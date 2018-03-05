St. Vincent & Salma Hayek were the best ‘worst dressed’ of the Oscars

Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age, but I’ve gotten to the point where I genuinely appreciate it when someone wears something really strange or really, obviously hideous to the Oscars. These red carpets have become too homogenized, and they are an industry unto themselves. So it’s fun to see someone not take it so seriously. St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – was one of the Best Song performers. She walked the carpet in this Saint Laurent ensemble which… I mean, it’s terrible and stupid and off-the-wall, and that’s why I love it! She’s not there to win Best Dressed. Why not wear this dumb ensemble?
Salma Hayek was also one of the worst-dressed. I can’t decide if she chose this Gucci because she thought it was pretty, or if she chose it because she really didn’t give a f–k. I suspect it was a little bit of column A, a little bit of column B. This gown is terrible, it’s unflattering, it looked like a a senile grandmother decided to wear her granddaughter’s quinceanera dress with a sh-t ton of costume jewelry. And I sort of hate-respect the fact that Salma wore it.
Salma just has awful taste, consistently. I don’t expect better.
Ditto. It’s almost ridiculous at this point – this woman has direct access to the best of the best designer creations and a stellar figure – and that’s what she choses to wear?
YES, Tanguerita! Just popped in to say that, almost verbatim. I mean, she’s got it all but yet she showed up looking like her own grandma. Truly hideous.
Her taste seemed to dwindle as soon as she got with her husband, which is ironic since his company owns a lot of great fashion brands. Hayek’s early time on the scene involved some beautiful classic looks.
Salma looks almost pained/unhappy in these pictures. I wonder if she was registering that people were rolling their eyes at her dress.
Worst ambassador ever for a high-end label. I can’t even recall one other celebrity with her ability to consistently choose the worst possible look at any given occasion.
Salma rarely wears something I like so not surprised.
The other woman (who I don’t know at all) didn’t wear pants? So? Confused? I feel like that kind of weird look is better appreciated at the Grammys.
At least they tried something different, so props for that.
St. Vincent: I expected better from you, young lady. Shorts on the Oscar red carpet? Tsk tsk.
Salma: if she picked it because she didn’t give a flip, ha ha, well done. Although that lavender color is amazing.
Annie isn’t wearing shorts, its a mini-dress with a point in the middle and at the sides. I actually love it! It’s completely out there and whacky but she looks beautiful and she pulls it off.
Salma’s dress is right up there with Emily Blunt’s dress as worst of the night. It might even beat out Emily’s. Beyond hideous. D&G used to do good dresses once upon a time… what happened?? Everything they’ve done recently is awful.
Rihanna wore a dress similar to St.vincent’s for her 30th birthdays. I guess that cut at the hem is the new trend.
Salma’s shoulder necklace thing would look so beautiful if it was paired with a simple, solid-color strapless dress. It’s WAY too much with all the flounces and sequins.
I think both her and Ashley Judd ddecided to wear putple shades and Ashley looked amazing in that color. Selma’s dress is not bad from the waist up IMO
Yeah, the neck piece is exquisite. Too bad the dress underneath it looks like unicorn vomit.
The dress is awful, cheap looking and gaudy. Too young. My daughter wouldn’t have worn that to her prom.
Funny they are so rich the first thing i thought of was who lent her antique royal diamond shrug to Salma! Those look real (like something you see on victorian queens).
So is the rest of St Vincent’s ensemble draped over her shoulder? Also her stance is odd.
Salma’s gown would have worked better if the fabric and cut had been less fussy. I don’t mind the jewel draping on the arm, but around the neck it is too much. If this had been a bold, darker color and not so flouncy, I think it really could have worked.
That thing on St. Vincent’s shoulder is an emergency sack.
When her liquid courage runs out, and she no longer wants to be at the Oscars in only a corset, she can put it over her head and slink back outside.
grabbyhands, I was reminded of those easy-off warmup pants that basketball players wear — it’s like she ripped off her skirt and is carrying it in case she gets cold.
Ankhel, lol.
…Whoopi was arguably worse but maybe she does well by even bothering to turn up..
oh god for some reason I really like Salma’s dress, but thats probably because I would totally wear a quinceanera dress with a sh-t ton of costume jewelry and cosplay a Victorian ghost
LMAO
I don’t find most of the gowns that great. But Salma is so gorgeous and funny I don’t care what she wears. And that moment when she played to the actor wearing a monster mask sitting next to her was great.
Oh my gosh ,me too! I know the dress is weird, but I’m here for it. I thought she looked beautiful. But I’m a fan of Salma in general, and I like the outfits she chooses that most people here think are weird.
Hahah ME TOO. I’m so glad I’m not alone
The first thing I thought of was Queen Cersei Lannister in GoT. In the last season she kept wearing more “armor” often jeweled on her shoulders. By the last episode when she is the “Queen” her armor becomes real and her shoulders are armed. Maybe Salma needed to arm for the difficult tasks to come at the Oscars?
Zoe kravitz wore that same black “dress” recently and also looked dumb. When not even Zoe can pull off a look you know it’s bad.
Salma looks that a chandelier who decided to go to a party. There’s waayyyy to much going on there.
Salma’s dress honestly looked like one of those princess-doll thingies you put over the bog roll back in the 80s early 90s, complete with the plastic crystal things adorning it.
Every pic of St Vincent names me think she’s doing wall sits…
I know, what was that stance?
Yes, the shape of whatever it is she’s wearing maker her look like she’s about to sit down.
I kind of like Salma’s dress minus the rhinestone draping.
Salma…WTH!!!
When I look at Selma’s dress, I think of the costumes of the female ‘villains’ in Wild Wild West…The one woman’s name was Munitia and she had a jacket with the same kind of jewellery…
If my husband was the billionaire owner of brands like Gucci, McQueen, Bottega, etc I would be the best dressed everywhere. Someone at Gucci must hate Salma to give her this horrible creation for an important red carpet event. She’s a beautiful woman with an enviable figure and still cannot pull off this dreadful look. Something seems off with her styling as well–it looks sort of Goth and unflattering with that frou frou frock.
St. V looks like the crotch on her leotard is sagging.
How does Selma H look so great one time and so horrible the next? Does she use different stylists? Does she make the bad picks on her own? Why?!
I am obviously not a fashion maven, but I liked the neckpiece and the color. When I saw it, my thought is she is going for a peasant/Frida look cuz of Harvey.
I am obviously not a fashion maven, but I liked the neckpiece and the color. When I saw it, my thought is she is going for a peasant/Frida look cuz of Harvey. She is so thin now, her waistline is amazing.
Salma looks like she got hit by a Swarovski bomb.
Salma Hayek – Riverboat hostess.
I don’t get St Vincent. Why is her ‘thing’ not wearing pants?
I think Salma looks lovely. I have a bit of an Arabic/Pakistani background and I love the colours and glitter. It looks like a party dress.
