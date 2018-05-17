L&S: Justin Theroux & Selena Gomez might be happening now, very quietly

Hey, remember how Justin Theroux dumped his wife on her birthday and suddenly couldn’t shut up about how edgy he is? Whatever happened to that?!? It feels like no one is really talking about Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston and their divorce drama now. Is there even divorce drama? Meaning, were those two even legally married, and if they weren’t, is that why there’s been no actual legal drama? I have no idea, but I do have to wonder why People Magazine and TMZ aren’t on the case. Meanwhile, Edgy Justin has some edginess with various women. There was Petra Collins, who is or was one of Selena Gomez’s best friends. Selena, Justin and Jennifer Aniston also share a manager. And Selena and Jennifer are quite friendly too. So… would Selena actually carry on some kind of relationship with Justin??

They started out as friends. Now, Life & Style has exclusively learned, Justin and Selena’s relationship has taken an unexpected turn into something more serious.

“They’ve known each other for years through their manager,” a source explains to Life & Style. “Initially, they leaned on each other for emotional support after going through messy breakups.”

Justin announced his split from wife Jennifer Aniston in February while Selena parted ways — again — with pop star Justin Bieber in March. In recent weeks, though, “they’ve become closer than ever,” says the source. “It’s turned into something more than friendship.” Despite a 21-year age difference (he’s 46, she’s 25!), says an insider, “Selena and Justin are falling for each other.”

Friends think that’s a mistake — and warn that if Justin and Selena become a full-fledged couple, it will end badly. Selena, Justin and Jen all share the same manager, Aleen Keshishian — and Jen, who views Selena as a friend is already aware that her ex and the pop star-actress have been hanging out. “Jen,” the source tells Life & Style, “is not happy about it.” After all, Jen wasn’t just a friend to Selena, “she was a mentor” the source says.

Point: Selena does seem to have a genuine warmth towards Jennifer Aniston. Counterpoint: I think Selena is messy enough to throw aside girl code for a man. Point: Justin is Mr. Edgy and Selena really isn’t. Counterpoint: she’s 25, and maybe that “edgy” enough for Mr. Mid-Life Crisis. Point: Would Selena be *that* messy? Counterpoint: Yes.

56 Responses to “L&S: Justin Theroux & Selena Gomez might be happening now, very quietly”

  1. Scarlett says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Ew. Ew. All the ew. Did I say ew? Because…ew!

    Poor Selena, she seems to have extremely questionable taste in men and Justin just skeeves me out.

    Reply
  2. Alexandria says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Wow she has erhm a weird picker.

    Reply
  3. David says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:44 am

    21 year age gap….. Yikes

    Reply
  4. Dorothy#1 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Through no fault of her own she looks underage. And he’s just so gross. I hope this isnt true.

    Reply
  5. smee says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:45 am

    ewwww – he looks like a lizard, an OLD lizard, in the top photo. The age difference is huge – he’s just on the hunt for young thangs. She has criminally bad taste in men. Hope this is just a ploy to sell mags…..

    Reply
  6. Darla says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Wow. I have a large and long time circle of girlfriends, and we call women who do this “garbagepickers”. Because they pick through their friends’ garbage. It’s a big no-no in my circle. But…whatever I guess.

    Reply
  7. Veronica S. says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Should she? No. Would she? Probably. I like Selena, but that woman has terrible taste in men.

    Reply
  8. Jenns says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I bet Mr. Edgy loves the tabloid attention. He used Jennifer for a career boost, so I’m sure he’s looking for the next woman to up his public profile.

    Reply
  9. VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:47 am

    This story is happening probably because he’s shared IG posts supporting fostering dogs–I think the animal shelter, etc is in her hometown (in Texas) and one that she also supports. Call me when there’s something concrete.

    Reply
  10. C-Shell says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Well, it *is* Life & Style. Not that it isn’t true, but I think I’ll wait.

    Reply
  11. Honest B says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:48 am

    This sounds like a made up story to me.

    Reply
  12. Carol Hill says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Why are we talking about Selena being messy? Justin is the one with the guilty conscience. He was married to Jen, not Selena. Why aren’t we saying that Justin is being messy?

    Reply
    • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
      May 17, 2018 at 8:53 am

      Especially since he is very clearly/publicly separated from Jennifer………..and Selena is not one of Jennifer’s friends. IF this was happening. I doubt it is. I said on the upthread, the only connection between them I’ve seen is that Justin has shared pics of dogs/pit bulls and various shelters…one of which is in the hometown of Selena Gomez (and tagged her in it)……telling people to adopt dogs and donate to no kill shelters. I’m not with him on gung ho adopting pit bulls….but this is like the one thing I can’t criticize this douchenozzle for.

      Reply
  13. Mishka says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:51 am

    They are banging. So gross but I hope so. More fun to think about. Hahahaha.

    Reply
  14. Snowflake says:
    May 17, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Nooooooo, Selena! Run the other direction. Some women just love the bad boys, smh.

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I hope this is fake but I wouldn’t be surprised. Another old white hollywood dude trying to recapture his youth by dating someone half their age. So edgy. Its gross when Leo does it. when Chris Martin does it. So yea this is gross if true.
    Selena does have a terrible picker and we ALL KNOW she likes drama. So this seems up her alley.

    Reply
  16. Josephine says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:03 am

    so what number is this now? every week he’s shipped with someone new and every week everyone clutches their pearls. very amusing.

    Reply
  17. NoShame says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Theroux AND Gomez knew that romance rumors would start as a result of these hangouts and they knew this would come at Jen’s expense. Emma Stone knows this too. These people have been in the business long enough to know how the tabloids operate.

    Jen should have fired CAA and her management company ages ago. She should definitely fire them now to send them all a message. I find it hard to believe that Justin just happened to hang out with two other people repped by the same management team and that photogs just happened to be there to take photos. The paps don’t hang out in front of plays starring Billy Crudup.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:57 am

      Maybe Jen A really doesn’t care what he does now. Especially since he’s the one that looks bad, not her.

      Reply
      • NoShame says:
        May 17, 2018 at 11:18 am

        Yeah, maybe. You don’t hear too much about her other than that she’s just living her life. She isn’t doing any pap strolls and doesn’t seem thirsty for attention in a way that Theroux does.

        My point was that it seems like the same agency and management company that Aniston has earned millions of dollars for shouldn’t be propping up Theroux like this.

        He and his hipster pals gaslit Aniston right out of the gate in what appeared to be a highly organized way and continue to do this through the tabs. Like something management and PR teams handle. There does seem to be a giant conflict of interest here if you’re helping in gaslighting someone who is also one of your clients.

        I doubt Aniston cares about what Theroux is up to, but if I were her I would care about what CAA and Lighthouse is up to.

  18. Melodie says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Well, if this is true, she traded bratty Justin for Edgy Justin. Her mum must be thrilled !

    Reply
  19. Azul says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:53 am

    So she prefers the exboyfriends of her friends…

    Reply
  20. Maya says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Haha what goes around comes around Jennifer.

    She did the same thing when she dated Chris Gartin while he was separating from his wife who was a close friend of Jennifer’s.

    Reply
  21. Reef says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Maybe because she looks like a preteen, but Justin reminds me of that gif from 30 Rock with Steve Buscemi where he says “How do you, fellow kids?”

    Reply
  22. perplexed says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I thought her mind was still on Bieber. I can’t keep up.

    Reply
  23. Really says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Nahhh. Can’t see it.

    Reply
  24. Pandy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Oh I hope they are coupled up! Break out the popcorn, it will get messy!

    Reply
  25. Penelope says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I’ve never found him attractive in the least–he looks so waxy and fake–and he also gives off huge douche vibes.

    Reply
  26. AMOUREUX says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Besides the fact that it’s a L&S story and thus to be taken with a grain of salt, what I actually find mildly disturbing is the last picture. It might just be me but Paul Rudd seems oddly close to Selena…? Justin actually seems to be the one at a more “normal” friendly distance. Wtf Rudd

    Reply
  27. Sandy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    They have been showing him with a lot of diffrent females lately.

    Reply
  28. serena says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Meh, I don’t think so.. I mean, she goes for guys around her age and as much as Justin tries to be edgy he’s too old (and gross) for her. At least I hope I’m wrong.

    Reply

