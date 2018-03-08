Ashton Kutcher: My kids are not getting trust funds, I’ll give my money to charity

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis only rarely discuss their children and don’t give much information. Mila said last year that they didn’t want to raise a-holes. I guess that’s their parenting talking point, which isn’t a bad one. When Ashton was on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, he announced that his children, Wyatt, three and Dmitri, one, will not be receiving trust funds – to ensure they don’t become a-holes, I assume.
Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about how he and Mila Kunisare raising their two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri. The actor was a guest on pal Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and talked about teaching their kids to be “resourceful” and shared that they won’t be setting up a trust fund for them.
“…my kids are not getting like big…I’m not setting up a trust for them, we’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things,” Kutcher said. “And so if my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it but they’re not getting trusts. So hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had.”
Obviously, Ashton and Mila have money and live accordingly. By extension, the kids are enjoying the same lifestyle and will benefit from the people who run in their circles. I’m impressed with Ashton’s ideas about investing in his kids’ business plans if he felt they held merit. Not only do the kids have to earn it in a sense, if their business venture works out, Ashton’s investment will be returned to him. Ashton, as we know, is a very savvy investor. I’m sure his kids would get a slightly larger margin for error, but not much. This concept acknowledges that Wyatt and Dmitri will have advantages other kids don’t, but won’t have things handed to them.
Gordon Ramsey recently said something similar. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet both said they’re not leaving it all to the kids (to be fair, a ‘small portion’ of either of their fortunes is still more money than most of us ever see in a lifetime). Sting
plans on spending his cash and not leaving it to his kids.
While their children will surely have other advantages and may inherit their assets anyway, I like this approach. I am not opposed to inheritances, but have seen people be financially reckless while anticipating a windfall. It sounds like Ashton and Mila have a good idea, though. More importantly, it sounds like they are on the same page on this.
Whatever, butt-hole.
Why haven’t stories about inappropriate behavior about Ashton come forward?
IDK maybe he’s not as big an asshole as you think?
I’ve only heard of him cheating on Demi with randoms/strippers???
Why would they? Just because he cheated on Demi doesn’t mean he sexually harassed women in the workplace. They are two different things..
Do people with that much money actually do this or do they still end up giving $$ to their kids when they die??
Meh. I’ve never been even close to rich enough to consider this. But honestly, I think to put aside a “small” amount would be something to do. I can see not leaving EVERYTHING, but enough of an amount to give them a lift in life but not so much to make them never have to be careful with money or learn to budget.
I am all for not enabling more entitled humans but aren’t his kids going to be confused? I mean they are growing up in their big, safe houses, traveling around in luxury cars and jets when they feel about it, being in places where more people don’t know they exist beyond a picture at the internet. I don’t think money are evil. Having work ethic and decency are important. Is this the only way to get them?
It reminds me of the ‘Common people’ song from Pulp.
I think it can be done. They may live in a nice house, have luxury cars, etc………but when they are growing up they can do a lot of things to teach them the value of work/money. If they have a house cleaner, instruct the cleaner to not clean their rooms/bathrooms/play room. If they have a cook, then have their kids clean up after him or do dishes, etc. When they are older, have them cook basic recipes, etc. Only buy them presents on birthdays/christmas. Have them get a job when they are old enough or volunteer. As long as you aren’t giving your kid every single thing they want and/or a huge allowance just because you can………and explaining how you worked hard to earn the money/luxuries that you have now, I think they’ll be fine.
I’ve met plenty of super bratty kids who expect their parents to pay for everything even when they aren’t rich.
This actually sounds sensible. I’m sure their kids will be educated and started on their way in life, but they can’t expect a big payday at some point.
I appreciate the honesty from Sting – it made me laugh to see him saying “Yeah, we’re going to spend it all” in a list of celebrities who are donating their money.
