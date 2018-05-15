Pauley Perrette posts cryptic tweets about ‘multiple physical assaults’ on ‘NCIS’

Honestly, I’ve probably seen every episode of the first seven seasons of NCIS. I know that makes me sound absolutely ancient, but I loved NCIS when Ziva was on! Ziva was my favorite, and I stopped watching it when her character was written off. I wasn’t watching it when Michael Weatherly left either and I absolutely wasn’t watching it when they brought in all of those new peeps. The only constants of NCIS for 15 years were: mega-star Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette. I remember reading, years ago, that Pauley Perrette was the most popular and “beloved” woman in television, that she consistently had the highest Q-rating and for some reason, she appealed to every demographic.

That being said, Pauley seemed to have enough with job stability. Just last month, she left NCIS after 15 years. It was a long, drawn-out goodbye and Pauley insisted that she was leaving the show simply because she was tired and wanted a big break, and that it wasn’t because of any kind of drama on or off the set. But on Monday, Pauley tweeted a series of cryptic statements, alluding to the idea that she was physically assaulted on set:

I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said)

Maybe I’m wrong for not “spilling the beans” Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?

There is a “machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity “machine”. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.

I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.

[From Pauley Perrette’s Twitter]

She’s saying she was bullied and physically assaulted multiple times, and seems to suggest that it’s all wrapped up in NCIS, the NCIS set, coworkers and why she left. I went looking around for any kind of tabloid references to what she’s talking about – especially with “a machine keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me” part. Radar reported back in December that Pauley was attacked by Mark Harmon’s pitbull. Is that the false story? I don’t know. Was she beefing with Mark Harmon? Or maybe one of the newer actors? Or a crew member? I don’t mean to treat this like a blind item, but she’s being so cryptic. Whatever happened, it sounds awful for her. Poor woman.

30 Responses to “Pauley Perrette posts cryptic tweets about ‘multiple physical assaults’ on ‘NCIS’”

  1. Beer&Crumpets says:
    May 15, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I love her, I hope she is or will be okay.

  2. klutzy_girl says:
    May 15, 2018 at 7:56 am

    She and Mark Harmon didn’t even film their final scenes together so there’s definitely something going on there. And there’s rumors Michael Weatherly and Mark were also having issues before the former left the show.

    But sadly, it’s hard to tell what to believe with Pauley for numerous reasons. It sucks. I hope she wasn’t assaulted and if she was, CBS sucks for not stepping in.

  3. Ninks says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I’m not a fan of NCIS but I’ve somehow managed to see plenty of episodes because of it’s ubiquity. I always found her and her character to be incredibly annoying and could never understand her popularity at all. I have heard/read rumours about her before, something about how she was inappropriate with young girls on twitter. I never cared to read more about it, and I suppose I’m guilty of confirmation bias because it justified my dislike of the character/actress, If they were part of a negative campaign against her, then that’s awful because it has been going on for a few years at least and I can’t imagine having to work and live under that kind of sustained harassment.

  4. Elsie says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I have read some rumours but mostly about NCIS NOLA (that Brad Kern investigation on harassment towards women and people of colour, and Diane Neal complained about workplace safety and feeling “exploited”).

  5. Nancy says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Ziva’s character wasn’t written off. Cote de Pablo quit and caused a little stir, but the show continued on fine without her.

    • Vivian says:
      May 15, 2018 at 8:36 am

      Don’t forget Sasha Alexander (Kate) who left after only two seasons, saying she wanted to focus on her family, and then went right back to work on Rizzoli & Isles!
      The fact that the women keep leaving this show has always seemed shady to me.

      • Nancy says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:14 am

        Lauren Holly as well. Her character and Kate’s were mega killed. Pauley Perrette has been there fifteen years and was always gushing about how much she loved the people and show. She seems a little quirkish, not unlike Abby. Lol, my mother really loved this show for awhile and I know way more about it than I need to!

      • lucy2 says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:15 am

        That is really interesting, especially considering the show is huge and they were probably making decent money. I don’t blame any actor for wanting to leave a procedural, which I imagine can get pretty boring after a while, but that is a strange pattern.

        I’m not fond of this cryptic posting, because it’s going to make people speculate and assume/accuse people who could be totally innocent. If she wants to protect her fellow coworkers, don’t post this online, deal with it privately. If it’s a seriously dangerous situation and she feels it needs to be public, then do it. Maybe it’s all more complicated than that, I don’t know, but I don’t like vague stuff like that, it feels like a call for attention, and can lead to a lot of bad speculation.

    • Sojaschnitzel says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:13 am

      That’s what struck me too. Don’t know if it was Kate or Ziva, but when one of them left there were rumours too about harassment by one of the male actors.

    • Bridget says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:40 am

      Didn’t she leave because she wanted a raise that they refused to give her?

  6. Merritt says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Isn’t Pauley the one who alleged more than once that homeless people attacked her?

    Reply
  7. Lizzie says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:10 am

    i’m not saying it was mcgee….but his step father is donald bellesario, who is one of the most powerful producers in tv history and he created NCIS. his other son produces NCIS: LA. Michael Weatherly left NCIS and was rewarded with a huge contract for his own show also on CBS. I only point all this out to say that nothing that happens on this set is getting out to the public. too many people involved in the production or acting are beholden to the main show runner and they will never speak out in solidarity with the actresses who have all left under weird circumstances.

  8. Laura says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I’ve never watched the show, or payed very much attention to any of the “drama” surrounding it, but I want to say I saw her face on Star or National Enquirer while I was getting groceries last month. I think they were saying something about her ODing, or having an addiction problem.

    After reading some of the comments about how other cast members on the show, especially women, have left this makes me think there is definitely something shady going on.

  9. Valerie says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Damn. I’m putting my money on details about Harmon coming out soon. I hope that isn’t the case, but something clearly went on, and they are not on good terms with each other for a reason.

  10. hmmm says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:52 am

    All I know about Pauley Perrette is that she supports the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar, CA (lots of rescues, etc.) and donated enough money for the buying and installation of a ramp to make exhibits wheelchair accessible. So, she’s aces in my books.

    Besides, did you ever notice that women tend to be labelled crazy when they speak out? You rarely see that with men.

    I believe her.

  11. brutalethyl says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I’ve never watched NCIS (not even one episode) so I don’t have any idea who this woman is. My only thought is that she needs to lighten up that hair. She’s too old for it to be that dark. Maybe a lighter color with a reddish tint would liven up her looks a little bit. That black is too serious.

  12. Steve says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    If, in fact, it is true….then she should have come forward….that is my opinion….

