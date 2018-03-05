Gal Gadot in metallic Givenchy at the Oscars: boring or surprisingly great?

Gal Gadot, much like Tiffany Haddish, had a huge, breakout 2017 and her “reward” was a presenter’s gig at the Oscars. And like Tiffany, Gal Gadot brings joy. She was so happy to join Jimmy Kimmel in the group that surprised the theater full of regular people. She really just seemed happy to be there, and that’s always nice to see. Gal wore this Givenchy gown which… I actually like? A lot. And she did a big accessory too: a Tiffany’s Blue Book collection necklace made of aquamarines and diamonds. I’m really into this!
I mentioned this on Twitter, and I was surprised that other people had forgotten this too: Viola Davis won an Oscar last year. Remember that? It had completely escaped my memory. Viola attended the Oscars as the Best Supporting Actor presenter, and Viola “had fun” with her look. She wore a hot pink Michael Kors – I actually like the dress, I like the way it fits her body, and her figure is AMAZING. My problem is here is her styling – I don’t think she should have done the half-slicked-back hairstyle with this dress. The dress is a party. The hair doesn’t “match.” She should have just let her hair be big and bouncy and curly and she would have delivered some much-needed Diana Ross Realness.
Whoopi Goldberg was a mess – a glorious, fun mess. This ball gown is Christian Siriano. It’s a disaster, but still… I enjoyed this on her.
I hope Laurie Metcalf knows that we really did try to make her a bigger contender. She ended up losing every major award to Allison Janney, which I understand, but still: Metcalf was amazing in Lady Bird. Her gown here is Christian Siriano. Understated, age appropriate, flattering, nice.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I loved Gal! She looked beautiful and she was having so much fun, it was infectious. She was one of the bright spots of the night, for me at least.
I agree! She just has the it factor, she always seems so warm and powerful. Perfect casting for Wonder Woman. The dress was lovely too.
I totally agree. Not only she has a striking gorgeous face, but her charm and personality are so enchanting that her beauty is the second thing you notice!
Her dress is gorgeous. I’m a sucker for some sparkle. But I like that they kept it very straightforward and not fussy when they’re using that much bling. She looked amazing – and she looked so happy which is also nice to see.
Gal looked stellar, in every way. Love her.
I hated Viola’s dress. Which is weird because I normally love everything she wears. Even if the dress isn’t great, she elevates it. However… that pink dress… it has boob cups. No.
Yeah, the boob cups killed it for me.
I agree, I normally love everything she wears. This was a miss for me.
The boobage isn’t good on violas dress. Her breasts don’t fit the cups. Otherwise, I like that’s its a solid color, relatively simple dress. But the chest portion fits so poorly.
No to the cups. And, there’s something vaguely J-Lo about the whole thing, and that’s not for every woman.
Me too and I usually love her style. The color looked cheap on stage which was the final nail. I was lukewarm on the still photos. Gals necklace makes the dress. Whoopi … Well I don’t look to her for fashion. And she spoke to Ryan Seacrest.
I actually like all the looks here. Maybe it’s because this red carpet wasn’t that great. But yes, Viola! Serve up some melanin. She looks so good. The hair is a bit much, but not enough to overtake the rest of the look.
Gal Gadot’s dress is basically a gunmetal version of Emma Stone’s Oscar dress from last year. I’m not sure why Givenchy would do that…
Viola Davis LOOKED amazing but she couldn’t walk!! It was painful to watch.
Laurie Metcalf looked awesome. I’ve been so pleasantly surprised by her very cool styling this season. Aunt Jackie– who knew?!
My husband kept asking if Viola was injured because she really couldn’t walk!
Gal looked incredible. Love the dress, love the bling.
Whoopi was a mess but she’s whoopi so whatever. I still love her, lol.
I couldn’t love Gal any more.
I saw some snide remarks about Viola’s dress but I thought she looked amazing.
Shoot Whoopie in a dress!
I like that it is loud, go big or go home.
I love Gal!!
I like her dress and I REALLY like her beautiful diamond necklace. The subtle earrings compliment her necklace so overall, she looks very lovely. But I think her makeup is a little bit dark which makes her seem tired, I think a lighter shade of eyeshadow would go better with that shade of red lipstick. Her makeup artist should do a better job at concealing imperfections, what’s with the dark circles under her eyes?
I love Gal! One of my favorite moments was when the big group of celebrities were about to go sneak inside the theater and Mark Hamill was clearly having a fanboy moment over Gal Gadot. It was just precious!
I know right, if i were Mark i would do the same thing and with Emily Blunt and with Margot Robbie
Gal’s look is nice but way better in motion. Laurie looks lovely and the color was nice on her too.
Agreed about Viola. I would’ve loved her fro out
Loved Gal’s whole look.
Laurie’s dress was pretty but I hate beige/nude/washed out colors for awards shows.
I love Gal but normally hate her red carpet style. But this? Fantastic!
Wonder Woman met Luke Skywalker! Twitter will never recover!
I think Whoopi’s look is a refreshing change from her usual look for awards and I DONT think she is a mess!
I love that Gal’s dress is an offbeat gunmetal color and not silver.
Viola’s hot pink looks amazing.
And Laurie’s pearl white is somehow offbeat, too. I love it!
Loved Gal’s whole look.
Gal, along with the “senior ladies” (the term seems too staid for them) Moreno, Mirren, Fonda, and St. Marie were my favorite looks of the night.
Who is “we”?
Gal is so beautiful and I love her. Her eyes sparkle with joy, which is so lovely to see.
I like the dress, but don’t love it. I found it a bit boring, but that necklace is amazing!
The silhouette of Viola’s gown was so flattering. She looked very sexy. But the hot pink color on that material is not my favorite. Still, she looked great in it. It’s her hairstyle that isn’t flattering. It is too severe on the top, just parted and flat.
I loved Whoopi’s gown on her. She hates to wear dresses or gowns. This suited her personality. She looked like she was really loving it and comfortable in it, and it’s unique.
Laurie was incredible in Lady Bird, I don’t have words to describe her performance in the airport scene.
Am I really the only person who loved Whoopi’s dress? I want a calf-length, on-the-shoulder version with a big, foofy crinoline.
No! I like that she tried for once, and why not go big at the Oscars. Sure, it’s loud and a bit crazy, but a dress should suit its owner.
Gal is best dressed of the night for me!
Viola was a knockout, as was Gal.
I actually liked Whoopi’s outfit.
Gal Gadot looked great. Loved the dress. She had the sense to keep the silhouette simple and let the fabric and the accessories do all the work.
Laurie Metcalf looked great and that dress was perfection. Simple, understated and elegant, and it fit her like a glove.
Viola, Viola, Viola… girl, I love you but that dress falls into the category of unmitigated disaster. Pink Pepto-Bismol is not a good color on anyone. And Lord have mercy, that hairstyle… just a big fat NO. Total allover fail. You can do much, much better than that. You HAVE done better than that. Hoping last night was an aberration.
I thought Whoopi’s dress fit her personality — outsize and fun. She looked good in it.
Wow, Laurie looks gorgeous! I love that gown.
I like Gal’s too. Something about Viola’s look is off for me, though I’m not sure what. Maybe it’s just too pink, I’m not a big pink person.
