Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got pap’d on a 90-minute hike in Malibu this week

Taylor Swift leaves a gym in new York after a workout

Madame Performative Privacy is back, snake fam. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted by a paparazzo – one would assume – going on a hike in Malibu. I thought she was spending so much time undercover in London with Joe, doing Sunday roasts with the Alwyn family and only going out with various wigs? Guess not. I thought she was SO off-grid with him that she completely forgets to even hang out with her girl squad? Well, that one might be true? You can see the photos here at E! News:

According to a source – who is clearly the paparazzo, one would assume – Taylor and Joe were seen hiking on Wednesday, and the hike lasted about 90 minutes. Tay wore her gym clothes but Joe was in jeans. The source says:

“Taylor looked quite exhausted from the hike but she looked very close to Joe, holding on to his arm and holding hands. They seemed very at ease with each other and relaxed. It’s a very scenic hike where you can enjoy amazing views over the ocean. They hiked for a total of 90 minutes. They appeared very comfortable in one another’s company and seemed to be enjoying their time together – despite having a bodyguard following their every move. They were deep in conversation for most of the hike and their attention was focused solely on one another.”

The onlooker adds that Swift and Alwyn both appeared to be in a “good mood and seemed very relaxed.” It looks like Swift is also wearing her “J” initial necklace in the photos, which she references in her song, “Call It What You Want.”

Swift is gearing up for the release of her “Delicate” music video this weekend and her Reputation tour, which kicks off in May. Just last week, the singer confirmed that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining her on tour.

Ah, a little bit of promotion before the release of “Delicate.” Now I get it. From what I’ve seen, Reputation did make a big splash in its debut, but sales have been underwhelming long-term for a Taylor album. There really hasn’t been a big, iconic smash single, and I’m not sure what fans can expect from the Reputation tour other than price gouging. Maybe this little Malibu stroll was Tay’s way of ginning up some excitement?

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

46 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got pap’d on a 90-minute hike in Malibu this week”

  1. Lela says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:03 am

    They look like siblings

    Reply
  2. Peeking in says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Do the paps just hang out on hiking trails, now? 😏

    Reply
  3. Emilyv says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:05 am

    To be completely vain, it seems like she’s lost some of the weight she gained post receipts and Hiddlesbang

    Reply
  4. WingKingdom says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Joe appears to have Resting Bitch Face

    Reply
  5. Em says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Oh, come on now! “Dark jeans and your Nikes”??? She really made him wear that right before releasing the video for “Delicate”? :-) Just come out already.

    Reply
  6. Kita says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Interesting …. at Page Six, the source did not hold back: “The witness added, ‘The other thing that struck me is that they kind of look exactly like each other, which is weird.’”

    The article there must have not gone into enough details about how relaxed and happy they looked (which, in the photos, they absolutely do not), so this one is pepped up a bit?

    Reply
  7. SK says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:12 am

    is she wearing lipstick to go hiking or is the contrast/saturation just turned way way up?

    Reply
  8. TheBee's says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:12 am

    he looks like a crier…. like when he cant find the car keys there’s a full on river of tears.

    Reply
  9. DiligentDiva says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Delicate has a line about “dark jeans and your nikes, look at you” and people on tumblr (a site we know Taylor frequents) have pointed out that Joe never is seen wearing nikes. So that’s why he’s in dark jeans and nikes, she’s trying to make it seem like the song’s about him and not Karlie Kloss lol.

    Reply
  10. Linda says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:15 am

    In that e news picture they do look exactly like each other. Wow just wow. And they look miserable together. I hope I am right in believing her career is losing steam big time.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Dang, he’s hot. Also, I like her blue kicks. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  12. Babs says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:17 am

    So phony. My god. I can’t believe the lameness of it all.

    Reply
  13. Really says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:19 am

    She heard us talking.

    Reply
  14. browniecakes says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:21 am

    But she is so private, how did this happen?! (LOL)

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:29 am

    She’s trimmed down. She looks good. The couple is boring, because we don’t really know anything about him, which is a good thing for him.

    You know who I found interesting that were papped out on a walk together at a park in California a month ago or so? Isla Fisher and Amal Clooney. I didn’t know they were friends.

    Reply
  16. Bee says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I’ve yet to see a picture of this guy where he doesn’t look like he’s been hit in the face with a frying pan.

    Reply
  17. Nicole says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:32 am

    So private lol

    Reply
  18. Liberty says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:33 am

    He has “why did I think this contract was a good thing?” face.

    She has “hmm, people love Meghan and Harry, so…..” arm hand.

    Reply
  19. Shannon says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Total PR stunt. I’m not hating, I mean I guess that’s just how it goes. But it’s so obvious – there’s no way I think paparazzi were just hanging out near a hiking trail. You can get papped better than that, c’mon girl, I thought your game was better lol, maybe she’s losing her mojo. Also, wow, this dude looks miserable in every picture I see of him. How can you be an actor if you don’t even know how to smile?

    Reply
  20. JennyJazzhands says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I legitimately forgot she had music out.

    Reply
  21. Saks says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:52 am

    For a planned PR stunt, you would think they’d try to look happier and the handhold is just weird

    Reply
  22. MellyMel says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:13 am

    What is romantic about this hike E! News??

    Reply
  23. Hazel says:
    March 9, 2018 at 11:24 am

    So, is there just the one hiking trail in LA? Why do we get all these pap shots of celebs hiking? The trail always looks the same.

    Reply
  24. Laura Dawe says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    I love Taylor Swift and I love the song “Delicate”. I realize she isn’t popular or well-liked on this site, but I have always appreciated her for her ability to refrain from doing drugs, being a drunk and/or a general mess like so many younger celebrities. Is she perfect? Of course not. But she does seem to be a decent, hard working and talented woman who wants the same things we all want in life: stability, security, love.

    Reply
  25. Maum says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Oooh they got matching hair colour. How cute.

    Reply

