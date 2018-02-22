Stop sending ‘white powder’ to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, people

Prince Harry and fiancé Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton

Here in America, I tend to believe that most of us have good vibes about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Harry and William are well-liked here, and I think Americans (or Americans who pay attention to royalty) like that Harry is marrying a biracial American girl. It’s a cool story for us. But of course I’ve been taking note of how the British papers have been handling it, and I’ve been getting the sense that the British media establishment does not know how to deal any of this. What offends them so much about Meghan? That she’s American, or that she’s an actress, or that she’s biracial? In any case, it does feel like certain British media outlets have normalized the hatred towards her, and they’ve put a target on her back. Which may explain this:

Scotland Yard is investigating after a letter addressed to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that contained white powder prompted an anthrax scare. The letter was received this month at Kensington Palace in central London. The powder inside was found to be harmless after being examined by experts.

The couple are due to be married in May and the letter was received at the palace shortly before a package containing white powder also prompted a scare at the Palace of Westminster. The Evening Standard newspaper said the royal couple had been informed of the suspicious package.

The police inquiry is trying to determine if the same person or people were responsible for the sending both letters. Anthrax can be weaponised in powder form and is potentially deadly. But there have been a number of scares where harmless white powder has been sent to prominent people. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said they could not yet comment. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said they would not comment and it was a matter for the police.

[From The Guardian]

Was this is a general threat against the monarchy and everything the monarchy stands for? Or was it much more specific, considering it did seem to be aimed at Meghan and Harry? I’m glad Meghan and Harry are safe and that they weren’t in contact with the package. But I can’t shake the feeling that Meghan has a target on her back. Maybe Meghan really does need to GET OUT.

Harry Meghan engagement

Barack Obama and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games

147 Responses to “Stop sending ‘white powder’ to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, people”

  1. Lorelai says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Why are people so stupid and awful??

    But I understand what you mean, Kaiser— that’s how I felt about Barack & Michelle. I was always worried about them.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I’m not surprised at all. The UK papers seem to have been vicious for months. I hope they tightened up security around all of them. Esp Meghan.

    Reply
  3. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:04 am

    This is just ugly. This is also what happens when you let parts of the press run rampant with racism and bullsh*t. Not just in this case. It encourages people when their worst thoughts are mirrored in the press like that. No wonder US outlets get the better stories.

    I have no idea whether other royals recieve this crap but if they don’t (or even if they do), I think the BRF needs to do for these two what they’ve been doing for W&K. Get in there and shut it down. Might not be easy but give it a go. And before anyone says anything, I have no patience for the censorship discussion today.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:54 am

      Firstly, the mail isn’t received directly by the royals. It’s checked and assessed to determine what can be passed on. If anyone is in danger, it’s the palace sorting office. Not the royals. And the royals may be unaware that these threats are being made against them.

      Further, all royals receive these types of threats. Ditto from overzealous fans who overload the system. It’s an ongoing security nightmare for all of them. It’s a wonder they can talk to regular people during walkabouts without wondering about security, BUT the good news is they are made aware of specific threats IF the situation warrants it. Need to know basis etc.

      Finally, the RPOs are not just excellent bodyguards, they are legally empowered policemen. Their presence means MM doesn’t have to worry about her security. She received her own cohort of guards the minute she was engaged.

      At the moment the perception is that she’s being attacked directly, but that’s just media spin. The reality is that she’s now in the same secure bubble that WK are in. At every turn, she will always have her cohort of guards.

      And should the marriage flounder, i hope she doesn’t follow Diana’s foolish decision to get rid of her RPOs because we all saw the disastrous effects of that decision.

      Reply
      • Micki says:
        February 22, 2018 at 9:35 am

        You’ve just single-handedly destroyed the the narrative “I’m so worried about her security”

      • Manhattan says:
        February 22, 2018 at 9:39 am

        While it might be true that all Royals receive threats. It is also being reported that there was racist content in it as well. Let’s not act like Meghan is just receiving your basic Royal threats- there are other elements that are involved in how people attack her.

        The Press, specifically the UK Royal Press, has done themselves no favors by consistently posting dog whistle articles about her (I’ll never forget the “niggling” one by the DM) or the narrative they are pushing as her being this “other”, “unroyal”, and all of these others things that directly plays into the hatred of some people who have issues with her that stem from her ethnicity and nationality. In a world where white supremacy seems to be gaining center stage again through politics, it is irresponsible to not think that isn’t reflecting on the treatment Meghan is receiving.

        Sadly, I don’t see this getting better and though I trust their protection, it does make me wonder about her safety. It has to make Meghan feel uneasy. She’s never had to deal with these sort of threats against her life. No one ever gets used to that kind of stuff.

      • lobbit says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:01 am

        How about the “narrative” about Meghan being targeted by racists with tacit support from right wing British tabloids like the Daily Mail? That one is still alive and kicking.

      • Des says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:06 am

        Having an effective bodyguard service doesn’t mean she isn’t being targeted or attacked or that this is nothing for her to worry about. As JFK and Ronald Reagan can testify.

      • Micki says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:22 am

        @lobbit: every member of every RF is a walking, breathing target. They do live with a lot of restrictions. This is probably what Harry meant with “…deal with all this” when he talked about his future wife. Meghan being bi-racial has an additional dimention. Nothing more in terms of security. Would be better if that letter was a misogynistic one?

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:33 am

        I mean … I was talking about the press more than anything. I’m not actually worried about her physical wellbeing. I thought that was clear.

      • lobbit says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:56 am

        @micki – meghan being bi-racial brings the added dimension of RACISM. You can say the word. You should say the word. Because it’s not just a “narrative” – it’s a reality.

      • LAK says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:56 am

        Manhattan: Racist abuse in a letter is the least of the type of threats they receive. They receive alot of abusive, threatening mail that makes one worry for the sanity of the senders.

        As for the media, there are two situations going on here.

        1. The media always attacks the royals. Some more than others. It’s a national pastime. They use rude names about them and are downright abusive. See how the Yorkies are abused for everything.

        With MM, that abuse includes racism as well, but again, unless she’s reading her media which she told us she does not, she will be unaware of the extent of the media bashing. At least no one has fashioned a rude moniker for her yet eg Waity, Dolittle, Duchess of Pork, Gruesome twosome, Prince of whales etc

        2. The other thing to wonder about this particular ‘racist’ letter is how the media can know for sure of this letter + contents given that royal mail is confidential. Even the abusive mail. I understand how mail is leaked from the Palace of Westminster, but it is a no no to leak anything from the Palace. Given the history of insider leaks from the various Palaces to push an agenda, i’m inclined to view the leaking of this racist letter with cynicism. We’ll know in a few months what the agenda is.

        littlemissnaughty: she will have to get used to it, and ignore it. Press bashing the royals is nothing new. You want to see truly horrendous press bashing? Google media images of royals in the 18th century. Everyone from George 4 to Catherine the great. How do you think the legend of Catherine and a horse started?

        ETA: they don’t receive media unless they specifically ask to receive it. Unless they google the online media or are delivered print copies of media, they can live their lives completely unaware of what is written about them.

        Harry is unsual in admitting that he reads the papers and blogs, but MM said in her engagement interview that she stopped consuming media so she might not be aware of what’s written.

      • Micki says:
        February 22, 2018 at 12:03 pm

        @lobbit: the attempt to avoid a direct answer doesn’t fly. Abuse is abuse, one type is not worse or better than the other. In MM case RASISM (here I SAID it) is a forever and ever present dimention. However the UK press attacks a lot more than her race so you never know what will rock the boat of any given psycho. With this I leave LAK’s tread.

      • Manhattan says:
        February 22, 2018 at 12:34 pm

        @LAK

        Racial abuse is usually always coupled with threats of violence or aggression. Again, it’s the not the least of any kind but very dangerous and passively regarded by many. You taking it lightly goes to show that. Plenty of people are attacked and lose their life from racial comments that escalate into far worse than “just words”. If you think Meghan should brush it off and ignore the tabloids when this can and will clearly affect her life outside of an article on the internet- you are mistaken.

        The medias attacks on Meghan have had a lot of dog-whistle to it and the fact that they remain hush or ignorant to racial attacks that they flame doesn’t help. Normalizing this kind of behavior towards Meghan does no one favors. You should really stop trying to convince yourself and other that this is just “Another day as a Royal”. It’s troubling. Everyone brushes things off until someones actually gets hurt.

        Also this is not just a leak about some ugly letter the mail person tossed after reading. There is an active police investigation into this. It was sent with a powder as well.

      • LAK says:
        February 22, 2018 at 1:19 pm

        Manhattan: i don’t live in a utopia that doesn’t know or understand what racist abuse is or what follows or how that affects people.

        Further, we are discussing royals NOT regular people. There is a bubble of security so thick around the royals that unless MM is going out of her way to google herself or read the media, she will never know that people or the media have racist comments about her just as the royals are kept away from all the extremely vile threats and abuse they receive on a daily basis. She’s not one of us anymore. She’s a Royal person or as good as one. That fact is emphasised by the police investigation into the letter because every abusive letter received by the royals is investigated. That’s standard procedure for the royals. That is not something regular people can expect to receive.

        And the media discussing the police investigation is deliberately stoking the situation by pretending it is unusual occurence when the reality is it’s standard procedure for royals.

        As for the abusive media, are you so naive as to think that type of behaviour started with MM?

      • Flan says:
        February 22, 2018 at 1:37 pm

        @LAK, while I agree that the British press is vicious in general and has hardly been kind to Royals for a long time, I do think that the racism part is more dangerous.

        This especially right now, as racists express their hatred with violence more and more.

      • lobbit says:
        February 22, 2018 at 2:43 pm

        @Lak – Under UK law, this letter is a racist hate crime, and no royal in your lifetime or mine has experienced such a thing – because Meghan Markle is the first and ONLY underrepresented minority to marry into the British royal family.

        All this talk about none of this being a big deal because “royalty” and because Meghan isn’t “one of us” anymore is hilarious to a person of color because we grow up with the understanding that racism is the great equalizer for the many white supremacists among us. Meghan has been targeted – her very humanity is being denied – specifically because she is of African descent. And a racist attack of one POC is an attack on ALL POC. Which is why I’m glad we’ve been made aware of it – and you should be, too. Racists should be named and shamed.

      • LAK says:
        February 22, 2018 at 3:12 pm

        Lobbit: As if the police investigate every hate crime that occurs in the UK. As if the police investigate every racist comment or incident.

        The fact remains that racist or not, this threat / abuse would have been investigated BECAUSE she is royal. That’s the standard of service she receives. That is not the standard regular people receive even where there is overwhelming evidence that it is a hate crime.

        The media patting themselves on the back for something they set in motion only makes one person safer, MM. No one else.

    • lobbit says:
      February 22, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      Littlemissnaughty – I agree with you completely and am saddened but not surprised at the way folks are trying to hand wave racism. Get used to attacks from white supremacists?! Bloody unlikely.

      Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Oof. All this for mere figureheads who when/if they have kids, their kids will never be King/Queen. And still!! Get a life people. Where do racists find the time?!

    Reply
  5. Becks says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Oh man. People need to stop. That is awful.

    Re: Meghan, I think it’s a little bit of what you said Kaiser, and I think it’s a little bit of what we have seen here over the past year – there’s a weird sense of jealousy, like Meghan “stole” Harry from…..someone. Cressida? Chelsey? Me? (lol) It’s like people have a hard time accepting that Harry is engaged and getting married. I guess with William because he and Kate dated for so long it wasn’t as much of a thing. but when I see so much animosity towards Meghan that’s what it feels like – a high school girl pissed that her crush asked someone else out.

    Reply
    • Olenna says:
      February 22, 2018 at 9:17 am

      Agree. This sickens me, but it wasn’t unexpected and I think Harry, with his public statement, tried to get out in front of it from the beginning but to no avail. Just the viciousness the DM allows to foment is appalling, but magnify that by the multiple blogs and Tumblr sites doing the same and we can see how the potential for threats and criminal acts from people who are clearly unstable and/or motivated by hate escalates (some of those deplorables have even commented here on CB) to the level that this couples’ security could never be too intense or overt.

      Reply
  6. Sojaschnitzel says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I am not worried about her. I mean, there is certainly a fair amount of nutsos out there, but I think she will be protected properly, and I would like to think that those rightwing idiots will get used to her over time. Simply because I want them to, because I am shipping these two lovebirds. We need _something_ nice and fluffy in our lives. The universe simply cannot take all from us, it needs to leave us a little bit of joy. Thank you.

    Reply
  7. Wow says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:07 am

    There’s no evidence of a grand conspiracy against Meghan, despite what her stans want to believe. As for the powder, sounds like a garden variety nutjob at work.

    Reply
  8. Petty Riperton says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Time to head back to this side of the pond he’s not worth the racist BS and death threats. There are plenty rich cute guys out there with less press attached to them.

    Reply
  9. Magdalene says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:09 am

    You can tell from the miserable looking Ingrid Seward that her ilk do not like the idea of Harry marrying Meghan, she offends their sensibilities.
    I have always felt that most of the main royals are ok, it’s always those on the peripheral who want to be more royal than the royal family.

    Reply
  10. dodgy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Since Brexit it’s been like this towards anyone non-white, tbh and with a relatively worldly outlook. Not surprised.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:18 am

      My bff just moved to Leicester with her husband and child and was glared at and called “disgusting” by a black woman on the city bus. She is Asian. My friend was so shaken she got off at the wrong stop. I know little of England although I will be spending the summer there. Are things this bad there??

      Reply
      • Spicecake38 says:
        February 22, 2018 at 8:45 am

        I wonder about this too,I thought(naively?)that the U.K. was less racist than the
        United States. I also agree wither poster who said they believe most royals are okay with Meghan it’s the people on the outer circle/aristos who wish their position was higher-who have the bigger problem.I know Phillip has said his bulk of stupid over the years,but I think Harry’s family are alright.I honestly thought the fact that she’s divorced would be the bigger issue for the sycophants.I want to see a beautiful wedding just for fun but seriously think Meghan should reconsider-these people are beneath her.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        February 22, 2018 at 8:55 am

        Leicester has a fairly large Asian population and not that many black people (at least in comparison)…..so it feels unlikely that a black woman would try to bully her on the basis of race……my suspicion is that the insult was off the back of something else and your friend didn’t realise.

        Having said that, Leicester is slightly rougher than london and people are a little more aggressive as well, so who knows?

      • Enough Already says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:05 am

        Bellagio
        Yes there are a lot of SE Asians, Indians, Pakistani, Bangledeshi etc but not a lot of Chinese, Koreans or Japanese. Could that be it? My friend is still a bit shaken as she isn’t used to this and has only been in the UK for about 6 weeks. I told her it was an isolated incident. Her husband’s new administrative assistant is a woc and has been quite lovely but still…we were both shocked.

      • Tonya says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:32 am

        Enough already, I am so sorry that that happened to your friend & her family. Sadly, racism walks around everywhere in many colours & forms.

      • Enough Already says:
        February 22, 2018 at 11:33 am

        Tonya
        Thank you – you are kind. I’ve spent time in London and had no issues so it will be interesting to compare Leicester, Belgium and Scotland this summer. Oddly enough I experienced the least amount of racism in Nanjing, China.
        *shrug*

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        February 22, 2018 at 11:41 am

        @ Enough Already

        I’m sorry too that your friend went through that, it’s not very nice.

        It’s hard to say too much about the incident without knowing the details of their exchange before the insults were dished out.

        But to be honest, my personal view is that the UK is significantly less racist in general than America (and a lot of other places). I have a number of Chinese and Japanese friends and the consensus from them as well is the same. I don’t know of any particular cultural tensions between this group and any others, so my suspicion again is that this was an isolated incident and your friend doesn’t really have too much to worry about.

  11. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Racists gonna racist. Thank you for turning me on to the DM Reporter. It’s amazing!

    Reply
  12. K says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:29 am

    As a Brit, there’s nothing I detest more than the DM or any of the tabloids really but especially the DM. That is all.

    Reply
  13. Jamie says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:37 am

    was the package addressed to megan? I image threatening letters to the royal family is not uncommon, so this might not be about her.

    I can’t say how everyone feels about her, but i personally think Harry could have done better. Seems like most people just approve of her either because she’s American or biracial. Neither of those things are really things that qualify someone to be a great spouse. Like if I had a son, I would be proud that he found a great wife, not because he married a biracial american. Strip that away from megan, she’s just a c-list actress divorcee, who is neither super beautiful (she’s beautiful in normal people standards, but not actress standards) nor super great at acting (i thought she was kind of bad in suits, if anything she was one of the reasons why i stopped watching).

    Reply
    • klutzy_girl says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:43 am

      It was specifically addressed to her, with racist content https://twitter.com/George_Osborne/status/966657460638568449

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:43 am

      Let us know who would be “better” than an accomplished professional with the appropriate work ethic whom he loves. I guess a white girl with rich parents?

      Reply
      • Spicecake38 says:
        February 22, 2018 at 8:52 am

        Yes that’s who they think would be better-you know someone who’s never worked,lived off her family,no personality,no obvious interests or achievements or money or accomplishments of her own….Oh wait…Didn’t William marry someone like that 🤔

      • Jamie says:
        February 22, 2018 at 8:57 am

        Before you continue @littlemissnaughty, I’m not white.

        I hate that either we’re discriminated against for being a minority or our ethnicity is used a qualifying trait. I want everyone to know, we do not want to be liked just because we’re biracial, black, asian, etc etc. I hate hearing “oh isn’t that great they made the main love interest a black girl” or “oh this movie is so diverse, they have so many minorities” How about they were just the best people that went for the audition?

        But i digress. I just think Harry can do better. There are many other actresses that are just as professional with amazing work ethic, but are better actress. But the heart wants what it wants, so they are getting married. It’s their life. I’m just here to say, you can do better but whatever you want, dude.

      • MellyMel says:
        February 22, 2018 at 9:05 am

        @Jamie to be fair, a much better actress probably wouldn’t want to give up her career to marry Harry or any royalty for that matter.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        February 22, 2018 at 9:18 am

        @Jamie, that goes for everyone. Everyone can find someone who’s “better” in one way or another. The question is, does that person go for them? Do they love each other? You’re acting like this was an audition. If it had been, who would even want that job? No really, the guy would have to be crazy amazing because look what family she’s marrying into. He’s not THAT great.

        ETA: Btw, you were going on and on about her being biracial and how that apparently makes her special. It makes her a target for a lot of people.

      • lobbit says:
        February 22, 2018 at 9:53 am

        Jamie – please keep your “we” to yourself. You don’t speak of me or any other person of color. The fact is that we are shaped by our cultural and racial identities – and many people of color understand the importance of having our identities represented in mainstream culture.

    • Petty Riperton says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:48 am

      A guy who is cute but not as fine as his brother was in his prime, balding, who has no job, lives on tax dollars can do better? Strip away the title and the tax funds he doesn’t have much to offer either. Just saying they’re pretty evenly matched it you want to talk about their bad qualities.

      Reply
    • Tonya says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:49 am

      Yes Jamie, the package was addressed to Meghan. It contained racist content. Do you think that it is ok to send racist content to another person & something that looks like anthrax???

      Reply
    • Crazy4U says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:49 am

      You are gross.

      Reply
    • Toot says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:56 am

      Meghan is an intelligent woman, with a good work ethic, who has always seemed to have been kind and doesn’t have any real”dirt” on her especially with the industry she was in. If I had a son, I would wish that for him, but others want something else..

      Reply
    • Des says:
      February 22, 2018 at 9:02 am

      I guess Harry should remain single since Mother Theresa is dead.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      February 22, 2018 at 9:14 am

      How do you know most people approve of her because she’s biracial and American? That’s a sweeping generalization.
      And he’s definitely marrying up as far as looks go.

      Reply
      • Jamie says:
        February 22, 2018 at 9:25 am

        I said “seems like most people” that implies that is the impression I am given. It doesn’t necessary mean that is true.

        Kind of like if i just met a person and i tell my friends, She seems like a nice lady. That doesn’t mean she is a nice lady, she could be a mass murderer for all i know, but the impression i got was that she is pretty nice.

    • Petty Riperton says:
      February 22, 2018 at 9:24 am

      Jamie plz Harry shows his face for 30 minutes to an hour at those engagements that isn’t real jobs just photo ops to convince the public their tax dollars are well spent.
      Sorry Jamie but as an Angelina fan I doubt she would want your golden boy.
      Truth is both could do better, both have good and bad qualities but they chose each other. So deal with it.

      Reply
    • bluhare says:
      February 22, 2018 at 9:46 am

      She has been approachable, charming, and shown a willingness to get started. She’s started her prep work with visits and interviews. I think Harry chose a good woman.

      Reply
      • bluhare says:
        February 22, 2018 at 9:48 am

        This is taking me down memory lane. LAK, do you remember the early kate days when I was fangirling over her and you came in and explained to me why I might be a bit mistaken on that Front? Ah, the good old days!

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:07 am

        I’ve spent the past year defending her because of the clearly racist trolls who thought their hissy fits would make two people fall out of love. But I’m not going to withhold criticism if she ends up as lazy and spendthrift as her sister-in-law.

        I still have a huge soft spot for Fergie, because her circumstances plus her poor self-image led to a spectacular down fall. Wife of the younger son is always going to be an enormous tabloid target. I hope Harry does a much better job of supporting and helping Meghan than Andrew did with Fergie.

        As of now, I think Meghan’s doing a good job. She’s done multiple engagements, she’s already been proven to be working behind the scenes. All four have a meeting next week for the Foundation to set out ideas and work for the next few years.

        I hope she turns out to be a useful, dedicated member of the Firm. It gives her a platform to continue work she had already started. In these positions they have the ability to do a lot of good; let’s see if these two take advantage of that.

      • LAK says:
        February 22, 2018 at 11:35 am

        Bluhare: Good times😊 the wierd thing is that i am open to changing my mind, and you did change my mind on many things, but in the main, Kate has proven true to the initial assessment that she was a workshy ornament. Hilary Mantel might have been making a larger intellectual point about royal wives, but her assessment of Kate’s royal life and persona were spot on. I’ll add that there isn’t much more behind the scenes.

        With MM, the thing that i’ve found entertaining is the Harry fans asking the universe for a unicorn for him and the universe delivered and they promptly lost their minds.

        I like that she’s following through on hitting the ground running though i am surprised by the PR mistakes she has made, but that is small change in a largely pleasant picture.

        I am annoyed that any criticism of her is being lumped under the umbrella of racism because that stops legitimate discussion whilst also acknowledging that there is alot of racist commentary about her.

        Still, it’s early days. We had a decade to look at Kate. I reckon MM deserves some time before we start being disappointed by her.

      • bluhare says:
        February 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

        That’s what I love about you, LAK. You’re OK looking at things and working out your own opinion and modifying it as you go along. Those were fun days back then; I so enjoyed all the back and forth we had while modifying each other’s opinions!

        And for what it’s worth, Hilary Mantel was so on the money I wish I’d have bet on her.

      • Scram says:
        February 22, 2018 at 1:13 pm

        @LAK jumping in to say you’re one of the main reasons I bother with the royal posts. Your comments are consistently level-headed and supported by facts. I agree with what you said here. The discussion on Meghan needs to change if it’s going to last and be constructive. Right now it’s a bit frustrating to read comments about her on any site. And it is way to early to call how she’ll be as a royal. I’m surprised when people try.

        As for Kate, if she continues as she’s been going for the last few weeks old opinions about her may need to be reevaluated too. Things might be getting interesting around here.

      • Flan says:
        February 22, 2018 at 3:18 pm

        I think she is a great asset to the Royal Family. She is charming and knows how to work.

        Take note W&K.

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 22, 2018 at 9:48 am

      After reading this entire thread of comments and replies you come off as incredibly passive agressive and not very good at hiding it. And your being non-white doesn’t magically make your comments innocuous or innocent. You made obvious digs about Meghan’s divorce, her looks and her career and then try to frame in it the guise of “I’m just saying”. Harry could do better? Everyone can find someone better hun. Meghan is by any standards – and accomplished woman. ESPECIALLY for a WOC in acting. And since you felt the need to bring up that you’re not white- neither am I. I’m a black woman. And I call BS on your comments.

      Reply
      • Jamie says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:55 am

        i have never tried hiding it. I’m annoyed that people on this thread can’t allow someone to have their own opinions. She is an actress and as such, she is judged on how good of an actress she is. I don’t think she is a good actress, so i don’t deem her good enough for harry who i respect for creating the invictus games. Same as I judge my doctor on how good of a doctor she. I wouldn’t instantly love my doctor just because she’s asian, i love her cause she is a caring and skillful doctor.

        Anyways, you guys should calm down. This is all my opinion, which i feel like i’m entitled to. You can love her and i can not love her. None of what we say will affect anything. I’m not sitting here cursing their marriage. I hope they have a happy and long marriage as i do for all people getting married.

      • MellyMel says:
        February 22, 2018 at 11:14 am

        “She is an actress and as such, she is judged on how good of an actress she is. I don’t think she is a good actress, so i don’t deem her good enough for harry ..” You act like they’re doing a movie together and she’s not a good enough actress for the role. This is why people are commenting under your original comment and responses. You’re entitled to your opinion, but it makes no sense! All that matters at the end of the day is Meghan being a good partner and spouse to Harry and eventually being being a good mother. Also being able to do her job effectively. Her acting skills have nothing to do with that.

      • Olenna says:
        February 22, 2018 at 11:57 am

        @Val and Melly
        Sadly, not everyone who comments here has the intellectual capacity and appropriate level of awareness to discuss some of the more grievous social ills like colorism, racism or bigotry. In this case, shallowness and envy have displaced any intelligent thought the OP might have dredged up to at least stay on topic or stop backpeddling while digging a bigger and bigger hole full of nonsense.

      • bluhare says:
        February 22, 2018 at 12:53 pm

        I agree, being a so-so actress doesn’t mean she can’t be a good partner to Harry. In fact, in some ways I think it will be helpful as she knows how to act how she doesn’t feel for those off days.

        But I really think we should allow people their opinions. I don’t agree with Jaime either, but I’m not going to say she lacks intellectual capacity or awareness. I know you didn’t mention her by name, but she’s the main person commenting here. And she’s sticking around to explain herself which is more than a lot do.

      • Olenna says:
        February 22, 2018 at 1:15 pm

        Yes, we are all entitled to our opinions and the level at which others interpret them is usually subjective.

    • notasugarhere says:
      February 22, 2018 at 10:15 am

      So royal wives are required to be physically chaste, supremely beautiful, and the top of the heap in a profession of your choosing?

      Letizia was divorced. Maxima has a questionable father, so questionable he wasn’t allowed at the wedding. Even uber Catholic Mathilde lived with her boyfriend for three years before she started dating Philippe. None of them are physically stunners. So all of these royal men “could have done better”?

      Are all of these woman also not good enough? Because really, they’re three of the best-performing, most professional royal spouses out there.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        February 22, 2018 at 2:19 pm

        Also, Mette-Marit was a single mother of one when she hooked up with Håkon. Sophia posed naked and participated in a seedy reality show. Andrew was allegedly involved in a huge scandal also involving sex. The King of Sweden was involved in a sex scandal too. The Duchess of Cambridge flashed numerous times while on state occasions on behalf of TQ. And now some English-speaking commentators have a problem with Meghan who’s lived her life and did honest work, and eventually got engaged to Harry. She’s the best so far among the whole BRF lot except for TQ. SMH.

      • Tonya says:
        February 22, 2018 at 4:14 pm

        Soulspa, you took some of my points. :)

        I will add…

        The Countess of Wessex had a topless photo that was sold to the press before her wedding… tapes leaked after the wedding ‘shared’ her opinions of her ‘new family members’ & politicians (& a wife of a politician) …

    • veroS says:
      February 22, 2018 at 2:28 pm

      I personally think SHE could have done better. Married someone richer and hotter from a less bizarre family with less pressure to perform a certain role for the public. But alas, the heart wants what it wants.

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      February 22, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      Considering that many of the commenters on here have admitted to being sceptical of Meghan at first, but only became fans after reading the racist comments on the DM, I do somehow understand why Jamie might think part of whatever she thinks that she knows.

      Reply
  14. klutzy_girl says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:41 am

    These people are vile (and it’s apparently been confirmed the letter sent to them had a racist message)

    But now I’m excited for this – Harry and Meghan and William and Kate are taking part in a royal foundation forum about some of their charities and it seems like all four will speak

    https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/966664681489346560

    Reply
  15. Juliette says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:42 am

    So many people are racists, it’s scary to live in such a world and Daily Mail readers are so racists, sexists and misogynistic

    Reply
  16. SoulSPA says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I hope the authorities will find the culprit(s). Even if the substance wasn’t toxic, the investigation will take a lot of public resources.
    Re: vile media i.e. DF – I remember a discussion here on this topic some time ago and I can’t understand the reasons for their agenda against the BRF. Some comments are moderated (in general), other not. Just for the traffic revenue? Was it the same during Diana’s royal and post-royal life?

    Reply
  17. whatever says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:45 am

    White power was also sent to the Houses of Parliment around about the same time so it’s not like it was just sent to her. Police are still trying to figure out if the two incidents are linked.

    Reply
  18. Reef says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:46 am

    lol..smh. Original recipe British dog whistling is undefeated. I still don’t understand this union on her end.

    Reply
  19. Snowflake says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:47 am

    White powder was also sent to Lara Trump and one of Obama’s buildings, something like that as well. Same nut I think.

    Reply
  20. Kate says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Did anyone ask Princess Michael of Kent?

    Reply
  21. Kate says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:20 am

    One of the most annoying aspect of white supremacy despite the racism is the feign innocence, the “Are you sure it’s about race? Every royal has been treated like that by the press? Aren’t you a little bit sensitive?”, etc. Racism and gaslighting are the main ingredients of white supremacy.

    Reply
  22. SlightlyAnonny says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Oh Kaiser, you sweet summer child, stay off of tumblr.

    For every sane, normal person who likes Meghan there are two crazies that loathe her (or maybe one crazy with two accounts) it is scary how much some people hate her for stealing THEIR ginger prince and being blackety black black black but that’s not why they hate her!!, they’ll scream, they hate her because she’s holding him hostage! Blink twice, Harry, blink twice.

    Reply
  23. Sherry says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:34 am

    All of this hate is exhausting. Why can’t everyone just be happy for two people in love?

    Reply
  24. Cee says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:34 am

    This is ugly and sad. I truly don’t understand racist people. I bet they hate she is a BLACK* AMERICAN ACTRESS.

    *I know she is biracial but racist people will only consider her black.

    Reply
  25. Guest says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Not surprising the amount of hate directed at her is crazy. Look at the dailymail and places like royal dish and Tumblr. Crazies all over place. If meghan was a blonde, white woman with uk connections some people wouldn’t be losing their sh!t. But since she’s biracial and American she’s branded a golddigger, social climber etc.

    Reply
  26. minx says:
    February 22, 2018 at 11:46 am

    It’s too bad this stuff happens, but not surprising in the age of Trump.

    Reply
  27. I'm tellin ya says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    The only thing i don’t like about Megan…when she wears her hair up–the strings hanging down ala Michael Jackson.

    Reply
  28. Patty says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Right. I’m still trying to wrap my head around people saying Harry could do better simply because she isn’t that great of an actress. As if men look at how good women are at their jobs when deciding who to marry. I cannot.

    If we’re applying that logic, William could have done better because Kate didn’t even have a job. But I suppose she excelled at not having a job and not doing much for 10 years, since she aced that, I guess she’s good enough for William.

    What this is, is nitpicking. Truth be told Harry and Meghan actually seem pretty evenly matched. Both seem to enjoy philanthropy, service, and volunteer work. They apparently ran in similar circles and had at least a few mutual friends or acquaintances.

    I think both found exactly what they were looking for so it’s very insulting to carry on with the he / she could do better. Who we end up with is a choice, and they chose each other just like William and Kate chose each other. Time to move on.

    Reply
  29. Marian says:
    February 22, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    The white powder justifies increased security for Harry and Meghan. Honi soit qui mal y pense.

    Reply
  30. Claire says:
    February 22, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    I’m guessing every member of the RF has received threats at some time or another. Especially the queen. MM might want to rethink what she’s getting herself into. I don’t think anyone really cares about her race or lack of acting ability. It’s more a feeling of the public being sold a cheap bill of goods and they aren’t buying it. She doesn’t come off well. Personally I don’t really care but I don’t see her as a great humanitarian or philanthropist. I haven’t seen where she’s earned that reputation. It’s silly.

    Reply

