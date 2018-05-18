Meghan Markle has asked the Prince of Wales to walk her down the aisle

I’m so glad Meghan Markle is a loyal Celebitchy reader! Everyone was yelling yesterday about how Doria Ragland should be the one to walk Meghan down the aisle (because Thomas Markle is a drama queen), but I said NO. I said Prince Charles should do it. My reasoning had nothing to do with patriarchy and women-as-property. Her father walking her down the aisle had nothing to do with that either. It’s about tradition, it’s about family, and it’s about PR. It’s about “how do we get through this awful lead-up week to the wedding?” The answer is Charles. Charles making a public embrace of Meghan by walking her down the aisle will be a powerful symbol that the royal family has her back, that she’s joining THEIR family, that she will be protected from all of the Markle family’s shenanigans from here on out. And now my advice is being taken. Kensington Palace released this statement:

People are sticking on the “accompany her down the aisle” specificity. I’m assuming – but it has not been confirmed – that all of the plans are the same except for the addition of Charles. Meghan will still travel by car with her mother to St. George’s Chapel. Doria will still walk into the chapel with Meghan. And that’s where they’ll meet Charles, who will walk her down the aisle. I also think, just on a personal level, Charles is probably so pleased that he gets to do this for Harry and Meghan. Charles is apparently a lot closer to Harry than to William, and Charles has been a big Meg fan from the start. Plus, Charles always wanted a daughter, and he probably never thought he’d get to do this for someone in his own family.

Ready To Beat Malaria London Summit

Harry Meghan engagement

208 Responses to "Meghan Markle has asked the Prince of Wales to walk her down the aisle"

  Ponytail says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:11 am

    I would be first in line to get rid of the monarchy but I think this is sweet, and comes across as welcoming her to the family, rather than giving her away.

    Reply
  Gobo says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:12 am

    I was really hoping it would be her mom instead. Still, it’s her wedding, her reasons, her choice.

    Reply
  All About Eve says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:13 am

    I am underwhelmed that Prince Charles is walking her down the aisle. A bigger symbolism would have been to have her mother do it.

    This just seems like a lot of pandering to the royal family who she hasn’t even known for up to two years.

    Reply
  Marlene says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Good decision. And the other Markles can zip it.

    Reply
  kate says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:14 am

    It might be good PR but I would have preferred Doria. She had actd with enormous dignity and class through a barrage of racist, sexist and classist attacks. I think she deserved the honor. Oh, well it’s not my wedding.

    Reply
    Ponytail says:
      May 18, 2018 at 6:28 am

      Maybe she didn’t want to do it ? It’s a HUGE occasion, maybe it was just too scary and last minute for her to countenance it ?

      Reply
      Catters says:
        May 18, 2018 at 7:11 am

        Maybe her mother didn’t want too or maybe Meghan didn’t want to put her mother under more stress or just maybe she didn’t want her wedding to become some political statement about racism and classes. Maybe she just wants to marry the man she loves and not have any more hassles.
        I think Charles doing it is lovely!

      Marlene says:
        May 18, 2018 at 7:52 am

        Just FYI: Her mother is going to walk her in to the church, so she is part of the ceremony as well.

      Lady D says:
        May 18, 2018 at 10:29 am

        The DM said she will enter the church accompanied by her flower girls and page boys. Doria will enter the church through the entrance used by the Royal Family. They have a diagram up showing their places at the church. I think it’s fantastic they are bringing Doria in through the Royal entrance.

    Kath says:
      May 18, 2018 at 6:40 am

      True, but I dare say her mother might not welcome being the centre of attention in that way, as she seems to be a fairly modest and down-to-earth woman. It would be my idea of hell to walk a long-ass way down a church aisle with the eyes of the world on me.

      As much as I don’t like Charles (sorry LAK) this is clearly the best solution to put a line under all the nonsense with the garbage side of Meghan’s family. “Pulling rank” is the best option here, I think.

      On that note, did you see that Thomas Markle Jr has flown to the UK and has been photographed outside Windsor Castle? What an absolute psychopath.

      Reply
      Mariposa says:
        May 18, 2018 at 7:26 am

        Yes, I wouldn’t like to do that walk with just a few days notice. I can see why Charles makes sense, he would be completely calm under that kind of pressure and would probably put Megan at ease, so she could just focus on herself.

        I can also see why she wouldn’t want to walk by herself, especially as it hadn’t been the plan from the start.

      Peg says:
        May 18, 2018 at 7:27 am

        Don’t worry about Thomas jr. he will be drunk before the night is over. He can get together with his Ex-wife and two sons since their gig is over before it started.
        Alas, they want nothing to do with him, they even drop his last name and used their mother’s maiden name.

    emerald eyes says:
      May 18, 2018 at 6:44 am

      And Doria should be allowed to continue to act with dignity and respect, and maintain what small bit of privacy she can in this circus. I highly doubt any of this was decided without talking to her. She perhaps wants to spend her last minutes with her unmarried daughter in relative solitude. They should be able to have that.

      Reply
    Jessica says:
      May 18, 2018 at 9:09 am

      It seems as if her mother’s duties have not changed. She was going to be in the carriage ride anyway and her bio father was supposed to walk her down the aisle. They just replaced Thomas with Charles.

      Reply
  whatever1 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:16 am

    Does she not have any male relatives on her mother’s side that could do the job or did they not get invited either?. It seem’s really odd to ask your soon to be father-in- law whom you haven’t know for that long over a trustworthy maternal relative whom you have known your entire life *shrugs*.

    Reply
  loislane says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:17 am

    You called it Kaiser! You called it. 😁
    I too thought it was a good option.
    Plus Doria might not feel like doing it. No easy if you’re not use to these stuff.
    So sweet.
    I like the idea more and more.
    Meghan needs this after this week.
    It’s a huge sign of support from the in laws. Nice.
    Still hope William escorts Doria to her sit.

    Reply
    Alix says:
      May 18, 2018 at 6:39 am

      Agreed on all counts. As someone proposed yesterday, the only bigger coup would’ve been Phillip doing the honors, but with his recent surgery, maybe that was a non-starter.

      Just to nitpick — would’ve loved for the statement to say that the PoW was DELIGHTED , not merely pleased, but hey. Anyway, happy with this outcome and yes, the Markles can shove it.

      Reply
      Tina says:
        May 18, 2018 at 6:51 am

        Philip has apparently been working hard on his physio so that he doesn’t have to use a cane. Walking Meghan down the aisle would be much too much for him.

      Senaber says:
        May 18, 2018 at 8:04 am

        I think “delighted” would have hit the wrong note considering Meghan’s heartbreak, humiliation by her own family, and her father’s health issues as the official reason he isn’t coming.

        I think “pleased” hits the right note, and brings some joy back to the day. Agree that Doria as second choice is not good optics. Chuck was really the only way to go.

        Though I was hoping she and Harry would walk together. Or he would be there halfway to meet her.

      Jessica says:
        May 18, 2018 at 9:11 am

        Pass on the idea of decrepit and racist Prince Phillip walking Meghan down the aisle; just pass.

      Lady D says:
        May 18, 2018 at 10:36 am

        I thought as male head of the family, it would be great if Phillip could do it, making it clear to everyone that she was wanted and valued by this family. His racism however, is very hard to overlook and just might make Meghan feel even more uncomfortable walking with him.
        Do you think she is suffering from nerves? I wonder if she’s shaking or absolutely confident in her movements ahead of the wedding. Is she having any doubts or is she beyond excited and can’t wait?

  Beluga says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:20 am

    This is a lovely show of support to publicly welcome her into the family. I’m with you 100% on the PR point, Kaiser, especially after some people were saying she’d never be accepted into the firm.

    Gladto see that Doria will still ride in the car with her, but I bet Charles is tickled pink to walk WITH his future daughter-in-law down the aisle.

    Reply
  Lis322 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:20 am

    I wonder how soon TMZ will hear from her dad.

    Any recommendations on the best place to watch/dvr the event in the US? Not E!

    Reply
  OSTONE says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:21 am

    You called it, Kaiser! I would have wanted her mom or for her to walk solo but at the end of the day, Charles escorting her will show that the Royal Family welcomes her with open arms. I bet Chuck is pleased too!

    Reply
  Sushi says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:27 am

    It is nice of her to ask her future father in law and it is nice of him welcoming wholeheartedly his future daughter in law. Apparently she will walk alone half way and Charles accompany her half way to the alter. Lot people want her mother to do it but we are not them. We are not privy all things that related to making final decisions. May be her mother does not feel up to it. She is not public person, she is not used to performing in front of people.

    Reply
  xena says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:29 am

    I just love this idea on a personal level – after her mom, who for whatever reason isn’t doing it, Charles seems to be the perfect choice. He really might enjoy getting a chance of being close to his future daughter-in-law and the new family his second son is building up. Yes, I know, it’s PR too, but there’s more behind it.

    Reply
  Ally says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:30 am

    Ugh, yuck. “Here, son, yours to have and to boff.”

    Should have been by herself or with her mom. But hey, my bad, I should have weighed in yesterday. (-;

    Reply
  Cirque28 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Very sweet and truly sincere but also an epic Leo move. “Y’all want to critique me nonstop and sell me out and not show up for me? That’s cool, I’ll just walk with the future KING, nbd, me and Chuck got this.”

    Reply
  Weezer says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:47 am

    My father in law walked with me at my wedding too…my dad had passed away and he had only sons…I’m not sure who cried more: him or me…it was such a special part of our wedding day and I know they will cherish it always as well.

    Reply
  Talie says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:52 am

    I was into this idea…I think it shows that she has a great deal of support and it’s a god way to turn around the bad PR her father and those awful siblings started up this week.

    I also wouldn’t be surprised if her mom was just too freaked out to do this. It’s a lot of attention and pressure.

    Reply
  Masamf says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:53 am

    Wow, it wasn’t as left field, but I kind thought she would walk down the isle on her own. Well good for all the family. Now all the haters can stew, the Ninakis, Vonnies, Thomas Markle hrs, etc of this world can just grab a lemon and suck on it I suppose. God works in misterious ways, He really stood in the gap for Harry and Meghan. I’m praying for Mr. Markle’s quick recovery, and for this wedding to be a success beyond all words. Praying for a happy marriage full of happiness and kids (if they want any) for this couple, God bless. I’ll be up 4am tomorrow morning and I’ll watch every moment of this historic event live. I just can’t wait.

    Reply
  A says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:53 am

    Good for her!

    Reply
  klutzy_girl says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:55 am

    Wish it was Doria walking her down the aisle but didn’t even consider that she might not want to do it. And it is welcoming her into the family, and sweet when you think of it that way.

    24 hours to go! I can’t wait.

    Reply
  lili says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:56 am

    I doubt that Doria wanted to walk her down the aisle. It would bring a ton of attention that she’s shunned thus far. Tabloids would likely stalk her even more than they do now. Additionally, the racist vitriol that she would have faced would be horrible for both her and Meghan.

    Walking alone would have been an awful idea. The chapel is very long, she’ll be wearing high heels, a long dress and probably has nightmares about tripping. Eyes are all on her, and she knows many people and papers will relish a mistake.

    Regardless of peoples feelings for Charles, many of the negative ones are legitimate, walking Meghan down the isle is a nice gesture. I’m sure that he and the firm are happy with the positive image, but it provides her with a lot of protection.

    Reply
    Josie says:
      May 18, 2018 at 8:22 am

      She’s walking most of the way alone with the kids—Charles is meeting her at the entrance to the Quire and accompanying her to the altar.

      Reportedly that was the plan all along, except with her father meeting her at the Quire instead of Charles.

      Reply
  Digital Unicorn says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:57 am

    I thought it would be him, Chuck for his part will be chuffed at being asked and i agree that it’s a great way to shut down all the drama by showing the world that the RF at least has her back even if her own family don’t. The message will be clear, she’s part of the firm now and they look after their own.

    As for those who are saying it should be been Doria, maybe she was asked and didn’t want to. We shouldn’t jump to conclusions and say she was snubbed in favour of Chuck.

    The PR worm has turn on her family – Samantha is being called out as liar of the ‘car accident’ as the Florida police can’t find any evidence that it ever happen and if a car accident happened she and her BF could be arrested and charged with hit and run. Her alleged injuries have been downgraded from a broken ankle to fractures and bruising – am telling you that accident did not happen. Plus the Fail outted her as a proven child abuser.

    Plus the Spice Girls were never invited – Mel C confirmed that today, said Mel B made it up.

    Reply
  Elaine says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:57 am

    Wonderful!

    Of course Doria would have been nice :-)

    But this is the BRF we’re talking about.

    TRADITIONAL down to making her granddaughters curtsey to her before opening their Christmas presents.

    There’s only some much progressiveness they can handle in a century ;-)

    Reply
  saltandpepper says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:01 am

    This is such a sweet gesture, it’s wonderful that they’re making her feel part of the family in this way. I can’t wait to see her dress.

    Reply
  Honey says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:03 am

    Under his protection. That shoulds like Meghan is a Georgian or Regency era mistress or something😂.

    I am for whatever they want to do but I think this is good PR all away around: (a) Charles looks like the good guy and like a hero in this in that he rescued a damsel in distress; (b) Charles has done this before so he looks like a caring elder; (c) even though the press from both sides of the pond will continue to print salacious bullsh*t, this symbolic move does sound a warning bell to let the press (at least the British tabloids) know that Meghan is not alone and unprotected so back the “f” off—which needed to come from a senior royal and not one of the lion cubs aka Harry; (d) although patriarchal in look and feel to some watchers, the vast majority of watchers / commenters are looking for “tradition” in this instance; for Doria to walk Meghan down the aisle is too jarring in that respect (perhaps in terms of gender and/or race in this instance); and (e) people like romance in their happy ever after fairy tales. This move helps to keep that on script.

    Reply
  Jodi says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:05 am

    Ugh. Bad choice but I’m not surprised as he was probably the number one choice all along, the white future king of England walking her down the aisle to his son. Her mother an African American woman with dreadlocks would have been a much better choice but I can see how the powers to be would have a problem with that.

    I use to like Charles until recently when he made that comment to the African woman when he asked her where she was from and she said Manchester his reply was you don’t look like you are. It’s a good thing Meghan’s skin is more white than brown.

    Reply
  C. Remm says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:10 am

    So, this point is now cleared and we can move to the next one.

    Any sighting of the designer name of the dress??? Not even the first letter of the name?

    And if she is wearing a Tiara it would be about time to know which one. Anybody have an idea?

    The name of the dukedom is still not known. Has Heir Majesty given a hint?

    This is all so exciting. :-)

    Reply
    qiq says:
      May 18, 2018 at 7:33 am

      Supposedly ralpfh & russo gown for 130,000 dollars.

      Reply
    notasugarhere says:
      May 18, 2018 at 11:18 am

      We don’t get to know title until the morning of the wedding. My long shot is Duke of Clarence and Avondale, with minor title Earl of Athlone.

      Tiara and dress are also unknown until she gets out of the car at the base of the Chapel steps. If a designer is spotted sneaking into Windsor today, that would give us a hint. If there are two dresses (ceremony, reception), they could be by different designers.

      Tiara? I’m hoping for Teck Crescent or Diamond Lozenge if it still exists. There is another Queen Mary diamond filigree bandeau, but it hasn’t been seen in years. The BRF usually do all diamond for the wedding tiara.

      Reply
  ChiChi says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:11 am

    was this the plan all along?

    Reply
  Alexandria says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:11 am

    You know what, I don’t want to be cynical and over analysing today. So I will say this is very sweet of Charles and I wish for all a happy and smooth wedding celebration. Cheers!!!

    Reply
  Cher says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:14 am

    This was Plan from the beginning.

    Reply
  aquarius64 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:14 am

    If the Markles that are in town thought they were going to be invited at the last minute because Tom Sr pulled out, they just got a rude awakening. This move signals to the world the money hungry Markles aren’t going to push them around. Watch gun charge Tom Jr (how he was allowed in the UK is beyond me) and pot farmers Dooleys run to the press to complain the palace should have reached out to them to step in for Sr.

    Reply
    Digital Unicorn says:
      May 18, 2018 at 7:19 am

      Am sure they will but as this was Meghan’s choice (it was made very clear) this also signals that she is completely done with the Markle side of the family and am sure she will be wary of her father given that he can’t stop blabbing to TMZ.

      Am sure this news will cause a major meltdown from the unhinged half sister and bitter/poor me statement from her father.

      Reply
      Peg says:
        May 18, 2018 at 7:38 am

        Other than asking her father how he is doing health wise after heart surgery, oops Thomas Sr. Lied again, it was clearing blockage and putting in stents, Meghan should continue to limit info to Her dad, because he proved that he cannot be trusted.

  phaedra says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:16 am

    People, she IS walking down the aisle alone. Most of the way. Chuck is just meeting her up near the front, walking a few steps, then standing back before she joins Henry.

    Reply
  MaryRose says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:30 am

    FYI I think Doria is only riding with Meghan to the side entrance for royalty at the church. After Dora enters the church there, the children will join Meghan, and then proceed to the front of the church where she will climb the steps. I don’t think she is going to have a train. She has to climb the stairs alone with the 10 children. That is going to be a spectacle. It’s going to be like herding cats. There is a 2 year old girl, and two 3 year old girls. There are four 7 year olds, so maybe they will be in charge of the little ones. And who can tell George what to do?

    Reply
  Becks1 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I think this is a nice gesture for all the reasons discussed – its about PR, its about welcoming her into the family, its about showing that she has the support of the royal family. I think its sweet, and I’m sure Charles is very proud to be able to do it.

    Reply
  marjoline says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:36 am

    This is not the first time that this happens, King Olav of Norgeve after having opposed for dynastic reasons for nearly 8 years to the union of his son Crown Prince Harald, King Olav himself conducting his future daughter-in-law Sonja Haraldsen at the altar after her father’s disappointment

    Reply
  Cher says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:37 am

    This is a win win for Meghan and for both Meghan and Charles, Does anyone remember his attendance at Kate and William’s wedding? During Harry and Meghan’s wedding he’ll play a significant roll. And, his seemingly closer relationship with Harry will be cemented and thus as the future monarch as well.
    Ok, let’s get this show on the road…

    Reply
  aaa says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I am no more in favor of the choice today than I was yesterday but her wedding, her choice, mazal tov.

    Reply
  MyLittlePony says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Could someone (LAK, Florc…) explain whether it would be absolutely out of the question for Meghan to walk up the aisle on her own, or both of them to walk together? In Northern Europe it is, or at least used to be standard i.e. either the couple together, or the bride walking alone and meeting her husband-to-be half-way.

    Reply
  Gin says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:46 am

    It does make everyone realize that Harry’s comments about the Royal family being the one she’s never had was accurate. Remember all the flack? And the fact he wouldn’t back down? This entire week has been the personification of his statement. Personally, I feel it would’ve been cool if she walked down the aisle herself but Charles walking her halfway is a great compromise. It looks like media who initially welcomed the Markles are starting to cancel them (finally!!!!). Now, let’s get to the wedding!

    Reply
  Lala says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I ALSO thinks…this sends a “message” to her trife life Father….so I’m for it, though I would have LOVED to see her Mama do it!

    Reply
  littlemissnaughty says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I like this. And it’s smart as hell from Chuck’s POV because if he’s really not that close to W&K, this is telling the world that his other son and daughter in law actually do like him. 😄

    Reply
  HK9 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I think it’s rather sweet. Well done.

    Reply
    L84Tea says:
      May 18, 2018 at 8:29 am

      I do too. I hadn’t heard about this till this morning when I turned on GMA, and when they said it, I actually stuck my bottom lip out and said, “aww”. Not sure why, I just think it’s sweet. And the best part of it is that it sends a powerful message to everyone–to the Markles, to the press, to the public in general–that they have her back. And like someone said above, Meghan really needed this after the week her wretched family put her through.

      Reply
  Purplehazeforever says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I am with Kaiser on this. It shows the Royal Family is welcoming Meghan with open arms into the family. It’s a powerful statement to her father, her siblings, the snobby upper class, the tabloids. She’s had to endure an awful lot these past few months, no? It’s her wedding. Doesn’t she get to choose a) who she wants there and b) who walks her down the aisle? She could have asked her mom months ago and she declined. We don’t know. And we have no idea what truly is going on with her father. Whether she invited him to begin with or not or she intended to walk with him down the aisle. She probably did, not realizing or understanding he’d do this. She doesn’t need to make a powerful statement for anyone. I’m pretty sure she’s exhausted and just wants to marry the man she loves. Prince Harry was correct when he made that statement about his family being the family she’s never had. It might have been rude and hurtful but his family, outside of her mother, have been the only ones she has been able to lean on recently. That’s a harsh reality for anyone. So for Prince Charles to step in for her on her wedding day is a nice gesture.

    Reply
  TheOriginalMia says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I liked the idea of Charles escorting her for several reasons. From a PR standpoint, the message will be clear: she’s one of us now. From a familial standpoint, Meghan will have the support she needs for the final journey down the aisle and Charles gets to do this not only for Meghan, but himself. I bet you he’s thrilled.

    Reply
  NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:18 am

    YAY!!!!!!!
    (also, I predicted this, too!!!)

    Reply
  Rhys says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I doubt Doria would walk her down th aisle but the two of them, Meg and Harry would have been nice and symbolic.

    Reply
  tearose11 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:20 am

    This was a given.

    As for everyone complaining it wasn’t her mom: her mom may not have wanted the eyes of the world on her, I know I certainly wouldn’t. As it stands, she is part of the ceremony, so it’s more than fine

    As for the wedding dress: twitter is exploding that David Emanuel, the man who designed Diana’s wedding dress was seen at Windsor castle.

    I’m pretty tired of this Diana connection frankly. Kate does the same copy cat dressing with references to Diana, I really hope Meghan won’t do the same. I understand wanting to incorporate Diana’s memory in the wedding, but both Kate & Meghan need to go their own ways about things, it’s silly to want to always throwback to a MIL you have never met.

    Reply
  Elizabeth says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I think this is lovely & so touching. Prince Charles is about to be her father in law & the royal family is making a show of support & love for her. I also love the way the statement says he will accompany her down the aisle – they are making it clear no one is giving her away, they are just supporting her so she is not left to walk alone. This is going to be watched by millions of people & while she is used to being a public figure, she’s not used to being this public & having an arm to escort you as you are a bundle of happy nerves is so comforting. I think this is wonderful.

    Reply
  smee says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Great ending for her nightmare week! Plus, I do think it lets the crazy people in her family know that the Royals have her back now. “A nice thing happened after some crappy stuff” is a story I can get behind!

    Reply
  Bethany F says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:32 am

    to be fair, “tradition” in this case has everything to do with women-as-property and patriarchy. that’s how the tradition got started.

    Reply
  Jen says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I hope it was truly her choice and she wasn’t ordered to ask him for the PR aspect.

    Reply
  Chaine says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Charles knows what side his bread is buttered on. Will and Kate and the Middletons limit Charles’s access to George/Charlotte/Kid #3, but with Harry’s kids he will be the only grandparent in thousands of miles and he is going to go all in. This is just the start. Pretty sure MM will be the most favored daughter in law…

    Reply
    Evie says:
      May 18, 2018 at 10:46 am

      @Chaine: I agree. I think Charles and Harry have always had a much better relationship than Charles and William. And of course, Charles has been woefully disappointed that the Middletons are the favored grandparents while Charles’ access is limited. Charles will go crazy for H&M’s kids — especially the girls, I’m sure.

      And I can see that he’d back Harry and Meghan’s union — the opposition to their marriage in some quarters, may remind him of the difficulties he faced in getting the public to accept (not embrace) Camilla.

      And while Charles is sometimes accused of racism, back in the day, he had a huge crush on Tina Turner and gushed over her when she met the BRF in the 80s.

      Reply
      notasugarhere says:
        May 18, 2018 at 11:30 am

        Charles shows his support in subtle and and not so subtle ways. He does not attend the weddings of the Continental royals, that is Edward and Sophie. But he did attend the wedding of Haakon and Mette-Marit. A few years later, those two royals attended Charles and Camilla’s blessing. They may even have been among the handful at the registry office ceremony.

  Maria says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I’m sure Charles must be thrilled.
    As a non-Anglican and non-native English speaker, what and where is the Quire?

    Reply
  Menlisa says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Isn’t being a feminist all about making your own choice?
    Having a male escort her down the aisle doesn’t make her less of a feminist.

    Reply
  Magdalin says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Lovely, I agreed with you, Kaiser!

    @chaine – you are right on. This is the beginning of a very close, lovely relationship. He’s going to be one of probably two active blood grandparents and I think it will fulfill him somewhat to really go all in and embrace that role. Good for them.

    Reply
  
    May 18, 2018 at 10:14 am

    This is huge…regardless of what u might think of charles – the future King walking Meghan down the aisle….its a huge gesture. One that Charles will genuinely be delighted with…especially after th 20 year anniversary of Diana’s passing when he didn’t merit a mention from his sons. This will put him and Harry on a wonderful footing for th start of his married life with Meghan…as another poster said above…theyd be wise to spend a lot of time with C and C over th coming years…Harry n Meghan will learn about royal duty from those two, again regardless of how u feel personally about charles or camilla they work wonderfully well as a royal couple. Personally i hope this is th start of a wonderful chapter in the life if the monarchy, i wish them all th best xx

    Reply
  56. Ladykeller says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Man, there is a lot of negative nellies today. It’s her wedding her choice. Can we set aside the bitching about patriarchy for a minute, weddings are full of outdated symbols and traditions. This isn’t about a man giving her away like chattel, it’s about Charles accompanying her down the aisle in a symbolic show. To me it says you never walk alone, you have family with you and Charles is now her family. That he is proud to do this speaks volumes to me about how he feels about his future daughter in law. This is more powerful than any statement kp could have issued. The future king of England has her back, and to me that means a lot.

    Reply
  57. homeslice says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I think many people have become downright mental about this woman and this wedding. However, I think it is a very gracious gesture on the part of PC and I think it’s appropriate.

    I am here for the dog and seeing the little queen Charlotte doing her thing tomorrow :)

    Reply
  58. Annie says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:48 am

    As someone who hasn’t been following this wedding terribly closely until the last week, I have to say that Meghan Markle has me in complete awe. What would be hard under any circumstances must be unbelievably difficult with worldwide scrutiny. She and her mother have been calm, gracious, and role models to all of us. And as someone who had my own wedding derailed by a personal tragedy 48 hours beforehand (I barely remember the wedding as my face was too swollen from weeping for a whole day but I’m told I was all smiles and no one except immediate family knew how devastated we all were), I’ve been walking along with her in spirit. I hope she is able to leave her grief at the door and celebrate this wonderful day with her mother and new in-laws; they all deserve a day of joy and peace after coming through this storm. There were no perfect answers, but they’ve been doing their best and I hope these sad events do not overshadow the glad event itself in their memories.

    Reply
  59. notasugarhere says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:56 am

    ” Plus, Charles always wanted a daughter, and he probably never thought he’d get to do this for someone in his own family. ” I imagine he’s going to be very excited about it. Not in how it all came about but that ultimately he’ll get to support her.

    Reply
  60. phaedra says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:16 am

    I agree with the person who said Meg’s mom might have been asked months ago for all we know. I know I wouldn’t want to do it if I were Doria. Millions of people scrutinizing me on TV, no thank you. Whereas that’s Prince Chuck’s actual day job: waving and smiling, and being scrutinzed. I wouldn’t take his job for all the tiaras in Europe. Although … sometimes I think I could do it for a day or two, but only if I got to play with the jewelry. The palace staff would be all: “Did I just see a corgi run by wearing an emerald necklace?” Princess Phaedra would be a nightmare for them.

    Reply
  61. princessk says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:45 am

    I have arrived in Windsor, the place is heaving with people and the atmosphere is electric. I have my flags both British and American to represent the diversity on this forum and I have made a special Flying Elvi flag to wave too. Thank you all for sharing this journey with me, it has been great to be with pro Meghan people who have watched this relationship from the inception and are still here to witness and celebrate a ceremony of a glorious union against all odds.

    Reply

