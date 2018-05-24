Us Weekly: Prince Harry & Meghan left their wedding party early, hmmm…

For all the talk of Prince Harry being “the party prince,” is it possible that the dude has just matured a lot over the past five years especially? He’ll always be a party prince at heart, but I get the feeling that meeting Meghan and falling in love with her just made Harry want to step up and be a better man. He honestly hasn’t been a “party prince” in years. When was the last time we saw him stumbling out of a nightclub? We didn’t even hear about anything rowdy at his bachelor party. So is it surprising that Harry would choose wedding-night sex over drinking and dancing?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding day started bright and early. The bride awoke at the luxe Cliveden House hotel around 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, May 19, for her final moments as a commoner. But 17 and a half hours and countless royal waves later, the newlyweds were exhausted, to say the least. So, they decided to take the lead and “snuck off” before their private reception at Frogmore House had officially come to an end, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They let themselves have a few drinks, then they were ready to get back for some rest,” the insider says. Even George Clooney, one of the 200 guests who scored a coveted invitation to the evening affair, lasted longer than Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36. The 57-year-old actor, who attended with wife Amal Clooney, went behind the bar and served drinks made with his own Casamigos tequila. “It got rowdier as the night went on,” the source tells Us.

It could be that Meg and Harry were truly exhausted, physically and mentally. Or it could be that they both chose sex over partying. Well done to them! Also: ANOTHER CASAMIGOS AD. I swear to God, I truly believe that George Clooney somehow undercover-finagled a covert Casamigos sponsorship of the Frogmore House wedding party. And it’s so tacky. I hope to God that Harry and Meghan didn’t approve of that.