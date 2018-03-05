Did Taraji P. Henson put a curse on Ryan Seacrest during E!’s sad red carpet?

Before we go full throttle with the fashion coverage, please enjoy these photos of Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang. Taraji looked awesome, she was there as a former nominee and presenter, and she looked like she was having fun in general (she introduced Mary J. Blige’s performance). But let’s also NOT talk too much about Taraji’s look. Let’s use Taraji as a vehicle to discuss how f–ked up the whole Ryan Seacrest situation was.

As we discussed all of last week and Sunday too, Ryan Seacrest was accused of sexually harassing, abusing and assaulting his subordinate, a stylist named Suzie Hardy. Hardy went to E! first, and they fired her, then launched a quiet investigation into Ryan’s behavior. They covered his ass. Hardy went public last week, and she has witnesses. E! still covered for Ryan and allowed him to anchor one of their best properties, the Oscar Red Carpet show. And peeps, very few people wanted to speak to him. In the first hour, it was almost exclusively music people and Kelly Ripa who came to talk to him. Actors avoided him. And then this happened when Taraji spoke to him:

Taraji straight-up murdered him. And for that, let’s give her all the respect in the world.

As for Ryan… I tweeted this last night and I still believe it: NBCUniversal and E! Corporate need to save everyone a lot of time and money. Just fire him, apologize publicly, rehire the female producer they fired, offer Catt Sadler her job back with adequate pay and let Sadler anchor the red carpet from here on out. That’s the only thing that can save any of this.

Taraji when she saw Ryan Seacrest on the #Oscars90 red carpet pic.twitter.com/DHQpHr0Qji — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 5, 2018

Update: oh, it turns out that Taraji supports Ryan? Taraji told People that her comments were “misconstrued” and “I did it to keep his chin up. It’s an awkward position to be in. He’s been cleared but anyone can say anything.” She said she was “absolutely” supporting Ryan and Ryan ended up thanking her on Twitter too. Ugh.