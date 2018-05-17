Brad Pitt went to a U2 concert in LA, but where has Neri Oxman been in the past month?

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt at the U2 concert at the Forum last night. It didn’t seem like he was really “with” anyone, but maybe he went with friends and they just weren’t attached at the hip. Throughout the month of April, we couldn’t go a f–king day without hearing about Brad’s new life, how he’s moving on, and how Neri Oxman is his manic pixie architect dream girl. Seriously, Us Weekly, People and Page Six just could not shut up about Brad and Neri and it got to the point where it was sort of embarrassing? Which is probably why those stories died a quick death almost one month ago. Suddenly, there were no more leaks. We haven’t heard anything about Brad and Neri since April 20th-ish. So was Neri at the concert too? I kind of doubt it, just because I think the paparazzi would have tried to get photos of her too, and I don’t see her anywhere.
Meanwhile, of course Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still not really divorced yet. Life & Style claims this week that they’re still fighting over custody and property:
Life & Style has exclusively learned from an inside source that while both Brad and Angelina are “eager to get on with their new and separate lives,” they have yet to do so. “Brad keeps telling friends that they’re inches away from signing off on an agreement,” another source says, “but then a new wrinkle develops.” Question is, what are those core issues? Unsurprisingly, one of them is custody over their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. “Brad’s goal is joint physical and legal custody,” the source says. “but Angelina has been immovable on that point.”
The other ongoing battle is over one piece of property — the Château Miraval estate and vineyard in France, which Brad and Angelina purchased together before their 2014 marriage on the estate’s grounds. In recent years, it’s netted them a fortune thanks to the success of Miraval rosé wine and olive oil.
“Angelina has been pushing Brad to sell the estate and give her half the money, but he wants to keep it,” the insider says. “Brad has really loved renovating the buildings on the grounds and working with the vintner and olive oil maker. He’s there for every harvest, and he wants to keep the legacy going.” It is, the insider adds, “the one possession he’s intent on hanging on to. It’s his baby.”
L&S also claims that Angelina has been quietly dating a “millionaire British philanthropist” for the past year and that why she’s keen to move on as well. Except none of this is true, probably. Gossip Cop ripped into L&S’s story, especially the Miraval part – apparently, Brad and Angelina probably are going to hold on to their French chateau for the time being. The one thing I’ll buy is that they’re still fighting about custody.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Wow, I totally forgot about Brad and Neri. Wonder what happened or never did happened?
Is he actually dating Neri or were the tabloids just speculating based on the Twitter picture at MIT?
Also, are the paps still stalking her? No new pictures on the net.
Hopefully Neri as come to her senses and realized that an aging washed up actor with a history of substance and child abuse is no prize.
I also hate how the article tries to paint Angelina like a witch who’s keeping the kids away from poor Brad, for everything we’ve heard she’s been the supportive parent while he’s done nothing but try to roll out a new gf to rehab his image.
Brad’s team are savvy so they probably read how people became fed up with the constant Neri is a Unicorn stories and decided to cool down the leaks.
I also think they belatedly realised that they did a horrendous job in putting down the mother of his children. The eldest children would definitely have known about those horrible leaks attacking their mother.
That’s exactly what happened and I’m so glad it backfired as he’s usually used to things going his way. Hope he got a serious reality check.
@Booie
So true he is so used to getting things his way and getting love from public I bet he didn’t see that reaction coming… He really does need a reality check people can smell through the roses now.
As a white man, the public and media as usual never put him down.
But thankfully the world is changing and we are not going to accept a man who let his wife and child take the fall for his mistakes.
@Maya
Yes it backfired big time on him and his shabby PR I bet they didn’t think the whole thing through or were shocked at the reaction of people or even the fact that Angie didn’t care and there was nothing from her camp no single leak or anything and that must hurt pretty badly for even a Brad Pitt…..
The whole Neri thing was to test the waters to see how people react to him dating and to help his image: a beautiful, intelligent woman is attracted to Brad. Lame
That makes sense, and she might have agreed to this mutually beneficial scenario (since the rumors tremendously upped her fame level). I don’t think she ever issued a denial, but still no pics.
I think he’s dating her quietly and they’re waiting until his divorce is finalised. If they were trying to test water, I may say it works because the public were interested on her and most of them were saying she was better than Angie. He wanted to shade his soon to be ex and it works.
His team was putting out articles saying she was better than Angie. It was mostly tabloids paid for by him/CAA/his team and his die hard fans that will say that about anybody he’s with.
For what it’s worth, I love Miraval wine.
I do to.
*too (oops)
Maybe Neri Oxman looked on in horror at her PR rollout and ran for the friggin’ hills.
Roll Out Phase One™ was beyond exhausting.
Anymore, judges are partial to joint custody. The older kids can decide for themselves, but as long as Brad has completed all of the required therapy, there’s really nothing Angie can do if it goes before a judge. She might think he doesn’t deserve it, and I would agree in her shoes, but it’s a losing battle.
I don’t think Angelina would ever alienate the children from Brad.
If the children have regained the trust and Brad got rid of his addictions, I think they will continue with Angelina having physical custody but Brad has access anytime he wants.
At the end isn’t that all he wants?
To look good on paper, but have her do the heavy lifting when it comes to parenting.
Agreed on all counts, and I’m definitely sympathetic to her likely feeling he doesn’t deserve it (even aside from whatever happened on the plane, clearly she had been the primary parent for some time). But in CA, shared custody is the norm.
This is why I don’t believe the constant “custody dispute” BS. First she’d be shooting herself in the foot. Women or men that go hard-line on “sole custody” cause the judge to do exactly the opposite. Judges see that position as a parent being unwilling to facilitate the process of sharing custody and primary custody is given to the parent willing to facilitate sharing. Also – she moved in to a house 1 mile away from Brad for obvious reasons—to share and facilitate. She’s on DeMille Drive and he’s on Briarcliff Road—it’s one mile! They have both moved on but are neighbors. That’s the real story.
He looks great
He does look good. Hope he’s staying sober and working on the family issues.
He does. I always have a “Damn!” reaction when I see pics these days, he’s looking so much healthier.
Ashton and Brad are so good looking
Either the Neri thing wasn’t ever real (I still can’t believe no one snapped a photo of him there other than the one public event where they met) or it was and she noped on outta there after seeing his PR circus.
OMG get divorced already. This is why pre-nups are a good idea. If he wants the property, why not buy her out? And him trying to get joint custody is not going to happen right now, why not have visitation right now with the agreement to reassess in 6 or 12 months?
Supposedly they had a prenup but they’re pretty easy to challenge. She could be challenging their prenup-stipulated custody arrangement on the basis of his parental behavior that post-dated the prenup, for example. If he wants shared custody and she wants primary, there’s no easy compromise there. Or there might be disagreement concerning the evaluation of their assets, which is always tricky with things like real estate and what may or may not be considered gifts during the marriage.
Neri and Brad are over. Just a hunch.
Omg I’ve been wondering about Neri! I loved the gossip around them!
Cute couple
So glad he¿s back. Great actor
He is a very good actor but I think a better producer.
Neri is beautiful
Looks good. Waiting to meet your new girlfriend.
They probably weren’t that serious and it just fizzled out.
Don’t you know he’s looking someone like Amal according to people magazine and challenges him intellectually.
He looks so much better, healthier, and happier
He’s had a facelift that’s why he looks better. The doctor did a good job
Duh smash. He’s beautiful
I’d like to see him lose the facial hair, but he does look good.
This new woman sounds like the perfect match for him, I wish them success in their relationship.
Why? Apart from design what other interests do they have in common?
There seems to be an increase in Hollywood people wanting to date outside of the circuit. It makes sense and probably takes the madness out of your day to day life.
He said he is mentally close off, he bring the madness to its himself.
I have no doubt in my mind,Had they weren’t divorced he would be out & about with his two teenage sons.Which makes me that much more curious as to why he hasn’t been spotted out with them,also I’m curious as to how they will sort out custody in situations of one parent filming in a different country(Like Angie filming maleficent)& stuff..
Brad looks great, he seems back to his old self. Its weird that whenever Angie and kids are getting papped in LA, we also see Brad out and about. They have been missing since April 10th and now they resurfaced since last week. Not sure what is happpening with the family, but hopefully things are getting better with Angie and him for the kids’s sake.
As for the rumored GF, saw somewhere that she has a speaking engagement in Vienna Austria tom May 18. So Brad didnt follow her? Its strange also, that she was no longer papped since April 20th, maybe Neri’s pics dont really sell well without Brad in it.
Just wondering when is Angie and the kids going to London, will Brad visit them?
I think it’s great that he gets out and does normal stuff without worrying too much about it.
Brad glad to see you have moved on. Neri is a better choice and she is beautiful smart but also has more in common with you Brad the love of architecture
Better choice than who?
Angelina, Jennifer, Gwyneth, Juliette…🤓
She teaches at a university. Late April & May are time for finals. Lots of papers to grade.
Brad was with Andrew Dominik, his director friend.
He still wonderful
One of the best live bands of all time. Lucky Brad.
