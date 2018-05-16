Laurel vs. Yanny: the viral audio clip which is tearing the world apart

On Tuesday, May 15th, the internet had another meltdown, only this time it wasn’t about a poorly-lit photo of a dumb dress. This debate is like the dress debate, only it’s about a computer voice saying the word “Laurel.” Or Yanny, depending on how f–king crazy you are!! Seriously, people, how can you not hear the “L” sound??? Here’s the audio clip that was driving everyone insane on the internet:
What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I
— Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018
Laurel. Laurel. Laurel. So how did people get Yanny? I don’t know. Truly. Some people suggested that the volume by which you listen to the clip affects what you’re hearing, and other people suggested that various computers and phones might have a different “pitch” which is throwing off the word:
Yanny or Laurel. It's all about the pitch https://t.co/J9pxpLNItC pic.twitter.com/oxeFOpA21m
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 15, 2018
In that one, I can hear “Yary” (rhymes with “Gary”) but still not Yanny. This is tearing people apart. #TeamLaurel
It’s Not Yanny. It’s Laurel.
— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 15, 2018
We’re team Laurel all the way. https://t.co/uTPBwB3X9C
— How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) May 15, 2018
it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018
Laurel.
— Zedd (@Zedd) May 16, 2018
It may be 4:26 am… and I may be bleary … but it is so clearly “yanny” that I am confused how laurel is even an option?
— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) May 16, 2018
Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018
this is stupid, but I’m with Chrissy Teigen. it’s clearly Laurel.
yes, it’s saying Laurel.
however, at higher pitches, it sounds like Yanny.
I heard Yanny on my phone, but there are twitter posts where people play with the sound levels on their computer speakers and adjust it so it says Laurel when the bass is up and Yanny when the bass is down.
scientific explanation but OMG IT’S LIKE A TOTAL MYSTERY MAN.
I hear both at the same time! I hear “yanny” in a higher pitch cartoony voice and “laurel” in a deeper voice.
I’ve listened to it like a dozen times and I very clearly hear Yanny! I hear zero L sounds. Even when I try to force my brain by thinking or whispering “laurel” along with the audio.
Weird!
I hear yammy. I don’t even hear the nn but an mm.
The 2nd video i hear both.
I just replayed it and now i hear laurel but the person next to me heard yanny.
Honestly.. I heard “Yelly” like Jelly.
I also saw that dress as more of a blend between the options and not an extreme to either choice. So, idk. Maybe my brain is just as indecisive as I act.
I’m with Florc, I heard “yelly”
Yanny, loud and clear.
Same. I hear Yanny.
Yanny.
Omg. I just listened through my bose headphones and I thought how could anyone hear Laurel?! The word starts with a Y and has an N in the middle! Wtf. But, then I listened to the mother jones clip and it was clearly ‘yanni’ at the low pitch and ‘laurel’ higher.
What!? I hear “Yanny” clear as a bell. Laurel? Not even close! I’m with Hoda. Don’t understand how “Laurel” is even an option.
I find this hilarious…I’ve listened to it a million times and all I hear is laurel, I don’t understand how anyone would possibly hear anything else. So weird
LOL!!! So crazy! I’m obsessed with this now. Lol.
So, I have listened to it every which way. Loud, soft, medium…different devices. Yanny Forever! [insert Wakanda handshake].
No, but seriously. Even on the second recording, with the different pitches, I don’t hear “laurel” — at all!
Probable obsession for the day: What else do we all hear completely differently!?
It’s Laurel. How are people hearing yanny? I’m sure it’s one of those made up things to get people going. There is no yanny in this clip.
Well now the word laurel sounds weird to me, but it’s definitely laurel.
For me it was CLEARLY Yanny. Then I listened really hard to the lower tone until I heard laurel. Then I went to sleep. When I woke up I saw this nonsense on Facebook again so I had to give it another listen… ONLY LAUREL NOW! I can’t even hear Yanny if I try. I want my Yanny back! This is some weird shit.
I hear Yanny lol, I don’t know if it has to do with the fact that I speak another language.
I hear YANNY !!!!! HOLY SH!T!!
Me too!!!
Yanny on the original, but I can hear both on the pitch examples.
Same
Same. I heard Yanny every time until the +8 and +5 semitone.
My boyfriend and I listened on the same device. He heard laurel and I heard yammy, actually.
Clearly laurel.
Please I beg of the organizers, do not play this clip when Dotard, Kim and Xi are in my country!
When I heard this this morning on my phone, it was 10000% Yanny. But then when I listened to it on my work computer (…working hard today, clearly!), it was so clearly Laurel.
And there ends my helpful comment of the day!
I just listened to it, and I only can hear “Yanny”.
My husband and I listened to it on our separate phones at the same time-and on his it sounds like Laurel and on mine it sounds like Yanny.
It’s clearly about how you have your sound set up on your phone-especially the bass settings.
I can believe this. I totally heard Yanny – on one “square” of volume on an iPad.
I listened on the same phone and got both at different playings. Idk.
I hear Laurel. However, if you watch this video, you can also hear Yanny. It’s about the frequency. It doesn’t fully explain WHY but it will make you realize you’re not loopy if you hear one or the other: https://youtu.be/c3GNT8Ac050
As I was turning the volume up on my phone, I heard yanny. At full volume, very clearly laurel, so yeah, I think it is a volume thing.
I totally hear yanny *shrug*
Laurel. Not even remotely like Yanny at all.
I clearly heard Laurel the first time and then Yanny the second.
Laurel
A bigger mystery to me is what game was the NBA twitter watching last night? LeBron lost, guys.
LeBron definitely lost and not just by a point or two either. People on Twitter must’ve seen a different game than we did. We’ll keep on winning @lightpurple. Go Celtics!
C Us Rise!
LeBron’s teammates were sleepwalking through the game, especially in the second half. The Celtics are for real, time for everyone to catch up with reality!
Lifelong season ticket holder with the Celtics and after Gordon went down in Game 1, FIVE minutes, in Game 1, we figured this would just be a fun learning season with Kyrie teaching the kids. When Kyrie went down, we figured they would go out in Round 1. Smart and Brown are both playing hurt. Smart is hurting physically & emotionally. Every win is a hard earned gift with these kids. Ice water flows through their veins. They don’t know they’re supposed to bow to LeBron. They don’t care. True Celtics
Laurel. I listened to it both on my computer and my phone. I will say that the VERY first instance of it on my phone sounded like “yanny,” but immediately afterwards, the lower bass tones picked up and it sounded like laurel every time after that. So it’s likely that people hearing “yanny” just have bad bass reception on their speaker, lol.
I clearly heard Yanny and nothing else
+1
I have a theory that someone is trolling the internet and putting out different sounding videos just to mess with people. I’ve heard both yanny and laurel so 🤷♀️
#TeamYanny
I hear Laurel but my partner hears Yerry haha!
I hear “Yary” like you Kaiser, in like a French accent lol . I don’t hear a clear Yanny or Laurel. And are we pronouncing Laurel like Lorelei from Gilmore girls? Or are we pronouncing it like L-ARE-el? I’m confused.
ETA: I listened to one where they sped it up super fast and I for sure hear Laurel like Lorelei but when it’s slow I still hear “Yary” with a French accent lol. No Yanny ever, I don’t hear the letter N at all.
Ok I just have to add that I just listened to it on my iPad. Sounded like Yary again then I watched another video and went back and now it’s clearly LAUREL!! This is freaking me out. And on that second video I can’t now hear both. Maybe I couldn’t hear Laurel at first because I had just woken up and I sleep with a sound machine all night??
Low volume it’s Yanny. Turn up the volume and it’s clearly Laurel.
I’m clearly insane, because I just keep hearing “jerry”.
I’m team “Yary”. It sounds nothing like Laurel. But it doesn’t sound like Yanny either, it’s clearly an “r” sound in the middle.
Then I listened to the Mother Jones tape that plays the different pitches. The ones at the very end “semitones” do sound like Laurel.
I hear Yanny unless I crank the volume way up, and then I hear both.
I didn’t hear Yanny, I heard YAMMY at first, the M sound clear as a bell in a high cartoony voice. Then I noticed “Laurel” kicking in at the end in a lower bass tone. So I can hear both depending on how I train my brain. I haven’t played around with volume and device but I do think it depends how high the bass is turned up on your audio and is a volume/pitch thing depending on what device you are listening to the audio.
Listening to it at full volume on my brand new MacBook Pro…It sounds like “Yelly”
