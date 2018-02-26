Britney Spears seemed okay, won a big award at the Hollywood Beauty Awards

It feels like “news about Britney Spears” and “getting nostalgic about Brit-Brit” has been in the air all month, right? For some reason, we’re hearing a lot about Britney and being gifted with odd nostalgia pieces about Britney. Part of it is marking a sad anniversary – on February 16th, it was the 10-year anniversary of Britney shaving her head and going crazy on the paparazzi (or, just “having a mental breakdown”). We also learned that Kevin Federline has popped up and he’s asking Britney and her team for more child support money.
So with those news stories going on, is it any surprise that Daddy Spears shuffled Britney out to walk her first red carpet in a year or longer? Britney made a special appearance at the fourth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday night, where she received the Fragrance of the Year award for her Fantasy In Bloom. Britney has SIXTEEN perfumes in her Elizabeth Arden line and they are wildly popular. I’ve said this before, but if a celebrity gets a perfume “hit,” they can make SO MUCH money off of it. Now imagine that you have sixteen successful perfumes. Britney is a perfume empire!
For some reason, Britney changed outfits from the red carpet to the awards show. Neither outfit was all that cute – on the rare moments when she does walk a carpet these days, she tends towards nude-silvery ice skater looks. Her inside-the-awards outfit was just a sparkly tank top that someone told her was a dress. As for her general look… well, she’s come a long way in ten years. If she’s finding a balance, then I wish nothing but the best for her. I wish she hadn’t messed with her face though – the lip work is very noticeable, as is the nose job.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She has a banging body.
Doesn’t she? Her body looks great!
Yeah! Amazing body!
Amazing legs.
she always has sad eyes
Her eyes have a sad look in public particularly on the red carpet. When she is at home on her social media her eyes are completely different.
Sad eyes, or scared out of her mind?
Kind of dead- and I don’t mean stupid/dead, I mean emotionally beaten- down dead.
I love Britany so much. But she needs a make-over, stat! The blonde weave, the make-up, and the clothes are so dated. She’s too hot to be that badly styled.
Oh good I’m glad you said something so I can vent hahaha. I feel bad because this is obviously a style she enjoys and that’s absolutely her choice–but I can’t help but wonder if she styles herself this way out of both habit and a fear of change.
I’m 39 so as someone who is relatively close to Brit in age, I understand how difficult it can be hard to break the pattern of bad habits that began in the early 2000s.
We don’t need to give everything we love up, but we do need to modify as we age.
For instance, I will never ever stop wearing eye shadow, but Brit’s eye makeup here is waaaaaayyyy too dark. I use a variety of earth-toned shadows that range from metallic to matte to glittery and everything in between (YES I said glittery lol). But I use only shadow, white liner on my bottom water line, and mascara on both sets of lashes. Using all that dark shadow and liner around her eyes only makes her eyes look smaller and her face look older TBH. Smoky eye can look really good but IMO should to be reserved for the youth, who are usually the only ones that can successfully pull it off.
Also agree with you about the extensions and clothing choices. She would look so pretty with a fresh, wavy bob and a less Vegas-y dress, maybe a sexy midi bodycon style and heels. Her body is amazing and she could easily show it off in a flattering, more modern way.
Despite her desperate need for a makeover, I still love seeing BritBrit. She seems to be doing fairly well and I’m happy for her.
Oh my god, yes. Because she literally has not changed her style in fifteen years, all I see is how bad her make up is on a thirty-something woman, and how much older she looks. She’s got an insane body, but she could look so much better.
Agreed. Love her but damn girl, get a new weave and, for God’s sake, STOP with the ice-skater dresses. Cripes.
I totally agree. Love her but her look is cheap – sorry :/
Same, I always feel protective of Brit Brit, but she needs a new look, stat.
I hope she is happy.
The eyes are still dead and glassy, whatever she’s done to her lips has given her the most unflattering Joker mouth that she doesn’t seem to know how smile with, her hair has been raggedy for the last 10 years. Britney is just a shell at this point. That incredible spark and light and charisma she had is long gone. I just feel sad for her.
So true and so sad!
Her Instagram videos always make me nervous then I have to check myself for concern trolling. She just seems so bored and twirling in the hallway is odd! I just her well being by the state of her weave, sooo currently, it’s decent.
Aw I thought her twirls were pretty impressive!
I think she just enjoys dancing….to me, it’s not too different than when people walk around the house singing. *shrugs* A bit strange but you know, when the mood strikes, go for it I guess…
I’m not sure it’s possible to concern troll in Britney’s case. She’s a 36yr old woman who’s been under permanent conservatorship for almost a decade. I often get the feeling a lot of people don’t grasp just how serious her mental health issues have to be for that to be the case. Simply getting a very brief limited conservatorship over a mentally ill person is an extreme step. Stepping that up and getting permanent conservatorship is incredibly hard. Having it then last a decade with no signs of anything changing…she has very, very severe problems.
She can be ‘ok’ and ‘doing well’ in the context of her illness, but she isn’t actually ok or doing well in a wider context and that is often extremely evident when you see videos or hear her speak.
I was wondering about this. I don’t know much about conservatorship -but it sounds like it’s a significant thing. Especially in the context of permanence. I had assumed (stupidly) that she was no longer in that situation.
It’s pretty difficult to get a 72 hour hold on someone, much less a conservator, MUCH less one that’s lasted 10 years!!
She has wonderful strong legs. You can see that she is in great physical shape. Is there something wrong with her foot though? Or is it just a tattoo?
It’s a tattoo.
Her shoes look a couple sizes too small or like they’re wrong shape for her feet. Her toes are sticking out the side and hanging over the front edge of her shoes.
I don’t understand her “dress” choices either. They seem obviously to be tank tops or tunics. I would love to see her well styled and with different hair. The blond raggedy extensions look so sad to me. She has aged so very much around her eyes.
Well the eye makeup isn’t doing her any favors. It seems she is doing it like SJP and once you get older it’s not a good make up look. I’m sad about what she did to her lips. She doesn’t look like she can close her mouth or smile.
I’d bet she takes a little something extra when she’s out at public events to help ease her anxiety. Otherwise she looks fantastic and is definitely keeping in shape physically!
I was wondering the same thing. Meds can do wonders for so many people and I am all for that. I have family and friends who have told me how much meds have helped them with anxiety. I’ve witnessed the difference in some people because they’ve helped. But sadly in my case, meds just made me dead eyed, emotionally stunted and “not sharp” as my husband later admitted to me after I’d gone off of them. I don’t think my mental problems were ever as severe as Britney’s though. I wish her the best and that she’s always gonna be there for her little boys.
#leggoals
Those shoes are so I’ll fitting.
Her poor toes are escaping.
That facial surgery was ill advised. Too many women today have upper lips/mouths that look like a Dark Crystal puppet.
Ugh, I know! She was gorgeous before and had nice full lips with absolutely no need for injections at all. If she thinks she needs fuller lips then I need implants the size of KKs butt.
Her nose too! She had it thinned down again a couple of years ago. She doesn’t look like herself anymore, more like Faith Hill.
She is so tacky, how can she win any “beauty award”?
I wish she’d quit smoking, it’s making her look harsh around the mouth. She works hard, she loves hard, she’s a sweet woman with a good heart. I will always wish the very best for her.
Me too.🌸
She always reminds me of an old circus pony, thats trotted out, no matter what, so that her handlers can make money off of her.
I know, she makes me very sad.
I thought that was Pam Anderson. I hope her dad and everyone around her are treating her well and doing right by her. She looks so fragile.
I actually thought she’s starting to resemble Donatella Versace!
She looks worn and torn in the face for a young woman.
Gosh…she looks at least 10 years older than she actually is. Rough life… I hope she has found happiness.
IDK about a nose job under general anesthesia. Is she legally fit to undertake that surgery but not fit to take care of her children? Under strict supervision no doubt. I read somewhere years ago that her father took the reigns because of some impeding lawsuit at that time (commercial). Her gig in Las Vegas must have some sort of insurance too. So she’s fit enough to make tens of millions, the conservatorship was extended, but she is not fit enough to take care of her sons. And maybe the nose job for which some sort of weaver was signed. It’s strange.
I’m sorry but, HER FACE.
It’s been obvious that Brit Brit’s been messing around with Botox and fillers for years (which has baffled me because she’s still under a conservatorship but “well” enough to make the decision to visit plastic surgeons?) but recently the results have been looking awfulllll. Sigh 😞
I saw a woman in the store with the exact same face! the 2 lines from the nose to lips and the stiff upper lip. I thought she must have some lip fillers or something. It is so crazy that BS has the exact same bottom part of her face. That is so weird.
Her nose is so pinched looking now. She looks so different. She has a really strong, healthy body. She should adopt more of a strong, fresh, healthy look overall and ditch the tan, the terrible hair, and the awful makeup.
