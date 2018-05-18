Star: Justin Theroux & Emma Stone were likely hooking up on the DL for ‘months’

Before Life & Style claimed that there was something happening between Justin Theroux and Selena Gomez, I was sitting here, quietly believing that there was something happening between Justin and Emma Stone. Remember that? Justin and Emma are working together on Maniac, and they’re both Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors. And they both live in New York. And they arrived to and exited from the Met Gala afterparty together. Yeah, I still believe something is happening between them. And hey, there might be something happening between Justin and Selena Gomez too, you know? An Edgy Artist must spread his seed. From Star Magazine:
Jennifer Aniston can forget about being friends with her latest ex-husband. History seems to be repeating itself, and Jennifer is fuming. Mere months after Jen’s marriage to Justin Theroux imploded, Star’s sources claim that he’s falling hard for his new costar Emma Stone. Emma, 29, was all smiles when our spies caught her stepping out of a Met Gala afterparty at Up & Down – only to share a car home with Justin Theroux, 46, and quickly disappear into the darkness.
“The word is they were hooking up on the set of ‘Maniac’ and kept it hidden,” whispers a mole. “They’ve been seeing each other for months and are just starting to step out in public together… they’ve been meeting on the sly. He loves that she’s so spontaneous and almost 20 years younger than he is. Justin’s been craving excitement.”
Still, Justin is playing his cards carefully, and insists on Instagram that he and Emma are “JUST bfffffs” knowing that Jen will feel betrayed.
Sources say Jennifer is livid and hurt. “It took her a long time to trust again,” fumes a friend, “and now Justin’s betrayed her.”
“Jennifer and Emma have a lot of mutual friends, so this feels like a one-two punch,” sighs a source close to Jen. “It brings back memories of when Brad left her for Angelina. But what Justin’s done is worse because he knew how scarred she was.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
Oh for the love of God, enough with the comparisons to Brad! It’s like Jen’s whole life really began when Brad divorced her – she was just a simple, innocent blank slate up until that very moment! That being said, yes, it sucks. It sucks that Justin dumped her so publicly and then went around telling everyone that his edginess felt oppressed. It sucks that the only way he feels he can regain The Edgy is by banging Emma Stone and/or Selena Gomez and/or Petra Collins. But I’m actually hopeful – cautiously hopeful – that Jennifer is fine this time. In my mind, she’s already got her suntan oil on, baking in the Mexican sun, with a margarita in her hand.
Photos courtesy of WENN, PCN, Backgrid, Getty.
He is no prize! I’d much rather be at the rooftop pool with my margarita.
This article sounds like it was literally written by Mr. Edgy’s publicist. I’m sure Jen got over him long before the breakup announcement. The more famous Theroux got the more insufferable he became. I imagine that’s hard to be around that when your life does not revolve around being the coolest, edgiest person in the room. If he’s been this insufferable in public, just imagine how bad he was in private.
I live in NYC. I know these type of people and they are soooo exhausting. They have to be at every cool guy store opening, every fashion show, every hipster event in town and then they have to post it all on IG to show everyone how “cool” they are. They are the the thirstiest of cliches. Theroux’s IG Stories have been all about that for weeks now.
He worked on Zoolander so I thought he was in on the joke. His interviews a few years ago seemed a lot more self aware than he seems now. Once he took that whole fashion, edgy crap seriously (likely a result of all the fame this relationship brought him) I’m sure Aniston probably couldn’t wait to move him out and fire up the margarita machine on her way to Tahiti.
I’ll take a beach and a cocktail over vapid fashion people any day.
Agreed on all accounts. He came across very well in interviews at first, now seems like a different person. Fame went to his head and he wants to enjoy the perks, including dating 20something models/actresses like his friends, without being tied down. I think the last statement from Aniston’s camp was chilly, along the lines of “with some distance, Jennifer can now see she and Justin were not suited for one another.” Um, yeah.
He’s with Emma, when he’s not with Selena or the artsy chick Petra? Those little legs are busy running door to door aren’t they? Little guy is getting more ink since he left Jennifer than he did in his first forty years. Asshat.
He is looking like a skinny Jimmy Kimmel
I can’t even imagine wanting Jennifer Aniston’s leftovers.
So we never heard any more about a divorce? Nobody seemed to file anything. I’m thinking JT packed up and moved east and that was the end of it, because they weren’t married. Does simplify things.
Did Emma and that SNL guy break up then?
ETA: Not sure why my post went to this reply, but here we are!
Yea what happened to SNL guy?? That seemed like such a nice pairing.
No marriage certificate, no lawyer, no nothing. So a sham basically.
This is absolutely the weirdest part of it and I can’t believe it’s not getting any attention. Her PR team must have worked over time to ensure no one was drawing attention to it.
Either they never filed the paperwork to make it legal (maybe they couldn’t come to terms on a prenup?) or he’s dragging out the financial settlement. Which I could also see, as gross as that would be given the extent to which he benefitted from their union.
LOL! Emma Stone is literally the least edgy starlet in Hollywood. Sad thing is the source says they met at the set of ‘Maniac’ which is directed by Cary Fukunaga. How do you even pay attention to Theroux while Fukunaga is right there? If you want yourself an older guy, at least go for the hot one.
Very good question!
Cary Fukunaga could get it. What was she thinking?
Excellent point.
I read somewhere that CF is dating a young 20something model. (Of course)
Wow! I had no idea who that guy is, I had to Google. Again, Wow! He’s got a bit of the Chris Cornell thing going. He’s pretty hot.
But JustEdge loves bland, overrated white women. He married Jen A, remember?
It’s probably not true BUT I’d totally believe it if were true. He’s so gross and these starlets he’s linked with totally would for some reason…ugh
Exactly who does he think he is? Granted, Anniston is plain toast to me (not artisan toast either); therefore, has absolutely no appeal. But this Justin…he can’t be as big a deal as he’s acting…can he? I don’t get all this coverage.
I’m perplexed by the amount of coverage too. JT’s peen is getting a lot of good press lately. It reminds me of John Mayer, oddly enough.
LMAO! Yes, I can totally hear JT seducing his next, “fresh” amor to 🎶 your body is a wonderland . . . 🎶 😝
I’m still laughing at the fact that until he and Jennifer broke up, he was an amazingly great guy. Now all of a sudden he’s a poseur? ROFLMAO.
It’s similar to how Brad Pitt was the greatest guy until he and Angie broke up. After that, he was basically dirt.
Ewww. Jimmy Neutron needs to just go away.
JT and JA NEVER looked like there was any passion between them, to me! Not one spark! They seemed more like good friends, than lovers. I think, JT absolutely used JA for publicity. He is a true douche!
I would never EVER date a guy who felt the need to sh*t all over his previous relationship in order to make himself look better. Or hipper or younger or whatever. It’s so f*cking lame. If Emma Stone is actually involved with this guy I’m seriously disappointed in her lol. He’s NOT COOL Emma! Stay away from the tangerine man!!
We’ll Jen got with him while working, and he was already in a relationship, so his M.O. is the same with Emma.
Ain’t that the truth. I wonder what Heidi is up to, these days…
Still sending her mother out to give whiny interviews to Radar Online about how she still hasn’t recovered from all the drama. Saw one of those about a year ago.
@Noshame: she is just following the famous Jennifer Aniston blueprint of whining for years about an ex…
when was he ever “edgy”?
So disappointing! I thought Emma was smarter than this. Run, girl.
Such excitement for Edgy Justin!!! Another actress. Wow. He lives on the edge, this guy.
Per the Hollywood Reporter, Aniston will star as the first woman president in a Netflix comedy. Apparently Tig Notaro will co-star as her wife, and is co-writing. Now this sounds promising. I wonder if her agreeing to do the Sandler film for Netflix was part of the deal.
