Duchess Kate wears a bespoke Jenny Packham ensemble for a new patronage

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge today as she visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. This is part of a new patronage for Kate, her sixteenth patronage overall, which is still a really low number considering she’s been duchessing for nearly six full years. She’s the new patron for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and she’s launching Nursing Now, a campaign to encourage people to go into the nursing profession. She’s only the second royal patron of the RCOG, after the Queen Mum. Richard Palmer tweeted: “My understanding is that the Nursing Now campaign is, however, a more traditional type of royal patronage. She will lend her name to it and attend occasional events in support.” Which is basically what she does for her other patronages, only with the other ones we have to hear about how “keen” she is.

For today’s event, Kate wore a new outfit! I realize it’s a double-edged sword for Kate – if she repeats too many looks, then we’ll say she’s boring and she should have worn something new for a big launch event. If she wears something new, we’ll say she spends too much money, etc. But seriously – this is her third pregnancy, and probably her last pregnancy. Surely she could re-wear some of the maternity looks from her previous pregnancies, or possibly re-wear some of the stretchier looks that she had “bespoke” for the Scandinavian tour? I’m just saying, she’s worn tons of new stuff this pregnancy. This dress/coat combo is bespoke Jenny Packham, because you can never have too many bespoke blue coats when you’re Kate. It’s a pretty color, and it’s her “signature color,” the one which she wears to “match” her sapphire engagement ring and her tanzanite pendant necklace-and-earrings set.

You know why this was bespoke, right? Ten bucks says it was because Kate wanted the dress and coat cropped shorter.