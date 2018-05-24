Us Weekly: Prince Harry & Meghan left their wedding party early, hmmm…

For all the talk of Prince Harry being “the party prince,” is it possible that the dude has just matured a lot over the past five years especially? He’ll always be a party prince at heart, but I get the feeling that meeting Meghan and falling in love with her just made Harry want to step up and be a better man. He honestly hasn’t been a “party prince” in years. When was the last time we saw him stumbling out of a nightclub? We didn’t even hear about anything rowdy at his bachelor party. So is it surprising that Harry would choose wedding-night sex over drinking and dancing?
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding day started bright and early. The bride awoke at the luxe Cliveden House hotel around 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, May 19, for her final moments as a commoner. But 17 and a half hours and countless royal waves later, the newlyweds were exhausted, to say the least. So, they decided to take the lead and “snuck off” before their private reception at Frogmore House had officially come to an end, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“They let themselves have a few drinks, then they were ready to get back for some rest,” the insider says. Even George Clooney, one of the 200 guests who scored a coveted invitation to the evening affair, lasted longer than Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36. The 57-year-old actor, who attended with wife Amal Clooney, went behind the bar and served drinks made with his own Casamigos tequila.
“It got rowdier as the night went on,” the source tells Us.
It could be that Meg and Harry were truly exhausted, physically and mentally. Or it could be that they both chose sex over partying. Well done to them! Also: ANOTHER CASAMIGOS AD. I swear to God, I truly believe that George Clooney somehow undercover-finagled a covert Casamigos sponsorship of the Frogmore House wedding party. And it’s so tacky. I hope to God that Harry and Meghan didn’t approve of that.
Cover courtesy of Us Weekly, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN & PCN.
Harry has def matured a lot over the past few years, its telling that he didn’t invite his old party crowd to the wedding/eve reception. I’ve always gotten the sense that all he really wanted was to settle down and have a family of his own – he needed the stability that that could bring.
Its also very interesting that Meghan’s new interim private sec is TQ’s former assistant private sec, Samantha Cohen – who, interestingly, was also TQ’s Press Sec for several years before being promoted. Cohen is a far better choice for many reasons, lest of all that they are working with an experienced woman who knows how the royal machine works. Unlike the DoLittle’s who preferred to hire young, inexperienced people and promoted a personal assistant to be Katie Keen’s private sec. The Sussex household seems to be one of maturity and experience – off to a good start. I hope to god that they continue to distance themselves from the car crash that is KP.
I think that will be very difficult since they have been collectively billed as the ‘Fab Four’. Plus Harry has been taught to kowtow to William, and has accepted being thrown under the bus when circumstances dictated it. The best thing for H&M would be their good press continues beyond the honeymoon grace period. That means they have to deliver in (1) lots of work and (2) defining that work in more substantial terms than walkabouts and what has become the norm – waving/smiling/meeting for the photo op.
For that to truly happen they need to start their own ‘court’ away from KP. But considering they are most likely going to live at KP I think things will stay as they are.
Since Charles pays for their staff, I wonder if he’ll want to pay for a separate office? Also, I’ve read that H&M are set to take over Apt. 1, next door to W&K’s apartment complete with a connecting door. I don’t know about that, if it were me I’d want a bit of space between me and my in-laws no matter how “close” we are. I’ve said before that I have gut feeling that Meghan and William will the two to butt heads or disagree more than the others, so having a bit more space between the couples might be better in the long run.
I love my in-laws and I wouldn’t mind living on, say, the same block as them. It would actually be pretty neat, especially as so many of us have kids! But I agree, I think a connecting door is too close for my taste.
His old party crowd was invited. The cameras didn’t focus on them, but you could see them in many shots. Only Skippy was spotlighted because Meghan attended his wedding in Jamaica.
Only the Bransons were missing.
Not buying it. Other guests claimed Harry and Megs nearly danced the night away. Besides, I don’t know a single set of newlyweds who stay to the very end of their own reception. It’s not like they had to hang around to get back their deposits. I suspect this “source” was Clooney, lounging by the pool in a Tommy Bahama robe, calling up the mags. Ugh.
Agree. Besides, where I live guests typically are reluctant to leave a reception before the bride and groom do. It’s considered rude for guests to skip out early in my part of the US.
Yes, exactly…and thus it would be rude for the bride and groom to stay too late.
I believe they left early as Lainey wrote that too. I think that Lainey is now a good source of Harry and Meghan gossip, she even got a press tour of the chapel right before the wedding.
If true, than maybe the party was not that hot if it all ended by midnight and the guests scattered. in the weddings I’ve been to, mostly Indian, the party goes till 3 am until the venue kicks everyone out.
Beautiful name, Pia – that’s my daughter’s name!
Ehh, it’s always such a long day, so I wouldn’t even blame them if they decided to leave early.They would have been knackered.
Every single wedding I’ve been to the newlyweds stayed until the end of their reception. Maybe they left in a grand fanfare into a limo to go off to their honeymoon but when they left the other guests left. At least in all the American weddings I’ve been to… A lot of venues in the US have noise ordinances and stuff shuts down around 10-11 PM. Considering the couple pay to rent the space and people traveled far to see them, they usually stay until the very end. I find it strange for the party to carry on without the couple there.
10-11 pm seems so early to me
I’ve never left a wedding before 2 or 3 am. Except for the time it was on a boathouse and the venue closed at 1. So by 00:30 they shut down the music. It was such a bummer. Wedding’s dinners and “animations” goes on for so long that you usually start dancing aournd 11/11:30, at least in France.
My brother had to tell us to leave because so many of the guests were tired. It wasn’t a raucous, but we were just having such a good time.
We’d dated for ten years so unlike Harry and Meghan we had had sex before. lol
I was so exhausted after my wedding that we also skipped out 20 minutes before everything ended. And I didn’t have to have my wedding in front of billons of people, have a huge carriage ride, and 2 receptions.
There was some article that only 20% (or some other low number) of couples actually do it the night of their wedding-so I’m guessing they just went to sleep.
Only 20%? LOL. I wonder if it’s higher amongst Mormons or those couples who wait for marriage to have sex. It would probably not be as satisfying because they are so tired, might make them think sex is not all that’s cracked up to be, LOL!
A lot of the girls I grew up with that saved themselves for marriage, left their reception early. They were there an hour or hour and a half tops before they and their husband left. Some came back after a couple of hours and some we didn’t see until the next day.
My heathen friends though all partied the night away with the rest of us.
Miss Manners used to comment that in the days before premarital sex was an assumption (I think we’re all well aware that it wasn’t as uncommon as we were told it once was!) that it was good form for the newlyweds to leave earlyish as it was assumed they had something more fun to do than partying.
We had a pretty casual reception – early on in the evening. Then we had the bridal party/friends head out for drinks after. We ended up skipping out early too. I was beyond exhausted. I was ready to collapse. I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia the next year – but I had all the same symptoms then, so I think I was in the midst of a symptom flareup and just didn’t realize it fully. I crashed HARD.
Weddings are exhausting to begin with – I don’t know how anyone makes it through a FULL early day and still stays up all night partying.
20%? No! How sad.We were tired, but not that tired. I say that as middle aged man walks by in his socks and boxers. Sigh.
After our wedding my husband and I were so tired we had one drink at our hotel and fell asleep. It was completely G rated. Weddings are exhausting!
Yep, but after a good night sleep “good morning sex” is the friggin’ bomb!!! Oops…was that out loud??? LOL so maybe they were tired but i hope they woke up to some glorious late morning er…workout…and then sleep in some more, then a nice lunch and back to bed…lol
No wedding night sex here…and I never thought that would be us since it’s very unlike us. Ha! We were beyond exhausted. Up for over 24 hours since I couldn’t sleep the night before. I didn’t even wash the eye makeup of my face. Now the next morning is a different story but wedding night sex is overrated.
Also, I’m calling a baby before their one year anniversary! That’s what we did. We were ready for babies but my husband and I had also been together since our late teens.
Same here. I was 34 when we got married and was pregnant, I swear kind of accidentally, within four months. Who knew married sex made babies?
Gee I wonder who tipped off that story, George Clooney?
Harry does seem to have matured a lot.
Yeah, all I got from the story was it was ALL about George and his booze he’s shilling… Harry who?
When they say left a little early, It was probably twelve, or who knows, maybe even one a.m. I think Will and Kate’s wedding party went until 3 a,m. So twelve or one would be early.
I guess now I know why they were invited, for the free booze?
I thought Royals were not allowed freebies…they have to pay for everything. But maybe thats why ..George got a lucrative contract for so many weddings/events with his booze due to Eugenie’s finance?
It’s super tacky.
Not the wedding night sex – the Clooney tequila -shilling. Ugh.
But it takes two parties for the tacky to work. Add to be fair, royals freeload all over the place – with wealthy ‘friends’ supplying holidays and all sorts of material goodies. The tequila thing – if true – is just another in the long line of royal grifting. Not to excuse anyone who sucks up to them, but if you call out Clooney’s company, you have to call them all out, including the royals who get paid buckets of public money… and they still need freebies. SMH.
Well, now we know why Clooney was invited: he brought the booze. Figures.
Remember how George was held up at the gate to Frogmore? I’m guessing he was supposed to be on the buses like everyone else, but drove because he had cases of tequila in the trunk.
Safe bet the Clooneys are going to be invited to Eugenie and Jack’s wedding. Jack is front man to Casa Amigos. But Andrew, who is most likely paying for E and J’s wedding, may veto any Hollywood guests, snob that he is, because the Hollywood elite is too “common” for Andrew’s taste.
The Duke and Duchess of Hotsex skipped out early?
Hard to believe
Lol! Yep, these two are super hot for each other!
Plus it’s time to get yer babies born. Meghan isn’t exactly in her prime mothering years at age 37. Not saying it’s impossible but got to get yer seed sown before the garden becomes fallow.
Get yer practice on Harry!
That wedding made it clear they are SUPER into each other, which I love. We all remember the disaster that was Charles and Diana’s wedding, so seeing H&M giving each other bedroom eyes during the ceremony was just hot, hot, hot!
Best.Name.Ever. Celebitchy should steal this.
I had read in a few other places that they left early – but at like, 1 am. It wasn’t like they left at 10 or something. Anyway, who knows for sure and it may have been for sex, but my guess is they were exhausted and tired of being on display, even at the private reception, so just wanted to crash.
I’m not surprised at all, the look Harry had on his face while walking out to the car to leave for the reception said to me that he would rather be having some alone time with his beautiful, new bride instead of going to a party, even if it is his wedding reception!
Harry has come a long way, he went to therapy and worked on himself and it made space for the love of his life to come into his life. It’s really been something to watch him over these last few years. Bishop Curry was spot on when he talked about the redemptive power of love, starting with the decision to love and care for yourself. I doubt they cut out for wedding night sex, they were probably shattered after the long and emotional day and week that they had. Morning sex? That seems a safe bet, because that man looks like he can’t keep his hand off of her. Happy married Harry is honestly the hottest version of him we’ve seen yet.
I love the third photo where they are walking out. Her body language is she is totally his ride or die, and the expression on his face is all “I’m not going to let anything bad happen to you”
Stop! It’s too stinking romantic! They really did have the BEST body language that day.
@Elena,
Thank goodness the little woman has her big brave Prince to protect her!!!
I swear, with Harry and Meghan comments on here, I wonder if I have gone to the Good Housekeeping site instead. If they had a site in 1950.
So feminists aren’t entitled to hot sex, and their spouse loving and wanting to protect them? I’d protect my husband, too, and he me. That’s not retrograde.
@Veronica
Uh maybe you’re just not familiar with slang, but Elena called Meghan Harry’s “ride or die,” which means she’s as protective of him as he is of her. A “ride or die” is like a partner in crime – it is not even a little bit evocative of the damsel or “little woman” that you’re envisioning. It’s interesting that your mind went there, though.
Then again, I’m not sure what is so offensive of a man feeling protective of his spouse. Since Harry is not only a focus of international scrutiny but an actual target for terrorists…it would make sense that he’s protective of his loved ones, no?
It wouldn’t be a Harry and Meghan thread without Veronica T being a bitter bitch
Oh I thought it was normal for bride and groom to be the first to leave and to leave early, that’s when you vandalise their car and tie tin cans to it before they drive off.
I’m not saying they didn’t, but the whole thing about “wedding night sex” is kind of outdated, isn’t it? I mean, they were living together. It’s not like they were waiting for marriage.
We stayed until the end of our reception, but it was over at midnight and we were staying at the venue. I remember being so exhausted and having to take 700 bobby pins out of my hair after being awake for 20+ hours!
Doesn’t matter if she was already pregnant, the first time you have sex as a married couple should be special. No big deal. I would imagine they were tired though.
