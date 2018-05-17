Jennifer Love Hewitt apologizes for ‘looking like a hot mess on the red carpet’



I was happy to see that Jennifer Love Hewitt got a new job on television, working for Ryan Murphy. She’s going to be on that wildly successful Fox show, 9-1-1. Hewitt got married in 2013 and has two children with her husband, actor Brian Hallisay. They have a daughter named Autumn, who is four and a half, and a son Atticus, who turns three next month. The last time Hewitt was on television was in 2015, on Criminal Minds. She used to be all over the place when she was single but she kind of hunkered down. She does post selfies to Instagram but she doesn’t post photos of her kids at all. I think her husband had some influence on that as she never posts photos of him either. The good news is that J-Love is back! She did the red carpet for the Fox upfronts earlier this week, looking so pretty and fresh-faced. Only according to Hewitt, that wasn’t deliberate, she was just hot and her makeup had worn off. She recorded an Instagram story explaining that she was melting on the red carpet. E! Has the transcript.

“It has been a really intense couple of days. Like, so great, so blessed—but intense,” the 39-year-old actress said in her Instagram Stories Tuesday afternoon. “We go to the Upfront yesterday and nobody tells me the day is going to be like 12 hours long and the humidity is going to be almost 100 percent in New York City. So, I just have to apologize. Wearing a black suit? Not a good idea. Not wearing enough hairspray and teasing in my hair? Also a bad idea.” “I just have to apologize for how wrecked I look in all the pictures that have come out. I was literally melting. By the time I got to the red carpet, I was honestly melting,” she said. “My hair was flat, my makeup was running off my face and I looked like I had completely forgotten I was an actress in this business who is supposed to look [perfect] when you step on the red carpet.” “That is not what I’m going to look like on the show. I’m going to have makeup on my face. I’m not going to be sweating. I’m not going to be overwhelmed by being in front of a red carpet and crews again. Honestly, I apologize,” she said with a laugh. “I should’ve really gotten it together!” Hewitt hadn’t slept “all night,” thanks to her two toddlers. “It was our first time traveling with them,” she explained. “Traveling with toddlers…wow. I had no idea. I mean, I waited this long because I knew that it was going to be hard. First of all, let me say: My kids were ballers. Amazing! They did a great job.” Hewitt said she suffers from anxiety and is afraid to fly, so she relied on Brian Hallisay’s help. “My husband is a saint,” she said. “He really held it all together.” In spite of how she felt about her appearance, Hewitt told her Instagram followers, “I had an amazing time in New York, I had an amazing time with my family, but I’m happy to be home!” 9-1-1 is the first series Hewitt will be shooting since becoming a mom, and it’s “going to be a whole new learning thing,” she admitted, adding that she’s “really grateful for the opportunity.” To get ready for her return to television, an exuberant Hewitt promised fans, “I’m going to be killing my boxing workouts again, getting in great shape mentally, physically and emotionally for all that’s ahead when we start the season. I’m just feeling really grateful, so I hope you’re excited. I’m excited. And I’m really sorry for looking like a hot mess on the red carpet yesterday. Oh, my God! I was so hot! I was like literally melting. Like, melting. Melting! But…I had a blast!”

When I saw those photos I thought that Hewitt wanted to present a different image, that she was showing us her natural look as a strategy for her comeback. I didn’t think that anything had gone wrong with her look at all, she’s lovely, but obviously she was really self conscious. She just seems so relatable and vulnerable here and I feel for her. That’s always been her appeal to me – that she lets us see who she is without making it into her schtick a la Kristen Bell. I think Hewitt could have more of a career if she capitalized on her kids, talked about them and hustled more, but that’s not who she is.

Hewitt previously said, of her return to television “When Ryan Murphy calls, you pick up the phone and you do whatever he says because he’s Ryan Murphy.” I love that Ryan Murphy thought to reach out to her.

Also, I don’t miss that time when my son was a toddler and I can’t imagine dealing with two at once. Going back to work was such a relief for me after being a full time mom and I bet Hewitt feels the same.

