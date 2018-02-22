Rita Ora in Ralph & Russo at the BRIT Awards: epic or stupidly over-the-top?

The BRIT Awards were held last night, and as you can tell from the Rita Ora photos, the event was not the most well-attended or A-list music event of the year. No disrespect to Rita Ora (okay, some disrespect to Rita Ora). To be fair, Justin Timberlake and Calvin Harris were also there, but they’re both pretty boring and I just want to talk about fashion. Oh, and the men and women who attended the BRITs decided to carry or wear white roses in solidarity with Time’s Up and the #MeToo movement. It was actually rather cool to see so many people holding or wearing white roses. Rita Ora did carry a white rose, but she was also dressed as a white rose. Or a carnation. Maybe a hydrangea? Whatever flower she is, this Ralph and Russo gown is too much. Nothing screams “I’m the biggest name here, YAY!” than wearing a completely over-the-top ballgown to an awards show where you aren’t even nominated for anything.
Camila Cabello also wore Ralph and Russo. This is… not flattering or good. The color is pretty, but the design is just… bad. Bad bad bad.
Guess who else wore Ralph and Russo? Kylie Minogue! This does not look like R&R to me, but whatever.
OMG. Whenever someone asks “what’s so bad about Stella McCartney’s designs?” I dare you to show them this photo of Ellie Goulding in a disastrous Stella prom dress. This is taffeta and it is an ‘80s nightmare that belongs on the head cheerleader Mean Girl in a John Hughes film.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Saint Laurent is the other Mean Girl’s prom dress in that same John Hughes movie that Ellie Goulding is in.
I’m shocked that Millie Bobby Brown wore something rather conservative and age-appropriate. This is Rodarte.
Cheryl Tweedy-Cole-Whatever in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture, with her lover Liam Payne. I saw some photos of this dress which made me think that it wasn’t that bad. But it is kind of cheap-looking, right?
Let’s end this post on a high note: Noomi Rapace looked rock ‘n roll in this Matty Bovan Fall 2018 gown. Was she overdressed? Yes. But it works on her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why are you shocked about Millie?! I think she always looks age appropriate.
@CROWDHOOD – there was a brief moment when they had her dressing much older and the makeup was done more severe. There was one black dress with the entire back out and another black leather dress where her makeup was just too much.
There was a distinct difference between Sadie Sink (who always seems age appropriate) & Millie for a brief moment.
OAN- Rita’s white dress reminds me of the pink poofy gown Rihanna wore to the 2015 Grammys.
The moment has not ended, sadly. I saw pics of Millie like a week or two ago looking like shes 28years old. I mean she looks older than Ariana Grande.
I believe that stylists decide some things, but it seems to me that she’s in a phase where she really really wants to look like an adult.
Girl. You’re 14. Dont rush it.
Makes me angry.
I agree. She’s one of those kids who naturally looks a little bit older than she is though.
Why Ellie why. Face and dress = yikes
My thoughts exactly.
Phew. Not just me, then. That top lip. Eek. Not necessary.
I love bold choices… IF THEY LOOK GOOD or make sense somehow. I’d probably dress crazy for an occasion like that, too, but honestly – that’s a very high percentage of ugly a$$ dresses for one post. Ew.
YES!!! Not a redeeming quality in any of them. Was hesitantly supporting Cheryl’s dress because the arm and neckline were interesting … but then I saw the shoes.
Absolutely. That dress could actually be good if everything else was done differently, and while I know that some people like them, those shoes are just a big head-shaking No from me. The only other positive thing I would mention is that I kinda like the neckline on Noomi Rapace’s dress and I like those glasses on her. But then there’s that sleeve that makes me wonder how something can be ugly and forgettable at the same time, and the lower fishing net part is distracting and confusing. But I like the colours and I still think this dress or Cheryl’s would be the most fun to wear. If I was wearing a dress like Rita Ora’s, I’d be constantly worrying about catching fire and probably wouldn’t be able to enjoy the night. I imagine it being better for occasions like a photo shoot. Still ugly, though. Guess I’m having a mean day, and I’m almost feeling bad about it, but at the same time it feels good to bitch and vent about something light and unserious like dresses right now. So thanks for bringing these odd fashion choices. It’s like a collective fashion compass malfunction, or a dare.
Ice Princess Barbie Rita. All those dresses are horrible.
Horrible dresses and horrible plastic faces.
The white rose Rita’s carrying is lovely. She looks like a Craigowen Dahlia.
Rita Ora looks like she’s wearing a headless chicken costume.
Cherly’s shoes, I WAAAAAAAANT!!!
Yesss!! Super cute!!!
It’s not the dress that looks cheap. It’s Cheryl cole that looks cheap. Her styling is horrendous.
ive seen a pic of her makeup free and was shocked how pretty she was. She looked younger too. I thought she and her boy bander were breaking up?
Rita is stunningly gorgeous. Liam is cute.
I really don’t get why Ralph & Russo is having a moment. Everything they make is a hideous combination of gaudy and frumpy. Vegas Showgirl meets Mother of the Bride.
Jesus, what’s happened to Cheryl’s face? She looks like a barbie version of her former self.
That’s very true
I am sorry but I won’t be politically correct today. For the most part those dresses do not compliment the women who are wearing them. The dresses are too young for them. The designs are weird and over the top.
I don’t like any of these.
Huh… Noomi Rapace reminds me of Johnny Depp. Same hair, same bone structure, same hobo-chic scarves.
I can see that
Epically stupid
I actually like Rita’s dress. It’ strikes me as the kind of dress that if Rihannah wore it everyone would be saying how fab and fashionable it is
Rita tries hard and she can actually sing but I guess she just doesn’t have that ” it factor ” ?
Dunno
Except for Millie the rest are really bad IMO
I love Rita’s dress. I think it’s gorgeous and interesting. I never in a million years would have guessed that was Kylie Minogue. 😬
Word.
Rita is very underrated as singer I find personally though, really good vocal range.
This site does hve its favoritism flaws.
Millie looks sweet. The others look saccharin. Except Kylie. She looks like she rolled out of bed, threw on a silk trench robe and ran outside to see what the noise was all about.
I think Cheryl looks the best. I like the dress and I LOVE those heels.
I only like Millie Bobby Brown’s dress, and that, not much!
Rita Ora is gorgeous and she had a great performance, although that’s not unusual for her.
Rita always looks unfortunate.
Camila Cabello is wearing literal boob curtains. Cheryl looks like her right arm is morphing into a raven a la Diaval from Maleficent. Love Noomi’s structural look with the matching hair.
Thanks for making me laugh! Boob curtains… with a ballet slipper on top.
That hairstyle doesn’t look good on Camilla either. The color of the dress is the only thing that works. Rita Ora’s hair and make-up look great. The dress is nothing special.
