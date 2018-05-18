Star: Justin Theroux & Emma Stone were likely hooking up on the DL for ‘months’

Celebrity arrivals at the 2018 Costume Institute Gala in New York City

Before Life & Style claimed that there was something happening between Justin Theroux and Selena Gomez, I was sitting here, quietly believing that there was something happening between Justin and Emma Stone. Remember that? Justin and Emma are working together on Maniac, and they’re both Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors. And they both live in New York. And they arrived to and exited from the Met Gala afterparty together. Yeah, I still believe something is happening between them. And hey, there might be something happening between Justin and Selena Gomez too, you know? An Edgy Artist must spread his seed. From Star Magazine:

Jennifer Aniston can forget about being friends with her latest ex-husband. History seems to be repeating itself, and Jennifer is fuming. Mere months after Jen’s marriage to Justin Theroux imploded, Star’s sources claim that he’s falling hard for his new costar Emma Stone. Emma, 29, was all smiles when our spies caught her stepping out of a Met Gala afterparty at Up & Down – only to share a car home with Justin Theroux, 46, and quickly disappear into the darkness.

“The word is they were hooking up on the set of ‘Maniac’ and kept it hidden,” whispers a mole. “They’ve been seeing each other for months and are just starting to step out in public together… they’ve been meeting on the sly. He loves that she’s so spontaneous and almost 20 years younger than he is. Justin’s been craving excitement.”

Still, Justin is playing his cards carefully, and insists on Instagram that he and Emma are “JUST bfffffs” knowing that Jen will feel betrayed.

Sources say Jennifer is livid and hurt. “It took her a long time to trust again,” fumes a friend, “and now Justin’s betrayed her.”

“Jennifer and Emma have a lot of mutual friends, so this feels like a one-two punch,” sighs a source close to Jen. “It brings back memories of when Brad left her for Angelina. But what Justin’s done is worse because he knew how scarred she was.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

Oh for the love of God, enough with the comparisons to Brad! It’s like Jen’s whole life really began when Brad divorced her – she was just a simple, innocent blank slate up until that very moment! That being said, yes, it sucks. It sucks that Justin dumped her so publicly and then went around telling everyone that his edginess felt oppressed. It sucks that the only way he feels he can regain The Edgy is by banging Emma Stone and/or Selena Gomez and/or Petra Collins. But I’m actually hopeful – cautiously hopeful – that Jennifer is fine this time. In my mind, she’s already got her suntan oil on, baking in the Mexican sun, with a margarita in her hand.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux attends The 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles

Photos courtesy of WENN, PCN, Backgrid, Getty.

36 Responses to “Star: Justin Theroux & Emma Stone were likely hooking up on the DL for ‘months’”

  1. Elena says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:03 am

    He is no prize! I’d much rather be at the rooftop pool with my margarita.

    Reply
    • NoShame says:
      May 18, 2018 at 11:04 am

      This article sounds like it was literally written by Mr. Edgy’s publicist. I’m sure Jen got over him long before the breakup announcement. The more famous Theroux got the more insufferable he became. I imagine that’s hard to be around that when your life does not revolve around being the coolest, edgiest person in the room. If he’s been this insufferable in public, just imagine how bad he was in private.

      I live in NYC. I know these type of people and they are soooo exhausting. They have to be at every cool guy store opening, every fashion show, every hipster event in town and then they have to post it all on IG to show everyone how “cool” they are. They are the the thirstiest of cliches. Theroux’s IG Stories have been all about that for weeks now.

      He worked on Zoolander so I thought he was in on the joke. His interviews a few years ago seemed a lot more self aware than he seems now. Once he took that whole fashion, edgy crap seriously (likely a result of all the fame this relationship brought him) I’m sure Aniston probably couldn’t wait to move him out and fire up the margarita machine on her way to Tahiti.

      I’ll take a beach and a cocktail over vapid fashion people any day.

      Reply
      • tracking says:
        May 18, 2018 at 11:34 am

        Agreed on all accounts. He came across very well in interviews at first, now seems like a different person. Fame went to his head and he wants to enjoy the perks, including dating 20something models/actresses like his friends, without being tied down. I think the last statement from Aniston’s camp was chilly, along the lines of “with some distance, Jennifer can now see she and Justin were not suited for one another.” Um, yeah.

  2. Nancy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:04 am

    He’s with Emma, when he’s not with Selena or the artsy chick Petra? Those little legs are busy running door to door aren’t they? Little guy is getting more ink since he left Jennifer than he did in his first forty years. Asshat.

    Reply
  3. Claire says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:06 am

    He is looking like a skinny Jimmy Kimmel

    Reply
  4. It’sJustBlanche says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I can’t even imagine wanting Jennifer Aniston’s leftovers.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:14 am

    So we never heard any more about a divorce? Nobody seemed to file anything. I’m thinking JT packed up and moved east and that was the end of it, because they weren’t married. Does simplify things.

    Reply
  6. Una says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:18 am

    LOL! Emma Stone is literally the least edgy starlet in Hollywood. Sad thing is the source says they met at the set of ‘Maniac’ which is directed by Cary Fukunaga. How do you even pay attention to Theroux while Fukunaga is right there? If you want yourself an older guy, at least go for the hot one.

    Reply
  7. JA says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:20 am

    It’s probably not true BUT I’d totally believe it if were true. He’s so gross and these starlets he’s linked with totally would for some reason…ugh

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Exactly who does he think he is? Granted, Anniston is plain toast to me (not artisan toast either); therefore, has absolutely no appeal. But this Justin…he can’t be as big a deal as he’s acting…can he? I don’t get all this coverage.

    Reply
  9. Tallia says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Ewww. Jimmy Neutron needs to just go away.

    Reply
  10. BostonStrong says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:39 am

    JT and JA NEVER looked like there was any passion between them, to me! Not one spark! They seemed more like good friends, than lovers. I think, JT absolutely used JA for publicity. He is a true douche!

    Reply
  11. Shirurusu says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I would never EVER date a guy who felt the need to sh*t all over his previous relationship in order to make himself look better. Or hipper or younger or whatever. It’s so f*cking lame. If Emma Stone is actually involved with this guy I’m seriously disappointed in her lol. He’s NOT COOL Emma! Stay away from the tangerine man!!

    Reply
  12. Toot says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:40 am

    We’ll Jen got with him while working, and he was already in a relationship, so his M.O. is the same with Emma.

    Reply
  13. LadyElenor says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:30 am

    when was he ever “edgy”?

    Reply
  14. Taxi says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    So disappointing! I thought Emma was smarter than this. Run, girl.

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Such excitement for Edgy Justin!!! Another actress. Wow. He lives on the edge, this guy.

    Reply
  16. tracking says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Per the Hollywood Reporter, Aniston will star as the first woman president in a Netflix comedy. Apparently Tig Notaro will co-star as her wife, and is co-writing. Now this sounds promising. I wonder if her agreeing to do the Sandler film for Netflix was part of the deal.

    Reply

