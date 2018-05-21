No one is really sure why George & Amal Clooney were invited to the Royal Wedding

The Daily Mail has a great piece – I KNOW – on why certain celebrities were invited to the wedding. I knew many of the royal-celebrity connections, so much of the DM’s information wasn’t all that new, or even all that comprehensive. People like Tom Hardy and Idris Elba have long been involved with royal charities or royal-patronages like Charles’ The Prince’s Trust. James Blunt is an Army veteran who works with veteran charities, something close to Harry’s heart. Harry has known Joss Stone for years. Same with the Beckhams – Harry has known David Beckham for the better part of a decade. Meghan is good friends with Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and various TV actors and actresses. None of those invitations were surprising.
But there were some surprises, and the Daily Mail tried to explain what some of the connections were. Apparently, Carey Mulligan was invited because she works with War Child, an African charity, and because her brother is a veteran. She’s married to Marcus Mumford, who does work with the One Campaign (an AIDS charity), and Harry is involved with AIDS charities. Oprah was apparently invited because A) she’s Oprah and of course you want Oprah at your wedding and B) because Oprah possibly interviewed Doria, or Oprah and Doria know each other. But the guests everyone is getting stuck on? Why in the world were George and Amal Clooney there?? The DM tries to explain:
Clooney, 57, may have endeared himself to Harry through his charity work, which focuses on human rights in the developing world. Like the prince, the Hollywood star is one half of a transatlantic couple, being married to… Amal Clooney. The 40-year-old British human rights lawyer combines high glamour and designer dresses with work on serious international legal issues. It was Amal who introduced Meghan to her hairdresser Miguel Perez, who carried out styling for many of the Duchess’ public appearances before the wedding
So… Amal introduced Meghan to her hairstylist, but how did Amal and Meghan even meet in the first place? This is utterly bizarre. George Clooney met Diana, back in the ‘90s, but as far as I know, George has never been to any of the same events as Harry. They can’t even name one charity that they both work with. Name one possible connection Amal would have with either Meghan or Harry. I still don’t know and it’s really bugging me.
Also: my God, I really think Victoria and David Beckham are having major marriage problems.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m laughing so hard at this because all morning while watching, I kept asking my husband, WHY ARE THEY THERE?? They had an even better seat than Elton John.
I am pretty sure they used all their possible connection close or not to be invited .
There’s that whole Foundation for Justice thing, and the fact that Amal is a high-profile attorney, and the fact that they’re both activists who are actively supporting better gun laws, immigration reform, and international human rights… But sure, yeah, let’s scratch our heads as to why to very famous philanthropists would be invited to a massive diplomatic and social gathering thrown by two similarly-minded philanthropic diplomats. These people can simultaneously be attention starved AND do good in the world.
I think it’s simply Jack and Eugenie who hang out with both A&G and H&M.
I remember after Diana died, George made a statement about the horribleness of the paparazzi. It was very heartfelt.
And completely random. He had no connection to her at all.
Many people in Hollywood were asked to give statements or be part of a joint press conference. At the time Clooney was fighting one of the entertainment networks because he didn’t like what their less savory arm was doing. He spoke out solo, not blaming the paps for the accident, but castigating them for taking pictures of her car afterwards.
I think Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman ended up at Diana’s funeral, also with no personal connection, as a result of speaking out about it too.
Nota: I remember George’s public complaint about the paps. I think he did blame the entire media just like William and Harry tend to do which led to a media boycott of George and his projects’ premieres until he made nice with them.
ETA: google threw up this articles about it
https://www.eonline.com/news/35221/paparazzi-protest-peacemaker-clooney
Diana attended a couple of Tom and Nicole’s premieres, but i don’t think that meant anything.
Theur funeral invite was purely as a result of speaking out against the paps. They went as far as saying they’d been chased into that same tunnel and how horrific the experience.
I remember he was complaining about when they catch him doing something stupid (ok) vs. when they set up a situation to make him look stupid (not ok).
Clooney has the “newsman’s son” support of Freedom of the Press but also this idea that there are ladies and gentlemen of the press. He doesn’t always succeed at holding those two ideas in his head simultaneously, especially as he’s one of those people who loves the press attention at certain times.
Thanks for explaining the Cruise/Kidman thing. Their appearance there was so random.
@bridget Thanks, I didn’t know that and @nota and lak always interesting.
@Bridget – as you can read from the other comments, it was not random. It was actually very relevant. I remember at the time the paparazzi were aggressively hounding big HW celebs and extremely aggressive with Diana following her everywhere. Many people were upset the way the paps were relentless in going after her and felt they were out of control even before the accident. Many celebs were trying to get laws passed to have something to deter or punish paps with when they crossed the line.
George Clooney back in ’97 wasn’t Chairman George Clooney now. He wasn’t nearly as prominent a figure, nor did he have any connection to Princess Diana.
George is always about making things about him. He’s a sub par actor and director. His wife is beyond obnoxious. There is no way he is making any political play for elected office, because if we all don’t want Oprah, we definitely don’t want phoney George. Go hang with your twins George…
Finally someone has spoken the truth instead of falling for their phoniness. I can’t take it anymore. I have thought this since DAY ONE.
The preening she was doing on the wedding day.. like she was getting married… like the paps were there for HER..it was awful.
“because if we all don’t want Oprah, we definitely don’t want phoney George.”
Great point. Great post. And you can’t genuinely, intelligently care about refugee causes and support a neocon-level war hawk like HRC, to be honest.
I think it was a strategic move on Meghan’s part. Putting power players in the good seats lets her gross family know she is untouchable, and no need to feel sorry about her lack of family. She has Oprah, Serena, and Amal on her side.
This is what i thought.
But i wondered that Doria had no family or friend to accompany her? Meanwhile not just celebs, but people tenously linked to the couple received invites eg Chloe Madeley
Also her relatives cannot afford the travel and clothing expenses.
If I could trade in most of my family for Oprah, Serena and Amal I’d do it in a heartbeat. Sorry fam.
@LAK:
Yes!! I wished that Doria had a wedding buddy. Sometimes she looked so alone in all of this. And when she fought back tears I wanted to squeeze her hand
Yes, Doria did cut a lonely figure, just imagine the only person amongst hundreds related to the bride….unheard of. However, it did have the advantage of putting the spotlight very deservingly on Doria as a black woman and mother of Duchess and mother in law to a British Prince. After the bride I think Doria was the most significant person, she was very emotional but serene and calm at the same time. I hope she spends more time in the UK.
I actually thought Doria’s half brother would be invited because he has not said a word. I do not believe that Doria’s family didn’t come because they were too poor, money would have been found if they really were invited or accepted invitations. I think its either that Doria is no longer close to them or that they do not want intrusive media digging into their backgrounds.
I think Oprah got herself invited because she represents wealthy, powerful and successful African America, and wanted to witness the anointing of the first African American marrying into the RF and let people know that she has Doria and Meghan’s back.
@Emmet– I don’t know that we know anything about the finances of Doria’s relatives (or even Doria’s) I’m pretty sure though between H&M, arrangements could have been made if H&M or Doria wanted other relatives to attend. We do know something about M’s father’s situation. And I sort of doubt if he had attended he would have paid for his own plane ticket and accommodations.
Harry and Meghan didn’t invite Trump, that’s all I cared about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I was suprised too. And George did not even make the effort to follow the dresscode
Perhaps this might solve the mystery:
http://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/royal-weddings/why-these-random-celebrities-scored-invites-to-royal-wedding/news-story/4121770f592df63457992073c933fd98
I loved this link – thanks! Also, why have we not discussed Sofia Wellesley’s dress? I don’t know her (I guess she’s James Blunt’s wife – I have a vague idea of who he is) but I adore her dress! It’s so cool, unique, and perfect for an English wedding!
I expected to see them as well as Cindy Crawford and her husband at Eugenie’s wedding, because (supposedly) Eugenie’s fiancé Jack works for George & Randy’s tequila brand. But I’ve no idea why George and Amal were at this one!
To me not only their and Oprah’s presence but the absence of ANY representative of any other Royal European house remain questionable. They are mostly cousins and relatives of her husband or his grandmother. Or both. If they indeed didn’t invite any other European royals, this wasn’t very wise. I think Meghan could benefit from knowing and getting closer to other royal women outside of the BRF, especially given their own histories, their journeys to and through royalty and their often professional and gracious way of handling it. She could benefit from knowing them much more than from hanging out with this flashy crowd if she i serious about her work as a royal. imo And if they did invite them an no one showed up, that’s a whole other story, quite gossipy.
Meghan and Amal may know each other from the United Nations. They both worked there.
Whatever their connection if it weren’t important enough to Prince Harry or Duchess Meghan than they wouldn’t have been there, little less with prime seating. Perhaps, because they are discrete people (about this) and we don’t know why they were invited means they respect the couple, their positions , and are classy enough not to try to trade on the couple’s glamour and fame. The unknown connection actually recommends them as even more trustworthy to the royals.
Time frame doesn’t line up. Nor do types of work for the UN that would have made their paths cross.
Amal is primarily a lawyer. She’s at the UN presenting legal court cases against various entities, countries or people. She’s not attending the UN to further humanitarian causes in the sense of do-gooding nor is she there to attend PR conferences.
M gave one speech at the UN in 2015, and as far as we can tell, hasn’t been back there. That speech was at a PR conference. The rest of her work has primarily been with World Vision and going by the group photo they released recently, Amal isn’t part of world vision.
Apparently Amal and Meghan became friendly while doing charity work together. . T
I’m not sure how a royal wedding invitation list is prepared? Who would have added them to the list?
IKR, esp as they had pretty good seats. It might be in part down to Amal being a very well known human rights lawyer and its going to be one of Meghan’s area’s, not necessarily about George.
People keep slating Amal for her preening but what about Pippa and her Fail sponsored pap stroll? The Fail had a whole article about her, complete with pap shots of her and James leaving their house to go to the wedding – someone trying to get some of the press attention. Typical Middleton behaviour – the Fail should be calling her out along with Daddy and the crazy half sister for their blatant attention seeking crap.
Did you see the comparison of her dress to a can of iced tea?
Yes – it was all over Twitter but hey she got the media attention which is what she wanted. What occasion was it that she parked herself in the front pew at a Percy family event? IIRC it was around the time she was trolling the press that she and George Percy were a couple.
That comparison with the Arizona Ice Tea was not wrong. It’s so unavoidable that I thought of it basically as soon as I saw Pippa– well before I saw the twitter memes of it. But it’s possible that it’s not sold in the UK so they’d not think anything of it.
It’s not sold here, I’d never seen it before the memes started, so it’s very possible Pippa hadn’t either.
I read somewhere that Amal had extended a hand of friendship when Meghan moved to London and had helped her acclimatise. Considering Amal and George are split between London and LA it makes sense. Also, I really admire Amal’s work achievements but she is also a gold star social climber so this move makes perfect sense for her. Megs too is looking for some solid A-list friends in the U.K. who will never sell her out and who solidify her position there as something other than just Harry’s wife. I wouldn’t be surprised if Amal is also offering some U.K. Charity and humanitarian work advice to Meghan. I’d guess it’s a new friendship, a mutually beneficial one, and one that will grow with time. It’s kind of weird that they had better seats than some close, long-time friends of the couple; but since they made a big deal about the wedding after-party list being about their “future” it wouldn’t surprise me if this couple was a part of their new circle. A bit of showbiz and America combined with solid U.K. connections but not blue blood ones like Harry’s old friends, more hard work and excellence in the humanitarian field. Seems like a good match with Meghan in particular.
This I think is the answer. A mutually beneficial relationship, knowing that a fellow person in the public eye won’t sell you out, plus Amal is a grade A social climber with (now) the connections to get the initial introduction. My husband said “why are THEY there?” And I said I’d read on here that they had the same hairdresser. Hubby fell about laughing and said that Amal must have been sucking like billy-o for the last 6 months to get that invitation!
Agreed. That’s what I assumed when I saw them there, like clearly there’s a similarity between what George & Amal are selling as a couple and what Harry & Meg legitimately are as a couple and it makes sense they’d be associated, and especially Amal & Meg seem like a good fit as friends.
Hasn’t Pippa still got her wedding publicist on contract? It was extended after the wedding so I assume the pap walks from home to the gym, home to a car, home to the letterbox are all set-ups by Jo Milloy, the publicist and planted in the papers.
While I was trying to make sense of their presence, I thought of George’s work against the Paparazzi after Diana’s death. Maybe he and Harry sparked up some kind of friendship. However they made it there, Amal was so happy it was sickening. Her preening was so off putting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Linda I agree. Not sure why she was there. Maybe she got an exclusive joint interview with Meghan and her mom????
Reportedly Doria and Oprah go to the same church and have known each other a while, but God knows if that is true or not.
I thought Oprah live in Santa Barbara? If she and Doria go to the same church, someone is driving a long way each Sunday.
I read somewhere that Oprah was there because they couldn’t really invite President and Mrs. Obama , so Oprah was the closest they could get to ‘american royalty’. ??
to be fair, it seemed natural for her to be there. oprah is the closest thing america has to a queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I saw Oprah and I was like, good. America is now officially Represented.
I bet they could have gotten the Obamas- Harry and Obama have worked together on tons of things and seem to be real buds- but given whatever difficulties with that, Oprah stepped in. It just made me super happy
I agree. It made a lot of sense for Oprah to be there.
Its been said, that Doria gave a tell all to Oprah
oprah has denied that, and it seems pretty against everything doria has done so far.
maybe oprah reached out to help her navigate the press and offer support.
They were sitting right in the choir with all the BFFs and the royal family.
Utterly bizarre.
Also had to get this off my chest. I loved Amal’s dress and the colour was gorgeous on her, but…. mustard and gold??????
It clashed so badly. She could have worn deep blue or red/raspberry pink/purple/green (basically any jewel tone) and it would have been PERFECT.
Whyyyyyyyy….
This is a bit of a stretch but, Mulroney kids in the wedding. Ben Mulroney has interviewed Clooney some and they’ve joked about being fathers and matching up their kids. Also Eugenia or Beatrice fiancé working for Casamiga or whatever… lot of tiny links, especially adding in hairdresser assist in UK for Meghan. She needs strong friends over there and Amal would be a great facilitator and connector for them.
The Mulroney reach continues to astound…. almost as powerful as Trudeau. Ohhhh Canada commonwealth link too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The royals are there for Harry, and the American showbiss people are Meghan’s friends. Especially important, since she only had her mom as family.
OMG that first picture of the Beckhams…she has her hand right there and he’s, nope. Did he ever look in her general direction?
I know Posh’s thing about smiling and of course I hate when people insist women smile, but she looked completely miserable every time the camera was on them.
Yeah, I don’t think this was her usual poker face. She looked actively unhappy and he looked like she didn’t exist.
I agree with minx. This was not the typical ‘Victoria Beckham doesn’t like her smile’, she looked downright annoyed and angry with something or someone. There was a moment, after they entered the church, in which it almost looked as if she was snapping at her husband. Just a moment, then they met others (could have been James Blunt and Elton John) and it was over.
I have to give her credit for not bursting into tears from wearing those spike heels. OMG why do we do these things to ourselves?
I know there have been rumors about their marriage for a long time, but these photos are no bueno. This is the first time I can remember when they both didn’t at least try to look like a happy team/family while out at such a public event. I hope we’re reading too much into it though.
I think that if she did a diffusion line of simple, elegant women’s clothes at an affordable price-point for the normal working ABC1 woman then she’d do very well. No one makes money off only making clothes the very rich can afford. Brands like Chanel make money from their perfumes, their accessories (sunglasses, jewellery, handbags, etc.), and their branded t-shirts and shoes. They don’t actually really make money from their main lines – those are just there to keep the name of the brand top top top. They might break even at best.
Won’t be surprised if they “uncouple” within a year.
Rumours have been especially strong about those two for the last 6-12 months. Supposedly, he’s checked out, away a lot, and angry with the way her fashion line bleeds money. Whatever it is, I like them together, so I hope it’s just a phase.
I don’t think they will – the Beckham brand is worth too much money to throw it away with a divorce. He is basically keeping her fashion brand afloat financially.
They haven’t been a couple for over 5yrs. But they won’t divorce. Brand Beckham is too important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I am not certain that they will break up. I just won’t be shocked if they do.
Hmmmm, I agree that as a brand that they are more powerful. That said, at a certain point in life, I think that the importance of branding might fall to a place of less importance. Branding may be profitable but happiness is priceless. These two look miserable beyond Vicky’s standard “fashion face”.
I really like these two together, and I get that they are the type of celebrity couple who always seems to have divorce rumors about them. But I agree with everyone above who thinks these photos reaaallly don’t help matters.
I just can’t with this grasping, out of control fameho and her indulgent grandpa. There should be a law passed against them coming within 100 yards of any camera anywhere on the face of the earth. Ever Again.
Love it! Another site was calling her Madame Mustard…lol!
Actual coke out the nose moment.
Clooney gave a press conference where he went after the paparazzi for taking photos of Diana’s car that night. He didn’t blame the paps for her death (he blamed the paps and driver equally), but he did call them to the carpet about their behavior afterwards in taking shots.
That might have filtered through to William and Harry over the years. I could see a charity-related relationship building behind the scenes once W&H were adults as a result of that. I figured that was why Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman ended up at her funeral, because he also spoke out publicly.
We may see them at Eugenie’s wedding because of Jack B’s job.
Now that should be some wedding, the Clooneys and Jeffrey Epstein.
First I read Amal and MM are friends?? Then I read they gave a whole lot of money to a charity for the seats. I can say between the Met incident and this wedding, I am completely over these two.
George is so against the papparazzi??? LMAO for days. His wife would literally keel over and die if no one took her picture again. Go away.
lol
This pay for play, unreal!
BTW @homeslice – reading all your comments in these posts.
SO ON POINT!!!!
high fives to you!!!!!!!!
Homeslice You are on fire today. Love it!
The grand entrance video says it all. Get those photos, and other guests, move along and get out of her frame!
Maybe George donated tequila for the reception. At least he didn’t wear one of those branded t-shirts like he used to do.
So true, she only married him for the money and fame, and its coming out pretty clear now. I couldnt believe the way she sashayed into the wedding, like a showpony, she is a weirdo and he is full on creepy with his big smirk all the time.
You know, I never understood all the bitching about Amal Clooney. I just didn’t. Thought she was a smart woman who met and married a well known man. But watching her walk into the wedding preening and posing, really turned me off. It was so bloody obvious.
I bet they bought their way in, probably promised to pay for a new roof on some palace or the refurb of some wing of some castle or something.
Yes they did, I think they must have made very generous donations to royal charities. I can see how Meghan and Amal would be friends, I think they would have a lot in common.
They had seats right at the front, with her family, closest friends & opposite the royals. Even her co-stars, friends were seated way back with Elton and the Beckhams. They must of pulled every string possible to get there. Amal walking in was so smug. You can’t tell me, she doesn’t love the cameras and all the attention. There must be a connection we don’t know about.
Someone here posted during the live feeds of the ceremony that Amal was literally prancing into the chapel and I laughed so hard reading it and nodding and pointing to the TV where she continued to prance with delight in herself going to this wedding in her mustard dress with her train.
Comments about princess mustard on dl had us laughing till we cried..
“Amal walking in was so smug. You can’t tell me, she doesn’t love the cameras and all the attention.
There must be a connection we don’t know about.” <THIS.
I’m not really sure why Amal wore that ‘king ugly dress.
She probably was given it to wear and paid for the papped photos.
OK, let’s say allegedly.
But come on already.
Why, because the loud colour and train meant people couldn’t help but see her.
I actually liked it, but I admit: she dresses for attention.
Sorry guys but I love seeing Amal at events. I think she always looks interesting.
I really liked her dress, fame whoring or not. I thought worked well with her skin colour.
Isn’t her dress a Stella McCartney??
i feel like a soft yellow, or even a brighter but sweet canary yellow, woulda been great.
but that VIOLENT mustard yellow? whygodwhy, except that there’s certainly no way to get lost in the crowd…
Amal`s reason to be there migth have been her heritage. They really had no other prominent British – Middle Eastern celebrity there.
Priyanka took care of the Indian wing. lol.
I think they’re there because Amal is the type of person Meghan would like to have in her circle now. I can see them doing something together in the future to do with a womens charity or something along those lines.
That’s what I think as well. She will channel the Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie, etc. Not a bad idea in general, but for a royal. Oh, well, we’ll see. At least, she is hard-working and will actually do royal duties.
That’s what I was thinking in regard to Amal/George and Oprah. It’s not so much about past connections, but future connections that will help Harry and Meghan’s causes down the road.
Yes, this. Meghan has demonstrated her ability to hopscotch into ever more influential social circles. It’s used negatively against her, but, really she’s very good at it and it’s yielded incredible results, helping her move from briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal to being in a position to meet and marry a prince. And now she’s at the top, she wants to meet and rub elbows with other people at the top. I read several times that Amal and Meghan met when she moved to the UK, which, let’s not forget was just in November 2017, so this seems less like a result of a long-standing friendship and more a down payment for the future.
I think they might be a great team for whatever charity “work” they are planning. I am sorry, I find the royal charities charming but……eh.
We don’t know every possible connection, friend, relationship, etc. I dont see the point in getting twisted into a pretzel trying to figure out the hows and whys. Clearly they know each other or they wouldn’t have been invited. Simple as that.
I said the same upthread. Some people just don’t like Clooney and more especially Amal. Obviously, the royals feel differently.
Agreed. It’s not like just anyone could show up, obviously H&M were OK with it, but unless they describe the relationship, we don’t know.
Agreed 100%. We dont know THAT much about Meghan to be honest. I think the lack of information is causing people to project a lot onto her. However, I would not be surprised if she invited Amal because she (and Harry) plan to do a lot of future human rights work and there have been a lot of behind closed doors talks between them.
Or it’s just cool to befriend rich, famous people…
,@homeslice,
Even if that is true, there are standards to uphold. For instance, the Kardashian Klan is super rich and enormously famous and will never get within a mile of the royals.
The whole guest list felt like they were trying to make some friends for Meghan at the last moment. Piers had a great piece on her social climbing and ghosting people that were of no use to her. He pointed out the sheer randomness of the people invited to the wedding. I hope Meghan is happy with her new friends
I wouldn’t mind being friends with Oprah!!! Can reject the perks of becoming fabulously wealthy and married to a prince.
Too bad they only had 25 minutes to get to know each other. I’m sure Amal and Meghan will become the best of girlfriends.
I know, right? And to think certain commenters here are always harping on that Will and Kate are obsessed with celebrities. Seems it’s fine to invite celebs you barely know over family members – only if you are MM and Harry
@Wowsers
Totally agree.
They are just bored boring people so making friends with celebrities perks up their mood. What else is there to do all day after you’ve had your royal scone and taken a walk around your royal organic garden?
Personally i thought it was poor form to invite random celebs over cousins that you see all the time, and whose parents you invited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Meghan are well-liked here. The Cambridge are not. Coverage will reflect that.
I enjoy all of them.
Tulip Garden—Me too. I have quibbles with W & K’s work ethic, and I think Kate makes some, uh, questionable fashion choices. But I still like reading about them. I also enjoy H & M but I don’t think they walk on water.
@minx,
I don’t think any of them walk on water either! I do think that all members of the Fab 4 are basically kind-hearted, decent people. Each has their own flaws and public missteps, they are human just like the rest of us.
TBH, some commenters could turn me off Harry and Meghan for the OTT, hyperbolic reactions but I refuse to let that happen. I am going to watch them and their children grow and continue to wish them well. The same as I have done for William and Kate with George, Charlotte, and Louis. The same as I did for Diana and Charles although she, sadly, never got to see her boys into adulthood.
Charles, I think, well make a good king someday as he works hard as is genuinely a seeker in life. I’ll never warm to Camilla. I’m sure she has some fine qualities and is undoubtedly one reason for Charles’ happiness. Still, I have no sentimental attachment to her. I admit that a lot of that stems from Diana days. Charles benefits from my appreciation of The Queen, Princess Diana, William and Harry with their families, and a certain sentimental attachment from having watched him all these years. Not so for Camilla.
Also, I adore Netflix’s The Windsors and Cam’s machinations on there!
I thought Amal looked beautiful and willowy at the wedding, but I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who noticed the preening, like she knew the cameras were on her.
I read Amal and Meghan were introduced by a mutual friend and hit it off and became friends over these past months.The had become friendly enough that Amal recommended her hairdresser.
This is correct. The two women were introduced at the end of last year, when Meghan was moving to the UK. Your typical posh-orchestrated “friendship blind date.” (Diana had several of these types of friendships; in part because royal buddies need to be vetted.) The pair hit it off, and apparently are very interested in many of the same charity initiatives. They became tight very quickly, which happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am beginning to wonder about Meghan’s credibility as well going forward. Her association with the likes of G&A and the complete cancelation of her work on Suits or as an actress on her page the Royal webpage is questionable!!! Why is she rewriting her own history or allowing the Firm to do so?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see it like that. it’s more like meghan or the palace is emphasizing her past work that is relevant to her new role, and charity work is more relevant to being a working royal than being an actress on a TV show. haven’t you ever changed up your resume for a specific job? Added more past experience from previous jobs that were similar, padded those skills, and downplayed other jobs or duties that the role wasn’t calling for?
To some degree yes.
I stand correct. Apparently, another part of the web page actually goes into more detail about her work as an actress.
Her work is in the biography section.
A friend of mine went to see her niece graduate at Vanderbilt university last week and Amal Clooney was the commercement speaker. She was wondering why she was doing as Vanderbilt University giving a lead speech. Many parents were looking at each other wondering the same thing. I had to laugh when I saw them at The Wedding. They seem to be turning up lately. Maybe, George has a new movie coming out. A little free publicity.
I think George has political ambitions so connections like this won’t harm that. Amal has always had ambitions to be famous.
A lot of folks invited to give these commencement adresses don’t even have a university degree. At least, Amal has that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@KLO – I agree. She might be thirsty but she is an accomplished professional in a very respectable field and her giving a speech is appropriate.
I wonder if the connection between Amal and Meghan is Stella McCartney? They both wore Stella dresses on the same day.
Maybe they took Obamas place, could Obama ask Clooney to take his place.
As if Clooney could “take” the place of Obama. lol. In grandpa’s deluded dreams only…
Obama never appointed GC to anything.
Very smart!!
She looked super happy to be there. Really, they may have a friendship with either one of them that we do not know about. As far as posh/becks go….they do not look happy or like a unit. She seems like she has a lot of issues and he probably has a lot of affairs. Not to knock her but wouldn’t it be tiring and frustrating to be married to someone who clearly never eats. Like how fun can she be? It is an illness that has been going on for years and years and years. Not that he is perfect but….at some point it is an issue that within a marriage has to be deal with no?
It was easy to spot her in the chapel. One commentator mentioned the “what you are asked not to wear” regarding the guest dress code, and it seems there were several violations. Bright colors, loud prints…
I would like to know what he said to the older woman in yellow who was walking ahead of them. She nodded and dashed forward, as if to get out of the mustard one’s pap photo frame.
A preening bird describes her perfectly…MM run from this chick, associating with her will do you no favors in the future…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the best dressed women (IMO) were the ladies in the choir that sang Stand By Me. They had beautiful dresses and just glowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan is a clever woman, and I hope she can do great things in this family, but she’s not exactly Hollywood A-list (I mean that as a fact, not a character flaw). The presence of all these A listers on her side looks to me like some rewriting of her Hollywood status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All in all Amal made a total fool of herself in that getup and constant preening and looking for the cameras. I watched it on the BBC and it was absolutely hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Italian wedding spectacle, a promotional event for Casamigos
IMHO
And political run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh who am I kidding she will probably wear black or dark navy oy.
Amal is so extra and I’m grossed out that they were invited.
I tend to think both Oprah and George/Amal were invited because of their philanthropic donations and connections. Among many other commitments, George/Amal stepped up with the first large donation ($500,000) to the survivors of the Parkland shooting, and Oprah matched that soon after.
The mention of the Beckhams’ apparent unhappiness just reminded me of this: I was unable to watch the entire wedding, but the few times I saw James Corden and his wife on camera in the church, they looked miserable too. Did anyone else notice that? Or see them at other times during the event when they didn’t seem ice-cold toward each other? I swear, the times I saw them James’ wife looked ready to punch him and he looked really uncomfortable, like he couldn’t wait to get away from her. They seemed to hate having to breathe the same air. I hope my impression of things between them was wrong!
I have heard through a well connected relative, although they may be wrong, that JC has a superinjunction regarding an affair he had a few years ago, just before or just after he and his family moved to the US. So, them being miserable wouldn’t surprise me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have a new-ish baby at home too.
Amal is fame hungry, so is Meghan.
Is she really that close friends with Serena? Or are they just two people who’ve hung out a few times?
Does she even know Oprah?
She has always wanted to be an A-list celebrity and wanted to rub elbows with the likes of Oprah, be on the cover of Vanity Fair. She couldn’t do it on the merit of her work, but she doesn’t have a problem doing to via her lover/now husband, feminism be damned.
For those hating on Amal, Meghan is not any different.
Putting her charity work, done as part of school requirement over her professional career, which enabled her to meet Harry on official royal bio is quite something.
you my friend are speaking the truth. But she seems nice enough. And compared to Kate she is a charity giant and has had a spectacular career.
True. Here I tend to mention her in the harshest light since everyone is so gushing, but she has a lot qualities I admire.
I also thing both Kate and Meghan will be bringing good genes into the BRF, looks and wits wise.
So harsh.
Meghan had only one family member there, which is in stark contrast to the many Prince Harry had. I don’t think it’s strange she invited people who also brought something to the table. She’s going to have it tough and having Oprah and Serena in her corner gives a lot of support.
Oh, and I’m happy that Priyanka Chopra was invited as well. She is super famous in India, does a lot of good work and is seen as one of the most influential women in the world.
Like Meghan she speaks out for women’s issues, and supports a lot of children’s education.
Meghan and Amal will definitely be BFFs.
Both are fame hungry.
Both had to marry to get their fame.
Both are constantly looking for the cameras.
BFFs!!
“For those hating on Amal, Meghan is not any different.”
I don’t know much about Meghan but from the pics I’ve seen of her she’s smoother in front of the cameras unlike Amal oh-look-there’s-another-pap Clooney, so she gets a few points for that.
All those celebrities made Meghan look good and powerful and connected. People were both surprised and impressed. Who would have thought Oprah and the Clooneys and Serena Williams are very close to Meghan? They are Hollywood and Sports royalty. They balanced out the royals from Harry’s side by being just as elite in the celeb and athletic worlds. Maximum exposure for everyone.
Mission accomplished. Brands established.
Harry’s Windsor cousins can’t really do anything for his profile, can they? He’s already at the very top of the social food chain. So of course they weren’t invited. Who cares if it’s awkward between them later on? They’re neither popular nor trendy enough to attract public and media interest.
The wedding was a networking event. A show of social and Hollywood connections. They tried to make it look as simple as possible…but they also tried their hardest to make it as “big” as possible.
Serena is someone who has known both the princes and Meghan for a long time. So even if they are not that close, it makes sense to invite her as a mutual friend. Especially when she is doing a sport that is so important to the Brits and is also an american. And black.
Well, the Clooneys are now close because she became engaged to Harry and moved to England and someone in his social circle introduced Meghan to Amal. Oprah? It’s obvious she has no connection and somehow only recently after the engagement came into their orbit. She’s supposedly interviewing Doria over in England after the wedding. I mean, it is what it is. Being engaged and now married to Prince Harry, member of the royal British family, brought her into a new social circle. I can see how Meghan and Amal would get along, though, and like each other. Amal may love the cameras but I have a feeling she is a very warm person. She and Meghan would have more in common than Amal and Cindy Crawford, who is really nice and friendly but lives in a bubble.
These people were never in Meghan’s orbit before Harry. Serena was and is a genuinely longtime friend.
I like this take.
Don’t forget Bollywood. One of their most famous stars was also invited.
Yeah, but nobody really cares about Priyanka outside of Bollywood.
I don’t see this.
These people, except for Serena, had no idea who Meghan was before she met Harry or, if they did, had no interest in her at all. The only reason they are at that wedding is because Meghan, the feminist, married Harry, the Royal. Meghan only has any appeal to them through her man. That doesn’t make her look powerful. It makes her look weak.
I don’t know how many of you read the New York Times, but if you do, you might want to go take a closer look at the photo gallery for the wedding. There is a shot of the Clooney’s with the caption “Amal Clooney and date”
I’m really confused about Oprah being there. I’m glad she was there since we had the American Queen in attendance and you know Oprah will probs milk it for all its worth in interviews at some point. But I’m wondering if it’s because of her charity work? Regardless of the rumors that she interviewed Doria which may or may not be true, time will tell. But I can’t believe just because she interviewed Doria once that she would be invited. She is involved in a lot of philanthropic ventures, she is a self-made African American woman, and she clawed her way to the top. I guess her background and her story in general made sense for her to be there but there is no way she is BFF with Harry or Meghan. Has Oprah ever interviewed Harry or William?
As for the Clooneys, that’s a bit confusing but I keep seeing stories that Meghan and Amal are friends and met in the last few months etc. It makes sense for them to be friends–both are ambitious, driven women looking to make their mark somehow. They are also a American-British couple and Amal has a very interesting background.
Oprah is the most powerful black woman on earth. I think it makes sense to invite her. She IS the black american queen, so to speak.
And I think she is expected to promote whatever charities Harry and Meg will be doing in the future.
The Fail reported a few weeks before the wedding that Doria had visited Oprah in Santa Barbara and Oprah sent Doria home with armloads of gifts. That explains the invite because neither Harry or Meghan are close to Oprah.
I think Amal is friends with Meghan, but I find it odd that they got such great seats. The late night host who MC’d their reception got worse seats than them!
And I’m wondering if that’s why Victoria looked so ticked off. They were in the “cheap” seats, and the Amals weren’t. Heh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “Amals” har har.
That could have contributed to VB’s look—the other part being that DB treated her like she was invisible.
@Minx, if you look at Victoria at William and Kate’s wedding, she has the same gloomy, serious look, and in the same color dress. She was pregnant. She talked a little more because there were so many people all piled together going in that she had to respond. She never really looked at David. I think David is just used to how she is at these things and does his own thing, enjoys it. Maybe over the years at red carpets he gets tired of trying to engage her while she’s staring off seriously in her own world and doesn’t bother anymore. LOL.
In interviews, she’s very chatty and friendly.
Victoria at William and Kate’s wedding.
https://imagesvc.timeincapp.com/v3/mm/image?url=http%3A%2F%2Fcdn-img.instyle.com%2Fsites%2Fdefault%2Ffiles%2Fstyles%2F684xflex%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F2011%2Fgallery%2F042911-beckham-lead-300×400.jpg%3Fitok%3DDeobmalU&w=700&q=85
VB and Becks acted just like my parents act at big get togethers, at the wedding. Down to the facial expressions and body language.
My parents have had a long marriage and a shit ton of issues but there is no doubt they love each other deep down.
Becks is just more cheery in a crowds, I think. I have seen Victoria be very charming and funny in interviews but maybe she is not like that in crowds.
Jayna—yeah, I’ve seen these two at other functions. To me VB looked extra dour.
@Minx, maybe she’s mad Meghan didn’t pick her to design the wedding reception gown. She was probably angling for that. LOL That kind of exposure and honor you can’t put a price on.
Because Harry and Meghan are not immune to A-list celebrity infatuation it appears. Oprah nor the Clooneys deserved to be in the good seats compared to some others I would think. LOL But it’s their wedding, and if that’s what they wanted, that’s okay.
Josh Stone played Anne of Cleves, fourth Wife of Henry VIII, in the Tudors .
Lol
Becks looks ready to run, but will probably stay for the kids.
I think the fact that Oprah and George Clooney were sitting that close and in the front was pretty silly, honestly. I am sorry but that was kind of bizarre and transparent.
Is George shrinking?
Amal looked stunning but her prancing like a show horse with her feet made me laugh.
Loves cameras.
I believe the huge donation to Royal charities story. I think they made a big one
I believe Meghan has become tight with Amal. Meghan has moved to a strange country. That is a huge adjustment. Maybe she just connected with Amal in an easy way and Amal is British, so can help her with little things. You can meet a lot of new people, but it’s harder to connect with someone that feels easy.
Plus people can hate on George, but he is a very welcoming person who shows interest in people he meets. One of his friends says George is such a great host and wants so much for people to have a good time, that when he stayed with George he hated to invite friends over. He said he felt it put pressure on George, because he would go out of his way for that stranger.
And George is a good time. Several people said George was the one having the most fun out of everybody at the Met Ball parties. And I know the haters are going to hate to hear this ,but I just read that George was dancing with Meghan and Kate at the reception.
If Meghan and Amal have been friends all of these months, we would have heard about it. Baria would have made sure there were pap shots. She’s been trying to be part of royalty since Amal came on the scene – comparing Amal to Kate and saying Amal’s sister (Tala) is the next Pippa.
Clooney’s agent knows Meghan’s agent. Money talks….
There were several invites to this wedding that left me scratching my head. I guess either Meghan wants to be friends with them, they bought their way into the wedding or they needed to fill seats with someone since Meghan only had her mom there from either side of her family.
I thought that Meghans uncle and niece also went, relatives on her mothers side of the family. But there were NO pictures of them whatsoever. Is it possible there were other relatives and the information was not released to the public?
@ScottieGal – you hit the nail on the head regarding the UN connection. Amal and the Duchess of Sussex are both affiliated with UN Women’s HeForShe initiative over the last few years. George Clooney is the former UN Goodwill Ambassador as well in Darfur.
As a black female born in Cleveland from African immigrants, now based in NYC and who has worked with the UN around the world for years, I do understand how their paths would have crossed in the past and future.
PS: VIctoria Beckham was a UN Goodwill Ambassador for a while – so the invite was not simply about Becks..
Folks should do their research instead of snipping at guest lists that don’t concern them and avoid sounding SO ignorant. Besides – none of this is secret and just because the media does not cover it does not mean it never happened… (rolls eyes – pastes evidence below).
http://meghanmarklereview.com/2017/05/17/tig-archives-meghans-he-for-she-article/
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/uk-42150362
https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/elle-voices/articles/amp34621/amal-clooney-yazidi-genocide/
https://kristof.blogs.nytimes.com/2009/02/21/the-un-and-george-clooney/&ved=2ahUKEwizsZem5pfbAhUC8IMKHTeeAkMQFjARegQIBRAB&usg=AOvVaw3o5DY6q3nqoAwcgg9bMU4x
It was fairly random but it might useful in the future.
And nothing wrong with that.
Their seating was pretty darn good, though. And Sir Elton was probably fussed about that.
Amal was there because she is possibly even more thirsty than Meghan, Amal probably latched onto Meghan in the hopes of scoring an invite when Meghan moved to England.
Like seriously, when the hell does Amal even do any actual work? She’s always in $$$$ outfits, jetting about, and looking all sorts of parched even when she is supposedly representing someone. I honestly do not understand how she is this huge humanitarian, it seems like she shows up for UN to parade her latest designer “get”. SMH.
