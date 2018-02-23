People: Justin Theroux ‘had very little contact’ with Jennifer Aniston for days at a time

If you read The Girl on the Train, you probably thought Justin Theroux’s casting as Tom was very interesting. Since the book and the film have been out for years, I hope this isn’t a SPOILER, but here goes: Tom is not all that he seems. Tom is not some well-meaning ex-husband who simply cheated on and abandoned his alcoholic wife. There’s something very insidious and nefarious about everything Tom does. I thought Justin’s casting was interesting, and a real opportunity for him to stretch his wings as an actor. When I saw the film, I thought he did a good job, even though I felt like they took away some of Tom’s cruelty and gaslighting. But Justin was good in the role, and totally believable as a high-strung sociopath with a thin “normal family man” veneer. My point? If the film had been more successful, I think it’s possible it could have typecast him because he was so good at it. Almost like Justin knows all too well how to live a secret life, a hidden life away from his “married to America’s Sweetheart” image.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s different lifestyles — and long separations — played a role in the couple’s decision to end their marriage.
“During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in N.Y.C. was always very different from his L.A. life,” an Aniston source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “In N.Y.C., he acted more like a single guy. He went out with his single friends and sometimes would have very little contact with Jen for days,” the source reveals.
Sources say the 46-year-old Leftovers star had a hard time fitting into Aniston’s luxurious but insulated L.A. world, while Aniston, 49, tried spending more time in New York City with him but found it miserable dealing with constant paparazzi. Their increasingly divergent lifestyles often created conflict.
“[Justin] loves being out and about,” the Aniston source says. “He wanted their lives to be more spontaneous and simple, but that’s not possible with Jen.”
In the week surrounding the split, Theroux was seen at a fashion show with longtime friend Amy Sedaris, walking his dog and taking kickboxing classes in NYC. In other recent solo outings, he was spotted at and a few Saturday Night Live afterparties and a Grammy afterparty with director Cary Fukunaga and friend Carlos Quirarte, the owner of the restaurant The Smile.
People Magazine seems to be saying that Justin was very happy to have a New York Life, with an Edgy New York Persona, for weeks or months at a time, and then he and Jennifer would reunite and he’d be a different person in LA – no longer edgy, someone buffed and polished and camera-ready, perhaps. And I still believe that almost as soon as they got married, their marriage was already falling apart. He was working and traveling and living in New York where he could be edgy and never, ever check in with Jennifer. And Jennifer was like “okay, sure.” That’s what I don’t get about all of this – I’ve never bought JustJen as some grand love affair. Why settle for this shell of a marriage to Mr. Edgy Artiste Who Is Never Around? What was the point of any of this? Or did Jen just get manipulated into this arrangement because Justin = Tom??
Jennifer was out in public this week too – she went to the premiere of Jason Bateman’s new movie, and she was pap’d in a heavy coat and a dour expression.
OH MY GOD is that a safety-pin earring?
LOLOL
Only the edgiest people wear them, right?
I must have been super edgey at 14. The last time I wore one .
Thinks he’s cool and edgy with the safety pin in his ear…lol.
That’s hilarious. His style is reminiscent of early 2000s The Crash Moderns/ Julian Casablancas level of “try,” which was a bit dated even back at their peak. Man is a spoiled “artiste” who surrounds himself with people of artistic skill, (sans Richardson, that just hints at his own smarmy qualities) which has gotten to his head and he obviously never grew up enough to find an original style or sense of self.
PS. I’m hard-judging Jennifer Aniston for her recent “sad” photographs, these people can ALWAYS avoid the cameras, the richer, the more they can avoid the paparazzi and she’s playing right into Huvane’s game, so as far as I’m concerned, she’s just as immature about this whole thing. Enough of the bulls*t, let’s find some adult dignity, yes, rich people?
LOLOL indeed. Thanks for pointing that out!
SO EDGY.
😂
God. How embarassing. Isn’t he nearly 50?! Is this a midlife crisis or has he always been like this?
It seems that this wasn’t a happy marriage.
Yeah, I think you could say that.
It seems it was more of an arrangement than a marriage, to put it kindly.
I agree that it was definitely an “arrangement,” but it seems like it went off the rails at the end and not how she thought it would go if/when they finally split.
Something about the timing seems to have caught her off guard.
I really think he married her for publicity, to give his career a boost and get his name out there. So he was willing to endure a sham marriage for a couple of years for potential benefit later. He never looked all that happy when he was with her but he took one for the team and it seems to have worked. I never heard of him before he married Aniston but I know very well now who he is.
Same goes for her. She had 4-5 years of dating him before marrying him. She chose to be in the relationship and to marry him. She got loads of PR and “He’s the wonderful anti-Brad” from her fans out of all of this. Lots of publicity for her in the dating, engagement, marriage, and subsequent divorce.
I think you’re right. All the years they dated surely he knew the paps were ever-present, no? And then they get married?? *big puzzled look* The excuses for the split are becoming quite comical and only making the tabloids richer. And really, I mean who gives a rip why they’re divorcing OR why they got married? He sounds and looks like a complete jerk and she can continue to wallow in her perpetual pity-party. I hope he tries to go back with Heidi and she tells him to sod off, lol. And the safety-pin earring, *barf*.
Agree. But how could it have been a happy marriage anyway? Being a wife isn’t feminism. It’s a patriarchal institution that some Cool Girls have, sadly, been lead to believe is their choice when really they’re just caving to coercion and pressure. Women never know the difference between the two.
Yeah, I think we’ve established that.
It seems that it was more the time they spent far away without talking than the one spent together. It sounds so sad to me
This. I am taking all tabloid coverage with a massive pinch of salt because I think they are just extrapolating and reaching for the most plausible reasons their editor can think up. Like the way they made up stories about Marion Cortillard and Russian hookers to explain the implosion of that other couple. Or how they focused on the nanny for the Affleck breakup because they had no clue about Shookus in NYC.
That said, it is clear they lived separate lives from even before the proposal. They probably thought this was perfect for them. They werent college aged and needing to be in each others pockets and they didnt have children to parent. But even with long distance relationships there has to be deliberate time set aside to connect otherwise you just drift apart and one day its easier to just split up and have all your freedom back.
How weird that People kept insisting this was an “Aniston source” when clearly it’s the same source it has been all along, painting Justin as cool and laid back and Aniston as a pain in the ass.
Exactly.
US Weekly has zero credibility with me on this story and now even People seems to be grasping at everything for a story.
Yes! I had the same feeling. That weren’t no focking Aniston source making Justin’s case at her expense.
For me, it all gets dirty when the “source” that is dissing or undermining you pretends to be YOUR OWN source.
He’s a wimpy little pantywaist with no honor.
Justin is not as he seems. Sneaky & smarmy. I wonder what his true intentions were with Jen. I can see he & Uncle Terry plotting, planning & laughing… One word
Gaslighting.
Jen, get this divorce over quickly. You have got a multi-million dollar TV deal fast approaching.
The older I get, the more men like this I’ve met. Honestly, it’s all very disheartening. Even political allies, men I supported, are being exposed as preying on young girls. And this one that just was outed this week, portrayed himself as a huge supporter of women. I mean, it was all so fake. And I sponsored his stupid news letter. Do I feel like a fool? Yeah, cause I thought I was beyond being suckered again. I mostly support women these days, and now that this happened? ONLY women. I’m done with these manipulative grifters. They are EVERYWHERE.
I understand what you are saying, Darla — but don’t lose heart. I’ve found that I have problems when I lump a gender/type together & label them all the same. You have to take each individual into consideration. It definitely is more time consuming & creates a smaller circle of people as intimate associates, but that’s ok with me.
Darla, I could Not agree more.
Sparrow2, I so agree with you that “Justin is not as he seems.” As for his “true intentions,” I have always had the impression that Justin got with Jen in order to amp up his visibility, get better roles, and promote his career.
As for his appeal to Aniston, I honestly think she missed the arty edge that Brad affected (phony though it often seemed to me and lots of others), and in Justin she may have felt she had found that again. She missed it because it’s something she admires and doesn’t really possess herself, being the routine-loving homegirl who would just as soon spend a weekend around the pool with her pups. But being so the OPPOSITE of arty-edgy herself, she honestly had no functioning bullshit detector for pretenders like Justin.
I never, from day 1, thought their match made ANY sense other than as a stepping-stone for ambitious Justin, and on Jen’s side an attempt to finally replace Brad, and maybe to show him (Brad) and the rest of the world that she had finally moved on.
@sparrow2 – This + 10000…My thoughts exactly…Gaslighting!
I agree here too.
Oh how this poor edgy muffin has suffered.
“Poor edgy muffin” just made me LOL.
During their “marriage,” there were one or two threads every one or two weeks, if that. This separation announcement has been dissected from every possible point of view to the point of ridiculousness. He said, she said, they said. It’s dunzo, let it die.
I think the dour expression was she tried to leave a back way without dealing with paparazzi, and she walks out the door and has to deal with them. All she wanted to do was quickly get in the car. I don’t think it was some down expression they caught her in because of Justin. I’m sure she was upbeat inside with everyone who attended the premiere. Good for her getting out there and supporting Jason and his movie.
I just realized, when reading about Justin’s new Netflix TV show Maniac coming out, that he is listed as a recurring character. He’s not a lead. Jonas Hill and Emma stone are the leads.
I’m not sure she knew they were there. These look like they were shot from a distance. Otherwise, she looks nice and the shoes are killer.
Those shoes would kill my feet. But they are pretty.
Good point, Jayna. Explains the sour look. Can’t say I blame her. I like what she’s wearing. Wish she wore interesting stuff like that more often.
+1 Classic sophisticated with just a bit of sexy is a good look for her. Agree with Carmen I would find those shoes tough to wear though!
Or maybe Justin told or showed Jennifer what he was and Jennifer didn’t care and went along with whatever he wanted so she could be married again. Mr. Edgy seems too self-involved to reduce himself to being anything other than himself. Does he think anyone is worth him doing that? When Jen is ready to date again, I’m all for her dating an agent, a business man, an athlete, anyone but an actor.
Gah, I can’t believe I’m being sucked into discussing these two, but here goes: I don’t think any marriage works where one of the partners has to be “anyone other than himself (or herself).” It’s just doesn’t work over the long run. I think each of them is entitled to be exactly who they are, in their respective cities, and neither is more selfish than the other for refusing to adapt.
I doubt either is particularly broken up, but she has a lot more to lose in the PR game because she is both a woman and the more public figure. Her PR game has always been integral to her career, but I think it’s working against her at this point, and she should pull back, regardless of what she thinks his side is leaking out.
I think they really loved each other, despite their differences, and perhaps binding them in marriage would make it work because it’s now “legal love”.
I say this because I was in a similar situation in my marriage, which lasted only 2 years. We were madly in love but very different people who had different views on life. He was a 17 year older police chief, and I was a corporate sales executive with a strong artistic side (bellydance and writing). While our minds merged with business, policing and politics, as well as culture, we came from 2 completely different worlds.
When not working, I liked to dance, socialize with artist friends, smoke a little weed, and bake for the family. In his free time, he liked to organize our house, socialize with a very small group of cop friends, and travel, spending all his money and mine. I’d get frustrated that he couldn’t just chill and save money, while he became frustrated that I was sometimes lazy and frugal with hippy friends who go to Burning man.
In the end, the love and passion we had for each other fizzled away with our different lifestyles. People loved us as a couple but also said they knew we’d never last when we separated. Also, I’m his 3rd ex wife a d he moved on right away to #4. He never had the desire to make his marriages work, he just loves being in love.
I get it, Jen and Justine (typo but it stays), I get it.
Bellydance hooooray! I love bellydance! Being doing it for years before I got sick and miss it greatly.
Ah, I love bellydance love! Sorry you got sick and had to stop, hopefully you’ll be able to start again? What style did you do? I’ve mostly studied classical Egyptian in the past 15 years.
Also lol at the typo. Fits perfectly.
Agree Superstef. Sometimes there’s a huge attraction but it just isnt enough. It happens. He looks slimy to me so I do lean toward pointing the finger at him …. But tabloids make stuff up all the time so taking these reports with a throat choking sized grain of salt.
Let’s see, he’s spontaneous, out and about walking his dog and going to restaurants. It sounds like Jen. LOL And during their marriage they were seen dining out with Howard Stern and his wife, Kimmel and his wife, Bateman and his wife. I mean, it’s not like Jen never went out to dinner with Justin and other people. Hell, they socialized enough to where they invited friends on their honeymoon.
I know Justin and Jen socialized with Ellen and Portia. Ellen and Portia even invited them to vacation together last spring, I think it was, but Jen was working. I remember that, because Justin was on Ellen. He told her they wanted to come and joked that he could have come with them.
Fashion shows. Maybe she didn’t want to go to fashion shows in NYC because that’s Heidi’s turf. Although, I couldn’t care less about going to a fashion show, so no judgment by me.
I think she was so desperate to be married that she was ready to settle for any kind of marriage rather than no marriage at all.
Bingo.
From what John Mayer said, you know her team was making promises and as soon as he signed on, CAA signed him up and his work and pr profile increased exponentially.
Her fans here swore up and down he was the best match, honeymoon with friends is the new black even as fans of another actress was chastised for writing positively about her.
John Mayer is a disgusting person with no respect for any woman. When you are a woman quoting John Mayer to make your point about any other women, you lost.
Darla, Aniston chose to date him for two different periods of time. Maybe her 30 years of therapy aren’t helping her all that much, if she refuses to recognize she is making her own poor choices.
Darla, you are quite right. He is a disgusting person. Which raises the question of why in earth did she go crawling back to him after he publicly dumped her? She’s got some serious self-esteem issues.
Yep, Carmen I do believe she has serious self-esteem issues — and really, who wouldn’t, after a childhood where your beautiful ex-model mother constantly tells you everything that she feels is wrong with you, starting with your looks — and then, when somehow you still manage to achieve a measure of fame and celebrity despite the looks she has told you all your life are flawed, she betrays you with a tell-all phony mother-daughter book you had no idea she was writing.
When your own mother can use you and betray you like that, it’s pretty hard to know who you can trust, and harder yet to have any deep and consistent belief in yourself.
That would make a person pretty easy pickings for an ambitious phony who wants to ride to fame on your back just as your mother attempted to do.
Let’s face it, history repeats itself because our wounds constantly take us back to the same hurtful sources. We think we’ve learned from those wounds, but Aniston’s life choices show pretty painfully how most of us don’t: We just keep repeating the same mistakes, each time in the hope that THIS time it will be better, THIS time we’ll show everyone we know who we are and what we’re doing.
Some scars last a lifetime.
So? A lot of people are insecure, it’s not a sin. I don’t attack women for being insecure and I don’t use the words of a misogynist like Mayer to attack women. That’s me. You do you.
My own mother was like Aniston’s mother, hypercritical and constantly denigrating. But at some point you have to take charge of your own life. If you recognize your mistakes and still keep making them, that’s not on toxic mom, that’s on you.
The divorce is boring – Justin and Jen are boring – both play their own PR games – none of them is an angel.
I wonder how Heidi Bivens felt when she heard the news of JA and JT’s divorce. I mean after all they started seeing each other when he was still with HB.
I hope she disn’t care about the this news.
She deserved better and, by now, I hope she moved on.
Same.
I moved from LA to NY for my relationship. And I don’t live in a million dollar home with all of these luxuries. Clearly they love themselves more than each other.
Yes countless people who don’t have access to a private jet and first class flights relocate or do a long distance commute for the onethey love. The fact neither was willing was the biggest clue.
Sounds like both were “set in their ways”. They had the time and resources to do things differently, and chose not to.
They’re also both very spoiled.
Exactly – I moved from Toronto to Victoria (Vancouver Island) for my relationship and don’t live in an amazing mansion with loads of staff and a therapist and tons of famous friends. Yes you have to make concessions when you do a move like that but if you both truly love each other you’ll make those concessions in order to have a happy life together. I think they’re both just selfish celebrities whose egos are bigger than their desire to truly bond.
OT. I love Victoria. I’ve only visited once, took the ferry from Seattle, but I fell in love.
Love love love Vancouver Island! And Saltspring too.
I’m sorry, but what is so bad about New York? Like intolerably bad that you won’t even live there for 4 or 5 months out of the year? Is she serious? The only place on earth you can function is California and Mexico? Justin is a wannabe bad boy but Jen isn’t much better. Tons of very famous people live in New York part time like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, etc. you just have to know how to maneuver. She could have bought one of those swanky penthouses. She was unwilling to grow with with her partner or change any aspect of her life. Just going off of what we’ve been told, Justin gave his best effort to try and make his wife happy and she didn’t even do the minimum in return. If you’re that uncompromising then marriage is just not for you, and that is perfectly fine.
@Izzie: Absolutely nothing!
I honestly don’t believe that Jen hates NYC *that* much. She used to live here, before she made it big, and I’m pretty sure she went to the high school that “Fame” was based on.
Besides, another commenter here made the point that when you’re as wealthy as she is, NY and LA are basically the same; it’s not like she’s stuck in NY waiting for the bus FFS.
I believe she prefers the warmer weather of LA but this whole “Jen couldn’t abide New York!” narrative is a bit much IMO.
What is edgey and arty anyway? There’s plenty of museums and galleries in SoCal to be arty about, but I’m not clear on edgey. What is insulated about Jen’s life too? She seems to be active socially and have lots of friends. I don’t understand these descriptions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The descriptions are contradictory. I remember Jen was really gung ho about NYC. She even purchased an apartment or two but something happened (Justin only wanted HIS apt) Jen sold them off fairly quick & even took a loss. Things just don’t add up.
Didn’t she grow up in NYC? Her dad was a soap star and they filmed those there didn’t they back in the day? I feel like over the years even before Justin she was there so maybe she already had an apartment. I’m not sure why it’s a big deal they are getting divorced since people do it all the time. I don’t know much about him but I don’t get arty and edgy even if I don’t know what that’s supposed to mean. But to describe Jennifer as insulated, I agree it is contradictory.
I think I’m a mean person because when I saw the new DM pic of Aniston I had to laugh… you can see that she puts on an act for the paps/cameras. Bad actress.
Sorry but why are there so many threads on Jen and Justin? I guess her fans have migrated here so its for hits.
I see too many stabs at JT for it to be anything other than that.
Dude wanted out, was not happy.
Jen has been out since Sept 2016 when Angie filed! lol She just doesn’t want to be married either. She is a deranged copycat.
She is a deranged copycat?? Nah, I don’t think so.
Anyone else tired of hearing these stories. I mean we get it, the marriage sucked. That’s why they are getting divorced.
Lol, there goes the conversation.
I still think Jennifer only married because Brad married Angelina even though Jennifer knew that Justin and she aren’t meant to be together. Too many different interests etc.
So if Angie and Brad hadn’t gotten married, neither would Jennifer and Justin? Are they now divorcing because they want the attention that the Jolie-Pitts divorce is getting? Jennifer and Justin may not have common interests, but not everyone does, and opposites attract. I’m not a fan of any of them, but after all of these years,it’s time to stop saying anything Aniston does has something to do with keeping up with Brad and Angie
Justin and Jennifer win the “most boring divorce ever” crown. Doesn’t matter how many stories they put out there, it’s just yawn.
This man is almost 50 with a safety pin in his ear.
That seems to be one thing they have in common — wanting to be forever young.
They’re a middle aged couple who apparently could not compromise/were incompatible. Not really an earth-shaking story.
Why does anyone think this was a legal marriage? Jennifer played us as usual.
jen is finally free for brad. its falling into place
I really hope Jen’s not that pathetic.
They’re divorced since 2005 – they’re more than done with each other and both of them have to deal with their own divorce now.
He’s not free for her, though. He’s still married. And he requested a 12 month delay to finalize his divorce. So what does that suggest to you?
You’re…..kidding, right?
This marriage/divorce is just a blip in both their lives. Short-lived and they hardly spent any time together as it was. I don’t think there was a lot of love, it looked more like a business arrangement (helped his career, she was not poor lonely Jen anymore).
SRSLY. That is *all* it was. Did anyone ever feel any heat between these two? But I don’t get the sloppiness of this breakup – unless their PR teams mutually agreed that this is the best image for each of them: edgy safety pin dude & insular LA girl. Whatevs. If that’s what they wanted, more power to them.
Look, I know she does the PR thing, but on another level I just think it is nice that she is out supporting the work of a friend. Say what you want about her, but she does seem
like she really stands by her closest friends.
But that kinda is the PR spin on all of this: she’s a nice, wholesome girl who is strongly devoted to her small group of besties. I think that’s probably true and I can’t find any fault with it. But it’s kinda annoying that she doesn’t just own it and flaunt her awesome self living her best life.
I hear you. But I think you can be a complicated person with a complicated history in some ways and a really good friend at the same time (i.e. Not a fresh scrubbed, girl next door, americas sweat heart) . I think that is the case with her. I agree with you that she should just own all of that and quit trying to sell the same old same old.
Oh my, this is where her PR is such an annoyance. She does a perfectly pedestrian thing and it’s elevated to some sort of noblesse oblige.
This marriage was doomed from the get go. Neither one was willing to sacrifice their lifestyle for the other and honestly, why should they. People with so vastly different wants have no business being married to each other.
Funny thing about Aniston..I was going thru my first divorce when her and Brad broke up. And guess who found out their 2nd husband of 9 years is fecking their coworker, just yesterday?? Today can suck it.
Oh, Jeanette. I’m really sorry for what you’re going through.
Thank you..Im sitting here in my little country office hoping no one comes by today..cuz I just cant cope..I despise crying in front of anyone..and I just cant seem to turn the works off.
Hide out and let yourself cry. Do what you need to do for yourself.
Oh Jeanette. I wish I could come over and get you a cool cloth for your eyes and face and listen to you cry and give you some hugs. That’s so disappointing and hurtful. Oh girl.
I’m so sorry to hear that. I don’t know how I’d handle that and I hope the woman wasn’t a friend of yours. Knowing that there’s so many cheaters out there is what makes me so nervous and picky, but don’t forget there’s honest people out there too. Good luck
Chica, I’ve been where you are now. I threw the S.O.B. out and never looked back. Stay strong.
Oh man I am sooooo sorry!! I’ve been there, had my heart stomped on more times than I wish to remember. Cry it out, that’s the only way to handle the overwhelming emotions. Then buy a voodoo doll, name it after your soon-to-be ex-husband and stick pins in his private parts. Seriously, hide out as much as you can and heal yourself. You’re worth much much more.
yes to the voodoo doll and bury it in the back yard and plant a plant or tree over it
or get a black candle and carve his name (and hers) into it with a nail and think your thoughts. i would light it and let it burn as I think my thoughts then eventually bury that as well.
it feels really freaking good. In agreeance with the woman above, throw the SOB OUT and get HALF.
also, once you can stop crying for 30 minutes at a time (it’s a journey to get there)- i highly recommend taking up boxing lessons. It’s a wonderful stress reliever and you can get aggression out. I found it therapeutic to envision my cheating ex and the other woman’s face on the mitts. Exhaustion helps to stop crying because you are too tired to cry as well.
Then when I got over my psychotic rage stage, I turned to daily yoga and nature and solitude to find some inner peace.
@Jeanette I am so, so sorry. Hang in there.
Jeanette, cry as much as you need to. And remember that people reap what they sow.
And, last but not least, do something for YOU. Be your own best friend, and know that you deserve respect.
Aw Jeanette, I’m sorry. Let yourself cry if you need to, but reconnect with the friends who have always been able to make you laugh.
Look after yourself and voodoo his @ss.
Jeanette, my heart aches for you, love! Been there too, and it hurts so bad. Cry, wail, do what you need to do. You are a wonderful, lovable person and do not deserve this bullsh!t!! Surround yourself with people who love you. Hugs!!!
SO sorry! I’ve been there, too. To say it hurts is an understatement. Hugs!!
I don’t get the Justin = Tom reference- can someone pls explain?
The salient point is that Tom was a gaslighter.
thank you!
This story.
A downtown NY artist finds LA boring. The idea that’s a bombshell in anybody’s world is hilarious. Huvanne spinning this into sympathy for Jen will make her a laughing stock and you can put that on a post -it.
As I wrote the other day, if Princess Madeleine, Julia Roberts, and Qatari oligarchs can live there happily – she could have found a way. She didn’t want to be in NYC for many reasons; the anti-pap story is just an excuse.
I find it kind of an insulting narrative, that a person can’t leave the confines of Bel-Air for their relationship? We all work, many of us working opposite shifts for years, having to travel and put other family commitments ahead our personal wishes. Just call it quits and move on.
Julia Roberts’ primary home is Malibu. She even has been buying up homes across the street and beside her. Talk about loving your privacy and creating your own compound.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like he is the one who determined the pace of the relationship and I highly suspect he has met someone else which caused them to finally just pull the plug.
Long distance relationships aren’t always a disaster. Years ago, my boyfriend was in the army and sent to Kuwait for 18 months. There was no such thing as texting then, but emails, instant messaging, and phone calls while he was away kept us together. Our relationship stayed during that time and for 3 years after he came home, because we were in love and wanted to and were willing to try our hardest.
It doesn’t work for everyone, so maybe they just weren’t meant to be a couple
I completely understand those scenarios, I actually have a preference of long distance relationships personally (i love my freedom and living my adult life as I choose .
But Justin didn’t have a good reason like an army deployment to justify not contacting his spouse for days on end. Your husband had obligations to his job and country, i just feel like your situation is different.
Justin didn’t call or text Jennifer for days at a time because he was out partying with his friends and spending time with other women in Manhattan.
He is really trying to distance himself from this relationship. As if he is worried it will hurt his future. At this point I’m just waiting for “they were never married, the ring is cubic zirconia, the whole relationship was just method acting” because it seems like that’s what he wants.
I’m sure it’s the graininess of the photos, but am I the only one who thinks she looks like Caitlyn Jenner walking to the car? I can’t be the only one.
I love her shoes.
There was plenty of photos of Jen in NYC in 2015 and 2016. It was definitely tapering off sometime in 2017.
I wonder what is going to happen now with Jimmy K. and Justin working together?
http://www.justjared.com/2017/05/16/jimmy-kimmel-justin-theroux-team-up-for-throwback-sitcom-special/
This sounds like a bad idea. What is appealing or funny about that?
I also think there’s more to this story than we’re being told. The “she’s a West coast beach bunny, and he’s the East coast artsy-fartsy hipster” nonsense just doesn’t pass the smell test. Unless they really are that shallow? I think there’s another woman in the mix? As they say, you lose them like you get them.
I think too, there is more on it. Maybe Jen is dating Brad secretly. Now Jolie maybe wants him back and J&J announced their divorce.
I also think Brad has not much of an interest in his kids. Never ever saw the kids laughing. The kids are strange and look always miserable and have horrible clothes on.
