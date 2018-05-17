Yeah, the Prince of Wales probably should walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

How will the royals salvage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding? I don’t know. I really don’t. As I keep saying, once the wedding blitz is over, heads will roll. There will be people fired over how the “Markle Debacle” was handled. Richard Kay at the Daily Mail did a lengthy piece about all of the mistakes that were made, and he seemed to blame it all on Harry and the Kensington Palace communications team. Which… I somewhat agree with, although at this point, there might need to be some kind of internal investigation into what really happened and how badly everything fell apart in the final week.
So, again, I ask: what can salvage this mess? Perhaps they’ll get through it simply by pushing the reset button and acting like nothing happened. Put on a happy face and move on. But I think this move would be a power play too: ask the Prince of Wales to walk Meghan down the aisle.
Meghan Markle’s father will no longer walk her down the aisle; however, her future father-in-law Prince Charles could step in to fulfill the duty. E! News has learned that Prince Harry’s father could do the honor, but only if his son and blushing bride ask him to do so. While the decision is ultimately up to the couple, Meghan and Harry would likely have to consult Queen Elizabeth II first. Meghan seems to have a good relationship with the Prince of Wales. After all, she and Harry are postponing a honeymoon to attend Charles’ birthday (their first official engagement as a married couple).
Carolyn Harris, a royal historian and author of Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting, also told E! News “there certainly has been speculation” that Charles might assume the role. However, she also suggested that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland could step in or that Harry and Meghan could walk down the aisle together. She even proposed the possibility of Meghan walking herself down the aisle.
I wasn’t on the “Charles should do it” train at first, but at this point, I think it’s the best option. It would be a powerfully symbolic move that showed the world that the royal family is on Meghan’s side. Plus, the photos would just be great – Charles treating Meghan like a daughter, looking proud as he welcomed her to the family. This is what they should do. This is the reset button.
Meanwhile, people are arriving at Windsor Castle:
Harry and Meghan arrive for wedding rehearsal in Windsor joined by William and Kate https://t.co/i7AVLdd6AY pic.twitter.com/B4YpOdRORz
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 17, 2018
Kate is seen for the first time since leaving hospital with Prince Louis https://t.co/eEBCq6RF6s pic.twitter.com/kqaaZ35HRg
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 17, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Her mom should walk her down the aisle. It’s time to bring this event into the modern era. It’s bad enough women have to give up their career, religion and country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I’ve been saying this for ages let her mom do it. Like please give her this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. While I appreciate the symbolism of the PoW ushering her into the family, the woman does NOT need a man to walk her down the aisle. Doria #FTW
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why should he. Her mother should do it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about Obama? Is that a crazy idea? I can’t tell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not quite the modern “OMG!” break with tradition people seem to think it would be. Queen Victoria walked at least two of her daughters down the aisle in the 1800s after Albert had passed away. It’s happened.
I think it should be her and her mother’s call but from a PR standpoint? Having Prince Charles do it would be a HUGE win with the royal watchers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen Victoria is not the example to invoke where her children are concerned because that gesture was a facet of her control over them not love. Literally and figuratively. Especially Beatrice who was never to leave her mother’s side since she was 4yrs old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also Queen Victoria was a queen- she was doing it as a head of State rather than a woman (if that makes sense). It was her royal prerogative and she was very vain, not to mention always saw her sons as, well, children and thus unsuitable for the role.
She was very respectful of her husband’s role as a father though, and had he been alive she would never have stepped in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, and all fathers (no matter how loving and modern) who walk their daughters down the aisle are basically re-enacting a highly patriarchal ritual from when their daughters were little more than property. The point is it wouldn’t be the first time a mother has walked a daughter down the aisle at a British royal wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mia4s: Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree her mother I wouldn’t want some man I hardly know I don’t care if it’s Harry’s dad to walk me down or I’d go alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since her mother was always scheduled to ride with her in the car and her father meet them at the church, I’m wondering if it was intended that BOTH parents were going to walk her down the aisle. If this is the case, then her mom walking her down the aisle makes perfect sense.
However, the message and meaningfulness of Prince Charles walking her down the aisle would be fantastic. She would have her father-in-law, the future King of England walking her down the aisle, showing the world that she is a welcome and loved new member of the family.
That would send a powerful message.
Also, one of the outlets is reporting that Doria is the only family member attending from Meghan’s side. Is that true? If so, it really brings into focus Harry’s statement of her not really having a family before. All the more reason that Charles would be a great choice to walk her down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, her niece, Samantha’s oldest daughter, will be there. They are very close. Her niece disowned her mother years ago. Meghan attended her law school graduation and credited her with helping her Suit character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree. This is an absurd suggestion. The only person who is an appropriate choice is Doria. She deserves the recognition for raising such an extraordinary person. Royal wedding, shotgun wedding, or city hall, Doria needs to be the one person to stabd beside Meghan when this happens. Charles would be an insulting disappointment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be very inappropriate and tacky for Charles to walk her down the aisle, surprised people are even saying he should do it. Her mother obviously is the one to walk her daughter down the aisle. She could even walk herself down the aisle as Serena Williams did, all eyes on the beautiful bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why anyone has to walk her? Where I live fathers many times do it but its not requirement and you would not go and find a replacement just because someone has to be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d agree her mom should just do it if the lead up to the wedding hadn’t been so chaotic. However, this marriage is already breaking several paradigms and the drama with the Markles is only helping people who are against Megan and Harry marrying. It’s time to remind the public of the pomp and circumstance the Royal Family is supposed to represent. For purely PR reasons Charles really should walk her down the aisle and give everyone that sweet “she’s really part of the family” feel good moment.
Eugenie’s Wedding hasn’t had much drama yet, push for Fergie to walk her down the aisle if you want a modern ceremony. Divorced Biracial American Actress Megan is already doing a lot to drag the BRF into the 21st century, it’s time other family members did their part too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Fuck the patriarchy and let her mother do it, that’s the best idea
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well actually it would not even be a new thing. Queen Victoria walked a couple of her daughters down the aisle in the 1800s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. It should either be her mom or she walks herself down the aisle.
I know Thomas Jr’s ass just got to London. He’s probably delusional enough to think he’s going to stand in for his father and walk Meghan down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m on this too. Her mom.is there, no need for her FIL to do the honors. I know I’m in the minority but don’t share the belief that this wedding is ruined. There are many that see it that way, but there are equally as many that don’t see anything both Harry and Meghan did to deserve this. I have, I’m still and I will always root for this couple, they both been through so much individually and IMO they deserve to catch a break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
Every fairytale has villians (saw that on twitter)…but so true!
I think she should walk with Doria…also think she should incorporate some women to walk behind Doria & her (maybe too progressive for BRF????)…
If she wants Charles or her maternal uncle…it’s Meghan’s choice…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Doria should do it. It would be a great way of tiding up the mess. Its better than POW doing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Meghan will be part of the RF soon enough. Let her shine in her last moments before that, either with her mother or by herself. I mean, I can see how it would be a nice gesture to have Charles escort her, but I also don’t want the RF using it as a PR thing: “Her father is a schmuck, but we are fabulous and stepping into the breach!” Her father IS a schmuck, but let Meghan decide. If Meghan actually asked Charles, that’s her choice. Somehow I don’t see it happening, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noooo! Her mother or she walks herself. It’s 2018 FFS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. If its symbolic, it should be her mum. Why on earth would her father in law do it? I’ve read that she might need ‘support’ walking all that way in a dress and heels…which, umm. no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True enough, but the question is, how willing is TQ to break from tradition? I have read here comments regarding how much of a traditionalist she is.
I do think POW will walk her, for tradition’s sake, and for the very good PR is would bring the BRF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, it would look good if PC does it, it’s like saying, your dad is an ass but I’m also your dad now and I got your back
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The entire symbolism/reason for the whole “giving the bride away” is to show the father turning her care over to her new husband. Having the father of the groom…the family she is joining….assume the role sort of negates this.
Prince Albert died before several of his daughters married —who walked them down the aisle? Was it one of their brothers? Is there precedence for something like this in the BRF’s past?
Personally, I think it’s 2018…….she’s nearly 40 years old, has successfully supported herself for years, and has been married and divorced already….so WHY does anyone need to walk her down the aisle? I don’t buy the whole “she’s weak and wobbly in heels and needs a strong arm to cling to” nonsense. Show the world how a strong woman does it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have the Queen and Doria walk her down the aisle!
Okay, just kidding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest she’s not marrying Joe next door. If she was I wouldn’t care who walked her down.
However, I do think Charles should walk her down because it shows too things: 1) that she has the support of the royal family and 2) it would shut down any crap about her and her family. You know the press will be out to criticize her after the wedding is over. A vote of confidence from the royal family via Charles would keep the hounds at bay right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually doubt that. It’s not like Charles is a media darling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why don’t they just both walk down the aisle? It’s 2018..no one needs to “give away” a bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had that thought a while after I posted- it would be a really lovely sentiment, but I do think TQ will have Charles do it, given the media beating Meghan has taken, thanks to her own father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s 2018, why is there a royal family?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is everyone so hellbent on her Mother not walking her down to aisle.
That option or by herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it’s controversy to assume
Report this comment as spam or abuse
because apparently we still live in a world where a 36 year old woman needs to be “given” away by a man she barely knows before her own damn mother (or walking by herself).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s less “hellbent”against Doria walking her, and more just fun and curious speculation ahead of the event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so dramatic; there is always drama the final week of anyone’s wedding. Who should be fired because Thomas was setting up pap shots? At the end of the day her father can’t attend for medical reasons. I also think Meghan knows her father is flakey so she can’t be too surprised.
And no Prince Charles should not walk her down the aisle. It can be her mother or by herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Why should anyone from the KP team be fired? Is it their fault that Meghan’s dad seems to have a direct line to TMZ? Hardly.
And I 100% agree with what everyone is saying – let her mother walk her down the aisle, or let her walk it by herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is an adult woman who can walk down the aisle by herself or with her Mother. i loathe this whole “giving someone away” stuff. it’s her choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIGHT!?!?!
I think she would look stunning, and powerful walking the aisle solo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathed catering prices at my wedding reception, but it wasn’t about me. Most weddings aren’t. It’s about others. If it was about the couple they wouldnt pay or stress imo. And this is not about Meghan. Somewhat. Shes just a part of it. Take that as your like, but it’s not a negative. Just realistic point of view.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be nice, but why can’t Meghan’s mom do it? Since both Charles and Doria are single parents, why not both of them escort the couple down the aisle?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be lovely, have the four of them. I could see that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a genius suggestion!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that the best, honestly. I think it’d be a nice symbolic blending of the families.
I know a lot of people hate the idea of the bride being given away. I get why it’s a patriarchal tradition and all of that. But it didn’t ever occur to me when I was getting married that that’s how negatively it came across for people. I didn’t see it as my father giving me to my husband to transfer the ‘care/ownership’. I saw it as a combination of my dad keeping me from falling on my face (still almost happened) and kind of an ushering of one stage of my life into my next. I got married at 24. I had only moved out of my parents the year before the wedding when we bought our house. It wasn’t like I was thinking “hur dur, glad my husband can support me now” it was a case of my family having a major shift, and nothing more. So when we, as feminists, say that it’s about choice that makes the difference for women who choose to stay home with their kids and not have a job outside of their home – why can’t it be the same for something like this? Why does this automatically have to be sexist when I’m choosing to do it for my own reason, with my own meaning but it’s not sexist if a woman chooses to be a stay at home mom by her own choice and for her own reasons?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said Erinn. But at the end of the day, it’s the Queen’s decision I believe.
And thanks for your support yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It should be her mother! What kind of patriarchy bs is this?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Doria is Meghan’s mother and the lady who raised her. Charles makes no sense to me. Doria should have this distinction, or Meghan can get to the altar on her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tradition is that the father is giving his daughter to the groom. It makes zero sense for Charles to do the honor. Doria does it, or no one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles just walked one of his goddaughters down the aisle, because of a scandal around her father’s behavior. He could play the same traditional role in this wedding, publicly welcoming his new daughter-in-law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nota, Alexandra was his goddaughter and he had known her all her life, since he was close friends with her parents. He hasn’t known Meghan that long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and? He has set the precedent of stepping in when needed or wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed with Kaiser and others, good pr and power move. I think the Royal family has been letting the Markles hang themselves, likely with Meghan’s agreement and maybe even blessing. She and her mom had to know this was likely to happen..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria should walk her down the aisle since it is usually the bride’s family member, but Charles doing it would definitely be a big show of support and would be quite meaningful. Clearly Meghan needs a better caliber of family in her corner. I never thought of the brf as being a loving supportive family, but compared to the Markle clan they are a loving family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with ya. It’s 2018, it’d be awesome to see her mom do it, but if we’re talking antiquated traditions the whole “giving away” of the bride is super patriarchal in the first place. BUT, wherein a feminist fantasy she just walks alone… this week has SUCKED for her. SUCKED. It’d be a nice show of support from the family – in a perfect world, “hey, she doesn’t NEED anyone, but we’re here to support her by choice.” Bc her family (except Mom) has been awful to her, and she’s our family now. That’s the ideal scenario working out in my head!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like how attending a birthday party is counted as work. /s
Kate looks healthy though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. So true! Wills and Kate are the laziest and most boring royals. Didn’t they take 6 vacations in a single year? Maybe more than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d so love to see her Mother do it! I’ll be bummed if Prince Charles does it. Doria seems so cool and she’s also stunningly beautiful. It would be a huge and lasting reminder to everyone there and the world, of where Meghan comes from and where her beauty comes from, if her Mom is given this honor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever is decided I hope it’s Meghan’s choice. We’ll see on Satuday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe it should be her mother or herself! Its 2018 she doesn’t need Prince Charles to walk her just because he is a man! What a slap in the face to her mother if they decide to do that, her mother raised her, she should get the honer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honor*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank goodness I saw all these comments about her mom should walk her down the aisle. Both of my parents walked me down the aisle but if my dad wasn’t around my mom definitely would have on her own. I hate the idea of needing a male to “give away the bride”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Kaiser that it would be nice if Prince Charles does it, as a way of showing that the Royal Family is proud & happy to welcome Meghan into being a member of their family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a nice gesture but Charles isn’t her parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genetics shouldn’t matter. Gender shouldn’t matter. Only do I hold ceremony high is because that’s all this is. A ceremony. The rest has or will be done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles walked his goddaughter down the aisle because of a scandal with her living father. Godfather, father-in-law, it wouldn’t be unusual for him to do this for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course genetics and gender shouldn’t matter but I see no reason why Doria can’t do it. She’s Meghan’s mother. Meghan is going to be so thoroughly assimilated into the RF, let her have her last moments on her own as Meghan Markle. It’s up to MM, I’m just hope whatever is decided is truly HER decision and no one else’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no reason Doria can’t do it, and no reason Charles can’t do it either. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love it if she walked herself – that is a power move – but ultimately I hope that she does what makes her feel comfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Might be good optics, too. That she is arriving to this position unencumbered, despite the ridiculous nonsense of the past weeks.
I can’t wait for Saturday! Whatever she decides, it will be awesome and gorgeous and fun!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m good with Doria, Charles, or Harry and Meghan together. I think walking all that way, with big gown, train, tiara would be physically difficult aside from the emotional difficulties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NOTA, absolutely. I got married in a cathedral so the aisle was long and between my heels, train and nerves I was very glad to have someone to hang onto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Meghan should walk down the aisle together .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I have been thinking since I heard the Father wasn’t coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has appeal, like Haakon and Mette-Marit of Norway. Charles and Harry (or William and Harry) could meet Meghan and Doria at the car. Help them out. Charles/William escorts Doria down the aisle to their seats. Harry and Meghan walk together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Very unpopular opinion but I don’t want Doria to do it. I don’t want her to be in the spotlight anymore than she has to be. The media has been so vicious that I hope Meghan protects her mother from any unnecessary exposure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How wide is the aisle, will it accommodate 3 adults? If so then maybe both Doria and Prince Charles should walk with Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that idea best, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, I don’t know about that. It seems creepy to me that my future father in law would walk me down the aisle to “give me” to his son. No.
I’d walk by myself or with my mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see creepy, I see cementing the fact that she is now part of our family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My vote is just walk the aisle herself. But I have a feeling “they” feel a man should do it…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree it’s ridiculous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure that anyone needs to “give away” a 36-year-old woman.
But it should always have been Meghan’s mom walking her down the aisle. She’s obviously been the more consistent parent and more central in Meghan’s life.
And TQ will never bite, but it would cute if Charles walked his son down the aisle, just to make it even.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nowhere did I say that Charles should do it because he’s a dude. I’m saying he should do it because of the gigantic mess they’re in now, and Charles walking her down the aisle would really change the story. It’s a PR move, and they should do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great PR would be if her mother walked her down the aisle. I’m just not seeing the benefit of Charles doing it. The PR mess isn’t their own doing, it’s her dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser I agree. This is less about a man doing it and more about a show of solidarity, about welcoming her to the family. The damage is done so it would probably be the best move visually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what you’re saying, that it would be an inclusive gesture on the part of the RF. Someone upthread suggested Doria, Charles, Harry and Meghan…that would be nice, if they could all fit lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, reading comments from the British, it seems a majority are very traditional and I think it will reinforce the family’s commitment to showing their support for her and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, but if Doria walked Meghan down the aisle, it’d show that the poor girl has SOME family she can count on.
I have NEVER been so excited to see a wedding before!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with kaiser. From a purely PR and photos perspective having Prince Charles walk her sends a strong message. Not that he is giving her away, but that he is supporting her. The Markles wanna mess with Megan than the future King of England is gonna have her back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be a good PR story. He is welcoming her into the family, playing the role for the daughter he never had.
Princess Margaret had Philip walk her down the aisle instead of choosing a born-in member of the royal family. In some ways, it showed Philip was now accepted as the “man of the family” by QEII, Queen Mum, and Margaret.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you, Kaiser. It would show support and welcome Meghan into the family and would be big ‘fuck you’ gesture to all the ragers and pearl-clutching ninnies who are still saying the wedding should be called off and that the BRF are against her.
I’d love it if Doria did it too, but I think having Charles do it sends a message that’s important for this particular wedding under these particular circumstances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how this would actually happen but I would love it if somehow Former US President Barack Obama could walk her down the isle. Never mind the fact that he doesn’t know Meghan personally. But I wish that could happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like since this is her second marriage, she should walk down the aisle by herself. I don’t know what kind of first wedding she had, but the ‘giving away of the bride’ is irrelevant now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling that her mother will do it, or Meghan will walk alone at least part of the way and have Harry meet her so they can walk up the aisle together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how this would actually happen but I would love it if somehow Former US President Barack Obama could walk her down the aisle. Never mind the fact that he doesn’t know Meghan personally. But I wish that could happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s insane.
Please, get help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Wow, don’t listen to BSUp. I am fully in favor of this option!! In fact, I didn’t realize how much I needed to see this happen until right this instant. Harry needs to send an emergency text to Michelle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re kidding, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles? Mr. “You don’t really look like you are from Manchester” guy? Eh, let her mother do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree fully on how Charles should walk her down. I like the mother angel fine, but it doesn’t fit here. This ceremony isn’t like a wedding we would have. Theres a lot going into it on a huge scale. Even to just make it appear small and private. Royals are ceremonial. And the Markles have royally f’d themselves. Seeing Charles is a show of unity. Doria being there and already possibly planning settling in folds in well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it will be Doria who accompanies Meghan down the aisle.
That having been said, it would be a special moment for Charles to walk down the aisle with a daughter (in-law), and a signal from the firm that none of this week’s shambles will affect their support for Meghan.
On the other hand, given the apparently unfounded criticism that Meghan abandoned her father (CNN is now reporting that Thomas Markle has been receiving guidance and support from KP since 2016), she’s extremely unlikely to want another father figure to accompany her. It’s almost certain to be Doria.
Isn’t the language now “who presents this woman”? And isn’t it an option just to skip that part of the service? My parents both walked with me down the aisle and didn’t have any speaking role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had both parents and I don’t remember any “who gives this woman” part…but that was almost 40 years ago lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From a PR POV Chuck walking her would send a very clear signal to the world and her toxic family that she is now part of a family that will protect and support her no matter what – the RF for all their own drama and faults close ranks when needed. She needs that.
Yeah I agree that PoorJason is out the door after this – about time as he has been mismanaging their PR since the beginning. Maybe Chuck will finally get someone who knows what they are doing in there and someone in who can handle the bratty know it all Princes who are also to blame for the PR messes over the years. Catherine Quinn, Katie Keen’s new private sec was allegedly a Chuck hire, and look at the change in KK since she arrived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After the wedding I think Charles is going to put his foot down and fire #PoorJason and the rest of the KP PR/Communication’s team (he pay’s for them, right?). I think he is going to be adamant that William and Harry’s ‘court’ merges with his own. Play time is over for the Prince’s, Charles is going to take back control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I don’t see how the tentacles of the BRF public relations network could have spread all the way to the US and Rosarito Mexico. I think because England is a small country some people think every PR angle is controllable and it’s not. They can do their best with what appears in the British press but certainly not TMZ, Instagram or anyone who has a cellphone and can snap pictures and post them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True @Minx. But it seems to me it is at least possible this fiasco with Meghan’s father is partly due to the stress of having British tabs renting the house next door to his for nearly 6 months. That doesn’t excuse TM’s behavior and certainly doesn’t excuse the behavior of the half-sibs. But I think that stress made TM more vulnerable to pressure from and manipulation by Samantha. I personally don’t buy the idea it was a plot in TM’s mind all along to wait until the last minute to intentionally try to trash the wedding. I think KP should have anticipated how bad that ongoing situation was—& a more experienced team would have IMO. Good grief, that situation likely would drive any of us a little nuts and most of us probably aren’t recluses!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lizabeth, yes, I don’t think there was any huge plot, just crazy relatives and last minute decisions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Minx. I think people are underestimating the power of the RF over here in the States. They can’t control the narrative here, though the press here has been relatively chill and supportive of our future Duchess. It’s the Brits who’ve been hunting her and making tabloid stars out of her trashy family. TMZ jumped in at the last minute and drew in Tom Sr because they are well known and probably charmed him into thinking they were his friends. Naive and dumb in his part.
I do hope Harry & Meghan allow CH to handle their press from now on as Jason has shown repeatedly his not up for this job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Lizbeth. TM was notcut out for this and – possibly – not amply prepared. The bloodlust for an older man clearly in poor health and of dubious emotional resilience is really off putting. He presents as being just barely a notch above “deadbeat dad” and not at all ready to be the man under this level of scrutiny and attention. This was poorly managed by all. They clearly knew about the instability of the Markle family and didn’t adequately lock him down way in advance. Walking his daughter down the aisle for a royal wedding broadcast to billions is an insane trigger. Doesn’t take a medical professional to have predicted this. They took a near recluse and cast him in a starring role. What a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think having her mom do it would be great! I also see how having PC do it would be a nice gesture. Maybe her mom isn’t comfortable doing it, who knows. I’m not a huge PC fan, but the paternal side of her family has proved to be a total shitshow and the media and haters have claimed she’s not worthy of the royal family, so PC escorting her down the aisle would be supportive of her and send a message of “we’ve got you!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And why is the bride the one to walk down an aisle while the groom waits, anyway? This whole thing needs a reconfiguration.
Relay: Doria first, then Charles, then Harry waits halfway up the aisle to meet her and they walk together.
Both walk: Harry first with his dad, then Meghan with her mom.
Both come in toward the middle from side aisles.
Or they BOTH walk down so everyone can get a good look.
My preference would be for him to wait for her halfway and then
they finish the walk together. Nicely symbolic as they enter the ceremony together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Both come in toward the middle from side aisles.” Yes, this one! Very romantic, and equal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been assuming her mother would do it but have been thinking Charles or one of his brothers should walk with them. Or even Phillip if he’s up to it. Those two tiny women walking into a church packed with royalty alone would be like lambs walking into a den of wolves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been secretly wishing that Phillip would do it. Talk about shutting the media hounding down. That would do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be freakin’ EPIC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole thing started because a “traditional” wedding pressured her into asking her dad for a favor and he turned that favor into a spectacle. F tradition and just go with your gut Markle. You have your mom, you’ve always had your mom. I hate that weddings often turn into a how many friends and family you have show. What if I’m not that friendly or what if I’m introverted? Or what if my family have disappointed me and all I have is a mom and a close group of friends? A huge wedding like this must be horrendous for her because tradition demands family be involved. I’m engaged and I love my family, my sister eloped, had a small church wedding at the same time her second child was baptized (10 yrs later). I want to do the same or have something very small but I’m feeling the pressure for a show!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Doria doesn’t want to? My mother didn’t. She wanted to sit in her spot and have the full experience of watching me walk up that aisle. She also didn’t want me walking alone (she was right, it’s a log walk and a little overwhelming and nice to have some support). So instead, my father’s best friend was the one to give me away and I know he was touched by the gesture, and it felt lik having a piece of my dad there.
I think Prince Charles would be a lovely choice, both personally and from a PR stand point. It makes a powerful statement, but also for Meghan, who must be feeling vulnerable and heartbroken, it would show that she is marrying into a family that will step up and support her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does a grown woman need to be walked down the aisle by anyone? What century is this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love her to walk herself down the aisle. She doesn’t need an escort; she’s a strong woman!
Outside of that, her mom is my favorite option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looks beautiful in that picture. She’s going to be a gorgeous bride.
I go back and forth on this, but it should probably be Doria. Meghan can certainly walk by herself but after all this, it might be a nice visual of support to have someone with her. And for the suggestion of Harry walking with her, he might want that moment of waiting at the altar and turning around to see Meghan.
I hope the Windsors have some other way of visually demonstrating their support. Big smile from Liz or something. Maybe break protocol and have Charles give her not a full hug but some gesture of support?
I was rooting for her already but after all this, I really hope everything goes off without a hitch and she has a lovely day.
And maybe after the wedding, Harry and Meghan should do something to help the homeless in Windsor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why Charles? Why does it have to be another man – a father substitute? And if not Charles, then people suggest William. There are plenty of other options here before defaulting to the nearest closest man – there’s her mother, she walks herself, Meghan and Harry walk together…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess Charlotte, and she can queen-wave all the way down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂 I can see it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahahaha! I’m picturing it now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree!
Really like the Megan and Harry walk together idea! It will not happen, but love the thought of a married couple doing that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her mom should walk her down the aisle. From what I understand Thomas Markle is a screw-up who has never been there for his daughter. He doesn’t deserve the right to walk her down the aisle. I think Megan’s mom has earned the right to do this. Just because Charles is a man doesn’t mean he deserves to do this. He hasn’t earned the right either.
Queen Victoria walked several of her daughters down the aisle after Albert died so it’s not even new for a royal wedding. I think Megan would prefer her mother do it too. She doesn’t know Charles well and on such a stressful day, I think she should have the one person who has always been there for her to do this. Go team Doria!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not true at all. Father and daughter were close when she was growing up. You can be all pro MM if you want, but don’t make crap up…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why can’t she walk herself?!
If she’s close to her mom and wants her to walk her, that’s great too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s not going to be her mom then I like the Prince Charles idea. It wouldn’t be hard to beat Kate to be his favorite of the two but this would be nice icing on the cake.
Also Diana told Charles that Harry was going to be a girl. He went to the hospital thinking he was about to have a daughter to walk down the aisle some day. Maybe now he will, and I think that’s nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rolling eyes at the Kate thing. Now fan fiction is saying MM will be his fav…
Some of you are going over the edge…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Going over the edge is putting it mildly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are allowed their opinions, especially when they only casually follow this story. Not everyone is heavily invested in being negative. The Kate dig was unnecessary, but obviously a joke. Lighten up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Murphy. Yes, how dare you. This is the speculation about Meghan thread, not the speculation about how Charles feels about his daughters in law thread. No veering off-topic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. I’ll say whatever I want about whomever I want
2. Yes the dig was necessary
3. See Number 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love for Doria to walk her down the aisle. I think Charles will do it and Harry will escort Doria to her seat. The symbolism of the Wales men bringing both of these women into their family, under their protective fold will be too much to resist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What would be great imo is
Doria and Meghan arrive together
William and Charles meeting them by the car
William escorts Doria to her sit follow by
Charles who walks with Meghan down the aisle
That would be a great welcome in the royal family.
About walking by herself, will she want to? Plus she is not walking alone. Not in this wedding. Forget it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dang, that’s good, too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely idea. I just wrote yesterday about my future father-in-law walking me down the aisle, when I was let down in a similar, but, obviously, not on the world stage way. It made for a great, and touching, day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s really nice, Lilly, I’m glad your FIL could do that for you. I don’t know why people are so against it. Plus it’s all just speculation at this point, so why can’t everyone have a little fun in guessing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I think both Doria and Prince Charles should do it. Screw the Markles. They had their chance to be sane and reasonable and they blew it. Personality disordered, the lot of them. Except the invited niece (or nieces, since both have disowned their NPD mother Samantha)?,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Meghan choice and I hope it’s Charles because it would be the smartest choice. It would show that she’s welcomed into the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does a man have to “give the bride away”? Why can’t her mom walk her down the aisle? Why the hell would Prince Charles do it? Her mom comes before her future father-in-law !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles can not give away Meghan. He is the groom father. It’s not apprperte to give someone else daughter to his son. It’s contrarory to what many thinks, it will be highly insulting. When he gave one of his granddaughters previously that’s because the groom was not his son.
So relax everyone, it’s going to be either her mom or. She will walk by herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sighting!!! I don’t know, where to put it, but if you look at that video, the first car, a dog’s head pops up inside and that seems to be Meghan’s dog, which had so many people worried.
http://video.dailymail.co.uk/preview/mol/2018/05/17/4357134163355582913/636x382_MP4_4357134163355582913.mp4
I know, it’s the faily snail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh! A pupper sighting, love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw the video of the dog’s head popping out of the car window. They are on their way the rehearsal? If so is the dog going to walk her down the aisle? I would love that. Maybe the Queen can send some of her Dorkies along. Now that would be in interesting wedding. 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote for her Mum as well. Take a seat, Charles. And don’t be stuffy. Have a laugh with your wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, how does the walk back up the aisle work? Harry and Meghan walk up together, do Doria and Charles walk up together, if so do who walks with Camilla. Maybe Prince Michael can do it, and the Princess can stay home. Problem solved!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes everybody fighting to walk her down the aisle, while dogs and little children run around barking and screaming. Little Charlotte regally waving at the press who is not there. Hey, that would be fun. The Thomas Markle senior scandal would be nothing against it. They all finally reach the altar looking slightly messed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should walk herself down the aisle. 1, she is a modern, adult woman who does not need to be “given away” like a child or property. 2, she is divorced. If we’re sticking with tradition here and not thinking about modernity, she has already been given away. Amy Vanderbilt and Emily post both say that divorced, remarrying women don’t need to be given away, since it’s already happened in the past. I don’t think that strict etiquette needs to be followed, but I’m just saying here is no real reason for her to be “given away” again. The only reason for her to be escorted imho is if she wants some moral support for that walk, which I could understand. But if she doesn’t need the help, don’t do it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DM article is fascinating, and makes a great deal of sense. It’s clear, in a case of family estrangement like this one, that neither Meghan nor Harry has the perspective and distance necessary to make the right decisions, no matter how difficult they might be; and it also seems clear that there should have been contact with the Markle family very much earlier on.
Easy for me to say, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles should definitely do it.
I think that what many people, especially non-people of color, don’t understand, is that you must sometimes think strategically. Meghan is breaking down many barriers by virtue of who she is and what she has already accomplished in her own right. Just the same with her mother’s nose ring…
NO, it’s not wrong to have a nose ring.
NO, it’s not wrong for a mother to walk her daughter down the aisle.
BUT, it’s just too much or this particular moment. She’s trailblazing, but because of British society, she’s going to have to play the game a bit at least. They can’t just shun all tradition absolutely or they will be seen as disrespectful and they will not have an easy transition into royal life. I love how some posters are all like, “‘F’ this or that, she should just do ______.” That is incredibly easy to say from the comfort of our own homes or offices right now. Sure, get heated in a comments section on a website, but this is not always reality. And for those who have had your moms walk you down in the aisle in your own wedding, kudos to you. But your wedding was not a royal wedding, loaded with all the baggage this one is loaded with. No disrespect, but the stakes are higher and the situation is different.
For me, it’s all about the end game and end result. You still have to be yourself and stay true to yourself, but the truth of the matter is, that as a person of color, there are times when you have to play the game a bit in order to stay in the game at all. You can just go screaming and yelling and pushing every button and changing every thing by force and right away, but it doesn’t always work that way.
It’s not right, but it’s true in many instances. I personally think of my entire race sometimes before making certain decisions, because whether I like it or not, I am going to be judged by many according to my race and I don’t want to give certain people the satisfaction. I stay true to myself, but I stay in the game and therefore have more power to change it without always using force.
This is all to say that for the reasons Kaiser and others have stated, from a PR perspective and to err on the side of tradition (since she’s freaking joining the BRITISH MONARCHY, a.k.a. bastion of tradition) while finding those other seeds to plant and other more overt ways to do things their own way, her mother should not walk her down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When have the RF not shown MM support and that they are not on her side??? They have been nothing but extra supportive. Meghan can walk herself up the aisle…she does not need an arm to lean on. She is empowered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse