Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip are ‘very angry’ with Meghan Markle’s father

I do wonder how the rest of the British royal family will react, today and in the days and weeks to come, to all of the Markle family’s shenanigans. I think Doria will be popular with the family – she seems dignified, loyal and quiet, traits that are valued with the Windsors. But Meghan’s father is trash, and her half-siblings are garbage dumps. Apparently, the Queen and Prince Philip were and are very angry about Thomas Markle and his shenanigans. I love “the Queen is not amused” stories.
Meghan Markle’s father has made the Queen and Prince Philip “very angry” after news broke over the weekend that he staged paparazzi photos of himself in the run up to the royal wedding, an insider revealed exclusively to Express.co.uk. Meghan Markle, 36, will marry Prince Harry, 33, on May 19 2018, but with a week to go, not everything is going smoothly.
The Queen, 92, Prince Philip, 96, and the Lord Chamberlain’s Office are believed to be “angry” with Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, 73. This comes after allegations over the weekend Thomas colluded with a photographer to stage photos of himself. The photos have since sold for huge sums of money among the world’s paparazzi.
“Lord Chamberlain, Her Majesty and the Duke are very angry with Meghan’s father,” the source revealed. “They will speak to him once he arrives about the royal protocol.”
A meeting is taking place today between Kensington Palace and the communication office about Meghan’s father. The source added that the royals are “worried” about Thomas’ behaviour. “The reason they are worried is because of those photos.”
Thomas was due to arrive early this week in the UK ahead of the royal wedding, however, TMZ has since reported that he has decided not to attend the wedding.
So, that’s yet another reason why Thomas Markle is trying to skip out – he doesn’t want the Queen to tell him off to his face. Except that the Queen wouldn’t do that. The Queen has other people tell off rogue relatives. It’s my hope that this story is part of a coordinated effort to separate Meghan-the-person from the Markle family’s general shambles. That’s what I believe will happen this week, and in the months and years to come: the royal family will bring Meghan in and protect her and leave the rest of her family (except for her mom) out in the cold.
These are photos of the Queen looking unamused at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week, btw.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think what he did was wrong, but can the Queen really tell him off since he’s, er, not a British subject? So many questions…
As a person (not necessarily as Queen) she can tell anyone off that she wants to tell off. I hope she does it.
On that point, you’re quite right.
It’s just that the story is framed as one about royal protocol rather than personal family dignity, and the story refers to her as Her Majesty. Thus, a lecture about the “officiality” of following royal protocol seems to have less weight when you’re talking about a non-British subject. I also think he has to show up for any of this conversation to actually take place.
Nonetheless, he sounds terrified of her even though he’s not British.
She’s also the grandmother of the groom. On a personal level, she can yell at him all she wants.
True.
But I think he has to show up for her to yell at him. Or she has to be willing to fly out to Mexico with her guards to give him a verbal smackdown.
Like, how does she make this even happen if he’s not going to show up?
Ultimately, she can forbid him from any royal properties while she’s alive, and Charles can extend that once he’s king. That means he doesn’t get to visit them at their home in KP, their future country home, at Sandringham for Christmas, or Balmoral in the summer. I expect Doria, like Sophie’s father before her, may end up at many of those.
That might mean nothing, as scorched earth a la Fergie may be their best option. No matter what he says or does from now on, no matter how much he gets paid by TMZ to cry on camera about not meeting his grandkids? They hold the line and cut him off completely.
What if this guy or the half-sister end up on that Youtube channel Oprah is running?
I hate the half-siblings so the idea of the Queen yelling at them does actually amuse me. The father at least seems to have some self-awareness that he’s done something embarrassing. Or he at least seems to have some self-awareness that everyone thinks he’s horrible. I’m not sure the half-siblings have a clue. So I think she should invite them over to Buckingham Palace on the hope that they’re dumb enough to show up and scare the heck out of them with a verbal tongue-lashing too.
LOL, this is turning into something really funny!! I ROTFALMBOed at “Or she has to be willing to fly out to Mexico with her guards to give him a verbal smackdown” so funny.
she should yell at him simply because he’s not a decent person.
Yup. Right you are. As the Grandmother of the Groom, she can tell him off as a private citizen. And, he is a real Rat and Lousy excuse for a Father.
What a complete jerk he is.
So, now I understand why Harry once referred to “the family she never had”
Boy oh boy, her Father and the half-sister who keeps bad mouthing her in the press are just awful.
Best wishes to Her.
Except anything she says will end up in The Sun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t think she can’t say squat. And TQ is *famous* for not confronting issues in the family. Phillip is the vocal one. However, I do believe, as Kaiser said, they will enfold Meghan, and literally freeze out the rest as if they don’t exist. “Never explain, never complain”.
Oh I think she would have NO problem telling him that he behaved horribly to his face.
Just because he is not a subject doesnt mean anything..he will be a part of her family so yes, I am sure her secretary and others will tell him how to behave but I have no doubt ..NO DOUBT that she will say a few words to him in her Queenly way that he behaved liked like an ass and to not do it again when she sees him.
She has had to speak to men ( and women) much more powerful than old Markle and give them all a good talking to so she knows what she is doing.
If he doesn’t show up, how can she yell at him though? That’s another part of the story that is slightly baffling to me. He has to be physically present for any of this to happen.
The most she can do at this point is send him an email. Even then, he could just leave it unread.
Or you know, pick up the phone and call him. Granted he could refuse to answer. Or have Meghan call him, he answers, then hand the phone to Prince Philip and cover your ears.
Bwahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂, it’s my day off so I’m just gonna sit here and read y’all posts and laugh myself silly.😁😁😁
I don’t doubt HM is capable of tearing a strip off him, though she leaves the family matters to Philip. From stories through the years, including the shoe throwing fight early on, she gives as good as she gets in any argument with Philip. And she’s admitted to learning plenty of swear words from her naval family men.
I want to see her send someone to his place with an iPhone and have her facetime him, tbh. I think it’d be hilarious and it’s a visual I’m not going to let go of.
She most certainly can tell him off, though she won’t. Her people would do that. I’m sure she’ll politely smile and give him Her Majesty’s equivalent of a “bless your heart” when/if she ever meets him.
I’m glad to see Palace communications getting involved. Poor Jason is in way over his head.
Yes, she can tell him off….if he shows up in England, which it doesn’t appear he will.
I have my doubts she will ever meet him if he refuses to cross the UK border. If he were actually in England, I would better understand this story. But since he’s not living in a small English village somewhere I don’t see how the Queen can get access to him unless she’s the one willing to fly and show up at his doorstep in Mexico. And even then, he would be within his rights to refuse to answer the doorbell. I doubt the Mexican president is going to choose to intervene in this matter.
Just to be clear: I do definitely think what he did was wrong. But even the Queen doesn’t have access to all of the world’s citizens.
LOL, wasn’t Sarah Ferguson’s family a bit of a mess as well? As long as Meghan isn’t going around making people suck on her toes, she’ll be fine.
I myself would be fuming. Just remember that these royals plan eveeything too the second and they did so months ahead of Harry and Meghan walking down and announcing that they were engaged!! Only to get the RSVP No days before the kick off.
Oh well, when someone shows you who they are, rather now than later!
This story, I’m not buying.
Big E looking vicious in the top pic. Poor Meghan!
Did anyone else catch on TMZ that Meghan’s mother is still in LA as of yesterday? Pictures of her out and about yesterday are around. I wonder if she’s staying back and trying to mediate the situation. But she should just head to London and help her daughter relax.
Yes, I did….most surprising. There is nothing that she can to to mediate…Markle did not even hand her the pot of flowers he brought, he just left them on the doorstep.
this. why is doria still in the u.s. her daughter is marrying a prince of england and she’s still not in england. i would want to be there for at least 2 weeks before the event so i wasn’t jet lagged at least. i just don’t understand meghan’s relationship with her parents. i know everyone says doria is the good parent but i think her behavior is odd as well.
Or she’s doing exactly what they want her to do. Staying in California because at least there, the coverage of her is less. Better than having your mother hounded by paps in London for two weeks, no?
@Whatabout, it was said by KP that BOTH parents would arrive week of the wedding, so this isn’t surprising to me. She could be have boarded a flight last night or sometime today, its just Tuesday. And maybe papa Markle too will have a change of heart and just go be there for his daughter, its not too late, again its just Tuesday.
Doria isn’t going to be hounded by the paps. She wasn’t the last time she was here! I do find it really odd that her mother is going to be flying in only a few days/one day before the wedding?? I’m not so sure Meghan is really close to her parents. She skipped her last Christmas with her mum to be with the Royal family.
And yet, other reports had her in KP last Saturday, spending Mothers’ Day with Meg. Were there pics of her accepting the flowers?
I wonder if Meghan is closest to her mother but they aren’t that close. Like her mother didn’t fly to London to help her plan the wedding or anything. Which is odd.
Yes there were pictures of her yesterday leaving her house and going to yoga. It’s still up on TMZ but you have to scroll down.
Doesn’t mean the pictures are new.
You don’t need to be in the same town to help plan a wedding. So much can be done by email and Skype etc. Plus, I’m sure most of it is in the hands of royal courtiers who have planned royal weddings before. As lovely a person as she seems to be, I don’t think Doria has the knowledge of royal protocol to help out with that.
Yep, there were some blurry pap pix of her glaring at the flowers.
Here is the link everyone.
http://m.tmz.com/#!article/2018/05/14/meghan-markle-mother-doria-father-thomas-wedding-harry/
Saw that. Something seems fishy. The flight to London from LA takes a whole day, not even factoring in jet lag. Why isn’t her mother over there already? It’s all so bizarre. I remember when William and Kate got married they had their practice ceremony on the Monday of that week. Why isn’t Meghan’s mom over participating in that kind of stuff?
The flight from LA to London is around 10 hours – I had a early evening flight and the jetlag was horrendous (although it was a stop over from Hawaii and I hadn’t slept much in 2 days anyway). If she gets a morning flight, she could be in London early evening UK time – there is a 7 hour time difference. What i mean is she can do it with min jetlag.
She could be tied up due to work commitments plus a few airlines out LAX do have non-stop 10 hr flights to Heathrow. Although I would figure they may have her fly private especially after all of this mess going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO way, what are you talking about @someone? A direct non-stop flight from LA (Vancouver on Canada side) to London Heathrow is just 8 HRS.
Check the airline schedule – if you leave LAX at 3:30pm LA time you arrive in London at 10:30am the next day London time. It’s a 10 1/2 hour flight non stop. I was also factoring in getting to LAX, checking in, going through security, being 2 hours early, etc etc plus time change. Then factor in going through Customs security on the other end. If you were going on vacation to London would you count the day you travel as a good day to, say, go see a play in London? No. You would build in travel days. Her daughter’s royal wedding is Saturday. Why wouldn’t you go over early? At least a week? Not flying in on Tuesday for a Saturday wedding.
@someone, factoring all that into flight time is very misleading. The only time that should be factored into a trip (say from YYZ to EBB is stop-over or transit time. But again, that too is just factored into how long the trip is, not necessarily the flight time from one airport to the next. Also flight times vary depending on aircraft size, one airline might take 10hrs while another takes more or less. Regardless, a flight from LA to Heathrow doesn’t take the whole day as you said in your first post.
In regards to when mom of bride needs to be in London, we have to remember, this is not Doria’s wedding, its her daughter’s so, its not what Doria wants to do as opposed to what her daughter wants her to do at what time. Maybe her being in London a week in advance is not as ideal for them!!
She’d be flying in the posh BA transatlantic First, complete with airline-provided jammies. Stretch out on the fully reclining seat/bed, sleep for 8-10 hours, awaken refreshed and in-sync with local time.
For god sake people, Doria has A JOB. She probably had to plan her vacation time accordingly or something (most jobs in the US only give you 2 weeks off a year). The woman gets up and goes to work every day. She can’t just drop everything and fly 5000 miles to see her daughter, and she sure as hell wasn’t going to be allowed 3 weeks (or more) off to help plan a wedding.
And before anyone says it, I’m done believing any tabloid reports about Doria, which includes the most recent one about her supposedly quitting her job. That “news” is probably just like the Oprah interview news, which turned out not to be true, and denied by Oprah’s reps themselves.
Since most West Coast flights headed to Europe go the polar route, Vancouver is actually closer to London than LA is, hence the shorter flight time. In my book, a ten-hour flight is indeed an all-day affair, especially considering the 8-hour time difference. You lose an entire day flying from the US to Europe.
Good lord, it does not take a whole day
I fly L.A to Heathrow all the time. non stop its a 8-10 hour flight depending on if you go over canada or over the US.
If I leave in the morning, I get there in the evening, I go to bed. Get up in the morning like normal and since it is going forward there is hardly any jet lag.
Jet lag doesn’t kill you til you go back home.
posted on wrong spot
@morgano1 Doria quit her job recently. She’s starting her own practice soon.
YYZ is Toronto, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s a big deal if she’s still in LA. This is probably why M&H are delaying their honeymoon, to spend time with everyone afterwards. If Doria and Meghan’s dad were supposed to arrive at the same time it makes sense to keep the dad’s time at a minimum, he seems to get into trouble if he has too much time on his hands.
I got married on the opposite US coast from my parents, and I think they arrived 2 days before my wedding. Maybe 3. I love my parents, our relationship is fine, but as a grown woman planning and paying for my own wedding the LAST thing I needed was to have to entertain them during the weeks leading up to the ceremony. (Shuddering just thinking about it!) Maybe Meghan doesn’t want or need her mom involved in every stress-ridden detail. Doesn’t mean they don’t love each other.
Going outside is a damnable offense for them, not that I can blame them. Tina Brown’s Diana Chronicles shares the day that Diana’s private interviews were splashed across the newspapers – Charles was not happy. It just sounded like a chilling morning. Diana fled.
It’s just so tacky and thirty. Of course it’s tacky and thirsty when William has the Middleton’s leaky leak, but it’s less obvious because they go through more or less unofficial official channels.
The saying “a day late and a dollar short” comes to mind. A discussion would have been a good idea months ago.
The horse has already left the barn, and is calling up the tabloids with sympathy stories.
Yes, I have to agree with this. This should have been wrapped up and settled weeks ago. Quite frankly, I don’t even believe this story. At this point I think she was informed of the developments, but she is 92, what is the point of getting angry?!
If Meghan realizes her father lacks judgment and follow-through, then could this really be a surprise? People usually don’t change. Getting angry is a waste of time and energy now.
Is this going to be a “royal saves the day” ending, with Charles accompanying the mother and bride?
The Queen is very hands off when it comes to personal family matters so I don’t believe this story at all. She’s not shouting at anyone!!
“she is 92, what is the point of getting angry”
Please tell that to my 92 year old grandmother hahaha xD
AMEN. These staged photos were coming out even in March. What about the Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House crack press relations teams? If they are worth their salt they should have picked up on the nature of the pictures and had some kind of strategy to deal with Thomas Markle.
Well maybe he has some common sense and is staying home, not like the rest of the Markle family ,seen yesterday arriving at Heathrow airport. Even though they are not invited some news outlet are paying them to be commentators. What is up with that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is “family” that hasn’t had ANY contact in TWENTY YEARS! What could they possibly have to say, but fabricated crap, or stories they themselves read online about her?
Take that up with Piers Morgan…. It’s his morning show lol! Well, he is the co-host.
So sorry for Meghan. I had a father who didn’t show at my sister’s and then two years later my brother’s wedding, for various reasons, and it’s upsetting, even if you don’t like the man.
The thing I don’t understand is she’s 36, she’s been through a wedding with her messy family before. Why didn’t she plan for/anticipate this? There’s something really off about this and honestly her. She acts like a doe-eyed 20 year old who’s never been in love before and poor her, how was she supposed to know that sometimes people are mean. She’s actually 36, divorced, worked in an embassy, then got near the top of a very competitive industry. Her people skills and crisis management should be way, way better based on her background.
The whole thing is just really, really weird.
I just read that the royals are shoving this “fairy tale Wedding” of a 36 year
old Divorced woman to the 6th in line down
the Public’s throat to get good PR. With the security costs so high, and the taxpayers
footing that bill, it seems like many British are more annoyed than charmed.
It’s so disingenuous to have this conversation and leave race out of it. Everything about what is happening is related to race.
I think you better offer up more on this ? How is the father issue a race one?
Isn’t MMs father white? Aren’t all the tacky Markle family shenanigans from his side? And the RF has been dealing with tacky family shenanigans, selling out to Media, etc for years.
Yeah, the white members of MM’s family are causing all the problems!
I didn’t see how this was about race either, but maybe we missed something
In any other situation the other side of the family would be leaned on and built up to be solid, descent people. That isn’t happening here. Let’s not pretend that the Royal family is suddenly woke.
@Lak Despite minor royals marrying a few people of colour. This is a major royal. I’ve lived in the UK and classism and racism is very real. The Royal family doesn’t escape that. Even as a country with the highest proportion of mixed race people in the world, racism still permeates. I remember watching a documentary where white grandparents had no qualms about sitting in their front room and making derogatory comments about black peoples with their mixed race grandkids sitting right there. Philip is a notorious racist, Harry has even had his issues. Charles, well we know his comments. The Queen still thinks she has dominion over the ‘colonies’. Let’s not pretend this is Woke world she’s marryjng into or that it will be easy for her or especially her loc wearing mother- who is consistently referred to as scruffy, dishevelled) dog whistle words for black women with traditional hair styles everywhere. (especially in the US where the courts have upheld discriminatory laws preventing Blck people from gaining employment if they have locs).
NewKay: I’ve lived in the UK for a long time too.
I don’t pretend that racism and classism don’t exist, but to claim that MM will be run out of the family based on her race is simply untrue when the few non-white members haven’t been run out and are welcomed at every turn by entire family senior royal or not, publicly and privately. Queen included.
Variations of your same arguments were used to discredit this relationship based on the public’s own assumed prejudices despite the family crossing those barriers a long time ago. I guess because there was no official announcement, the change didn’t happen in the public’s mind.
And when the assumed prejudices failed to materialise, the goalposts moved to the hairsplitting differences between status of the various royals as the reason.
The Queen could stand besides Gary Lewis somewhere very visible and people would not see him.
Oh wait, she does every year at the family events like Trooping the colour and services at Westminster. He is right there at the cousins Gloucestershire polo every summer. His kids playing with their white cousins.
Those same kids attend the annual Christmas lunch with rest of the royal family, but according to you they don’t count and aren’t part of the family.
And btw, the Queen had to consent to their marriages, so she’s fully aware that she has some non-white family members in her family yet is making no attempt to render them invisible since google keeps throwing up images of said family members enjoying time with various royals.
Racism is part of Samantha’s attitude towards her half-sister and former step-mother (referring to her as The Help), but sheer jealousy and fame whoring is in there by the ton. All of this isn’t related to race. It is because her father’s side of the family, from whom she has been estranged for 15+ years, are lousy human beings. She wasn’t raised with her half-siblings, has never had much of a relationship with them, and it is easy to see why.
Well put nota. The half siblings are just horrid people. If Meghan was marrying some random does anyone seriously think they’d GAF? The pix of the hangers on relatives arriving at Heathrow was appalling, apparently they’ll be commentators? Latest I just heard on CNN is that Dad Markle is in hospital having tests done to see if he is healthy enough to travel…..FFS
@NewKay: Hello, Russian troll!
@venus so becuase I’m not skirting over the issue of race im a troll? Kaiser wrote about that Meagan’s mom would be popular in the royal family— my original point was that that is a naive and laughable idea, given the Royal families track record and history. No one who is unapologetically Black will be accepted. Even Meagan herself is white passing.
NewKay: Joy Lascelles is black Nigerian. Going by her photos, unapologetically and unmistakably black. The Queen had to give consent for her marriage. It’s nearly ten years.
Not everything is about race.
It often is, but in this case it’s actually not—it’s all about her nationality. The brits are butthurt beyond belief that a crass, benighted YANK is marrying into their royal family—they’re not at all bothered by her race or her divorcee status.
I agree. Pippa gets papped doesn’t she? Why isn’t that a big deal?
I am trying to understand your point but it’s hard in this circumstance. I think LAK explained well why it doesn’t hold much water specifically with the quee .
Honestly I’ll be glad when this wedding is over…..I’m anxious to see it but all this dissecting, family drama, and our own experiences and prejudices and beliefs is just exhausting,
You know…..I expect there will be a point in time she won’t be front and center …….how much do we hear anymore about Anne, Edward — or their spouses —or even Andrew for that matter ?
And worrying about how MMs mama will be embraced, well who the heck hears about the in laws of those pretty far down the succession chain? She’ll be treated politely and warmly enough at events where it’s appropriate she attends, but no she isn’t going to get a royal title …..and it isnt because she’s black.
I keep trying to make the point that Doria will
NOT in fact be popular within the royal family and it’s naive to think so.
Gary Lewis and Joy Lascelles disprove your theory. Ditto the mixed race grandchildren already born.
And she’s already popular with Harry. And he is, in fact, a part of the family.
Have you traveled outside of London? Big difference. Blooming hell.
@NewKay – I wouldn’t presume to know what they really think or feel, but my guess, and I’m honest enough to say it’s just a guess, is that it isn’t naive to think they could like her personally, it’s the baggage that they are wary of and the taint of too much “celebrity”. As I keep saying, I think this family and other royal families know that when the line between celebrity and royalty gets too thin, they risk irrelevancy. Why pay anything toward the monarchy when you have the Kardashians, if there isn’t any difference? And what does “popular” mean? These are people who, if bios are to be believed, aren’t great at intimate friendships in the first place. I don’t see why they wouldn’t like her any more than any of the other women who married in if she shows she’s got a handle on the job and is doing it and Harry is happy. It’s the surrounding mess that they don’t like. And I hate to say this, but Ma Middleton must be grinning from ear to ear as her carefully bland English daughter cradles the adorable new royal baby, while this mess surrounds Meghan. I just think it sucks for Meghan all around. It’s really important that the wedding itself goes well and reverses all this.
I can ONLY imagine the side eye the Queen would give. The shade. Go QEII
Which is now making me think about the inherent side eye Charlotte will be able to give.
Poor Meghan, this sucks all around. I know how hard it is to have a parent you love even as they keep disappointing you, and hoping that on your big day they won’t hurt you again, even as you know they probably will. And to worry about how your family is annoying your prospective in- laws is tough enough when they’re not Royal. Ugh. And her half siblings are just truly awful people.
Eh, they are probably annoyed but hardly enraged. Alternative arrangements are probably being enacted because that’s how the Brits roll.
This Queen survived being angrily told off by Diana’s brother during Diana’s funeral. She survived her Nazi uncle waltzing away from the crown. She survived the war. She survived her kids Very public breakdowns of their crummy marriages. Not to mention all the many and untold scandals that have been suppressed throughout the years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It will blow over. I just feel for Meghan.
On a personal level it sucks horribly.
He’s proven he cannot be trusted with photos of the grandkids. That’s one example. They give him private photos, he sells them. Or he doesn’t. But they’ll never know until they trust him again and he betrays them. And if he runs to TMZ crying about it, he never goes away.
Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Their biggest problem, no. But ultimately even Fergie’s father and Earl Spencer were muzzled somewhat, or cut off and got the message. Earl Spencer kept making money off Diana but he hasn’t been on the front pages for the last 20 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ll deal with it is what I am saying.
For Meghan on a personal level it stinks. No two ways about it.
I don’t know if they could have gotten ahead of it. If his behavior has been erratic for years, they still wouldn’t have known this was coming. The jealous half-sister doing something horrible again, yes. Her using their vulnerable father in her bizarre anti-Meghan scheme? That surprised me, but given her behavior thus far, maybe it shouldn’t have.
If it turns out there are medical or psychological reasons for his vulnerability? Makes me wish the UK had a media code like Denmark, where it was illegal for anyone to interview (ie take advantage of) Prince Henrik after his dementia diagnosis.
Agree 100% Suze. Also agree this issue–while undoubtedly terribly upsetting for M&H– isn’t a huge deal so far as the BRF goes. And HM is famous for avoiding conflict within the family. It looks like Philip pretty much had to retire for anyone to try seriously to set a fire under William to “step up.” And his activities (or lack thereof) for many years were much more of a reflection on the BRF and its future than anything Meghan’s father does.
Being called into the Lord Chamberlain’s office before she’s wed…..
Ouch.
I would put out a contract hit on my family if they caused that.
what does it mean?
The office exists to ensure the smooth running of the monarchy. And to save it even from the incumbents. We tend to hear about the nicer events it organises eg garden parties or State dinners eg but the other side is ruthless and efficient in keeping everyone in line.
When you fall out of line, it is vicious under the veneer of civility. Emotive appeals fall on deaf ears. Charm doesn’t work. Results are expected. No excuses.
He acted like an a&&hole and now he’s just going to skip out and not give his daughter away? Says everything right there.
He now says he’s having tests done in hospital to see if he is healthy enough to travel after the heart attack he had recently. I think he’s covering his arse and has no intention of going but will have “medical” excuse for not attending.
I can see her half siblings not giving a crap about what the Queen has to say about their activities, however her dad…I’d hope he’d have enough conscience to straighten up. I feel bad for Megan. Even if she’s who they say she is, jeez…low class.
They who? The racist haters on tumblr who keep spinning lie after lie about her, her profession, her background, how she and Harry met, etc.?
I think Samantha talks to them actually (the haters from Tumblr), she’s really evil.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s one of them, rather than just talking to them.
I find this very funny since the Windsors are really not the best family to judge other families dynamics, but yes, I imagine she’s mad, okay.
I would be so happy if I was the mil of Harry and would meet the Inlaws of my daughter, I could visit them, maybe take lessons from their gardeners. Talk to Charles about the plastic pollution of the oceans, share one of their jokes, since he and Camilla do laugh a lot. Sit at Christmas in front of a very ancient open fire place, listen to the wood crackle in the fire, have a nice piece of Stilton, sip my exquisite Portwine and later on fall slightly tipsy in my soft warm bed and snooze off. Or be a guest at one of the garden parties, since I coincidentally visit my sil and my daughter at the time, have a little bite her and a sip there, talk to various strangers, nod, say aha, I see, interesting. What a life! People do not honor what is offered to them, they rather go for the short fame and the quick dime.
I find this all a bit rich if it is even true.
Yeah Mr. Markle did a tacky thing but lookup Peter Phillips the Queen’s eldest grandchild and how he secretly had a Hello! mag photographer taking pictures at his private wedding reception of all the royals, which Peter made bank on. And Peter lived to graft off his “Queen’s Grandson” connections another day.
Exactly
Agree agree agree! They are NO ONE to throw any stones. Humph! (Though I do think what he did was gross)
Speak of the devil, his 10 year wedding anniversary is on Thursday the 17th. I know this because I got married the exact same day.
I hope they are not blaming Meghan.
Who comes up with these stories as if they have first hand knowledge of what is going on. LOL
@AG-UK – Exactly!!!!! The media is milking this for all it’s worth and they appear to have thrown all standards out the window to get clicks!
This sort of thing usually gets ramped up before RF weddings. Sophie had her topless photos leaked right before her wedding. The Queen was said to be furious, but they cleaned it up. The Brit press likes to sit on these stories for a while. Meghan is in for a bumpy ride.
A comment back from 1999! “Leave Sophie alone. Stop trying to dig dirt up because you won’t find any. Edward and Sophie are getting married, they are a happy young couple in love. They haven’t done any harm to anybody and there are no skeletons in the cupboard. Stop trying to destroy them before they have started their life together – haven’t you learnt anything from the death of Princess Diana?”
Nearly 20 years on and they’re still doing the same crap.
Eh, it’s not like her family is any better. The Windsor clan just doesn’t get called out for their trash the way the Markels are and the press is more interested in protecting them.
I’d bet he’s more afraid of Doria ripping him a new one than anyone or thing else.
He seems spineless.
Yeah, I bet she has plans for that bucket of flowers he brought her!! lol
The Royals have had worse scandals.
I feel for Meghan, it must be super hard for her to have this kind of heartache in the middle of what is should be the best day of her life!
Off topic and shallow but re: the last picture my mind is imagining all types of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane scenarios with Philip as the Joan Crawford character and QEII as Bette Davis’s Baby Jane. Look at Philip’s eyes and how he is looking at Queen Elizabeth. If you have watched the movie just let a few scenes roll through mind. I’m envisioning the beach scene. Lol.
I swear it seems like QEII is enjoying life, living a bit more spontaneously and just overall exercising more personal freedom now that Philip has retired and has been essentially sidelined due to health. A second youth at 92nd. Big smile.
“Believed to be” means absolutely nothing and I’m tired of stories attributed to serious “sources” who if they really were serious sources wouldn’t give the time of day to the media, let alone tell them how the Queen is feeling – that includes stories about how Harry feels, Meghan begging her father to change her mind (my personal opinion: she’s relieved to have him out of it, and I base this on how late they made the announcement of him walking her down the aisle; if it had been an original assumption it would have been announced much earlier – there was clearly ambivalence from the get-go, and obviously, they were right!).
OK, it’s a safe bet that the Queen and Philip and Charles and Harry are appalled at the Kardashianization of the proceedings, but no one has first-hand info on this.
I wouldn’t believe a thing the media says about all this now – if they know anything, it’s whatever H&M have allowed to be leaked that they think helps damage control.
She looks like a Mafia boss in the lead photo.
Poor Meghan, her father is a piece of work, how could any parent do such an awful thing and her half siblings are a nightmare, a true nightmare.
I’m a bit disappointed in Meghan’s mom, she seems like a really nice person, so I don’t understand why she didn’t take a one week vacation (maybe should have made arrangements when they announced the engagement) to be with her daughter in Britain.
It’s not like this is a last minute kind of wedding, her mom should have made the preparations to be with Meghan a while ago.
I know that Meghan has a lot of help to ensure that everything goes well on her wedding day, but her mom in my opinion should have been there with her for emotional support a few days before the wedding.
After all, her daughter is marrying Prince Harry in Britain, this does not happen every year.
This is a pretty big deal, Meghan’s life is changing completely, her mom should be with her instead of LA heading to a yoga class.
Very odd.
This guy’s 73, in poor health and broke. What did they think was going to happen?
@Shebug
I don’t know, maybe quietly ask your daughter for some financial help.
For him selling his daughter out, should have been absolutely the last possible resort, even if he was homeless.
Ask for help at least before doing this in front of the whole world a few days before her wedding.
Little common sense, just a tiny bit!
She made it a point to be estranged from them all. She wanted them back for a photo op and it blew up in her face. I can’t get over the Dad being that old and sick and living this sad life in Mexico, one of the most dangerous countries in the world right now. She has a fortune of millions, she can’t help him pay for assisted living in the States? He helped her get internships, he helped her get started in entertainment and she can’t repay that nice start in life now that he’s 70+?
There’s something really off about Markle, the way she handles her family, the fact she doesn’t even have a good female friend as an attendant, the fact she didn’t even thank her fans before shutting down her blog. Splitting up the dogs before moving. Harry should probably run now. He won’t, he clearly thinks he can rescue her, but the divorce will be even worse than this.
The Queen is notoriously confrontation averse……this was most evident when Diana died. She will ignore issues like this as long as she can; there is no way she was “angry or shouting”. Probably mildly irritated that something as basic as a man walking his daughter down the aisle was even an issue that she had to be bothered about. I am sure that her day does not revolve around this wedding.
QE2 has seen it all! lol!
Who needs enemies when you have the Markles? I guess they are hell bent on ruining her wedding and life. I would cut them out of my life completely, freeze them out.
Ths entire thing is very odd honestly. If they were in a relationship for two years and Harry never even met her father. I am guesssing because of some kind of strained relationship, then why is this all of the sudden so important. She has been married before. There is nothing wrong with that at all. Many people get divorced and remarried. This entire situation just seems very off somehow. The man probably needed the money and maybe he is having panic attacks from all the scrutiny he has been under.
“The man probably needed the money and maybe he is having panic attacks from all the scrutiny he has been under.”
This is what gets me. He’s elderly, obviously unhealthy, has money problems and his daughter hasn’t had a relationship with him for years. Like he was supposed to be over the moon to get on a plane, travel for 12 hours, be around a bunch of snobs he’s never met before and have to reconnect with his daughter in the most awkward way, at the biggest occasion possible.
It’s all so selfish. It’s not her first wedding and she’s not a kid. By your mid-30s you should be able to take other people’s needs and feelings into account. Even if they’re not perfect. Or just go very small and don’t have this big thing with a bunch of celebrities and media there.
Meghan was on the cover of Vanity Fair talking about her relationship with Harry. Why was that not an issue?
They probably approved it. It’s like when Kate did Vogue: if it’s a friendly publication that will write a friendly article, all is fine.
I am not understanding why MM talking about HER relationship(s) with anyone should be an issue. I gather if there was something controversial or indiscreet that she may have said to VF, you would be telling us about it or at least providing a link, right?
Because it was likely approved by the palace and Meghan was probably coached on what and what not to say. Using the press has never been an issue for these people. The issue comes when you have a loose cannon that cannot be reasoned with or controlled. Meghan’s father and half-siblings are loose cannons.
I am so here for TQ going all salty old broad and cursing Meghan’s father out. Or cheering Philip on as he shows his famous temper; even at 96 and recovering from hip surgery, I think he can still give one he** of a tongue lashing!
