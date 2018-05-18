Star: Justin Theroux & Emma Stone were likely hooking up on the DL for ‘months’

Before Life & Style claimed that there was something happening between Justin Theroux and Selena Gomez, I was sitting here, quietly believing that there was something happening between Justin and Emma Stone. Remember that? Justin and Emma are working together on Maniac, and they’re both Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors. And they both live in New York. And they arrived to and exited from the Met Gala afterparty together. Yeah, I still believe something is happening between them. And hey, there might be something happening between Justin and Selena Gomez too, you know? An Edgy Artist must spread his seed. From Star Magazine:

Jennifer Aniston can forget about being friends with her latest ex-husband. History seems to be repeating itself, and Jennifer is fuming. Mere months after Jen’s marriage to Justin Theroux imploded, Star’s sources claim that he’s falling hard for his new costar Emma Stone. Emma, 29, was all smiles when our spies caught her stepping out of a Met Gala afterparty at Up & Down – only to share a car home with Justin Theroux, 46, and quickly disappear into the darkness. “The word is they were hooking up on the set of ‘Maniac’ and kept it hidden,” whispers a mole. “They’ve been seeing each other for months and are just starting to step out in public together… they’ve been meeting on the sly. He loves that she’s so spontaneous and almost 20 years younger than he is. Justin’s been craving excitement.” Still, Justin is playing his cards carefully, and insists on Instagram that he and Emma are “JUST bfffffs” knowing that Jen will feel betrayed. Sources say Jennifer is livid and hurt. “It took her a long time to trust again,” fumes a friend, “and now Justin’s betrayed her.” “Jennifer and Emma have a lot of mutual friends, so this feels like a one-two punch,” sighs a source close to Jen. “It brings back memories of when Brad left her for Angelina. But what Justin’s done is worse because he knew how scarred she was.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

Oh for the love of God, enough with the comparisons to Brad! It’s like Jen’s whole life really began when Brad divorced her – she was just a simple, innocent blank slate up until that very moment! That being said, yes, it sucks. It sucks that Justin dumped her so publicly and then went around telling everyone that his edginess felt oppressed. It sucks that the only way he feels he can regain The Edgy is by banging Emma Stone and/or Selena Gomez and/or Petra Collins. But I’m actually hopeful – cautiously hopeful – that Jennifer is fine this time. In my mind, she’s already got her suntan oil on, baking in the Mexican sun, with a margarita in her hand.

