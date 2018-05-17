Yeah, the Prince of Wales probably should walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

How will the royals salvage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding? I don’t know. I really don’t. As I keep saying, once the wedding blitz is over, heads will roll. There will be people fired over how the “Markle Debacle” was handled. Richard Kay at the Daily Mail did a lengthy piece about all of the mistakes that were made, and he seemed to blame it all on Harry and the Kensington Palace communications team. Which… I somewhat agree with, although at this point, there might need to be some kind of internal investigation into what really happened and how badly everything fell apart in the final week.

So, again, I ask: what can salvage this mess? Perhaps they’ll get through it simply by pushing the reset button and acting like nothing happened. Put on a happy face and move on. But I think this move would be a power play too: ask the Prince of Wales to walk Meghan down the aisle.

Meghan Markle’s father will no longer walk her down the aisle; however, her future father-in-law Prince Charles could step in to fulfill the duty. E! News has learned that Prince Harry’s father could do the honor, but only if his son and blushing bride ask him to do so. While the decision is ultimately up to the couple, Meghan and Harry would likely have to consult Queen Elizabeth II first. Meghan seems to have a good relationship with the Prince of Wales. After all, she and Harry are postponing a honeymoon to attend Charles’ birthday (their first official engagement as a married couple).

Carolyn Harris, a royal historian and author of Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting, also told E! News “there certainly has been speculation” that Charles might assume the role. However, she also suggested that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland could step in or that Harry and Meghan could walk down the aisle together. She even proposed the possibility of Meghan walking herself down the aisle.

[From E! News]

I wasn’t on the “Charles should do it” train at first, but at this point, I think it’s the best option. It would be a powerfully symbolic move that showed the world that the royal family is on Meghan’s side. Plus, the photos would just be great – Charles treating Meghan like a daughter, looking proud as he welcomed her to the family. This is what they should do. This is the reset button.

Meanwhile, people are arriving at Windsor Castle:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre in Lisburn

158 Responses to “Yeah, the Prince of Wales probably should walk Meghan Markle down the aisle”

  1. NoShame says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Her mom should walk her down the aisle. It’s time to bring this event into the modern era. It’s bad enough women have to give up their career, religion and country.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:32 am

      Agreed. I’ve been saying this for ages let her mom do it. Like please give her this

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:45 am

      It’s not quite the modern “OMG!” break with tradition people seem to think it would be. Queen Victoria walked at least two of her daughters down the aisle in the 1800s after Albert had passed away. It’s happened.

      I think it should be her and her mother’s call but from a PR standpoint? Having Prince Charles do it would be a HUGE win with the royal watchers.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:00 am

        Queen Victoria is not the example to invoke where her children are concerned because that gesture was a facet of her control over them not love. Literally and figuratively. Especially Beatrice who was never to leave her mother’s side since she was 4yrs old.

      • Maum says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:28 am

        Also Queen Victoria was a queen- she was doing it as a head of State rather than a woman (if that makes sense). It was her royal prerogative and she was very vain, not to mention always saw her sons as, well, children and thus unsuitable for the role.
        She was very respectful of her husband’s role as a father though, and had he been alive she would never have stepped in.

      • Mia4s says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:31 am

        Sure, and all fathers (no matter how loving and modern) who walk their daughters down the aisle are basically re-enacting a highly patriarchal ritual from when their daughters were little more than property. The point is it wouldn’t be the first time a mother has walked a daughter down the aisle at a British royal wedding.

      • Alix says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:43 am

        @Mia4s: Exactly!

    • AG-UK says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:47 am

      I agree her mother I wouldn’t want some man I hardly know I don’t care if it’s Harry’s dad to walk me down or I’d go alone.

      Reply
    • Sherry says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:48 am

      Since her mother was always scheduled to ride with her in the car and her father meet them at the church, I’m wondering if it was intended that BOTH parents were going to walk her down the aisle. If this is the case, then her mom walking her down the aisle makes perfect sense.

      However, the message and meaningfulness of Prince Charles walking her down the aisle would be fantastic. She would have her father-in-law, the future King of England walking her down the aisle, showing the world that she is a welcome and loved new member of the family.

      That would send a powerful message.

      Also, one of the outlets is reporting that Doria is the only family member attending from Meghan’s side. Is that true? If so, it really brings into focus Harry’s statement of her not really having a family before. All the more reason that Charles would be a great choice to walk her down the aisle.

      Reply
    • AV says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:54 am

      Completely agree. This is an absurd suggestion. The only person who is an appropriate choice is Doria. She deserves the recognition for raising such an extraordinary person. Royal wedding, shotgun wedding, or city hall, Doria needs to be the one person to stabd beside Meghan when this happens. Charles would be an insulting disappointment.

      Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:04 am

      It would be very inappropriate and tacky for Charles to walk her down the aisle, surprised people are even saying he should do it. Her mother obviously is the one to walk her daughter down the aisle. She could even walk herself down the aisle as Serena Williams did, all eyes on the beautiful bride.

      Reply
    • Chinoiserie says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:21 am

      Why anyone has to walk her? Where I live fathers many times do it but its not requirement and you would not go and find a replacement just because someone has to be there.

      Reply
    • Va Va Kaboom says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:28 am

      I’d agree her mom should just do it if the lead up to the wedding hadn’t been so chaotic. However, this marriage is already breaking several paradigms and the drama with the Markles is only helping people who are against Megan and Harry marrying. It’s time to remind the public of the pomp and circumstance the Royal Family is supposed to represent. For purely PR reasons Charles really should walk her down the aisle and give everyone that sweet “she’s really part of the family” feel good moment.

      Eugenie’s Wedding hasn’t had much drama yet, push for Fergie to walk her down the aisle if you want a modern ceremony. Divorced Biracial American Actress Megan is already doing a lot to drag the BRF into the 21st century, it’s time other family members did their part too.

      Reply
    • Beckymae says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:29 am

      Yes! Fuck the patriarchy and let her mother do it, that’s the best idea

      Reply
    • lunde says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:45 am

      Well actually it would not even be a new thing. Queen Victoria walked a couple of her daughters down the aisle in the 1800s.

      Reply
    • kelsey says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:53 am

      Agreed. It should either be her mom or she walks herself down the aisle.

      I know Thomas Jr’s ass just got to London. He’s probably delusional enough to think he’s going to stand in for his father and walk Meghan down the aisle.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:17 pm

      I’m on this too. Her mom.is there, no need for her FIL to do the honors. I know I’m in the minority but don’t share the belief that this wedding is ruined. There are many that see it that way, but there are equally as many that don’t see anything both Harry and Meghan did to deserve this. I have, I’m still and I will always root for this couple, they both been through so much individually and IMO they deserve to catch a break.

      Reply
      • Tonya says:
        May 17, 2018 at 1:04 pm

        Yes!
        Every fairytale has villians (saw that on twitter)…but so true!

        I think she should walk with Doria…also think she should incorporate some women to walk behind Doria & her (maybe too progressive for BRF????)…

        If she wants Charles or her maternal uncle…it’s Meghan’s choice…

  2. Vylette says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:24 am

    I think Doria should do it. It would be a great way of tiding up the mess. Its better than POW doing it.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:46 am

      Yes. Meghan will be part of the RF soon enough. Let her shine in her last moments before that, either with her mother or by herself. I mean, I can see how it would be a nice gesture to have Charles escort her, but I also don’t want the RF using it as a PR thing: “Her father is a schmuck, but we are fabulous and stepping into the breach!” Her father IS a schmuck, but let Meghan decide. If Meghan actually asked Charles, that’s her choice. Somehow I don’t see it happening, though.

      Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Noooo! Her mother or she walks herself. It’s 2018 FFS.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Why is everyone so hellbent on her Mother not walking her down to aisle.

    That option or by herself.

    Reply
  5. Jessica says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:25 am

    This is so dramatic; there is always drama the final week of anyone’s wedding. Who should be fired because Thomas was setting up pap shots? At the end of the day her father can’t attend for medical reasons. I also think Meghan knows her father is flakey so she can’t be too surprised.

    And no Prince Charles should not walk her down the aisle. It can be her mother or by herself.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:01 am

      This! Why should anyone from the KP team be fired? Is it their fault that Meghan’s dad seems to have a direct line to TMZ? Hardly.

      And I 100% agree with what everyone is saying – let her mother walk her down the aisle, or let her walk it by herself.

      Reply
  6. joanne says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Meghan is an adult woman who can walk down the aisle by herself or with her Mother. i loathe this whole “giving someone away” stuff. it’s her choice.

    Reply
  7. Maria says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:27 am

    It would be nice, but why can’t Meghan’s mom do it? Since both Charles and Doria are single parents, why not both of them escort the couple down the aisle?

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:42 am

      That would be lovely, have the four of them. I could see that.

      Reply
    • Alix says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:43 am

      That is a genius suggestion!

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:08 pm

      I like that the best, honestly. I think it’d be a nice symbolic blending of the families.

      I know a lot of people hate the idea of the bride being given away. I get why it’s a patriarchal tradition and all of that. But it didn’t ever occur to me when I was getting married that that’s how negatively it came across for people. I didn’t see it as my father giving me to my husband to transfer the ‘care/ownership’. I saw it as a combination of my dad keeping me from falling on my face (still almost happened) and kind of an ushering of one stage of my life into my next. I got married at 24. I had only moved out of my parents the year before the wedding when we bought our house. It wasn’t like I was thinking “hur dur, glad my husband can support me now” it was a case of my family having a major shift, and nothing more. So when we, as feminists, say that it’s about choice that makes the difference for women who choose to stay home with their kids and not have a job outside of their home – why can’t it be the same for something like this? Why does this automatically have to be sexist when I’m choosing to do it for my own reason, with my own meaning but it’s not sexist if a woman chooses to be a stay at home mom by her own choice and for her own reasons?

      Reply
  8. tw says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:28 am

    It should be her mother! What kind of patriarchy bs is this?!

    Reply
  9. Originaltessa says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:28 am

    The tradition is that the father is giving his daughter to the groom. It makes zero sense for Charles to do the honor. Doria does it, or no one.

    Reply
  10. Ladykeller says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Doria should walk her down the aisle since it is usually the bride’s family member, but Charles doing it would definitely be a big show of support and would be quite meaningful. Clearly Meghan needs a better caliber of family in her corner. I never thought of the brf as being a loving supportive family, but compared to the Markle clan they are a loving family.

    Reply
    • savu says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:56 am

      I’m with ya. It’s 2018, it’d be awesome to see her mom do it, but if we’re talking antiquated traditions the whole “giving away” of the bride is super patriarchal in the first place. BUT, wherein a feminist fantasy she just walks alone… this week has SUCKED for her. SUCKED. It’d be a nice show of support from the family – in a perfect world, “hey, she doesn’t NEED anyone, but we’re here to support her by choice.” Bc her family (except Mom) has been awful to her, and she’s our family now. That’s the ideal scenario working out in my head!

      Reply
  11. llamas says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I like how attending a birthday party is counted as work. /s

    Kate looks healthy though!

    Reply
  12. Jenn says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I’d so love to see her Mother do it! I’ll be bummed if Prince Charles does it. Doria seems so cool and she’s also stunningly beautiful. It would be a huge and lasting reminder to everyone there and the world, of where Meghan comes from and where her beauty comes from, if her Mom is given this honor.

    Reply
  13. LORENA says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I believe it should be her mother or herself! Its 2018 she doesn’t need Prince Charles to walk her just because he is a man! What a slap in the face to her mother if they decide to do that, her mother raised her, she should get the honer

    Reply
  14. MandyMc says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Thank goodness I saw all these comments about her mom should walk her down the aisle. Both of my parents walked me down the aisle but if my dad wasn’t around my mom definitely would have on her own. I hate the idea of needing a male to “give away the bride”.

    Reply
  15. K-Peace says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I agree with Kaiser that it would be nice if Prince Charles does it, as a way of showing that the Royal Family is proud & happy to welcome Meghan into being a member of their family.

    Reply
  16. Embee says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I would love it if she walked herself – that is a power move – but ultimately I hope that she does what makes her feel comfortable.

    Reply
  17. Sushi says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Harry and Meghan should walk down the aisle together .

    Reply
  18. Merritt says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:33 am

    How wide is the aisle, will it accommodate 3 adults? If so then maybe both Doria and Prince Charles should walk with Meghan.

    Reply
  19. Anastasia says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Um, I don’t know about that. It seems creepy to me that my future father in law would walk me down the aisle to “give me” to his son. No.

    I’d walk by myself or with my mom.

    Reply
  20. homeslice says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:35 am

    My vote is just walk the aisle herself. But I have a feeling “they” feel a man should do it…

    Reply
  21. M4lificent says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I’m not sure that anyone needs to “give away” a 36-year-old woman.

    But it should always have been Meghan’s mom walking her down the aisle. She’s obviously been the more consistent parent and more central in Meghan’s life.

    And TQ will never bite, but it would cute if Charles walked his son down the aisle, just to make it even.

    Reply
  22. Kaiser says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Nowhere did I say that Charles should do it because he’s a dude. I’m saying he should do it because of the gigantic mess they’re in now, and Charles walking her down the aisle would really change the story. It’s a PR move, and they should do it.

    Reply
  23. Wow says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I don’t know how this would actually happen but I would love it if somehow Former US President Barack Obama could walk her down the isle. Never mind the fact that he doesn’t know Meghan personally. But I wish that could happen.

    Reply
  24. Michelle says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I feel like since this is her second marriage, she should walk down the aisle by herself. I don’t know what kind of first wedding she had, but the ‘giving away of the bride’ is irrelevant now.

    Reply
  25. Lexa says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I have a feeling that her mother will do it, or Meghan will walk alone at least part of the way and have Harry meet her so they can walk up the aisle together.

    Reply
  26. Wow says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I don’t know how this would actually happen but I would love it if somehow Former US President Barack Obama could walk her down the aisle. Never mind the fact that he doesn’t know Meghan personally. But I wish that could happen.

    Reply
  27. Sunny says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Charles? Mr. “You don’t really look like you are from Manchester” guy? Eh, let her mother do it.

    Reply
  28. FLORC says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Agree fully on how Charles should walk her down. I like the mother angel fine, but it doesn’t fit here. This ceremony isn’t like a wedding we would have. Theres a lot going into it on a huge scale. Even to just make it appear small and private. Royals are ceremonial. And the Markles have royally f’d themselves. Seeing Charles is a show of unity. Doria being there and already possibly planning settling in folds in well.

    Reply
  29. Josie says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I think it will be Doria who accompanies Meghan down the aisle.

    That having been said, it would be a special moment for Charles to walk down the aisle with a daughter (in-law), and a signal from the firm that none of this week’s shambles will affect their support for Meghan.

    On the other hand, given the apparently unfounded criticism that Meghan abandoned her father (CNN is now reporting that Thomas Markle has been receiving guidance and support from KP since 2016), she’s extremely unlikely to want another father figure to accompany her. It’s almost certain to be Doria.

    Isn’t the language now “who presents this woman”? And isn’t it an option just to skip that part of the service? My parents both walked with me down the aisle and didn’t have any speaking role.

    Reply
  30. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:43 am

    From a PR POV Chuck walking her would send a very clear signal to the world and her toxic family that she is now part of a family that will protect and support her no matter what – the RF for all their own drama and faults close ranks when needed. She needs that.

    Yeah I agree that PoorJason is out the door after this – about time as he has been mismanaging their PR since the beginning. Maybe Chuck will finally get someone who knows what they are doing in there and someone in who can handle the bratty know it all Princes who are also to blame for the PR messes over the years. Catherine Quinn, Katie Keen’s new private sec was allegedly a Chuck hire, and look at the change in KK since she arrived.

    Reply
    • whatever1 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:50 am

      After the wedding I think Charles is going to put his foot down and fire #PoorJason and the rest of the KP PR/Communication’s team (he pay’s for them, right?). I think he is going to be adamant that William and Harry’s ‘court’ merges with his own. Play time is over for the Prince’s, Charles is going to take back control.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:04 am

      Honestly, I don’t see how the tentacles of the BRF public relations network could have spread all the way to the US and Rosarito Mexico. I think because England is a small country some people think every PR angle is controllable and it’s not. They can do their best with what appears in the British press but certainly not TMZ, Instagram or anyone who has a cellphone and can snap pictures and post them.

      Reply
      • Lizabeth says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:23 am

        True @Minx. But it seems to me it is at least possible this fiasco with Meghan’s father is partly due to the stress of having British tabs renting the house next door to his for nearly 6 months. That doesn’t excuse TM’s behavior and certainly doesn’t excuse the behavior of the half-sibs. But I think that stress made TM more vulnerable to pressure from and manipulation by Samantha. I personally don’t buy the idea it was a plot in TM’s mind all along to wait until the last minute to intentionally try to trash the wedding. I think KP should have anticipated how bad that ongoing situation was—& a more experienced team would have IMO. Good grief, that situation likely would drive any of us a little nuts and most of us probably aren’t recluses!

      • minx says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:31 am

        Lizabeth, yes, I don’t think there was any huge plot, just crazy relatives and last minute decisions.

      • TheOriginalMia says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:49 am

        I agree Minx. I think people are underestimating the power of the RF over here in the States. They can’t control the narrative here, though the press here has been relatively chill and supportive of our future Duchess. It’s the Brits who’ve been hunting her and making tabloid stars out of her trashy family. TMZ jumped in at the last minute and drew in Tom Sr because they are well known and probably charmed him into thinking they were his friends. Naive and dumb in his part.

        I do hope Harry & Meghan allow CH to handle their press from now on as Jason has shown repeatedly his not up for this job.

      • Kloops says:
        May 17, 2018 at 12:47 pm

        I agree with Lizbeth. TM was notcut out for this and – possibly – not amply prepared. The bloodlust for an older man clearly in poor health and of dubious emotional resilience is really off putting. He presents as being just barely a notch above “deadbeat dad” and not at all ready to be the man under this level of scrutiny and attention. This was poorly managed by all. They clearly knew about the instability of the Markle family and didn’t adequately lock him down way in advance. Walking his daughter down the aisle for a royal wedding broadcast to billions is an insane trigger. Doesn’t take a medical professional to have predicted this. They took a near recluse and cast him in a starring role. What a mess.

  31. LW says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I think having her mom do it would be great! I also see how having PC do it would be a nice gesture. Maybe her mom isn’t comfortable doing it, who knows. I’m not a huge PC fan, but the paternal side of her family has proved to be a total shitshow and the media and haters have claimed she’s not worthy of the royal family, so PC escorting her down the aisle would be supportive of her and send a message of “we’ve got you!”

    Reply
  32. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:01 am

    And why is the bride the one to walk down an aisle while the groom waits, anyway? This whole thing needs a reconfiguration.

    Relay: Doria first, then Charles, then Harry waits halfway up the aisle to meet her and they walk together.

    Both walk: Harry first with his dad, then Meghan with her mom.

    Both come in toward the middle from side aisles.

    Or they BOTH walk down so everyone can get a good look.

    My preference would be for him to wait for her halfway and then
    they finish the walk together. Nicely symbolic as they enter the ceremony together.

    Reply
  33. Rocky says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I’ve been assuming her mother would do it but have been thinking Charles or one of his brothers should walk with them. Or even Phillip if he’s up to it. Those two tiny women walking into a church packed with royalty alone would be like lambs walking into a den of wolves.

    Reply
  34. Mindy_dopple says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:05 am

    This whole thing started because a “traditional” wedding pressured her into asking her dad for a favor and he turned that favor into a spectacle. F tradition and just go with your gut Markle. You have your mom, you’ve always had your mom. I hate that weddings often turn into a how many friends and family you have show. What if I’m not that friendly or what if I’m introverted? Or what if my family have disappointed me and all I have is a mom and a close group of friends? A huge wedding like this must be horrendous for her because tradition demands family be involved. I’m engaged and I love my family, my sister eloped, had a small church wedding at the same time her second child was baptized (10 yrs later). I want to do the same or have something very small but I’m feeling the pressure for a show!

    Reply
  35. SmalltownGirl says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Maybe Doria doesn’t want to? My mother didn’t. She wanted to sit in her spot and have the full experience of watching me walk up that aisle. She also didn’t want me walking alone (she was right, it’s a log walk and a little overwhelming and nice to have some support). So instead, my father’s best friend was the one to give me away and I know he was touched by the gesture, and it felt lik having a piece of my dad there.

    I think Prince Charles would be a lovely choice, both personally and from a PR stand point. It makes a powerful statement, but also for Meghan, who must be feeling vulnerable and heartbroken, it would show that she is marrying into a family that will step up and support her.

    Reply
  36. Payal says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Why does a grown woman need to be walked down the aisle by anyone? What century is this?

    Reply
  37. Jen says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I would love her to walk herself down the aisle. She doesn’t need an escort; she’s a strong woman!

    Outside of that, her mom is my favorite option.

    Reply
  38. Natalie S. says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Meghan looks beautiful in that picture. She’s going to be a gorgeous bride.

    I go back and forth on this, but it should probably be Doria. Meghan can certainly walk by herself but after all this, it might be a nice visual of support to have someone with her. And for the suggestion of Harry walking with her, he might want that moment of waiting at the altar and turning around to see Meghan.

    I hope the Windsors have some other way of visually demonstrating their support. Big smile from Liz or something. Maybe break protocol and have Charles give her not a full hug but some gesture of support?

    I was rooting for her already but after all this, I really hope everything goes off without a hitch and she has a lovely day.

    And maybe after the wedding, Harry and Meghan should do something to help the homeless in Windsor?

    Reply
  39. Olive says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Why Charles? Why does it have to be another man – a father substitute? And if not Charles, then people suggest William. There are plenty of other options here before defaulting to the nearest closest man – there’s her mother, she walks herself, Meghan and Harry walk together…

    Reply
  40. Lori says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I think her mom should walk her down the aisle. From what I understand Thomas Markle is a screw-up who has never been there for his daughter. He doesn’t deserve the right to walk her down the aisle. I think Megan’s mom has earned the right to do this. Just because Charles is a man doesn’t mean he deserves to do this. He hasn’t earned the right either.

    Queen Victoria walked several of her daughters down the aisle after Albert died so it’s not even new for a royal wedding. I think Megan would prefer her mother do it too. She doesn’t know Charles well and on such a stressful day, I think she should have the one person who has always been there for her to do this. Go team Doria!!

    Reply
  41. DP says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Why can’t she walk herself?!
    If she’s close to her mom and wants her to walk her, that’s great too.

    Reply
  42. Muprhy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:42 am

    If it’s not going to be her mom then I like the Prince Charles idea. It wouldn’t be hard to beat Kate to be his favorite of the two but this would be nice icing on the cake.

    Also Diana told Charles that Harry was going to be a girl. He went to the hospital thinking he was about to have a daughter to walk down the aisle some day. Maybe now he will, and I think that’s nice.

    Reply
  43. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I would love for Doria to walk her down the aisle. I think Charles will do it and Harry will escort Doria to her seat. The symbolism of the Wales men bringing both of these women into their family, under their protective fold will be too much to resist.

    Reply
  44. loislane says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:45 am

    What would be great imo is
    Doria and Meghan arrive together
    William and Charles meeting them by the car
    William escorts Doria to her sit follow by
    Charles who walks with Meghan down the aisle

    That would be a great welcome in the royal family.
    About walking by herself, will she want to? Plus she is not walking alone. Not in this wedding. Forget it.

    Reply
  45. F says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:54 am

    It’s Meghan choice and I hope it’s Charles because it would be the smartest choice. It would show that she’s welcomed into the family.

    Reply
  46. me says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Why does a man have to “give the bride away”? Why can’t her mom walk her down the aisle? Why the hell would Prince Charles do it? Her mom comes before her future father-in-law !

    Reply
  47. Inas says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Charles can not give away Meghan. He is the groom father. It’s not apprperte to give someone else daughter to his son. It’s contrarory to what many thinks, it will be highly insulting. When he gave one of his granddaughters previously that’s because the groom was not his son.

    So relax everyone, it’s going to be either her mom or. She will walk by herself.

    Reply
  48. C. Remm says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Sighting!!! I don’t know, where to put it, but if you look at that video, the first car, a dog’s head pops up inside and that seems to be Meghan’s dog, which had so many people worried.

    http://video.dailymail.co.uk/preview/mol/2018/05/17/4357134163355582913/636x382_MP4_4357134163355582913.mp4

    I know, it’s the faily snail. ;-)

    Reply
  49. Skippy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    I vote for her Mum as well. Take a seat, Charles. And don’t be stuffy. Have a laugh with your wife.

    Reply
  50. Maria says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    So, how does the walk back up the aisle work? Harry and Meghan walk up together, do Doria and Charles walk up together, if so do who walks with Camilla. Maybe Prince Michael can do it, and the Princess can stay home. Problem solved!

    Reply
    • C. Remm says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:07 pm

      Yes everybody fighting to walk her down the aisle, while dogs and little children run around barking and screaming. Little Charlotte regally waving at the press who is not there. Hey, that would be fun. The Thomas Markle senior scandal would be nothing against it. They all finally reach the altar looking slightly messed up. :D

      Reply
  51. Kathleen says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    She should walk herself down the aisle. 1, she is a modern, adult woman who does not need to be “given away” like a child or property. 2, she is divorced. If we’re sticking with tradition here and not thinking about modernity, she has already been given away. Amy Vanderbilt and Emily post both say that divorced, remarrying women don’t need to be given away, since it’s already happened in the past. I don’t think that strict etiquette needs to be followed, but I’m just saying here is no real reason for her to be “given away” again. The only reason for her to be escorted imho is if she wants some moral support for that walk, which I could understand. But if she doesn’t need the help, don’t do it!

    Reply
  52. Jamie42 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    The DM article is fascinating, and makes a great deal of sense. It’s clear, in a case of family estrangement like this one, that neither Meghan nor Harry has the perspective and distance necessary to make the right decisions, no matter how difficult they might be; and it also seems clear that there should have been contact with the Markle family very much earlier on.
    Easy for me to say, of course.

    Reply
  53. Magdalin says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Charles should definitely do it.

    I think that what many people, especially non-people of color, don’t understand, is that you must sometimes think strategically. Meghan is breaking down many barriers by virtue of who she is and what she has already accomplished in her own right. Just the same with her mother’s nose ring…

    NO, it’s not wrong to have a nose ring.
    NO, it’s not wrong for a mother to walk her daughter down the aisle.

    BUT, it’s just too much or this particular moment. She’s trailblazing, but because of British society, she’s going to have to play the game a bit at least. They can’t just shun all tradition absolutely or they will be seen as disrespectful and they will not have an easy transition into royal life. I love how some posters are all like, “‘F’ this or that, she should just do ______.” That is incredibly easy to say from the comfort of our own homes or offices right now. Sure, get heated in a comments section on a website, but this is not always reality. And for those who have had your moms walk you down in the aisle in your own wedding, kudos to you. But your wedding was not a royal wedding, loaded with all the baggage this one is loaded with. No disrespect, but the stakes are higher and the situation is different.

    For me, it’s all about the end game and end result. You still have to be yourself and stay true to yourself, but the truth of the matter is, that as a person of color, there are times when you have to play the game a bit in order to stay in the game at all. You can just go screaming and yelling and pushing every button and changing every thing by force and right away, but it doesn’t always work that way.

    It’s not right, but it’s true in many instances. I personally think of my entire race sometimes before making certain decisions, because whether I like it or not, I am going to be judged by many according to my race and I don’t want to give certain people the satisfaction. I stay true to myself, but I stay in the game and therefore have more power to change it without always using force.

    This is all to say that for the reasons Kaiser and others have stated, from a PR perspective and to err on the side of tradition (since she’s freaking joining the BRITISH MONARCHY, a.k.a. bastion of tradition) while finding those other seeds to plant and other more overt ways to do things their own way, her mother should not walk her down the aisle.

    Reply
  54. Keepitreal says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    When have the RF not shown MM support and that they are not on her side??? They have been nothing but extra supportive. Meghan can walk herself up the aisle…she does not need an arm to lean on. She is empowered.

    Reply

