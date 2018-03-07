Gary Oldman’s son Gulliver defends his father from mom Donya’s abuse accusations

In the end, the trajectory of Gary Oldman’s Oscar win was strikingly similar to Casey Affleck’s Best Actor Oscar win. There had long been accusations about both men, and those accusations barely made a blip during the Oscar campaigns. For Oldman, his ex-wife had claimed – as they were divorcing – that he had been violent with her in front of their then-small children. He ended up with full custody of their two sons, and she (Donya Fiorentino) has barely seen her sons for most of her life. By her own admission, she struggled with drugs and alcohol through much of her adult life… as did Gary Oldman. Several weeks ago, she gave an interview to the Daily Mail where she reiterated her claim that Oldman was violent with her, and she took ownership of the fact that she was a drug abuser and far from a good mother.

Following the Oscars, Donya spoke to TMZ, saying: “Congratulations, Gary and congratulations to the Academy for awarding not one but two abusers with Oscars. I thought we had evolved. What happened to the #MeToo movement?” She was referring to Oldman and Kobe Bryant. In the wake of all of this drama – a drama where, it should be reiterated, Gary Oldman WON AN OSCAR – Oldman and Donya’s son Gulliver has chosen to release a statement, slamming the media and his mother:

Gulliver Oldman's statment about the totally false allegations against his father Gary Oldman. It saddens us he had to write this, but hopefully he'll be heard and understood.https://t.co/JKIDGiR793 pic.twitter.com/POJu8bUhTN — Gary Oldman Web 🌐 (@GaryOldmanWeb) March 5, 2018

I mean… of course it’s clear that Gulliver loves his father and hero-worships his father. It’s clear that Gary Oldman got clean and lives a much healthier life, and he did the work to be a better man and a better father for his children. Props to him for all of that, and Gulliver has every right to want to defend his beloved father.

…But Gulliver’s arguments are not-great. He wants to blame the media for, like, occasionally bringing up Donya’s accusations… when the mainstream media largely ignored Donya and, again, Gary Oldman tore through the awards season winning every major award for a sub-par performance in a sh-tty movie, regardless of Donya’s years-old accusations. Gulliver makes the argument that his dad never would have gotten custody if Oldman had been proven to be an abuser. Au contraire – powerful, wealthy, well-connected men consistently get joint or sole custody of their kids even with accusations or admissions of abuse. One example – out of many – is that Mel Gibson pled guilty to assaulting Oksana Grigorieva and he still had joint custody (and unsupervised visitation) with their daughter. Gary Oldman would know all about that, because he and Mel are friends and Oldman defended Gibson’s anti-Semitic hate speech just a few years ago. But I digress…

Why do I get the feeling that it’s not “enough” that Gary Oldman won the Oscar for that terrible film? For Gary and his sons, they wanted Oldman to win and then have everyone talk about how he’s the greatest man ever. That’s what’s pissing him off – the after-action conversation of “wow, the Academy is going to regret that one.”