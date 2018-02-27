Lindsey Vonn on retiring: ‘I would love to keep going, but physically I don’t think I can do it’

Embed from Getty Images

After finishing fifth in the super-G at the PyeongChang Olympics and having to deal with a bunch of Deplorables, Lindsey Vonn won the bronze medal in Downhill. This is her third Olympic medal, having won the bronze for the super-G and the gold for Downhill in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Since Vancouver, Lindsey battled several injuries, including a knee injury that kept her from competing in Sochi. This medal was especially emotional because Lindsey had just lost her grandfather before she made what looks to be her final Olympic run. According to Lindsey, she’d love to keep going but she doesn’t think her body will let her.

Lindsey Vonn is leaving the 2018 Winter Olympics with a bronze medal – and her head held high. “I’m really happy with my performance. I gave it everything I had,” she tells Cosmopolitan.com. The 33-year-old world champion ski racer, who has competed in four Olympic Games, is proud of her accomplishments, but can’t help but feel a bit melancholy this time around since she is “99.9 percent” sure that she will never step foot on an Olympic podium ever again. At the 2013 World Championships, Vonn suffered a knee injury serious enough that it stopped her from competing in the Sochi Olympics a year later. Although she recovered in time for this year’s Games, she doesn’t think she can compete at her highest level in 2022. “In my mind and in my heart, I would love to keep going another four years, but physically I just don’t think that I can do it.”

[From Cosmopolitan]

I unloaded groceries from my car yesterday and was so tired I considered retiring from all physical activity forever, I can only imagine the toll Olympic training can take. Athletes know their bodies. They know when they’ve peaked. I think both Lindsey and Michael Phelps are listening to their bodies over their egos. Lindsey isn’t totally done, though. She told Cosmo that there is one last record she’d like: World Cup wins. Lindsey has 81 World Cup wins and is second to Ingemar Stenmark who has 86 wins. Lindsey said she will keep skiing until she can at least meet his number. That’s a really smart way to head towards retirement from both a personal and a professional angle.

I have a small pet peeve when people talk about medals: they are all huge accomplishments. Yes, gold medals are to be celebrated, but if someone is standing on the podium, they’ve accomplished more than 99.999% of the population. When Lindsey won this bronze, everyone acted as if it was so tragic. The discussion was framed as “she’s still going to hold her head up high,” – she should! She won her third Olympic medal. My favorite answer to this is from figure skating favorite Michelle Kwan. When was asked how she felt about losing the gold Michelle said, “I didn’t lose the gold, I won the silver.” Darn right you did. Just like Lindsey saying she’s really proud of her run. She should be, it was a bronze medal-winning effort.

Embed from Getty Images