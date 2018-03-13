Alicia Vikander looked lovely in Louis Vuitton at the LA ‘Tomb Raider’ premiere

For years, I thought Louis Vuitton was doing Alicia Vikander dirty with the dresses she was given for her major red carpets. There were a few gowns which were good, to be fair, but there were too many weird milkmaid/beer maiden ensembles which looked costumey and strange. While Alicia has a great figure, she’s not some tall, model-type clothes hanger – she needs to be given the right clothes for her petite proportions, and she’s not some Cate Blanchett-esque type who can make any look “work.”
That being said, Louis Vuitton seems to be doing better by Alicia lately. While I disliked her Golden Globes gown (too prim) and I didn’t care for her Franciscan monk look in brown, I actually really liked her gown at the London premiere of Tomb Raider. And now this LV look at the LA premiere last night… I don’t hate this? I mean, I think the fit could be better – her boobs are being scrunched up to a ridiculous level – but this is okay? LV seems to want Alicia in bronzes, yellows, coppers and browns, right? That must be their “Vikander palette.” My only complaint here is that after doing too many red carpets looking like she’s not wearing ANY makeup, Vikander’s makeup here looks slightly clownish and a bit too heavy, especially with that dark lipstick.
Also: Kate Bosworth was at the premiere with her husband Michael Polish. Hey, Bos. Oh, and bonus Walton Goggins, who is the villain in Tomb Raider.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks nice. I’m still debating whether to see the reboot or not, but it looks like a lot of fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like it, and the bust looks a bit tight, imo. Still, it’s better than 99.9% of the schmattes they trot her out in. I’ll see the reboot, it might be fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Och….boob squashing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, hate the dress. Awesome to see Walton! And I want to slap the Bos in her smashed back bun looking face. Damn, she bugs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell is Kate Bosworth doing these days? I feel like she hasn’t done anything since Blue Crush over a decade ago but somehow she’s still around…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gave a really touching performance as Julianne Moore’s daughter in Still Alice.
I only knew her from red carpets and Orlando Bloom so didn’t expect to be moved by her presence. She should definitely work more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Life Happens’ is a pretty easy-to-watch rainy sunday netflix type movie but nothing to write home about. Her role in ‘Still Alice’ was excellent. But I was kinda thinking the same thing, what the helen of troy is she doing here? like, why? I don’t get it. Was she in it? Was her hubby Michael Polish in involved somehow? Did he write/direct any of it?
Can she please do some more acting? she is good but she just seems to have decided that’s not necessary & become a red carpet circuit queen..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has really sleepy eyes. And she really needs to try and develop a bit more charisma if she wants to carry films as the lead actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been saying that for a while now! She looks lovely to me, but she’s so flat. No charisma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She suffers from Hillary Swank syndrome, nice looking, good actress, no presence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like this look, even the exaggerated makeup. It’s nice to mix things up once in a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alicia looks good I would kill for her body there is something I’ve been thinking about is that she looks good tanned and I’ve been thinking my skin easily gets that shades because I’m of Pakistani descent yet I look worse when my skin gets tanned. Meanwhile I’ve seen Alicia with light skin and she doesn’t look good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I just say? I saw The Danish Girl a couple days ago (a bit late, I know) and, quite frankly, I think she deserved that Oscar. She does look lovely here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm….I think she looks like the wallpaper in a restroom of some dark and overly pretentious bar.
But, I did not that Walton Goggins is the villain. For him, I would see this movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Walter Goggins is frigging awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh hate this dress. It looks like something from cw’s reign. What’s going on at LV??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Kate’s black dress better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is horrible but she’s very pretty, love her lip colour and hair.
I loved the movie light between oceans, it was perfection for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am going to say nice things only about Alicia Vikander. I hate the dress and her make up and for the love of God will she lay off the spray tan…
Now the good things, Alicia Vikander s a pretty girl but lack charisma. However, I would love to see dressing like Audrey Hepburn. She has a waif look about her, so she can dress subtle and sweet with nice flare skirts and pretty blouses. There are beautiful gowns from many designers like chanel, Dior and Givenchy (R.I.P Hubert de Givenchy). Why oh why wouldn’t you cut ties with that crap Louis Vuitton?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress is horrible. Just horrible . Princess meats pageant queen. I do like the dark lipstick though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse