Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the 2018 BAFTAs: unflattering or pretty?

Jennifer Lawrence attended the British Academy Awards (the BAFTAs) last night and it’s taken me this long to realize that this is the first awards show she’s attended all season. Maybe we’ll get her as an Oscar presenter – that would be nice. She’s got Red Sparrow coming out in a few weeks, so it would be great promotion for the film. Anyway, J-Law obviously still has a Dior contract and obviously, Dior is still doing her dirty. This gown is not good. It’s not offensively bad or anything, but Jennifer is one of the biggest stars in the world, and she has a great figure and THIS is what Dior puts her in??? And she needs to never use this hairstylist again. My God. She looks like she got out of the shower, threw on this ugly gown and was like “this is fine” and walked the red carpet.

Am I crazy for loving this Dior gown on Kristin Scott Thomas? I adore KST anyway, so I’ll usually defend her style choices, however wacky they may be. But I truly love this. It’s a great twist on the “red carpet blackout” – it’s a black gown, obviously, but the white makes it look so special and modern. I would have loved this on J-Law too.

No, seriously: how did Kate Mara end up with a better Dior than Jennifer Lawrence?!? This Dior gown is STUNNING. It would have been stunning on Jennifer Lawrence, although if I really think about it… we probably would have said “haven’t we seen this on J-Law before?” It has a very J-Law vibe. But it looks great on Kate. Jamie Bell looks great too. They really are a great couple, visually (and probably in other ways too, naturally). My one criticism is that this Dior needed a better fit around the bust. It looks like it’s about to fall down.