Duchess Kate wears a bespoke Jenny Packham ensemble for a new patronage

Kate RCOG visit

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge today as she visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. This is part of a new patronage for Kate, her sixteenth patronage overall, which is still a really low number considering she’s been duchessing for nearly six full years. She’s the new patron for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and she’s launching Nursing Now, a campaign to encourage people to go into the nursing profession. She’s only the second royal patron of the RCOG, after the Queen Mum. Richard Palmer tweeted: “My understanding is that the Nursing Now campaign is, however, a more traditional type of royal patronage. She will lend her name to it and attend occasional events in support.” Which is basically what she does for her other patronages, only with the other ones we have to hear about how “keen” she is.

For today’s event, Kate wore a new outfit! I realize it’s a double-edged sword for Kate – if she repeats too many looks, then we’ll say she’s boring and she should have worn something new for a big launch event. If she wears something new, we’ll say she spends too much money, etc. But seriously – this is her third pregnancy, and probably her last pregnancy. Surely she could re-wear some of the maternity looks from her previous pregnancies, or possibly re-wear some of the stretchier looks that she had “bespoke” for the Scandinavian tour? I’m just saying, she’s worn tons of new stuff this pregnancy. This dress/coat combo is bespoke Jenny Packham, because you can never have too many bespoke blue coats when you’re Kate. It’s a pretty color, and it’s her “signature color,” the one which she wears to “match” her sapphire engagement ring and her tanzanite pendant necklace-and-earrings set.

You know why this was bespoke, right? Ten bucks says it was because Kate wanted the dress and coat cropped shorter.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

83 Responses to “Duchess Kate wears a bespoke Jenny Packham ensemble for a new patronage”

  1. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I think it’s entirely possible she’ll have a fourth kid. The outfit is …. not my personal taste. But overall she looks great.

    Reply
  2. Crowdhood says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I think her issue is that she has
    Never dressed her age. She could wear the same outfit in 25 years and be age appropriate.

    Reply
  3. Juliette says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:48 am

    She would have been perfect in the 50s. She’s prototype of women of the time

    Reply
  4. Cee says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:50 am

    How do we know this outfit wasn’t purchased during her two previous pregnancies?
    I wish both coat and dress were the same shade of blue. She has 5 different shades of the same colour and it doesn’t look good.

    Reply
  5. HK9 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:50 am

    At first glance, I think she looks great and the extra fullness in her face that pregnancy gives her makes her look happy and well rested. Upon further inspection, the vertical detail on the coat is too high making the coat look small (it should be at the same level as the waist of her dress) and on my computer the blues don’t match but overall I think she looks really good.

    Reply
  6. MissAmanda says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:50 am

    do the people of England think she should stop making people that are going to live off their tax money…why so many children…

    Reply
  7. Beluga says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I couldn’t care less if she wears the same thing for every engagement to be honest. It’s the substance that matters. So many new, expensive maternity coats is ridiculous. And that’s just the blue ones!

    Also, bet you a quid that she picked this one to look a bit labcoat-ish.

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:58 am

    The issues i have with her style is that she goes between dressing like she’s still a student and dressing like her mother. I get that she likes to be girly but she often looks like she’s playing dress-up in mummy’s clothes.

    She does love her short dresses/skirts – guess its easier to flash the paps that way.

    Reply
  9. Cerys says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:02 am

    A perfectly nice outfit. Nothing outstanding but that is just what we have come to expect from Kate. As the article said, yet another new outfit at tax payers’ expense. Her wardrobe must be the size of an aeroplane hangar.
    I wonder how much “work” she will do for this latest patronage. I imagine, not a lot, unless there are some celebrities involved also.

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I agree with the comment that the fullness in her face is helping her look great. Her style is always lacking. Always the same.

    Reply
    • Becks says:
      February 27, 2018 at 9:06 am

      Yes it really makes a difference. When you compare something like pictures of her from the boxing balls to pictures of her around her wedding, she looked so much better in the earlier pictures, even if her hair wasn’t as nice, etc. It’s a really big difference.

      Reply
  11. Becks says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I do like this color on her, I think she looks better in general in either creams or jewel tones (I realize that’s a bit contradictory but whatever, ha.) I think vivid greens and blues work well on her – when she wears too pale a blue it washes her out.

    I don’t think the coat fits that well, surprisingly. I know its hard at the end of pregnancy but for a bespoke piece, I would have expected better.

    And I am also surprised at the number of bespoke pieces. If this was her first pregnancy, I wouldn’t really bat an eye since we knew she would probably have more than one kid. But I would be surprised if they had a fourth so it seems odd to me that she is buying all these custom pieces for her last pregnancy (but who knows, maybe she will have a few more.)

    Anyway, overall she looks nice and for whatever reason – upcoming leave, Meghan, whatever – I’m glad to see her doing so many appearances.

    Reply
  12. Starryfish says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I guess it’s fine if marching band chic is your thing. Either way, like the other 50 blue coats she owns it probably won’t ever be seen again.

    Reply
  13. Anna says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Nursing Now seems like a great campaign

    Reply
  14. Lorelai says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:21 am

    She looks pretty overall, but that is one ugly coat.

    Reply
  15. vava says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Really ugly coat.

    Reply
  16. Maria says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:46 am

    It doesn’t look like a maternity coat to me, so could be worn again. She does look good though, pregnancy really suits her.

    Reply
  17. Chaine says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Is she a giant or are these other people just abnormally petite? Also, what is that other woman wearing; it looks like a very elaborate priest’s robe, is it some kind of British cultural thing to do with being a royal gynecologist?

    Reply
    • Taxi says:
      February 27, 2018 at 10:37 am

      I think it’s an academic robe but it’s the first one I’ve ever seen made with printed fabric. Usually they are solid black with a colored, shawl-type border, indicating either the institution where the wearer teaches or where the academic honor’s being bestowed. This one is very strange looking.

      Reply
  18. Cupcake says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:53 am

    You really think this is here last pregnancy? I think 4 kids is her number!

    Reply
    • Aurelia says:
      February 27, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      4 Kids, I would put money on it. There will be a gap between these 3 and the 4th. She will probably have the 4th at 40 years old after she finds out about willies girlfriends. Then thinks with 4 kids it would be impossible for willie to leave her and the fam. Would look bad.

      The dress and coat are just appalling. The fit and fabric are both cheap.

      Waity is only getting off her chuff because of Meghan’s popularity. Waity doesn’t want to be forgotten. Waity is predictable if nothing else.

      Reply
  19. SoulSPA says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:13 am

    It’s been freaking freezing cold in the past days. Was it that warm in London for looks for warm weather? Kate’s short dress looks so flimsy. Shivers.

    Reply
  20. Other Renee says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I love this outfit. I love the style and the color. She looks great.

    Reply
  21. MaritNM says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Meh. Not my type of outfit but she looks great overall.

    I like the fact that she is still working because everybody here assumed her Sweden and Norway tour was gonna be her last before her maternity leave. She has another engagement this afternoon and already has work schedules for March so good for her for keeping this work engagement as much as she can.

    Reply
  22. perplexed says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Does she actually wear maternity clothes? I feel as though her clothes would fit a regular-sized person. Just pull in the middle slightly, and those clothes would probably still fit her even when she’s not pregnant. She’s a slim lady who looks slim even when pregnant.

    She and William produce really cute kids. Wouldn’t be surprised if that encourages her to want more — especially after George tried to get at that bilby.

    Reply
  23. homeslice says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:54 am

    oh jeez, that is such an ugly outfit.

    Reply
  24. harla says:
    February 27, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Oh look more buttons!!

    Reply
  25. Sequinedheart says:
    February 27, 2018 at 11:54 am

    For a bespoke piece, this is pretty rubbish. Yes the color suits her, blah blah blah, but the fabric is cheap looking, the many shades of blue don’t match well and the epaulet is ill-placed – making the jacket look like it doesn’t actually fit or suit maternity.
    Her NorSwede style was so good. That cream fitted dress, some of her coats. It is cold enough in London right now to re-wear some of the pieces from that trip, surely?

    Reply
  26. Anastasia says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    That fabric looks super cheap.

    Reply
  27. paddingtonjr says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    If ever there was a time for Jason to use the word “keen”, it is for this: after all, one of her great-grandmothers was a nurse in WWI! I’m sure Kate is “keen” to honor her Middleton roots! LOL.

    So, during her engagement interview, she was eager to hit the ground running and knew how to work really hard. Now, 7 years later, she has a whopping 16 patronages! She adds an average of 2.2 patronages a year. Yes, that’s worth spending thousands of pounds a year of taxpayer money on clothes alone.

    Reply
  28. Twinkle says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    God. Even bespoke and her clothes are so boring. Zzzzzzzzz.

    Reply
  29. Claire says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    I think she looks very professional and relaxed. Beautiful woman!

    Reply
  30. Aurelia says:
    February 27, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Can’t believe a heavily pregnant woman would be so vain as to persist with the 4 inch heels. I can see they are 4 inchs as they are higher than the woman curtseying to her who has standard 3 inch heels on. Waity every despo to be at a higher leven than everybody else. I am 6 feet tall and do the opposite. I wear flats to be more at the level of other people. But then again I do not have issues with superiority.

    Reply
  31. The Original Mia says:
    February 27, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    What the hell is she wearing? Bespoke? For what? A house gown and a shift? Good lord this woman and her black AMEX.

    Reply

