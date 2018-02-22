Rita Ora in Ralph & Russo at the BRIT Awards: epic or stupidly over-the-top?

The BRIT Awards 2018 - Arrivals

The BRIT Awards were held last night, and as you can tell from the Rita Ora photos, the event was not the most well-attended or A-list music event of the year. No disrespect to Rita Ora (okay, some disrespect to Rita Ora). To be fair, Justin Timberlake and Calvin Harris were also there, but they’re both pretty boring and I just want to talk about fashion. Oh, and the men and women who attended the BRITs decided to carry or wear white roses in solidarity with Time’s Up and the #MeToo movement. It was actually rather cool to see so many people holding or wearing white roses. Rita Ora did carry a white rose, but she was also dressed as a white rose. Or a carnation. Maybe a hydrangea? Whatever flower she is, this Ralph and Russo gown is too much. Nothing screams “I’m the biggest name here, YAY!” than wearing a completely over-the-top ballgown to an awards show where you aren’t even nominated for anything.

The BRIT Awards 2018 - Arrivals

Camila Cabello also wore Ralph and Russo. This is… not flattering or good. The color is pretty, but the design is just… bad. Bad bad bad.

The BRIT Awards 2018 - Arrivals

Guess who else wore Ralph and Russo? Kylie Minogue! This does not look like R&R to me, but whatever.

The BRIT Awards 2018 - Arrivals

OMG. Whenever someone asks “what’s so bad about Stella McCartney’s designs?” I dare you to show them this photo of Ellie Goulding in a disastrous Stella prom dress. This is taffeta and it is an ‘80s nightmare that belongs on the head cheerleader Mean Girl in a John Hughes film.

The Brit Awards 2018

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Saint Laurent is the other Mean Girl’s prom dress in that same John Hughes movie that Ellie Goulding is in.

The Brit Awards 2018

I’m shocked that Millie Bobby Brown wore something rather conservative and age-appropriate. This is Rodarte.

The BRIT Awards 2018 - Arrivals

Cheryl Tweedy-Cole-Whatever in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture, with her lover Liam Payne. I saw some photos of this dress which made me think that it wasn’t that bad. But it is kind of cheap-looking, right?

The Brit Awards 2018

Let’s end this post on a high note: Noomi Rapace looked rock ‘n roll in this Matty Bovan Fall 2018 gown. Was she overdressed? Yes. But it works on her.

The BRIT Awards 2018 - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

38 Responses to “Rita Ora in Ralph & Russo at the BRIT Awards: epic or stupidly over-the-top?”

  1. Crowdhood says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:04 am

    Why are you shocked about Millie?! I think she always looks age appropriate.

    • PRISSA says:
      February 22, 2018 at 7:49 am

      @CROWDHOOD – there was a brief moment when they had her dressing much older and the makeup was done more severe. There was one black dress with the entire back out and another black leather dress where her makeup was just too much.

      There was a distinct difference between Sadie Sink (who always seems age appropriate) & Millie for a brief moment.

      OAN- Rita’s white dress reminds me of the pink poofy gown Rihanna wore to the 2015 Grammys.

      • Mimz says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:37 am

        The moment has not ended, sadly. I saw pics of Millie like a week or two ago looking like shes 28years old. I mean she looks older than Ariana Grande.
        I believe that stylists decide some things, but it seems to me that she’s in a phase where she really really wants to look like an adult.
        Girl. You’re 14. Dont rush it.

        Makes me angry.

    • Otaku Fairy says:
      February 22, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      I agree. She’s one of those kids who naturally looks a little bit older than she is though.

  2. Lara says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Why Ellie why. Face and dress = yikes

  3. Lensblury says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:12 am

    I love bold choices… IF THEY LOOK GOOD or make sense somehow. I’d probably dress crazy for an occasion like that, too, but honestly – that’s a very high percentage of ugly a$$ dresses for one post. Ew.

    • Pandy says:
      February 22, 2018 at 12:32 pm

      YES!!! Not a redeeming quality in any of them. Was hesitantly supporting Cheryl’s dress because the arm and neckline were interesting … but then I saw the shoes.

      • Lensblury says:
        February 22, 2018 at 2:02 pm

        Absolutely. That dress could actually be good if everything else was done differently, and while I know that some people like them, those shoes are just a big head-shaking No from me. The only other positive thing I would mention is that I kinda like the neckline on Noomi Rapace’s dress and I like those glasses on her. But then there’s that sleeve that makes me wonder how something can be ugly and forgettable at the same time, and the lower fishing net part is distracting and confusing. But I like the colours and I still think this dress or Cheryl’s would be the most fun to wear. If I was wearing a dress like Rita Ora’s, I’d be constantly worrying about catching fire and probably wouldn’t be able to enjoy the night. I imagine it being better for occasions like a photo shoot. Still ugly, though. Guess I’m having a mean day, and I’m almost feeling bad about it, but at the same time it feels good to bitch and vent about something light and unserious like dresses right now. So thanks for bringing these odd fashion choices. It’s like a collective fashion compass malfunction, or a dare.

  4. V4Real says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Ice Princess Barbie Rita. All those dresses are horrible.

  5. Bellagio DuPont says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Rita Ora looks like she’s wearing a headless chicken costume.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Cherly’s shoes, I WAAAAAAAANT!!!

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 7:25 am

    It’s not the dress that looks cheap. It’s Cheryl cole that looks cheap. Her styling is horrendous.

    Reply
  8. Nev says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Rita is stunningly gorgeous. Liam is cute.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I really don’t get why Ralph & Russo is having a moment. Everything they make is a hideous combination of gaudy and frumpy. Vegas Showgirl meets Mother of the Bride.

    Reply
  10. Clare says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Jesus, what’s happened to Cheryl’s face? She looks like a barbie version of her former self.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I am sorry but I won’t be politically correct today. For the most part those dresses do not compliment the women who are wearing them. The dresses are too young for them. The designs are weird and over the top.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I don’t like any of these.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Huh… Noomi Rapace reminds me of Johnny Depp. Same hair, same bone structure, same hobo-chic scarves.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Epically stupid

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I actually like Rita’s dress. It’ strikes me as the kind of dress that if Rihannah wore it everyone would be saying how fab and fashionable it is
    Rita tries hard and she can actually sing but I guess she just doesn’t have that ” it factor ” ?
    Dunno
    Except for Millie the rest are really bad IMO

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Millie looks sweet. The others look saccharin. Except Kylie. She looks like she rolled out of bed, threw on a silk trench robe and ran outside to see what the noise was all about.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I think Cheryl looks the best. I like the dress and I LOVE those heels.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I only like Millie Bobby Brown’s dress, and that, not much!

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Rita Ora is gorgeous and she had a great performance, although that’s not unusual for her.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Rita always looks unfortunate.

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Camila Cabello is wearing literal boob curtains. Cheryl looks like her right arm is morphing into a raven a la Diaval from Maleficent. Love Noomi’s structural look with the matching hair.

