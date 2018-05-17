Brad Pitt went to a U2 concert in LA, but where has Neri Oxman been in the past month?

Brad Pitt rocks out at the U2 Concert at the Forum

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt at the U2 concert at the Forum last night. It didn’t seem like he was really “with” anyone, but maybe he went with friends and they just weren’t attached at the hip. Throughout the month of April, we couldn’t go a f–king day without hearing about Brad’s new life, how he’s moving on, and how Neri Oxman is his manic pixie architect dream girl. Seriously, Us Weekly, People and Page Six just could not shut up about Brad and Neri and it got to the point where it was sort of embarrassing? Which is probably why those stories died a quick death almost one month ago. Suddenly, there were no more leaks. We haven’t heard anything about Brad and Neri since April 20th-ish. So was Neri at the concert too? I kind of doubt it, just because I think the paparazzi would have tried to get photos of her too, and I don’t see her anywhere.

Meanwhile, of course Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still not really divorced yet. Life & Style claims this week that they’re still fighting over custody and property:

Life & Style has exclusively learned from an inside source that while both Brad and Angelina are “eager to get on with their new and separate lives,” they have yet to do so. “Brad keeps telling friends that they’re inches away from signing off on an agreement,” another source says, “but then a new wrinkle develops.” Question is, what are those core issues? Unsurprisingly, one of them is custody over their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. “Brad’s goal is joint physical and legal custody,” the source says. “but Angelina has been immovable on that point.”

The other ongoing battle is over one piece of property — the Château Miraval estate and vineyard in France, which Brad and Angelina purchased together before their 2014 marriage on the estate’s grounds. In recent years, it’s netted them a fortune thanks to the success of Miraval rosé wine and olive oil.

“Angelina has been pushing Brad to sell the estate and give her half the money, but he wants to keep it,” the insider says. “Brad has really loved renovating the buildings on the grounds and working with the vintner and olive oil maker. He’s there for every harvest, and he wants to keep the legacy going.” It is, the insider adds, “the one possession he’s intent on hanging on to. It’s his baby.”

L&S also claims that Angelina has been quietly dating a “millionaire British philanthropist” for the past year and that why she’s keen to move on as well. Except none of this is true, probably. Gossip Cop ripped into L&S’s story, especially the Miraval part – apparently, Brad and Angelina probably are going to hold on to their French chateau for the time being. The one thing I’ll buy is that they’re still fighting about custody.

Brad Pitt rocks out at the U2 Concert at the Forum

54 Responses to “Brad Pitt went to a U2 concert in LA, but where has Neri Oxman been in the past month?”

  1. Astrid says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Wow, I totally forgot about Brad and Neri. Wonder what happened or never did happened?

    Reply
  2. Denicah says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Is he actually dating Neri or were the tabloids just speculating based on the Twitter picture at MIT?
    Also, are the paps still stalking her? No new pictures on the net.

    Reply
  3. Lela says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Hopefully Neri as come to her senses and realized that an aging washed up actor with a history of substance and child abuse is no prize.
    I also hate how the article tries to paint Angelina like a witch who’s keeping the kids away from poor Brad, for everything we’ve heard she’s been the supportive parent while he’s done nothing but try to roll out a new gf to rehab his image.

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Brad’s team are savvy so they probably read how people became fed up with the constant Neri is a Unicorn stories and decided to cool down the leaks.

    I also think they belatedly realised that they did a horrendous job in putting down the mother of his children. The eldest children would definitely have known about those horrible leaks attacking their mother.

    Reply
  5. Meg says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:46 am

    The whole Neri thing was to test the waters to see how people react to him dating and to help his image: a beautiful, intelligent woman is attracted to Brad. Lame

    Reply
  6. LT says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:47 am

    For what it’s worth, I love Miraval wine.

    Reply
  7. NoShame says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Maybe Neri Oxman looked on in horror at her PR rollout and ran for the friggin’ hills.

    Roll Out Phase One™ was beyond exhausting.

    Reply
  8. Millennial says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Anymore, judges are partial to joint custody. The older kids can decide for themselves, but as long as Brad has completed all of the required therapy, there’s really nothing Angie can do if it goes before a judge. She might think he doesn’t deserve it, and I would agree in her shoes, but it’s a losing battle.

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      May 17, 2018 at 9:58 am

      I don’t think Angelina would ever alienate the children from Brad.

      If the children have regained the trust and Brad got rid of his addictions, I think they will continue with Angelina having physical custody but Brad has access anytime he wants.

      Reply
    • tracking says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:03 am

      Agreed on all counts, and I’m definitely sympathetic to her likely feeling he doesn’t deserve it (even aside from whatever happened on the plane, clearly she had been the primary parent for some time). But in CA, shared custody is the norm.

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:32 am

      This is why I don’t believe the constant “custody dispute” BS. First she’d be shooting herself in the foot. Women or men that go hard-line on “sole custody” cause the judge to do exactly the opposite. Judges see that position as a parent being unwilling to facilitate the process of sharing custody and primary custody is given to the parent willing to facilitate sharing. Also – she moved in to a house 1 mile away from Brad for obvious reasons—to share and facilitate. She’s on DeMille Drive and he’s on Briarcliff Road—it’s one mile! They have both moved on but are neighbors. That’s the real story.

      Reply
  9. Mona says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:53 am

    He looks great

    Reply
  10. Jessy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Ashton and Brad are so good looking

    Reply
  11. lucy2 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Either the Neri thing wasn’t ever real (I still can’t believe no one snapped a photo of him there other than the one public event where they met) or it was and she noped on outta there after seeing his PR circus.

    OMG get divorced already. This is why pre-nups are a good idea. If he wants the property, why not buy her out? And him trying to get joint custody is not going to happen right now, why not have visitation right now with the agreement to reassess in 6 or 12 months?

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:47 am

      Supposedly they had a prenup but they’re pretty easy to challenge. She could be challenging their prenup-stipulated custody arrangement on the basis of his parental behavior that post-dated the prenup, for example. If he wants shared custody and she wants primary, there’s no easy compromise there. Or there might be disagreement concerning the evaluation of their assets, which is always tricky with things like real estate and what may or may not be considered gifts during the marriage.

      Reply
  12. Other Renee says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Neri and Brad are over. Just a hunch.

    Reply
  13. Arabella says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Omg I’ve been wondering about Neri! I loved the gossip around them!

    Reply
  14. Halle says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:02 am

    So glad he¿s back. Great actor

    Reply
  15. Fenix says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Neri is beautiful

    Reply
  16. Guk says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Looks good. Waiting to meet your new girlfriend.

    Reply
  17. B says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:17 am

    They probably weren’t that serious and it just fizzled out.

    Reply
  18. Talula says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:26 am

    He looks so much better, healthier, and happier﻿

    Reply
  19. Lexa says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:28 am

    This new woman sounds like the perfect match for him, I wish them success in their relationship.﻿

    Reply
  20. Adorable says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I have no doubt in my mind,Had they weren’t divorced he would be out & about with his two teenage sons.Which makes me that much more curious as to why he hasn’t been spotted out with them,also I’m curious as to how they will sort out custody in situations of one parent filming in a different country(Like Angie filming maleficent)& stuff..

    Reply
  21. Annie says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Brad looks great, he seems back to his old self. Its weird that whenever Angie and kids are getting papped in LA, we also see Brad out and about. They have been missing since April 10th and now they resurfaced since last week. Not sure what is happpening with the family, but hopefully things are getting better with Angie and him for the kids’s sake.

    As for the rumored GF, saw somewhere that she has a speaking engagement in Vienna Austria tom May 18. So Brad didnt follow her? Its strange also, that she was no longer papped since April 20th, maybe Neri’s pics dont really sell well without Brad in it.

    Just wondering when is Angie and the kids going to London, will Brad visit them?

    Reply
  22. Shana says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I think it’s great that he gets out and does normal stuff without worrying too much about it.

    Reply
  23. Kimber says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Brad glad to see you have moved on. Neri is a better choice and she is beautiful smart but also has more in common with you Brad the love of architecture

    Reply
  24. Lightpurple says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:36 am

    She teaches at a university. Late April & May are time for finals. Lots of papers to grade.

    Reply
  25. Annie says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Brad was with Andrew Dominik, his director friend.

    Reply
  26. Monica says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:47 am

    He still wonderful

    Reply
  27. Jayna says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    One of the best live bands of all time. Lucky Brad.

    Reply

