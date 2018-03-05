Gal Gadot in metallic Givenchy at the Oscars: boring or surprisingly great?

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

Gal Gadot, much like Tiffany Haddish, had a huge, breakout 2017 and her “reward” was a presenter’s gig at the Oscars. And like Tiffany, Gal Gadot brings joy. She was so happy to join Jimmy Kimmel in the group that surprised the theater full of regular people. She really just seemed happy to be there, and that’s always nice to see. Gal wore this Givenchy gown which… I actually like? A lot. And she did a big accessory too: a Tiffany’s Blue Book collection necklace made of aquamarines and diamonds. I’m really into this!

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

I mentioned this on Twitter, and I was surprised that other people had forgotten this too: Viola Davis won an Oscar last year. Remember that? It had completely escaped my memory. Viola attended the Oscars as the Best Supporting Actor presenter, and Viola “had fun” with her look. She wore a hot pink Michael Kors – I actually like the dress, I like the way it fits her body, and her figure is AMAZING. My problem is here is her styling – I don’t think she should have done the half-slicked-back hairstyle with this dress. The dress is a party. The hair doesn’t “match.” She should have just let her hair be big and bouncy and curly and she would have delivered some much-needed Diana Ross Realness.

The 90th Academy Awards arrivals

90th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Whoopi Goldberg was a mess – a glorious, fun mess. This ball gown is Christian Siriano. It’s a disaster, but still… I enjoyed this on her.

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

I hope Laurie Metcalf knows that we really did try to make her a bigger contender. She ended up losing every major award to Allison Janney, which I understand, but still: Metcalf was amazing in Lady Bird. Her gown here is Christian Siriano. Understated, age appropriate, flattering, nice.

The 90th Academy Awards arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

40 Responses to “Gal Gadot in metallic Givenchy at the Oscars: boring or surprisingly great?”

  1. EMc says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I loved Gal! She looked beautiful and she was having so much fun, it was infectious. She was one of the bright spots of the night, for me at least.

    Reply
  2. Rachel says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I hated Viola’s dress. Which is weird because I normally love everything she wears. Even if the dress isn’t great, she elevates it. However… that pink dress… it has boob cups. No.

    Reply
  3. HH says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I actually like all the looks here. Maybe it’s because this red carpet wasn’t that great. But yes, Viola! Serve up some melanin. She looks so good. The hair is a bit much, but not enough to overtake the rest of the look.

    Reply
  4. KatieBo says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Gal Gadot’s dress is basically a gunmetal version of Emma Stone’s Oscar dress from last year. I’m not sure why Givenchy would do that…

    Viola Davis LOOKED amazing but she couldn’t walk!! It was painful to watch.

    Laurie Metcalf looked awesome. I’ve been so pleasantly surprised by her very cool styling this season. Aunt Jackie– who knew?!

    Reply
  5. Becks says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Gal looked incredible. Love the dress, love the bling.

    Whoopi was a mess but she’s whoopi so whatever. I still love her, lol.

    Reply
  6. Darla says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I couldn’t love Gal any more.

    I saw some snide remarks about Viola’s dress but I thought she looked amazing.

    Reply
  7. Peg says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Shoot Whoopie in a dress!
    I like that it is loud, go big or go home.

    Reply
  8. Nicegirl says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I love Gal!!

    Reply
  9. Coraline says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I like her dress and I REALLY like her beautiful diamond necklace. The subtle earrings compliment her necklace so overall, she looks very lovely. But I think her makeup is a little bit dark which makes her seem tired, I think a lighter shade of eyeshadow would go better with that shade of red lipstick. Her makeup artist should do a better job at concealing imperfections, what’s with the dark circles under her eyes?

    Reply
  10. Grant says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I love Gal! One of my favorite moments was when the big group of celebrities were about to go sneak inside the theater and Mark Hamill was clearly having a fanboy moment over Gal Gadot. It was just precious!

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Gal’s look is nice but way better in motion. Laurie looks lovely and the color was nice on her too.
    Agreed about Viola. I would’ve loved her fro out

    Reply
  12. minx says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Loved Gal’s whole look.
    Laurie’s dress was pretty but I hate beige/nude/washed out colors for awards shows.

    Reply
  13. Mia4s says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I love Gal but normally hate her red carpet style. But this? Fantastic!

    Wonder Woman met Luke Skywalker! Twitter will never recover!

    Reply
  14. Her Higness says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I think Whoopi’s look is a refreshing change from her usual look for awards and I DONT think she is a mess!

    Reply
  15. Betsy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I love that Gal’s dress is an offbeat gunmetal color and not silver.
    Viola’s hot pink looks amazing.
    And Laurie’s pearl white is somehow offbeat, too. I love it!

    Reply
  16. paranormalgirl says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Loved Gal’s whole look.

    Reply
  17. tracking says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Gal, along with the “senior ladies” (the term seems too staid for them) Moreno, Mirren, Fonda, and St. Marie were my favorite looks of the night.

    Reply
  18. Tara Beth says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Who is “we”?

    Reply
  19. Moneypenny424 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Gal is so beautiful and I love her. Her eyes sparkle with joy, which is so lovely to see.

    I like the dress, but don’t love it. I found it a bit boring, but that necklace is amazing!

    Reply
  20. Jayna says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:35 am

    The silhouette of Viola’s gown was so flattering. She looked very sexy. But the hot pink color on that material is not my favorite. Still, she looked great in it. It’s her hairstyle that isn’t flattering. It is too severe on the top, just parted and flat.

    Reply
  21. Jayna says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I loved Whoopi’s gown on her. She hates to wear dresses or gowns. This suited her personality. She looked like she was really loving it and comfortable in it, and it’s unique.

    Reply
  22. Anne says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Laurie was incredible in Lady Bird, I don’t have words to describe her performance in the airport scene.

    Reply
  23. Elizabeth says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Am I really the only person who loved Whoopi’s dress? I want a calf-length, on-the-shoulder version with a big, foofy crinoline.

    Reply
  24. greys says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Gal is best dressed of the night for me!

    Reply
  25. AuroraBorealis says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Viola was a knockout, as was Gal. :-)

    I actually liked Whoopi’s outfit.

    Reply
  26. Carmen says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Gal Gadot looked great. Loved the dress. She had the sense to keep the silhouette simple and let the fabric and the accessories do all the work.

    Reply
  27. Carmen says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Laurie Metcalf looked great and that dress was perfection. Simple, understated and elegant, and it fit her like a glove.

    Viola, Viola, Viola… girl, I love you but that dress falls into the category of unmitigated disaster. Pink Pepto-Bismol is not a good color on anyone. And Lord have mercy, that hairstyle… just a big fat NO. Total allover fail. You can do much, much better than that. You HAVE done better than that. Hoping last night was an aberration.

    I thought Whoopi’s dress fit her personality — outsize and fun. She looked good in it.

    Reply
  28. lucy2 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Wow, Laurie looks gorgeous! I love that gown.
    I like Gal’s too. Something about Viola’s look is off for me, though I’m not sure what. Maybe it’s just too pink, I’m not a big pink person.

    Reply

