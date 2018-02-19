“Fergie butchered the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game” links
  • February 19, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Fergie butchered the National Anthem at the NBA All-Stars game. [The Blemish]
Panther Time is real & Chadwick Boseman will present at the Oscars. [LaineyGossip]
The Fug Girls talk about the male figure skaters at the Olympics. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Donald Trump truly a historical fluke of democracy? Or is he, as I believe, the manifestation of the fall of the American empire? [Pajiba]
Omarosa says there’s someone in the White House sleeping with everybody. [Dlisted]
Daniel Kaluuya thanked his mum at the BAFTAs. [Buzzfeed]
Important members of Gold Rush are leaving the show. [Starcasm]
How is it that NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak are still beefing? [Reality Tea]
Adam Rippon declined the job offer from NBC. Hm. [Jezebel]
Michael Bae Jordan will be back for Creed 2. [Looper]

Embed from Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

69 Responses to ““Fergie butchered the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game” links”

  1. mia girl says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:06 am

    WHAT IN THE NAME OF DRUNK KARAOKE H*LL WAS SHE THINKING?

    The only good thing from Fergie’s “performance” was watching the faces of the players and others in the crowd react or try not to react to what was happening. So funny.

    Reply
  2. WMGDtoo says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Was Fergie trying to do a Marilyn Monroe thing with the National Anthem. I couldn’t tell if she was trying to do a Jazz/Blues thing or Sexy Time.

    No, just no either way

    Reply
  3. JEM says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Oh my GOD, Fergie. What in the actual hell was that? It’s like she was drunk in her basement, trying to seduce her teenage son’s best friend.

    Reply
  4. LadyT says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Sung in the key of Happy Birthday Mr. President. (Saw this comment on Twitter- perfect description)

    Reply
  5. Christina S. says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I made it through the first 2 lines of the song before I’m like I can’t. It sounded like she was trying to sound like Marilyn Monroe and failed miserably

    Reply
  6. me says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Fergie has been acting strange for over a year now. I see a mental breakdown happening or something. She’s just “off”.

    Reply
  7. Deanne says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:14 am

    What the hell was she doing? What a train wreck. I felt such a huge amount of second hand embarrassment watching her sing. The looks on the faces of the players and the crowd indicated they felt the same way.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:16 am

    …I don’t know what happened. I mean, she was known for her amazing voice at some point, you know? Where did that go?

    Reply
  9. Texasho says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Worse than Roseanne Barr’s legendary version years ago. The trailer trash is strong in this one. Despicable human being.

    Reply
  10. B2C says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Someone on Twitter said that even Mother’s Husband would have taken a knee during that rendition.

    Reply
  11. Miss V says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:20 am

    The secondhand embarrassment I have for her made this physically uncomfortable for me to watch….

    Reply
  12. Shambles says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Nice blind item, Omarosa. I am truly stumped. Excuse me, I have a cough.

    *HOPE HICKS HOPE HICKS HOPE HICKS HOPE HICKS HOPE HICKS. Cough.*

    Reply
  13. supersoft says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:26 am

    She still has a good voice. But didnt hit the notes. I guess she was nervous? Or no voice warm-up?

    Reply
  14. tifzlan says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:26 am

    She tried to make it cabaret but this ain’t a jazz club, although those reactions were HILARIOUS.

    Reply
  15. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I died out laughing. She tried to sort of add some raggae in to it and failed so hard.

    Reply
  16. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:36 am

    I mean … she looked great and everyone was having fun? The BEST thing is her manic “Let’s play some basketball!” Yes, let’s. And let’s get Fergie some coffee.

    Reply
  17. I rarely comment but... says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:40 am

    At some points it almost sounded like she was trying to sound like Zhavia from The Four, the show that Fergie is the host on.

    Reply
  18. judy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:48 am

    She sure did!!

    Reply
  19. Danielle says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:50 am

    So she thought, you know what, I’m going to sex up the national anthem. That’ll be great. (Huge eyeroll)

    Reply
  20. Happy21 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I got through about 15 seconds. WTF WAS that? I’m so embarrassed for her…

    Reply
  21. minx says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Oh dear.

    Reply
  22. Cornelia Demirtas says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Is the news about Sylvester Stallone’s death true ?

    Reply
  23. Lightpurple says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    If she was going for memorable, she nailed it. Otherwise, oh God!

    Reply
  24. Christina says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I looked up old National Anthem performances of hers to see if she was always this bad, and the one from 2006 was actually good. In 2010 or ‘11 she started sounding off, but this new one is her worst yet.

    Reply
  25. Jayna says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    It goes beyond sexing it up, which was awful anyway. She was aso very pitchy. And she couldn’t control her vocals. They were all over the place. What a horrific rendition.

    She looked fantastic, though. I will end my post on a good note.

    Reply
  26. Beth says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    That was painfully embarrassing to watch and hear. Who would try to make themselves sound sexy while singing the National Anthem?

    Reply
  27. KiddV says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I’ve seen a couple of articles saying the Obama’s were invited to the Royal wedding and Trump wasn’t, these are from sources who usually tell the truth but in an exploitable way, you know, where everything is “Breaking News!”. That could be one of the reasons for his Twitter meltdown.

    I so hope it’s true.

    Reply
  28. Nancy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    I thought she was goofing at first. I so hate when they change the Anthem. I was embarrassed for her, but after when she said let’s play basketball, it was cute. Of course Bron was the MVP, who else!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  29. LittlefishMom says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Meth 1, Fergie 0

    Reply
  30. Mishka says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    I listened to it again today. It wasn’t horrible… or bad. Just made me feel painfully uncomfortable.

    Anyone can sing better than me even Fergie’s drugged out cat hiding in her dress!

    Reply
  31. Alexandria says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Gee, I realised that at one time Khloe and Fergie looked the same.

    Reply
  32. matahari says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    My cat found that very offensive. lol

    Reply
  33. Naddie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    When vocal range isn’t everything.

    Reply
  34. Lala says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Somebody did a remix of Fergie’s MAGNIFICENT performance last night on Twitter…AND I DIED TWICE AND WAS REBORN!!! SERIOUSLY…I LITERALLY FELL OUT SCREAMING!!!! SHE SHOULD RELEASE THAT TOMORROW…IT WOULD GO TO #1!!!! I WISH I could embed it!!!! If you type in Remixgodsuede you’ll see it…I’m telling you…IT WILL BRING YOU JOY!!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment