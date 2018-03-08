Charlize Theron’s mom buys marijuana edibles to help Charlize sleep

Charlize Theron stars in the ensemble comedy/drama Gringo, which is all about marijuana and the precarious legal/illegal quagmire that the marijuana industry now faces. Charlize seems to enjoy promoting this movie because it’s giving her a chance to talk about how much she used to love to wake-and-bake, and how she was a heavy pot-smoker for eight years of her adult life. Charlize was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and she once again talked about how she just had to stop smoking pot because her “chemistry” changed, but that now she does edibles for her insomnia. And her mom was the one to buy the edibles for her!
Charlize told Kimmel:
“I have really bad sleep [patterns] and so does my mom. We do take sleep medication and I was saying to her, ‘Maybe we should try a sleeping strain, something that could help us with sleep.’ I really thought I would be the responsible one to have to go and get that. Last week she showed up at my house, literally drove in her little tennis outfit and brought me a little container and just left it on my kitchen table. She was like, ‘So I got some blueberry covered chocolate ones but if you want it faster acting you should go for the mints those you suck and it works faster.’ I assumed because she was in a tennis outfit she had scored with one young tennis friend. Because she plays tennis with these really cool young girls.”
However, it wasn’t until the Los Angeles premiere of Gringo on Tuesday that Theron learned where her mom really got the edibles from.
“She said, ‘I went to the store by myself,’ ” Theron revealed, as marijuana is now legal in California. “I have this image of her in the store. She’s just not this kind of person and buying marijuana she had like a full experience.”
So how are their sleeping patterns now? “It totally works, it’s amazing,” she said of marijuana, adding of her mom as her “dealer”: “You can’t have her, she’s all mine.”
Charlize’s mom is so cool. I’m pretty sure that her mom either lives with her or lives, like, next door to Charlize, and now I can’t help but picture Charlize and her mom getting high together. Sigh… can anyone go into those pot dispensaries in California now? You don’t even need a prescription? You guys are so lucky.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Sleep is so precious, if this helps I’m all for it!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t she have at least one small child? My only concern is that if her mom just leaves candy edibles on the kitchen table for her to find, one of the kids could find it first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay. I am not a drug user, LOL, but I get migraines a few times a year. I also get small spells of insomnia and refuse to take drugs for it. I also have post pardon anxiety with both pregnancies. I swear my life isn’t miserable as this post seems(BAHAH), but we all have our issues and I just don’t want to take pills for every issue. My drug of choice is caffeine, always! Often don’t take medications/drugs because they don’t seem to work and the side effects suck ass. I do not live in Cali. I keep hearing about weed gummies and all the amazing ness of them for anxiety, migraines and now sleep issues. Why do I not live in Cali?!?!?!?! Cali people, can you really just walk in and buy them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
California here. Yes, you can just go in now, but it wasn’t terribly hard before. It was pretty easy to find a local doc to get your letter/certificate, but you did have to renew each year.
I’m pretty much a novice, have used for sleep a few times, with mixed results. The shops ARE really cool, the employees super helpful, and there is SO much to choose from. Sigh, I just wish it agreed with me more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes we can! You need to be entered into a database first where your drivers license is validated and you have to be 21.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just your ID and most don’t take credit card.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve tried once and that was on election Day when Bush won his 2nd term. It was supposed to be “try it, you gonna have a wild imagination but nothing dangerous and no you won’t sleep”..and I end up..sleeping for 9 hours.
2nd time and again “No this one won’t make you sleep. Just relax”. Beforehand we read some Sci-fi books to get us into vivid mode and Miss over here slept for another 9 hours..
That was my 2 experiences and I have to say It felt good to sleep like a dead volcano.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, you can just walk in and buy them. Before 2018, you would have needed a medical card (but those were easy to get).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Canada and recently got my weed card. When I went to meet the doctor the room was so packed the line-up was out the door. We now have Banook drops for mild pain and insomnia and a spray for the same. We order online and product is delivered right to our door. My sore back no longer keeps me awake all night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse