Lucy Liu went blonde and looks much different, right?



While watching Elementary with my mom this week (she’s a fan but I only catch it occasionally), I was struck by how young Lucy Liu, 49, looks. She looks natural and ageless and although she’s probably had a little Botox you can’t tell. Now that she’s gone blonde though something is off. People Magazine is reporting that this hair color change is possibly for a new role, but if so Lucy hasn’t said yet. She did Instagram credit to her colorist though.

Lucy looks so much better as a brunette I think, but actors have to change their hair in unflattering ways all the time. She’ll probably be back to brown hair before we know it. As People mentions, Lucy’s new hair could be for the film Stage Mom, listed in preproduction and co-starring Taye Diggs and Jacki Weaver.

We haven’t talked about Lucy in so long! She really stays drama free and under the radar. The last time we reported on her other than for her fashion was in 2016 when she talked about race in Hollywood and being otherized. We also covered it when she talked about her son Rocky, who was born in 2015.

Kaiser watches Elementary as she’s a Johnny Lee Miller superfan. She says that last season sucked and that the writing has gone downhill. Season six is airing now and they’re only doing 10 episodes as opposed to 24 in the past seasons. It has been renewed for a seventh season, and CBS hasn’t specified whether that will be its last. They possibly don’t know yet.