Khloe Kardashian’s pink baby shower was sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry

I honestly don’t know all of the rules about baby showers and who can and should have a baby shower and all of that. Some commenters seem to judge women for having baby showers for their second, third or fourth pregnancies, especially if they’re asking for or expecting gifts. I think in the rarefied air of Hollywood and general celebrity-dom, baby showers are just an excuse for another party, this time with a stricter theme and special coverage by People Magazine.
All of which to say, Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower happened over the weekend. This is her first baby, so it’s cool, right? I’m fine with Khloe being super-excited about her first pregnancy and all of that. But… Khloe is really rich? Why did her baby shower need to be sponsored by Amazon, and why did she have some kind of long-ass baby shower registry on Amazon?
Showered with love! Khloé Kardashian followed in her sisters’ footsteps and threw an extravagant (and super pink) baby shower on Saturday to celebrate her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The 33-year-old reality star was “beaming” during the shower sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE. The insider adds that Khloé repeatedly gushed over the ornate decorations.
“The shower was very over-the-top, but absolutely stunning. It was like a pink dream. There were pink flowers, including roses, everywhere!” the source says. “As guests entered the ballroom, they were greeted by gorgeous, hanging flower decorations. There were lots and lots of pink balloons. Pink lights also gave the shower a very romantic feeling.”
In addition to a pink neon sign that read “Baby Thompson” and an enormous elephant topiary, the source says every plate setting was decorated with a mini giraffe.
“Everywhere you looked, the attention to details was very impressive. It was truly the most special and fun shower.”
The staple of any Kardashian party, a photo booth, was also a highlight of the bash. The black and white photos came out with “Baby Thompson” and a heart print on the bottom.
Okay, so People doesn’t say much about the gifts. Did she get gifts? In the photos of guests arriving to the hotel, few people were carrying gifts. So this was not really a traditional baby shower – it was a baby-themed party sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry with lots of pink decorations. As I was looking around, I did see that TMZ reported that Khloe is actually registered at other stores – her registry at Couture Kids is worth $90,000 alone. So… yeah. I don’t know. Congrats to Khloe, I guess. She didn’t have to pay for her baby shower AND people are probably sending her thousands of dollars’ worth of baby gifts.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.
What did Khloe do to her face? She is looking more like Kim in that photo with Kourtney! I thought that was Kim for a moment!
Kourtney on the other hand looks good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of all the Kardashian/Jenner spawn, I agree that Kourtney looks the best. She is the oldest and probably has had the least amount of spackling done and looks the best imo. An enormous pink elephant, come on Khloe isn’t that bad, lol. Thanks Tristan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have all ruined their good looks with plastic surgery, except for Kourtney. I really, really hope Kim keeps Nori away from the surgeons because that child’s face is perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t be remotely surprised if any or all of them alter their children’s appearance surgically. They all have, the mother has, the grandmother has, Kanye’s mother died shortly after surgery. It’s in their blood. I guess what those of us outside of their insanity circle could hope for is that at least she waits till her kid is 18 and can make her own decisions, not that she would be swayed by the family or anything. Beyond sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Photoshop…if you see pics of her out around her face looks semi normal, it doesn’t look like it does in these pics she releases. And I guess part of it is the insane amount of make up she wears
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she was the one who wrote that disgusting and ridiculous article about how to look great in photos…! Can they not see that the oldest sister – the one who’s had the least amount of cosmetic/surgical/injectible nterference – is the sister who looks better than all of them, and even younger than the youngest sister? Kourtney’s har, wig or natural, looks really good at that length. Kris, as always, looks like the Keeper of the Krypt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Extensive photoshop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On top of her 4,183th facial surgery. It won’t s top, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RBC, I hear you. She is obsessed with her looks to an unhealthy degree as I can see it. She was always called out for being the least attractive sister (although I really liked her and didn’t find any issues with her looks…she seemed real) and now its like shes trying so hard it’s too, too much. These women are on constantly, posing and taking pictures which is literally their only job. That kind of life really messes with ones perception and character.
Aaaaaaaand of course she got a bunch of free stuff and a hook up with Amazon. I’m trying to accept the idea that people who can afford everything pay for nothing, but I just can’t. If I were her, I honestly would donate everything she doesn’t need. Lots of infants don’t even have a proper car seat or crib. I know that the Kardashians never donate without getting more in return which is one thing that bugs me about them most. Otherwise, live and let live and do you. Sure. But stinginess and indifference are my least favorite qualities in a person.
A Buddhist would say they should be very careful what they put in to this life because the next one may be less…snapchatty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they literally can’t look past theirselves to think about other people struggling. If I was rolling in money like they are id be donating to babies that need formula, and clothes, and important things, not spending thousands of dollars and useless overpriced crap
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe this family because they are useless, self-centered consumers who have no talent or redeeming qualities. They are all about plastic surgery, selfies and buying sh*t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jameela Jamil called Khloe OUT on Twitter for her IG post on “how to look thin AF”. It was amazing – I wish more people would speak out against these women and the damage they are doing to young women who admire them. They are NOT harmless – that is evident by the amount of people contoured beyond recognition and posing naked all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PSL,
I’m so happy you brought this up because that’s all I wanted to talk about in regards to Khloé. “5 Hacks to Look Thin AF in Your Pics.” She and her engineered a$$ can f*ck right off a cliff as far as I’m concerned. Screw that. It’s 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once again, I agree with you, minx, along with everyone else.
We hadn’t had a baby in our family for so long, but my beautiful little grandson will turn one next week. My DIL had a baby shower, when the guests brought necessary items – cot linen, nappies, clothing in various sizes, lots of lotions, shampoos, wipes etc., along with rattles, toys etc. During the course of the year (and Christmas!) he received lots of other gifts, too. For example, if I’ve seen things, I bought them, either to use immediately or to put away for the future. I’m sure our family is like most others – liking some little luxuries and fun things, but for the monst part, living a relatively humble life.
The thing is, how much stuff does a baby need? For the first few months, they couldn’t care less, as long as they are fed, have a clean bum, sleep a lot, get lots of love and cuddles… Later, sure, they play with toys or whatever. Our little lad loves the spatula, pots and pans, boxes, keys – like just about every other baby. My son plays a lot of instruments, so baby gets to jam with hm on the bongos or xylophone. And when his clothes get dirty, we wash them carefully. He doesn’t care what he wears, as long as he is comfortable. Do the Ks wash clothes, or just wear them once and then chuck them out? Even with a huge house, where do they store everything? Do they “archive” all their goodies? My son and DIL have already put things away that baby has grown out of or no longer uses. If they have another child, they’ll be re-used. If not, they’ll be donated or otherwise passed on.
I find the K’s blatant acquisitiveness, avirice, materialism and consumerism utterly obscene and repulsive, just like they are. To know there are children with barely enough to eat, let alone have loads of unnecessary clothing and toys, living almost on their doorstep, and they flaunt their good fortune so brazenly, without the slightest whiff of humility is truly sickening. I wish there was another global financial crisis that would affect only them and the trumps. Ugh and Aaaarggh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annakist, spot on!! These people have ZERO shame and thought of anything other than “the best” and making sure it’s documented on social media. Waste of skin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
$90 000 baby registry .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like she sawed off part of her jaw and most of her nose is missing. But, now it doesnt match the rest of her face so well. Looks like literally some of it is missing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chin implant and new nose, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she is unrecognizable at this point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the khameleon in the family. Never looks the same way twice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JFC, her face! She looks like a Mass effect character! (It’s a video game series)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. This is the most accurate description of her “look” yet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! This comment just made my day. Surely you mean a character from Mass Effect: Andromeda😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Kylie in her dressing gown?? That doesn’t even look like a “dress.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I saw that and thought “wait, was there a pyjama theme?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same – couldn’t be bothered getting dressed Kylie???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Kourtney couldn’t be bothered with pants, so why not.
None of them looks like they are going to the same event. Kris looks INSANE. You can’t do J-Lo cosplay when you are Ursula on dry land. Kendall is styled like a 65 year old rural accountant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One should not throw one’s own shower. Really tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t pay a dime and knowing her family, they care more about free than tacky.
Oy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They know nothing else BUT tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So is this a free baby shower from a company. Way to go…. give people who can afford anything free gifts in exchange for advertising aimed at hard working or poor people who are living paycheck to paycheck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That being said. Amazon registries are my least favourite to use when buying. #TheyNeedTheAd
The shipping alone costs more than their competitors (I’m not prime) and they’re a jumble and have barely any organization when you’re looking through it. Baby and wedding registries. Just my $.02
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you use Amazon a lot getting Prime is well worth it. You could have others help with the fee and let them use the account. I use my daughter’s account and don’t pay shipping unless absolutely necessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I buy enough from Amazon (no car, hard to even get out of the house sometimes) that when they offered me 5% rebate instead of 3% on the Amazon credit card – I realized that actually paid for Prime. I wanted to try their streaming service anyway (recently cut the cord). I was surprised to find that the “free shipping” was actually useful. I can now just order a lot of things when I need them rather than waiting to get up to the free shipping threshold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also have to chime in here and praise Prime. I don’t have the time or inclination to shop at stores, and Prime makes everything so easy…. makeup, clothes, household items–click, get free shipping and it’s here in two days. Prime video is also great– I’ll always be grateful for finding “Catastrophe” and “Mrs. Meisel.” The $99 yearly cost has been worth it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel sad for their babies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m trying to figure out the dress code for this party. It looks like clothing required until you see that Kylie wore a robe. And then Kourtney is missing pants and hands (because the jacket is so big).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who’s face is that????
If I were that wealthy, I would have a baby shower for my first to celebrate with friends and family, but I would use it as an opportunity to raise money or get donated items for charity. Registering for gifts when you’re a multimillionaire is a little picky, especially since you know people send gifts no matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What. Is. That. Face?!?! Oh my lord.
My sisters surprised me with a mini baby shower for my second baby, my first girl. I swear all of our friends and family just really wanted to but little baby girl dresses haha. But it was really special to celebrate my baby girl on the way. It’s a nice event, so I’m happy for Khloe. Even though her face has jumped the shark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter’s best friend who lives in Detroit was registered on Amazon. Her family lives here and had a baby shower here. By having the registry on Amazon the gifts could be shipped to her house as she flew here and taking large gifts back would have been expensive. Any gifts shipped to her house were mentioned when she opened gifts. That being said, this is the Kardashians. Doesn’t surprise me that Amazon sponsored the shower. People has become their magazine that constantly reports on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People magazine lost credibility when they defended Tom Cruise and the Duggars, ugh. Haven’t bought People in ages, probably won’t ever again. It’s too expensive besides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Duggars did it for me, I stopped reading People and never looked back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t read People in forever. On my phone it gives me articles I might be interested in and at least once a day there is at least one People article on the Kardashians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s totally not pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think so, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Agreed!!! Fake bump
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, there’s a blind item about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with you. That’s a fake looking bump and if anything, her face is thinner with no signs of swelling anywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s photo-shopped to the absolute hilt, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agreed ! No swelled ankles or bloated face. She’s faking it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. She is not pregnant. Tight clothes. No sign of any kind of a belly button. She always has her hand there to hold up the fake baby in case it slips. Her face has gotten thinner. No change in her boobs. Just fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This picture I saw was of her in that skin tight dress and it looked like she was wearing a fake boob/belly combo. Perfectly smooth breasts and tummy, nothing that looked realistic at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hence the flying to Japan at over 8 months pregnant and not changing her workouts at all. Everyone is different, but I’ve never seem a pregnant woman whose face looked thinner at the end of a pregnancy, than it did before she was pregnant and whose breasts stayed the exact same size. This entire family are so completely fake in every way. I feel sorry for the children. They won’t even look like their own parents because they’ve all had so much plastic surgery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys…don’t make me defend Khloe. My face doesn’t swell with pregnancy. Neither do my legs or feet or hands or whatever. I actually lost 20 lbs in the beginning of my first pregnancy from HG. My bellybutton doesn’t pop out during pregnancy (but it doesn’t after). Ugh. UGH. And I flew to Israel at 7 months. UGHHHHHHHHHHHHH STOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Dee
YOU WERE NEVER REALLY PREGNANT!!!
J/K. I agree with you. My mom says pregnancy is the best diet she’s ever been on, because she would vomit 2x a day and lost weight. I do think I look better pregnant, because my abs are “hard” and my stomach makes everything else look small.
I’m 36 weeks pregnant and sometimes I think my belly looks like Beyonce’s “pillow” pregnancy. Every woman looks different!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t lie about everything though. You are not vapid and shallow.
Khloe is faking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I didn’t swell. My bellybutton never popped out, just got flat. Until 9+ months my face was the same. I gained 26lbs in total in 41 weeks, and it was all belly with a girl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand how the men that they have been with find them attractive (kim, Khloe,and Kylie oh and plus the mom ) because they are fake.Do they realize the children that they have are still going to carry there genes no matter how much they try to change or inflate themselves and there children will look similar to there previous selves. What will they say to there children then? it’ll be like looking in the mirror only they won’t recognize themselves because they have altered themselves so much. And to the men i just wanna know what’s it like waking up to someone plastic every morning? I never hear anything about the k clan doing anything good for anyone else. I don’t envy any of them and they all only got this far from there looks (oh I’m sorry there altered looks) which is not originally there’s. Its sad because they have daughters who will one day ask them. How come they look like that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Dee I would agree with you except, she is wearing a duster or similar every time she is out because that bump isn’t going to look right from every angle. I just don’t understand why she can’t be honest about this. Oh hang on… Kar..dashian… that’s right, professional liars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DEE….I feel the same and had the same experience as you. No swelling, no belly button popped out. I also had HG and lost so much weight I never actually gained the entire pregnancy. I was only a tiny bump. No stretch marks even. My boobs got so huge that it made my bump look even smaller. I was accused of not feeding my unborn baby like I was watching my calories…and I wasn’t. Guys I can’t believe you think she’s faking it because she looks decent. LOL She’s tall!!!!! So much room for that baby to spread out and it’s easier to hide weight. She works out nonstop so of course her doctor approved it. You can’t start a new routine while pregnant but if it’s something you always do they WANT you to continue! Just drink loads of water and listen to your body. I mean, I would be so upset if someone tried telling me I wasn’t pregnant. Idk. Just feels wrong. I mean she didn’t pull a Beyoncé and have her bump FALL OFF while on live television!!!! I watched that video so many times…it was insane to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no feeling toward this family but I must say this is quite tacky. You are of means, she should have matched what she was given and donated to a mothers shelter or something. Having Amazon foot the bill is in poor taste, considering how much they are claiming it cost. Poor taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aren’t the Kardashians all about poor taste? It’s what they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face has never been super thin as far as shape face. She’s heavily pregnant, but all of a sudden her face is thin? Come on. She must be photoshopping her photos released. Lookswise, it’s like she’s trying to become a Kim clone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have now seen the theory that Khloé isn’t pregnant floated around on more than one site. Can anyone convince me that she’s not just photoshopping her face to be slimmer because she has no self esteem instead of faking her pregnancy? Lol cause I think she’s just photoshopping the heck out of her self
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s all photoshop because her self esteem is in the toilet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something nice: I really like her with blonde hair. Suits here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she really pregnant? I’m asking seriously, because she doesn’t show the normal signs of pregnancy…and I know there are Blind items out there about all of this being fake…anyone have any insight?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, no way is she pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This family is soooo overexposed. I am beyond sick of hearing about their “ accomplishments”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does this classless grifter need a “sponsored” baby shower? I’m sure she can buy her own diapers. Can this tacky family just go away? Do they ever do anything to benefit anyone besides themselves? Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only was this baby shower sponsored, but if E cameras were there to film for their show, she actually got PAID to be there !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only one that I can say something nice about is Kendall. She seems like a person but she is exceptionally dumb (see still hard to find nice to say). She is well liked on the modeling circuit. As for 90K baby registries and parties covered by Amazon. Extraordinarily bad taste. It is amazing that so many can be so ridiculously vapid.
Major photoshop. All of them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHAT is Kendall wearing??? The pants make her look so flat and wiiiiide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but she’s wearing pants, unlike everyone other than Kris. These people went out and forgot to cover their bottoms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder who would genuinely weep for this clan if their private jet went down and all of them were simultaneously killed, besides agents, managers, paid “friends”, etc. I can’t even name a charity that any one of them supports. Their gravestones should read “Represented greed, self-indulgence, narcissism, and the almighty dollar. Will be missed by all their parasitic employees.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao. I believe Pmk would go for it. A very Kardashian Plane Krash. After all with all the new girl babies to exploit she’d be fine. Odious woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the 1st time ever, Kylie looks genuinely happy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kylie appears to be wearing some satin robe? And Kendall is wearing one of Caitlyn’s old suits. I do not get these people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Babyshowers make me uneasy. Have a healthy baby first, then celebrate. But that’s just my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was the same, I didn’t want baby showers for that reason. After my kids were born people would then visit and bring them gifts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With my first, my ex’s side of the family planned a baby shower and I broke water and had the baby before they could have it (was 16 days early). It had to be rescheduled. At the time I didn’t know boy or girl so it was really great to have it afterwards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THAT IS THE FAKEST MOST RIDICULOUS NOSE I HAVE EVER SEEN
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendull looks like a 1940′s vagabond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like to know what happened to Kourtney’s face?? Because she didn’t look like that six months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is kourtney morphing into Michael Jackson in the top pic? Wtf happened to khloes face? She has a new face with every picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I squarely blame them for the election of a reality star “president”. Our Kulture is destroyed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused.
Where. Are. Their. Pants?
Why are they half-naked in the group pic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Khloe with her fake baby bump, Kylie with Tyga’s baby born in November, not February. THESE WOMEN ARE REPREHENSIBLE
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m tall and had gestational diabetes. I gained 16-20 lbs each time. No swollen face (eating limited carbs and almost no sugar except in small amount of fruit really affected that.) No swollen ankles or feet, and my belly button stretched out a little bit never popped out 🤷🏻♀️
I’m not saying she isn’t a fakey faker, anything is possible with this group. But based on that alone… nah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also Kourtney did something to her face around her eyes. She resembles Kris 😐😐
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has she or the dad said anything about his other kid? I mean, I don’t think I’d be thrilled to have a child with someone who already isn’t taking care of their kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From all indications he has nothing to do with his other child. But could be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I googled him to read about his other child, and I never realized how young he is! He’s only 26, to Khloe’s 33. I know that’s not a massive difference, but it’s a young age to have two small children by two different women and to be involved with someone who puts all her personal business on tv and social media. I don’t think this relationship will last.
I also feel for his ex and the baby they have together. He went public with Khloe while she was still pregnant, and now they’re plastering this pregnancy all over the internet. That must sting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I spend way too much time loathing this family. First, I agree with Annakist above. Their excessiveness is gross. Another poster said they cannot name a charity that they regularly support. I can’t think of one. Think of all just a tiny bit of their wealth could do for so many causes out there! I just ran into a woman in my town, who has Kardashian like money, tons and tons and she and her children and on and on will never want for anything. I know everyone’s different but this woman wears no make up and drives a mini van, and is so involved with just about every cause known to man.
Hey, whatever be greedy, but don’t take lavish gifts from everyone, Khloe could’ve made such a big stink and gotten all her attention she loves if she would’ve asked Amazon to donate to a charity in her honor.
I too, but for this whole time don’t think she’s pregnant. I know I know there’s a ton of you that say, “I lost weight” or “I didn’t swell” “I had HG” yes, true, but for the most of people, there’s usually at least one sign? Even if your body never changed, would a pregnant person be able to throw a ginormous baby shower that’s completely over the top and right after that throw an equally over the top party for your baby daddy? I know there’d be no way I could’ve done that and NOT have swollen ankles, not a bit. (I know that’s only one thing but that’s the thing that stood out to me). Another site suggests her wording of her pregnancy is off, I know trivial but makes sense, as she refers to her pregnancy in months? Not weeks? I don’t know. I had fertility issues, you know like she claimed to, and I just knew for me I never referred to my pregnancy in months, more like down to the hour trying to make sure that baby stayed put!
I think it’s sad, all the young girls have these women for role models. Kim charging $3 for her “feminist” emojis (erked me!), the plastic surgery, the excess, the self esteem issues, the materialism, all of it is so gross! I pray that they go into hiding soon so my little girl will never know who they are. Wishful thinking. 😩😭😥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe them too. However, throwing a lavish party when pregnant is easy when you have staff for everything. And i think she refers to her pregnancy in months because she doesn’t want to give away her due date.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That months thing is interesting. You do tend to pick up the lingo your doctor uses, and that’s in weeks. Plus she’s not making a production out of going to prenatal visits, or posting pics of herself showing her belly (not that I want to see this, it’s something they do though). Just like Kylie, if Klo were pregnant and there wasn’t something fishy going on they’d be overexposing themselves everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know who’s glowing? Kylie, who supposedly recently gave birth. Khloe…not so much…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
absolutely disturbingly gross on so many levels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not even during pregnancy she stops with the insane amount of fillers and botox? #priorities
Report this comment as spam or abuse