. Lumley was off to the side and looked embarrassed.
Was it supposed to all be a joke? What did I miss?
“That was a bit much” wasn’t rude. She and Joanna were also talking warmly after that. Stop with this outrage for futile things (and always when women are corcerned). Where is the outrage for Oldman with Timeisup pin?
Exactly!…manufactured Twitter rage over nothing at all and interestingly enough, on the day that Lawrence is promoting Red Sparrow in-LONDON. Also worth noting that the online “news” sites trying desperately to drag this out are those outlets that just so happen to be huge Trump supporters…Lawrence is an outspoken Trump critic-do the math
It came across as rude to me. If you have to explain to your audience of millions that it was a joke, then maybe you shouldn’t have made that joke.
It was a stupid and crass “joke.”
And Jules, I despise Trump and I’m always calling out twitter bots and reporting them, but they are certainly not going after JLaw. There are people who actually think she is a tasteless and classless jerk. Me included.
Oh, and the supposed outrage on Twitter??…uhh huh-twitter bots are cheap and easy…press a button, send out a whole bunch of “outraged” responses…it’s just astonishing how people fall for it-then by the time of the premier tonight they will be on to something else…because this will go nowhere
Yeah, Russia put out twitter bots to go after JLaw. OK.
Really, this is just getting silly.
I don’t like any of the Dior dresses! the two “H” come to mind–Heinous and horrible.
JLaw’s dress looks like someone came in and magic-markered the top edge of the dress over the picture to make it sharp and severe. Did it stick way out away from her body? It is interesting, but I don’t love it.
Kate Mara’s dress is lovely! So is her husband!
That JLaw/Joanna thing was a joke between them, it was explained today. So much outrage about nothing
I think this dress ages her and is not suited for a young woman. I don’t hate it, just looks out of place on JLaw.
The dress has a beautiful cut and only someone with her fit body can be so effortless in it
And it has his eleganr victorian aristocrat thing going on with the sleeves
JLaw looks stunning.
Kate Maras gown on the other hand: too blingy
I like Jennifer’s dress but not the neckline. I don’t know how designers work but I would think Jennifer would select the gowns she wears. I have a hard time believing that she was forced considering she’s a big name.
I like Jennifer’s look here for the most part… I’m so glad her hair has grown out and I like the dress minus the shoulder wrap.
