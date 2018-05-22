Theory: George & Amal Clooney attended the royal wedding because of Casamigos

Amal Clooney, George Clooney arrive for the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle

Despite all of the theories floated around, I still have zero clue as to why Amal and George Clooney were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and why they were given such prime-location seating. Some of you suggested that Meghan and Amal know each other from their work at the United Nations… which, no, I seriously doubt that. Some suggested that George was invited because he spoke out against the tabloid press in the 1990s. Which would be a really weird reason to invite someone to your intimate wedding. I did enjoy the theory that George and Amal donated some major money to one of Harry’s big patronages, and in exchange, they got the invitation that way, a sort of tit-for-tat, pay-to-play thing. That makes more sense than anything else. But here’s another theory, one that I just came up with: what if George was invited as some kind of liquor sponsorship??

Having George Clooney at your party is always a good way to liven things up. The two-time Oscar winner isn’t just a great actor, a talented director, a dedicated father and a passionate humanitarian — he also knows how to pour a mean drink, which is apparently a skill he showed off during the exclusive royal wedding reception.

A source tells ET that the 57-year-old movie star briefly served as a bartender for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the star-studded reception, held at Frogmore House in Windsor, England, on Saturday evening.

“George hopped behind the bar and was actually bartending for a bit,” the source said. “He poured Casamigos drinks and shots and got everyone dancing!”

Clooney and longtime friend Rande Gerber — husband of Cindy Crawford — co-founded the Casamigos Tequilla brand in 2013, before recently selling it to English Alcohol company Diageo last year for a princely $700 million.

[From Entertainment Tonight]

It’s just too much… and if it was done with Harry and Meghan’s knowledge, this is tacky AF. You don’t shill your tequila brand AT THE ROYAL WEDDING. Why was Casamigos even on hand at the bar? It’s Windsor Castle – surely, the liquor on hand would have been British-labeled whiskeys and gins, maybe some good-quality vodkas. But seriously, imagine that: imagine that George and Amal were invited to the wedding because of some kind of tacky Casamigos sponsorship of the wedding after-party. Here’s another wrinkle: Princess Eugenie’s fiance Jack Brooksbank is an “ambassador” for Casamigos. What if all this time, George and Amal’s tenuous connection to Harry and Meg wasn’t some high-minded UN program or charity, but a connection to the fiance of Prince Harry’s cousin, whom they pay to shill Casamigos in the nightclub he manages?

Amal Clooney, George Clooney arrive for the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.

86 Responses to “Theory: George & Amal Clooney attended the royal wedding because of Casamigos”

  1. BSeve Up says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Trashy.

    Reply
  2. Lala says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:25 am

    With the cost of things…income streams from different sources ain’t a joke….so I’m not mad!

    Reply
  3. Emmet says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Oh, ick (waiting for the Gossip Cop retraction)

    Have had the Repesado Casamigos, awful swill.
    Had heartburn for hours.

    (were there any photos of the couples speaking to each other?
    still think this was all pay for play on the Clooneys’ side)

    Reply
  4. Zondie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Did he only pour his own brand? Or did he accommodate other requests?

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Honestly, I don’t get it either. But there must have been some connection, somewhere, sometime.

    Reply
  6. RedOnTheHead says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I’ve been pretty neutral on these two, they never really bothered me one way or the other. And I never got all the breathless adulation of Amal. But that video of them walking to the chapel; just no. I don’t think I’ve ever been so turned off by one person than I was by her. The strutting, the look at me vibe coming off of her. It felt to me that she really set out to upstage the bride and I really hated that.

    Reply
  7. Jker says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Stella McCartney. Lainey had the most believable theory I’ve read so far.

    I believe our girl Meghan is strategizing her future and I love her for it.

    Reply
    • Pia says:
      May 22, 2018 at 10:49 am

      Explain? Did Lainey explain Amal’s presence in her podcast? If so can you summarize here, thanks!

      Reply
      • KBB says:
        May 22, 2018 at 11:19 am

        I’m not sure about Lainey specifically, but the general Stella McCartney angle is that she used Stella to meet celebrities like Oprah and Amal. Meghan’s second dress was Stella and Oprah and Amal were both dressed by her for the wedding. She knew Stella McCartney had a lot of A list celebrity connections, so she networked through her.

    • C. Remm says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:37 am

      This explanation does not make sense to me. Meghan does not have to use anybody to get in contact with celebrities. It is her that everbody will be seeking contact with, she does not have to move a little finger to meet any of them. I believe, that Baria got in contact with the Kensington Palace and said, that her daughter and son in law would like to contribute a large sum to the charities of Harry and Meghan, but would like in return to attend the wedding. Then they negotiated a little bit and maybe they agreed that for the sum of 100.000,- Pound to each Charity they could sit in the choir section of the Chapel. I think 700.000,- Pounds are justified for giving the illusion that you move in these circles. You also have to think about the future of the Clooney kids, best to get these connections as early as possible.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        May 22, 2018 at 11:43 am

        I think she means prior to the engagement/wedding?

      • C. Remm says:
        May 22, 2018 at 11:48 am

        I don’t think that Meghan was of interest to the Alamuddin Clan prior to the engagement.

      • MRsBump says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:00 pm

        seriously ? Baria, a little known newscaster got in touch with Kensington Palace on behalf of George Clooney ??
        why must it always be the women who are conniving social climbers? I’m sure that if George wanted to attend, he would have had his own people make the phone call.

        How about this conspiracy theory : Meghan and Harry were too cheap to buy their own booze and wanted George to supply it for free :)

        OR … how abt that Meghan and Amal met each other and got along like a house on fire and since Megs had plenty of seats available since her family are jerks, gave Amal an invite ? too far fetched for you ?

  8. Ruyana says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Can I just say I find George Clooney to be absolutely juvenile? He’s always pulling “practical jokes” on his friends and I hate his constant mugging. Why must he always make faces? He just seems to me like he never really outgrew his adolescence.

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Oh I hope this is the case of alcohol that sparks some controversy! I’ll lmao with every written word. Their sanctimony is overwhelming and this tacky move is perfection.

    Reply
  10. Meg says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:42 am

    She’s so thirsty for attention. I get the feeling Clooney made a huge mistake here. Everything happened so quickly. I wonder if he regrets his choice in wife

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:03 am

      He’s crazy about her and proud of her. When people talk about having a baby and that love you have that you’ve never felt before, I liked what George said. David Letterman brought that up to George, about the feeling he had when Harry was born and being a father and did George feel like that. George agreed about that love you feel when your child, in his case children is born, but he added that he felt that way about Amal also.

      That was pretty darn sweet.

      Reply
      • Meg says:
        May 22, 2018 at 11:09 am

        I don’t believe anything these celebs say. Remember the greatest love story: Brangelina? We all thought they were solid

        Besides, what is he supposed to say? Of course he’s gonna compliment her in public. I don’t know…i get the feeling he’s made a huge mistake. I like Clooney, but she comes off as thirsty.

      • Green Girl says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:17 pm

        No one knows what will ultimately happen to *any* couple. I have a friend from college whose marriage looked completely solid on social media and from what I have heard from mutual friends, so we were all quite surprised when they got divorced. It is unfortunate, but it happens. If someone says they are thrilled with their spouse, then just keep in mind they are saying it in the moment.

      • homeslice says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:29 pm

        I totally think they have a contract (as George did with all his “girlfriends”), I don’t believe she carried twins (surrogate) and I don’t believe they are his bio kids . Sorry, not sorry, can’t stand either one.

      • imqrious2 says:
        May 22, 2018 at 2:52 pm

        Yeah, this is the same man who swore six ways to Sunday he would NEVER marry again, he wasn’t the marrying type, etc. And yes, I know things can change in an instant if you “meet the right one”, but this was just waaaaay too fast and convenient.

    • minx says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:12 am

      I don’t think he regrets it, he seems gaga over her.

      Reply
    • KBB says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:23 am

      Clooney has just as much thirst as she does. It’s one of the things they have in common. He loves being the King of Hollywood or whatever they call him.

      Reply
    • Bella bella says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:06 pm

      Am I the only one who still thinks this is a contractual agreement between the two of them? He has never looked smitten to me. They have never looked at each other the way, for instance, Harry looks at Meghan. I just don’t think he’s that into her. It’s a show.

      Reply
  11. kate says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:49 am

    If it’s true, it’s a very tacky move for a couple who wants to be seen as above it all. Lmao. Also, can we stop with the “intimate wedding” nonsense? JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s nuptials in front of 35 guests were intimate, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Brangelina… yes.
    But this was a 600-person wedding with three different events that was shown worlwide on live TV and social media. This is not intimate by any means, except if you consider the Brits have an intimate knowledge of it, having paid part of it.

    Reply
    • MousieBrown says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:29 am

      It’s all relative. None of the couples you mention are anywhere near of national interest or relevance, while this is a royal wedding, no matter what you may think of royalty.

      Compared to a royal wedding in London at Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace, this was intimate.

      Reply
      • BrandyAlexander says:
        May 22, 2018 at 11:44 am

        Uh, what? JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessett Kennedy definitely had the national interest/relevance that this couple have.

      • Christin says:
        May 22, 2018 at 11:51 am

        JFK Jr. was as well-known in the US as Diana or any Royal ever was.

      • kate says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:01 pm

        What?!! JFR Jr was as big as Diana back in the day. Look at the paparazzis that were waiting for them when they came back from their honeymoon and the photographers that were constantly following Carolyn after her wedding (way more than Meghan or Kate during their courtships). That’s actually the reason why they had such a small, private wedding in a remote island off Georgia.
        And whatever you think of them, from a strict level of public interest, I think Brad and Angelina were very close to Harry and Meghan.

  12. Frosty says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:51 am

    I really enjoyed the wedding, but I’m not so naive to think the business of being royals doesn’t include supporting British brands wherever they can. It’s no different than wearing british designers, etc. It seems tacky since it made the “papers”, because Clooney. Or, rather, the tacky is revealed.

    Reply
  13. Taxi says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Yes, George likes jokes but he’s also very loyal to his friends. Not too long ago he had a lunch for 10-12 old friends, some from decades ago, & gave each $100,000 with taxes prepaid. Just sharing the good fortunes.

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:57 am

    You didn’t name the one I read, which rings true. Amal and Meghan were introduced by a mutual friend. They hit it off and became friendly enough that it was Amal who recommended her hairdresser to Meghan. Meghan is new in London. Maybe out of all the people she met , Amal was someone she clicked with. I bet George and Amal have had them over to their home, etc. George is a lot of fun, so Harry would get along great with him. George is someone who is very gracious and shows interest in people he’s just met, which would make Meghan feel at ease with them as a couple. Plus, George is American, so there’s a familiarity. Hell, I would love to be George’s friend. There’s never been one person who hasn’t said what an amazing friend and/or host George is.

    I get it. Obama and Michelle are friends with George. Obama even went to George’s home in England to see the babies. Obama and Michelle I think are pretty discerning in the type of people they enjoy spending time with. That’s another connection. Harry/Michelle and Obama, Obama/George..

    It’s hard as a couple to find another couple you click with. Meghan clicked with Amal and luckily George is someone easy going enough that he and Harry get along Bingo. Couples dates. Plus you add in the humanitarian portion of it.

    Reply
  15. MousyB says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:58 am

    This seems like a stretch…

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:14 am

      Much as I dislike the Clooneys and their vulgar attention-seeking ways, I very much doubt this theory.

      What is possible though is that Clooney, possibly as a wedding gift, gave the newly weds a couple of crates of Casamigos for the evening reception.

      Reply
      • KBB says:
        May 22, 2018 at 11:27 am

        I can see this. I can see him bringing them Casamigos and serving up shots of it probably solely so he could leak it afterwards for publicity. The sales determine part of his cut, so he’s still pushing it despite having sold ownership. He waited a few days to be respectful and then had his people call up Entertainmet Tonight.

  16. jetlagged says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Their car was kept waiting at the gates to Frogmore for ten minutes before being allowed in (so says the Daily Mail). It tickles me to think they bluffed their way in to both the ceremony and reception. I know, I know, there is no real-world way they could have done it, but still.

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Their invite is so weird to me because it was such a PRIME invite. And they were invited to the after party as well – with only 200 people? I cant see Harry and Meghan giving up a spot that could be taken by a friend or family member for George to pour tequila at a private event.

    Reply
  18. MissMarierose says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:45 am

    I doubt this is the reason, but I don’t have a better explanation.
    I do, however, think the invitation was last minute, based on the fact that Clooney was wearing a regular suit instead of a morning coat. If the invitation had been in the works for months, surely he would have been appropriately dressed.

    Reply
  19. MaryRose says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    My 2 cents. George worked in the Sudan for years, until Amal made him stop going because of the danger. The care and concern for Africa is a strong bond to Harry. Amal has always represented the underdog. She has always given back. Couple that with Meghan’s habit of collecting rich and powerful friends with each new phase in her life, it makes sense. Plus, George gave Eugenie’s intended a great job. As a brand ambassador he’s out of the bar in a cushy job. All that got them a inner circle seat. IMHO.

    Reply
  20. ladida says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Whatever the reason, it was not a good decision. Amal and whatshisname made this look budget.

    Reply
  21. Leigh says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I finally figured out who Amal looks like/reminds me of- Alaska the drag queen! I was getting especially strong vibes based off on how Amal walked/posed during the royal wedding. Now I can’t unsee it!

    Reply
  22. tearose11 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Eh they went because Amal is thirsty as is George. Amal reached out to Meghan simply for this reason: score an invite.

    Reply
  23. Mads says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Finally saw the video of Amal walking into the church. So embarrassing. What was with that strut as if she were the one who was royal. I know a lot of top knot has professional women in their field and she is an embarrassment to them.

    Reply

