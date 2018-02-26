Jennifer Lawrence: The Kardashians are ‘smart, grounded, normal and funny’

Jennifer Lawrence decompresses after her long days by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It is known: J-Law is a Kardashian Superfan. She even hangs out with Kris Jenner and they drink too much wine sometimes. Jen also got to interview Kim Kardashian once and it was sort of clear that Kim thinks Jennifer is charming but weird, and Kim is a little bit like “okay, but settle down?” towards Jennifer. Keep in mind that Jennifer is an Oscar-winner and generally considered to be the most A-list actress working right now. And Kim is a reality star with no real talent. If anything, Kim should be grateful for the legitimacy Jennifer’s interest gives her. But I think even Jennifer knows that Kim thinks she’s weird. From a new J-Law interview:
Jennifer on Kim: “I don’t know that she’d call me her friend. It’s probably a one-sided friendship.”
What she really thinks of the Kardashian-Jenners: “When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment.’ I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went over to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family. They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They’re very nice people, [they’re] very close, [they have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world. They’ve been absolutely lovely to me.”
How she felt when Trump was elected: “I felt helpless, I felt scared, I felt devastated, and I found the only thing I could actually do is educate myself. The more I educated myself on our government the more I realized everything that I care about… is affected by corruption. It doesn’t matter who we have in office, these problems will still exist. That is what we have to fix.”
It is sort of a one-sided friendship, which is so weird, right? By any metric of fame, of legitimacy, of status, Kim should be desperate for Jennifer to acknowledge her. But Kim isn’t desperate for that at all, and instead it feels like Jennifer is always so extra about the Kardashians. It’s strange. As for Jen thinking that that the Kardashian-Jenners are all smart, grounded, normal and funny… my God. No, they’re really not. I don’t think Kim is the worst person in the world or anything, and she’s probably “the smartest” of the sisters, but you’re setting the bar WAY too low.
Well I think Kris is a very smart woman. She’s the one who build the brand Kardashian and knew how to milk Kim’s sex tape. The rest would be nothing without her.
Yeah. I mean, I doubt any of them are going to be considered Mensa level smart. They’re not the kind of people you’d want on your trivia night team. But at the same time – they do have a certain kind of intelligence. Kris has done a scary impressive job at managing them. When you hear her speak it’s not like she comes off as a dumb woman, either.
I’ve been sick all weekend and watched a few episodes of their show ( something I don’t normally do so I’m just watching the odd episode here and there ) because my husband was out on call, and I didn’t want to watch something without him that we were watching together. So the K-fam was a safe bet that he wouldn’t mind missing. And I don’t really hate them at all. I mean, I don’t think their lifestyle is ideal at all. I don’t think they’re super useful people in the scheme of things. But when compared to the shitshow that we’re constantly seeing in the news – it was relaxing to watch. There’s a certain fascination that most people have in seeing how other people live – and I’m no exception to that.
Are these people incredibly intelligent? No. But they do have a different kind of intelligence when it comes to staying relevant and making deals.
Winning your trivia night doesn’t mean you’re intelligent. You can be dumb as a rock and still know who was te 34th US president or the Namibian capital.
*built
Smart woman. Bad mother to Kim for exploiting her. She literally pimped her daughter out.
I think there is a difference between being “smart” and being willing to do things that others wouldn’t. There is a level of exploitation that Kris subjected her family to that did indeed make them wealthier, but I don’t know if I would say that it is wise.
Yeah A listers arent suppose to be publicly gushing about people like the Kardashians it makes her go down in estimation.
I find it sooo funny that a legimate A-lister with an Oscar is fawning over the Kardashians and wondering publicly why Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift arent friends anymore.
Like Tom Hanks watching Jackass and gossiping about Clooney and Pitts friendship.
He very well may, he just doesn’t talk about it. I find it strangely endearing that Jennifer does.
@Loopy Well let’s not forget this is coming from a woman with only an elementary school ecucation.
Seriously someone needs to tell her that the kardashians are c list at best. They are also toxic people who are a net negative to society.
The whole thing about people being graded as lists and because of the career they’ve chosen gives me pause. Is this still a thing…
Odd way to view people
JLaw’s 60 Minutes interview was so good, insightful and funny. Even Bill Whitaker was enchanted by her
Ok Jennifer or Jennifer’s assistant. lol
So beacuse I liked an interview I must be Jennifer or her assistent LMAO
You should accept opinions that are different than yours
@Juliette
I also loved her 60 Minutes interview. When she told of her being an overactive girl, I was moved. Even for me, things weren’t easy when I was a child.
@juliette, no but you’re a known stan on here.
Hi Jennifer. Perhaps you bind with Kardashians because they too don’t value academics. Were the two younger ones home schooled?
No.they.are.not.
By all accounts Kim is a nice person, but I can’t unsee all the appropriation and dysfunction. Kris (Lucifer’s Homegirl) is a marketing genius-the others will struggle when she’s gone.
“I can’t unsee all the appropriation” – THIS. This all day.
Kim is not nice I’ve watched her on that stupid show she is vapid, shallow, conceited, mean, competitive and puts her family members down. Seriously I feel like jlaw is helping legitimizing them
Or she is playing that character on tv. Remember reality tv is not actually real.
I did not comment on the J Law weekend story about her lack of a degree – I know there are some intelligent, well rounded people without formal degrees etc. – but every time she opens her mouth her ignorance and lack of depth comes through. Sorry – but everything from her farts and pizza and not washing her hands after peeing in sinks, to gushing over a family that symbolizes vapid, mindless consumption with zero redeeming qualities confirms my original impression of J Law. I know many readers here like her and find her talented – I am never able to be convinced by her acting. All I see is her, putzing her way through a role the same way she goes through interviews, throwing word salads and hoping it comes across as charmingly ditsy instead of dumb like a box of rocks.
Agree. Not impressed with her acting but she does come across as charming. Until she opens her mouth & you find out she is a 7th grader
If you compare her to someone like Brie Larson you see the difference right away. Brie Larson can be funny and charming but it’s not always about being the coolest girl in the room. And could JLaw have pulled off her role in Room? Unlikely because JLaw doesn’t have gravitas.
The Kardashians are smart at using sex for money. People have been doing that for thousands of years.
They symbolize so much of what is dysfunctional in American society. When I see their vacuous faced naked selfies around, I want to cry at how many women in America achieve fame.
Yeah, Kris Jenner knew how to spin everything to get the family where it is. I’m not really interested in the Kardashians, but I respect what Kris did.
Yea they don’t need jlaws approval/friendship/whatever – they were taking in the $$ before this became a thing…say what you will about these women but they’ve spun hundreds of millions out of a crappy sex tape – if nothing else at least Kris is a brilliant business woman. Morally corrupt, perhaps, but brilliant (that or she made one hell of a deal with the devil)
You respect that she sold her own daughter’s sex tape?
Well, J-Law isn’t the smartest tool in the shed.
I know right? I’m starting to realize her views aren’t nuanced or well thought out
I agree. She isn’t smart or well thought out. It’s like she’s stuck at 14 when she quit school.
Did I read recently that she quit school in grade 8?? Shut up and act lol.
Oh Jen. I generally really like her, despite her sticking her foot in her mouth on occasion, but the over the top, gushy praise for the culture vultures that are the Kardashians is…ugh
I like that Jennifer doesn’t take herself that seriously. I also think she overdoes this Kim story thing to see more ‘relatable’ to her fans and the general public.
The girl is A-List. I don’t think she’s that pressed over Kim but it makes her look ‘normal’ so she runs with it.
Yes I totally agree! She’s just overdoing the relatable shtick. I think she started out genuinely quite normal and relatable, then everyone said how relatable she was, then she became too conscious of it and oversells it so it becomes shtick. I can see how it happens, if the world media is constantly praising you for something, it would be hard not to ham it up. I remember that clip that went viral when Jennifer first met Jack Nicholson, I do think she was shocked but also totally hammed it up
Part of it is genuine, but her going on and on about it is probably because she knows it’s controversial and gets her press to say something positive about the Kardashians.
I don’t agree with her about them at all, but somehow this attention-grab is less annoying than the ‘Must loudly trash these vapid th*ts to prove what a th*t I’m not” attention-grab that a famous woman could go for.
I wonder how she defines the term ‘grounded’
Comments like this is where her lack of education becomes self-evident.
I really don’t get her dk riding of the Kardashians. She’s always gushing about them. They built their empire on a sex tape and by appropriating black culture. The only one who should get any kudos is Kris for being able to turn that band of airheads into household names,
Ugh no, no one needs to be ‘grateful’ for a celebrity giving them validation. That in principle is so sad and vile – to intimate one s worth is linked to the brand value of another person and their approval…just, no. I get what you are saying but it’s a said commentary on popular culture.
I guess this just adds another perverse dimension so the cultural vacuum that is the Kardashians etc.
I think Jennifer Lawrence believing that the Kardashians are “smart and funny” says a lot more about J-Law and her own (lack of) intellect than it does about the Kardashians. I don’t dislike J-Law as an actress but her personality seems … exhausting. She’s an A-lister who has been praised, even fawned over, since her teens for behavior that would be considered borderline repellant if engaged in by an average adult. So, yeah, not shocked she finds these equally exhibitionist, obtuse and self-involved creatures the height of sophistication and wit.
Totally agree with you
THIS. neither the Kardashians nor Jennifer lawrence are particularly intelligent, critical thinking people. success comes in many forms but it does not equate class, intelligence or integrity.
Nailed it. Exactly
Her demeanor is getting older it was cute 2013 but not five years later
Is she trying to come across as relatable or as a bit of a kook? If so it’s not working – the OTT Kardashian worship just seems vacant and tedious.
this has nothing to do with Jen, but the other day, in a conversation with a friend, i said that even though i appreciate Kris Jenner’s hustle and though the family as a whole seem to work hard to build their brand, i don’t think i like Kardashian very much, and i would not want to make it a habit for my children to watch KUWTK on tv. bad enough they are already saturated with it on social media and youtube.
seems like it’s the wrong thing to say because today i got confirmation loud and clear that i have lost a friend, since i’m unfeminist as to put down hardworking women who hustled for their own money instead of hanging off some guy, who not only do not need men, actually put men to heel under them.
sorry for the rant but i can’t get it out of my system just yet. and that the topic of feminism cropped up vis a vis Jen and the Kardashian it sort of opened up this dam.
(also whats up with declaring to the whole world on Facebook that i am no longer a friend?)
You lost a friend because you didn’t like a celebrity family and reality TV show she likes? That is a bizarre friend and not really a friend. Some of my friends and I have far different and more serious disagreements, like they are freakin’ Republicans. They are very educated, independent women, very successful. They are not some holy-rollers and are socially progressive as far as a woman’s right to choose and gay marriage. They just think those things will stay and aren’t worried. They are not far right conservatives. But they are adamant that the Republican party is better for the economy, completely brainwashed that way. I can’t even get into with them about the most serious thing of all, climate change, because I would explode if they denied it was happening just because of blindly following that party line. I at least question my party at times and certain decisions or stances. I don’t blindly follow my party. Republicans seem to tune out anything Democrats say.
But those friends have been with me through thick and thin over the years and there for me in the lowest parts of my life, and that part of my friendship is more important. We absolutely cannot talk politics anymore because it is so heated. My liberal friends in the same group still get into it with them.
But it would affect the friendships if we kept getting into heated debates and nothing changes, so I don’t bother anymore. Because for me I see red how any educated person could vote for Trump. And they aren’t the type to post political stuff on facebook, and I don’t believe in facebook so am not on it.
i actually count her as one of the closer ones since it seemed like we clicked from the moment we met. guess not eh.
funnily enough, the women (and to a lesser extent men) i have policy debates with, were the ones who take the least offence about a lot of things. there are some deeply religious friends, or deeply politically-demarcated friends like you won’t believe. sometimes i give myself a high blood pressure just looking at their facebook wall. but they’re also the ones whom i’ve gone on “life’s rollercoaster rides” with and survived those together. and none have persona-non-grata-ed me like that exfriend of mine.
for one i know we didn’t mellow with age, if anything we’ve become to set in our povs. but we learned to censor ourselves better when interacting in RL (face to face). facebook still gives me the heebie jeebies… it’s like free for all country down there.
you’ve got the point there. maybe switching off facebook is good for my health?
@ Jayna, I think its great how open-minded you are. And your friends too. We need more of that.
@ lower case Deb. Its soo hard to lose a friend. I lost a good one a few years ago and I still miss her
As for Jen and her Kardashian-love, its sad. Because to me, the only thing worth praising about the K’s are that they know how to make money. But is that admirable, truly?
Am I to salute them for their awesome lipliner and big-butt-having abilities? Would rather save that for charity workers (Malala), human rights lawyers (Amal) and everyone out there trying to make a difference as opposed to another dollar. JMO. YMMV.
Wow. Some friend you lost… and I don’t get the Facebook thing either?! Who does that as an adult???
She was never a friend. Real friends don’t dump people over differences of opinions about something so arbitrary.
Very feminist of her to dump a friend for not liking a TV show full of vapid over tweaked liars and mother who built an empire on her daughter’s sex tape and treats them objects.
How wrong of you to have your own opinions about them.
Sounds like your ex friend has no clue what “feminist” or “hard working” means.
Also, this is just so weird to me. Did anyone reply to her and say “are you serious?”
Urgh
Now what the kardashians are hard working?! Btw feminism is not emasculating men which is what they do
I like Jennifer in movies. But I watched that interview she did with Kim when she subbed for, was it Fallon? I found it very cringeworthy. I think after that I was kind of over Jennifer as far as needing a break from her in interviews.
But her 60 Minutes interview was fine. I found it kind of boring. I did like the video I saw of her at a school talking to students about the political system and the importance of voting. She really did a good job in her presentation to them and was definitely informed and passionate about it.
Boring? It was one of her best, insightful and funny IMO. The journalist was really enchanted by her and I adored when there were her friends. Among other things, JLaw paints very well. That painting was really nice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Enchanted”? “Adored”?
I agree Jayna. I went off her, and I think the interviews did it for me too. I don’t dislike her, but I am no longer charmed or that interested more than passing some time on Celebitchy and analyzing celebrity behavior in general for fun. What is cute at 21 isn’t at 27. I think of myself and my friends at that age, and it isn’t that long ago (which shocks me when I think about it), so I can’t relate to her.
It’s because it’s boring to have the same conversation about someone for 6 years.
It’s getting harder and harder to not dislike JLaw.
Says the girl who dropped out of middle school and doesn’t have a GED.
There are people who didn’t complete their education and don’t have GEDs who are still intelligent, critical-thinking people. I see this is as less an issue of JLaw’s education and more about her position in life. She’s been a working actor since she was a kid and has been A-list since, what, 20? She wouldn’t recognize “grounded” and “normal” if it bit her nose off. No amount of “friends and family keep me grounded!” actually offsets her day-to-day reality, which is that she is so rich money isn’t real anymore, and everyone caters to her every whim. Of course the Kardashians seem grounded and normal to her, they live in the same stratosphere.
It’s the hypocrisy of her lying for years, telling people she was so brilliant she completed high school in 2 years..such a foolish lie that’s easily disproven
So now every thing that JLaw will say will receive the “this shows her poor intellect” response. Rolleyes.
BTW, you can like reality show and still go to University. Reality show= lack of education is yet another cliché.
It’s so true. My SIL with her advanced degree LOVES reality tv. She watches all this stuff. I have never watched one moment of any reality show. That’s the truth. And sometimes I think it’s a big part of why I never saw Trump coming.
Thank you! You said what I was thinking after reading some of these comments.
The comment section would read completely different if it wasn’t about J Law and it’s absolutely absurd that people would judge one’s intellect based on the television shows one watches. Sadly, public perception of J Law’s level of intelligence will forever be based on a decision that was made by her parents when she was only 14. Pretty f*cked up when you think about it…
I agree that we shouldn’t judge this young woman for a decision her parents made when she was just a child.
But she is an adult woman now.
She is responsible for what comes out of her mouth now. No, it is not a sign of a lack of intelligence if someone likes reality television.
But if everything this woman says gives the impression that she is not a very intelligent, well-rounded person with well-developed critical thinking skills, you can’t blame that entirely on her parents.
Our upbringings may explain why we are the way we are, but as adults, we are responsible for ourselves.
Right? She really should have kept up the lie. As you know, the truth about her education is now going to be used as an excuse for other things.
“Our upbringings may explain why we are the way we are, but as adults, we are responsible for ourselves”.
Ehhhhhh…I’m not sure that I entirely agree with that. I mean to a degree, sure, but I don’t think it’s quite that simple.
Both my parents came from very abusive households and both would be the first to tell you that you never really escape your childhood–it’s called the “formative years” for a reason. So while I agree that she’s responsible for her own adult decisions, I take issue with the insinuation that people grow up and are suddenly able to magically shed residual damage leftover from one’s childhood. It’s complicated, you know? Habits are forged and behavioral patterns become deeply ingrained during our developmental years…hard to deprogram simply because we are no longer children.
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the MOST privileged women in Hollywood, who has a long history of saying stupid shit in public because she wants people to pay attention to her. Yes, her parents were responsible for her leaving school at 14. But she is an adult and she still has a choice. Maybe she would be better off as a person if we actually expected her to behave like the adult she is.
Well she did think everyone would find it charming and hilarious that she desecrated sacred rocks with her butt and made some of them fall off. It does show her ignorance.
It sounds like immature and maybe attention-seeking behavior from someone who makes a living entertaining people. There are plenty of actors-both male and female-who have done FAR more disgusting/outrageous things than that and nobody batted an eyelash.
So is she immature? Sure, but that has nothing to with intelligence.
That reminds me of commenters talking about class. When you say someone has no class…That has very socio economic undertones.
Only an 8th grade dropout would utter such nonsense.
🎼beauty school dropout…go back to high school
Is she trying to cultivate this vapid dim-wit persona on purpose, and if so, why?
Well it worked for the Klan lol. I saw my first episode (most of one) of the Klan last night. Holy nothing! Eggs, pregnancy, hair colour, Kris pretending to be the character from the Devil Wears Prada. And Kris orders lots of martinis from some young fellow and gets the kids to order them for her? Okay. I saw one part where Kim was putting make up on her grandmother and I was thinking it was rather sweet. The grandmother started to tell a story then Kim got a ping about TMZ running Khloe’s pregnancy story (which was already the theme of the episode) so she just tuned out the grandmother who then just sat there and watched her on her phone.
It’s actually embarrassing that she even believes that. Wow.
Instead I find embarassing who judges others according to TV tastes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its one thing to like the tv show. Its another to believe the kardashians are smart o grounded or normal. That takes an unbelievable stretch of the imagination.
I watch trashy reality tv just like Jlaw. I wouldn’t fawn over them and that’s my opinion
I don’t think the Kardashians generally are stupid. Uneducated and superficial, perhaps, but not necessarily unintelligent.
As for JLaw liking the Kardashians, let her like them, geez.
+1000
I never judge people based on their TV tastes, it’s so silly
I find her so unlikable and she gets away with so much because of her girl next door image. Types like Angelina Jolie or Megan Fox would never be able to mock a non native english speaker and get away with it. (That was when I first noticed her abrasiveness and also that very few called her out on it)
The Kardashian may very well be friendly but I’m going to have to say I doubt they’re grounded.
Blond pretty white girl…she can get away with a lot.
Yup.
To have several box office flops and still work commanding huge paychecks is white privilege at work. She’s aging out of the ingenue so I have no idea how that will translate. She has gotten many passes.
Miss JLaw is Honey Boo boo all grown up.
Yes, Jen. And so are you!
eyeroll
She annoys me so much I don’t know what it is but I cannot stand her. She annoys me more than the kardashian and that’s saying something.
I saw Mother last night and it was basically a close up of her face for two hours. It felt like the longest movie ever made. (Lawrence and Amy Schumer have the same nose, I noticed.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Harryg
I liked mother and I think it will become a cult classic tbh. But it’is true that it isn’t a movie for everyone, especially the third act
Maybe. I just feel it’s not good enough or bad enough for that. The whole movie was like Aronofky’s personal toy, as if he desperately attempted to make another Rosemary’s Baby, or The Shining.
Well, Jennifer has confirmed she’s a middle school drop out. Presumably Kim graduated high school and Kourtney went to University. Let’s just forget that Rob went to USC. Kris, for her faults, is a savvy and smart business person. So yeah, you could argue that some of the Kardashians have more received more formal tradional education than Jennifer. I don’t, however, believe for a second that they are normal or grounded.
I have so many thoughts on the Kardashians. They’re a phenomenon, they do work hard, and they are among the worst vultures in the celeb world. If you take their show at face value and watch it as mindless entertainment while ironing your clothes on a Saturday morning, you’re fine. If you try to emulate them or aspire to that lifestyle, you need help.
In general I don’t find it weird that they’re not trying to befriend Jennifer. They generally don’t have celebrity friends, do they? Kendall may have some but the others don’t. They’ve kept their high school friends mostly, no?
No they are not. They are just lucky. They are like diesel cars, polluting the whole internet with their endless self-promotion and narcissism.
Tbh, I kinda like that Jen is such a fangirl over them. I find it sweet.
What did they put in her food?
Ugh, any admiration I had for this woman just disappeared completely.
Please, Jennifer.
I will never understand how anyone can respect or like anyone in that Family. They are horrible people – they lie about everything and they are tacky.
Ugh, they make me sick to my stomach.
They make me ill too.
ivy undergrad, oxford dphil student (let’s see if I finish cause being poor ain’t cute): I like kim, and think the k-team are funny and intelligent and prob grounded off camera. I would never do most of what they do but there is clear logic to actions (or madness?) as it brings in the $$$$
Jen said, when AnnE was the backlash-du-jour, that hers was coming.
I guess (at least here), judgement day has arrived cause the comments… wow. Wouldn’t want y’all to be on my jury.
Smart? Ha says the middle school dropout
Oh, Jennifer.
You are becoming really annoying, grow up, go back to school, read some books and travel a bit.
I’m certainly no fan of the K family, but I have to admit that Kris has made a true empire out of a s@x tape and her photogenic kids.
Kris is definitely very business savvy, a marketing genius and a brilliant manipulator.
I think that whole family is a waste of oxygen, narcissistic and they mostly look very fake and phony.
Kourtney seems to be the most naturally attractive of all of them, I’m sure she had some work done, but at least it doesn’t scream : ” I’m a plastic doll ” and she doesn’t seem to apply her make up with a snow shovel every single day.
Khloe with those horrendous nails, blow up doll lips and bleached to death hair looks like a p@rn star.
Kim is so plastic and that ugly blond long hair is like she stole a witches wig from a horror film movie set.
Of course she thinks they’re smart. They are all more educated than she is lol ! Ok sorry but I just had to ! I mean Kim even made it to community college, though she dropped out.
Yes, settle down, Jennifer. I appreciate her honesty, but calling Kardashians smart is too much
So grounded and loyal that Kris sexually exploited Kim because Kris was so desperate to be famous.
Exactly! I remember that time and Kris photos with her legs spread in the air covered by a flag trying to make her daughter exploitation about her.
That’s vulgar. To be fair, it was about her. Kris exploited Kim for her own means.
Kris is like, Atia level manipulative. It’s survivor level hustling.
She really is. And everyone seems entirely sucked in by it. I have noticed in particular that she targets people that say negative stuff about the family. She did it perfectly with Kathy Griffin. Griffin used to talk shit about them all the time in her stand up shows – so Kris befriended her. I’ve seen this several times now. And if she can get good access to people like Ellen – who can really help to ‘normalize’ the family in the public eye, she really gets in there like a tick on a dog.
How much can one suck on the Klan asshole? How much I ask you!
No longer Team J-Law, and will kick that Sparrow movie. Anyone hear anything about Salt 2? I know Maleficent 2 is on its way
Knew there was a reason I wasn’t a fan of J Lawrence 😒🙄 edited to add: she is starting to resemble a Kardashian..
they are nice to you because you’re a BIG A list star. duh
God I think that BAFTA look is gorgeous.
I like Jlaw as well.
I’m sorry I will never trust or believe anything she says again. she’s so proud of dropping out of school at 7th/8th grade.
That family is oversexed, plastic surgery addicted and dysfunctional. Nothing against divorce, but how many divorces, baby mama’s/daddies do they have? You need to draw a map to figure it out
You’re absolutely disgusting.
ETA: comment deleted, thankfully. Great reply, Erinn.
