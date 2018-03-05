St. Vincent & Salma Hayek were the best ‘worst dressed’ of the Oscars

Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age, but I’ve gotten to the point where I genuinely appreciate it when someone wears something really strange or really, obviously hideous to the Oscars. These red carpets have become too homogenized, and they are an industry unto themselves. So it’s fun to see someone not take it so seriously. St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – was one of the Best Song performers. She walked the carpet in this Saint Laurent ensemble which… I mean, it’s terrible and stupid and off-the-wall, and that’s why I love it! She’s not there to win Best Dressed. Why not wear this dumb ensemble?

Salma Hayek was also one of the worst-dressed. I can’t decide if she chose this Gucci because she thought it was pretty, or if she chose it because she really didn’t give a f–k. I suspect it was a little bit of column A, a little bit of column B. This gown is terrible, it’s unflattering, it looked like a a senile grandmother decided to wear her granddaughter’s quinceanera dress with a sh-t ton of costume jewelry. And I sort of hate-respect the fact that Salma wore it.