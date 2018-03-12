Khloe Kardashian’s pink baby shower was sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry

I honestly don’t know all of the rules about baby showers and who can and should have a baby shower and all of that. Some commenters seem to judge women for having baby showers for their second, third or fourth pregnancies, especially if they’re asking for or expecting gifts. I think in the rarefied air of Hollywood and general celebrity-dom, baby showers are just an excuse for another party, this time with a stricter theme and special coverage by People Magazine.

All of which to say, Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower happened over the weekend. This is her first baby, so it’s cool, right? I’m fine with Khloe being super-excited about her first pregnancy and all of that. But… Khloe is really rich? Why did her baby shower need to be sponsored by Amazon, and why did she have some kind of long-ass baby shower registry on Amazon?

Showered with love! Khloé Kardashian followed in her sisters’ footsteps and threw an extravagant (and super pink) baby shower on Saturday to celebrate her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The 33-year-old reality star was “beaming” during the shower sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE. The insider adds that Khloé repeatedly gushed over the ornate decorations. “The shower was very over-the-top, but absolutely stunning. It was like a pink dream. There were pink flowers, including roses, everywhere!” the source says. “As guests entered the ballroom, they were greeted by gorgeous, hanging flower decorations. There were lots and lots of pink balloons. Pink lights also gave the shower a very romantic feeling.” In addition to a pink neon sign that read “Baby Thompson” and an enormous elephant topiary, the source says every plate setting was decorated with a mini giraffe. “Everywhere you looked, the attention to details was very impressive. It was truly the most special and fun shower.” The staple of any Kardashian party, a photo booth, was also a highlight of the bash. The black and white photos came out with “Baby Thompson” and a heart print on the bottom.

[From People]

Okay, so People doesn’t say much about the gifts. Did she get gifts? In the photos of guests arriving to the hotel, few people were carrying gifts. So this was not really a traditional baby shower – it was a baby-themed party sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry with lots of pink decorations. As I was looking around, I did see that TMZ reported that Khloe is actually registered at other stores – her registry at Couture Kids is worth $90,000 alone. So… yeah. I don’t know. Congrats to Khloe, I guess. She didn’t have to pay for her baby shower AND people are probably sending her thousands of dollars’ worth of baby gifts.