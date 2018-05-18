Meghan Markle has asked the Prince of Wales to walk her down the aisle

I’m so glad Meghan Markle is a loyal Celebitchy reader! Everyone was yelling yesterday about how Doria Ragland should be the one to walk Meghan down the aisle (because Thomas Markle is a drama queen), but I said NO. I said Prince Charles should do it. My reasoning had nothing to do with patriarchy and women-as-property. Her father walking her down the aisle had nothing to do with that either. It’s about tradition, it’s about family, and it’s about PR. It’s about “how do we get through this awful lead-up week to the wedding?” The answer is Charles. Charles making a public embrace of Meghan by walking her down the aisle will be a powerful symbol that the royal family has her back, that she’s joining THEIR family, that she will be protected from all of the Markle family’s shenanigans from here on out. And now my advice is being taken. Kensington Palace released this statement:
People are sticking on the “accompany her down the aisle” specificity. I’m assuming – but it has not been confirmed – that all of the plans are the same except for the addition of Charles. Meghan will still travel by car with her mother to St. George’s Chapel. Doria will still walk into the chapel with Meghan. And that’s where they’ll meet Charles, who will walk her down the aisle. I also think, just on a personal level, Charles is probably so pleased that he gets to do this for Harry and Meghan. Charles is apparently a lot closer to Harry than to William, and Charles has been a big Meg fan from the start. Plus, Charles always wanted a daughter, and he probably never thought he’d get to do this for someone in his own family.
I would be first in line to get rid of the monarchy but I think this is sweet, and comes across as welcoming her to the family, rather than giving her away.
Really nice take on this.
Welcoming her into the family rather than giving her away. Me likey.
Thank you.
Agreed. I think it is a lovely gesture. If Doria had been the original choice, I would have thought it was awesome. But having her do it only because Thomas Markle backed out would have made it not a equalizing statement, but like second choice, This is better for that reason.
This is not sweet, she was “asked” palace style. Why couldn’t her mother walk her. This is PR for the prince of wales while H&M are still popular, then throw them under the bus later.
I totally agree.
Perhaps Doria didn’t want to walk the aisle with a billion eyes on her…too nervous?
Perhaps she just wanted to watch her daughter come down the aisle?
Or perhaps it was thought this will show the world the BRF accept Meg as one of theirs now, she is under their wing, so back off!
I don’t like Charles and the Rotweiller at all, but, it is what it is. I’m just glad her fershtunkener (Yiddish for stinky/crappy 😊) family is quiet for now.
ETA: Just said an article headline in The Fail that now the bitch sister Samantha, who faked the claim about paparazzi causing her car accident, is having a “Royal Viewing Party” for the wedding. I want to vomit! 🤮
Agreed, it’s a very symbolic gesture welcoming her into the family, rather than the patriarachal giving her away. Couldn’t have said it better I thibk it’s lovely and I’m sure appreciated on all ends
Apparently, Charles is “escorting” her down, and will stop, before getting to Harry, and Meg will walk to him alone, so as not to appear to “give the bride” to the groom. Good idea, I think.
And to add: I AM SO EXCITED THAT THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING!! LOL. I can’t wait to watch!
100% and I think both she and the public need to see this obvious welcome right now. I think it’s lovely.
I really liked that part of the statement, that he’s pleased to be able to do this FOR HER, to welcome her into the family. That he’s glad to be able to support her in whatever way she needs, really underscoring that they’re family, he has her back, he’s there for her when she needs him. It’s sweet, and I do think it means a lot to him, too. And to Harry as well.
Agreed. It’s a beautiful, warm gesture.
Though I confess, I am slightly disappointed that we won’t get to see Charles in a spangled Elvis suit paragliding into Windsor now.
If only the Flying Elvi read Celebitchy and had planned to do this as part of the celebrations…
Ahhhh… the flying Elvi! When we were first thinking about this happening 😊. Good memories!
Anyone ever hear anything from Sixer?? She just seemed to disappear. I hope all is well with her.
Yes, I miss reading Sixer’s political views re- Brexit etc…
I like the way you put it @Ponnytail, well said. And @Kaiser, I agree, walking Meghan down the isle has never been about “giving her away”. Thanks ladies.
Yes, welcoming her to the family, I really like that.
Take that papa Markle! :-9 mwahahahahahaha!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. YOU GO SNAP! 👍🏻🥂
I agree Ponytail. And I agreed without kaiser yesterday. Spot on on why PC should walk be rdown the aisle. It sends a powerful message that she is accepted regardless of the stupidity around her. And the next in line to the throne is pictured very close to Harry and MM while there is discord with Middleton clan. Bravo. Well done
….this.
Yes and I love your name.
I think this is a great idea and I’m sure Prince Charles is genuinely thrilled to do this.
Now waiting for a b@tchy comment from Samantha Markle in 3….2…1….
Samantha “jelly” Markle: “but she’s still a horrible person, it should be my dad being part of a historic moment”…lmao…the whole Markle part of the family is out of the picture for good. I hope they enjoyed their 5 minutes of trash talk, i doubt there will be much interest in them after the wedding especially since they effectively sealed their coffin and not even the dad made it to the wedding. Genious!!!
@bluesky who cares what Samantha has to say at this point. she’s nothing. her opinions mean nothing.
The good news is the entire Markle side of the family has been marginalized as they should have been from the beginning. They all overplayed their hand over the past couple of weeks and people have had it up to here with them. The media can run to Samantha and Thomas Jr all they want but people aren’t listening anymore. They shot their wad and lost.
Love it, under the circumstances it is such a brilliant solution. He provided the same arm for Amanda Knatchbull, I believe — LAK? My understanding is this is now today considered escorting the bride, versus “giving her away” in archaic style. If Doria did not wish to do it, this is a nice solution.
My inside source (very connected client in that circle, who I have mentioned before) told me Charles is delighted by Meghan and genuinely likes her and feels quite avuncular or fatherly toward her in general in addition to his special fondness for Harry. I can imagine from those warm reports that Charles is very happy to escort her down the aisle.
Alexandra
Amanda is the one he first proposed to.
Aww I really hope that’s the case. I can picture them getting on like a house on fire, but you never know. M&H could do worse than to work closely with C&C for the next few years.
It’s lovely. And what a coup for the BRF. So much for the cold fish rep, and while they’re at it, it’s great PR. Did Meghan just save the monarchy??!
IKR @Bumble? The RF have taken the power back and are now, once again, controlling the narrative, take that DM😂😂😂
Agreed. Very sweet.
And one of those cases where it worked out much better than the original plan.
CNN is reporting she will be walking down the aisle unescorted. Charles will meet her at the Quire and he’ll escort her to the foot of the alter. But not “give her away.” He’ll just stand back.
@Theoldkanye, that’s even better AFAIC. My dream just came true. I wanted her to walk solo and PoW to meet her half way and walk WITH her the rest of the isle. I’m thrilled💃💃💃
They are also reporting that Doria will arrive through the Royal’s entrance to the church.
I am so on board with this! I love the thought of welcoming her into the family. It sends a strong message to everyone.
I like this particularly given the recent events – Meghan was already going to have a father figure walk her down the aisle. I agree with the comment that Doria would have seemed like the second choice, which she OBVIOUSLY isn’t in Meghan’s eyes! She’s probably everything to Meghan. This does have a nice air of welcoming to the family, even in the midst of turmoil.
I walked with both parents for wedding one (as my husband did with his!), and solo for wedding two, which was an elopment. I loved my first in-laws and was happy to have them “walk” in a formal way during the ceremony. Also, smash the patriarchy, the monarchy, but this is still sweet, or at least a good idea IMO!
I was really hoping it would be her mom instead. Still, it’s her wedding, her reasons, her choice.
Same here! It would have been sweet to see her mom do that.
Just maybe her mother don’t feel comfortable doing it, and Meghan knows it, and is not like her gutless father, and told Meghan up front, hence no drama.
I’m with you. Her mom raised her. It just would have been nice to walk with her daughter as she entered this new chapter in her life. But yes, it’s her wedding.
I agree. My mom raised me as a single mom, so while my dad is invited to my wedding next month, my mom is the one walking me down the aisle.But this is still a nice touch, and if my mom wasn’t comfortable walking me down the aisle I would have asked my father-in-law.
Agree, but obviously it’s MM’s decision. Can’t wait!
I’m sure I’ll get blowback from this, but I think if Doria walked Meghan down the aisle, it would have detracted from Meghan’s moment. You would have two competing dresses and two women. This way, eyes will focus on Meghan and I like that.
No, two women are not necessarily “competing.”
I did not say the two women would be competing, but the attention to the dresses. Everyone’s looking to see what all the women are wearing. I like that the focus when Megan steps into view to be solely on her and her dress, tiara, jewelry, etc.
There was a story in HarpersBazaar that said she asked her mom and Harry suggested his dad. If true I wish they had gone with her mom. If not than I respect her wishes
So if that’s true, Harry disregarded Meghan’s choice. I really thought Doria was the best choice to escort Meghan down the aisle, not by a man she barely knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am underwhelmed that Prince Charles is walking her down the aisle. A bigger symbolism would have been to have her mother do it.
This just seems like a lot of pandering to the royal family who she hasn’t even known for up to two years.
Me too. I wished it would be her mother that old fart walking her oh well. I guess I can read all about it the next day its meant to be sunny and semi warm (hot but British standards not mine) so will be in my garden not watching TV
How dare you! 😱 only Meghan is allowed to call her mom “that old fart”… 😂😉
Yep, plus it would have been in line with the public image Meghan is going for: modern, feminist and whatsnot. The image of Charles “giving her away” to P. Harry is not that great to me, not only does it reinforces the idea that she needs to be given away by a man but also that she has no family unit behind.
It is not ‘giving away’ but ‘welcoming into the family’. He will walk from the half way with her, not the whole way.
Although I agree in the feeling that Doria walking with her daughter would have been fantastic, the PoW welcoming her is a more powerful symbol, especially with the shambolic events of this week.
Only if MM’s mother had been the first choice all along. In this particular situation it would make her seem like a second choice. I think it’s better to replace her father with someone who indisputably ranks above him.
Agreed.
I wished it would be Meghan walking alone, being proud of herself and the place where she is now considering she got there for her own merit.
Merit? Meghan’s getting married, not receiving a Noble Prize. There’s no merit in getting married: she fell in love with a guy, he fell in love with her too. Where she’ll be tomorrow is exclusively the consequence of her future husband’s birth, not her own work.
It doesn’t take away from what she accomplished before getting involved with Harry but it’s completely unrelated.
Thank you 42istheanswer. I was getting disgusted with the sycophantic fawning over this girl’s merit. BTW, no comments on Meghan’s humanitarian sole wearing 7000 pound earrings to the dress rehearsal while the NHS burns to the ground. I guess the peasants can eat cake huh Megs.
In fact, she’s walking most of the way by herself, and Charles will meet her to walk her down the Quire aisle. He is not meeting her at the door and she is walking most of the way by herself.
@Felicity, should Meghan donate all her hard earned $$$ to the British NHS? Would that make you happy? Why aren’t you making the same demands for the Middletons?
No kidding, Masamf. Holding Meg to standards no other Royal is expected to live by.
No Meghan doesn’t need to donate all her money. Still merit and getting married seems odd. She just fell in love. This is not working your way to the top. Plus she is marrying someone who has to get married in a pretty traditional way. Just because she may be embracing the traditional doesn’t mean she won’t still be a feminist. I would be more concerned marrying in the royal family you are giving up your career and political causes for the monarchy.
It could be that her mom didn’t feel up to it. And it could also be that Meghan didn’t wanna walk by herself. It’s her life, she makes the best decisions for herself. Part of feminism is women being supported in decision making about themselves and their families. I’m behind Meghan.
This, entirely. That people are dumping on her supposedly “anti-feminist” decision not to walk herself or have her mom walk her is anti-feminist in itself. Jesus.
And she may also want the support and symbolism of the new father figure in her life, and her future king, publicly welcoming her during this event.
Good decision. And the other Markles can zip it.
Well said Marlene.
Was just picturing the hateful Samantha Markle freaking out a this development. I love it when things backfire on terrible people.
Sam’s gonna be so jealous. I feel so sorry for Meghan with that b Sam doing all these antics.
At this point, Mr Liberty would gladly throw the awful Markles into the Thames, particularly the loathesome stepsister.
@liberty half sister, not stepsister. Neither of Meghan’s parents are remarried so she has no stepsiblings. She shares a father with the two older Markle kids so they are half siblings
It might be good PR but I would have preferred Doria. She had actd with enormous dignity and class through a barrage of racist, sexist and classist attacks. I think she deserved the honor. Oh, well it’s not my wedding.
Maybe she didn’t want to do it ? It’s a HUGE occasion, maybe it was just too scary and last minute for her to countenance it ?
Maybe her mother didn’t want too or maybe Meghan didn’t want to put her mother under more stress or just maybe she didn’t want her wedding to become some political statement about racism and classes. Maybe she just wants to marry the man she loves and not have any more hassles.
I think Charles doing it is lovely!
Just FYI: Her mother is going to walk her in to the church, so she is part of the ceremony as well.
The DM said she will enter the church accompanied by her flower girls and page boys. Doria will enter the church through the entrance used by the Royal Family. They have a diagram up showing their places at the church. I think it’s fantastic they are bringing Doria in through the Royal entrance.
True, but I dare say her mother might not welcome being the centre of attention in that way, as she seems to be a fairly modest and down-to-earth woman. It would be my idea of hell to walk a long-ass way down a church aisle with the eyes of the world on me.
On that note, did you see that Thomas Markle Jr has flown to the UK and has been photographed outside Windsor Castle? What an absolute psychopath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can also see why she wouldn’t want to walk by herself, especially as it hadn’t been the plan from the start.
Don’t worry about Thomas jr. he will be drunk before the night is over. He can get together with his Ex-wife and two sons since their gig is over before it started.
Alas, they want nothing to do with him, they even drop his last name and used their mother’s maiden name.
And Doria should be allowed to continue to act with dignity and respect, and maintain what small bit of privacy she can in this circus. I highly doubt any of this was decided without talking to her. She perhaps wants to spend her last minutes with her unmarried daughter in relative solitude. They should be able to have that.
It seems as if her mother’s duties have not changed. She was going to be in the carriage ride anyway and her bio father was supposed to walk her down the aisle. They just replaced Thomas with Charles.
Does she not have any male relatives on her mother’s side that could do the job or did they not get invited either?. It seem’s really odd to ask your soon to be father-in- law whom you haven’t know for that long over a trustworthy maternal relative whom you have known your entire life *shrugs*.
Look at who’s been invited – if she hasn’t invited them in the first place, she’s hardly going to want them walking her down the aisle, is she ?
If it turns out she hasn’t invited the Ragland’s you have to wonder why. They haven’t sold her down the river the way the Markle’s have. They’ve been dignified.
Still, if Doria didn’t want to do it getting a trustworthy black maternal relative to gallantly step in for her white father who let her down would make great optics.
Can we stop with the casual ‘sold her down the river’ references?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria’s dad remarried, so other than a sister, the others are half-siblings.
She would have some input with Meghan, about who to invite from the family, maybe a lot of factors went into why they were not invited.
Samatha wanted KP to hire a plane to bring over all the Markles, at least the Raglands are not that audacious.
None of us know how close Doria (or Meghan) was/is to her relatives and, to my knowledge, both of her parents were from Ohio, so she probably had little interaction with the extended family over the years. Reportedly, Doria’s half-brother (same mother, who is deceased) released family photos and gave an interview, so he and his wife probably didn’t get an invite.
Any more odd than asking a random relative simply because he is male?
It’s a bizarre, misogynistic tradition to begin with. Grasping to find any old man who is a blood relation makes it all the more ridiculous. She should walk with someone comfortable being there who won’t fall down, and that’s fine enough.
I think it’s a good choice. That way, dad is not upset mom got to walk her down the aisle. Charles by the statement put out and this action shows they support Meghan and do not hold her nasty family against her.
Thomas Sr. Lost the right to be upset because of his a atrocious behavior, his daughter found out he was not walking down the aisle from TMZ.
You don’t know that. It’s TMZ and sure they have all the details. Please I have a bridge in Brooklyn I want to sell you.
It appears no change up in what was originally planned, just switching those players. Her FIL is welcoming her and taking the place of her father. Why should another male relative be the one asked, when what the bride wants is the new father figure welcoming her?
You called it Kaiser! You called it. 😁
Plus Doria might not feel like doing it. No easy if you’re not use to these stuff.
I like the idea more and more.
Meghan needs this after this week.
Still hope William escorts Doria to her sit.
Agreed on all counts. As someone proposed yesterday, the only bigger coup would’ve been Phillip doing the honors, but with his recent surgery, maybe that was a non-starter.
Just to nitpick — would’ve loved for the statement to say that the PoW was DELIGHTED , not merely pleased, but hey. Anyway, happy with this outcome and yes, the Markles can shove it.
Philip has apparently been working hard on his physio so that he doesn’t have to use a cane. Walking Meghan down the aisle would be much too much for him.
I think “delighted” would have hit the wrong note considering Meghan’s heartbreak, humiliation by her own family, and her father’s health issues as the official reason he isn’t coming.
Though I was hoping she and Harry would walk together. Or he would be there halfway to meet her.
Pass on the idea of decrepit and racist Prince Phillip walking Meghan down the aisle; just pass.
I thought as male head of the family, it would be great if Phillip could do it, making it clear to everyone that she was wanted and valued by this family. His racism however, is very hard to overlook and just might make Meghan feel even more uncomfortable walking with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gladto see that Doria will still ride in the car with her, but I bet Charles is tickled pink to walk WITH his future daughter-in-law down the aisle.
I wonder how soon TMZ will hear from her dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Recommend keeping your phone/computer nearby for the Celebitchy and Royal Order of Sartorial Splendor coverage and comments.
You called it, Kaiser! I would have wanted her mom or for her to walk solo but at the end of the day, Charles escorting her will show that the Royal Family welcomes her with open arms. I bet Chuck is pleased too!
It is nice of her to ask her future father in law and it is nice of him welcoming wholeheartedly his future daughter in law. Apparently she will walk alone half way and Charles accompany her half way to the alter. Lot people want her mother to do it but we are not them. We are not privy all things that related to making final decisions. May be her mother does not feel up to it. She is not public person, she is not used to performing in front of people.
I’m with you on this, maybe Meghan asked her mother first but she didn’t want to do it. Billions of people watching is enough to make anyone doubt their ability to walk in a straight line!
Exactly. I´m weak in the knees just thinking about it. Charles is a great option.
Agreed. I was on the “Mom should walk her down train” but I’m not upset at this at all. Charles is probably thrilled and it’s a win-win for everyone.
I just love this idea on a personal level – after her mom, who for whatever reason isn’t doing it, Charles seems to be the perfect choice. He really might enjoy getting a chance of being close to his future daughter-in-law and the new family his second son is building up. Yes, I know, it’s PR too, but there’s more behind it.
Ugh, yuck. “Here, son, yours to have and to boff.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also wouldn’t be surprised if her mom was just too freaked out to do this. It’s a lot of attention and pressure.
Wow, it wasn’t as left field, but I kind thought she would walk down the isle on her own. Well good for all the family. Now all the haters can stew, the Ninakis, Vonnies, Thomas Markle hrs, etc of this world can just grab a lemon and suck on it I suppose. God works in misterious ways, He really stood in the gap for Harry and Meghan. I’m praying for Mr. Markle’s quick recovery, and for this wedding to be a success beyond all words. Praying for a happy marriage full of happiness and kids (if they want any) for this couple, God bless. I’ll be up 4am tomorrow morning and I’ll watch every moment of this historic event live. I just can’t wait.
Good for her!
Wish it was Doria walking her down the aisle but didn’t even consider that she might not want to do it. And it is welcoming her into the family, and sweet when you think of it that way.
24 hours to go! I can’t wait.
My mom didn’t want to walk me down the aisle. She wanted to enjoy the moment of watching me walk down.
I doubt that Doria wanted to walk her down the aisle. It would bring a ton of attention that she’s shunned thus far. Tabloids would likely stalk her even more than they do now. Additionally, the racist vitriol that she would have faced would be horrible for both her and Meghan.
Walking alone would have been an awful idea. The chapel is very long, she’ll be wearing high heels, a long dress and probably has nightmares about tripping. Eyes are all on her, and she knows many people and papers will relish a mistake.
Regardless of peoples feelings for Charles, many of the negative ones are legitimate, walking Meghan down the isle is a nice gesture. I’m sure that he and the firm are happy with the positive image, but it provides her with a lot of protection.
She’s walking most of the way alone with the kids—Charles is meeting her at the entrance to the Quire and accompanying her to the altar.
Reportedly that was the plan all along, except with her father meeting her at the Quire instead of Charles.
I thought it would be him, Chuck for his part will be chuffed at being asked and i agree that it’s a great way to shut down all the drama by showing the world that the RF at least has her back even if her own family don’t. The message will be clear, she’s part of the firm now and they look after their own.
The PR worm has turn on her family – Samantha is being called out as liar of the ‘car accident’ as the Florida police can’t find any evidence that it ever happen and if a car accident happened she and her BF could be arrested and charged with hit and run. Her alleged injuries have been downgraded from a broken ankle to fractures and bruising – am telling you that accident did not happen. Plus the Fail outted her as a proven child abuser.
Plus the Spice Girls were never invited – Mel C confirmed that today, said Mel B made it up.
The other three Spice girls are going, only the two Mels are not invited.
Not sure there is a difference between a “broken” bone & a “fractured” bone @Digital Unicorn. So I’m not sure there is a “downgrade” of her injuries. But the comment from authorities about possible charges MIGHT lessen comments coming from that quarter at least temporarily.
A fractured bone has a crack running in or through it. A broken bone is snapped in two, or in my ex’s case, snapped in four. Fractures don’t always have a cast and also heal a lot faster, obviously.
Fracture is the more official term for break, you’re right.
@LadyD: even if the bone has completely snapped in half and is sticking out through the skin, it’s still called a compound fracture. A crack as you called it is called a hairline fracture. It’s all fractures.
Wonderful!
But this is the BRF we’re talking about.
TRADITIONAL down to making her granddaughters curtsey to her before opening their Christmas presents.
There’s only some much progressiveness they can handle in a century
Lol😊😊😊
This is such a sweet gesture, it’s wonderful that they’re making her feel part of the family in this way. I can’t wait to see her dress.
Under his protection. That shoulds like Meghan is a Georgian or Regency era mistress or something😂.
I am for whatever they want to do but I think this is good PR all away around: (a) Charles looks like the good guy and like a hero in this in that he rescued a damsel in distress; (b) Charles has done this before so he looks like a caring elder; (c) even though the press from both sides of the pond will continue to print salacious bullsh*t, this symbolic move does sound a warning bell to let the press (at least the British tabloids) know that Meghan is not alone and unprotected so back the “f” off—which needed to come from a senior royal and not one of the lion cubs aka Harry; (d) although patriarchal in look and feel to some watchers, the vast majority of watchers / commenters are looking for “tradition” in this instance; for Doria to walk Meghan down the aisle is too jarring in that respect (perhaps in terms of gender and/or race in this instance); and (e) people like romance in their happy ever after fairy tales. This move helps to keep that on script.
Sounds. Ugh. I hate typing using my phone.
Ugh. Bad choice but I’m not surprised as he was probably the number one choice all along, the white future king of England walking her down the aisle to his son. Her mother an African American woman with dreadlocks would have been a much better choice but I can see how the powers to be would have a problem with that.
I use to like Charles until recently when he made that comment to the African woman when he asked her where she was from and she said Manchester his reply was you don’t look like you are. It’s a good thing Meghan’s skin is more white than brown.
Was the lady African or Indian?
She was British.
Personally i thought he was being rude about Mancunians because there is /was a caricature of what a Mancunian is supposed to look like, how they talk, how they present themselves. It’s encapsulted by this comedy skit which was extremely popular in the late 90s / early 00s https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDKF8KkD7rE
Either way, he was offending someone.
I thought it could easily be a joke about Mancs. There are stereotypes about northern ladies appearances too. Bradford isnt far from Manchester and that is probably one of the largest asian communities in the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any sighting of the designer name of the dress??? Not even the first letter of the name?
And if she is wearing a Tiara it would be about time to know which one. Anybody have an idea?
The name of the dukedom is still not known. Has Heir Majesty given a hint?
This is all so exciting.
Supposedly ralpfh & russo gown for 130,000 dollars.
We don’t get to know title until the morning of the wedding. My long shot is Duke of Clarence and Avondale, with minor title Earl of Athlone.
Tiara and dress are also unknown until she gets out of the car at the base of the Chapel steps. If a designer is spotted sneaking into Windsor today, that would give us a hint. If there are two dresses (ceremony, reception), they could be by different designers.
Tiara? I’m hoping for Teck Crescent or Diamond Lozenge if it still exists. There is another Queen Mary diamond filigree bandeau, but it hasn’t been seen in years. The BRF usually do all diamond for the wedding tiara.
was this the plan all along?
You know what, I don’t want to be cynical and over analysing today. So I will say this is very sweet of Charles and I wish for all a happy and smooth wedding celebration. Cheers!!!
This was Plan from the beginning.
If the Markles that are in town thought they were going to be invited at the last minute because Tom Sr pulled out, they just got a rude awakening. This move signals to the world the money hungry Markles aren’t going to push them around. Watch gun charge Tom Jr (how he was allowed in the UK is beyond me) and pot farmers Dooleys run to the press to complain the palace should have reached out to them to step in for Sr.
Am sure they will but as this was Meghan’s choice (it was made very clear) this also signals that she is completely done with the Markle side of the family and am sure she will be wary of her father given that he can’t stop blabbing to TMZ.
Am sure this news will cause a major meltdown from the unhinged half sister and bitter/poor me statement from her father.
Other than asking her father how he is doing health wise after heart surgery, oops Thomas Sr. Lied again, it was clearing blockage and putting in stents, Meghan should continue to limit info to Her dad, because he proved that he cannot be trusted.
People, she IS walking down the aisle alone. Most of the way. Chuck is just meeting her up near the front, walking a few steps, then standing back before she joins Henry.
Maybe that was the original plan for her father then, too, given his health, nerves etc. If so, she’s been prepared.
Yes, I heard that she will enter by herself, then Charles will escort her down the quyre aisle section to meet up with Harry at the end. I think it’s a wonderful gesture!
The walk between the nave and quire, which is what it sounds like Charles will be there for, is more than a “few steps”.
Facts matter.
He’s meeting her AT the quire. Facts DO matter.
@phaedra,
I think the Sun’s diagram of the chapel will give you a little clearer idea of how things will proceed.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6308269/prince-charles-giving-meghan-markle-away-royal-wedding-windsor-2018/#
FYI I think Doria is only riding with Meghan to the side entrance for royalty at the church. After Dora enters the church there, the children will join Meghan, and then proceed to the front of the church where she will climb the steps. I don’t think she is going to have a train. She has to climb the stairs alone with the 10 children. That is going to be a spectacle. It’s going to be like herding cats. There is a 2 year old girl, and two 3 year old girls. There are four 7 year olds, so maybe they will be in charge of the little ones. And who can tell George what to do?
This will be the fun part of the wedding, waiting for the children to act like children.
I thought she was going to be driven to a side entrance then meet the children in a room, then walk down the aisle.
A seven year old the boss of a three yr old, fun.
At Edward and Sophie’s wedding, the designer and one of the mums organized the kids.
I think this is a nice gesture for all the reasons discussed – its about PR, its about welcoming her into the family, its about showing that she has the support of the royal family. I think its sweet, and I’m sure Charles is very proud to be able to do it.
This is not the first time that this happens, King Olav of Norgeve after having opposed for dynastic reasons for nearly 8 years to the union of his son Crown Prince Harald, King Olav himself conducting his future daughter-in-law Sonja Haraldsen at the altar after her father’s disappointment
Sonja’s father was dead. It had nothing to do him being disappointing.
This is a win win for Meghan and for both Meghan and Charles, Does anyone remember his attendance at Kate and William’s wedding? During Harry and Meghan’s wedding he’ll play a significant roll. And, his seemingly closer relationship with Harry will be cemented and thus as the future monarch as well.
Ok, let’s get this show on the road…
I am no more in favor of the choice today than I was yesterday but her wedding, her choice, mazal tov.
Could someone (LAK, Florc…) explain whether it would be absolutely out of the question for Meghan to walk up the aisle on her own, or both of them to walk together? In Northern Europe it is, or at least used to be standard i.e. either the couple together, or the bride walking alone and meeting her husband-to-be half-way.
They can choose to do whatever they want.
It does make everyone realize that Harry’s comments about the Royal family being the one she’s never had was accurate. Remember all the flack? And the fact he wouldn’t back down? This entire week has been the personification of his statement. Personally, I feel it would’ve been cool if she walked down the aisle herself but Charles walking her halfway is a great compromise. It looks like media who initially welcomed the Markles are starting to cancel them (finally!!!!). Now, let’s get to the wedding!
I ALSO thinks…this sends a “message” to her trife life Father….so I’m for it, though I would have LOVED to see her Mama do it!
I like this. And it’s smart as hell from Chuck’s POV because if he’s really not that close to W&K, this is telling the world that his other son and daughter in law actually do like him. 😄
That’s my take too.
Yep! I hope we see them undertake a few engagements as well.
I think it’s rather sweet. Well done.
I do too. I hadn’t heard about this till this morning when I turned on GMA, and when they said it, I actually stuck my bottom lip out and said, “aww”. Not sure why, I just think it’s sweet. And the best part of it is that it sends a powerful message to everyone–to the Markles, to the press, to the public in general–that they have her back. And like someone said above, Meghan really needed this after the week her wretched family put her through.
I am with Kaiser on this. It shows the Royal Family is welcoming Meghan with open arms into the family. It’s a powerful statement to her father, her siblings, the snobby upper class, the tabloids. She’s had to endure an awful lot these past few months, no? It’s her wedding. Doesn’t she get to choose a) who she wants there and b) who walks her down the aisle? She could have asked her mom months ago and she declined. We don’t know. And we have no idea what truly is going on with her father. Whether she invited him to begin with or not or she intended to walk with him down the aisle. She probably did, not realizing or understanding he’d do this. She doesn’t need to make a powerful statement for anyone. I’m pretty sure she’s exhausted and just wants to marry the man she loves. Prince Harry was correct when he made that statement about his family being the family she’s never had. It might have been rude and hurtful but his family, outside of her mother, have been the only ones she has been able to lean on recently. That’s a harsh reality for anyone. So for Prince Charles to step in for her on her wedding day is a nice gesture.
I liked the idea of Charles escorting her for several reasons. From a PR standpoint, the message will be clear: she’s one of us now. From a familial standpoint, Meghan will have the support she needs for the final journey down the aisle and Charles gets to do this not only for Meghan, but himself. I bet you he’s thrilled.
Agreed. I like that this arrangement can also be seen as a statement that tells her trash family to eff off, she’s joining a new family now. Wow. The Windsors look normal and stable next to the Markle dad and sibs! Who would have thought?!
YAY!!!!!!!
(also, I predicted this, too!!!)
I doubt Doria would walk her down th aisle but the two of them, Meg and Harry would have been nice and symbolic.
This was a given.
As for the wedding dress: twitter is exploding that David Emanuel, the man who designed Diana’s wedding dress was seen at Windsor castle.
I’m pretty tired of this Diana connection frankly. Kate does the same copy cat dressing with references to Diana, I really hope Meghan won’t do the same. I understand wanting to incorporate Diana’s memory in the wedding, but both Kate & Meghan need to go their own ways about things, it’s silly to want to always throwback to a MIL you have never met.
If the only throwback to Diana is her dress maker, that would be just fine. I presume it wouldn’t be the same style, so who cares?
I think this is lovely & so touching. Prince Charles is about to be her father in law & the royal family is making a show of support & love for her. I also love the way the statement says he will accompany her down the aisle – they are making it clear no one is giving her away, they are just supporting her so she is not left to walk alone. This is going to be watched by millions of people & while she is used to being a public figure, she’s not used to being this public & having an arm to escort you as you are a bundle of happy nerves is so comforting. I think this is wonderful.
Great ending for her nightmare week! Plus, I do think it lets the crazy people in her family know that the Royals have her back now. “A nice thing happened after some crappy stuff” is a story I can get behind!
to be fair, “tradition” in this case has everything to do with women-as-property and patriarchy. that’s how the tradition got started.
Yep!
I hope it was truly her choice and she wasn’t ordered to ask him for the PR aspect.
That was actually my first thought, and I too hope this isn’t the case!
Charles knows what side his bread is buttered on. Will and Kate and the Middletons limit Charles’s access to George/Charlotte/Kid #3, but with Harry’s kids he will be the only grandparent in thousands of miles and he is going to go all in. This is just the start. Pretty sure MM will be the most favored daughter in law…
@Chaine: I agree. I think Charles and Harry have always had a much better relationship than Charles and William. And of course, Charles has been woefully disappointed that the Middletons are the favored grandparents while Charles’ access is limited. Charles will go crazy for H&M’s kids — especially the girls, I’m sure.
And I can see that he’d back Harry and Meghan’s union — the opposition to their marriage in some quarters, may remind him of the difficulties he faced in getting the public to accept (not embrace) Camilla.
And while Charles is sometimes accused of racism, back in the day, he had a huge crush on Tina Turner and gushed over her when she met the BRF in the 80s.
Charles shows his support in subtle and and not so subtle ways. He does not attend the weddings of the Continental royals, that is Edward and Sophie. But he did attend the wedding of Haakon and Mette-Marit. A few years later, those two royals attended Charles and Camilla’s blessing. They may even have been among the handful at the registry office ceremony.
I’m sure Charles must be thrilled.
As a non-Anglican and non-native English speaker, what and where is the Quire?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what a quire is: https://www.britainexpress.com/church-history.htm?term=Quire
Isn’t being a feminist all about making your own choice?
Having a male escort her down the aisle doesn’t make her less of a feminist.
Lovely, I agreed with you, Kaiser!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is huge…regardless of what u might think of charles – the future King walking Meghan down the aisle….its a huge gesture. One that Charles will genuinely be delighted with…especially after th 20 year anniversary of Diana’s passing when he didn’t merit a mention from his sons. This will put him and Harry on a wonderful footing for th start of his married life with Meghan…as another poster said above…theyd be wise to spend a lot of time with C and C over th coming years…Harry n Meghan will learn about royal duty from those two, again regardless of how u feel personally about charles or camilla they work wonderfully well as a royal couple. Personally i hope this is th start of a wonderful chapter in the life if the monarchy, i wish them all th best xx
Man, there is a lot of negative nellies today. It’s her wedding her choice. Can we set aside the bitching about patriarchy for a minute, weddings are full of outdated symbols and traditions. This isn’t about a man giving her away like chattel, it’s about Charles accompanying her down the aisle in a symbolic show. To me it says you never walk alone, you have family with you and Charles is now her family. That he is proud to do this speaks volumes to me about how he feels about his future daughter in law. This is more powerful than any statement kp could have issued. The future king of England has her back, and to me that means a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am here for the dog and seeing the little queen Charlotte doing her thing tomorrow
Yep, I love Meg’s Beagle riding in the limo right next to the Queen!
As someone who hasn’t been following this wedding terribly closely until the last week, I have to say that Meghan Markle has me in complete awe. What would be hard under any circumstances must be unbelievably difficult with worldwide scrutiny. She and her mother have been calm, gracious, and role models to all of us. And as someone who had my own wedding derailed by a personal tragedy 48 hours beforehand (I barely remember the wedding as my face was too swollen from weeping for a whole day but I’m told I was all smiles and no one except immediate family knew how devastated we all were), I’ve been walking along with her in spirit. I hope she is able to leave her grief at the door and celebrate this wonderful day with her mother and new in-laws; they all deserve a day of joy and peace after coming through this storm. There were no perfect answers, but they’ve been doing their best and I hope these sad events do not overshadow the glad event itself in their memories.
” Plus, Charles always wanted a daughter, and he probably never thought he’d get to do this for someone in his own family. ” I imagine he’s going to be very excited about it. Not in how it all came about but that ultimately he’ll get to support her.
I agree with the person who said Meg’s mom might have been asked months ago for all we know. I know I wouldn’t want to do it if I were Doria. Millions of people scrutinizing me on TV, no thank you. Whereas that’s Prince Chuck’s actual day job: waving and smiling, and being scrutinzed. I wouldn’t take his job for all the tiaras in Europe. Although … sometimes I think I could do it for a day or two, but only if I got to play with the jewelry. The palace staff would be all: “Did I just see a corgi run by wearing an emerald necklace?” Princess Phaedra would be a nightmare for them.
I have arrived in Windsor, the place is heaving with people and the atmosphere is electric. I have my flags both British and American to represent the diversity on this forum and I have made a special Flying Elvi flag to wave too. Thank you all for sharing this journey with me, it has been great to be with pro Meghan people who have watched this relationship from the inception and are still here to witness and celebrate a ceremony of a glorious union against all odds.
A flying elvi flag!
Have fun @princessk. Give us lots of updates!
Oh, fun!!! 🎉🎊❤️🍾
I plan to watch from Windsor too
Yeah! PK, you are our eyes on the ground! Wishing you fair weather and a full view of the procession. I hope you and your family have a wonderful day!
