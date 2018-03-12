Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection slogan is ‘Keep America Great,’ great = white

I’ve been going through another phase where I “hibernate” from politics. These phases coincide with awards seasons and tennis seasons. Who has time to watch the news when Indian Wells is happening? So over the weekend, I was like “why in the world is ‘Keep America Great’ trending?” As it turns out, we no longer live in a nation full of MAGA dumbasses. We now live in a nation full of KAG dumbasses. Donald Trump has announced his 2020 re-election slogan: Keep America Great. Because America is great NOW that a white supremacist is dictator. It wasn’t great before, when a black man was the twice-duly-elected president.

President Donald Trump got business out of the way quickly Saturday night – urging voters to elect Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone, who’s locked in an unexpectedly tough special election battle in Pennsylvania – before turning to the main subject of the night: himself. Returning to top campaign form, Trump made fun of Washington and congratulated himself for maintaining his iconoclastic style in office, despite critics who have called for him to take his job more seriously—including in a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal called out by Trump. “I’m very presidential,” he said at one point, lowering his voice and standing artificially straight as he mocked usual political addresses. “Don’t forget, this got us elected,” he went on, relaxing into his conversational, riffy style. “If I came like a stiff, you guys wouldn’t come here tonight.” The crowd, in an airplane hangar, cheered. One person shouted: “You’re one of us!” Trump touted his tax reform plan, his new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and his newly announced plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while slamming the news media – including calling NBC host Chuck Todd a “son of a bitch.” The president also talked about his desire to impose capital punishment on drug dealers, describing a discussion with Singapore’s president about that country’s hardline approach. He also talked about the size of the crowd, thanking the fire marshal—a vintage campaign line—and recounted how Pennsylvania sealed his 2016 victory. He also unveiled his own new slogan for the 2020 campaign: “Keep America Great!” “Is there anything more fun than a Trump rally?” he asked at one point.

Is there anything more terrifying than a Trump rally? The people are out there in our country. They are our neighbors and coworkers and family members. And they believe every word this jackass says. They truly believe that Donald Trump has made America great again and now they (they = white men) need to KEEP America Great (great = white). In any case, this is just an FYI. It used to be that the acronym “MAGA” was a good enough indicator that you should completely avoid a certain person, whether they were wearing the MAGA hat or they had MAGA in their Twitter handle. Now you can be on the lookout for KAG. “KAG” is the sound Donald Bigly makes when his dentures fall out.