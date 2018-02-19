Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the 2018 BAFTAs: unflattering or pretty?

The 71st British Academy Film Awards 2018 held at the Royal Albert Hall

Jennifer Lawrence attended the British Academy Awards (the BAFTAs) last night and it’s taken me this long to realize that this is the first awards show she’s attended all season. Maybe we’ll get her as an Oscar presenter – that would be nice. She’s got Red Sparrow coming out in a few weeks, so it would be great promotion for the film. Anyway, J-Law obviously still has a Dior contract and obviously, Dior is still doing her dirty. This gown is not good. It’s not offensively bad or anything, but Jennifer is one of the biggest stars in the world, and she has a great figure and THIS is what Dior puts her in??? And she needs to never use this hairstylist again. My God. She looks like she got out of the shower, threw on this ugly gown and was like “this is fine” and walked the red carpet.

EE British Academy Film Awards - Arrivals

The 71st British Academy Film Awards 2018 held at the Royal Albert Hall

Am I crazy for loving this Dior gown on Kristin Scott Thomas? I adore KST anyway, so I’ll usually defend her style choices, however wacky they may be. But I truly love this. It’s a great twist on the “red carpet blackout” – it’s a black gown, obviously, but the white makes it look so special and modern. I would have loved this on J-Law too.

EE British Academy Film Awards - Arrivals

No, seriously: how did Kate Mara end up with a better Dior than Jennifer Lawrence?!? This Dior gown is STUNNING. It would have been stunning on Jennifer Lawrence, although if I really think about it… we probably would have said “haven’t we seen this on J-Law before?” It has a very J-Law vibe. But it looks great on Kate. Jamie Bell looks great too. They really are a great couple, visually (and probably in other ways too, naturally). My one criticism is that this Dior needed a better fit around the bust. It looks like it’s about to fall down.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2018

EE British Academy Film Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

76 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the 2018 BAFTAs: unflattering or pretty?”

  1. LilLil says:
    February 19, 2018 at 6:53 am

    I love the dress. It’s interesting and different from all the rest. But she should have had an edgierr hairstyle, maybe an updo, to prevent it from looking like she was an extra in a period drama.

  2. ichsi says:
    February 19, 2018 at 6:56 am

    I liked the dress on J-Law. It’s not her “style” but she still looked great in it. Kate Mara is a bit mousey on a good day and I think that dress emphasises it while KST rocks her dress!

  3. ilove6kies says:
    February 19, 2018 at 6:58 am

    I love the dress – it is simple but really interesting and I think it looks really flattering on her.

  4. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:02 am

    At first, I thought JLaw was Emily Blunt. Her dress made her look matronly and that hair style is awful.

  5. Sonia says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:03 am

    J Law needs to something about her life. She’s dating terrible men, wearing terrible clothes (actually the dress is quite nice but the styling is terrible and she looks like she’s at a high society funeral), and Red Sparrow is getting “meh” reviews.

    • Nicole says:
      February 19, 2018 at 7:52 am

      She needs a vacation or a better management team or a better stylist.
      Or all of the above. A few years ago she could do no wrong. Now she’s in these gross relationships, sticking her foot in her mouth at every turn and hitting a miss on the red carpet more often than not with movies no one likes.
      It sucks cause the girl is talented (IMO) but she needs an adjustment.

    • Therese says:
      February 19, 2018 at 8:43 am

      @Sonia
      JLaw is getting raves for Red Sparrow even in the more negative reviews. Even Slant raved about her and they don’t make many raves to the actors in their reviews.

  6. Brers says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:07 am

    I don’t think the dress is that bad. With a less miserable look and a better hairstyle it would have been quite striking.

  7. Lilith says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Jennifer’s dress is beautiful and unique. Her hair needed different styling though. She looks like she just stepped out of the shower.

  8. Kate says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I actually like Jennifer’s dress.

  9. Welp says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:13 am

    She doesn’t look happy.

  10. Hikaru says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I love the dress but not on JLaw, she isn’t mature enough to pull it off.

  11. tracking says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    JLaw’s dress is stunning, but Kristin Scott Thomas ftw.

  12. Lucy2 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I don’t like the shape of the top, but other than that it’s fine. The other gowns are pretty too.

  13. Hh says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Dior has already done a more interesting version of J. laws dress:

    https://goo.gl/images/mTgzZ4

    KSL looks amazing.

  14. Hoping says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Kate Mara is stunning. Love her dress, her necklace, her sweet expression, her husband, everything. What struck me most of JLaw was not the dress (i agree with Hikaru on that) , or the horrible hairstyling, but her dark seriousness.

  15. Sullivan says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Kristin looks lovely. The gown is gorgeous.

  16. Nicole says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I like the top part but I hate the sleeves and the overall fit. Her hair looks horrendous.

  17. kimbers says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Dior probably doesn’t trust her enough to wear anything spectacular and not throw up on it (or wet her pants). this is what Jennifer gets…

  18. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I think JLaw looks absolutely perfect from the neck up. I’m meh about the dress but her FACE looks perfect. Not everyone can pull of a minimal eye. And her hair goes with the makeup if not the dress.

  19. aenflex says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Did she insult (myqueen) Joanna Lumley? That’s would bother me more than any dress. I would have to draw the line.

  20. Tig says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Whoo- she was pretty dismissive of JoAnna L (aka Patsy) last night. After the gushing intro, JLaw pretty much snarled “That was over the top”- I was waiting for “but thanks or something” but she went straight into the intro to her award presentation. It was pretty awful. Agree with earlier posters- she does need a vacay or something.
    Re the dress- it’s fitted well, but it’s so blah. The hair was bad.
    Kate Mara looks good, but I would have been pulling on that dress all night! And KST- she looks amazing.

  21. Anitas says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:19 am

    She was phoning it in last night, the delivery of her three sentences was so flat you wouldn’t have guessed this is the most sought after actress at the moment. It all just feels like she didn’t care much for being there.

  22. Jane2222 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:20 am

    The ‘over the top’ comment was a joke – a minute later, you could see her chatting away to Lumley at the side of the stage.

  23. Juliette says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:34 am

    JLaw was stunning in a new look for her. She looks regal

  24. serena says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Smiling would have made the whole look better for J-Law, just saying.

  25. Anne says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I like JLaw’s dress, it was a new style for her.
    KST is gorgeous

  26. Miss V says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I like J. Law, but she just can’t pull of these looks. She always looks off to me. I can’t put my finger on it. She just looks out of place or something.

  27. Naddie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    All terrible. Jennifer looks good in the face, but her expression is miserable, and I say this as someone who’s not into cheer and smiles. The second lady is actually the one who seemed to grab the first thing she found, I don’t get the love. Mara’s dress is interesting, but too short in the upper part.

  28. Tallia says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Ok. I am an idjit. When I looked at JLaw I thought they had censored out the top part of her torso for some reason. LOL.

  29. Steph says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I really like J Law. I do have to say that her dress looks like she was topless and they put a black square in front of her. I still love her though. She has some growing up to do, but don’t we all?

  30. Veronica says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Just saw what JLaw said to Joanna Lumley, who was delightful and polite and complimentary to JLaw – she came on and said, “That was a bit much.”
    Someday soon, JLaw, no one may be singing your praises and you will rue the day you were rude to someone as nice to you as Lumley. Lumley was off to the side and looked embarrassed.
    Was it supposed to all be a joke? What did I miss?

    • Rita says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:44 am

      “That was a bit much” wasn’t rude. She and Joanna were also talking warmly after that. Stop with this outrage for futile things (and always when women are corcerned). Where is the outrage for Oldman with Timeisup pin?

      • Jules says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:57 am

        Exactly!…manufactured Twitter rage over nothing at all and interestingly enough, on the day that Lawrence is promoting Red Sparrow in-LONDON. Also worth noting that the online “news” sites trying desperately to drag this out are those outlets that just so happen to be huge Trump supporters…Lawrence is an outspoken Trump critic-do the math

      • Veronica says:
        February 19, 2018 at 3:16 pm

        It came across as rude to me. If you have to explain to your audience of millions that it was a joke, then maybe you shouldn’t have made that joke.
        It was a stupid and crass “joke.”
        And Jules, I despise Trump and I’m always calling out twitter bots and reporting them, but they are certainly not going after JLaw. There are people who actually think she is a tasteless and classless jerk. Me included.

  31. Jules says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Oh, and the supposed outrage on Twitter??…uhh huh-twitter bots are cheap and easy…press a button, send out a whole bunch of “outraged” responses…it’s just astonishing how people fall for it-then by the time of the premier tonight they will be on to something else…because this will go nowhere

  32. bella says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:34 am

    I don’t like any of the Dior dresses! the two “H” come to mind–Heinous and horrible.

  33. RedWeatherTiger says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:35 am

    JLaw’s dress looks like someone came in and magic-markered the top edge of the dress over the picture to make it sharp and severe. Did it stick way out away from her body? It is interesting, but I don’t love it.

    Kate Mara’s dress is lovely! So is her husband!

  34. Henry says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    That JLaw/Joanna thing was a joke between them, it was explained today. So much outrage about nothing

  35. HeyThere! says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    I think this dress ages her and is not suited for a young woman. I don’t hate it, just looks out of place on JLaw.

  36. Tan says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    The dress has a beautiful cut and only someone with her fit body can be so effortless in it

    And it has his eleganr victorian aristocrat thing going on with the sleeves

    JLaw looks stunning.

    Kate Maras gown on the other hand: too blingy

  37. Louise177 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    I like Jennifer’s dress but not the neckline. I don’t know how designers work but I would think Jennifer would select the gowns she wears. I have a hard time believing that she was forced considering she’s a big name.

  38. Ozogirl says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    I like Jennifer’s look here for the most part… I’m so glad her hair has grown out and I like the dress minus the shoulder wrap.

