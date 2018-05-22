Amber Heard & Vito Schnabel are happening now, they’re making out in public

Art Basel Miami Beach

CB tends to cover Heidi Klum’s relationships and love dramas, which means I’ve never really gotten a chance to ask myself: who is Vito Schnabel, really? Vito dated Heidi Klum off-and-on for years. Heidi got with him when he was in his 20s and she was “the older woman.” Heidi and Vito are currently “off” (and she banging some other young piece), which freed Vito up to apparently start something Amber Heard. So, I’ll ask again: who is Vito Schnabel, really? He’s known as the son of artist Julian Schnabel, so we know nepotism is a factor. We also know him as Heidi Klum’s ex-boyfriend now. I looked at his sparse Wiki and he’s, like, known for being an “art curator” and maybe doing some stuff with galleries? I ask because I don’t think he really has a job, and I think he just attaches himself to wealthy, famous women. And Amber Heard is the latest:

Amber Heard has moved on from her star-crossed romance with billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to art world jet-setter Vito Schnabel, Page Six has exclusively learned. We’re told that the actress and the international art gallerist — who recently split from model Heidi Klum — were spotted getting extra cozy at sceney eatery Sant Ambroeus in the West Village last week.

“It was Vito and that sultry Amber Heard,” a spy told Page Six. “They locked lips during breakfast. Amber then took off carrying a paper bag filled with luscious pastries.”

Heard, 32, and Schnabel, 31, were first photographed together in the back seat of an SUV this month before she jetted off to the Cannes Film Festival. Schnabel declined to comment on the relationship when we reached out about the PDA-packed date. Heard’s rep didn’t get back to us.

Page Six points out that Vito not only dated Heidi Klum for years, he also allegedly dated Demi Moore, Liv Tyler and Elle Macpherson. Huh. What’s the appeal for someone like Amber Heard? I truly don’t even believe that Amber is broken up over the fact that Elon Musk has a new girlfriend (GRIMES!) nor do I think Amber is the kind of woman who can’t be alone. I think it’s more like… she views herself as someone very arty and intellectual, and maybe she thinks Vito is her equal? Except that I kind of think he might be a jobless gigolo?

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Girls of the Sun' - Premiere

Heidi Klum, Vito Schnabel

49 Responses to “Amber Heard & Vito Schnabel are happening now, they’re making out in public”

  1. Slowsnow says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Vito Schnabel has an art gallery in St Moritz and a project space in NY. He is an art dealer, basically. Nothing mysterious about that. Rich kid with a famous dad selling art.

    Reply
  2. savu says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:46 am

    SHADY. Calling it now.

    Reply
  3. outoftheshadows says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I am living for the anonymous spy and his/her love of luscious pastries. What writing.

    Reply
  4. Lala says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:47 am

    He’s like the modern day Prince Aly Khan…KNOWN for hooking up with famous beautiful women….

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:48 am

    She dates the grossest guys, I swear.

    Reply
  6. Shazbot says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:49 am

    “luscious pastries” LOL

    Reply
  7. Meg says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I think she hooked up with Vito to make Musk jealous. Remember that video when she made out with some random guy in Australia? Meh…I think she’s not too smart …she doesn’t know how to play the game.

    Reply
  8. Amelie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:54 am

    He’s an art dealer. You aren’t going to hear much about him unless you are subscribed to the art news online newspapers like Artnet, Artnews, and that kind of thing. I get them because of work and I don’t read them cover to cover and I can’t tell you how much drama happens in the art world. Examples: the Met just got a new director and it is no longer pay whatever you want, they have fixed pricing for out of towners which caused a huge uproar here in NYC since it has always been donation based admission. The guy who created the iconic “LOVE” sculptures (in fact there is one of them just outside my office) just died this past weekend and his estate is in dispute etc. Don’t know about Vito Schnabel but he’s in the art world, there is sure to be gossip about him, especially since he is Julian Schnabel’s son. The art world (museums, art galleries, art dealers, art auctions etc.) makes Hollywood gossip look so pedestrian in comparison (though they do often intersect).

    Reply
  9. Jussie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:03 am

    There’s been a ton of extremely obvious blinds about Elon Musk (that could not be more clearly coming from Amber’s camp) ever since they broke up in February. Nothing ‘bad’, but she’s definitely trying to embarrass him by talking about their sex life, his hair transplant etc. She was also pretty messy on social media the day after the Met Gala, liking comments from her friends that were shady towards Grimes.

    So, yeah, I think she is really bothered Musk has moved on. They actually broke up and got together again far more times than they made public (seriously, we’re talking 5/6 times just in that short period they were ‘broken up’) and I think she thought she could always get him back whenever she wanted.

    The last time he was seen out with another woman, Page Six immediately had a story about her being on a date with Sean Penn. This time she’s immediately seen with Vito. I think she is trying to make a point, but it’s just not been very effective since she’s using ham hocks and trust fund kids to do it.

    Reply
  10. Clare says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:22 am

    What on Earth is going on with her face in the header photo? Tweaking or is it the Croydon lift effect?

    Reply
  11. Ali says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:38 am

    What the hell is luscious pastries? Also, her face looks different.

    Reply
  12. MissMarierose says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:46 am

    He looks older than 31.

    Reply
  13. poppy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:53 am

    was she buzzed when she wrote that press release?
    🙄

    i doubt most of the aforementioned starlets will ever have schnabel levels of wealth. he might be a player but he has his own money, with more to come, which means he is NOT a gigilo.

    Reply
  14. Harryg says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    She resembles Joan Crawford.

    Reply
  15. Gremlin says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    This is a link to really, really close up photo that is not photoshopped of Amber at Cannes in the Black Dress pictured above. http://celebmafia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/amber-heard-girls-of-the-sun-premiere-at-cannes-film-festival-4.jpg

    I have the exact same problem going on under my eyes. Mine came from being convinced to get botox on my lower lash line. It made my under eye area develop bags and along with the bags came alot more wrinkles. I also developed orange peel texture skin from an IPL laser.

    Actually, here’s a better one showing the under eye bags. This truly is exactly what my under eyes looked like after Botox on lower lash line.

    http://www.celebzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/amber-heard-at-sorry-angel-premiere-71st-cannes-film-festival-france-1.jpg

    I know there’s alot of controversy about those topics and whether botox and or lasers can genuinely cause damage. But in my own, personal, opinion that’s what caused my damage. Because I didn’t have those issues prior to getting those 2 things done. To me, just the addition of the really bad eye bags and wrinkles made such a huge impact on my entire look. I do feel like it made me look really different and seems like that’s what makes Amber look so different too.

    In any event, Amber’s skin and under eye area look like she had some bad skin care treatments or maybe she just hasn’t been taking care of her skin lately. But doesn’t look like she’s had any major plastic surgery to me.

    Her blotchy, uneven blush on one cheek seems especially indicative of rough skin texture.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 22, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      Are those pictures doctored or are they real? Surprised because I always thought she had perfect, milky skin…But to be fair, that is also really harsh daytime lighting in these pics–almost nobody looks good in that kind of light.

      I’m sorry you had bad effects from botox and laser. I’ve wanted to do laser forever but I always chicken out because of the horror stories I’ve heard. Your botox should wear off soon, right?

      Anyway, just remember that how we see ourselves is usually far harsher and more critical than how others see us. I’m sure you are still beautiful.

      Reply
    • Léna says:
      May 22, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      Wow I think I never looked at a celebrity close up and she looks… Human! Normal!
      On my quest to look for more close up pictures of other celebrities

      Reply
  16. lunchcoma says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Amber has such weird taste in men. Also, making out during breakfast is thirsty and annoying.

    I don’t think she’s broken up over Elon Musk, either. I think she may be irritated that he debuted his new relationship at an event that’s kind of in her wheelhouse, but I think the resentment would be over the spotlight than over him.

    Reply
  17. tearose11 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Why this guy? Just the money and connections? He looks so douchy, maybe Amber’s picker is broken since she seems to have horrible taste in men,

    Reply

