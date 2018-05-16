Laurel vs. Yanny: the viral audio clip which is tearing the world apart
  • May 16, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Viral

On Tuesday, May 15th, the internet had another meltdown, only this time it wasn’t about a poorly-lit photo of a dumb dress. This debate is like the dress debate, only it’s about a computer voice saying the word “Laurel.” Or Yanny, depending on how f–king crazy you are!! Seriously, people, how can you not hear the “L” sound??? Here’s the audio clip that was driving everyone insane on the internet:

Laurel. Laurel. Laurel. So how did people get Yanny? I don’t know. Truly. Some people suggested that the volume by which you listen to the clip affects what you’re hearing, and other people suggested that various computers and phones might have a different “pitch” which is throwing off the word:

In that one, I can hear “Yary” (rhymes with “Gary”) but still not Yanny. This is tearing people apart. #TeamLaurel

56 Responses to “Laurel vs. Yanny: the viral audio clip which is tearing the world apart”

  1. Alissa says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:19 am

    this is stupid, but I’m with Chrissy Teigen. it’s clearly Laurel.

  2. Runcmc says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I’ve listened to it like a dozen times and I very clearly hear Yanny! I hear zero L sounds. Even when I try to force my brain by thinking or whispering “laurel” along with the audio.

    Weird!

  3. Mariposa says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Omg. I just listened through my bose headphones and I thought how could anyone hear Laurel?! The word starts with a Y and has an N in the middle! Wtf. But, then I listened to the mother jones clip and it was clearly ‘yanni’ at the low pitch and ‘laurel’ higher.

  4. equalitygadfly says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:21 am

    What!? I hear “Yanny” clear as a bell. Laurel? Not even close! I’m with Hoda. Don’t understand how “Laurel” is even an option.

  5. justcrimmles says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Well now the word laurel sounds weird to me, but it’s definitely laurel.

  6. Patricia says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:24 am

    For me it was CLEARLY Yanny. Then I listened really hard to the lower tone until I heard laurel. Then I went to sleep. When I woke up I saw this nonsense on Facebook again so I had to give it another listen… ONLY LAUREL NOW! I can’t even hear Yanny if I try. I want my Yanny back! This is some weird shit.

  7. Steph says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I hear Yanny lol, I don’t know if it has to do with the fact that I speak another language.

  8. Margo S. says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I hear YANNY !!!!! HOLY SH!T!!

  9. Jay says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Yanny on the original, but I can hear both on the pitch examples.

  10. Danielle says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:25 am

    My boyfriend and I listened on the same device. He heard laurel and I heard yammy, actually.

  11. Bigchili says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Clearly laurel.

  12. Alexandria says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Please I beg of the organizers, do not play this clip when Dotard, Kim and Xi are in my country!

  13. Amy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:30 am

    When I heard this this morning on my phone, it was 10000% Yanny. But then when I listened to it on my work computer (…working hard today, clearly!), it was so clearly Laurel.

    And there ends my helpful comment of the day!

  14. OSTONE says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I just listened to it, and I only can hear “Yanny”.

  15. Scal says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:38 am

    My husband and I listened to it on our separate phones at the same time-and on his it sounds like Laurel and on mine it sounds like Yanny.

    It’s clearly about how you have your sound set up on your phone-especially the bass settings.

  16. Other Renee says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I hear Laurel. However, if you watch this video, you can also hear Yanny. It’s about the frequency. It doesn’t fully explain WHY but it will make you realize you’re not loopy if you hear one or the other: https://youtu.be/c3GNT8Ac050

  17. Natalie S says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:39 am

    As I was turning the volume up on my phone, I heard yanny. At full volume, very clearly laurel, so yeah, I think it is a volume thing.

  18. Shannon says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I totally hear yanny *shrug*

  19. Incredulous says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Laurel. Not even remotely like Yanny at all.

  20. Rescue Cat says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I clearly heard Laurel the first time and then Yanny the second.

  21. lightpurple says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Laurel

    A bigger mystery to me is what game was the NBA twitter watching last night? LeBron lost, guys.

  22. Veronica S. says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Laurel. I listened to it both on my computer and my phone. I will say that the VERY first instance of it on my phone sounded like “yanny,” but immediately afterwards, the lower bass tones picked up and it sounded like laurel every time after that. So it’s likely that people hearing “yanny” just have bad bass reception on their speaker, lol.

  23. Beth says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I clearly heard Yanny and nothing else

  24. Wow says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I have a theory that someone is trolling the internet and putting out different sounding videos just to mess with people. I’ve heard both yanny and laurel so 🤷‍♀️

  25. Char says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:33 am

    #TeamYanny

  26. Pixie says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I hear Laurel but my partner hears Yerry haha!

  27. Mel M says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I hear “Yary” like you Kaiser, in like a French accent lol . I don’t hear a clear Yanny or Laurel. And are we pronouncing Laurel like Lorelei from Gilmore girls? Or are we pronouncing it like L-ARE-el? I’m confused.

    ETA: I listened to one where they sped it up super fast and I for sure hear Laurel like Lorelei but when it’s slow I still hear “Yary” with a French accent lol. No Yanny ever, I don’t hear the letter N at all.

    • Mel M says:
      May 16, 2018 at 9:18 am

      Ok I just have to add that I just listened to it on my iPad. Sounded like Yary again then I watched another video and went back and now it’s clearly LAUREL!! This is freaking me out. And on that second video I can’t now hear both. Maybe I couldn’t hear Laurel at first because I had just woken up and I sleep with a sound machine all night??

  28. Jailnurse says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Low volume it’s Yanny. Turn up the volume and it’s clearly Laurel.

  29. Coccinellidae says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I’m clearly insane, because I just keep hearing “jerry”.

  30. Another Anne says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I’m team “Yary”. It sounds nothing like Laurel. But it doesn’t sound like Yanny either, it’s clearly an “r” sound in the middle.

    Then I listened to the Mother Jones tape that plays the different pitches. The ones at the very end “semitones” do sound like Laurel.

  31. Insomniac says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I hear Yanny unless I crank the volume way up, and then I hear both.

  32. Amelie says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I didn’t hear Yanny, I heard YAMMY at first, the M sound clear as a bell in a high cartoony voice. Then I noticed “Laurel” kicking in at the end in a lower bass tone. So I can hear both depending on how I train my brain. I haven’t played around with volume and device but I do think it depends how high the bass is turned up on your audio and is a volume/pitch thing depending on what device you are listening to the audio.

  33. Janice says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Listening to it at full volume on my brand new MacBook Pro…It sounds like “Yelly”

