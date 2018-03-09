Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got pap’d on a 90-minute hike in Malibu this week

Madame Performative Privacy is back, snake fam. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted by a paparazzo – one would assume – going on a hike in Malibu. I thought she was spending so much time undercover in London with Joe, doing Sunday roasts with the Alwyn family and only going out with various wigs? Guess not. I thought she was SO off-grid with him that she completely forgets to even hang out with her girl squad? Well, that one might be true? You can see the photos here at E! News:
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn went into the woods for a romantic Malibu hike: https://t.co/5OC2WEszjs pic.twitter.com/ZcKQtOmOF2
— E! News (@enews) March 8, 2018
According to a source – who is clearly the paparazzo, one would assume – Taylor and Joe were seen hiking on Wednesday, and the hike lasted about 90 minutes. Tay wore her gym clothes but Joe was in jeans. The source says:
“Taylor looked quite exhausted from the hike but she looked very close to Joe, holding on to his arm and holding hands. They seemed very at ease with each other and relaxed. It’s a very scenic hike where you can enjoy amazing views over the ocean. They hiked for a total of 90 minutes. They appeared very comfortable in one another’s company and seemed to be enjoying their time together – despite having a bodyguard following their every move. They were deep in conversation for most of the hike and their attention was focused solely on one another.”
The onlooker adds that Swift and Alwyn both appeared to be in a “good mood and seemed very relaxed.” It looks like Swift is also wearing her “J” initial necklace in the photos, which she references in her song, “Call It What You Want.”
Swift is gearing up for the release of her “Delicate” music video this weekend and her Reputation tour, which kicks off in May. Just last week, the singer confirmed that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining her on tour.
Ah, a little bit of promotion before the release of “Delicate.” Now I get it. From what I’ve seen, Reputation did make a big splash in its debut, but sales have been underwhelming long-term for a Taylor album. There really hasn’t been a big, iconic smash single, and I’m not sure what fans can expect from the Reputation tour other than price gouging. Maybe this little Malibu stroll was Tay’s way of ginning up some excitement?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
They look like siblings
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do the paps just hang out on hiking trails, now? 😏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be completely vain, it seems like she’s lost some of the weight she gained post receipts and Hiddlesbang
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really, she looks as wide as Alwyn in that Twitter picture. To me, her weight hasn’t changed since that Jingle Ball performance last year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She actually looks like she gained some more weight to me in the hiking pictures on Twitter (I think the top and last pictures here are old). which is fine. It’s harder to keep off weight when you get closer to 30 and her parents are both quite large if I remember right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joe appears to have Resting Bitch Face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s strange that he never smiles or laughs when he’s with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just coming here to ask, has anyone ever seen him smile?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was funny they said “they looked comfortable and at ease with each other” in the link, I had to check the pictures out and she looks like she’s dying from heat exhaustion and he’s seriously scowling in every picture lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, come on now! “Dark jeans and your Nikes”??? She really made him wear that right before releasing the video for “Delicate”? Just come out already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHAHA I was totally coming to say that…..ridic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knoooooow. SO FAKE. Does she just not learn from her PR lessons?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes exactly!! A friend saw this and was confused why he was hiking in jeans. I guess TS-branding trumps comfort. Performative privacy is spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting …. at Page Six, the source did not hold back: “The witness added, ‘The other thing that struck me is that they kind of look exactly like each other, which is weird.’”
The article there must have not gone into enough details about how relaxed and happy they looked (which, in the photos, they absolutely do not), so this one is pepped up a bit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is she wearing lipstick to go hiking or is the contrast/saturation just turned way way up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he looks like a crier…. like when he cant find the car keys there’s a full on river of tears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO! I couldn’t put my finger on what was bugging me about him. I think you nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Delicate has a line about “dark jeans and your nikes, look at you” and people on tumblr (a site we know Taylor frequents) have pointed out that Joe never is seen wearing nikes. So that’s why he’s in dark jeans and nikes, she’s trying to make it seem like the song’s about him and not Karlie Kloss lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she drop hints about Karlie only to then get a fake boyfriend and make him wear nikes?
If she was trying to hide a relationship with a woman she wouldn’t be dropping obvious hints, that story doesn’t make sense to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are theories about a lot of her lyrics, that’s how she sells the songs to her fanbase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also Karlie was a Nike model/brand ambassador when she and Taylor met.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In that e news picture they do look exactly like each other. Wow just wow. And they look miserable together. I hope I am right in believing her career is losing steam big time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dang, he’s hot. Also, I like her blue kicks. That’s all I’ve got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t make up my mind if I find him hot or not lol. In some pictures he looks really attractive but in most he appears so meh to me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So phony. My god. I can’t believe the lameness of it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She heard us talking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she is so private, how did this happen?! (LOL)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s trimmed down. She looks good. The couple is boring, because we don’t really know anything about him, which is a good thing for him.
You know who I found interesting that were papped out on a walk together at a park in California a month ago or so? Isla Fisher and Amal Clooney. I didn’t know they were friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pics here are old I believe, she doesn’t look that trim in the 2nd photo here:
http://m.eonline.com/news/919365/taylor-swift-holds-joe-alwyn-close-during-rare-outing-in-malibu
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isla and Amal would be a couple of women I’d want to eavesdrop on conversations of. So cool that they’re friends!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve yet to see a picture of this guy where he doesn’t look like he’s been hit in the face with a frying pan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg I just laughed so hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG totally!!! I don’t get the ‘gorgeous Joe’ thing, like at all…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So private lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has “why did I think this contract was a good thing?” face.
She has “hmm, people love Meghan and Harry, so…..” arm hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Total PR stunt. I’m not hating, I mean I guess that’s just how it goes. But it’s so obvious – there’s no way I think paparazzi were just hanging out near a hiking trail. You can get papped better than that, c’mon girl, I thought your game was better lol, maybe she’s losing her mojo. Also, wow, this dude looks miserable in every picture I see of him. How can you be an actor if you don’t even know how to smile?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I legitimately forgot she had music out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a planned PR stunt, you would think they’d try to look happier and the handhold is just weird
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The handhold is so weird. He is holding out on that handhold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is romantic about this hike E! News??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t blame E! News. Taylor’s publicist probably sent the copy for the story over before anyone had seen the photos. I’m sure the web intern at E! just uploaded it without changing anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, is there just the one hiking trail in LA? Why do we get all these pap shots of celebs hiking? The trail always looks the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Taylor Swift and I love the song “Delicate”. I realize she isn’t popular or well-liked on this site, but I have always appreciated her for her ability to refrain from doing drugs, being a drunk and/or a general mess like so many younger celebrities. Is she perfect? Of course not. But she does seem to be a decent, hard working and talented woman who wants the same things we all want in life: stability, security, love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooh they got matching hair colour. How cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse