Emilia Clarke wore antebellum Valentino at the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ premiere

Here are some photos from the giant LA premiere for Solo: A Star Wars Story. This film will probably make a billion dollars without breaking a sweat, but I still hope the shambolic energy around these Star Wars spinoffs gets tamped down in the future. The producers need to start planning sh-t out better so these films won’t need to replace the directors in the middle of production. They also need to figure out a way to make these movies without needing six weeks of reshoots at a cost of $100 million or whatever.
Anyway, enjoy the fashion and the men. Emilia Clarke has blonde hair right now because I guess she’s currently filming the last season of Game of Thrones, wherein the Mother of Dragons is banging her nephew. Emilia wore Valentino to this premiere and… how do you feel about this? The rich color would have looked better if Emilia was back to brunette. I don’t hate the fabric. I do dislike the Scarlett O’Hara vibes though. She looks like she’s about to argue against tearing down a Robert E. Lee statue.
Poor Alden Ehrenreich. They should have just made Lando: A Star Wars Story.
Speaking of Lando, here’s Donald Glover. He is a vision in red.
Thandie Newton in Dior Spring 2018. I don’t know how to feel about this? I think I might feel like I really hate it.
Sofia Vergara in Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018. Eh. This is not good on her, but props to Sofia for changing it up a bit.
Alexandra Daddario in Giambattista Valli Resort 2018. I have mixed feelings about this – the fabric could have looked amazing if this was a simpler gown, but the high neck makes it seem so fussy and grandmotherly.
Hey, Woody Harrelson. I still would, btw.
Hey, Ewan McGregor. I don’t think I would anymore? Not even as Obi-Wan.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
First thing I noticed were Ewan’s shoes. Honestly, cool to have a fave pair. Just polish them up a bit lazy pants
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Better yet, leave them at home and wear nicer ones to the event.
Donald looks amazing, especially next to Ewan. Love the red ensemble.
I would love Thandie’s, I think, if the skirt wasn’t sheer. I love Alexandra’s even with the high neck. And Sofia would have looked perfect if she’d had her hair up, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewan’s shoes!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a terrible dress. But for a Star Wars premiere?
“will probably make a billion dollars without breaking a sweat,”
Ehhhhhh, we will see. It’s in for a brutal time internationally. It will make cash don’t get me wrong, but especially with China totally rejecting Star Wars; $800 million would be a victory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They keep making those movies only for the die hard fans. And apparently Infinity War is about to be released now in China, so good luck trying to get that cash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Count me in with Woody. How does he do that? Srsly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the best of the bunch IMO. The man can wear the hell out of a suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the cut of Em’s dress but the fabric looks too casual it. Much better as a brunette.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. She is so striking as a brunette, why be one more bottle blonde in Hollywood?
I do like the dress tho, it is just a bit to casual for an opening. OTOH, Ewan looks like he barely cared to find a pile of clothes from the floor to wear. Blech, never thought much of him any how.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emilia usually wears something a bit strange or off so I think this is the best dress I’ve seen her wear. It would look better with her darker hair but it is a beautiful dress and she looks great in it.
Woody Harrelson forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald Glover brings red hot hotness to the premiere – looking mighty fine here.
Please Star Wars gods, do a Lando movie, PRETTY PLEASE?!?!?!!? Am only interested in seeing Solo for Glover as Lando.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress Thrandie is wearing…i really hate the trend of putting women in underwear in front of the camera and calling it high fashion. I am so over it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually hate panty-dresses, as well. So I am really confused, why I don’t hate Thandie’s dress. Maybe I’m going crazy? Maybe it’s just her who I love? Don’t know, she looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she looked looked like a 1930s Busby Berkeley girl. I think she looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not feeling any of the clothes….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. An ugly explosion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does Emilia Clarke continue to get casted in anything, when she can’t act her way out of paper bag?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know.
I don’t get the GoT love (her character is do one-dimensional and petulant that it’s very hard to see her a goodie) and she’s putting me off this film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree….she is one of the most underwhelming actors working today. And unless I am forgetting something, I don’t think anything she’s done outside of GoT has actually made money. You’d think the people who cast things would eventually catch on that she’s just lacking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I thought at first it was maybe only in GoT and the way the character is portrayed. But then I saw her in “Me Before You” and it was even worse. The way she moves her eyebrows, wtf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, see I thought she was actually adorable in Me Before You. But I agree the girl can’t act in anything else I’ve seen her in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s an answer that eludes me. She is charismatic and sweet off screen…but she has no charisma on screen. I don’t get what casting directors see in her.
Going by the trailer, Alden sounds dead inside when he’s reciting Han’s lines. Not impressed.
I think Glover steals this movie and runs away with it.
What the hell happened to Ewan Mc Gregor? That doesn’t even look like him??????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way about Daisy Ridley, lovely person but can’t really act beyond looking constipated and awkward.
Danny is not actually that great of a character in the books but if they had cast a better actress who could have gone beyond the limits of the character she might be a bit more of an interesting character in the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine if they’d managed to get someone like Clemence Poesy to play Dany? She could elevate even D&D’s shit scripts.
If I recall correctly, EC was a last-minute recasting after they shot the first pilot and I think they still didn’t get it right but just had to go with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she comes across as dare I say it one of the most normal actors around and she seems to have not let fame get to her head. That she has taken the cause of nurses as her own makes me like her even more as the daughter and niece of Irish women who have spent their working lives in the NHS. I actually think she does a fine job as Dany. That she is so different in the show to her off-screen persona surely means she has some acting chops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Digital Unicorn, yep agree about Ridley. I read an article on the Guardian about the go to casting Director (who I think casted for GoT and Star Wars?), and it was really interesting when discussing the casting process, talking about her latest project, how actors had to fit a certain aesthetic, which I don’t think is an issue of and itself, but it makes wonder how much as long as someone looks is valued over how the can actually portray the character. And when I watch Ridley and Clarke it’s not really too difficult to imagine they fit the aesthetic and being able to act was secondary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Naomi – For screen work, how an actor looks is a major part of the casting process as I know of several actors who’ve said they’ve got role based on how they look, plus its easier to edit around someone who can’t act. Theatre is very different, you have to be able to actually act, no hiding behind editing.
Same goes for Emma Watson, she fit aesthetically with the HP world but she’s a terrible actress who act’s with her eyebrows – I can’t watch Beauty and the Beast because of her, i couldn’t get past the first 10mins esp with her opening number (it was really bad). Lovely person thou.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People keep saying that but she seems fine to me. And I watched the season 1 and 2 in passing, not paying attention before reading the book and watching the series again more closely. And she holds up, based on the character description in the book. Same goes for Sophie Turner, don’t get it. Kit Harrington, I can understand but he gets better as his character is giving more chance to emote.
Now her acting on other projects, I can’t say. Apparently, she’s terrible in those, especially her play…Tiffany something…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emilia’s red carpet game has improved lately, she looks good. I think it’s so funny that the star wars franchise is such an industrial sausage maker when it began when George Lucas was an auteur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thandie is the only one who attempted to dress remotely space-y. This bugs me. I enjoy a themed red carpet look lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmhmmm. Compared to Black Panthers premiere, this is such a fail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop making all those endless SW movie no one asked for, it’s killing the franchise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Alexandra’s dress. I just wish the sleeves were capped or just sleeveless. The three quarters makes it look matronly. And with her face, that takes work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t hate Emilia’s dress but I agree that it would look better if her hair was darker. I think she just generally looks better with dark hair.
I don’t get the premise of this movie. Han Solo was already young in A New Hope and he looks nothing like Alden, so this really takes me out of the reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Thandie Newton here and everywhere else. Her spacey themed dress is awesome.
Alexandra looks so lovely and cute, it’s nice to see an oversexualized actress not dressing as if she needs to prove hotness. Same for Sofia.
And I love men in bold color suits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess i’m the only one who thinks she looks 10 times better with the white icy blonde hair, as a brunette she looks like 20 other pretty white actress’ imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are not the only one. I like her better with lighter hair. She has very strong eyebrows and dark hair with dark brows makes her look a bit too clownish.
The dress is stunning and it works with her very pale skin.
I know it’s not a popular thing to say because he cheated on his wife, but I still would Ewan any day of the week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you, but it has to be Danny’s style, otherwise she looks Hollywood ordinary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s the high neck ruining Alexandra Daddario’s gown. I think it’s the sleeves. If I block out the sleeve to a sleeveless or cap-sleeve length, the look is SO much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alexandra’s dress is perfect for mother-of-the-bride.
Emilia is tiny & the pretty but too voluminous dress overwhelms her.
Sofia’s channeling high school prom, & black platform ankle strap shoes kill any chance that outfit might’ve had.
Thandy, get a slip.
Ewan, those shoes. Wtf? At least a dust cloth, please.
Donald, rust-red+orange is clash-y. White shoes??
Alden, shave.
Woody, looking good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A. Daddario never ever ever desses well for her body type. She is the same height as Meghan Markle (I only notice because I’m also a curvy 5’7″) and I don’t understand how she manages to consistently pick pieces that age the f**k outta her.
It’s mind boggling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still trying to figure out why everyone is suddenly so gaga for Donald Glover. The guy is sooooo problematic and I give it a few months before all the gross things and his behavior toward women come out.
Just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t given much thought to him before, but now that you’ve mentioned it, I would not be surprised if these chain of events become reality
Report this comment as spam or abuse