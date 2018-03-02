Star Mag: The endless Cabo vacations ‘were like torture’ for Justin Theroux

Here are some photos of Justin Theroux, looking edgy in a quilted jacket that probably costs a grand or more. The photo agency says he was hiding his ring finger, but other outlets got some shots of his hands and discovered that derp, of course he’s not wearing his wedding ring. The jig is up, and the jig has been up for months. JustJen is over. Their love is dead. Anyway, Star Magazine has a funny story about Edgy Justin and His Edginess. The true love story, as it turns out, was always Justin + Arty Hipsterness. According to Star, even vacationing in Cabo with Jennifer was like “torture.” Some highlights from Star’s print edition:

Justin had no desire to keep up pretenses by spending Jen’s 49th birthday with her in LA. In fact, reveals an insider, he couldn’t wait to be done with his wife.

“Justin has been trying for years to fit into the West Coast scene that Jen loved,” says a source, “but it was always like trying to shove a square peg into a round hole… he’s totally done pretending to be someone he’s not and honestly feels relieved.”

Before he met Jennifer, he had been living in Manhattan for more than a decade, and he had zero plans to leave the city OR tie the knot. “He was living a low-key life that suited him and no one was pressuring him to change that.”

When he became smitten with Jen, he tried to become the man she wanted him to be. “This is a guy with an artsy group of non-industry friends – writers, tattoo artists, designers – who thrives off city energy and wears head-to-toe black. He’s never wanted A-list fame or to spend every holiday in Cabo.” His frequent trips to Jen’s favorite Mexican getaway, adds the source, “were like torture.” Jen “insisted” on run-of-the-mill beach vacations despite being worth millions, and Justin never seemed to enjoy the beach time. “He’s not the guy who wants to sit on hot sand and tan. That’s hardly his idea of vacation.”

Justin never really felt at home in Jennifer’s mansion, and he seemed skittish about tying the knot. The source says, “He had healthy relationships without ever getting married or feeling the need to have kids. Then suddenly he’s dating a woman who constantly gets asked about marriage and motherhood, and he felt pressure from all sides.”

By the time they got married – three years after they got engaged – “Justin always felt like he was the one doing all the compromising, and realized that he was creating a future that he actually didn’t want. Now, finally, he’s taking some time for himself, reconnecting with old friends and getting back to the way things were.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

Point: Jennifer Aniston is super-boring and vanilla and all she does is eat chicken salads and go to Cabo to lay by the pool and get hammered. Fair enough, I believe you, she’s boring.
Counterpoint: Justin, you knew all of that and you still married her!

Point: Jennifer actively encouraged Justin to become more Hollywood, encouraged him to change agencies over to CAA (her agency) and after all of that, he figured out that it really wasn’t what he wanted. Fair enough.
Counterpoint: Through her contacts, she helped his career significantly and he will likely still have a significant career boost as the ex Mr. Aniston. And he was a grown f–king man when they met and he decided to “change” for her. He’s allowed to figure out that he didn’t actually want to change, of course, but don’t act like Aniston forced him to do any of that. He WANTED to shave the hipster beard and wear expensive Rolexes and be her Oscar date and star on an HBO show.

Point: Justin is very fit.
Counterpoint: I still can’t get over his weird proportions though. The skinny jeans just emphasize how off-balance he is. He has tiny little legs, and I’m pretty sure he’s wearing lifts in these photos.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

116 Responses to “Star Mag: The endless Cabo vacations ‘were like torture’ for Justin Theroux”

  1. Char says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Jennifer should’ve known he was going to try that shit when he left his 10 years partner for her in a heartbeat.

    Reply
    • Astrid says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

      +1

      Reply
    • Krill says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:01 am

      Armchair analysis coming. I think that was her low self esteem at work. If your husband rejects you for another woman and you spend the next ten years unable to hide from the comparisons to her that place you as “lesser than”, its going to do a number on you. When a hot guy shows up and declares you are NOT “lesser than” and in fact he would leave somebody for you, I think you are too messed up to think. You just blindly accept the validation. And when that little voice tells you that a cheater will always leave, you look to how happy that other couple is and dismiss that voice. You tell yourself that it can work out for you like it did for your ex (pre-airplane debaccle ofcourse)

      I honestly think thats why so many celebs we discuss here as home wreakers were also at one point publicly homewrecked. Its a vicious cycle. I mean even with that other ex couple, look at AJs fathers womanizing history. That stuff subconsciously messes with your perspective on relationships.

      Reply
    • Svea says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:11 am

      Am certsin Justin told Jen how bored he had been with Heidi. As the adage goes, bored people are boring.

      Reply
      • Tiny Martian says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:36 am

        Exactly! Bored people are boring. I’m exhausted by poor little millionaires who are bored. Read a book, take a walk, take a class and learn something new, fly first class to a foreign country and experience the world, get a Phd, start a charity, open your own art gallery if you want……..when you are that rich the world is your oyster, so no excuses.

  2. anika says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Please someone torture me with a Cabo trip right now.

    Reply
    • Tate says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

      Same. 🙋🏻‍♀️

      Reply
    • Oliphant says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

      Haha me too!! Must have been hell, all that holidaying. What a turd. Was he forced into these vacations? You don’t want to go, JUST DON’T GO.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

      I’m ready to go. I won’t even pack. Feel free to join us

      Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:52 am

      Wait for me.

      Reply
    • Alix says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:55 am

      So run-of-the-mill… like she was staying at a Holiday Inn on a rocky beach with icy, seaweedy water.

      The point/counterpoint is brilliant, and should be employed more often!

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:56 am

      IKR? Marry me, Jennifer! I will go to Cabo with you whenever you want!

      Reply
    • Nancy says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:58 am

      Waking up to January snow in March, let me take the pain of the warm sun beating down on me as I put my toes through the white sand and have a cocktail in my perfectly manicured hands as I stare at the magnificent blue sky and listen to the waves beat on the rocks I would like to whack on this wacko’s head. Hope she isn’t pining for long, he is such a douche.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:02 am

      This one time my boyfriend took me on a luxury trip to Miami. It was hell I tell you. Hell!! 😏

      The emotional maturity level here is negative 4. Don’t like sitting on the beach? Take a day trip somewhere. You’re a grown man! Mexico is rich in art, history, and culture. Go to a local gallery. Or a tattoo parlour. Ugh.

      Reply
      • TQ says:
        March 2, 2018 at 8:46 am

        Agreed.

        ‘The emotional maturity level here is negative 4. Don’t like sitting on the beach? Take a day trip somewhere. You’re a grown man! Mexico is rich in art, history, and culture. Go to a local gallery. Or a tattoo parlour. Ugh.’

    • Misti says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:07 am

      Take me!

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:12 am

      yes – please give me that sweet sweet torture.

      SHUT UP JUSTIN. if you can’t enjoy a few trips to cabo in the sun, sipping margs and eating chicken salads and relaxing at some of the most beautiful resorts on earth – you are an uptight, neurotic, cry baby asshole. it is a fact. to be so contrarian that dislike a nice vacation is so unattractive. she must really have terrible self esteem. i’d rather be alone forever than lug around a whiner who can’t relax.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        March 2, 2018 at 8:44 am

        Seriously. But to me the article reads like BS. For example, they say he’s edgy because he wears “head to toe black.” Lol. Some of the edgiest people I know don’t go out of their way to affect a certain look. This whole piece sounds like speculation.

      • Alix says:
        March 2, 2018 at 8:45 am

        As Ann Landers always said, “Better to be alone than wish you were.”

      • Josephine says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:22 am

        I really, really don’t think this vacation business caused a divorce. But if it did contribute, I think the issue would *not* be that she wanted to go to Mexico and sit on the beach and that was boring for him, but that they took no vacation other than that. And the inability to compromise or give in a little to a partner’s desires would be a deal breaker for most people, I think. I’m not saying that she should compromise – it’s totally fine not to compromise and to decide that the marriage is not worth the compromise. But suggesting that he was whining about going to Mexico is a super narrow view on things.

      • Wren says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:47 am

        Josephine, exactly. She’s been taking the same vacation for years and obviously that’s what she wants to do and that’s fine. But if that’s not what he wanted to do but she never agreed to go on trips he wanted, then yeah, that’s a problem.

        Why people focus on the symptoms rather than the deeper problem is beyond me. It’s NEVER about the thing you’re arguing about. It’s not about the “boring” beach vacations. It’s about how one partner insists on having it their way all the time and the other becoming embittered and feeling put upon because what they want is clearly unimportant.

    • Wurstfingers says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:14 am

      Hah! I would like to be tortured and bored by sunshine, pool and a drink or two. And Jen graciously paying my bills. What a whiny man child Justin is.
      I mean, it is one thing to realize that he wants a different future – fine, move on and all, good for you- BUT STOP COMPLAINING TO THE PRESS OMG

      Reply
    • JustJen says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:44 am

      YES!!! Mother Nature just dumped a crapton of snow on us and I would take his place in Cabo rightfreakingnow.

      Reply
    • N. says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:59 am

      A Cabo vacay would ne nice about now… but I agree with Justin, just sitting around and tanning isn’t for me. She’s rich, she could travel the world! I certainly would if I had the money.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:01 am

      Exactly! He has a peculiar idea of torture. He couldn’t just enjoy reading a book or something on the beach? Today he could load up a Kindle with a library of books. How self-absorbed do you have to be to not be able to do that for your beloved? Does he have any idea how many spouses right this minute are doing just that? My uncle happily drove my aunt to any store she wanted to go and then settled down with a book in the parking lot. He just liked having time with her and doing things with her. Other than the actual shopping part, although if she wanted him to do it then he would.

      He never suggested they take a walk around town together while sober?!? Practice his Spanish? Take a day trip elsewhere?

      Reply
      • Belle Epoch says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:21 am

        “Tired of playing someone he’s not” = he sucked all the publicity and fame he could get out of this sudden dash to LA, dumping a long-term love for someone he didn’t really like. Opportunistic creepy poseur.

      • Josephine says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:26 am

        “How self-absorbed do you have to be to not be able to do that for your beloved?”

        But he did go and do that. He did go on those vacations, and he hung out with her. I don’t get the vitriol of these comments. The same could be said for her — was she so selfish that she couldn’t fit in a vacation other than Cabo? I don’t get this need to make one person the problem or villain. And I don’t believe for a minute that the tabloids aren’t just making this stuff up. Consider the source – his “side” doesn’t need to leak this stuff – it’s easy enough to make this stuff up.

  3. Sara says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:29 am

    How can people in their forties not know who they are and what they want? I’m 32 and I know damn well that I couldn’t be happy long term with someone who loves beach holidays and yoga. It’s great just my idea of a nightmare. As a consequence, I don’t date people who are heavily into these things.

    I don’t know, it seems so ridiculous the way this is constantly being hammered out in the press. They were in love, their lives did not fit together, they broke up, they are still rich and successful and will be fine.

    Reply
  4. Carol Hill says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:30 am

    These comments about Justin’s side are so unnecessary. It feels quite mean and vindictive. Jen needs to become proactive and get out there and have some fun. He was a waste.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:32 am

    tbh the idea of endless beach/villa holidays sounds kind of miserable to me, as well. I mean sure once every couple of years it sounds great….but for me, holiday equals exploration and interesting food and DOING things and stepping outside my ivory tower. The idea of lolling on a beach — not my jam.

    To each their own, and Justin sounds like a d-bag…but I can see why one would get sick of that life.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:52 am

      I had the same thought. I could care less about these two and there is no way that they broke up over where they vacationed, but I completely understand not liking beach vacations. My sister loves them, I can’t stand them. But there are plenty of places where she can get her beach and I can get some exploration in. I do find it bizarre that Aniston doesn’t take advantage of her wealth to travel — there are so many outstanding beaches in the world, let alone other things to see.

      Reply
      • smcollins says:
        March 2, 2018 at 8:38 am

        @josephine
        I recall reading years ago that JA has a fear of flying, which is probably why she avoids international travel. Which, if true, is a shame since she has the means to go anywhere in the world whenever she wants. I’d love to have that kind of privilege!

      • Josephine says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:29 am

        @smcollins – interesting, but there is no way she drove to Cabo, and there are plenty pics of her getting on and off planes. Totally her right to only want to go to one place – it just personally would drive me crazy!

    • LT says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:54 am

      Agreed. I’m more of a mountain girl than a beach baby anyway, but a drunken beach vacation sounds like it would get boring after two days (though Cabo is incredibly beautiful – it is like a Disney set of what a movie beach should look like). To each his or her own, though – I’m not going to throw shade on his anyone wants to skend their leisure time.

      Reply
    Reply
      March 2, 2018 at 7:56 am

      I’d sure like to be that miserable. I’m really trying to understand what he’s complaining about. She’s not abusive, she’s not an alcoholic, she didn’t cheat…oh my god, she took him to Cabo all the time??!! He’s an idiot.

      Reply
    Reply
      March 2, 2018 at 8:23 am

      I think this story is bunk

      But regarding endless beach vacations, yeah, I need a balance.

      I took an extended vacation once, like a month off, and really after a few days lounging around the pool I was really bored. Fortunately, that was just to help work off the stress from work. Afterwards I did mix it up with tours/hiking, visiting museums, seeing plays and doing stuff I normally never have time to do. I even got my house cleaned, yes I treated myself to a maid service. Started doing it once every few months for a deep thorough clean.
      Of course I tossed in the occasional lazy day by the pool once a week or so and that really helped to keep my feeling rested for when I returned to work.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:23 am

      It sounds like a nightmare to me.
      I like more active vacations and when I want to relax I like to go somewhere beautiful and remote. I could not be with someone who was that habitual. Cabo is ok, but there are so many other beautiful places to see and go to in Mexico. Laying and tanning in the sun would drive me crazy. I can appreciate that other people do enjoy it and one way isn’t better than the other it is just individual. To each their own.

      My husband likes to go with my brothers and some friends and do extreme physical man v nature type holidays twice a year. They plot and plan and get giddy with excitement about it. I tried to go mountain climbing with them to be the cool girl but I hated every moment, and they pretty much hated me back. He warned me it would be grueling and I didn’t take it seriously. I liked the idea and romanticized it in my head, but at one point I knew it wasn’t my thing. Instead of torturing them further with my whining and complaining I just went on back to the lodgings. But what if that is ALL he liked to do on vacation? It would cause some issues.

      Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Lol he’s totally wearing lifts! Lol!!!

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I don’t mind the “edgy” part of him. What I dislike is the constant trashing of Aniston through leaks from his side. And yes, he did dump his longtime partner for the greater exposure of being Mr. Aniston.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Why get married? Like how has changing for a person ever worked?

    Endless Cabo vacations do seem boring when there are millions of exciting places to visit in the world.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Omg how many different ways are the tabloids going to try to say it???
    They fell in love, ignored some differences, got married, it didn’t work out, they’re moving on.
    Enough!

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Every time he opens his mouth he just sounds like a bigger and bigger assh*le.

    You’re a grown ass man, no one can force you to do anything, so maybe take a step back from all the whining.

    Reply
  11. LittleWing says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Clashing personas. Now shut up, both of ya.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:39 am

    And yet he showed up to every Cabo vacation despite skipping out on all sorts of other things.

    Also, he had loads of industry friends long before he even met Aniston. He wasn’t a very famous actor before her, but he was very connected, and quite a few of his closest famous friends were also friendly with Aniston back then so they can’t have such different taste in friends.

    Reply
    Reply
      March 2, 2018 at 9:04 am

      Such BS. Did he and Aniston not go on a trip to Hawaii and stayed with his friend Stiller early on, one that he had planned prior to their becoming public? And what’s more… it’s not like he has a 9-5 job with only 2 weeks of vacation a year. Nor do they have to do every trip together. Both of them have enough free time to make time for themselves, do things with friends that the other person isn’t fond of. Getting married, especially with the sort of lifestyle these people have, doesn’t mean you become siamese twins.

      And you know Dude… if you don’t like lying on the beach or next to the pool… take your computer and work on the next screenplay. You can do that anywhere if you have some self discipline.

      Reply
  13. the better bella says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Love his shoes.

    Great built in heels. (Why are they called Lifts? Is it because it takes you somewhere higher?)

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Does anyone find all these “ being married to Jennifer was torture “ stories coming from Justin’s side way over the top? It is almost like he is trying to make Jennifer out to be a horrible person because some major dirt is going to hit the fan about him. That way public sympathy would be on his side.
    Something tells me a shoe is about to drop…

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:41 am

    This aging gentrifying hipster needs to stop, take off the skinny jeans and let air and blood get to his brain. Didn’t these two date for like four years before they married? If so, he knew what he was getting into before he married her. What made him think she was going to stop once they got married?

    I don’t agree with your second set of points. He has been in the industry for a long time. He did not just shoot up out of nowhere. He has actually written and been in films that have performed well, so I don’t think it is fair to give her credit for any success he had while they were together. He wrote Tropic Thunder and Iron Man 2, was in Mulholland Drive and Charlie’s Angels 2. Basically, he’s been acting steadily since the 90s. Jennifer is not the reason he got those jobs while they were together.

    Anyway, both of them are annoying and these stories need to die. Both are coming off petty as f-ck.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

    we saw this coming when he wore his black cut off jeans in Cabo :)

    on the one hand i understand that she likes to vacation somewhere she already knows and like, on the other hand I think you can do really cool trips with her money. Go to interesting locations first class or with private jet, 5 Star hotels, drivers and private guides….Kind of a shame not to take advantage of that.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Everything aside, I would find Cabo boring as well. When I go somewhere I want to explore and see things and that means go to places like Florence, Rome, London, York…you know places with history and culture. Not lay around a beach, eat, sleep, yakety yakking with the same clique of friends all the time.
    And if there wasn’t a lot of culture/history to explore, then the physical surroundings would have to be the sort to inspire my artist eye: Alaska, the Rocky Mountains, the Pacific Coast.
    Don’t know why they got married. Perhaps they both thought they could work around their differences. Perhaps it was all about the career boost for Theroux. But based on this facet of their so-called misalliance, Jen sounds rather like one of those whose tastes are set and who isn’t crazy about change or going outside her comfortable boundaries. And he sounds restless.
    I get that. On both sides.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

    So are these two actually married…has that ever been confirmed?

    Reply
    Reply
      March 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

      I’m waiting for the divorce decrees. I know her fans will say it is “sealed and private”. Why? her first one wasn’t. Has either gotten a lawyer? And her PR Guy has not denied any of this. And he will deny a lot of things so it is not usual for him to be this quiet for this long. They could be married. But I won’t be shocked if they are not. He seems to be moving on just fine. This was over long before we heard about it.

      Reply
  19. Becks says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Poor poodle. His wife made him go to Cabo and he had no choice and no say and could never travel anywhere else for any vacation.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Poor edgy Justin. I wish I could go on endless Cabo vacations! I haven’t been on any vacation in the past 2 years.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Jennifer Aniston has been doing the same vacation for years. She takes or goes with every man she is involved with. Yes Cabo is nice.. I suppose (I’m not a beach person myself) But for some it could be boring doing the same thing over and over. I think this could be actually true. Which is why they did go on some other vacation spots. I am not a Justin fans.. Always thought he was not what he seemed. But her fans were so gunho and elevated him to A+ status. Now they are tearing him down. There are people that like to do other things than lie on a beach all the time. That doesn’t make them a poser, douche, or hipster.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:48 am

    This guy is just coming off as an a-hole!

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Sounds like Justin wanted Jen to be his excitement, instead of making his own.
    Who sits on hot sand to tan? Beach chair, umbrella and a book. Or if you have their disposable income, laptop and rocket stick. Leave the resort to go atving or *gasp* check out the local art and music scene. You could even schedule an art show on the resort because you are hella wealthy.

    It also sounds like Jenn won’t compromise, which is a relationship death knell. His PR team should be focusing on that, not complaining about how boring the vacations were and how he’s too cool for it.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I’d love to be ‘tortured’ like that.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 7:58 am

    When you constantly have to talk about how edgy and hipster you are, you probably are not those things.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I’m trying to figure out how you see lifts in those shoes. And yeah, he is a twat.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:17 am

    My idea of a holiday is traveling somewhere I haven’t been to, explore the place, the people, the culture. I’m very active and I usually return home tired. The idea of just going to the beach to tan, sleep, read, get hammered sounds nice… every once in a while. And for maybe three days. Not every year, the same spot, same hotel, same people.

    All things said, how hard is it to compromise?

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Welp, to tie in the Jen/Justin’s /Angelina thing. Brad is the one showing his old used up self at the Oscar parties. He’s with his manager and Just by looking at her face and hair you can see what her plan is. Brad looks to be back to being bloated and picking bugers -his own not his kids- out of his beard. The plan is to take up as much publicity from any woman you can. Plus he looks fat and bloated again.

    He knows what’s happening to his ex and he knows his recent ex has been working on being nominated but didn’t make it… Except her cartoon. So oh wait she should be at the parties. He’s mentally sick.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Well, we know they were in Paris twice and papped in Germany. They did ski vacations twice. And Cabo.

    So yeah he is a douche.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:27 am

    There’s plenty of culture in Mexico. I am going to Betty Draper you here!

    “Only boring people get bored”.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I love the part about his “tiny legs.” I wouldn’t have noticed otherwise and now I am chuckling. That’s one reason I come to this sight–the hilarious, spot-on observations. Perfect detail. It’s a bad look for him, given the state of the world, complaining about his posh vacations. Maybe it’s the tiny legs making him tone-deaf?

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Also “He had healthy relationships without ever getting married..”, so healthy he dumped his 13years long (I think?) girlfriend in a blink. Oh well, at least he’s edgy *pff.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Edgy, artsy and wears head to toe black? That description was hilarious. What a poseur. Did she also force him to star on an HBO show? I’m sure his paycheck from that was so “artsy” too. This guy is as Hollywood as Aniston and wants to pretend he isn’t. Go drink a Pabst Blue Ribbon in your $1,000 jeans and take several seats.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Well, Mr. Edgy seems to have taken to a good spray tan well enough. Also, that jacket is not hipster, it’s just dumb looking.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Ah, right, got it. Someone held a gun to his head to force him to marry Jen? *snort*

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:46 am

    My only question is, how did Heidi tolerate him for so long? He is so whiny. He makes us liberals look bad. I’m going to judge the living crap out of who dates him next.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    They are two opposites who obviously stopped trying to meet in the middle.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:58 am

    My friends are always giving me grief for constantly dressing head-to-toe black. It’s a running joke now, “So Mabs, what are you wearing to tonight? Oh yeah nevermind.” This means I’m edgy right? I’m artistic and edgy! Kewl.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:59 am

    she prob found watching you manscape and iron your vintage jeans like torture as well……

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I could take a million photos of dudes who look just like this in NYC, it is a look and sported by many, many men. I don’t get all the hate on skinny jeans, is it because he is a guy and guys are not supposed to wear pants that fit? These don’t look too tight, they look fitting and yes he has skinny legs, so what? He looks like a totally normal guy walking around the city. Actually, he looks just like my husband, who also has skinny legs and finds it super hard to purchase jeans that actually fit. Also, I get the comments from his team about Cabo and the beach life and LA because I’m that person too. I’m a Brooklynite and I tried living in CA, it was nice the first year and then just torture. It felt vacuous and like my ambition was pouring out of head. I don’t feel sorry for anyone in this situation. They are both filthy rich, famous and attractive, they will both be totally fine!

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Honestly, after reading all this douchiness about how he hates everything about her with an edgy passion, she’s best rid of him. She may be “boring”, but he sounds completely tiresome.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 9:30 am

    For the love of God no one put a gun to his head and made him stay and/or yet Marry Jennifer Aniston. Whoever is leaking this mess is making JT look awful.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 9:31 am

    One person’s heaven is another person’s hell. I personally would probably really like Jennifer if I met her. She’s my type of people. I would kill for her body and life. But that’s me. My question for his dumb ass is this: why did you stay with her if you had nothing in common with her and found her so boring? Trashing her now is weak and shows us who he really is and tells us nothing about who she really is except, perhaps, that she has low self esteem for sticking with him so long.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I welcome the Cabo torture. Poor JT.

    Also, leg day – it’s a thing.

    Reply
  Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 9:48 am

    oh boo hoo, poor Justin. I’m so sorry that your millionaire wife tainted your “dark edginess.”

    Reply

