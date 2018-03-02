Ryan Seacrest & E! are in ‘crisis meetings’ about the Oscar Red Carpet show

Ryan Seacrest is doing damage control ahead of his hosting duties for E!’s Oscars Red Carpet special on Sunday. Earlier this week, his accuser went public with her claims by granting an interview to Variety. I already believed her, but now a witness has come forward to say that yes, Seacrest really did harass and abuse Suzie Hardy. Of course, Seacrest is trying to balance those stories with friendly outlets, like People Magazine, which ran a story about how his “colleagues” are defending him.
All in all, there’s likely to be some kind of showdown on the red carpet involving Ryan Seacrest. A real entertainment journalist would willing step aside and say “tonight is not about me,” but Ryan Seacrest has never been an entertainment journalist. So he’s not back down, and he’s apparently insisting on hosting the show like always, even though many women will probably avoid him like the plague. So now he and E! will be getting celebrities to pre-confirm their interviews:
Crisis meetings were going on at NBCUniversal on Wednesday over Ryan Seacrest and his ability to seamlessly cover the Oscars red carpet for its E! network following fresh allegations of sexual harassment. Page Six reported Tuesday that Hollywood publicists are saying behind the scenes that they will steer many of their stars away from Seacrest at Sunday’s awards, after Variety reported that he subjected a personal stylist to “years of unwanted sexual aggression.”
But even though Seacrest will appear on the E! pre-awards extravaganza Sunday, sources tell us that producers will prearrange his interviews on the carpet with friendly stars who won’t surprise him with uncomfortable comments.
A source said, “There will be no Debra Messing moments this time round,” referring to a Golden Globes red-carpet incident in which Messing insulted E! for its handling of ex-host Catt Sadler’s departure over an equal-pay dispute.
My guess remains the same: he’ll mostly interview men, which is what he usually does anyway. That was his f–ked up solution to the Time’s Up blackout at the Golden Globes too – instead of interviewing women, Seacrest would just devote too much time talking to the celebrity men. As for “There will be no Debra Messing moments this time round” – Messing was one of several women who called out E! News for the Catt Sadler debacle while they were on the carpet. I guess poor widdle baby Ryan Seacrest wouldn’t be able to hide his contempt for women if someone like Messing got in his face about the (now confirmed) allegations that he’s another garbage dude in media. And once again, why is this all being dealt with AT THE OSCARS? Ryan just can’t stand the idea that someone else might be able to do his job a lot better, and with a lot less controversy.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He’s a terrible interviewer anyways and I believe his accuser. He just does so much at E that it will take a LOT of pressure to give him the boot. Just like Matt lauer…it’s not like NBC didn’t know about him. They just didn’t care until they had to
He also creates a lot of shows. I blame him for the Kardashian take over. E was never going to find that he did anything wrong. I’m sure it was a sham of an investigation.
Totally blame him for the K family, will never ever forgive him!!!
Why doesn’t NBC tell him he has to sit this one out? I don’t know if there are contractual issues, but surely the higher-ups could tell him he can’t do the red carpet this year? Seacrest and Lauer are both such entitled dbags and NBC just lets them do whatever they want unchecked.
It won’t be a good look if the orchestra cuts the Time’s Up speeches short this year by playing over the top of them.
So who do we think would be willing to talk to Ryan?
Matt Damon and both the Affleck’s presumably.
None of those guys are presenters or affliliated with a nominated movie this year, and Casey Affleck announced a while ago that he would not be attending. Wonder why.
Regardless of the fact if he is guilty or not, it is not a good time to be on the Red Carpet. It puts the celebrities in an uncomfortable positions and you would think that E! would not want to burden their relationship with respect to future cooperations/red carpets/interviews.
He could just make a statement to that regard and solve the problem.
Yep. He is so screwed. If he does the red carpet, any interview will be AWKWARD, and those who would talk to him would get crucified on social media. If he doesn’t do it, some will say it’s an admission of guilt. So, right about now, it sucks to be Ryan Seacrest. *The Kardashians and Kelly Ripa could spend the entire evening talking to him* how would that work out?
I saw a story about how Ripa had said on their show she would help Ryan put on his shoes. (His accuser had said Ryan had pushed her head to his crotch when she was helping him with his shoes). So Ripa is making fun of his accuser. Cannot stand that woman or Seacrest. He should not be on the carpet.
Oh no, Ripa said that? This really makes me sick to hear. I do not like her, but I still find this a bit shocking.
It’s a network that presents programming intended for women’s consumption (and some gay men, of course) and yet he can’t even step aside on the year that sexual harassment has been the biggest topic of conversation in Hollywood. This, and the Catt Sadler debacle should show people exactly how much E! values it’s audience as people.
Seacrest has always been deeply territorial over that gig. He will give up that mic when we pry it out of his cold dead hands.
He unleashed the Kardashians on us. Karma’s a bitch.
Yes!
I’m not sure why everyone is bringing the Kardashian’s up? It just bothers me that this is a story about a women alleging sexual harassment and people are using it to trash another group of women. At least Kim Kardashian is using her platform to talk about gun violence. Seascrest uses his red carpet platform to sell his suit line and make everything about himself.
Word.
Oh yeah the K family has done so much good, they should not be criticized.
Haha.
As long as they litter every website I visit, I will trash them back.
Not to mention, no one tunes into the E! pre-show to see what a bunch of dudes like Gary Oldman are wearing. If this plan actually goes through it’s going to be awkward as hell. So he’ll stand there and hang out between interviews (which will likely be few and far between) while the show is constantly cutting to shots of the people who won’t talk to him?
Not a conspiracy nut, but wouldn’t it be interesting if someone cough” Lucifer’s Homegirl “ cough was aware of Ryan behaving badly and “convinced” him to support a show about her daughters? I would bet there are other women out there who were harassed by Ryan.
Might explain why a show which about a z list celebrity who was in a sex film and her no talent family managed to get a tv show. This is all silly gossip of course…
Agree with you.
I kind of hope it gets to the point where 1) media personnel aren’t afraid, and encouraged to press social and political commentary, quoting both positive and negative tweets and headlines celebrities are making and the consequences, and 2) doing it from a media booth overlooking the event akin to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade lol. In order for it work the way I want it to, we need honest and progressive reporting that’s not afraid to offend precious celebrities. They can follow real-time tweets about them as the ‘parade’ meanders to their collective seats while we watch the horrors hit their faces. Pure gossip gold. I’m evil, I know.
The only thing that surprises me about this is I thought his victims would be male. I never thought for a second that he was straight. I think he has more botox than all the Kardashians put together.
This situation reminds me that we haven’t really made any progress.
The narrative is still: powerful man and his allies state he’s a saint, accuse woman of extortion, comments about due process.
Just once I want a man to fully confess, explain. I did it b-c it made me feel powerful. I thought it was harmless at the time but I realize I was trying to put her “in her place” which I thought was beneath me, under my power. Exercising pose over others is a rush. ….. I don’t know- something besides denials and pr “apologies” that read like- I have to do this but i don’t think I did anything wrong and you’re all over sensitive bitches.
And I’ve thought Seacrest in particular was a creep since the kathy griffin thing.
Reading this story just makes me feel sick and tired.
Kelly Ripa just put herself on the line for him yesterday…I was surprised by that. Even though I’m mixed on this particular story, it’s possible more women could come forward and then Ripa gets screwed.
I need to research how long Kelly and Ryan have been close because I could have sworn he said he had never met her kids until he became co host.Kelly’s close friends are close to her kids like Andy,Anderson,etc.I hope she is not assuming she “knows him” after a few months.You see how well Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose female co hosts knew them before they were exposed.
I hope many celebrities and STARs skip him. It will be funny to watch ENews trying to explain why they didn’t get interviews. All that DEAD AIR would be a big message.
They could fill it with celebrity farts and be more interesting than Seacrest.
I am so mad about this. And, quite frankly, about how the Times Up leaders are responding. I jus saw an LA Times article where Shonda and the other leaders say they’re not doing anything at the red carpet this weekend. So the red carpet goes from a place where women were speaking up to a place where women will shut up again while an accused sexual offender gets to prowl the carpet. This is why I’m generally a pessimist. And I’m such a pessimist that I’m sure there will still be plenty of men and women willing to speak to Ryan. So much for believing women and #timesup.
The Oscars is a highly regulated red carpet and show, more so than the BAFTAS and Globes. A lot of the Times Up leadership won’t be attending, and there aren’t always a ton of extra tickets floating around. I’m not going to mark this against them.
Very poor decision to put him on the red carpet just as this gets to a rolling boil. It’ll sure be interesting to watch though.
Notice that his lawyer has yet to present receipts that his accuser asked for millions. If it was true, the proof would be front and center right now. Caught in a defamatory lie along with everything else.
I’ve just read the Variety article and I am disgusted. How hard is it to respect your employees?When was the last time Seacrest heard the word “No”?
This is why it’s so important to support and advocate economic independence for women, particularly young and single mothers – money usually ties them down and places them at the mercy of abusive partners/husbands/bosses. Poverty – or near poverty – is one of the greatest contributing factors to abuse.
If I were a star, I would totally confirm my interview and rip[ him to shreds. it would be so worth it. and beautiful.
And possibly teach E! st stop shielding their predatory staff. Because we will find away.
