Kim Kardashian is doing Instagram ads for ‘Appetite Suppressant Lollipops’

Kim Kardashian is rich. She’s richer than her husband. She’s the richest member of her family. For years, she’s had the Midas Touch when it comes to branding and associating herself with products. But that’s the thing about rich people: they always want more. And money doesn’t mean that you stop being tacky. Like, it doesn’t happen magically: if you were tacky before you were rich, you’re probably still really tacky now. What’s my point? My point is that even though Kim is rich, she’s still doing basic-bitch Instagram ads for “appetite suppression” lollipops. How much do these ads pay? Why is she *THAT* desperate for money?
Apparently, Kim posted the Instagram above on Wednesday, then deleted it after she was criticized by every sentient being, then she reposted it. I guess because “appetite suppressant lollipops” just pay really well. Well enough that she doesn’t care if she’s promoting a really terrible product to the young girls and women who are influenced by what she does. I mean, I’m not going to sit here and claim that Kim is “giving” eating disorders to young girls. But the messaging absolutely sucks and Kim absolutely knows better.
wow i have lost all respect for Kim Kardashian. promoting appetite suppressants when it’s mental health awareness week?? there are so many people who battle or who have battled with an eating disorder and she is making not eating look like it is “trendy”. disgusting and selfish.
— letice day (@leticeyday) May 16, 2018
kim kardashian is really almost 40 years old with all the money in the world and she's still out here advertising appetite suppressants to teenagers on instagram
— Katelin (@etherealbunny) May 16, 2018
How desperate are you for the money @KimKardashian? I refuse to believe that some tin-pot lollipop making company is paying you THAT MUCH that you lose all common sense to think about the message that this sends your fans and followers. It’s outrageously irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/0225RioSfl
— Vix Meldrew (@VixMeldrew) May 16, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Its this kind of thing that makes me wonder if Kim is nearly as wealthy as she puts on (it’s not exactly like the Kardashians are above lying about this). This kind of Instagram ad is TACKY. The appetite suppressants, the waist trainers, the weight loss tea – that’s embarrassing. So either she’s shilling for low rent products and doesn’t care, or she needs the cash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a $5million contract with Flat Tummy tea to endorse their products, I don’t think she cares as long as she cashes the cheques in. I also remember reading that she and her sisters own a share of the waist trainer company and they each pull in between $5-$10 million just from that company, it’s too lucrative for them to walk away from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and I guess because their “thing” is having tiny waists, people will buy the products they shill assuming the K-sisters use them, when in fact, their crazy waists are likely the product of multiple and regular lipo sessions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You hear” – that’s my point entirely. You hear what they put out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The money they make from endorsing these sketchy products is what pays for their surgically tiny waists and inflated fake boobs and butts…granted they probably work out (what else would they do otherwise? Real work? LOL) to keep the effects of the slimming surgeries, plus it must be nice to afford a chef preparing healthy meals for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure Tori Spelling is shilling the same ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like the elite version of multilevel schemes. “Shill appettite suppressant lolli pops, it’s more chic and you have more reach than those selling tupper ware or mary kay”…LOL…i HATED coworkers inviting me to a so called “party” at their homes just to find out they were trying to sell me all sorts of crap i didn’t need. It was like a pandemic at one point, it seemed everyone i worked with was selling something on the side or trying to recruit you. Nowadays i ask “is it a real party to socialize and get to know each other or are you trying to sell me something i don’t want or need, that i could get for a 3rd of the price without hassles at walyworld?” 9 times out of 10 it was to sell me sh*t. I tell them to get a second job instead if they need the extra money that bad. I LOATHE multi level crap and people that sell it without seeing what really is going on. But at least tupperware, cosmetics and personalized totes won’t give me an eating disorder in the process. If i host a party at my place i put a note in the invite: “this is a real party to socialize and/or celebrate a special occasion, i will not try to trip you or guilt you into buying anything”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it was! Like ten years ago I went to so many “parties” for junk jewelry, kitchen crap, sex toys, inspirational wall prints, bags. Ugh, so glad that’s over for the most part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Tori is promoting them on her IG.
By now I’m waiting for a radiant and relaxed looking celebrity promoting laxative infused chocolate bars (vegan:raw:paleo options available).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ssshhhh! Don’t give them more ideas!!! :-9 dang it, if Leann Rimes reads your comment the next post will be of her shilling laxative chocolate bites…LOL…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she also does ads for fit tummy tea and waist trainers. how is this different? like why the outrage for this specifically?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flat tummy tea is a laxative and waist trainers are a scam, but those things are mainly harmless. Shilling appetite suppressant lollipops is literally telling people to suck on a lollipop instead of eating when hungry. “I don’t eat anything but lollipops because Kim says I should”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Laxatives are one thing people who have eating disorders use to help keep the weight off. So laxative tea is not harmless. Nor are waist trainers as they can effect your internal organs in a negative way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She shilled hydroxy cut too I think, some kind of similar-to-amphetamine-based-diet-pill?
I guess these lollipops are different because we live in a time where people these days, via twitter, Instagram, etc are more aware of eating disorders and the importance of regular meals and proper nutrition for mental health?
Huh I guess I did learn something from social justice warriors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Why is there so much shock and outrage when she posts one of these – this has been their bread and butter for years! Why do we feign surprise every.time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s because people associate lollipops with children. Generally speaking, lollipops are not marketed to adults. So even though these specific lollipops *may* be intended for adults kids are more likely to be interested in them than in waist trainers or tea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happens if these “lollipops” are left laying around and a child gets a hold of one and eats it? Not a good idea all around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too am a bit puzzled. She’s shilled much worse, and equally harmful “superficial beauty masquerading as health” stuff. And actual prescription drugs with not-great side effects. I don’t get why this is suddenly a problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i do think there’s a difference between saying “drink this tea for bloating and use this waist trainer/corset for a smaller waist” and “don’t eat when you’re hungry”. but the line between the two is so fine it basically doesn’t exist. it’s all very stupid, harmful advice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilariously low-rent product and I’m just loving all the blowback she’s getting. I don’t believe she’s getting paid some big bucks, sounds like a fly by night company. I just think she’s sleazy and can’t say no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no ethical or career-advancing reason reason to shill for the evil weight loss industry. Maybe she owns a big share of the company.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both Kim K., and the companies she shills for, love the manufactured controversy. Kim is shameless, just like Trump. It’s not a good look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, and it’s interesting seeing the outdoors, un-photoshopped picture of her. She looks older, harder. I had to look up her age, she’s only 37. All that money and effort poured into her looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue the post about the “haters” always criticizing her and how these lollipops are totally doctor approved and it’s empowering to eat them or some shash like that. A couple days from now she’ll post a topless selfie or a nude picture to get people to stop talking about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That shady family has attached their names to many shady products over the years. I really wish this would play out like the weird eye glasses in the movie “The Jerk”. Steve Martin’s character lost his entire fortune after customers sued him for going cross-eyed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with your take on this. This kind of crap really makes me appreciate people like Matthew Mcconaughey, a movie star who chose to live in an airstream and whose credo is “Just keep livin””. What is the Kardashian credo? Anything for a buck?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But he does ads too, for Lincoln and some cologne. Sure, more reputable companies/products but also higher end, not quite the matching his JKL live in an old airstream persona.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most celebrities do endorsements. You’re missing the point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I don’t understand the uproar about this. Why now? Why this product? She’s shilled weight loss stuff before, loads of times. She’s promoted waist trainers. She’s tried to claim extensive plastic surgery is “contouring” and other makeup tricks. She’s pretended that her look is natural when it’s anything but. So why are people mad about this? It seems quite boringly par for the course. Of course she’s promoting an(other) appetite suppressant. So what? When did people decide she was a good role model? If you’re getting life advice and aspirations from the Kardashians, EVERYTHING they do is promoting an unnatural, enhanced, tweaked, sucked, plucked, and fake appearance of superficial prettiness. Why pluck out this one thing to be mad about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people were mad about those other things too, it’s not like she received heaps of praise for all that.
But a product like this, which is basically telling people not to eat, can be very dangerous, especially considering a lot of her and her family’s demo is young women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are FDA approved medications on the market that suppress appetite.
Walk down any supplement aisle in your local drugstore, and you’ll find rows and rows of pills, powders, and teas all claiming to do the same exact thing.
I’m sure these lollipops aren’t clinically proven, or claim to so what they market- but I think the issue is that she’s shilling candy to a young impressionable audience (I may be 33 but I can honestly say I haven’t craved a lollipop in over 20 years) to lose weight.
Who the hell else is going to buy deprive yourself to get skinny hard candy besides a bunch of underage (and underdeveloped) children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I understand it, the product is to help people who have trouble with snacking. You have a special lollipop to help curb the desire to eat between meals, thus helping you eat less overall, thus (hopefully) losing weight. That doesn’t sound all that crazy to me, honestly. People already do all kinds of strange things to try and eat less without actively hating it. At least she’s not promoting smoking cigarettes to curb your appetite, which is very much a thing people do and models have talked about in the past.
So, not great, but I don’t see how this is any worse or even different from the thousand and one other products she shills. They pay her money, she posts an overly posed, glossy photo of herself with the product and writes a vaguely worded positive review. I remember her doing the same thing for actual medications, like you’d get from a doctor, which to my mind is worse than these lollipops. Not that the lollipop shilling is great, just that it seems a disproportionate amount of furor over them, considering how “on brand” they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see the problem. She let everyone know its a paid ad. I find a lot of other advertisements problematic. Like every time i see a magazine cover telling me i can get a beach body in 7 days. How is that okay…. If you think your teenagers will fall for something like this. You can use this as a great teachable moment and talk to them about the importance of eating well and being active. You can parent and not let the internet and celebrities do it for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least it’s honest about its weight loss approach – deny yourself basic nutrient support.
(If you’re one of those people who thinks being skinny gives you some sort of authority on bodies and are most chomping at the bit to respond to me with some histrionic rant about America’s obesity issues, save it. Obesity is a complex issue in America linked to a number of socioeconomic factors beyond eating habits. I have a biology degree. I understand how metabolism works.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
help.
do antidepressants cause weight gain? i’ve looked into it and my dr. says ‘don’t worry’. I’m worried because i’m starting to gain rapidly with same eating habits, etc. i’m on lithium, celexa and several other pills
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except it’s not. It’s for helping people not eat between meals and to aid them with portion control. Which is very different from starving yourself. Some people will abuse it of course and use it to deprive themselves, but that’s true for just about anything, and people who are desperate for weight loss gimmicks generally aren’t going to make healthy choices anyway. I don’t know how effective these lollipops are, or if they what they claim, but that’s the point of the product.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess someone got upset because a certain
wedding is grabbing all the attention…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….the younger sister is probably a lot richer & didnt appear in a sex tape…also Kim isnt the only celeb shilling this crap…I follow Angela Simmons on ig…nuff said…but this stupid lollipop shill is nothing compared to the utter shite that was posted on RiRis one time boos appreciation ig…so go easy on Kim…you dont have to buy anything..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think any of them are nearly as rich as they claim, so this makes complete sense to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused why these lollipops are the line for so many with KK. Have folks not been paying attention all these years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re supposed to feel hunger. F*ck diet culture. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, so sick of it. All these girls at my job are on some kind of crash diet or another. Then they moan about how quickly they put the weight back. Well, you eat 500 calories a day for 3 weeks, your body thinks you’re starving. So when you go back to eating normally, your body holds on to any additional calories. One of my co-workers has so totally fucked her metabolism by crash dieting. I lost some weight by counting calories. But the lowest I went was 1600 calories. Then I went up to 1800 calories. Then I wanted to eat more so I’m trying to stay under 2100 calories a day. 2100 isn’t dieting I don’t think. I’m still a little overweight but I love to eat. So I decided I’ll just be a little overweight. I’m 5 feet 6 in. I think My bmi says max 150. When I get down to 160, everyone says I look too skinny. Right now I’m at 170. I might try to get down to 160 again. But it’s so hard to maintain, I love to eat. I don’t do drastic diets. Those slow down your metabolism. I’m just rambling now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shambles is 100% right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, you are. But when you’re obese, your appetite grows to match. The hormones involved with hunger and satiety change with body fat percentage. And losing weight is “bad” from your body’s point of view (because the next famine might be right around the corner) and it demands you eat more to maintain yourself. This is why fad diets and crash dieting doesn’t work. The drive to consume more food even if you know you don’t need it can be overwhelming. Some people need a little help dealing with food cravings and there’s nothing wrong with that. Healthy weight loss and maintenance is about changing your lifestyle, not using gimmicks and fads and “need it now” magic pills (or lollipops). There’s much better, more healthy ways to deal with overactive appetite. Just being aware of it in the first place helps.
I hate the conversations about weight loss because it’s always one extreme or the other. You’re either “depriving yourself” or you’re “beast mode” or whatever ridiculous term is used now. It’s either “omg lose allll the weight nooooow” or “how could you even consider wanting to regulate your appetite??? sooo unhealthy!!!!” Well, losing weight and being healthy is somewhere in the middle, but moderation is boring and nobody wants to talk about it. And people certainly don’t want to hear that they need to change their habits. No, they want a magic pill that will let them keep eating junk and not moving around while losing weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems perfectly Kardashian. Like 100% Kardashian. I’d rather see lollipops sucked over handfuls of crappy, dangerous weightloss and sexual prowess pills bought at every corner store in the nation. They stack all of em by cash registers so we don’t forget. That pic of her tonguing a pop will fit right in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re LITERALLY UNREAL, Kim? Why would ANYONE pay money for something that is LITERALLY UNREAL.
God, she’s an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An obscenely RICH idiot. Is she shilling sex, oral sex or a diet product? Ugh, and she needs to be told again to back away from the lip and facial fillers because she’s starting to look like Jennifer Aniston, who is what? 15 years older?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Appetite suppressants, when used in moderation, can be helpful to people changing to a healthy lifestyle. They are only meant to be used for a short period of time to help shrink the stomach and aid people to eat healthier sized proportions. They are not meant to be a permanent fixture in someone’s life. I did a ton of research on it before starting to use one to lose weight. I am off the medical grade one now and will be off the over the counter in a couple of weeks as I don’t really need it anymore as counting calories has changed my eating habits for the better.
But of course moderation is not something the kardashians know anything about. I still don’t believe her when she talks about her waist measurements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is also such a weird fit that a person who has added so many pounds of silicone to their frame is shilling for “weight loss”. If anything, she should be advertising for tires or balloons or padded undergarments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s wealthy but maybe not as megabucks as we assume. Thinking of a pricey house they bought, did half a reno then sold and bought another that had endless and multimillion dollar renovations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her perfume lines and internet games rake in millions alone, aside from all her other business dealings. This all came from copying Paris Hilton’s schtick (a bad sex tape) and a gargantuan thirst for fame, yep. Her wealth is obscene, especially considering what it’s all based upon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Kylie was the richest now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even that might be inflated. Her company (if she really even legally owns it) is a private company so we’ll never see any audited sales figures. There’s always talk of her products selling out, but it is a common trick to make limited stock available just so you can say that you sold out quickly because there was just SO much demand for your product(s). I just don’t buy a word that this family says. I can believe they’ve made a nice amount of money over the years, but I suspect that is mainly because they are willing to license their names and images to almost anyone who will throw a coin their way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seven or eight years ago, I was strolling along the river in Bratislava, Slovakia, the old part of the city. And there on the side of a building was a huge advert featuring Paris Hilton, holding up some product (I want to say it was a fruit drink, but I don’t quite recall). The ad was in Slovak, for a Slovak/Czech product. CASH THAT CHECK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money isn’t the point. Outrage, attention, blog coverage is the point. Posting it, taking it down, re-posting it, was always part of the scheme. Usually this scheme also involves faux-outrage on the celeb’s part, but that seems to be the scam her husband is working right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything they do is calculated !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EVERYTHING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
good point, i’m sure you’re right. these people built an empire on the concept that there’s no bad press, no reason to think they’d change streams now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually isn’t Kylie the richest one of them now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What has she done to her face?
It’s different and I can’t quite figure it out.
She just doesn’t look the same to me…
Report this comment as spam or abuse