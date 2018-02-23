People: Justin Theroux ‘had very little contact’ with Jennifer Aniston for days at a time

'Zoolander 2' photocall in Rome

If you read The Girl on the Train, you probably thought Justin Theroux’s casting as Tom was very interesting. Since the book and the film have been out for years, I hope this isn’t a SPOILER, but here goes: Tom is not all that he seems. Tom is not some well-meaning ex-husband who simply cheated on and abandoned his alcoholic wife. There’s something very insidious and nefarious about everything Tom does. I thought Justin’s casting was interesting, and a real opportunity for him to stretch his wings as an actor. When I saw the film, I thought he did a good job, even though I felt like they took away some of Tom’s cruelty and gaslighting. But Justin was good in the role, and totally believable as a high-strung sociopath with a thin “normal family man” veneer. My point? If the film had been more successful, I think it’s possible it could have typecast him because he was so good at it. Almost like Justin knows all too well how to live a secret life, a hidden life away from his “married to America’s Sweetheart” image.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s different lifestyles — and long separations — played a role in the couple’s decision to end their marriage.

“During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in N.Y.C. was always very different from his L.A. life,” an Aniston source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “In N.Y.C., he acted more like a single guy. He went out with his single friends and sometimes would have very little contact with Jen for days,” the source reveals.

Sources say the 46-year-old Leftovers star had a hard time fitting into Aniston’s luxurious but insulated L.A. world, while Aniston, 49, tried spending more time in New York City with him but found it miserable dealing with constant paparazzi. Their increasingly divergent lifestyles often created conflict.

“[Justin] loves being out and about,” the Aniston source says. “He wanted their lives to be more spontaneous and simple, but that’s not possible with Jen.”

In the week surrounding the split, Theroux was seen at a fashion show with longtime friend Amy Sedaris, walking his dog and taking kickboxing classes in NYC. In other recent solo outings, he was spotted at and a few Saturday Night Live afterparties and a Grammy afterparty with director Cary Fukunaga and friend Carlos Quirarte, the owner of the restaurant The Smile.

People Magazine seems to be saying that Justin was very happy to have a New York Life, with an Edgy New York Persona, for weeks or months at a time, and then he and Jennifer would reunite and he’d be a different person in LA – no longer edgy, someone buffed and polished and camera-ready, perhaps. And I still believe that almost as soon as they got married, their marriage was already falling apart. He was working and traveling and living in New York where he could be edgy and never, ever check in with Jennifer. And Jennifer was like “okay, sure.” That’s what I don’t get about all of this – I’ve never bought JustJen as some grand love affair. Why settle for this shell of a marriage to Mr. Edgy Artiste Who Is Never Around? What was the point of any of this? Or did Jen just get manipulated into this arrangement because Justin = Tom??

Jennifer was out in public this week too – she went to the premiere of Jason Bateman’s new movie, and she was pap’d in a heavy coat and a dour expression.

21st Annual Critics Choice Awards 2016

124 Responses to “People: Justin Theroux ‘had very little contact’ with Jennifer Aniston for days at a time”

  1. WingKingdom says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:03 am

    OH MY GOD is that a safety-pin earring?
    LOLOL

    Reply
  2. Juliette says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:04 am

    It seems that this wasn’t a happy marriage.

    Reply
    • Shutterbug says:
      February 23, 2018 at 8:19 am

      Yeah, I think you could say that.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      February 23, 2018 at 9:38 am

      It seems it was more of an arrangement than a marriage, to put it kindly.

      Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      February 23, 2018 at 9:56 am

      I really think he married her for publicity, to give his career a boost and get his name out there. So he was willing to endure a sham marriage for a couple of years for potential benefit later. He never looked all that happy when he was with her but he took one for the team and it seems to have worked. I never heard of him before he married Aniston but I know very well now who he is.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        February 23, 2018 at 11:28 am

        Same goes for her. She had 4-5 years of dating him before marrying him. She chose to be in the relationship and to marry him. She got loads of PR and “He’s the wonderful anti-Brad” from her fans out of all of this. Lots of publicity for her in the dating, engagement, marriage, and subsequent divorce.

      • Rachel in August says:
        February 23, 2018 at 1:39 pm

        I think you’re right. All the years they dated surely he knew the paps were ever-present, no? And then they get married?? *big puzzled look* The excuses for the split are becoming quite comical and only making the tabloids richer. And really, I mean who gives a rip why they’re divorcing OR why they got married? He sounds and looks like a complete jerk and she can continue to wallow in her perpetual pity-party. I hope he tries to go back with Heidi and she tells him to sod off, lol. And the safety-pin earring, *barf*.

    • Otaku Fairy says:
      February 23, 2018 at 11:43 am

      Agree. But how could it have been a happy marriage anyway? Being a wife isn’t feminism. It’s a patriarchal institution that some Cool Girls have, sadly, been lead to believe is their choice when really they’re just caving to coercion and pressure. Women never know the difference between the two. ;)

      Reply
  3. minx says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Yeah, I think we’ve established that.

    Reply
  4. Juliette says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:08 am

    It seems that it was more the time they spent far away without talking than the one spent together. It sounds so sad to me

    Reply
    • Krill says:
      February 23, 2018 at 10:20 am

      This. I am taking all tabloid coverage with a massive pinch of salt because I think they are just extrapolating and reaching for the most plausible reasons their editor can think up. Like the way they made up stories about Marion Cortillard and Russian hookers to explain the implosion of that other couple. Or how they focused on the nanny for the Affleck breakup because they had no clue about Shookus in NYC.

      That said, it is clear they lived separate lives from even before the proposal. They probably thought this was perfect for them. They werent college aged and needing to be in each others pockets and they didnt have children to parent. But even with long distance relationships there has to be deliberate time set aside to connect otherwise you just drift apart and one day its easier to just split up and have all your freedom back.

      Reply
  5. WingKingdom says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:10 am

    How weird that People kept insisting this was an “Aniston source” when clearly it’s the same source it has been all along, painting Justin as cool and laid back and Aniston as a pain in the ass.

    Reply
  6. sparrow2 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Justin is not as he seems. Sneaky & smarmy. I wonder what his true intentions were with Jen. I can see he & Uncle Terry plotting, planning & laughing… One word

    Gaslighting.

    Jen, get this divorce over quickly. You have got a multi-million dollar TV deal fast approaching.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      February 23, 2018 at 9:16 am

      The older I get, the more men like this I’ve met. Honestly, it’s all very disheartening. Even political allies, men I supported, are being exposed as preying on young girls. And this one that just was outed this week, portrayed himself as a huge supporter of women. I mean, it was all so fake. And I sponsored his stupid news letter. Do I feel like a fool? Yeah, cause I thought I was beyond being suckered again. I mostly support women these days, and now that this happened? ONLY women. I’m done with these manipulative grifters. They are EVERYWHERE.

      Reply
    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      February 23, 2018 at 12:29 pm

      Sparrow2, I so agree with you that “Justin is not as he seems.” As for his “true intentions,” I have always had the impression that Justin got with Jen in order to amp up his visibility, get better roles, and promote his career.

      As for his appeal to Aniston, I honestly think she missed the arty edge that Brad affected (phony though it often seemed to me and lots of others), and in Justin she may have felt she had found that again. She missed it because it’s something she admires and doesn’t really possess herself, being the routine-loving homegirl who would just as soon spend a weekend around the pool with her pups. But being so the OPPOSITE of arty-edgy herself, she honestly had no functioning bullshit detector for pretenders like Justin.

      I never, from day 1, thought their match made ANY sense other than as a stepping-stone for ambitious Justin, and on Jen’s side an attempt to finally replace Brad, and maybe to show him (Brad) and the rest of the world that she had finally moved on.

      Reply
    • BarbieDoll says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      @sparrow2 – This + 10000…My thoughts exactly…Gaslighting!

      Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Oh how this poor edgy muffin has suffered.

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:17 am

    During their “marriage,” there were one or two threads every one or two weeks, if that. This separation announcement has been dissected from every possible point of view to the point of ridiculousness. He said, she said, they said. It’s dunzo, let it die.

    Reply
  9. Jayna says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I think the dour expression was she tried to leave a back way without dealing with paparazzi, and she walks out the door and has to deal with them. All she wanted to do was quickly get in the car. I don’t think it was some down expression they caught her in because of Justin. I’m sure she was upbeat inside with everyone who attended the premiere. Good for her getting out there and supporting Jason and his movie.

    I just realized, when reading about Justin’s new Netflix TV show Maniac coming out, that he is listed as a recurring character. He’s not a lead. Jonas Hill and Emma stone are the leads.

    Reply
  10. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Or maybe Justin told or showed Jennifer what he was and Jennifer didn’t care and went along with whatever he wanted so she could be married again. Mr. Edgy seems too self-involved to reduce himself to being anything other than himself. Does he think anyone is worth him doing that? When Jen is ready to date again, I’m all for her dating an agent, a business man, an athlete, anyone but an actor.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      February 23, 2018 at 8:38 am

      Gah, I can’t believe I’m being sucked into discussing these two, but here goes: I don’t think any marriage works where one of the partners has to be “anyone other than himself (or herself).” It’s just doesn’t work over the long run. I think each of them is entitled to be exactly who they are, in their respective cities, and neither is more selfish than the other for refusing to adapt.

      I doubt either is particularly broken up, but she has a lot more to lose in the PR game because she is both a woman and the more public figure. Her PR game has always been integral to her career, but I think it’s working against her at this point, and she should pull back, regardless of what she thinks his side is leaking out.

      Reply
  11. SuperStef says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I think they really loved each other, despite their differences, and perhaps binding them in marriage would make it work because it’s now “legal love”.

    I say this because I was in a similar situation in my marriage, which lasted only 2 years. We were madly in love but very different people who had different views on life. He was a 17 year older police chief, and I was a corporate sales executive with a strong artistic side (bellydance and writing). While our minds merged with business, policing and politics, as well as culture, we came from 2 completely different worlds.

    When not working, I liked to dance, socialize with artist friends, smoke a little weed, and bake for the family. In his free time, he liked to organize our house, socialize with a very small group of cop friends, and travel, spending all his money and mine. I’d get frustrated that he couldn’t just chill and save money, while he became frustrated that I was sometimes lazy and frugal with hippy friends who go to Burning man.

    In the end, the love and passion we had for each other fizzled away with our different lifestyles. People loved us as a couple but also said they knew we’d never last when we separated. Also, I’m his 3rd ex wife a d he moved on right away to #4. He never had the desire to make his marriages work, he just loves being in love.

    I get it, Jen and Justine (typo but it stays), I get it.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Let’s see, he’s spontaneous, out and about walking his dog and going to restaurants. It sounds like Jen. LOL And during their marriage they were seen dining out with Howard Stern and his wife, Kimmel and his wife, Bateman and his wife. I mean, it’s not like Jen never went out to dinner with Justin and other people. Hell, they socialized enough to where they invited friends on their honeymoon.

    I know Justin and Jen socialized with Ellen and Portia. Ellen and Portia even invited them to vacation together last spring, I think it was, but Jen was working. I remember that, because Justin was on Ellen. He told her they wanted to come and joked that he could have come with them.

    Fashion shows. Maybe she didn’t want to go to fashion shows in NYC because that’s Heidi’s turf. Although, I couldn’t care less about going to a fashion show, so no judgment by me.

    Reply
  13. Carmen says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I think she was so desperate to be married that she was ready to settle for any kind of marriage rather than no marriage at all.

    Reply
    • Magdalene says:
      February 23, 2018 at 8:43 am

      Bingo.
      From what John Mayer said, you know her team was making promises and as soon as he signed on, CAA signed him up and his work and pr profile increased exponentially.

      Her fans here swore up and down he was the best match, honeymoon with friends is the new black even as fans of another actress was chastised for writing positively about her.

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        February 23, 2018 at 10:35 am

        John Mayer is a disgusting person with no respect for any woman. When you are a woman quoting John Mayer to make your point about any other women, you lost.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 23, 2018 at 11:31 am

        Darla, Aniston chose to date him for two different periods of time. Maybe her 30 years of therapy aren’t helping her all that much, if she refuses to recognize she is making her own poor choices.

      • Carmen says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:01 pm

        Darla, you are quite right. He is a disgusting person. Which raises the question of why in earth did she go crawling back to him after he publicly dumped her? She’s got some serious self-esteem issues.

      • Lahdidahbaby says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:44 pm

        Yep, Carmen I do believe she has serious self-esteem issues — and really, who wouldn’t, after a childhood where your beautiful ex-model mother constantly tells you everything that she feels is wrong with you, starting with your looks — and then, when somehow you still manage to achieve a measure of fame and celebrity despite the looks she has told you all your life are flawed, she betrays you with a tell-all phony mother-daughter book you had no idea she was writing.

        When your own mother can use you and betray you like that, it’s pretty hard to know who you can trust, and harder yet to have any deep and consistent belief in yourself.

        That would make a person pretty easy pickings for an ambitious phony who wants to ride to fame on your back just as your mother attempted to do.

        Let’s face it, history repeats itself because our wounds constantly take us back to the same hurtful sources. We think we’ve learned from those wounds, but Aniston’s life choices show pretty painfully how most of us don’t: We just keep repeating the same mistakes, each time in the hope that THIS time it will be better, THIS time we’ll show everyone we know who we are and what we’re doing.

        Some scars last a lifetime.

      • Darla says:
        February 23, 2018 at 4:02 pm

        So? A lot of people are insecure, it’s not a sin. I don’t attack women for being insecure and I don’t use the words of a misogynist like Mayer to attack women. That’s me. You do you.

      • Carmen says:
        February 23, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        My own mother was like Aniston’s mother, hypercritical and constantly denigrating. But at some point you have to take charge of your own life. If you recognize your mistakes and still keep making them, that’s not on toxic mom, that’s on you.

  14. ShortTerms says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:33 am

    The divorce is boring – Justin and Jen are boring – both play their own PR games – none of them is an angel.

    Reply
  15. Karli says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I wonder how Heidi Bivens felt when she heard the news of JA and JT’s divorce. I mean after all they started seeing each other when he was still with HB.

    Reply
  16. JaneyDoe says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I moved from LA to NY for my relationship. And I don’t live in a million dollar home with all of these luxuries. Clearly they love themselves more than each other.

    Reply
  17. Izzie the other says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I’m sorry, but what is so bad about New York? Like intolerably bad that you won’t even live there for 4 or 5 months out of the year? Is she serious? The only place on earth you can function is California and Mexico? Justin is a wannabe bad boy but Jen isn’t much better. Tons of very famous people live in New York part time like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, etc. you just have to know how to maneuver. She could have bought one of those swanky penthouses. She was unwilling to grow with with her partner or change any aspect of her life. Just going off of what we’ve been told, Justin gave his best effort to try and make his wife happy and she didn’t even do the minimum in return. If you’re that uncompromising then marriage is just not for you, and that is perfectly fine.

    Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      @Izzie: Absolutely nothing!

      I honestly don’t believe that Jen hates NYC *that* much. She used to live here, before she made it big, and I’m pretty sure she went to the high school that “Fame” was based on.

      Besides, another commenter here made the point that when you’re as wealthy as she is, NY and LA are basically the same; it’s not like she’s stuck in NY waiting for the bus FFS.

      I believe she prefers the warmer weather of LA but this whole “Jen couldn’t abide New York!” narrative is a bit much IMO.

      Reply
  18. Huckle says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:37 am

    What is edgey and arty anyway? There’s plenty of museums and galleries in SoCal to be arty about, but I’m not clear on edgey. What is insulated about Jen’s life too? She seems to be active socially and have lots of friends. I don’t understand these descriptions.

    Reply
    • sparrow2 says:
      February 23, 2018 at 8:45 am

      The descriptions are contradictory. I remember Jen was really gung ho about NYC. She even purchased an apartment or two but something happened (Justin only wanted HIS apt) Jen sold them off fairly quick & even took a loss. Things just don’t add up.

      Reply
      • huckle says:
        February 23, 2018 at 3:40 pm

        Didn’t she grow up in NYC? Her dad was a soap star and they filmed those there didn’t they back in the day? I feel like over the years even before Justin she was there so maybe she already had an apartment. I’m not sure why it’s a big deal they are getting divorced since people do it all the time. I don’t know much about him but I don’t get arty and edgy even if I don’t know what that’s supposed to mean. But to describe Jennifer as insulated, I agree it is contradictory.

  19. Srybutnotsry says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I think I’m a mean person because when I saw the new DM pic of Aniston I had to laugh… you can see that she puts on an act for the paps/cameras. Bad actress.

    Reply
  20. truth hurts says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Sorry but why are there so many threads on Jen and Justin? I guess her fans have migrated here so its for hits.
    I see too many stabs at JT for it to be anything other than that.
    Dude wanted out, was not happy.
    Jen has been out since Sept 2016 when Angie filed! lol She just doesn’t want to be married either. She is a deranged copycat.

    Reply
  21. DiligentDiva says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Anyone else tired of hearing these stories. I mean we get it, the marriage sucked. That’s why they are getting divorced.

    Reply
  22. lilly says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I still think Jennifer only married because Brad married Angelina even though Jennifer knew that Justin and she aren’t meant to be together. Too many different interests etc.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      February 23, 2018 at 10:19 am

      So if Angie and Brad hadn’t gotten married, neither would Jennifer and Justin? Are they now divorcing because they want the attention that the Jolie-Pitts divorce is getting? Jennifer and Justin may not have common interests, but not everyone does, and opposites attract. I’m not a fan of any of them, but after all of these years,it’s time to stop saying anything Aniston does has something to do with keeping up with Brad and Angie

      Reply
  23. HonestGirl says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Justin and Jennifer win the “most boring divorce ever” crown. Doesn’t matter how many stories they put out there, it’s just yawn.

    Reply
  24. Jay says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:04 am

    This man is almost 50 with a safety pin in his ear.

    Reply
  25. Karen says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Why does anyone think this was a legal marriage? Jennifer played us as usual.

    Reply
  26. Rebecca Kwangware says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:22 am

    jen is finally free for brad. its falling into place

    Reply
  27. Olga says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:41 am

    This marriage/divorce is just a blip in both their lives. Short-lived and they hardly spent any time together as it was. I don’t think there was a lot of love, it looked more like a business arrangement (helped his career, she was not poor lonely Jen anymore).

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      February 23, 2018 at 12:44 pm

      SRSLY. That is *all* it was. Did anyone ever feel any heat between these two? But I don’t get the sloppiness of this breakup – unless their PR teams mutually agreed that this is the best image for each of them: edgy safety pin dude & insular LA girl. Whatevs. If that’s what they wanted, more power to them.

      Reply
  28. Jumpingthesnark says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Look, I know she does the PR thing, but on another level I just think it is nice that she is out supporting the work of a friend. Say what you want about her, but she does seem
    like she really stands by her closest friends.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      February 23, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      But that kinda is the PR spin on all of this: she’s a nice, wholesome girl who is strongly devoted to her small group of besties. I think that’s probably true and I can’t find any fault with it. But it’s kinda annoying that she doesn’t just own it and flaunt her awesome self living her best life.

      Reply
      • Jumpingthesnark says:
        February 23, 2018 at 1:48 pm

        I hear you. But I think you can be a complicated person with a complicated history in some ways and a really good friend at the same time (i.e. Not a fresh scrubbed, girl next door, americas sweat heart) . I think that is the case with her. I agree with you that she should just own all of that and quit trying to sell the same old same old.

    • The Original G says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:12 pm

      Oh my, this is where her PR is such an annoyance. She does a perfectly pedestrian thing and it’s elevated to some sort of noblesse oblige.

      Reply
  29. Velvet Elvis says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:07 am

    This marriage was doomed from the get go. Neither one was willing to sacrifice their lifestyle for the other and honestly, why should they. People with so vastly different wants have no business being married to each other.

    Reply
  30. Jeanette says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Funny thing about Aniston..I was going thru my first divorce when her and Brad broke up. And guess who found out their 2nd husband of 9 years is fecking their coworker, just yesterday?? Today can suck it.

    Reply
  31. Frosty says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I don’t get the Justin = Tom reference- can someone pls explain?

    Reply
  32. The Original G says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:17 am

    This story.

    Jen spent so much time in NY being harassed by the paps there are practically no pics of her there.

    A downtown NY artist finds LA boring. The idea that’s a bombshell in anybody’s world is hilarious. Huvanne spinning this into sympathy for Jen will make her a laughing stock and you can put that on a post -it.

    Reply
  33. mela says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Going days without contact is a recipe for disaster in a relationship when it’s long distance. Whats the point if you aren’t even going to communicate? A few phone calls or text messages per week between two people does not make a relationship. I think Jennifer Aniston was more alone in this relationship than she probably realized.

    Sounds like he is the one who determined the pace of the relationship and I highly suspect he has met someone else which caused them to finally just pull the plug.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      February 23, 2018 at 11:53 am

      Long distance relationships aren’t always a disaster. Years ago, my boyfriend was in the army and sent to Kuwait for 18 months. There was no such thing as texting then, but emails, instant messaging, and phone calls while he was away kept us together. Our relationship stayed during that time and for 3 years after he came home, because we were in love and wanted to and were willing to try our hardest.
      It doesn’t work for everyone, so maybe they just weren’t meant to be a couple

      Reply
      • mela says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:52 pm

        I completely understand those scenarios, I actually have a preference of long distance relationships personally (i love my freedom and living my adult life as I choose :-) .

        But Justin didn’t have a good reason like an army deployment to justify not contacting his spouse for days on end. Your husband had obligations to his job and country, i just feel like your situation is different.

        Justin didn’t call or text Jennifer for days at a time because he was out partying with his friends and spending time with other women in Manhattan.

  34. Angel says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    He is really trying to distance himself from this relationship. As if he is worried it will hurt his future. At this point I’m just waiting for “they were never married, the ring is cubic zirconia, the whole relationship was just method acting” because it seems like that’s what he wants.

    Reply
  35. KiddV says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    I’m sure it’s the graininess of the photos, but am I the only one who thinks she looks like Caitlyn Jenner walking to the car? I can’t be the only one.

    I love her shoes.

    Reply
  36. Jayna says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    There was plenty of photos of Jen in NYC in 2015 and 2016. It was definitely tapering off sometime in 2017.

    Reply
  37. ike says:
    February 23, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I wonder what is going to happen now with Jimmy K. and Justin working together?
    http://www.justjared.com/2017/05/16/jimmy-kimmel-justin-theroux-team-up-for-throwback-sitcom-special/

    Reply
  38. MoAnne says:
    February 23, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I also think there’s more to this story than we’re being told. The “she’s a West coast beach bunny, and he’s the East coast artsy-fartsy hipster” nonsense just doesn’t pass the smell test. Unless they really are that shallow? I think there’s another woman in the mix? As they say, you lose them like you get them.

    Reply
    • Samantha says:
      February 23, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      I think too, there is more on it. Maybe Jen is dating Brad secretly. Now Jolie maybe wants him back and J&J announced their divorce.

      I also think Brad has not much of an interest in his kids. Never ever saw the kids laughing. The kids are strange and look always miserable and have horrible clothes on.

      Reply

