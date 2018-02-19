“Fergie butchered the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game” links

Fergie butchered the National Anthem at the NBA All-Stars game. [The Blemish]
Panther Time is real & Chadwick Boseman will present at the Oscars. [LaineyGossip]
The Fug Girls talk about the male figure skaters at the Olympics. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Donald Trump truly a historical fluke of democracy? Or is he, as I believe, the manifestation of the fall of the American empire? [Pajiba]
Omarosa says there’s someone in the White House sleeping with everybody. [Dlisted]
Daniel Kaluuya thanked his mum at the BAFTAs. [Buzzfeed]
Important members of Gold Rush are leaving the show. [Starcasm]
How is it that NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak are still beefing? [Reality Tea]
Adam Rippon declined the job offer from NBC. Hm. [Jezebel]
Michael Bae Jordan will be back for Creed 2. [Looper]
WHAT IN THE NAME OF DRUNK KARAOKE H*LL WAS SHE THINKING?
The only good thing from Fergie’s “performance” was watching the faces of the players and others in the crowd react or try not to react to what was happening. So funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jimmy Kimmel’s face !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude said it all… that shit was hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to watch Jimmy tonight
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get embarrassed for other people easily, so I was hesitant to watch. INSTANT REGRET. What did she think she was doing? What was she going for? You don’t put your own spin on the national anthem. BUT if you do, you better be on pitch.
ETA: And she had the nerve, THE NERVE, to saunter up to the mic. GIRL. NO. She walked up there like “Y’all not ready”…AND WE WEREN’T.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! I get second hand embarrassment so easily! but I watched like the first minute & a half and had to turn it off. She was trying to do some over the top jazzy rendition of the anthem and it was not working at all! I feel bad though, I like Fergie, I’m always rooting for her & she always seems to come up short. Alot of these pop stars have seen the Whitney Houston version too many times and they’re trying sooooo hard to be that, Assess your talent, know your limitations & stay in your lane!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000 I was embarrassed for her. Wtf she was thinking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the worst part is at the 1:55 mark her face is like ‘I am SOOO nailing this!!!’
eyeroll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she thought: “I am giving them life!” No. The complete opposite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HH I get embarrassed for people too and then resent them for making me feel that way. lol
Oh, this was bad. I could not finish it.
Her dress was too small. She was stuffed into it, and just a size up would have looked better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not get second hand embarrassment easily bit my dear God, it was painful to watch. Why did no one stoped her, she must have rehersed this shit? Well, at least most of players had fun trying not to laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t watch the game. I have read the comments below and I CANNOT bring myself to watch the video/ listen to the performance. Why suffer needlessly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Fergie trying to do a Marilyn Monroe thing with the National Anthem. I couldn’t tell if she was trying to do a Jazz/Blues thing or Sexy Time.
No, just no either way
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was both; sexy jazz-blues. The worst part of it all? She thought she was killing it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it was some weird half jazz/half Marilyn thing, and it was HORRIBLE.
Did she…not practice it in front of someone ahead of time? Like a manager, an agent, a friend, a random person anywhere, who could have said “honey, no. No, no.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously why was she trying to sex up the National Anthem. Fergie, your voice isn’t that great to start with. This was so cringe worthy and funny. It’s one thing for Marilyn Monroe to sex up Happy Birthday to the President but sexy up TNA is a huge hell no
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my GOD, Fergie. What in the actual hell was that? It’s like she was drunk in her basement, trying to seduce her teenage son’s best friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nailed it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just spat out water on my office keyboard. I had to lie and tell people I was choking. Thanks a lot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg.. this exactly. Extreme cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect analogy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sung in the key of Happy Birthday Mr. President. (Saw this comment on Twitter- perfect description)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I made it through the first 2 lines of the song before I’m like I can’t. It sounded like she was trying to sound like Marilyn Monroe and failed miserably
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I made it for 10 seconds then I had to turn the volume down. Cringeworthy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie has been acting strange for over a year now. I see a mental breakdown happening or something. She’s just “off”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell was she doing? What a train wreck. I felt such a huge amount of second hand embarrassment watching her sing. The looks on the faces of the players and the crowd indicated they felt the same way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…I don’t know what happened. I mean, she was known for her amazing voice at some point, you know? Where did that go?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Worse than Roseanne Barr’s legendary version years ago. The trailer trash is strong in this one. Despicable human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Despicable human being.” Over a song?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah someone that gives themselves the name “texasho” calls someone “trailer trash” and “despicable human being.” LMAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on Twitter said that even Mother’s Husband would have taken a knee during that rendition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG coffee-spit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The secondhand embarrassment I have for her made this physically uncomfortable for me to watch….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice blind item, Omarosa. I am truly stumped. Excuse me, I have a cough.
*HOPE HICKS HOPE HICKS HOPE HICKS HOPE HICKS HOPE HICKS. Cough.*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha! We already know there are at least two guys, would not be a surprise at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about Kellyanne Bowling Green Conway? She always looks so messy… maybe her sex life is too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate to admit it, but she seems there for less than administrative reasons. To be available. Hint hint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She still has a good voice. But didnt hit the notes. I guess she was nervous? Or no voice warm-up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She tried to make it cabaret but this ain’t a jazz club, although those reactions were HILARIOUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I died out laughing. She tried to sort of add some raggae in to it and failed so hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean … she looked great and everyone was having fun? The BEST thing is her manic “Let’s play some basketball!” Yes, let’s. And let’s get Fergie some coffee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At some points it almost sounded like she was trying to sound like Zhavia from The Four, the show that Fergie is the host on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sure did!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So she thought, you know what, I’m going to sex up the national anthem. That’ll be great. (Huge eyeroll)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got through about 15 seconds. WTF WAS that? I’m so embarrassed for her…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole thread is hilarious but for some reason this comment pushed me over the edge. I have not laughed so hard in a while. There really is not a whole lot more to say about that performance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is the news about Sylvester Stallone’s death true ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
celebrity hoax
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No it’s a hoax.
Also, I just read Adam Rippon commented that he declined the job because he would have had to move out of the Olympic village, and he wanted to stay with the other athletes. Not hmm worthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she was going for memorable, she nailed it. Otherwise, oh God!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That will be forgotten as soon as Roseanne Barrs butchered performance is forgotten. Never. They must have both been going for something ridiculously memorable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I looked up old National Anthem performances of hers to see if she was always this bad, and the one from 2006 was actually good. In 2010 or ‘11 she started sounding off, but this new one is her worst yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It goes beyond sexing it up, which was awful anyway. She was aso very pitchy. And she couldn’t control her vocals. They were all over the place. What a horrific rendition.
She looked fantastic, though. I will end my post on a good note.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I though she looked like Lisa Rinna, which I’ve never thought before
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I at Jayna’s comment she is always optimistic but then 🙀at yours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was painfully embarrassing to watch and hear. Who would try to make themselves sound sexy while singing the National Anthem?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen a couple of articles saying the Obama’s were invited to the Royal wedding and Trump wasn’t, these are from sources who usually tell the truth but in an exploitable way, you know, where everything is “Breaking News!”. That could be one of the reasons for his Twitter meltdown.
I so hope it’s true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope so. The world can’t be bothered with a big Tangerine Teletubby crybaby. He will lose his new brown dye job over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was goofing at first. I so hate when they change the Anthem. I was embarrassed for her, but after when she said let’s play basketball, it was cute. Of course Bron was the MVP, who else!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meth 1, Fergie 0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I listened to it again today. It wasn’t horrible… or bad. Just made me feel painfully uncomfortable.
Anyone can sing better than me even Fergie’s drugged out cat hiding in her dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gee, I realised that at one time Khloe and Fergie looked the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My cat found that very offensive. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When vocal range isn’t everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somebody did a remix of Fergie’s MAGNIFICENT performance last night on Twitter…AND I DIED TWICE AND WAS REBORN!!! SERIOUSLY…I LITERALLY FELL OUT SCREAMING!!!! SHE SHOULD RELEASE THAT TOMORROW…IT WOULD GO TO #1!!!! I WISH I could embed it!!!! If you type in Remixgodsuede you’ll see it…I’m telling you…IT WILL BRING YOU JOY!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse