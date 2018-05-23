Lucy Liu went blonde and looks much different, right?

While watching Elementary with my mom this week (she’s a fan but I only catch it occasionally), I was struck by how young Lucy Liu, 49, looks. She looks natural and ageless and although she’s probably had a little Botox you can’t tell. Now that she’s gone blonde though something is off. People Magazine is reporting that this hair color change is possibly for a new role, but if so Lucy hasn’t said yet. She did Instagram credit to her colorist though.

Flip it and reverse it Victoria&Dougy @whittemorehouse

A post shared by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on

Lucy looks so much better as a brunette I think, but actors have to change their hair in unflattering ways all the time. She’ll probably be back to brown hair before we know it. As People mentions, Lucy’s new hair could be for the film Stage Mom, listed in preproduction and co-starring Taye Diggs and Jacki Weaver.

We haven’t talked about Lucy in so long! She really stays drama free and under the radar. The last time we reported on her other than for her fashion was in 2016 when she talked about race in Hollywood and being otherized. We also covered it when she talked about her son Rocky, who was born in 2015.

Kaiser watches Elementary as she’s a Johnny Lee Miller superfan. She says that last season sucked and that the writing has gone downhill. Season six is airing now and they’re only doing 10 episodes as opposed to 24 in the past seasons. It has been renewed for a seventh season, and CBS hasn’t specified whether that will be its last. They possibly don’t know yet.

photos credit: WENN and Instagram

41 Responses to “Lucy Liu went blonde and looks much different, right?”

  1. minx says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Different, as in terrible.

    Reply
  2. V4Real says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Awww my girl crush

    Reply
  3. Lady D says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I adore you Lucy, you’re one of my faves. Please change your hair back.

    Reply
  4. Ali says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Oh my, this is not a good look for her, and she is gorgeous!

    Reply
  5. Harla says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Oh dear blonde is not a good look for her, it completely washes her out.

    Reply
  6. stinky says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:34 am

    booo! I think its very poorly executed… tones are all wrong. it c/h/b great but shes gorgeous as-is.

    Reply
  7. Elisa says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I can’t believe she is 49. Vampire! And I didn’t know she had her son at 46.
    She looks better with darker hair, but the blonde is not as bad as I expected. It somehow softens her features and makes her look even younger. I hate her! (No, I don’t. She is the best part of Elementary.) ;)

    Reply
  8. jasper says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:42 am

    IDK it’s not the *worst* blonde makeover I’ve seen, but….yeah….
    For a role or not, I think every woman should go blonde at least once in their life. It’s a fun experience, you can cross it off of your bucket list and then go back to your natural color :D

    Reply
    • Lisbon says:
      May 23, 2018 at 10:54 am

      I have much more interesting and exciting things on my bucket list.

      Going blond to wreck my good quality, dark and very thick hair is certainly not on the list.

      Some people just don’t look good in certain hair colors.

      Lucy is a beautiful woman, but this blond makes her look washed out and her lovely bone structure seems lost in this awful hair color.

      I would have worn a wig for a job instead.

      Reply
  9. Spark says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:51 am

    I’ve never seen an asian look better with dyed hair. I’ve seen some beautiful asian dye jobs, but I always prefer their natural black colour. Anyway, that’s my unpopular opinion. Lucy Liu is stunning regardless.

    Reply
    • Lululemon says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:45 am

      Out of curiosity, how many Asians have you seen with dye-jobs? I personally think dyed hair suits many Asian complexions, just not this particular colour on Lucy Liu.

      Do you also have the same opinion for other people of different ethnicities as well?

      Reply
      • Spark says:
        May 23, 2018 at 1:36 pm

        Well, I am asian, so yeah, i’ve seen so many friends and family with MANY dye jobs (myself included). Like I said, i’ve seen it done very well, I just sort of prefer it in its natural colour. I don’t tell them what I think because it doesn’t matter. But since you asked, my general opinion on ANY ethnicity and their fashion/hair/anything choices is to do whatever makes them happy.

    • Tan says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:58 am

      I am south Asian and I totally agree. I don’t mind highlights or colour layering as long the base color remains the original color

      The black color that we have for our hair is so dark and lustrous, it takes a lot of damaging to bleach it and then dye another color.

      I don’t like it on any of my friends and when I dyed part of my hair to dark red, I didn’t like it either.

      Reply
    • Duch says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      +1

      Reply
  10. anon14 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:03 am

    What’s involved with getting hair that naturally dark to that light a shade? Does the hair have to be stripped of its natural color first, in order to get this light color to stick?

    Anyway, this sandy color washes her out, as others have said. Hope she returns to her striking dark hair soon.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:17 am

      You have to strip the hair. She probably went with Olaplex which minimizes damage. She also has heavy, thick hair that would hold up to the bleaching treatment better than fine or porous strands would.

      That being said, anytime you go from black/dark brown to blonde there will be damage. It’s inevitable. I recently did the same and my hair is still recovering. However, if I had hair like Lucy’s prior to treatment I don’t think I’d risk it. Not worth damaging gorgeous, thick hair.

      Reply
  11. HeyThere! says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I love you, Lucy. But I don’t love this hair do. Good thing it’s just hair and not a big deal. She’s still perfect!

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Awful. She went from striking and so young looking for her age to meh.

    Reply
  13. aerohead21 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I love Lucy Liu!! The blond does wash her out though, so I hope it’s for a role.

    Reply
  14. monette says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Love Elementary, love love love Lucy! She is a vampire.
    But this color, no bueno.

    Reply
  15. bonobochick says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Not everyone can pull off blonde hair. Lucy is an example of that.

    Reply
  16. Chaine says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Wow, what an awful makeover. This color is incredibly aging on her.

    Reply
  17. Margaret says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:49 am

    The show is slated to have 21 episodes this season, not 10.

    Reply
  18. smee says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Your natural hair color is always the most flattering. Enhance it, cut it, perm it, whatever, but stay close to your original color. That hair color isn’t even blonde – just muddy looking. It must be very damaging to do that to her beautiful dark hair.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 1:23 pm

      I don’t know if I agree with that – Amy Adams and Emma Stone for examples, are both blondes who I think look better as redheads, and Sophie Vergara looks better with dark hair vs her natural lighter hair.

      Lucy definitely looks best with her natural color hair though, and I hope this is just for a role.

      Reply
    • Apalapa says:
      May 23, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      It depends! I have seen women with pink hair that I adored (actress in Run Lola Run), I think Beyonce looks gorgeous with blond hair, and I think Emilia Clarke pulls off blonde quite well.

      I also have seen Korean and Japanese women who looked great with blond and brown hair.

      Reply
  19. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Was just thinking Lisa Osbourne in above post needs to be brunette again. So does Lucy Liu!

    Reply
  20. JP says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    She looks like Christina Applegate.

    Reply
  21. Jess says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Love her so much but this dye job is not great. Meanwhile, I can’t wait for her Netflix movie with Taye Diggs: Set It Up.
    http://www.laineygossip.com/taye-diggs-and-lucy-liu-in-upcoming-netflix-rom-com-set-it-up/49919

    We need more Lucy Liu!

    Reply
  22. Green Is Good says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Not everyone can be a blonde. So much “Nope!”.

    Reply
  23. Chelsey says:
    May 23, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Good lord Johnny lee miller has a huge noggin! 😅

    Reply
  24. GMonkey says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    It looks like it was done to distract from very good and subtle plastic surgery. She looks less wrinkled in the blonde photos.

    Reply

