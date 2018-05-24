Duchess Camilla on the wedding: ‘We all wondered whatever would happen next’

At this point, the Duchess of Cornwall just seems like a jolly old drunk. Maybe she’s more substantive than that, but my general vibe off Camilla is that she really doesn’t give a f–k about most things. She cares about Charles, of course, and she cares about her biological kids (Tom and Laura) and her grandchildren. But she doesn’t really care deeply about William and Harry – they were no-go for her for so long, and she’ll never be more than their father’s wife to Will and Harry. And that’s fine, as long as Camilla has her wine. So I never really believed the half-assed tabloid stories about how Camilla felt strongly – one way or the other – about Meghan Markle. Camilla isn’t paid to have opinions about such things, and I think she mostly just tries to get along with everybody. Well, as it turns out, Camilla did have some thoughts about Harry and Meghan’s wedding: she thought it was lovely.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall described Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding as “uplifting,” but admitted that even the royal family hadn’t been sure “what would happen next” in an apparent reference to the family drama that ensued in the days leading up to the ceremony.
During a visit to 5 News in London on Wednesday, Camilla told reporters: “It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right. We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right…. It’s nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing. Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn’t have been better. It was a beautiful day. The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now!”
I don’t think there’s any big conspiracy here. She enjoyed the wedding and she’s happy for her step-son and his new bride. She’s glad that they had such a lovely wedding and everything turned out okay, despite the bride’s family sketchiness. Now, is there a conspiracy about the rest of the family?
While Princess Charlotte took control during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding, her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton were happy to stay behind the scenes, but they let loose during the private evening reception.
“William was in a jokey, wonderful mood at the party,” a royal wedding guest tells PEOPLE of Harry’s best man and older brother. “He must have been relieved that it wasn’t all about him.” Kate, 36, liked seeing her two kids in the spotlight, though newborn Prince Louis stayed home on Saturday.
“She was [in] great form,” the wedding guest recalls. “She and William were saying how thrilled they were to have their children there taking part.” And of course, William, 35, felt elated to see his younger brother so happy as he tied the knot with Markle, 36. “He is so proud of his brother,” the attendee says.
See, this is the part of the story where I’m getting out my magnifying glass to read between the lines. I actually doubt – STRONGLY DOUBT – that William was relieved that there was an event that wasn’t all about him. William may be work-shy and contemptuous of his duty, but he doesn’t like being overshadowed by his (popular) younger brother. Ever. As for Kate… as I said before, literally my only complaint was the color of her coatdress. If she was out-of-it or not really paying attention to the wedding service or party, so be it. It hasn’t even been a month since she gave birth. In the longer term… well, I won’t forget how extra Kate was as soon as Harry and Meghan announced their engagement. Suddenly Kate truly knew the meaning of the word “keen.” Kate and William both have a healthy sense of competition, so it will be interesting in the months and years to come.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Pacific Coast News.
Maybe I’m nieve, but Will always seems to truly love and enjoy his brother. He smiles a lot and laughs when they are together. He is not like this with anyone else. Including his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is also cheery and smiley around Harry, always. It`s just what happens to the people around him.
I so much love seeing the brothers together. They seem to have such a normal relationship, it is refreshing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 I am the first to resent William’s sense (por lack of sense) of duty, but I truly think he doesn’t like to be in the spotlight, he seems an awkward introvert. He is *not* good at chatting or making feel confortable like Harry, so being a best man is so much better for him.
And Kate always is positively joyful with Harry (not in a creepy, or weird way) it is just that Harry seems to be one of that kind of person that makes you feel good when you are around them…
I know W and K are not favourites here, but I think they were good con Harry’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m not really enjoying the current narrative of how much Will resents Harry. It feels contrived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree with your assessment, Kaiser. At the garden Party for Charles, when Camilla was saying her good-byes to Harry and Meghan, Harry kissed her on the cheek and rubbed and squeezed her arm/ shoulder. It looked very warm / affectionate to me and its always been said, that Harry+ William like Camilla. And I think she cares about them too.
Also Kate& William seemed to be genuinely happy for Harry. William was beaming and seemed very proud. Kate had a stoic face but thats british royalty for you- they wear masks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Will loves his brother. Watching the wedding I noticed a handful of times that Will was looking at Harry with such pride and love on his face. Unless someone’s trying to say that Will is a great actor and putting on a show, nothing will convince me that he was anything other than truly happy for his brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree! And I thought William exuded nothing but positive, loving energy at the wedding. I felt like he was really attentive to Harry–he kept joking with him and giving him these soft, sidelong smiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I mean, there are a lot of things to complain about in regards to William, but I definitely don’t think he resents Harry at all. If anything, he and Kate both seem a lot lighter and happier when Harry’s with them in public. This is fake news haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the feeling that Charles really likes Meghann and she enjoys his company so Camilla would be happy with that. If Charles has a good relationship with his daughter-in-law, he’ll get to spend time with any grandchildren.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too. Possibly partly because I really want it to be true, but I can see them getting along and having similar interests and values in a lot of areas.
And if you want to be completely cynical about it, it would be a good idea for Meghan to cultivate a good relationship with Charles. He knows the family’s responsibilities inside out, could teach her a lot, and in a few years he’s going to be the one deciding what her role will be for the rest of her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem genuinely engaged in whatever conversations they’re having and seem to be enjoying the interaction. Granted, she’s an actress but he isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Beluga, I really want H&M to have a close relationship with Charles so I’m hoping they do. It does seem that Harry has a warmer relationship with his father than William does and Meghan was touched by the amount of attention Charles paid to her mother, so here’s hoping that this closeness will continue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well, of all the royal family, Charles and Meghan have a lot in common with regard to their charitable interests. Charles, to give him his due, has been an environmentalist before it was cool to be one. And he was lovely to her on her wedding day when her own dad was being a dick and I’d remember things like that forever if it were me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MTE, Des. I thought it was absolutely wonderful that he escorted her down part of the aisle. I don’t think he would have offered or agreed to do that if he even had a tiny dislike of her. I am doing a big photo assumption here, but I thought how they all interacted at the garden party earlier this week was quite telling. They all came across as warm and happy to see each other.
I can also see Harry and Meghan getting even closer to Charles if/when they have kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Charles doesn’t care one way or another as long as Meghan doesn’t embarrass them, as her family has been doing. Camilla was mocking the reverend, not respectful. Amazing, 5 days later and history is being rewritten. And Kate looked actively disinterested.
Maybe they are trying to do some PR to try to prove that what we all saw about how they felt about the wedding isn’t true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine Kate as feeling every swollen tissue, ache, and exhausted bone in her body through the ceremony, as well as wondering if her kids were behaving. I would have had a very hard time being present as a new mom of 3 kids, sitting on a church pew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do believe that William cares for his brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Why wouldn’t he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, absolutely. And if there’s a bit of sibling rivalry, that’s only normal. It doesn’t just evaporate with age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who knows
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree but with a caveat. I am going to go way out in left field to make my point. I was watching some type of animal show featuring birds the other day. This particular bird will only feed one of its chicks. So, if two are born, the chicks fight ala sumo wrestler style to try to throw each other out of the nest. I watched as the younger one that hatched a day after the first got pinned down and pecked almost to death. Eventually, it lost. Why that elaborate story?
I don’t doubt William cares for his brother and I’m sure he has stepped in a time or two to protect Harry, as most older siblings do. However, as the eldest and as someone who was raised to overly know his “worth”, I can see William not only trying to keep any younger sibling in his place but also bullying that sibling in words if not deeds.
I will say this. In terms of imagery, WK don’t look approachable, Harry and Meghan do. However, we all could be fooled in that Harry could be the bigger a$shole. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, thanks for that uplifting story Honey. Now I’m worries about that baby bird. 😂
I see your point though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he does. I have no doubt they are really best friends. They were never able to trust many people. And their father… Well he’s trying. But don’t look close to Charles. Wills got surrogate family and he seems happy. His speech few days ago was beautiful. He skipped Charles’ party to work. That’s something new
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Like others have said they really only had each other. And by all accounts Will looked after harry after their mother passed. I feel like at the end you cannot fake the relationship they have. When they each got married the other was a stable force the entire day. Again that would be so hard to fake.
As for Kate I feel like she will get along fine with Meghan because she likes Harry. Will there be some competition? Maybe and I’m okay if it gets her working more.
Someone else mentioned wills speech in Manchester and I also found it to be quite nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For real, I don’t understand people worrying about Kate and Meg’s relationship. They are not required to become friends but if Kate feels like she had to up her game in terms of royal duties, it’s all fine by me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We can say a lot of things about Wills & Kate. That they don’t care much about Harry and Harry’s happiness is not one of them, I don’t think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both seemed very happy for Harry and Meghan. W&K will literally live in the spotlight, as will H&M going forward. They don’t need to steal anyone else’s thunder to do that. Further, both appeared very supportive every time the two couples have been photographed or filmed together like at Christmas and the Heads Together conference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William looked really happy at the wedding. He was beaming. All smiles and the looked thrilled for his brother. And I don’t think that was just he glow of his bald head emanating from him — it genuinely seemed like the glow of brotherly love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, yes. He was clearly thrilled for Harry. I have no doubt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he seemed pretty happy for Harry. I also read that a ceremony lipreader had WIlliam turning to Harry to say something to the effect of, “We should stand when Doria walks in…” — it made me see him in a better light.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he? Aw, that’s sweet. The older married brother giving tips, that’s nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that too. It was kind and classy for him to say that. It speaks well of him to say and act that way when (he believed) no one was listening or would know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. I was enjoying that William seemed to have a very supportive look while standing as best man next to Harry. Even after he sat down, as the ceremony went on. It looked and felt anyway as if William especially but also Kate were in full support and love for Harry and have no issues with Meghan. It was nice after all the years of press about calculating Middleton’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will seemed happy and supportive that day. I thought Charles did too. However, some of the groom’s side looked bored and were often looking at their programs during the wedding. I wondered if Camilla or Kate could even see bc they were often looking straight ahead or down and their tilted hats seemed to block their line of vision (unless they turned).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they did that so the cameras would not focus on their reactions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was suggested elsewhere the BRF immediate members close to Harry all looked down because they were emotional for Harry. Tears in public would not do I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte completely took over the bridesmaid role. It was hilarious seeing her survey the crowd matter-of-fact after the wedding as Kate held her hand. When Kate whispered something in her ear, Charlotte didn’t look up at her. She simply nodded assent like, yeah, right, and continued to look at the crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DM reported that she was saying to her to look at the carige.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The picture of them with the boy who will be king shying away and his little sister surveying the crowd making sure everyone was bowing to her, just kills me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe this woman. She pretty much stalked Princess Diana and never gave the marriage a single chance. What a selfish wench. If she had any class she would have respectfully removed herself from their lives. Just the sight of her makes me aggravated. Him as well considering he was the person that WAS married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ve got that backwards, stalking-wise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not Camilla’s biggest fan and I liked Diana but I think she acted as respectfully as she could after her tragic death. She seems to make Charles happy and if William and Harry who loved Diana more than anyone else in the world and suffered an unspeakable loss when she dies can accept Camilla, then I don’t see why complete strangers would not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I think if William and Harry are – “over it” doesn’t seem like the right word, but that’s kind of where I am going – then I think everyone else should, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not one to put Diana on a pedestal. The woman had some deep-seated emotional issues and both parties cheated in that marriage.
I disagree with Kaiser’s thinking on the relationship between William, Harry, Charles and Camilla as being not good. On the contrary, I think they all get along really well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just the sight of her makes you aggravated? it’s been DECADES. everyone actually involved in this has moved on with their lives. if william and harry can be cordial to camilla, why do random folks still have such palpable anger towards her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought William looked completely happy and relaxed. When the two of them were walking to the church and smiling and joking…I got a little teary, thinking about all they have been through and what a joyful day it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same for me. Although they are different, they have always been very united and it’s a beautiful thing to see.
Harry is the closest and most important family member to William and the same goes for Harry IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree. I think sibling strength, love. and support is such a beautiful, wonderful thing. Those with it are truly blessed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, same here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I thought of the moment they walked together at their mother’s funeral. Seeing them together at Harry’s wedding and both smiling so much was amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla was expressing what everyone in the world felt too – as in, WTF will happen next in this drama the Markle family insists on playing out? She wasn’t being nasty, just open.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. 110%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It was a soap opera from start to finish and everyone must have been relieved that the wedding went so well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and after actually reading up on what Meghan’s half-siblings are up to I don’t blame her, her dad aside. Her half-brother and half-sister are being downright hateful and ugly, and hopefully will succeed only in making themselves look like hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. It’s clear that she was being sarcastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William loves Harry, that’s clear for me. To be honest I’m relieved that wedding is over the whole Chelsy thing is over. I love celebitchy but the OTT comments on their love etc while dissing others were unpleasant to read. (others like chelsy, cressida not the trashy Meghan’s sister). I’m happy that Kate repeated the dress, let’s give her some kudos, she seems really happy as a step ford wife. No need to put down Kate, Chelsy to make Meghan look better. *rant over*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear you. And agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on Kaiser. And I too think she really over stepped with that color. She knows better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress had been worn about three times before and is yellow. I think she did know better and she did better.
Agree to disagree , I’m sure. I haven’t seen a huge furor over it elsewhere so I think most others aren’t seeing the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my best friends got married recently. It was a mixed-faith wedding and her sister-in-law to be chose a very red number which is usually a colour reserved for the bride. While I was totally aghast my friend was not bothered, and had helped her sister-in-law choose the outfit, and I realised if the bride doesn’t care who are we to care? This on top of the fact the outfit was Y E L L O W. Grrrrr
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IF the dress has been worn before, it is definitely cream/off white. maybe a darker cream than we thought, but it has always been described as off white or even white sometimes by every Kate fashion site out there.
The new theory from those sites is that it is a completely new dress in a shade of pale yellow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress, if it is the same one she wore before, has only ever been described as white, ivory or cream before last weekend, never yellow. And she was definitely a white dress she wore underneath. Frankly, she could have chosen better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, if it’s an old outfit, it’s cream or off-white.
Also, if it’s new, why choose to do a dupe from such a photographed moment as Charlotte’s christening? It’s a little weird.
Ultimately though, these are very minor things. If there is something, we’ll find out eventually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On TV, Kate’s outfit was clearly yellow, not cream or beige & Meghan’s veil was pink. Most of the still photos show noticeably lightened colors. Kate looked fine.
Chelsy’s dress was too short, Oprah’s was too tight, and the old Duchess of Kent got off the bus wearing white sneakers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do other people have to be brought in to take attention off of Kate being a topic? Before it was Kim Kardashian ALL the time.
If it’s an old outfit, prior to this it wasn’t described as yellow the other times she wore it. That is a fact. If it’s new, she copied the look from the christening outfit. That is also a fact. If people think that’s okay, nothing wrong with that. I think it’s weird. Different opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging from the professional photos, everyone was coordinated…the room even had a touch of green! For goodness sakes, I’m sure Kate’s coat was pre-approved. Jeesh. Give it a rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it doesn’t remotely look like a wedding dress, though. I mean, she’s showing her legs, which royal brides don’t do, not even the ones over 40. And she’s wearing a hat. There’s no way anyone would be able to confuse her with the bride. Like, you can definitely tell she’s not the one getting married. I assume she wore this particular outfit because everyone thought her outfit at Pippa’s wedding was the ugliest thing ever.
if she flashed her leopard print knickers under a slit dress that went all the way up to the private area like Elizabeth Hurley once did at someone’s wedding, I’d see how she was being self-absorbed. But not in this instance where she kind of fades into the background with the other moms holding their kids’ hands. I don’t know if it’s because Jessica Mulroney wore a startlingly purple dress, but Kate seemed to blur into the background with the other moms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Kate looked bridal at all. AT ALL. If anything her color seemed to blend into the background with the other pastels. I don’t think it’s possible to “pull focus” from a bride unless you’re wearing a bikini, but, okay, bolder colors like Amal’s or The Purple Lady stood out more than a faded yellow/cream. Even Camilla’s hat was more attention getting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Purple lady was Jessica Mulroney…it looked more blue to me, but her husband, Ben said she was giving her best “Pippa” going up the steps to the church. Those two are soooo gross…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica Mulroney did seem to sashay (spelling?) up the stairs. I thought Pippa was more subtle (she walked like a normal person).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I get the vibe that Camilla likes Meghan. Watching them at the garden party where they all cracked up with the bee – something about that moment was very warm and natural. It’s nice to see Charles and Camilla a little less stiff when in public.
I also think Camilla is aware that the wedding made Charles look good, and she is probably happy about that (not in a malicious way, just in….she loves Charles and loves when he gets good press.)
I think William and Harry are very close and I really believe William was happy for him. I’m actually more annoyed at the source – “William was relieved the event wasn’t all about him” – like…..something about that pulls focus back to William. “oh I am having such a good time, just a regular guest, its so nice to not be constantly in the spotlight since I am the future king!!!” I don’t think William was acting that way to be honest – but the quote gives that vibe to me. I think the quote was trying to put William in a good light and it fell flat for me.
I also think in a dorky way that William seems like a fun wedding guest. Dad dancing, karaoke (was it at Zara’s wedding he apparently sang Living on a Prayer?) etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I WANTto see that video of William singing “Living on a prayer”…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe William was jealous of Harry getting more attention at his own wedding reception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he sang it with Taylor Swift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I like Camilla – she’s always good with a sound bite that feels a bit revealing but is ultimately harmless. A good quality for the wife of a future king. Also, she knows how to wear big hats and big jewelry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also read she is very down to earth and actually quite funny. Last week on Graham Norton in the UK a comedian said she was talking to Camilla about something she was in the process of writing with a little “girl on girl action” and Camilla replied really dryly “we all like a bit of that don’t we.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla, you minx!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she does. And despite Kaiser thinking she’s wine soaked and doesn’t give a shit, I disagree. She champions literacy, and hosts writing competitions. She doesn’t like payday loans. She works with domestic abuse survivors, and cries when she hears their stories. She also had the idea for those toiletry supplies given to rape victims to use when they first shower — as she heard that most victims could hardly wait to shower and get everything off them. So she might enjoy her wine, but she’s done some good — and done it while dealing with health issues of her own — and shown some empathy for people which is more than you can say for some in the royal family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said, bluhare. I get so tired of the anti Camilla narrative. She is by all accounts very hands on with all the causes she supports and has been said to go out of her way to help in whatever way she can.
I have a lot of time for her and I think she’ll be a good, supportive friend to Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah…I follow some of the royal photographers on Twitter and they love Camilla and find her very likeable and easy to deal with on tours, etc. Unlike some of the other royals for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never thought that way about William. They seem like normal brothers. Maybe because I have siblings and we have a good relationship, but him being jealous of his brother seems way too dramatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate was wrong for wearing that color but it’s Kate, she’s self absorbed.
William likes Harry but the whole deep brotherly love? Yeah don’t see it.
He will be back to tossing his little brother under the bus as well as his new sister in law soon to put them in their place.
Harry’s always been closer to Charles than William.
The brothers love their father’s woman on the side turned wife. She’s like a mother to them. She will be apart of Harry’s kids life as their grandmother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So William does not love his brother and the brothers love Camilla like their mother. Yeah, right. I think they like her and love the fact she makes their father happy but the rest sounds like fanfiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William doesn’t love Harry or his father. Harry doesn’t love William but loves his father. Charles loves both but Harry has his heart and support thus the two are planning a coup wherein Harry gets the Crown after Charles. The monarchy is saved!!
In the aftermath, W&K change their last name to Middleton, move to Berkshire, and start a Gofundme, except they have Pippa do it because they are too lazy.
Oh, and Chelsy Davy becomes a modern day Miss Havisham. She is seen in London wearing the same dress she wore to the wedding as it becomes increasingly threadbare and shorter *clutches pearls*. She is heard mumbling, “It could have been me” until The New Royal family has her banished to the tower.
Doria Ragland says becomes fed up with all the b.s. and opens a world renowned clinic in California. Independently wealthy, she often is seen jetting to and from London to great aclaim.
Carol Middleton plain ole dies from disappointment.
Michael Middleton marries Fergie!
*I think I could pitch this for a series. Suggestions?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tulip Garden
Don’t stop here. I wanna know what happens next. Does Charles figure out that he has feeling for Doria. Does it put a strain on Meghan & Harry’s relationship now that they are step siblings? Does Kate finally give up skirts and trousers altogether to live her life in her underwears? Does Will plot to murder the little brother he always secretly hated?
I NEED TO KNOW
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tulip Garden LOL. I’m crying and want more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Long live Fergie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slightly off topic, the daily mail has an article that the queens advisor will be helping Meghan for six months….I wonder if this is partly because, as Camilla said, they wondered what would come next?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the queen gave Diana one of her ladies-in-waiting when she first got married to help her settle in and maybe this is similar?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I thought that would be a story here today! hmmm…very modern Meg getting the Queen’s former private secretary. Should be interesting…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be delighted to have someone experienced help me out for the first 6 months at any job. I see no story here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are trying to make sure Meghan gets off to a good start as a royal spouse. She seems keen to embrace royal duties. Diana was thrown in at the deep end and expected to learn on the job while Kate was allowed to sit back and do very little so I imagine they don’t want to make the same mistakes with Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Samantha Cohen is temporarily replacing Edward Lane Fox, Harry’s outgoing private secretary, so she is working for both the Duke and Duchess.
I hoped that Cohen would replace Lord Geidt, the Queen’s private secretary, after he was ousted by Charles and was disappointed when it was reported that she resigned too. Looks like a place was found for her at KP, and to this I say, “well played QEII, well played.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she’s actually helping Meghan specifically, though I’m sure she’ll be a great resource for her. This is the woman previously announced to be temporarily taking over for Ed Lane Fox (as they find a replacement for him) on their staff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Camilla would be HELLA fun to drink some G&Ts with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally! She has very interesting stories to tell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Camilla seems like a hell of a lot of fun. I have thought this for a long time. I’d party with her for sure.
Yes, they all acted badly… can people just move on?? Apparently not.
People should be angry at the ridiculous ancient protocol, not the people who suffered and acted out because of it.
And the BRF appears to have learned some lessons from that hideous debacle, so what the hell is the problem? The affection between Harry and Camilla appears genuine.
Diana confided in Will (unfortunately) so that MIGHT be a different story. Even so, I think even he has moved past most of that stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What will happen next? Well, as long as Harry hasn’t been having an affair for years with a married woman I assume they will stay married and live HEA. But I guess he could be like his Dad, Cammie…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not a Kate fan, but I think she went out of her way at both her sister’s wedding and this one to be out of the spotlight as much as possible so as not to detract from the bride. her dress for this was a repeat and so incredibly bland. It was yellow, that it didn’t photograph yellow at all times isn’t a big deal. I give her a pass on this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Her whole looked was bland and she knew it so kudos to her. Maybe the colour was also meant to be bland, after all she’s stand out more in red blue..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure they have a bond just by virtue of what they went through after Diana’s death. A lot of people lose their mothers at young ages, but nobody has to have the world watching their every movement like they had to deal with during the walk-abouts and televised funeral. Also, the manner in which they lost their mother was unusual. They were also stuck in the weird position of comforting the British public while they themselves were grieving as children. I imagine that would cement an understanding with each other no matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, agree 100%. I also believe both William and Harry still suffer some anxiety at times in large crowds due to the day of their mother’s funeral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William and Harry get along much better than Charles and Andrew because Harry has known his place since he was a child. They don’t hate each other, but if Harry ever challenged William on anything they probably wouldn’t be as friendly. For a similar reason that is why William likes Kate. She doesn’t rock the boat and contradict him. It’s also why he and Charles aren’t always friendly because Charles pulls rank and William doesn’t like that.
The BRF isn’t a normal family and it has little to do with Diana’s death. You don’t grow up with massive privilege and unchecked entitlement for generations without being messed up in some way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“William and Harry get along much better than Charles and Andrew because Harry has known his place since he was a child. ”
Andrew hangs out with weird people. I would assume that’s one of the reasons Charles doesn’t like him much, aside from other reasons. Honestly, I wouldn’t like Andrew either. He’s a weirdo.
Both William and Harry, and even Charles, have normal human faults that I think even regular people are capable of having. Andrew’s faults are downright embarrassing. If Charles doesn’t get along with Andrew, I think that’s because he does unsavoury things that could cause a lot of damage to the royal family if his dealings were spoken about frequently .Andrew is a whole other different level of oddness. Since the Queen loves Andrew so much, I think he gets a certain level of protection. But I don’t think anyone with normal thinking capacity would want to get along with Andrew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They wouldn’t be the first siblings to have issues with placement in the family and compound that as one being the heir and one the spare.
My husband is the total big brother and all it encompasses especially watching out for his siblings; his little brother has assumed the role of spendthrift. It was all well and good when they were kids, but now that they are adults with families of their own it’s really cracking. My husband rebelled against his dad and struck out on his own while mu in-laws bailed little brother out constantly and now the stakes are getting ugly. It’s all too typical family dynamics and sad because the siblings are barely speaking when they used to be so close.
This wedding shows more than anything, you can pick your friends, you just can’t pick your family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After almost a week, I’m still seeing the wedding videos and it had never happened to me before. This marriage had something magical, special. Harry and Meghan seem to come out directly from a fairytale and how much they love each other! I’m so in love with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumors like this whether they are true or not just prove that pretty much ever family, royal or otherwise, can have hinky dynamics. I’m just going to ignore the rumors and enjoy the view: Harry and William together, Meghan and Harry, and especially those adorable kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My personal feelings are if Harry and Meg tow the royal line, all will be well. If they don’t, I can absolutely see Charles and William getting testy. You can still love your family very much, even if they get on your last nerve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse