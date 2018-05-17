Kim Kardashian is doing Instagram ads for ‘Appetite Suppressant Lollipops’

Kim Kardashian is rich. She’s richer than her husband. She’s the richest member of her family. For years, she’s had the Midas Touch when it comes to branding and associating herself with products. But that’s the thing about rich people: they always want more. And money doesn’t mean that you stop being tacky. Like, it doesn’t happen magically: if you were tacky before you were rich, you’re probably still really tacky now. What’s my point? My point is that even though Kim is rich, she’s still doing basic-bitch Instagram ads for “appetite suppression” lollipops. How much do these ads pay? Why is she *THAT* desperate for money?

Apparently, Kim posted the Instagram above on Wednesday, then deleted it after she was criticized by every sentient being, then she reposted it. I guess because “appetite suppressant lollipops” just pay really well. Well enough that she doesn’t care if she’s promoting a really terrible product to the young girls and women who are influenced by what she does. I mean, I’m not going to sit here and claim that Kim is “giving” eating disorders to young girls. But the messaging absolutely sucks and Kim absolutely knows better.

60 Responses to “Kim Kardashian is doing Instagram ads for ‘Appetite Suppressant Lollipops’”

  1. Bridget says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Its this kind of thing that makes me wonder if Kim is nearly as wealthy as she puts on (it’s not exactly like the Kardashians are above lying about this). This kind of Instagram ad is TACKY. The appetite suppressants, the waist trainers, the weight loss tea – that’s embarrassing. So either she’s shilling for low rent products and doesn’t care, or she needs the cash.

    Reply
    • Lela says:
      May 17, 2018 at 9:41 am

      She has a $5million contract with Flat Tummy tea to endorse their products, I don’t think she cares as long as she cashes the cheques in. I also remember reading that she and her sisters own a share of the waist trainer company and they each pull in between $5-$10 million just from that company, it’s too lucrative for them to walk away from.

      Reply
  2. Mel M says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I’m pretty sure Tori Spelling is shilling the same ones.

    Reply
    • SNAP says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:56 am

      It’s like the elite version of multilevel schemes. “Shill appettite suppressant lolli pops, it’s more chic and you have more reach than those selling tupper ware or mary kay”…LOL…i HATED coworkers inviting me to a so called “party” at their homes just to find out they were trying to sell me all sorts of crap i didn’t need. It was like a pandemic at one point, it seemed everyone i worked with was selling something on the side or trying to recruit you. Nowadays i ask “is it a real party to socialize and get to know each other or are you trying to sell me something i don’t want or need, that i could get for a 3rd of the price without hassles at walyworld?” 9 times out of 10 it was to sell me sh*t. I tell them to get a second job instead if they need the extra money that bad. I LOATHE multi level crap and people that sell it without seeing what really is going on. But at least tupperware, cosmetics and personalized totes won’t give me an eating disorder in the process. If i host a party at my place i put a note in the invite: “this is a real party to socialize and/or celebrate a special occasion, i will not try to trip you or guilt you into buying anything”.

      Reply
    • clandestina says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:12 am

      Yeah, Tori is promoting them on her IG.

      By now I’m waiting for a radiant and relaxed looking celebrity promoting laxative infused chocolate bars (vegan:raw:paleo options available).

      Reply
  3. Bethany F says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:27 am

    she also does ads for fit tummy tea and waist trainers. how is this different? like why the outrage for this specifically?

    Reply
    • Miss b says:
      May 17, 2018 at 9:46 am

      Flat tummy tea is a laxative and waist trainers are a scam, but those things are mainly harmless. Shilling appetite suppressant lollipops is literally telling people to suck on a lollipop instead of eating when hungry. “I don’t eat anything but lollipops because Kim says I should”.

      Reply
    • Apalapa says:
      May 17, 2018 at 9:52 am

      She shilled hydroxy cut too I think, some kind of similar-to-amphetamine-based-diet-pill?

      I guess these lollipops are different because we live in a time where people these days, via twitter, Instagram, etc are more aware of eating disorders and the importance of regular meals and proper nutrition for mental health?

      Huh I guess I did learn something from social justice warriors.

      Reply
    • Clare says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:03 am

      Right? Why is there so much shock and outrage when she posts one of these – this has been their bread and butter for years! Why do we feign surprise every.time.

      Reply
    • chubcucumber says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:03 am

      I think it’s because people associate lollipops with children. Generally speaking, lollipops are not marketed to adults. So even though these specific lollipops *may* be intended for adults kids are more likely to be interested in them than in waist trainers or tea.

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      I too am a bit puzzled. She’s shilled much worse, and equally harmful “superficial beauty masquerading as health” stuff. And actual prescription drugs with not-great side effects. I don’t get why this is suddenly a problem.

      Reply
    • j says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:09 pm

      i do think there’s a difference between saying “drink this tea for bloating and use this waist trainer/corset for a smaller waist” and “don’t eat when you’re hungry”. but the line between the two is so fine it basically doesn’t exist. it’s all very stupid, harmful advice.

      Reply
  4. minx says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Hilariously low-rent product and I’m just loving all the blowback she’s getting. I don’t believe she’s getting paid some big bucks, sounds like a fly by night company. I just think she’s sleazy and can’t say no.

    Reply
  5. Mrs. Wellen Melon says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:32 am

    There is no ethical or career-advancing reason reason to shill for the evil weight loss industry. Maybe she owns a big share of the company.

    Reply
  6. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Both Kim K., and the companies she shills for, love the manufactured controversy. Kim is shameless, just like Trump. It’s not a good look.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Cue the post about the “haters” always criticizing her and how these lollipops are totally doctor approved and it’s empowering to eat them or some shash like that. A couple days from now she’ll post a topless selfie or a nude picture to get people to stop talking about it.

    Reply
  8. NoShame says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:40 am

    That shady family has attached their names to many shady products over the years. I really wish this would play out like the weird eye glasses in the movie “The Jerk”. Steve Martin’s character lost his entire fortune after customers sued him for going cross-eyed.

    Reply
  9. tw says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I completely agree with your take on this. This kind of crap really makes me appreciate people like Matthew Mcconaughey, a movie star who chose to live in an airstream and whose credo is “Just keep livin””. What is the Kardashian credo? Anything for a buck?

    Reply
  10. Wren says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I guess I don’t understand the uproar about this. Why now? Why this product? She’s shilled weight loss stuff before, loads of times. She’s promoted waist trainers. She’s tried to claim extensive plastic surgery is “contouring” and other makeup tricks. She’s pretended that her look is natural when it’s anything but. So why are people mad about this? It seems quite boringly par for the course. Of course she’s promoting an(other) appetite suppressant. So what? When did people decide she was a good role model? If you’re getting life advice and aspirations from the Kardashians, EVERYTHING they do is promoting an unnatural, enhanced, tweaked, sucked, plucked, and fake appearance of superficial prettiness. Why pluck out this one thing to be mad about?

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:00 am

      I think people were mad about those other things too, it’s not like she received heaps of praise for all that.
      But a product like this, which is basically telling people not to eat, can be very dangerous, especially considering a lot of her and her family’s demo is young women.

      Reply
    • DesertReal says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:12 am

      There are FDA approved medications on the market that suppress appetite.
      Walk down any supplement aisle in your local drugstore, and you’ll find rows and rows of pills, powders, and teas all claiming to do the same exact thing.
      I’m sure these lollipops aren’t clinically proven, or claim to so what they market- but I think the issue is that she’s shilling candy to a young impressionable audience (I may be 33 but I can honestly say I haven’t craved a lollipop in over 20 years) to lose weight.
      Who the hell else is going to buy deprive yourself to get skinny hard candy besides a bunch of underage (and underdeveloped) children?

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:57 am

      As I understand it, the product is to help people who have trouble with snacking. You have a special lollipop to help curb the desire to eat between meals, thus helping you eat less overall, thus (hopefully) losing weight. That doesn’t sound all that crazy to me, honestly. People already do all kinds of strange things to try and eat less without actively hating it. At least she’s not promoting smoking cigarettes to curb your appetite, which is very much a thing people do and models have talked about in the past.

      So, not great, but I don’t see how this is any worse or even different from the thousand and one other products she shills. They pay her money, she posts an overly posed, glossy photo of herself with the product and writes a vaguely worded positive review. I remember her doing the same thing for actual medications, like you’d get from a doctor, which to my mind is worse than these lollipops. Not that the lollipop shilling is great, just that it seems a disproportionate amount of furor over them, considering how “on brand” they are.

      Reply
  11. Andreia says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I don’t see the problem. She let everyone know its a paid ad. I find a lot of other advertisements problematic. Like every time i see a magazine cover telling me i can get a beach body in 7 days. How is that okay…. If you think your teenagers will fall for something like this. You can use this as a great teachable moment and talk to them about the importance of eating well and being active. You can parent and not let the internet and celebrities do it for you.

    Reply
  12. Veronica says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:55 am

    At least it’s honest about its weight loss approach – deny yourself basic nutrient support.

    (If you’re one of those people who thinks being skinny gives you some sort of authority on bodies and are most chomping at the bit to respond to me with some histrionic rant about America’s obesity issues, save it. Obesity is a complex issue in America linked to a number of socioeconomic factors beyond eating habits. I have a biology degree. I understand how metabolism works.)

    Reply
    • Blaire Carter says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:10 am

      help.

      do antidepressants cause weight gain? i’ve looked into it and my dr. says ‘don’t worry’. I’m worried because i’m starting to gain rapidly with same eating habits, etc. i’m on lithium, celexa and several other pills

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:34 pm

      Except it’s not. It’s for helping people not eat between meals and to aid them with portion control. Which is very different from starving yourself. Some people will abuse it of course and use it to deprive themselves, but that’s true for just about anything, and people who are desperate for weight loss gimmicks generally aren’t going to make healthy choices anyway. I don’t know how effective these lollipops are, or if they what they claim, but that’s the point of the product.

      Reply
  13. RBC says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Guess someone got upset because a certain
    wedding is grabbing all the attention…..

    Reply
  14. hey-ya says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:03 am

    ….the younger sister is probably a lot richer & didnt appear in a sex tape…also Kim isnt the only celeb shilling this crap…I follow Angela Simmons on ig…nuff said…but this stupid lollipop shill is nothing compared to the utter shite that was posted on RiRis one time boos appreciation ig…so go easy on Kim…you dont have to buy anything..

    Reply
  15. JennyJazzhands says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I don’t think any of them are nearly as rich as they claim, so this makes complete sense to me.

    Reply
  16. Reef says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I’m confused why these lollipops are the line for so many with KK. Have folks not been paying attention all these years.

    Reply
  17. Shambles says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:07 am

    You’re supposed to feel hunger. F*ck diet culture. That is all.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:39 am

      I know, so sick of it. All these girls at my job are on some kind of crash diet or another. Then they moan about how quickly they put the weight back. Well, you eat 500 calories a day for 3 weeks, your body thinks you’re starving. So when you go back to eating normally, your body holds on to any additional calories. One of my co-workers has so totally fucked her metabolism by crash dieting. I lost some weight by counting calories. But the lowest I went was 1600 calories. Then I went up to 1800 calories. Then I wanted to eat more so I’m trying to stay under 2100 calories a day. 2100 isn’t dieting I don’t think. I’m still a little overweight but I love to eat. So I decided I’ll just be a little overweight. I’m 5 feet 6 in. I think My bmi says max 150. When I get down to 160, everyone says I look too skinny. Right now I’m at 170. I might try to get down to 160 again. But it’s so hard to maintain, I love to eat. I don’t do drastic diets. Those slow down your metabolism. I’m just rambling now

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:49 pm

      Yes, you are. But when you’re obese, your appetite grows to match. The hormones involved with hunger and satiety change with body fat percentage. And losing weight is “bad” from your body’s point of view (because the next famine might be right around the corner) and it demands you eat more to maintain yourself. This is why fad diets and crash dieting doesn’t work. The drive to consume more food even if you know you don’t need it can be overwhelming. Some people need a little help dealing with food cravings and there’s nothing wrong with that. Healthy weight loss and maintenance is about changing your lifestyle, not using gimmicks and fads and “need it now” magic pills (or lollipops). There’s much better, more healthy ways to deal with overactive appetite. Just being aware of it in the first place helps.

      I hate the conversations about weight loss because it’s always one extreme or the other. You’re either “depriving yourself” or you’re “beast mode” or whatever ridiculous term is used now. It’s either “omg lose allll the weight nooooow” or “how could you even consider wanting to regulate your appetite??? sooo unhealthy!!!!” Well, losing weight and being healthy is somewhere in the middle, but moderation is boring and nobody wants to talk about it. And people certainly don’t want to hear that they need to change their habits. No, they want a magic pill that will let them keep eating junk and not moving around while losing weight.

      Reply
  18. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Seems perfectly Kardashian. Like 100% Kardashian. I’d rather see lollipops sucked over handfuls of crappy, dangerous weightloss and sexual prowess pills bought at every corner store in the nation. They stack all of em by cash registers so we don’t forget. That pic of her tonguing a pop will fit right in.

    Reply
  19. Anastasia says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:37 am

    They’re LITERALLY UNREAL, Kim? Why would ANYONE pay money for something that is LITERALLY UNREAL.

    God, she’s an idiot.

    Reply
    • Rachel in August says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:13 am

      An obscenely RICH idiot. Is she shilling sex, oral sex or a diet product? Ugh, and she needs to be told again to back away from the lip and facial fillers because she’s starting to look like Jennifer Aniston, who is what? 15 years older?

      Reply
  20. Mads says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Appetite suppressants, when used in moderation, can be helpful to people changing to a healthy lifestyle. They are only meant to be used for a short period of time to help shrink the stomach and aid people to eat healthier sized proportions. They are not meant to be a permanent fixture in someone’s life. I did a ton of research on it before starting to use one to lose weight. I am off the medical grade one now and will be off the over the counter in a couple of weeks as I don’t really need it anymore as counting calories has changed my eating habits for the better.

    But of course moderation is not something the kardashians know anything about. I still don’t believe her when she talks about her waist measurements.

    Reply
  21. Dr Mrs The Monarch says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:06 am

    It is also such a weird fit that a person who has added so many pounds of silicone to their frame is shilling for “weight loss”. If anything, she should be advertising for tires or balloons or padded undergarments.

    Reply
  22. CadiC says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I think she’s wealthy but maybe not as megabucks as we assume. Thinking of a pricey house they bought, did half a reno then sold and bought another that had endless and multimillion dollar renovations.

    Reply
    • Rachel in August says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:17 pm

      Her perfume lines and internet games rake in millions alone, aside from all her other business dealings. This all came from copying Paris Hilton’s schtick (a bad sex tape) and a gargantuan thirst for fame, yep. Her wealth is obscene, especially considering what it’s all based upon.

      Reply
  23. Mirage says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I thought Kylie was the richest now?

    Reply
    • Sid says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:49 am

      Even that might be inflated. Her company (if she really even legally owns it) is a private company so we’ll never see any audited sales figures. There’s always talk of her products selling out, but it is a common trick to make limited stock available just so you can say that you sold out quickly because there was just SO much demand for your product(s). I just don’t buy a word that this family says. I can believe they’ve made a nice amount of money over the years, but I suspect that is mainly because they are willing to license their names and images to almost anyone who will throw a coin their way.

      Reply
      • Turtle says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:57 am

        Seven or eight years ago, I was strolling along the river in Bratislava, Slovakia, the old part of the city. And there on the side of a building was a huge advert featuring Paris Hilton, holding up some product (I want to say it was a fruit drink, but I don’t quite recall). The ad was in Slovak, for a Slovak/Czech product. CASH THAT CHECK.

  24. Turtle says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Money isn’t the point. Outrage, attention, blog coverage is the point. Posting it, taking it down, re-posting it, was always part of the scheme. Usually this scheme also involves faux-outrage on the celeb’s part, but that seems to be the scam her husband is working right now.

    Reply
  25. me says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Actually isn’t Kylie the richest one of them now?

    Reply
  26. JennyJenny says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    What has she done to her face?
    It’s different and I can’t quite figure it out.
    She just doesn’t look the same to me…

    Reply

