Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip are ‘very angry’ with Meghan Markle’s father

Royal Windsor Horse Show day 1

I do wonder how the rest of the British royal family will react, today and in the days and weeks to come, to all of the Markle family’s shenanigans. I think Doria will be popular with the family – she seems dignified, loyal and quiet, traits that are valued with the Windsors. But Meghan’s father is trash, and her half-siblings are garbage dumps. Apparently, the Queen and Prince Philip were and are very angry about Thomas Markle and his shenanigans. I love “the Queen is not amused” stories.

Meghan Markle’s father has made the Queen and Prince Philip “very angry” after news broke over the weekend that he staged paparazzi photos of himself in the run up to the royal wedding, an insider revealed exclusively to Express.co.uk. Meghan Markle, 36, will marry Prince Harry, 33, on May 19 2018, but with a week to go, not everything is going smoothly.

The Queen, 92, Prince Philip, 96, and the Lord Chamberlain’s Office are believed to be “angry” with Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, 73. This comes after allegations over the weekend Thomas colluded with a photographer to stage photos of himself. The photos have since sold for huge sums of money among the world’s paparazzi.

“Lord Chamberlain, Her Majesty and the Duke are very angry with Meghan’s father,” the source revealed. “They will speak to him once he arrives about the royal protocol.”

A meeting is taking place today between Kensington Palace and the communication office about Meghan’s father. The source added that the royals are “worried” about Thomas’ behaviour. “The reason they are worried is because of those photos.”

Thomas was due to arrive early this week in the UK ahead of the royal wedding, however, TMZ has since reported that he has decided not to attend the wedding.

So, that’s yet another reason why Thomas Markle is trying to skip out – he doesn’t want the Queen to tell him off to his face. Except that the Queen wouldn’t do that. The Queen has other people tell off rogue relatives. It’s my hope that this story is part of a coordinated effort to separate Meghan-the-person from the Markle family’s general shambles. That’s what I believe will happen this week, and in the months and years to come: the royal family will bring Meghan in and protect her and leave the rest of her family (except for her mom) out in the cold.

These are photos of the Queen looking unamused at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week, btw.

Windsor Horse Show day 3

Royal Windsor Horse Show - Day 3

  1. perplexed says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I think what he did was wrong, but can the Queen really tell him off since he’s, er, not a British subject? So many questions…

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:32 am

      As a person (not necessarily as Queen) she can tell anyone off that she wants to tell off. I hope she does it.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:37 am

        On that point, you’re quite right.

        It’s just that the story is framed as one about royal protocol rather than personal family dignity, and the story refers to her as Her Majesty. Thus, a lecture about the “officiality” of following royal protocol seems to have less weight when you’re talking about a non-British subject. I also think he has to show up for any of this conversation to actually take place.

        Nonetheless, he sounds terrified of her even though he’s not British.

    • Runcmc says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:33 am

      She’s also the grandmother of the groom. On a personal level, she can yell at him all she wants.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:39 am

        True.

        But I think he has to show up for her to yell at him. Or she has to be willing to fly out to Mexico with her guards to give him a verbal smackdown.

        Like, how does she make this even happen if he’s not going to show up?

      • notasugarhere says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:48 am

        Ultimately, she can forbid him from any royal properties while she’s alive, and Charles can extend that once he’s king. That means he doesn’t get to visit them at their home in KP, their future country home, at Sandringham for Christmas, or Balmoral in the summer. I expect Doria, like Sophie’s father before her, may end up at many of those.

        That might mean nothing, as scorched earth a la Fergie may be their best option. No matter what he says or does from now on, no matter how much he gets paid by TMZ to cry on camera about not meeting his grandkids? They hold the line and cut him off completely.

      • perplexed says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:53 am

        What if this guy or the half-sister end up on that Youtube channel Oprah is running?

        I hate the half-siblings so the idea of the Queen yelling at them does actually amuse me. The father at least seems to have some self-awareness that he’s done something embarrassing. Or he at least seems to have some self-awareness that everyone thinks he’s horrible. I’m not sure the half-siblings have a clue. So I think she should invite them over to Buckingham Palace on the hope that they’re dumb enough to show up and scare the heck out of them with a verbal tongue-lashing too.

      • Masamf says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:53 am

        LOL, this is turning into something really funny!! I ROTFALMBOed at “Or she has to be willing to fly out to Mexico with her guards to give him a verbal smackdown” so funny.

    • Alissa says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:35 am

      she should yell at him simply because he’s not a decent person.

      Reply
    • imqrious2 says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:36 am

      I wouldn’t think she can’t say squat. And TQ is *famous* for not confronting issues in the family. Phillip is the vocal one. However, I do believe, as Kaiser said, they will enfold Meghan, and literally freeze out the rest as if they don’t exist. “Never explain, never complain”.

      Reply
    • HadleyB says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:41 am

      Oh I think she would have NO problem telling him that he behaved horribly to his face.

      Just because he is not a subject doesnt mean anything..he will be a part of her family so yes, I am sure her secretary and others will tell him how to behave but I have no doubt ..NO DOUBT that she will say a few words to him in her Queenly way that he behaved liked like an ass and to not do it again when she sees him.

      She has had to speak to men ( and women) much more powerful than old Markle and give them all a good talking to so she knows what she is doing.

      Reply
    • Morning Coffee says:
      May 15, 2018 at 11:15 am

      She most certainly can tell him off, though she won’t. Her people would do that. I’m sure she’ll politely smile and give him Her Majesty’s equivalent of a “bless your heart” when/if she ever meets him.

      I’m glad to see Palace communications getting involved. Poor Jason is in way over his head.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        May 15, 2018 at 1:10 pm

        Yes, she can tell him off….if he shows up in England, which it doesn’t appear he will.

        I have my doubts she will ever meet him if he refuses to cross the UK border. If he were actually in England, I would better understand this story. But since he’s not living in a small English village somewhere I don’t see how the Queen can get access to him unless she’s the one willing to fly and show up at his doorstep in Mexico. And even then, he would be within his rights to refuse to answer the doorbell. I doubt the Mexican president is going to choose to intervene in this matter.

        Just to be clear: I do definitely think what he did was wrong. But even the Queen doesn’t have access to all of the world’s citizens.

  2. duchess of hazard says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:23 am

    LOL, wasn’t Sarah Ferguson’s family a bit of a mess as well? As long as Meghan isn’t going around making people suck on her toes, she’ll be fine.

    Reply
  3. Elena says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Big E looking vicious in the top pic. Poor Meghan!

    Reply
  4. Whatabout says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Did anyone else catch on TMZ that Meghan’s mother is still in LA as of yesterday? Pictures of her out and about yesterday are around. I wonder if she’s staying back and trying to mediate the situation. But she should just head to London and help her daughter relax.

    Reply
    • Keepitreal says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:34 am

      Yes, I did….most surprising. There is nothing that she can to to mediate…Markle did not even hand her the pot of flowers he brought, he just left them on the doorstep.

      Reply
      • jeanne says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:39 am

        this. why is doria still in the u.s. her daughter is marrying a prince of england and she’s still not in england. i would want to be there for at least 2 weeks before the event so i wasn’t jet lagged at least. i just don’t understand meghan’s relationship with her parents. i know everyone says doria is the good parent but i think her behavior is odd as well.

      • notasugarhere says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:51 am

        Or she’s doing exactly what they want her to do. Staying in California because at least there, the coverage of her is less. Better than having your mother hounded by paps in London for two weeks, no?

      • Masamf says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:13 am

        @Whatabout, it was said by KP that BOTH parents would arrive week of the wedding, so this isn’t surprising to me. She could be have boarded a flight last night or sometime today, its just Tuesday. And maybe papa Markle too will have a change of heart and just go be there for his daughter, its not too late, again its just Tuesday.

      • milky says:
        May 15, 2018 at 11:06 am

        Doria isn’t going to be hounded by the paps. She wasn’t the last time she was here! I do find it really odd that her mother is going to be flying in only a few days/one day before the wedding?? I’m not so sure Meghan is really close to her parents. She skipped her last Christmas with her mum to be with the Royal family.

    • imqrious2 says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:37 am

      And yet, other reports had her in KP last Saturday, spending Mothers’ Day with Meg. Were there pics of her accepting the flowers?

      Reply
    • someone says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:40 am

      Saw that. Something seems fishy. The flight to London from LA takes a whole day, not even factoring in jet lag. Why isn’t her mother over there already? It’s all so bizarre. I remember when William and Kate got married they had their practice ceremony on the Monday of that week. Why isn’t Meghan’s mom over participating in that kind of stuff?

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:46 am

        The flight from LA to London is around 10 hours – I had a early evening flight and the jetlag was horrendous (although it was a stop over from Hawaii and I hadn’t slept much in 2 days anyway). If she gets a morning flight, she could be in London early evening UK time – there is a 7 hour time difference. What i mean is she can do it with min jetlag.

      • roses says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:52 am

        She could be tied up due to work commitments plus a few airlines out LAX do have non-stop 10 hr flights to Heathrow. Although I would figure they may have her fly private especially after all of this mess going on.

      • Tourmaline says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:04 am

        @roses right, could someone plump for Doria to fly private? Some of Meg’s swish friends, her Soho house crowd, the Misha Noonoos, Serena Williams?

      • Masamf says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:06 am

        NO way, what are you talking about @someone? A direct non-stop flight from LA (Vancouver on Canada side) to London Heathrow is just 8 HRS.

      • someone says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:11 am

        .

      • someone says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:15 am

        Check the airline schedule – if you leave LAX at 3:30pm LA time you arrive in London at 10:30am the next day London time. It’s a 10 1/2 hour flight non stop. I was also factoring in getting to LAX, checking in, going through security, being 2 hours early, etc etc plus time change. Then factor in going through Customs security on the other end. If you were going on vacation to London would you count the day you travel as a good day to, say, go see a play in London? No. You would build in travel days. Her daughter’s royal wedding is Saturday. Why wouldn’t you go over early? At least a week? Not flying in on Tuesday for a Saturday wedding.

      • Masamf says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:19 am

        @someone, factoring all that into flight time is very misleading. The only time that should be factored into a trip (say from YYZ to EBB is stop-over or transit time. But again, that too is just factored into how long the trip is, not necessarily the flight time from one airport to the next. Also flight times vary depending on aircraft size, one airline might take 10hrs while another takes more or less. Regardless, a flight from LA to Heathrow doesn’t take the whole day as you said in your first post.
        In regards to when mom of bride needs to be in London, we have to remember, this is not Doria’s wedding, its her daughter’s so, its not what Doria wants to do as opposed to what her daughter wants her to do at what time. Maybe her being in London a week in advance is not as ideal for them!!

      • notasugarhere says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:21 am

        She’d be flying in the posh BA transatlantic First, complete with airline-provided jammies. Stretch out on the fully reclining seat/bed, sleep for 8-10 hours, awaken refreshed and in-sync with local time.

      • morrigan01 says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:40 am

        For god sake people, Doria has A JOB. She probably had to plan her vacation time accordingly or something (most jobs in the US only give you 2 weeks off a year). The woman gets up and goes to work every day. She can’t just drop everything and fly 5000 miles to see her daughter, and she sure as hell wasn’t going to be allowed 3 weeks (or more) off to help plan a wedding.

        And before anyone says it, I’m done believing any tabloid reports about Doria, which includes the most recent one about her supposedly quitting her job. That “news” is probably just like the Oprah interview news, which turned out not to be true, and denied by Oprah’s reps themselves.

      • jetlagged says:
        May 15, 2018 at 12:14 pm

        Since most West Coast flights headed to Europe go the polar route, Vancouver is actually closer to London than LA is, hence the shorter flight time. In my book, a ten-hour flight is indeed an all-day affair, especially considering the 8-hour time difference. You lose an entire day flying from the US to Europe.

      • CairinaCat says:
        May 15, 2018 at 2:12 pm

        Good lord, it does not take a whole day
        I fly L.A to Heathrow all the time. non stop its a 8-10 hour flight depending on if you go over canada or over the US.
        If I leave in the morning, I get there in the evening, I go to bed. Get up in the morning like normal and since it is going forward there is hardly any jet lag.
        Jet lag doesn’t kill you til you go back home.

    • Masamf says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:01 am

      posted on wrong spot

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:03 am

      I don’t think that is true. Other reports say she arrived in the U.K. already.

      Reply
    • KiddV says:
      May 15, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      I don’t think it’s a big deal if she’s still in LA. This is probably why M&H are delaying their honeymoon, to spend time with everyone afterwards. If Doria and Meghan’s dad were supposed to arrive at the same time it makes sense to keep the dad’s time at a minimum, he seems to get into trouble if he has too much time on his hands. ;-)

      Reply
    • CatherinetheGoodEnough says:
      May 15, 2018 at 2:39 pm

      I got married on the opposite US coast from my parents, and I think they arrived 2 days before my wedding. Maybe 3. I love my parents, our relationship is fine, but as a grown woman planning and paying for my own wedding the LAST thing I needed was to have to entertain them during the weeks leading up to the ceremony. (Shuddering just thinking about it!) Maybe Meghan doesn’t want or need her mom involved in every stress-ridden detail. Doesn’t mean they don’t love each other.

      Reply
  5. Betsy says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Going outside is a damnable offense for them, not that I can blame them. Tina Brown’s Diana Chronicles shares the day that Diana’s private interviews were splashed across the newspapers – Charles was not happy. It just sounded like a chilling morning. Diana fled.

    It’s just so tacky and thirty. Of course it’s tacky and thirsty when William has the Middleton’s leaky leak, but it’s less obvious because they go through more or less unofficial official channels.

    Reply
  6. Christin says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:29 am

    The saying “a day late and a dollar short” comes to mind. A discussion would have been a good idea months ago.

    The horse has already left the barn, and is calling up the tabloids with sympathy stories.

    Reply
  7. Lila says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Well maybe he has some common sense and is staying home, not like the rest of the Markle family ,seen yesterday arriving at Heathrow airport. Even though they are not invited some news outlet are paying them to be commentators. What is up with that?

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:34 am

    So sorry for Meghan. I had a father who didn’t show at my sister’s and then two years later my brother’s wedding, for various reasons, and it’s upsetting, even if you don’t like the man.

    Reply
    • SheBug says:
      May 15, 2018 at 12:23 pm

      The thing I don’t understand is she’s 36, she’s been through a wedding with her messy family before. Why didn’t she plan for/anticipate this? There’s something really off about this and honestly her. She acts like a doe-eyed 20 year old who’s never been in love before and poor her, how was she supposed to know that sometimes people are mean. She’s actually 36, divorced, worked in an embassy, then got near the top of a very competitive industry. Her people skills and crisis management should be way, way better based on her background.

      The whole thing is just really, really weird.

      Reply
      • Veronica T says:
        May 15, 2018 at 1:09 pm

        I just read that the royals are shoving this “fairy tale Wedding” of a 36 year
        old Divorced woman to the 6th in line down
        the Public’s throat to get good PR. With the security costs so high, and the taxpayers
        footing that bill, it seems like many British are more annoyed than charmed.

  9. NewKay says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:34 am

    It’s so disingenuous to have this conversation and leave race out of it. Everything about what is happening is related to race.

    Reply
    • NotTodaySatan says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:46 am

      I think you better offer up more on this ? How is the father issue a race one?

      Isn’t MMs father white? Aren’t all the tacky Markle family shenanigans from his side? And the RF has been dealing with tacky family shenanigans, selling out to Media, etc for years.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:53 am

        Yeah, the white members of MM’s family are causing all the problems!

      • Beth says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:54 am

        I didn’t see how this was about race either, but maybe we missed something

      • NewKay says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:01 am

        In any other situation the other side of the family would be leaned on and built up to be solid, descent people. That isn’t happening here. Let’s not pretend that the Royal family is suddenly woke.

        @Lak Despite minor royals marrying a few people of colour. This is a major royal. I’ve lived in the UK and classism and racism is very real. The Royal family doesn’t escape that. Even as a country with the highest proportion of mixed race people in the world, racism still permeates. I remember watching a documentary where white grandparents had no qualms about sitting in their front room and making derogatory comments about black peoples with their mixed race grandkids sitting right there. Philip is a notorious racist, Harry has even had his issues. Charles, well we know his comments. The Queen still thinks she has dominion over the ‘colonies’. Let’s not pretend this is Woke world she’s marryjng into or that it will be easy for her or especially her loc wearing mother- who is consistently referred to as scruffy, dishevelled) dog whistle words for black women with traditional hair styles everywhere. (especially in the US where the courts have upheld discriminatory laws preventing Blck people from gaining employment if they have locs).

      • LAK says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:39 am

        NewKay: I’ve lived in the UK for a long time too.

        I don’t pretend that racism and classism don’t exist, but to claim that MM will be run out of the family based on her race is simply untrue when the few non-white members haven’t been run out and are welcomed at every turn by entire family senior royal or not, publicly and privately. Queen included.

        Variations of your same arguments were used to discredit this relationship based on the public’s own assumed prejudices despite the family crossing those barriers a long time ago. I guess because there was no official announcement, the change didn’t happen in the public’s mind.

        And when the assumed prejudices failed to materialise, the goalposts moved to the hairsplitting differences between status of the various royals as the reason.

        The Queen could stand besides Gary Lewis somewhere very visible and people would not see him.

        Oh wait, she does every year at the family events like Trooping the colour and services at Westminster. He is right there at the cousins Gloucestershire polo every summer. His kids playing with their white cousins.

        Those same kids attend the annual Christmas lunch with rest of the royal family, but according to you they don’t count and aren’t part of the family.

        And btw, the Queen had to consent to their marriages, so she’s fully aware that she has some non-white family members in her family yet is making no attempt to render them invisible since google keeps throwing up images of said family members enjoying time with various royals.

    • notasugarhere says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:55 am

      Racism is part of Samantha’s attitude towards her half-sister and former step-mother (referring to her as The Help), but sheer jealousy and fame whoring is in there by the ton. All of this isn’t related to race. It is because her father’s side of the family, from whom she has been estranged for 15+ years, are lousy human beings. She wasn’t raised with her half-siblings, has never had much of a relationship with them, and it is easy to see why.

      Reply
      • Tigerlily says:
        May 15, 2018 at 1:15 pm

        Well put nota. The half siblings are just horrid people. If Meghan was marrying some random does anyone seriously think they’d GAF? The pix of the hangers on relatives arriving at Heathrow was appalling, apparently they’ll be commentators? Latest I just heard on CNN is that Dad Markle is in hospital having tests done to see if he is healthy enough to travel…..FFS

    • Venus says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:56 am

      @NewKay: Hello, Russian troll!

      Reply
      • NewKay says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:10 am

        @venus so becuase I’m not skirting over the issue of race im a troll? Kaiser wrote about that Meagan’s mom would be popular in the royal family— my original point was that that is a naive and laughable idea, given the Royal families track record and history. No one who is unapologetically Black will be accepted. Even Meagan herself is white passing.

      • LAK says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:48 am

        NewKay: Joy Lascelles is black Nigerian. Going by her photos, unapologetically and unmistakably black. The Queen had to give consent for her marriage. It’s nearly ten years.

    • annabanana says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:07 am

      Not everything is about race.

      Reply
      • starkiller says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:49 am

        It often is, but in this case it’s actually not—it’s all about her nationality. The brits are butthurt beyond belief that a crass, benighted YANK is marrying into their royal family—they’re not at all bothered by her race or her divorcee status.

    • aang says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

      I agree. Pippa gets papped doesn’t she? Why isn’t that a big deal?

      Reply
    • NotTodaySatan says:
      May 15, 2018 at 12:08 pm

      I am trying to understand your point but it’s hard in this circumstance. I think LAK explained well why it doesn’t hold much water specifically with the quee .

      More broadly. All families have “those” members, But all family members aren’t “those”…….and let’s face it —everyone behaves and takes their cue from Mama 😎. MM will be fine.

      Honestly I’ll be glad when this wedding is over…..I’m anxious to see it but all this dissecting, family drama, and our own experiences and prejudices and beliefs is just exhausting,

      You know…..I expect there will be a point in time she won’t be front and center …….how much do we hear anymore about Anne, Edward — or their spouses —or even Andrew for that matter ?

      And worrying about how MMs mama will be embraced, well who the heck hears about the in laws of those pretty far down the succession chain? She’ll be treated politely and warmly enough at events where it’s appropriate she attends, but no she isn’t going to get a royal title …..and it isnt because she’s black.

      Reply
  10. NewKay says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I keep trying to make the point that Doria will
    NOT in fact be popular within the royal family and it’s naive to think so.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:46 am

      Gary Lewis and Joy Lascelles disprove your theory. Ditto the mixed race grandchildren already born.

      Reply
    • Eloise says:
      May 15, 2018 at 11:00 am

      And she’s already popular with Harry. And he is, in fact, a part of the family.

      Reply
    • violet says:
      May 15, 2018 at 11:28 am

      @NewKay – I wouldn’t presume to know what they really think or feel, but my guess, and I’m honest enough to say it’s just a guess, is that it isn’t naive to think they could like her personally, it’s the baggage that they are wary of and the taint of too much “celebrity”. As I keep saying, I think this family and other royal families know that when the line between celebrity and royalty gets too thin, they risk irrelevancy. Why pay anything toward the monarchy when you have the Kardashians, if there isn’t any difference? And what does “popular” mean? These are people who, if bios are to be believed, aren’t great at intimate friendships in the first place. I don’t see why they wouldn’t like her any more than any of the other women who married in if she shows she’s got a handle on the job and is doing it and Harry is happy. It’s the surrounding mess that they don’t like. And I hate to say this, but Ma Middleton must be grinning from ear to ear as her carefully bland English daughter cradles the adorable new royal baby, while this mess surrounds Meghan. I just think it sucks for Meghan all around. It’s really important that the wedding itself goes well and reverses all this.

      Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I can ONLY imagine the side eye the Queen would give. The shade. Go QEII
    Which is now making me think about the inherent side eye Charlotte will be able to give.

    Reply
  12. Jess says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Poor Meghan, this sucks all around. I know how hard it is to have a parent you love even as they keep disappointing you, and hoping that on your big day they won’t hurt you again, even as you know they probably will. And to worry about how your family is annoying your prospective in- laws is tough enough when they’re not Royal. Ugh. And her half siblings are just truly awful people.

    Reply
  13. Suze says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Eh, they are probably annoyed but hardly enraged. Alternative arrangements are probably being enacted because that’s how the Brits roll.

    This Queen survived being angrily told off by Diana’s brother during Diana’s funeral. She survived her Nazi uncle waltzing away from the crown. She survived the war. She survived her kids Very public breakdowns of their crummy marriages. Not to mention all the many and untold scandals that have been suppressed throughout the years.

    Markle Sr. is not among the biggest problems she has encountered.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:57 am

      Agree. It will blow over. I just feel for Meghan.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:59 am

      Their biggest problem, no. But ultimately even Fergie’s father and Earl Spencer were muzzled somewhat, or cut off and got the message. Earl Spencer kept making money off Diana but he hasn’t been on the front pages for the last 20 years.

      I can see Philip being enraged, as he was with Fergie’s first big scandal. If he sees this as a negative reflection on the Queen, he’ll take it personally.

      Reply
      • Suze says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:02 am

        They’ll deal with it is what I am saying.

        They should have gotten ahead of it, but they didn’t. Now it’s all clean up. But they’ll do it as they have done numerous times in the past, over much worse situations.

        For Meghan on a personal level it stinks. No two ways about it.

      • notasugarhere says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:07 am

        I don’t know if they could have gotten ahead of it. If his behavior has been erratic for years, they still wouldn’t have known this was coming. The jealous half-sister doing something horrible again, yes. Her using their vulnerable father in her bizarre anti-Meghan scheme? That surprised me, but given her behavior thus far, maybe it shouldn’t have.

      • notasugarhere says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:31 am

        If it turns out there are medical or psychological reasons for his vulnerability? Makes me wish the UK had a media code like Denmark, where it was illegal for anyone to interview (ie take advantage of) Prince Henrik after his dementia diagnosis.

    • Lizabeth says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:03 am

      Agree 100% Suze. Also agree this issue–while undoubtedly terribly upsetting for M&H– isn’t a huge deal so far as the BRF goes. And HM is famous for avoiding conflict within the family. It looks like Philip pretty much had to retire for anyone to try seriously to set a fire under William to “step up.” And his activities (or lack thereof) for many years were much more of a reflection on the BRF and its future than anything Meghan’s father does.

      Reply
  14. LAK says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Being called into the Lord Chamberlain’s office before she’s wed…..

    Ouch.

    I would put out a contract hit on my family if they caused that.

    Reply
  15. mkyarwood says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:51 am

    He acted like an a&&hole and now he’s just going to skip out and not give his daughter away? Says everything right there.

    Reply
    • Tigerlily says:
      May 15, 2018 at 1:22 pm

      He now says he’s having tests done in hospital to see if he is healthy enough to travel after the heart attack he had recently. I think he’s covering his arse and has no intention of going but will have “medical” excuse for not attending.

      Reply
  16. aerohead21 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I can see her half siblings not giving a crap about what the Queen has to say about their activities, however her dad…I’d hope he’d have enough conscience to straighten up. I feel bad for Megan. Even if she’s who they say she is, jeez…low class.

    Reply
  17. MCV says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I find this very funny since the Windsors are really not the best family to judge other families dynamics, but yes, I imagine she’s mad, okay.

    Reply
  18. C. Remm says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I would be so happy if I was the mil of Harry and would meet the Inlaws of my daughter, I could visit them, maybe take lessons from their gardeners. Talk to Charles about the plastic pollution of the oceans, share one of their jokes, since he and Camilla do laugh a lot. Sit at Christmas in front of a very ancient open fire place, listen to the wood crackle in the fire, have a nice piece of Stilton, sip my exquisite Portwine and later on fall slightly tipsy in my soft warm bed and snooze off. Or be a guest at one of the garden parties, since I coincidentally visit my sil and my daughter at the time, have a little bite her and a sip there, talk to various strangers, nod, say aha, I see, interesting. What a life! People do not honor what is offered to them, they rather go for the short fame and the quick dime.

    Reply
  19. Tourmaline says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I find this all a bit rich if it is even true.

    Yeah Mr. Markle did a tacky thing but lookup Peter Phillips the Queen’s eldest grandchild and how he secretly had a Hello! mag photographer taking pictures at his private wedding reception of all the royals, which Peter made bank on. And Peter lived to graft off his “Queen’s Grandson” connections another day.

    Reply
  20. aquarius64 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I hope they are not blaming Meghan.

    Reply
  21. AG-UK says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Who comes up with these stories as if they have first hand knowledge of what is going on. LOL

    Reply
    • violet says:
      May 15, 2018 at 11:12 am

      @AG-UK – Exactly!!!!! The media is milking this for all it’s worth and they appear to have thrown all standards out the window to get clicks!

      Reply
      • milky says:
        May 15, 2018 at 11:33 am

        This sort of thing usually gets ramped up before RF weddings. Sophie had her topless photos leaked right before her wedding. The Queen was said to be furious, but they cleaned it up. The Brit press likes to sit on these stories for a while. Meghan is in for a bumpy ride.

        A comment back from 1999! “Leave Sophie alone. Stop trying to dig dirt up because you won’t find any. Edward and Sophie are getting married, they are a happy young couple in love. They haven’t done any harm to anybody and there are no skeletons in the cupboard. Stop trying to destroy them before they have started their life together – haven’t you learnt anything from the death of Princess Diana?”

        Nearly 20 years on and they’re still doing the same crap.

  22. Jen says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Eh, it’s not like her family is any better. The Windsor clan just doesn’t get called out for their trash the way the Markels are and the press is more interested in protecting them.

    Reply
  23. Reece says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I’d bet he’s more afraid of Doria ripping him a new one than anyone or thing else.
    He seems spineless.

    Reply
  24. Green Is Good says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:48 am

    The Royals have had worse scandals.

    Reply
  25. minxx says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I feel for Meghan, it must be super hard for her to have this kind of heartache in the middle of what is should be the best day of her life!

    Reply
  26. Honey says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Off topic and shallow but re: the last picture my mind is imagining all types of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane scenarios with Philip as the Joan Crawford character and QEII as Bette Davis’s Baby Jane. Look at Philip’s eyes and how he is looking at Queen Elizabeth. If you have watched the movie just let a few scenes roll through mind. I’m envisioning the beach scene. Lol.

    I swear it seems like QEII is enjoying life, living a bit more spontaneously and just overall exercising more personal freedom now that Philip has retired and has been essentially sidelined due to health. A second youth at 92nd. Big smile.

    Reply
  27. violet says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:11 am

    “Believed to be” means absolutely nothing and I’m tired of stories attributed to serious “sources” who if they really were serious sources wouldn’t give the time of day to the media, let alone tell them how the Queen is feeling – that includes stories about how Harry feels, Meghan begging her father to change her mind (my personal opinion: she’s relieved to have him out of it, and I base this on how late they made the announcement of him walking her down the aisle; if it had been an original assumption it would have been announced much earlier – there was clearly ambivalence from the get-go, and obviously, they were right!).

    OK, it’s a safe bet that the Queen and Philip and Charles and Harry are appalled at the Kardashianization of the proceedings, but no one has first-hand info on this.

    I wouldn’t believe a thing the media says about all this now – if they know anything, it’s whatever H&M have allowed to be leaked that they think helps damage control.

    Reply
  28. Sage says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:13 am

    She looks like a Mafia boss in the lead photo.

    Reply
  29. ASHBY says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Poor Meghan, her father is a piece of work, how could any parent do such an awful thing and her half siblings are a nightmare, a true nightmare.

    I’m a bit disappointed in Meghan’s mom, she seems like a really nice person, so I don’t understand why she didn’t take a one week vacation (maybe should have made arrangements when they announced the engagement) to be with her daughter in Britain.

    It’s not like this is a last minute kind of wedding, her mom should have made the preparations to be with Meghan a while ago.

    I know that Meghan has a lot of help to ensure that everything goes well on her wedding day, but her mom in my opinion should have been there with her for emotional support a few days before the wedding.

    After all, her daughter is marrying Prince Harry in Britain, this does not happen every year.

    This is a pretty big deal, Meghan’s life is changing completely, her mom should be with her instead of LA heading to a yoga class.

    Very odd.

    Reply
  30. SheBug says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    This guy’s 73, in poor health and broke. What did they think was going to happen?

    Reply
    • Barcelona says:
      May 15, 2018 at 12:52 pm

      @Shebug

      I don’t know, maybe quietly ask your daughter for some financial help.

      For him selling his daughter out, should have been absolutely the last possible resort, even if he was homeless.

      Ask for help at least before doing this in front of the whole world a few days before her wedding.

      Little common sense, just a tiny bit!

      Reply
      • SheBug says:
        May 15, 2018 at 2:04 pm

        She made it a point to be estranged from them all. She wanted them back for a photo op and it blew up in her face. I can’t get over the Dad being that old and sick and living this sad life in Mexico, one of the most dangerous countries in the world right now. She has a fortune of millions, she can’t help him pay for assisted living in the States? He helped her get internships, he helped her get started in entertainment and she can’t repay that nice start in life now that he’s 70+?

        There’s something really off about Markle, the way she handles her family, the fact she doesn’t even have a good female friend as an attendant, the fact she didn’t even thank her fans before shutting down her blog. Splitting up the dogs before moving. Harry should probably run now. He won’t, he clearly thinks he can rescue her, but the divorce will be even worse than this.

  31. Keepitreal says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    The Queen is notoriously confrontation averse……this was most evident when Diana died. She will ignore issues like this as long as she can; there is no way she was “angry or shouting”. Probably mildly irritated that something as basic as a man walking his daughter down the aisle was even an issue that she had to be bothered about. I am sure that her day does not revolve around this wedding.

    Reply
  32. homeslice says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    QE2 has seen it all! lol!

    Reply
  33. NYCTYPE says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Who needs enemies when you have the Markles? I guess they are hell bent on ruining her wedding and life. I would cut them out of my life completely, freeze them out.

    Reply
  34. Mary says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Ths entire thing is very odd honestly. If they were in a relationship for two years and Harry never even met her father. I am guesssing because of some kind of strained relationship, then why is this all of the sudden so important. She has been married before. There is nothing wrong with that at all. Many people get divorced and remarried. This entire situation just seems very off somehow. The man probably needed the money and maybe he is having panic attacks from all the scrutiny he has been under.

    Reply
    • SheBug says:
      May 15, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      “The man probably needed the money and maybe he is having panic attacks from all the scrutiny he has been under.”

      This is what gets me. He’s elderly, obviously unhealthy, has money problems and his daughter hasn’t had a relationship with him for years. Like he was supposed to be over the moon to get on a plane, travel for 12 hours, be around a bunch of snobs he’s never met before and have to reconnect with his daughter in the most awkward way, at the biggest occasion possible.

      It’s all so selfish. It’s not her first wedding and she’s not a kid. By your mid-30s you should be able to take other people’s needs and feelings into account. Even if they’re not perfect. Or just go very small and don’t have this big thing with a bunch of celebrities and media there.

      Reply
  35. Mary says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Meghan was on the cover of Vanity Fair talking about her relationship with Harry. Why was that not an issue?

    Reply
  36. paddingtonjr says:
    May 15, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    I am so here for TQ going all salty old broad and cursing Meghan’s father out. Or cheering Philip on as he shows his famous temper; even at 96 and recovering from hip surgery, I think he can still give one he** of a tongue lashing!

    Reply

