Jennifer Love Hewitt apologizes for ‘looking like a hot mess on the red carpet’

I was happy to see that Jennifer Love Hewitt got a new job on television, working for Ryan Murphy. She’s going to be on that wildly successful Fox show, 9-1-1. Hewitt got married in 2013 and has two children with her husband, actor Brian Hallisay. They have a daughter named Autumn, who is four and a half, and a son Atticus, who turns three next month. The last time Hewitt was on television was in 2015, on Criminal Minds. She used to be all over the place when she was single but she kind of hunkered down. She does post selfies to Instagram but she doesn’t post photos of her kids at all. I think her husband had some influence on that as she never posts photos of him either. The good news is that J-Love is back! She did the red carpet for the Fox upfronts earlier this week, looking so pretty and fresh-faced. Only according to Hewitt, that wasn’t deliberate, she was just hot and her makeup had worn off. She recorded an Instagram story explaining that she was melting on the red carpet. E! Has the transcript.
“It has been a really intense couple of days. Like, so great, so blessed—but intense,” the 39-year-old actress said in her Instagram Stories Tuesday afternoon. “We go to the Upfront yesterday and nobody tells me the day is going to be like 12 hours long and the humidity is going to be almost 100 percent in New York City. So, I just have to apologize. Wearing a black suit? Not a good idea. Not wearing enough hairspray and teasing in my hair? Also a bad idea.”
“I just have to apologize for how wrecked I look in all the pictures that have come out. I was literally melting. By the time I got to the red carpet, I was honestly melting,” she said. “My hair was flat, my makeup was running off my face and I looked like I had completely forgotten I was an actress in this business who is supposed to look [perfect] when you step on the red carpet.”
“That is not what I’m going to look like on the show. I’m going to have makeup on my face. I’m not going to be sweating. I’m not going to be overwhelmed by being in front of a red carpet and crews again. Honestly, I apologize,” she said with a laugh. “I should’ve really gotten it together!”
Hewitt hadn’t slept “all night,” thanks to her two toddlers. “It was our first time traveling with them,” she explained. “Traveling with toddlers…wow. I had no idea. I mean, I waited this long because I knew that it was going to be hard. First of all, let me say: My kids were ballers. Amazing! They did a great job.” Hewitt said she suffers from anxiety and is afraid to fly, so she relied on Brian Hallisay’s help. “My husband is a saint,” she said. “He really held it all together.”
In spite of how she felt about her appearance, Hewitt told her Instagram followers, “I had an amazing time in New York, I had an amazing time with my family, but I’m happy to be home!”
9-1-1 is the first series Hewitt will be shooting since becoming a mom, and it’s “going to be a whole new learning thing,” she admitted, adding that she’s “really grateful for the opportunity.”
To get ready for her return to television, an exuberant Hewitt promised fans, “I’m going to be killing my boxing workouts again, getting in great shape mentally, physically and emotionally for all that’s ahead when we start the season. I’m just feeling really grateful, so I hope you’re excited. I’m excited. And I’m really sorry for looking like a hot mess on the red carpet yesterday. Oh, my God! I was so hot! I was like literally melting. Like, melting. Melting! But…I had a blast!”
When I saw those photos I thought that Hewitt wanted to present a different image, that she was showing us her natural look as a strategy for her comeback. I didn’t think that anything had gone wrong with her look at all, she’s lovely, but obviously she was really self conscious. She just seems so relatable and vulnerable here and I feel for her. That’s always been her appeal to me – that she lets us see who she is without making it into her schtick a la Kristen Bell. I think Hewitt could have more of a career if she capitalized on her kids, talked about them and hustled more, but that’s not who she is.
Hewitt previously said, of her return to television “When Ryan Murphy calls, you pick up the phone and you do whatever he says because he’s Ryan Murphy.” I love that Ryan Murphy thought to reach out to her.
Also, I don’t miss that time when my son was a toddler and I can’t imagine dealing with two at once. Going back to work was such a relief for me after being a full time mom and I bet Hewitt feels the same.
Photos credit: Instagram/Jennifer Love Hewitt and WENN
she should not feel that she needs to apologize for being human. I mean, I’ve never walked a red carpet but I have definitely been in this exact situation – high stakes public event and im melting in my makeup, curls soaked from humidity and looking like ten kinds of hell! it happens girl, no one is judging you (and if they are, don’t bother listening)
+1
Yeah, those comments made me sad! “That is not what I’m going to look like on the show. I’m going to have makeup on my face,” like we’re not going to watch the show because of her looks on the carpet. What a stressful life that must be, to feel like you need to look perfect all the time.
She seems like kind of a train wreck. Most of us have small children at some point in our lives and we still made it to work on time looking ok. She has the means to be at her best.
Wow, that seems rather harsh. I’d hardly say she was a train wreck because one time she wasn’t in full make up on a random red carpet appearance. And where does it say she wasn’t on time? Just because she has the means to have support, doesn’t mean juggling a career with a family isn’t hard. Cut her some slack, I’m sure you wouldn’t like it if someone called you a train wreck just because you weren’t wearing enough make up.
Yeah, the judgement is strong with this one. My kids are grown and I STILL have days where everything goes wrong and I’m not 100%. This morning I overslept, rushed around helping my kids get off to work/school, threw on comfy clothing and no makeup for the paperwork day I thought I had scheduled, got caught in a torrential downpour, which made my hair dry wild and frizzy ONLY to discover that I actually have patients today. So yeah. Shit happens. And I’m a well off professional.
This is probably coming from someone really young or has an “easy” a lot of me schedule.
You seem like a harsh critic Astrid. She looked great to me and many others so perhaps you have “higher” standards on how a woman should look out in public.
I think this is a really unfair statement.
The means to be her best in your opinion might not be her best for her. Plastic surgery. Personal trainer. Nannies to avoid being a sleep deprived mom. Your body can widen post pregnancy. Not just by metabolism. Your hips spread. Your face changes. Factor in aging.
And if she did take those advantages her appearance would be picked apart.
I have a soft spot for her. She was so tryhard. Now she seems happy and healthy. This is her best imo.
HUGE eyeroll
I’m glad you get to look like a model compared to the rest of us slagged lazy ladies and be a mom at the same time. Life goals.
Seriously?
Astrid, that was wildly harsh. She wasn’t late and she was dressed professionally and looked fine. She just felt like she presented worse than she could have. I’m happy that you have it all figured out though.
Calm down. I have no kids, love makeup, and still sometimes look a mess. That makes me human, not a trainwreck. I refuse to ever apologize for looking however I look on any given day. If it offends you, you need to look away.
She looks absolutely fine so she didn’t have to apologise at all.
Right? She looks a lot better than some messes I’ve seen that probably spent hours getting ready…
I read a blind item that made it sound like she looked shockingly grotesque. Then I saw her picture…she looks fine! She does look a little warm and not comfortable, but the expectation that a middle aged mother, actress or not, has to look perfect is infuriating.
The idea that she feels like she needs to apologize for not looking her best doesn’t sit right with me at all. It would be one thing if she had shown up in an Ariel Winter Special, but she’s still professionally attired.
I know, right? It’s sad.
The funny part is that she accidentally said the thing that nobody’s supposed to talk about; “I looked like I had completely forgotten I was an actress in this business who is supposed to look perfect when you step on the red carpet”. Call me crazy, but I thought acting was about your performance on screen and not looking perfect at events.
Her litany of reasons for looking “bad” and the urge to apologize is all very sad to me. It comes across as insecure. A better response to ANY criticism of her appearance would have a simple and pointed “and?” coupled with space for her critics or trolls or whomever to bury themselves in their own sexist responses.
Why are we always sorry?
I didn’t think she looked bad at the Upfronts. As a someone who grew up in the nineties/early aughts, I love her and am happy to see her make something of a comeback, especially on such a high-profile show.
Looks ok to me. Is she still 16 like we remember her? No, and nor should she be.
I feel like ever since those beach pictures were published, she has fought with her self-esteem and then there was the Adam Levine crush made known publicly. It’s almost like she’s still embarrassed when she never had to be. It is ingrained in most women to compliment other women (myself included) when they are putting themselves down even if sometimes we may agree with what they’re saying (no you don’t look good in THAT) but Jennifer Hewitt looked and is beautiful.
It was disgusting that day in NY. The weather had been cold and then out of nowhere it was super hot and humid – like almost 90 degrees and 100% humidity. Allergies were also in full flare due to pollen. My eyes were puffy, my nose was irritated and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I don’t think she should needed to apologize but everything she said made absolute sense. I had to walk a few blocks to catch a bus that day and felt like I was dying. Glad I didn’t have to see a mirror, let alone be photographed on a red carpet.
I think she looks fine. She’s naturally pretty. I like this look better than the extensions, fake eyelashes. She looks like I look when I go to work. It’s ok to look normal
+1. And we wonder why women can be so messed up about their “looks”. SMH.
She looks much prettier in the “bad” pictures than those ridiculously over-made-up filtered instagram shots. Shrug.
Right? It’s ok to look like a human being! Instagram and those stupid filters suck.
Jennifer has always seemed like a very nice, harmless, good person. I’m happy she got a good new job. And she has nothing to apologize for.
Why is she apologizing at all? To my knowledge no one was commenting negatively about Hewitt’s appearance. Even if they were why did she feel it necessary to write such a detailed effusive explanation and apology for being a little sweaty with flat hair?
Perhaps she’s just nervous about her comeback, but she comes off as very image conscious and insecure. I hope that’s not the case because she’s a lovely woman whose career has spanned decades. She has nothing to be insecure about.
You can be a supermodel but humidity will kill any type of glow you got. Jennifer looked fine.
Yeah, I find her apologizing to be irritating and it makes her sound insecure. Women apologizing for just being bugs me. Especially since she felt the need to say that her toddlers were baller. I highly doubt it. They’re toddlers; they’re demons. But don’t give them credit and be down on yourself. Come on.
yep, you nailed it! took the words right out my mouth.
She looked fine. She also looks like a completely different person with glasses on. I wouldn’t even recognize her.
If THIS ‘hot mess’, I’m not sure how to describe my looks with an infant and two year old?! Ha! Maybe hot mess by Hollywood standard but she looks FINE.
Until Johnny Depp apologizes for looking like death warmed over everywhere he goes, she needs to apologize to no one. She looks fine.
right? that was my first thought. when was the last time you heard a man apologize for looking like shit at an event? they don’t, because it has nothing to do with their work as an actor.
Great, now I have to draft a memo to all my coworkers apologizing for looking like this every day.
lol!
Seriously, same thought here. Need to apologize to everyone who threw a wedding or other big party that I attended.
I’m unapologetic for looking like something the cat dragged in and rejected today. It’s Thursday. Jennifer Love Hewitt has NOTHING to apologize for.
She looks great! She does look uncomfortable in that suit but I think she is aging really well! She still has GREAT hair. Happy she has a new gig and on a hit show to boot! I have always liked her and think she’s really pretty.
She looks good to me. It’s refreshing to see a Hollywood actor who isn’t contoured, botoxed and liposuctioned within an inch of their life.
JEnnifer has always been a fave, since the POF days. She looks great. I get it though. Kind of an ingrained apology complex.
