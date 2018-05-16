Doria Ragland flew to England yesterday, and she really did quit her job

It’s probably only a small consolation to Meghan Markle right now, but at least her mom has never sold her out. Doria Ragland has behaved perfectly, even if some/many people want to paint her as a schemer or someone looking to cash in on her daughter. Doria is probably arriving in England as I write this – These are photos of Doria leaving her home on Tuesday, and she was driven in a chauffeured Cadillac to LAX, where she was dropped off at the Private Suite (according to TMZ). Basically, the palace and Doria took pains to ensure that Doria wouldn’t need to interact with any paparazzi or tabloid reporters or anything. Yes, it was probably expensive (as TMZ ridiculously noted) but the woman is literally traveling to England to see her daughter marry a prince. I’m sure Meghan, Harry and the royal family were happy to shell out the extra cash to ensure that Doria arrived safely and uneventfully considering all of the drama this week.
Meanwhile, there was this story about Doria which piqued my interest:
Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, quit her job at a mental health clinic in Los Angeles, a source close to Ragland exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“Doria is no longer working at the mental health clinic in the Los Angeles area. It was Doria’s decision to leave,” the source explained. “She has talked about starting her own private practice, focusing on working with elderly patients.”
I don’t find this shady, but I’m sure some people do. Doria has worked as a yoga teacher and social worker, and my guess is that “her own private practice” would likely involve yoga and physical rehabilitation for seniors, which isn’t a bad career path at all. Maybe Meghan and Harry will help her out with money, maybe they won’t, we don’t know. And if they do help her out with money, please remember that one of the few times that Prince William took out a large sum of money from his trust fund was to “help” the Middletons buy their current “Middleton Manor” in Bucklebury. William wanted his in-laws to have a home fit for royalty – I’m sure Meghan and Harry want Doria to be taken care of too, especially since she’s the only close family member who hasn’t sold out Meg.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Pacific Coast News.
I am loving her travel outfit! I think I want to see more doria street style.
Yes, please! She is rocking that blazer. I wish I could pull that off.
It’s fabulous, she looks chic and comfortable. I can’t wait to see her wedding outfit.
How is Doris being painted a mooch? She lives several blocks from me in what is dubbed “Black Beverly Hills.” People try so hard.
Me too! The doggie t shirt is the perfect touch. And yoga does a body good, she looks great.
TeamDoria
btw the procedure he is talking about is a cardiac cath not heart surgery. most patients go home the next day. could have easily been scheduled well in advance of the wedding.
Agree. He’s likely getting a stent. I know of two elderly family members who had the procedure recently and both went home the next day.
What a lovely woman! I hope she walks Meghan down the aisle.
I hope she succeed in her intent, elederly people need attention and it’s such a difficult task.
Her dress bag is Burberry. Is that a clue to the wedding dress designer?
@Megan my thoughts exactly!
Wondering the same after noticing her garment bag was labeled Burberry…
Also, Megan has plenty of her OWN money to look after her mum. Y’all know that I view the BRF as leeches in general, but I cant begrudge a woman, who made her own $$, looking after her mum. My husband and I buy my mum a business class flight twice a year to come visit us – it’s after YEARS of her supporting us mentally and financially when we were working and trying to finish doctorates etc…it feels good to do something nice for her. Let her treat her mama, if that is in fact what she is doing.
Clare: Yesssssss!!! This!!!
Hear hear!
Exactly. And so the F what if they give her seed money to start a business? Is the mother-in-law of a prince supposed to eek out a living at a free clinic?
Absolutely. A decent, involved parent makes a significant investment of time, emotion, and money to their child. Paying them back is well deserved.
I see no issue with this, and is she works for herself she can also make her own schedule, basically she has more freedom to fly to England if she needs to.
ITA.
That’s what first struck me. Once she gets up and running, and if she gets a strong and trusted manager then she will be free to travel to see Meg and Harry as she wishes.
Not to mention she will have more independence overall and be performing awesome work.
I also see no issue with her choice to quit.
In fact, I see it as something quite admirable; I have no doubt that the clinic in which she worked was being inundated with press & paps. Given the fact that it is a mental health clinic, the atmosphere was probably quite conflicting with mental wellness!
How wonderful that she can parlay her decades of experience into a private practice, taking control of her schedule and serving the population she wishes to serve. If her daughter’s private life enhances her professional profile, I consider it an appropriate compensation for the personal stress her daughter’s love life has caused her.
And WOW they have the same face! Stunning women, both of them.
I have a lot of social worker friends who have gone into private practice. Some derived as direct offshoots from their work and others pushed into areas that are more billeable by the various states in which they live. Some do have talk therapy” practices, some offer rehabilitation services (with OT/ PT friends), some focus exclusively on addictions and some are just garden variety practices.
I wonder how quitting will affect her pension plan? I assume one is in place.
That’s exactly what I thought too. She doesn’t want to have to navigate vacation time if she wants to fly to see her daughter (and possibly future grandchildren) and stay for how long she wants. It makes complete sense to me.
So Meghan dress is Burberry, thaks Doria!
That was exactly what I thought! but then I thought – if she (Doria) was wearing a Burberry dress, would it probably have been made in England? Doria’s been so discreet this whole time, I cant imagine her waltzing into the car to England blasting the name of the dress designer.
But, I think we all figured Burberry was a front runner so its certainly possible.
Not necessarily, but maybe Dorias dress is Burberry. The Royal Report is having a hard time right now. People sort of threat him “don’t you dare dragging Doria into this mess”! Nice!
My thoughts!
I just remembered reading that Doria wore Burberry the last time she was in England, when she went to the closing ceremonies (?) for the Invictus Games with Harry and Meghan. So she just likes Burberry and it could be something for a rehearsal or whatnot.
Up thread I said the same about Burberry,but now I’m going to go the opposite just for fun-What if that Burberry label she is carrying is to throw us off,you know,we’ll be expecting Burberry,and SURPRISE something else
Is that a Burberry dress bag mama Ragland is carrying?
It piqued my interest until I saw what she does. Private practice is common with her career path and with the wedding and children soon on the way this is a natural break for her. So it made sense to me at least.
Also social work/psychology and yoga is a great combination for a practice. I know someone that wants to open a place similar to that as well
Yup! There are several hippie yoga therapists in my area. I used to see a hippie yoga instructor nutritionist. There’s definitely a large market for that sort of thing.
A lot of my SW friends have gone down this path.
Clare, does Meghan really have ‘plenty’ of her own money? Plenty could be relative. By ‘plenty’, how much do you mean?
Supposedly around $5 million.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, I don’t think working on Suits for a few years has given Meghan the kind of money the BRF has, not by a long shot, but I’m sure it has given her a nice cushion. And since she wont have to use her own money for anything for herself ever again – she certainly has the money to spend on her mother (flying her to England for the wedding, etc.)
You’re right, Nell, plenty is totally relative – I meant that after many years on a vaguely popular TV show, I imagine she has ‘plenty’ of money to support her mum, if she chooses to no longer work.
@Nell, I’m taking Clare’s “plenty” to mean relative to people in her class, eg. other actors/actresses on a prime time show that has been on air for 7 years. Eric Braeden has been an actor on a soap opera for more than 30 years and he is placed at $25 million worth, which is a lot of money but considering how long his show has been running and how long he’s been on it, I’d easily have placed him at maybe $150 million, but that’s not the case. And there are many other actors that have been in show biz for years but don’t even have $2 million to their names, or some that have been acting for many years but have $3-5 million. Gina Torres is placed at $5 million worth, that’s not a small amount of money. Having $5 million to your name is having “plenty” of money IMVHO. I mean its not plenty as in what say Aniston has, but its still not being a pauper.
I imagine it’s also best for the medical practice she left, so people aren’t calling or coming in just to get a glimpse at the princess’s Mom or whatever. Plus, if she’s working for herself, she’ll be able to take more time to go see MM in the UK. It’s not like she can easily make just a weekend trip to see her nowadays. Her mom seems like a great parent anyway, but compared to the shitshow that is her dad and stepsiblings, she’s a saint
Duchess I would imagine.
Think of the “sources” trying to sell stories if she stayed in a larger practice. I don’t blame her for wanting more independence and less chance of leaks. Gawkers may be harder to shake away, though.
Can I just say how awesome I think it is that it is Meghan’s black mother that is the classy one in this whole wedding debacle. I mean people want to say nasty things about Meghan because she’s bi-racial but the stink isn’t coming from the mothers side. Hahahahahahaha.
Tbh I’m relieved for her that she’s been so classy and low-key, not because I thought she’d be otherwise, but because the slightest bit of drama, no matter how tiny and irrelevant, would have given them material for months. They’re still trying to fuel this Oprah rumour because it’s all they’ve got.
Um, her mom is doing a “tell all” interview with Oprah. The entire family is trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lols, if everyone who speaks to Oprah is trash….then I don’t really know what to say. I assume her interview with Oprah will be stage managed and approved by KP – not quite the same as going rogue and ringing TMZ and/or writing open letters etc.
As of now, there is no indication that her mum has done/is doing anything that can be construed as ‘trash’.
Show me the video
Eye roll. If she speaks to Oprah it will be with Meghan’s full blessing and she won’t reveal anything terrible. So, no, they’re not all “trash”.
Megan’s mother is not doing a interview with Oprah this just a Rumor started by the people at the daily mail . Oprah people have deny this story yet people keep insisting that Doria is doing this so called interview through this whole ordeal Doria not say a word to anyone about Megan and Harry relationship . Doria has kept her mouth shut even though people have been saying awful things about her daughter this whole entire time she’s kept hasn’t said anything . If the daily Mail had any proof of doria doing interview with Oprah they would have drop the receipt ‘s by now instead it’s just nothing but more lies. It’s like people are actively looking for a reason to attack Doria since she hasn’t said anything she’s been above approach people just want to be able to say something negative about Doria but they can’t people keep saying that she’s doing an interview or have yet to provide any proof .
If I were in Meghan place I would got her a mansion and everything she needed. It’s her mom. They can give her what the Hekk they want. That’s what everyday normal peeps do. Not a big deal. Next.
Agreed! I would totally spoil my Momma if I could – and will, given the chance!
Mine is rested, but I wish. I have no probs with Meg and Harry spoiling Doria, she seems to be a very adorable mom.
Nothing wrong with helping one’s momma, especially when you are in a position to do it and help make one of her biggest professional dreams come true. For a long time i wanted to help my mom but couldn’t. Now that i can it gives me joy to give back to the woman that gave me so much and made so many sacrifices of all kinds for me and my siblings. So, go Megs!!! Family first…except for the paternal side…lol…
She seems like a lovely woman. Thank goodness.
the DM comments made me so angry yesterday over these pics. people were saying nasty, racist things about her hair and nose ring and how she better change both before the wedding. i hope she keeps her hair exactly how it is. she has a beautiful face and her hair is awesome. she doesn’t give a f*ck about what those snobby people think of her. she’s going to represent her daughter and those uppity blue bloods are jealous they don’t have 1/10 of her confidence and cool.
i can’t wait for doria to show everyone up on that day. her face won’t crack. you can tell that woman has nerves of steel. she won’t let anyone see her sweat.
+1. I also think Doria is gorgeous and looks like such a cool woman. I want to hang out with her.
I think her hair is awesome – eff those racist dillholes. Meghan and Doria will be dealing with this crap from the UK tabs for years, I hope they have nerves of steel.
I take the DM comment section with a barrel of salt. I think most of the comments are paid trolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uppity blue bloods aren’t the consumers of the Daily Fail. You’re talking about people who are equal to or about one step lower then the average Fox viewer. Just like Trump pumped up his base to openly display their ignorance, intolerance and bigotry, Mail comments are fully displaying post Brexit racism.
Agree, Doria is a rock.
At the end of the day, the only people whose opinion of Doria matter are Meghan and Harry, that all. If the extended future inlays approve, that’s just a cherry on the ice cream but the other 2 are all that count. And it seems like at this point, both people that matter do really love this woman, the rest is chaff.
I don’t see the problem with Meghan helping her mom. Personally speaking, I’m nowhere near Meghan’s wealth, but even on my small salary I still give my mom money on a monthly basis. She’s the only one that’s been there for me and if I can give back to help her follow her dreams or live easier you better believe I will. I don’t see anyone taking shots at Kate either, but really just pointing out that Meghan is doing the same thing Kate did for her family.
I am digging that white t shirt with the doggie. Any ID? I would rock that with black jeans and boots.
J Crew
Thanks I’m going to their website to look for it,so relaxed and cool looking
Nose ring? What nose ring?
Well, methinks it might be a good idea to take that out, but everything else is great.
And not because it’s bad, but because sometimes, in small ways, it’s best not to do something that would just egg the haters on.
“F” the haters. And that includes Philip and any racist or racist adjacent nose ring comments that can and will be made.
Doria isn’t Megan’s only close relative. She is very close to her niece, Samantha’s oldest daughter who disowned her mother years ago. The niece was all over her instagram, Megan went to her law school graduation, and credited her for helping her understand her Suits character.
Her youngest niece, Samantha’s youngest daughter who disowned her as soon as she graduated high school, said that her older sister was coming to the wedding. She gave an interview begging her family to leave Meghan alone, called them liars, said her mother was abusive. She also said that Meghan spent a lot of time with her when she was younger and Samantha was vicious and made their lives hell whenever Meghan would see her or had a career advancement. She lost contact around the time Meghan became estranged from Samantha and implied that her mother didn’t let her see Meghan anymore.
*that should say disowned her mother as soon as she graduated.
Can we stop acting like her mother is poor.
THIS!
The narrative that some people want to build around Ms. Ragland is interesting to say the least. I will keep it cute and stop there.
Though she might look younger, she is only a few years away from the traditional retirement age. The fact that she is quitting her current job shouldn’t raise any eyebrows, even if she didn’t intend to open her own practice.
True,why would she be below average financial means,when she is and has been a working professional.True she may not make six figures in her profession,but is old enough to be secure financially
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, it’s so disrespectful. She’s a professional woman in her 60s, making a career change, something she could have been thinking about for long before Meghan met Harry. And yes, perhaps having her own practice will give her a little more flexibility as far as travelling across the pond goes, but to assume this decision has anything to do with an expectation of financial input from her daughter and son-in-law is just insulting to her, particularly when she comes across as such a cool, grounded, self-sufficient woman.
Who’s acting like Doria is poor?🤔
I remember an article basically saying meghan was straight out of the mean streets of compton. it was nasty, awful and racist
TMZ and their vultures who linger around LAX are just butt hurt that they didn’t get an exclusive pic of her arriving to the airport.
I’m glad to see Doria is on her way to the UK. She seems like the only stable member of Meghan’s immediate family and hopefully will be able to support her daughter at this difficult time.
As for quitting her job, it seems like a sensible thing to do. Otherwise she will become an object of curiosity for those wanting to glimpse a royal mother-in-law at work.
As someone who worked with high risk people for the state and was a tech on at a hospital psych ward, I can see leaving.
It is a physical and emotional job. The turnover if insane in that field. It takes a lot out of you. I loved it but knew for my own well being it was time to move on.
And besides, Doria’s life is in California. We won’t be seeing out with a self created singlet ring soon.
I hope Doria is going to get Meghan and smuggle her out of this whole wedding. I believe that Harry loves her but his family is a mess. Can you imagine ANY member of the royal family providing her comfort right now, besides Harry??? She’s alone in a foreign country with only her fiancee while her family is acting foolish. The grey men are not comforting her, not Will or Kate, Charles or Camilla, and definitely not the Queen.
Her only comfort is Harry and her friends.
Meghan deserves more and if she stays and actually marries him, her family mess, his family mess, the hounding from racists will not stop. Harry did not lie when he said marrying him and living his life is difficult.
I hope she gets out, goes on a long vacation, and enjoys life as a private citizen. Remember, their courtship was fairly short, they’ve never lived together, and they spent vast amounts of time apart. While Harry seems empathic, he’s getting pressured by the firm too.
With his own history and his family’s history, cough cough Princess Michael of C–T, how much patience is he going to extend Meghan as she navigates through her family? How much is she internalizing, how much is she trying not to let anyone down, be a sterling example, and what is that doing to her, how will that affect their relationship in the long haul if she has to be so silent and sacrifice so much for a patently racist institution???
I don’t want her to go to the sunken place, I want her to get out with Doria, and be free.
100% in agreement.
It is only gonna get worse from here on out for Markle.
Doria seems like a chill lady. I hope that they do assist her with starting her practice; nothing wrong with that and they CAN afford it. I hope her business venture is successful!
She seems great! Yay!
