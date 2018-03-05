St. Vincent & Salma Hayek were the best ‘worst dressed’ of the Oscars

Oscar Awards 2018 Arrivals

Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age, but I’ve gotten to the point where I genuinely appreciate it when someone wears something really strange or really, obviously hideous to the Oscars. These red carpets have become too homogenized, and they are an industry unto themselves. So it’s fun to see someone not take it so seriously. St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – was one of the Best Song performers. She walked the carpet in this Saint Laurent ensemble which… I mean, it’s terrible and stupid and off-the-wall, and that’s why I love it! She’s not there to win Best Dressed. Why not wear this dumb ensemble?

Oscar Awards 2018 Arrivals

Salma Hayek was also one of the worst-dressed. I can’t decide if she chose this Gucci because she thought it was pretty, or if she chose it because she really didn’t give a f–k. I suspect it was a little bit of column A, a little bit of column B. This gown is terrible, it’s unflattering, it looked like a a senile grandmother decided to wear her granddaughter’s quinceanera dress with a sh-t ton of costume jewelry. And I sort of hate-respect the fact that Salma wore it.

The 90th Academy Awards arrivals

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

43 Responses to “St. Vincent & Salma Hayek were the best ‘worst dressed’ of the Oscars”

  1. Naptime says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Salma just has awful taste, consistently. I don’t expect better.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Salma rarely wears something I like so not surprised.
    The other woman (who I don’t know at all) didn’t wear pants? So? Confused? I feel like that kind of weird look is better appreciated at the Grammys.

    Reply
  3. Char says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:07 am

    At least they tried something different, so props for that.

    Reply
  4. Betsy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:07 am

    St. Vincent: I expected better from you, young lady. Shorts on the Oscar red carpet? Tsk tsk.
    Salma: if she picked it because she didn’t give a flip, ha ha, well done. Although that lavender color is amazing.

    Reply
    • SK says:
      March 5, 2018 at 10:18 am

      Annie isn’t wearing shorts, its a mini-dress with a point in the middle and at the sides. I actually love it! It’s completely out there and whacky but she looks beautiful and she pulls it off.

      Salma’s dress is right up there with Emily Blunt’s dress as worst of the night. It might even beat out Emily’s. Beyond hideous. D&G used to do good dresses once upon a time… what happened?? Everything they’ve done recently is awful.

      Reply
  5. Miranda says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Salma’s shoulder necklace thing would look so beautiful if it was paired with a simple, solid-color strapless dress. It’s WAY too much with all the flounces and sequins.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:09 am

    So is the rest of St Vincent’s ensemble draped over her shoulder? Also her stance is odd.

    Salma’s gown would have worked better if the fabric and cut had been less fussy. I don’t mind the jewel draping on the arm, but around the neck it is too much. If this had been a bold, darker color and not so flouncy, I think it really could have worked.

    Reply
  7. hey-ya says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:10 am

    …Whoopi was arguably worse but maybe she does well by even bothering to turn up..

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:10 am

    oh god for some reason I really like Salma’s dress, but thats probably because I would totally wear a quinceanera dress with a sh-t ton of costume jewelry and cosplay a Victorian ghost

    Reply
  9. Carol Hill says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:12 am

    The first thing I thought of was Queen Cersei Lannister in GoT. In the last season she kept wearing more “armor” often jeweled on her shoulders. By the last episode when she is the “Queen” her armor becomes real and her shoulders are armed. Maybe Salma needed to arm for the difficult tasks to come at the Oscars?

    Reply
  10. cara93 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Zoe kravitz wore that same black “dress” recently and also looked dumb. When not even Zoe can pull off a look you know it’s bad.

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Salma looks that a chandelier who decided to go to a party. There’s waayyyy to much going on there.

    Reply
  12. lower-case deb says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Salma’s dress honestly looked like one of those princess-doll thingies you put over the bog roll back in the 80s early 90s, complete with the plastic crystal things adorning it.

    Reply
  13. EMc says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Every pic of St Vincent names me think she’s doing wall sits…

    Reply
  14. Anare says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I kind of like Salma’s dress minus the rhinestone draping.

    Reply
  15. Cher says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Salma…WTH!!!

    Reply
  16. LeeB75 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:14 am

    When I look at Selma’s dress, I think of the costumes of the female ‘villains’ in Wild Wild West…The one woman’s name was Munitia and she had a jacket with the same kind of jewellery…

    Reply
  17. Beatrice says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:29 am

    If my husband was the billionaire owner of brands like Gucci, McQueen, Bottega, etc I would be the best dressed everywhere. Someone at Gucci must hate Salma to give her this horrible creation for an important red carpet event. She’s a beautiful woman with an enviable figure and still cannot pull off this dreadful look. Something seems off with her styling as well–it looks sort of Goth and unflattering with that frou frou frock.

    Reply
  18. smee says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:07 am

    St. V looks like the crotch on her leotard is sagging.

    How does Selma H look so great one time and so horrible the next? Does she use different stylists? Does she make the bad picks on her own? Why?!

    Reply
  19. Svea says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:20 am

    I am obviously not a fashion maven, but I liked the neckpiece and the color. When I saw it, my thought is she is going for a peasant/Frida look cuz of Harvey.

    Reply
  20. Svea says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I am obviously not a fashion maven, but I liked the neckpiece and the color. When I saw it, my thought is she is going for a peasant/Frida look cuz of Harvey. She is so thin now, her waistline is amazing.

    Reply
  21. Carmen says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Salma looks like she got hit by a Swarovski bomb.

    Reply
  22. The Original G says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Salma Hayek – Riverboat hostess.

    Reply
  23. Bridget says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:36 am

    I don’t get St Vincent. Why is her ‘thing’ not wearing pants?

    Reply
  24. Leni says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:38 am

    I think Salma looks lovely. I have a bit of an Arabic/Pakistani background and I love the colours and glitter. It looks like a party dress.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment