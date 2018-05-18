Meghan Markle has asked the Prince of Wales to walk her down the aisle

I’m so glad Meghan Markle is a loyal Celebitchy reader! Everyone was yelling yesterday about how Doria Ragland should be the one to walk Meghan down the aisle (because Thomas Markle is a drama queen), but I said NO. I said Prince Charles should do it. My reasoning had nothing to do with patriarchy and women-as-property. Her father walking her down the aisle had nothing to do with that either. It’s about tradition, it’s about family, and it’s about PR. It’s about “how do we get through this awful lead-up week to the wedding?” The answer is Charles. Charles making a public embrace of Meghan by walking her down the aisle will be a powerful symbol that the royal family has her back, that she’s joining THEIR family, that she will be protected from all of the Markle family’s shenanigans from here on out. And now my advice is being taken. Kensington Palace released this statement:

People are sticking on the “accompany her down the aisle” specificity. I’m assuming – but it has not been confirmed – that all of the plans are the same except for the addition of Charles. Meghan will still travel by car with her mother to St. George’s Chapel. Doria will still walk into the chapel with Meghan. And that’s where they’ll meet Charles, who will walk her down the aisle. I also think, just on a personal level, Charles is probably so pleased that he gets to do this for Harry and Meghan. Charles is apparently a lot closer to Harry than to William, and Charles has been a big Meg fan from the start. Plus, Charles always wanted a daughter, and he probably never thought he’d get to do this for someone in his own family.