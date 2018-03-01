The Spice Girls got invited to the royal wedding, will they perform?

Embed from Getty Images
Back in November, there were reports that the Spice Girls were once again joining forces for a TV special and a compilation album. Nothing materialized from that. Then, earlier this month, there was talk of a US/UK reunion tour, which was quickly squashed by Victoria Beckham.
Cut to Tuesday, where Melanie Brown made an appearance on The Real (a/k/a, the poor man’s The View). When asked if she knew of anyone who was going to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, Mel said “I’m going” and quickly added, “I’m not sure if I should have said that!” She admitted that all of the Spice Girls were invited and shrieked, “Why am I so honest?” And when Mel was asked if the band would be serenading the royal couple, she replied, “I need to go. I’m gonna be fired!” She then backtracked, saying, “Let’s not talk about it anymore, let’s pretend I never said that.” I think the ladies of The Real were really making much ado about nothing, if you ask me. I mean, I’m actually talking about the show. You can watch the clip and come to your own conclusions.
More speculation came from US Magazine, which reported that the girls “haven’t agreed to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding,” but pointed out that “Prince Harry has always been a huge fan of the band.” According to a source, “the ladies were thrilled to be asked,” adding that there are allegedly “active talks between the Spice Girls management and Prince Harry’s staff.” This speculation did unearth a great photo of a 13-year-old Harry meeting the group back in 1997 – and not much else, if you ask me.
Another (dream crushing) source told Page Six that “Mel B is bonkers,” and that the girls are “all attending but they won’t be performing.” I don’t think my heart can take these ups and downs. I never thought it would be so tough to be a Spice Girls fan. I am getting used to the fact that I will have to settle for seeing the Geri-less band back in the late 00s as being my only live Spice Girls concert memory.
And, as for any sort of reunion, Baby Spice herself, Emma Bunton, squelched talk of that. She recently sat down with RuPaul for his “What’s the Tee” podcast, and when asked about the possibility of a reunion, told Ru “We’re all doing our own things now, so that’s what we’re concentrating on.” Sniffle. By the way, Emma will be the guest judge on tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3. I can’t wait. When it comes to the Spices, I’ll take what I can get.
Geri-less or otherwise, you’re still so lucky so see them live. I never got to go to any Spice Girls concerts. And these days, the best I get is The Wiggles. And I hate them now after the way they treated Sam.
A bunch of 40-year-olds prancing around like teenagers and singing out of key/miming badly is exactly what this wedding needs lol.
lol
I’d love to see VB making a wedding dress for Meghan Markle. Honestly.
Why do I feel Mel B is over egging the pudding?
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Beckhams were invited…but the spice girls performing is a bit kitsch no? Also, surely too embarrassing and off-brand for Victoria? I mean, she sells a ‘high end’ image, and the spice girls performing at a wedding (even if its a royal wedding) would be more panto than high end.
Surely it’s too cringey to be real – surely!
So there’s also speculation about Victoria Beckham maybe designing Megan’s wedding dress, right? Or at least doing some of her clothes for other stuff? I think she already did a sweater. So I feel like this is connected somehow. Doesn’t the prospect of a wedding dress commission make it more likely the Spice Girls will perform for them since Victoria (typically perceived as the holdout) is under more pressure to please her new friend Megan?
I think, if Harry/Megan really did invite every last Spice Girl, that must mean they WILL perform at some point, maybe just 1 song, maybe as a surprise from Harry to Megan. And I think the thought of getting closer to the newly royal Megan maybe creates some pressure for Victoria to say yes.
