Britney Spears seemed okay, won a big award at the Hollywood Beauty Awards

It feels like “news about Britney Spears” and “getting nostalgic about Brit-Brit” has been in the air all month, right? For some reason, we’re hearing a lot about Britney and being gifted with odd nostalgia pieces about Britney. Part of it is marking a sad anniversary – on February 16th, it was the 10-year anniversary of Britney shaving her head and going crazy on the paparazzi (or, just “having a mental breakdown”). We also learned that Kevin Federline has popped up and he’s asking Britney and her team for more child support money.

So with those news stories going on, is it any surprise that Daddy Spears shuffled Britney out to walk her first red carpet in a year or longer? Britney made a special appearance at the fourth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday night, where she received the Fragrance of the Year award for her Fantasy In Bloom. Britney has SIXTEEN perfumes in her Elizabeth Arden line and they are wildly popular. I’ve said this before, but if a celebrity gets a perfume “hit,” they can make SO MUCH money off of it. Now imagine that you have sixteen successful perfumes. Britney is a perfume empire!

For some reason, Britney changed outfits from the red carpet to the awards show. Neither outfit was all that cute – on the rare moments when she does walk a carpet these days, she tends towards nude-silvery ice skater looks. Her inside-the-awards outfit was just a sparkly tank top that someone told her was a dress. As for her general look… well, she’s come a long way in ten years. If she’s finding a balance, then I wish nothing but the best for her. I wish she hadn’t messed with her face though – the lip work is very noticeable, as is the nose job.