Jennifer Lawrence: The Kardashians are ‘smart, grounded, normal and funny’

London photocall for 'Red Sparrow'

Jennifer Lawrence decompresses after her long days by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It is known: J-Law is a Kardashian Superfan. She even hangs out with Kris Jenner and they drink too much wine sometimes. Jen also got to interview Kim Kardashian once and it was sort of clear that Kim thinks Jennifer is charming but weird, and Kim is a little bit like “okay, but settle down?” towards Jennifer. Keep in mind that Jennifer is an Oscar-winner and generally considered to be the most A-list actress working right now. And Kim is a reality star with no real talent. If anything, Kim should be grateful for the legitimacy Jennifer’s interest gives her. But I think even Jennifer knows that Kim thinks she’s weird. From a new J-Law interview:

Jennifer on Kim: “I don’t know that she’d call me her friend. It’s probably a one-sided friendship.”

What she really thinks of the Kardashian-Jenners: “When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment.’ I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went over to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family. They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They’re very nice people, [they’re] very close, [they have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world. They’ve been absolutely lovely to me.”

How she felt when Trump was elected: “I felt helpless, I felt scared, I felt devastated, and I found the only thing I could actually do is educate myself. The more I educated myself on our government the more I realized everything that I care about… is affected by corruption. It doesn’t matter who we have in office, these problems will still exist. That is what we have to fix.”

[From People Magazine]

It is sort of a one-sided friendship, which is so weird, right? By any metric of fame, of legitimacy, of status, Kim should be desperate for Jennifer to acknowledge her. But Kim isn’t desperate for that at all, and instead it feels like Jennifer is always so extra about the Kardashians. It’s strange. As for Jen thinking that that the Kardashian-Jenners are all smart, grounded, normal and funny… my God. No, they’re really not. I don’t think Kim is the worst person in the world or anything, and she’s probably “the smartest” of the sisters, but you’re setting the bar WAY too low.

71st EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)

Photos courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

120 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence: The Kardashians are ‘smart, grounded, normal and funny’”

  1. Pascal says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Well I think Kris is a very smart woman. She’s the one who build the brand Kardashian and knew how to milk Kim’s sex tape. The rest would be nothing without her.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 26, 2018 at 9:00 am

      Yeah. I mean, I doubt any of them are going to be considered Mensa level smart. They’re not the kind of people you’d want on your trivia night team. But at the same time – they do have a certain kind of intelligence. Kris has done a scary impressive job at managing them. When you hear her speak it’s not like she comes off as a dumb woman, either.

      I’ve been sick all weekend and watched a few episodes of their show ( something I don’t normally do so I’m just watching the odd episode here and there ) because my husband was out on call, and I didn’t want to watch something without him that we were watching together. So the K-fam was a safe bet that he wouldn’t mind missing. And I don’t really hate them at all. I mean, I don’t think their lifestyle is ideal at all. I don’t think they’re super useful people in the scheme of things. But when compared to the shitshow that we’re constantly seeing in the news – it was relaxing to watch. There’s a certain fascination that most people have in seeing how other people live – and I’m no exception to that.

      Are these people incredibly intelligent? No. But they do have a different kind of intelligence when it comes to staying relevant and making deals.

      Reply
    • Pascal says:
      February 26, 2018 at 9:04 am

      *built

      Reply
    • Ellie says:
      February 26, 2018 at 12:37 pm

      Smart woman. Bad mother to Kim for exploiting her. She literally pimped her daughter out.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      February 26, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      I think there is a difference between being “smart” and being willing to do things that others wouldn’t. There is a level of exploitation that Kris subjected her family to that did indeed make them wealthier, but I don’t know if I would say that it is wise.

      Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Yeah A listers arent suppose to be publicly gushing about people like the Kardashians it makes her go down in estimation.

    Reply
  3. Juliette says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:46 am

    JLaw’s 60 Minutes interview was so good, insightful and funny. Even Bill Whitaker was enchanted by her

    Reply
  4. HK9 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:46 am

    No.they.are.not.

    By all accounts Kim is a nice person, but I can’t unsee all the appropriation and dysfunction. Kris (Lucifer’s Homegirl) is a marketing genius-the others will struggle when she’s gone.

    Reply
    • Hh says:
      February 26, 2018 at 9:10 am

      “I can’t unsee all the appropriation” – THIS. This all day.

      Reply
    • Ytbtet says:
      February 26, 2018 at 10:40 am

      Kim is not nice I’ve watched her on that stupid show she is vapid, shallow, conceited, mean, competitive and puts her family members down. Seriously I feel like jlaw is helping legitimizing them

      Reply
    • vauvert says:
      February 26, 2018 at 11:56 am

      I did not comment on the J Law weekend story about her lack of a degree – I know there are some intelligent, well rounded people without formal degrees etc. – but every time she opens her mouth her ignorance and lack of depth comes through. Sorry – but everything from her farts and pizza and not washing her hands after peeing in sinks, to gushing over a family that symbolizes vapid, mindless consumption with zero redeeming qualities confirms my original impression of J Law. I know many readers here like her and find her talented – I am never able to be convinced by her acting. All I see is her, putzing her way through a role the same way she goes through interviews, throwing word salads and hoping it comes across as charmingly ditsy instead of dumb like a box of rocks.

      Reply
    • Trixie says:
      February 26, 2018 at 12:16 pm

      The Kardashians are smart at using sex for money. People have been doing that for thousands of years.
      They symbolize so much of what is dysfunctional in American society. When I see their vacuous faced naked selfies around, I want to cry at how many women in America achieve fame.

      Reply
  5. BaBaDook says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Yeah, Kris Jenner knew how to spin everything to get the family where it is. I’m not really interested in the Kardashians, but I respect what Kris did.

    Reply
  6. Ann says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Well, J-Law isn’t the smartest tool in the shed.

    Reply
  7. Div says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Oh Jen. I generally really like her, despite her sticking her foot in her mouth on occasion, but the over the top, gushy praise for the culture vultures that are the Kardashians is…ugh

    Reply
  8. African Sun says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I like that Jennifer doesn’t take herself that seriously. I also think she overdoes this Kim story thing to see more ‘relatable’ to her fans and the general public.

    The girl is A-List. I don’t think she’s that pressed over Kim but it makes her look ‘normal’ so she runs with it.

    Reply
    • MrsPanda says:
      February 26, 2018 at 12:20 pm

      Yes I totally agree! She’s just overdoing the relatable shtick. I think she started out genuinely quite normal and relatable, then everyone said how relatable she was, then she became too conscious of it and oversells it so it becomes shtick. I can see how it happens, if the world media is constantly praising you for something, it would be hard not to ham it up. I remember that clip that went viral when Jennifer first met Jack Nicholson, I do think she was shocked but also totally hammed it up :)

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      February 26, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      Part of it is genuine, but her going on and on about it is probably because she knows it’s controversial and gets her press to say something positive about the Kardashians.
      I don’t agree with her about them at all, but somehow this attention-grab is less annoying than the ‘Must loudly trash these vapid th*ts to prove what a th*t I’m not” attention-grab that a famous woman could go for.

      Reply
  9. Lenn says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I wonder how she defines the term ‘grounded’

    Reply
  10. JeanGray says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Comments like this is where her lack of education becomes self-evident.
    I really don’t get her dk riding of the Kardashians. She’s always gushing about them. They built their empire on a sex tape and by appropriating black culture. The only one who should get any kudos is Kris for being able to turn that band of airheads into household names,

    Reply
  11. Clare says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Ugh no, no one needs to be ‘grateful’ for a celebrity giving them validation. That in principle is so sad and vile – to intimate one s worth is linked to the brand value of another person and their approval…just, no. I get what you are saying but it’s a said commentary on popular culture.

    I guess this just adds another perverse dimension so the cultural vacuum that is the Kardashians etc.

    Reply
  12. S says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I think Jennifer Lawrence believing that the Kardashians are “smart and funny” says a lot more about J-Law and her own (lack of) intellect than it does about the Kardashians. I don’t dislike J-Law as an actress but her personality seems … exhausting. She’s an A-lister who has been praised, even fawned over, since her teens for behavior that would be considered borderline repellant if engaged in by an average adult. So, yeah, not shocked she finds these equally exhibitionist, obtuse and self-involved creatures the height of sophistication and wit.

    Reply
  13. Aoife says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Is she trying to come across as relatable or as a bit of a kook? If so it’s not working – the OTT Kardashian worship just seems vacant and tedious.

    Reply
  14. lower-case deb says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:59 am

    this has nothing to do with Jen, but the other day, in a conversation with a friend, i said that even though i appreciate Kris Jenner’s hustle and though the family as a whole seem to work hard to build their brand, i don’t think i like Kardashian very much, and i would not want to make it a habit for my children to watch KUWTK on tv. bad enough they are already saturated with it on social media and youtube.

    seems like it’s the wrong thing to say because today i got confirmation loud and clear that i have lost a friend, since i’m unfeminist as to put down hardworking women who hustled for their own money instead of hanging off some guy, who not only do not need men, actually put men to heel under them.

    sorry for the rant but i can’t get it out of my system just yet. and that the topic of feminism cropped up vis a vis Jen and the Kardashian it sort of opened up this dam.

    (also whats up with declaring to the whole world on Facebook that i am no longer a friend?)

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 26, 2018 at 9:08 am

      You lost a friend because you didn’t like a celebrity family and reality TV show she likes? That is a bizarre friend and not really a friend. Some of my friends and I have far different and more serious disagreements, like they are freakin’ Republicans. They are very educated, independent women, very successful. They are not some holy-rollers and are socially progressive as far as a woman’s right to choose and gay marriage. They just think those things will stay and aren’t worried. They are not far right conservatives. But they are adamant that the Republican party is better for the economy, completely brainwashed that way. I can’t even get into with them about the most serious thing of all, climate change, because I would explode if they denied it was happening just because of blindly following that party line. I at least question my party at times and certain decisions or stances. I don’t blindly follow my party. Republicans seem to tune out anything Democrats say.

      But those friends have been with me through thick and thin over the years and there for me in the lowest parts of my life, and that part of my friendship is more important. We absolutely cannot talk politics anymore because it is so heated. My liberal friends in the same group still get into it with them.
      But it would affect the friendships if we kept getting into heated debates and nothing changes, so I don’t bother anymore. Because for me I see red how any educated person could vote for Trump. And they aren’t the type to post political stuff on facebook, and I don’t believe in facebook so am not on it.

      Reply
      • lower-case deb says:
        February 26, 2018 at 9:36 am

        i actually count her as one of the closer ones since it seemed like we clicked from the moment we met. guess not eh.

        funnily enough, the women (and to a lesser extent men) i have policy debates with, were the ones who take the least offence about a lot of things. there are some deeply religious friends, or deeply politically-demarcated friends like you won’t believe. sometimes i give myself a high blood pressure just looking at their facebook wall. but they’re also the ones whom i’ve gone on “life’s rollercoaster rides” with and survived those together. and none have persona-non-grata-ed me like that exfriend of mine.

        for one i know we didn’t mellow with age, if anything we’ve become to set in our povs. but we learned to censor ourselves better when interacting in RL (face to face). facebook still gives me the heebie jeebies… it’s like free for all country down there.

        you’ve got the point there. maybe switching off facebook is good for my health?

      • Elaine says:
        February 26, 2018 at 10:50 am

        @ Jayna, I think its great how open-minded you are. And your friends too. We need more of that.

        @ lower case Deb. Its soo hard to lose a friend. I lost a good one a few years ago and I still miss her :-(

        As for Jen and her Kardashian-love, its sad. Because to me, the only thing worth praising about the K’s are that they know how to make money. But is that admirable, truly?

        Am I to salute them for their awesome lipliner and big-butt-having abilities? Would rather save that for charity workers (Malala), human rights lawyers (Amal) and everyone out there trying to make a difference as opposed to another dollar. JMO. YMMV.

    • Victoria says:
      February 26, 2018 at 9:22 am

      Wow. Some friend you lost… and I don’t get the Facebook thing either?! Who does that as an adult???

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 26, 2018 at 9:36 am

      She was never a friend. Real friends don’t dump people over differences of opinions about something so arbitrary.
      Very feminist of her to dump a friend for not liking a TV show full of vapid over tweaked liars and mother who built an empire on her daughter’s sex tape and treats them objects.
      How wrong of you to have your own opinions about them.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      February 26, 2018 at 10:41 am

      Sounds like your ex friend has no clue what “feminist” or “hard working” means.

      Also, this is just so weird to me. Did anyone reply to her and say “are you serious?”

      Reply
    • Ytbtet says:
      February 26, 2018 at 10:48 am

      Urgh

      Now what the kardashians are hard working?! Btw feminism is not emasculating men which is what they do

      Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I like Jennifer in movies. But I watched that interview she did with Kim when she subbed for, was it Fallon? I found it very cringeworthy. I think after that I was kind of over Jennifer as far as needing a break from her in interviews.

    But her 60 Minutes interview was fine. I found it kind of boring. I did like the video I saw of her at a school talking to students about the political system and the importance of voting. She really did a good job in her presentation to them and was definitely informed and passionate about it.

    Reply
  16. JaneyDoe says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:01 am

    It’s getting harder and harder to not dislike JLaw.

    Reply
  17. Ali says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Says the girl who dropped out of middle school and doesn’t have a GED.

    Reply
    • Algernon says:
      February 26, 2018 at 10:25 am

      There are people who didn’t complete their education and don’t have GEDs who are still intelligent, critical-thinking people. I see this is as less an issue of JLaw’s education and more about her position in life. She’s been a working actor since she was a kid and has been A-list since, what, 20? She wouldn’t recognize “grounded” and “normal” if it bit her nose off. No amount of “friends and family keep me grounded!” actually offsets her day-to-day reality, which is that she is so rich money isn’t real anymore, and everyone caters to her every whim. Of course the Kardashians seem grounded and normal to her, they live in the same stratosphere.

      Reply
  18. Margareth says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:02 am

    So now every thing that JLaw will say will receive the “this shows her poor intellect” response. Rolleyes.
    BTW, you can like reality show and still go to University. Reality show= lack of education is yet another cliché.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      February 26, 2018 at 9:47 am

      It’s so true. My SIL with her advanced degree LOVES reality tv. She watches all this stuff. I have never watched one moment of any reality show. That’s the truth. And sometimes I think it’s a big part of why I never saw Trump coming.

      Reply
    • MellyMel says:
      February 26, 2018 at 11:59 am

      Thank you! You said what I was thinking after reading some of these comments.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 26, 2018 at 12:40 pm

      The comment section would read completely different if it wasn’t about J Law and it’s absolutely absurd that people would judge one’s intellect based on the television shows one watches. Sadly, public perception of J Law’s level of intelligence will forever be based on a decision that was made by her parents when she was only 14. Pretty f*cked up when you think about it…

      Reply
      • ParlerBleu says:
        February 26, 2018 at 2:29 pm

        I agree that we shouldn’t judge this young woman for a decision her parents made when she was just a child.

        But she is an adult woman now.

        She is responsible for what comes out of her mouth now. No, it is not a sign of a lack of intelligence if someone likes reality television.

        But if everything this woman says gives the impression that she is not a very intelligent, well-rounded person with well-developed critical thinking skills, you can’t blame that entirely on her parents.

        Our upbringings may explain why we are the way we are, but as adults, we are responsible for ourselves.

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        February 26, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        Right? She really should have kept up the lie. As you know, the truth about her education is now going to be used as an excuse for other things.

      • Kitten says:
        February 26, 2018 at 3:31 pm

        “Our upbringings may explain why we are the way we are, but as adults, we are responsible for ourselves”.

        Ehhhhhh…I’m not sure that I entirely agree with that. I mean to a degree, sure, but I don’t think it’s quite that simple.
        Both my parents came from very abusive households and both would be the first to tell you that you never really escape your childhood–it’s called the “formative years” for a reason. So while I agree that she’s responsible for her own adult decisions, I take issue with the insinuation that people grow up and are suddenly able to magically shed residual damage leftover from one’s childhood. It’s complicated, you know? Habits are forged and behavioral patterns become deeply ingrained during our developmental years…hard to deprogram simply because we are no longer children.

      • Bridget says:
        February 26, 2018 at 5:31 pm

        Jennifer Lawrence is one of the MOST privileged women in Hollywood, who has a long history of saying stupid shit in public because she wants people to pay attention to her. Yes, her parents were responsible for her leaving school at 14. But she is an adult and she still has a choice. Maybe she would be better off as a person if we actually expected her to behave like the adult she is.

    • Sara says:
      February 26, 2018 at 1:11 pm

      Well she did think everyone would find it charming and hilarious that she desecrated sacred rocks with her butt and made some of them fall off. It does show her ignorance.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        February 26, 2018 at 3:25 pm

        It sounds like immature and maybe attention-seeking behavior from someone who makes a living entertaining people. There are plenty of actors-both male and female-who have done FAR more disgusting/outrageous things than that and nobody batted an eyelash.

        So is she immature? Sure, but that has nothing to with intelligence.

    • Danielle says:
      February 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

      That reminds me of commenters talking about class. When you say someone has no class…That has very socio economic undertones.

      Reply
  19. Eric says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Only an 8th grade dropout would utter such nonsense.
    🎼beauty school dropout…go back to high school

    Reply
  20. Bee says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Is she trying to cultivate this vapid dim-wit persona on purpose, and if so, why?

    Reply
    • Pandy says:
      February 26, 2018 at 6:41 pm

      Well it worked for the Klan lol. I saw my first episode (most of one) of the Klan last night. Holy nothing! Eggs, pregnancy, hair colour, Kris pretending to be the character from the Devil Wears Prada. And Kris orders lots of martinis from some young fellow and gets the kids to order them for her? Okay. I saw one part where Kim was putting make up on her grandmother and I was thinking it was rather sweet. The grandmother started to tell a story then Kim got a ping about TMZ running Khloe’s pregnancy story (which was already the theme of the episode) so she just tuned out the grandmother who then just sat there and watched her on her phone.

      Reply
  21. Nicole says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:06 am

    It’s actually embarrassing that she even believes that. Wow.

    Reply
  22. OG OhDear says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I don’t think the Kardashians generally are stupid. Uneducated and superficial, perhaps, but not necessarily unintelligent.

    As for JLaw liking the Kardashians, let her like them, geez.

    Reply
  23. Kate Widdleton says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I find her so unlikable and she gets away with so much because of her girl next door image. Types like Angelina Jolie or Megan Fox would never be able to mock a non native english speaker and get away with it. (That was when I first noticed her abrasiveness and also that very few called her out on it)

    The Kardashian may very well be friendly but I’m going to have to say I doubt they’re grounded.

    Reply
  24. Chef Grace says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Miss JLaw is Honey Boo boo all grown up.

    Reply
  25. monette says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Yes, Jen. And so are you!

    eyeroll

    Reply
  26. Itdoezntmatter says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:12 am

    She annoys me so much I don’t know what it is but I cannot stand her. She annoys me more than the kardashian and that’s saying something.

    Reply
  27. Kyle Randall says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Well, Jennifer has confirmed she’s a middle school drop out. Presumably Kim graduated high school and Kourtney went to University. Let’s just forget that Rob went to USC. Kris, for her faults, is a savvy and smart business person. So yeah, you could argue that some of the Kardashians have more received more formal tradional education than Jennifer. I don’t, however, believe for a second that they are normal or grounded.

    Reply
  28. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I have so many thoughts on the Kardashians. They’re a phenomenon, they do work hard, and they are among the worst vultures in the celeb world. If you take their show at face value and watch it as mindless entertainment while ironing your clothes on a Saturday morning, you’re fine. If you try to emulate them or aspire to that lifestyle, you need help.

    In general I don’t find it weird that they’re not trying to befriend Jennifer. They generally don’t have celebrity friends, do they? Kendall may have some but the others don’t. They’ve kept their high school friends mostly, no?

    Reply
  29. Harryg says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:49 am

    No they are not. They are just lucky. They are like diesel cars, polluting the whole internet with their endless self-promotion and narcissism.

    Reply
  30. Lucy says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Tbh, I kinda like that Jen is such a fangirl over them. I find it sweet.

    Reply
  31. me says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:54 am

    What did they put in her food?

    Reply
  32. Rachel in August says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Ugh, any admiration I had for this woman just disappeared completely.

    Reply
  33. psl says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Please, Jennifer.

    I will never understand how anyone can respect or like anyone in that Family. They are horrible people – they lie about everything and they are tacky.

    Ugh, they make me sick to my stomach.

    Reply
  34. Pan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:33 am

    ivy undergrad, oxford dphil student (let’s see if I finish cause being poor ain’t cute): I like kim, and think the k-team are funny and intelligent and prob grounded off camera. I would never do most of what they do but there is clear logic to actions (or madness?) as it brings in the $$$$

    Jen said, when AnnE was the backlash-du-jour, that hers was coming.

    I guess (at least here), judgement day has arrived cause the comments… wow. Wouldn’t want y’all to be on my jury.

    Reply
  35. Christina S. says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Smart? Ha says the middle school dropout

    Reply
  36. Ashby says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Oh, Jennifer.
    You are becoming really annoying, grow up, go back to school, read some books and travel a bit.
    I’m certainly no fan of the K family, but I have to admit that Kris has made a true empire out of a s@x tape and her photogenic kids.
    Kris is definitely very business savvy, a marketing genius and a brilliant manipulator.
    I think that whole family is a waste of oxygen, narcissistic and they mostly look very fake and phony.
    Kourtney seems to be the most naturally attractive of all of them, I’m sure she had some work done, but at least it doesn’t scream : ” I’m a plastic doll ” and she doesn’t seem to apply her make up with a snow shovel every single day.
    Khloe with those horrendous nails, blow up doll lips and bleached to death hair looks like a p@rn star.
    Kim is so plastic and that ugly blond long hair is like she stole a witches wig from a horror film movie set.

    Reply
  37. me says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Of course she thinks they’re smart. They are all more educated than she is lol ! Ok sorry but I just had to ! I mean Kim even made it to community college, though she dropped out.

    Reply
  38. SM says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Yes, settle down, Jennifer. I appreciate her honesty, but calling Kardashians smart is too much

    Reply
  39. Ellie says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:48 am

    So grounded and loyal that Kris sexually exploited Kim because Kris was so desperate to be famous.

    Reply
  40. mkyarwood says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Kris is like, Atia level manipulative. It’s survivor level hustling.

    Reply
    • Ruby says:
      February 26, 2018 at 1:46 pm

      She really is. And everyone seems entirely sucked in by it. I have noticed in particular that she targets people that say negative stuff about the family. She did it perfectly with Kathy Griffin. Griffin used to talk shit about them all the time in her stand up shows – so Kris befriended her. I’ve seen this several times now. And if she can get good access to people like Ellen – who can really help to ‘normalize’ the family in the public eye, she really gets in there like a tick on a dog.

      Reply
  41. Jordan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    How much can one suck on the Klan asshole? How much I ask you!

    Reply
  42. politetia says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    No longer Team J-Law, and will kick that Sparrow movie. Anyone hear anything about Salt 2? I know Maleficent 2 is on its way

    Reply
  43. Kate says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Knew there was a reason I wasn’t a fan of J Lawrence 😒🙄 edited to add: she is starting to resemble a Kardashian..

    Reply
  44. hi says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    they are nice to you because you’re a BIG A list star. duh

    Reply
  45. Ruby says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    God I think that BAFTA look is gorgeous.
    I like Jlaw as well.

    Reply
  46. Hmmm says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    I’m sorry I will never trust or believe anything she says again. she’s so proud of dropping out of school at 7th/8th grade.

    Reply
  47. anna says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    That family is oversexed, plastic surgery addicted and dysfunctional. Nothing against divorce, but how many divorces, baby mama’s/daddies do they have? You need to draw a map to figure it out

    Reply
  48. Kitten says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    You’re absolutely disgusting.

    ETA: comment deleted, thankfully. Great reply, Erinn.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment