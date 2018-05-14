Miranda Lambert’s ex-fiance speaks about her homewrecking: She ‘should know better’

I haven’t forgotten this: Miranda Lambert is a serial husband-stealer. Her current relationship is with Evan Felker, the lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours. The band joined Miranda for THREE DAYS on her tour and by the end of those three days, Evan Felker had started an affair with Miranda, left his wife and begun to ghost his wife (who didn’t know what was even happening). He just never went home. Miranda also “homewrecked” Blake Shelton’s marriage when they first got together, and of course there were many rumors that Miranda cheated on Blake with other men, some of them married.
The “ground zero” of all of this is a man named Jeff Allen McManus who dated Miranda quietly 12 years ago. They were engaged and then she cheated on Jeff and left him for Blake Shelton. When the story came out about Miranda and Evan Felker, Blake tweeted some not-so-subtle jabs about “karma.” Jeff Allen McManus clapped back, calling Blake an “arrogant S.O.B.” who cheated too. Anyway, Jeff has more to say. He spoke to Star Magazine.
Miranda Lambert’s ex-fiance Jeff Allen McManus doesn’t understand why she’s still running off with married men!
“I would imagine that the Miranda I knew 12 years ago is a completely different person now,” he mused. They dated for three years and then she ditched him via a phone call to chase after married Blake. “But [she’s] also learned a lot and should know better.”
Jeff is referring to Miranda’s almost pathological penchant for married man, from breaking up Blake Shelton’s marriage to allegedly cheating on her then-husband Blake with her married tour manager. Now that Miranda has come between Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker and his stunned wife Staci Felker, McManus says that his heart goes out to Staci: “I know that heartache. I know what it’s like to be blindsided and the pain that comes along with it. I wish her the best. I was fine and I’m sure she’ll be fine too.”
But Jeff wasn’t quite as warm and fuzzy when it came to Blake. “I just thought Blake’s comment was arrogant and off-putting,” sniped Jeff. “I’m sure Miranda did Blake dirty just like she did me, but he wasn’t thinking about me when he was cheating with her, so I don’t know why he thinks [Miranda’s new romance] is karma?”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
The gossip that I didn’t know about was the rumor that Miranda was cheating on Blake with her married tour manager? Yikes. I mean, I believe it. I’ll believe just about anything involving Miranda and married men. It bugs me that he seems angrier at Blake than at Miranda – it’s pretty clear by now that Miranda is the common denominator of all of these broken marriages and heartbreaks. Yes, Blake cheated on his first wife. But damn, Miranda keeps on doing this! Anyway, Jeff is happily married now, so maybe Miranda will try to hit him again now that she sees his wedding ring.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What’s the psyche of people like this? Aka serial cheaters / married people magnet? I’m curious
I imagine she’s cheated on men with single men also.
I’ve never understood it. I had a friend when I was younger who turned into one of these people. Serial relationships with married men, always excusing it by talking about how awful their wives were and that they were only staying in their marriage for their kids’ sake.
They like the excitement? The sneaking around? Who knows.
This phenomenon of having affairs with married men/ women only is called mate poaching and is a huge self-esteem kick.
I’m quoting psychologytoday here “The super-competitive woman who craves the competition, sees mate poaching as the mother lode of wins to boost her self esteem. The hotter her rival, the hotter she is, the more she feels superior to the wife in terms of having the goods that men want. For these women, feeling superior has less to do with the man in question and how desirable he is, and more to do with being more powerful than and superior to the other woman.”
So yeah, destroying someone’s home & family for a quick ego boost + in Lambert’s case free publicity helps, since she is not making music that sells.
She is aided in this by the married men who care more about being desired by the nation’s bicycle than their family.
I think it must come from some kind of insecurity that is temporarily vanquished when they “win” the affection of someone that is already taken. Like they must be so desirable that someone who was not looking for love fell for them. She is getting some kind of validation when she gets a married man to pick her over his wife, and it seems to be a feeling she chases again and again.
I was thinking it must come from insecurity as well, if these men pick her over their wives that must mean she’s better than them in her sick twisted mind. I cannot stand her now, it’s truly disgusting that she enjoys destroying lives for her own enjoyment. I hope this is the beginning of the end of her career. Country fans don’t like this behavior and won’t stick by her side.
“Mate poaching” is a funny term that made me giggle, it’s an awful thing to do though. I’ve been cheated on(while pregnant) and it’s horrible to experience.
I’m replying in agreement with @kate,KB,and Jess here in that it’s a severe insecurity on the part of the woman/man constantly going for the married person or person in a solid relationship.I went to high school with a girl who was pretty,athletic,and smart,and her only “boyfriends “were the boys in relationships with very cute/nice girls-it was chronic and sick even though we were all kids and no marriage was shattered.She targeted me for about a year,and yeah she “beat me”,when she slept with my boyfriend and she “won”😰
I was young and stupid and worried about her ALL THE TIME!Its obvious all theses years later what she was doing,and I often wander if she’s the same 20 years later.Miranda won’t stop this unless or until she’s good with whatever insecurities she’s living with.
Low self esteem and self worth… no morals… the excitement of the chase? The ability to make excuses for their actions and convince themselves that they are innocent and it’s the husbands fault alone for cheating on his spouse.
Or just simply not giving a sh!t about anyone but themselves.
Those were the things I observed when my BFF was involved with a married man for several years. The excuses she came up with…ugh. It almost ended our friendship. I would love for someone to interview Miranda and ask her this.
She’s a narcissist that has a constant need for attention.
Once the relationship becomes stale she seeks a new challenge.
I shouldn’t laugh! But this comment made me spit out my coffee “But damn, Miranda keeps on doing this! Anyway, Jeff is happily married now, so maybe Miranda will try to hit him again now that she sees his wedding ring.” Youre a brilliant writer, Kaiser!
I know! 😂
That made me laugh too. Cue Miranda releasing a song about old love and regret and trying to get at him 😂
Sadly Jeff is going to start looking real good to Miranda again…
Sure, I imagine she is a different person 12 years later. People evolve in different ways. We all change as each decade goes by and have more life experiences and maturity.
But as far as cheating, I believe Miranda has always been this person, someone who cheats. She probably cheated on this guy before she left him for Blake. He just never caught her with anyone else.
She probably cheated with him on someone else and he doesn’t know about it.
I think for people like her, it’s a massive boost to their ego. Also, they’re jerks.
Yep she’s an unapologetic jerk. Now everyone knows it.
That top picture is hilarious. So over the top.
Yeah, that’s some Toddlers & Tiaras realness!
😂
😂😂😂😂
😆😆😆
That 5 head though
Ehhhh hard to feel sorry for any of them. I checked out new boyfriend’s ex wife and she is a trump supporter so they can all shove it.
Oh damnit, why did you have to go and post that? Lol, now it’s harder to feel sorry for her!
Are you talking about the Instagram post? I read that as her posting something positive to counter the negative feelings she had about Trump being elected. It was a photo of her and her husband on their honeymoon I think and she tagged it something like “#positivevibes” or “#goodvibes” IIRC. It wasn’t in celebration, it was more like she was trying to think of something good at a bad time.
One of her friends commented with the lyrics of Head Full of Doubt by the Avett Brothers that includes “and your life doesn’t change by the man that’s elected.” Which she wouldn’t write if she thought his wife was pumped about the election.
I think it’s pretty obvious by now that Miranda has some serious psychological issues with relationships. She needs to see a good psychiatrist/psychologist.
Miranda’s not the one who’s married though. She doesn’t owe anything to the spouses of the men who she has been involved with. I’m far more angry at the men who choose to become involved with her while married – they’re the ones who made vows to their partners, and who broke their vows.
While I agree the men are the ones who broke up their own marriages, Miranda isn’t blameless here either. It’s such a pattern that it seems intentional, which is really messed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jen :
Excuse me????????????????
Miranda is part of the problem.
Her careless behavior when she is frolicking around with married men is hurting innocent human beings.
So, she is not responsible, because she is not the married one in the cheating scheme???????????
Miranda is an adult and she is fully responsible for her actions unless she is incompetent.
What kind of awful thinking is that?
We are now giving pass to people for their horrible behavior.
I guess, welcome to the “Trump Era”, anything goes today.
@Jen: Any woman who willingly goes after a married or otherwise “spoken for” man is just as bad as the man in my books. It shows a complete lack of empathy, understanding and respect, especially in this day and age when women are coming together to fight abuse and harassment. This was done to me and let me tell you to this day the very mention of the woman’s name who stole my man makes me stabby. And, in a strange twist of fate, that man eventually divorced her and came back to me after 30 years, hat in hand and full of apologies. Karma WILL get you in the end and he paid for his mistake again and again. We are now together and happy and she is sad and bitter.
I know this is none of my business and you don’t have to answer…but how were you able to trust him again? I just don’t think I ever could get over that kind of betrayal! I’m more of a…”if someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time” kind of gal.
Why can’t both be at fault? The men for cheating on a S.O. and Miranda for knowingly pursuing attached men? They can both be jerks and they both can be called out for their crappy actions.
I agree with you, No Doubtful. I think that in general, we OFTEN see the story of the evil seductress who “stole” someone’s husband, and often, the woman there receives MORE blame than the married guy who cheated on his wife. And I don’t think that is ok.
BUT, in this case, Miranda has a long established pattern of getting together with married men. So I think she absolutely deserves whatever ire comes her way. And the man who left his wife is absolutely a complete scumbag.
In this case, yes, they BOTH really suck.
In general, if you commit to someone/take vows, the right thing to do is end it with them BEFORE taking up with someone else.
And if you pursue someone that is married/in a committed relationship, you are an asshole. You shouldn’t get MORE blame than the married person who cheats with you….but you absolutely should be getting your fair share of it.
Honestly, I think one problem is that often, cheaters don’t LEAVE their SOs. They cheat, get caught and beg for forgiveness. And if you are the SO, it is so much easier to hate the $%^& who “stole” your partner, than to hate THEM. If you can blame the #$%^, it is easier to take back your SO and not upend your entire life. (Not saying that is the best or healthiest way to deal—-but I think it is what happens a lot)
They’re both to blame.
Actually, she was married to Blake when she cheated with the married tour manager.
Supposedly the tour manager had two kids too, so it’s just even more gross.
@Jen: Normally I agree that the responsibility for an affair/homewrecking is at least 60% on the taken party. But this is Miranda’s pattern- she’s been both the cheater and the cheatee what, three times now? This is a character defect on Miranda’s part. Over and over again she chooses to not care about anyone else’s feelings and to put her own desires before anyone else’s emotional wellbeing when it comes to relationships.
I still agree people who behave this way should all be treated and discussed the same way though, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. There shouldn’t be special sets of slurs reserved for only when a cheating asshole or relationship poacher isn’t male and straight. I also think that if women choose to forgive the cheating men but are still resentfully looking at the women in these equations as The Oppressor years and years later-there’s some internalized misogyny there. Some of the differences in the ways men seem to respond to celebrity cheating stories vs. the way women respond to them is interesting and probably has something to do with that too. But people are right about Miranda being a common denominator.
But in this case, she isn’t just falling for these men, she is targeting them. She was sending flirty text messages and selfies to him before she even met him. It’s not like they met and their chemistry was undeniable, she set her sights on him and actively pursued him.
I agree that he’s to blame for cheating on his wife, but it’s undeniable to me that she’s a despicable and toxic person. No decent person would pursue a married man they had never even met. She wasn’t thoughtless, she was calculated. And as others have said, this is a well-trodden path for her.
I agree, Jen. Also…if these men were ok cheating on their spouses, it is possible they also cheated on their wives with women other than Miranda.
At the end of the day, it is up to the person who is in the committed relationship to stay committed no matter what temptation comes there way. If THEY can’t handle that, it is their fault.
Femme fatale, jezebel, succubus…women have been blamed far too long for the failings of men.
When she wrote I do what I want on that wall, all bets were off with her Ms. Nice Lady routine.
Yeah she does. She owes them the very minimal respect of not intentionally upending their lives.
I get being more mad at Blake because not only is he a cheater but he’s trying to pass himself off as this holier-than-thou victim taking the high road without acknowledging that he has done his share in this mess. I mean, if this Troubadors guy cheated on Miranda and she started going on and on about how she can’t believe he’d betray her like this, what did she ever do to deserve this horrible treatment, I think the commenters here would die of eye rolling.
Blake acted in just the hypocritical way I’d expect a male- especially an older, Trump-loving one- to react. These men always hold women to standards they don’t hold themselves or their bros to. A woman behaving the same way they do is always so much worse (having and affair) or “worse” (other consensual sexual things that don’t involve cheating). A more egalitarian take would have been shocking from him. He and Miranda are both entitled assholes and not relationship material as far as I’m concerned. Any married, engaged, or dating friends in their circles should be a little worried.
Agreed. And I don’t believe for a second that he never cheated on her.
Miranda might just get the taste of her own medicine one day, probably when she least expect it.
Maybe as a married woman with 2-3 kids, most of the money and fame gone by that time and her hubby will be cozying up to a 22 year old, because “his wife doesn’t understand him”…..
The old age BS excuse that has been around since the Stone Age!
What comes around goes around.
Don’t worry “trampy Miranda” your time will come for causing hurt to people.
Miss Common Denominator!
Married people don’t cheat on their own and you seem to be a willing participant in the mess, karma is on the way.
Such unattractive woman inside and out, that huge face and head, yikes.
Exactly, it’s horrible but I hope one day she feels the pain she’s caused all these women. She’ll thinks she’s immune to it because she’s just that amazing, but it will happen to her when she least expects it.
We reap what we sew, believe me. Read my comment upthread and you’ll see that Karma is real.
It’s part of a bible phrase, as ye sow, so shall ye reap. Sow meaning plant, whether seeds or actions. Miranda has sown seeds of greed, coldness and theft, greed, theft and coldness is what she will be treated with. She absolutely has a date with Karma. Suppose she was treated the way she treated others, open season on any man of hers?
Supposedly Miranda also tried really hard to get with happily-married Eric Church; he wasn’t interested, but she kept obsessively trying to hook up with him.
She and Blake look like siblings – same five-heads, same eyes, same noses, same wide faces.
Miranda needs to take responsibility for her actions and there are consequences to those actions, just like Blake, Evan…and all the other married hook ups.
It has nothing to do with gender, feminism or misogyny.
It’s called personal responsibility, she is not a child and neither is Blake or Evan.
I’m not going to excuse despicable behavior, just because Miranda happens to be of the same gender, as I am.
I will certainly not give a pass to Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump or Sarah Paulin, because they are female.
If they are horrible people, because of their awful actions and words, who cares, if they are female.
I DO NOT GIVE A HOOT!!!!!!!
I mean, as much as she’s clearly at fault, it’s obvious these men are guilty too.. they’re not dummies, swept away by her, come on.
Of course the married men are at fault, without the shadow of a doubt, but Miranda is also responsible. She is knowingly hooking up with married men and that is wrong of her.
Texting flirty messages to a married man is inappropriate and unacceptable, she would not appreciate this kind of behavior when she is married, being sent to her husband by some women.
Yes, she is not the one that promised fidelity to Evan’s wife, but Miranda is hurting Evan’s wife by her actions, she is helping to upend their marriage and Staci’s life.
Miranda might end up in a similar situation one day, karma has a funny sense of humor.
