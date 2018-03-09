Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got pap’d on a 90-minute hike in Malibu this week

Madame Performative Privacy is back, snake fam. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted by a paparazzo – one would assume – going on a hike in Malibu. I thought she was spending so much time undercover in London with Joe, doing Sunday roasts with the Alwyn family and only going out with various wigs? Guess not. I thought she was SO off-grid with him that she completely forgets to even hang out with her girl squad? Well, that one might be true? You can see the photos here at E! News:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn went into the woods for a romantic Malibu hike: https://t.co/5OC2WEszjs pic.twitter.com/ZcKQtOmOF2 — E! News (@enews) March 8, 2018

According to a source – who is clearly the paparazzo, one would assume – Taylor and Joe were seen hiking on Wednesday, and the hike lasted about 90 minutes. Tay wore her gym clothes but Joe was in jeans. The source says:

“Taylor looked quite exhausted from the hike but she looked very close to Joe, holding on to his arm and holding hands. They seemed very at ease with each other and relaxed. It’s a very scenic hike where you can enjoy amazing views over the ocean. They hiked for a total of 90 minutes. They appeared very comfortable in one another’s company and seemed to be enjoying their time together – despite having a bodyguard following their every move. They were deep in conversation for most of the hike and their attention was focused solely on one another.” The onlooker adds that Swift and Alwyn both appeared to be in a “good mood and seemed very relaxed.” It looks like Swift is also wearing her “J” initial necklace in the photos, which she references in her song, “Call It What You Want.” Swift is gearing up for the release of her “Delicate” music video this weekend and her Reputation tour, which kicks off in May. Just last week, the singer confirmed that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining her on tour.

Ah, a little bit of promotion before the release of “Delicate.” Now I get it. From what I’ve seen, Reputation did make a big splash in its debut, but sales have been underwhelming long-term for a Taylor album. There really hasn’t been a big, iconic smash single, and I’m not sure what fans can expect from the Reputation tour other than price gouging. Maybe this little Malibu stroll was Tay’s way of ginning up some excitement?