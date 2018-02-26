Jennifer Lawrence: The Kardashians are ‘smart, grounded, normal and funny’

Jennifer Lawrence decompresses after her long days by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It is known: J-Law is a Kardashian Superfan. She even hangs out with Kris Jenner and they drink too much wine sometimes. Jen also got to interview Kim Kardashian once and it was sort of clear that Kim thinks Jennifer is charming but weird, and Kim is a little bit like “okay, but settle down?” towards Jennifer. Keep in mind that Jennifer is an Oscar-winner and generally considered to be the most A-list actress working right now. And Kim is a reality star with no real talent. If anything, Kim should be grateful for the legitimacy Jennifer’s interest gives her. But I think even Jennifer knows that Kim thinks she’s weird. From a new J-Law interview:

Jennifer on Kim: “I don’t know that she’d call me her friend. It’s probably a one-sided friendship.” What she really thinks of the Kardashian-Jenners: “When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment.’ I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went over to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family. They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They’re very nice people, [they’re] very close, [they have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world. They’ve been absolutely lovely to me.” How she felt when Trump was elected: “I felt helpless, I felt scared, I felt devastated, and I found the only thing I could actually do is educate myself. The more I educated myself on our government the more I realized everything that I care about… is affected by corruption. It doesn’t matter who we have in office, these problems will still exist. That is what we have to fix.”

It is sort of a one-sided friendship, which is so weird, right? By any metric of fame, of legitimacy, of status, Kim should be desperate for Jennifer to acknowledge her. But Kim isn’t desperate for that at all, and instead it feels like Jennifer is always so extra about the Kardashians. It’s strange. As for Jen thinking that that the Kardashian-Jenners are all smart, grounded, normal and funny… my God. No, they’re really not. I don’t think Kim is the worst person in the world or anything, and she’s probably “the smartest” of the sisters, but you’re setting the bar WAY too low.