Sad, paranoid Donald Trump believes Obama is quietly working to ‘undermine’ him

We don’t know everything that happened in 2015-16 with Russia, Donald Trump, the Trump family, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and more. We have some idea, and the larger picture has already taken shape, of course. But we don’t know as much as Robert Mueller. We do know enough now to understand that Barack Obama could have and should have done more to save us. I do fault Obama for that, honestly, and so does Hillary Clinton. Like, I love him and I wish he was still president, but the man made a mistake and it was a big one. That’s the biggest problem with Trump’s daily rants: he wants to pretend that Obama & his people were “colluding” to put Hillary Clinton in the White House, when really… Obama & company didn’t do enough to stop Trump BECAUSE they thought Hillary was going to win easily.
In the meantime, after more than 16 months in office, the wheels have come off the Trump administration completely. He spends his mornings ranting and raving on Twitter, and apparently the orange turd has been nursing one particular conspiracy:
President Donald Trump spent his long Memorial Day weekend sequestered mostly in the White House. But instead of holiday tweeting about the “haters and losers”—of which, he once said, “sadly, there are many”—he opted to lob innuendo and unfounded accusations at the man who occupied the office before him.
Barack Obama, Trump declared over the course of several days, “did NOTHING” on trade, let the sanctioned Chinese phone company ZTE “flourish with no security checks,” employed various lawyers on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, ignored Russian election meddling, and, above all, authorized “spying” on the Trump 2016 campaign…. What stood out about the weekend’s salvo was the vitriol, perhaps panic, behind it and the frostiness it underscored about the relationship between the two most recent Oval Office occupants.
According to two White House officials, Trump has been privately wondering whether Obama is actively working behind the scenes to undermine or undercut his presidency. And he’s done so without bothering to pick up the phone to ask or confront his predecessor. Obama and Trump have not spoken since the inauguration. There was an attempt. Following Trump’s inauguration, the new president tried to call Obama. But according to The Wall Street Journal, the two never connected. Matters weren’t helped when, in early 2017, Obama became furious about Trump’s groundless allegation that the former had wiretapped the latter in 2016. There has been no communication since.
When Kanye West was MAGA-ing all over the place last month, someone made a brilliant comment, which was basically “Kanye and Trump are the same in that they were both publicly humiliated by someone cooler than them, President Obama.” That’s what this has been about for a long time with the orange turd – he cannot even believe that such a cool, intelligent, charismatic, charming black man was president. The orange turd has done everything to undermine Obama’s legacy and undo every Obama policy. All because of jealousy and racism. And now, because of paranoia too.
You know what though? I WISH Obama was plotting against Trump. I wish all of the Obama administration people had some undercover meet-ups in Chicago and worked out all of the sh-t they were going to do to destroy Bigly. I f–king hope someone somewhere is plotting that sh-t.
Why didn’t President Obama do something about the so-called Russian Meddling when he was told about it by the FBI before the Election? Because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win, and he didn’t want to upset the apple cart! He was in charge, not me, and did nothing.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018
The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018
Obama, I miss you!
“Melania,” tell us where you are! Are you plotting with Obama?
Maybe LOL
She’s spending our tax money in New York.
So Trump wants us to believe that Obama and Hillary and all the liberals colluded to take him (Trump) down with Russian collusion that never happened and there’s no evidence of ? Lord, the excuses get thinner by the day.
Must be tiring to be in his mind.
SERIOUSLY. The mental gymnastics are never ending. At this point, delusion is about the only word that sums him up. I do find the obsession with Obama a little disturbing though. How can you hate someone so much but want their validation and approval that bad? What a sad, pathetic creature he is.
I’m going out on a limb and guessing Daddy issues…just sayin’
Alarmjaguar, that’s a good guess.
it seems he has the same problem with a LOT of his “enemies”. like all of “liberal Hollywood”. he wanted SO BADLY (BIGLY?) to be a part of that crowd and no one liked him.
He really is an obsessed nutter. I hope his insides are twisted and painful. Trump is a demented grub.
@ Alarmjaguar : That was my exact thought as I read tifzlan’s comment “how can you hate someone so much but want their validation and approval that bad?”. This type of conflict (where you drag yourself back for more punishment in the faint hope that this time you will win) only happens in close family relationships – parents, older sibling.
you ain’t lying.
Dude is so fragile with such a big ego that he cannot fathom that his situation/shortcomings/failures are solely due to his own actions and behavior. it can’t POSSIBLY be his fault, so he looks to blame whomever he can, no matter how ridiculous and paranoid he sounds.
Regarding Obama and his lack of action of the Russian stuff , wasn’t that mostly McConnell forcing Obama to be quiet? Sounds like Obama was kind of in a hard place. I’m not sure what else he could’ve done.
What’s hilarious is that the Republican Party would have been in a far better place with Hillary Clinton as president . They are only successful when they have a Democratic president to rant against . When they have the opportunity to govern themselves, they do a lousy job at it.
McConnell told Obama he would accuse him of politicizing the election. Should Obama have ignored him and come forward anyway? Maybe. His temperate nature might not have been right for that decision. What a game-changer for America and the planet.
“They are only successful when they have a Democratic president to rant against . When they have the opportunity to govern themselves, they do a lousy job at it”
exactly this. for eight years all they knew how to do was say “NO” and oppose everything. they needed that boogeyman. now that they CAN govern, they don’t know how to.
“[...] Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to undermine him” …
Horse cakes.
Bigly is front and center, loudly, and relentlessly working to undermine his own d@mned self. His horrible children are working to undermine him. His scummy staff and lying representatives are working to undermine him. His followers, from celebrity to everyday, are working to undermine him.
He and the swamp that surrounds and nourishes him are the problem, not President Obama.
We know this, and his increasingly frantic tweets aren’t going to change hearts and minds. Not by a long shot.
I love how gossipy and leaky this White House is. People must have the Post and NYT on speed dial – if the West Wing hasn’t taken away their personal phones yet.
Frantically tweet-attacking Jeff Sessions this morning.
He does this simply by existing.
He’s inciting mob violence, in his very unsubtle way. This is an oblique call for bloodshed. In the end, I do see him as a murderous dictator, God help us all. Lack of empathy + lack of remorse + impulsiveness + dumbassery= mob rule, civil chaos and America’s version of The Lord of the Flies. The oily servility, cowardice and opportunism of the Republican Congress will live on in infamy.
OMG. From what I’ve seen, Obama spent several months on tropical vacations and is now focusing on getting rich rich rich with his production company and book deals. He seems to have washed his hands of it all IMO, I’m sad that he is not showing any visible elder statesman leadership, frankly.
While i understand the point you are trying to make, I don’t think Obama chiming in more than he already has will make the situation better. Trump is whipping up his base with every fascist dictator move he can pull out of the handbook and any further “meddling” so to speak will only be twisted and turned to serve his point. It’s a dangerous, precarious time to be in.
“I’m sad that he is not showing any visible elder statesman leadership, frankly.”
This sounds like Hamilton Nolan’s column from last week, in which apparently Obama ‘owes’ us something post-presidency.
https://splinternews.com/obama-sucks-as-a-post-president-1826203067
Monique Judge disagrees:
Barack Obama is not your Magical Negro. I know y’all want him to be, but you have to give the man a break. He just got out of one of the most abusive eight-year relationships imaginable. I’m sure he needs some time to decompress.
There is this thing white people do where they invoke Obama’s name and say he is the one who needs to come forward and speak out against Donald Trump. He is the one who needs to condemn the things Trump is doing. He is the one who needs to save us from a demise of our own making. Why?…
https://www.theroot.com/obama-doesn-t-owe-this-country-shit-1826309455
Awesome quote, cr.
Why are you sad?
The Rethugs used him as a bogeyman for damn near a decade while he was in office. If Obama was more visible now they would be trying to amp up his baseless claims that Obama was trying to undermine him. And the media would be backing up his claims as they are feckless sycophants who would rather strive for bothsides journalism than finding the truth . It is almost as if you weren’t paying attention when he was in office and are still not paying attention.
He is doing just fine behind the scenes trying to undo the gerrymandering that the Dems let happen while he was in office.
Also, he is a private citizen now, so if he wants to make deals that make him and his family tons of money, I say let him. White Americans failed Obama after everything he helped set up for this country . They let the gerrymandering happen, the tea party happen, white Americans on both the left and right made Dump happen. The only person he owes anything to is his wife for putting up with raising two kids mostly alone while he worked for 8 straight years, maybe even longer when he was in the Senate. He owes her tons of kisses and vacations and cheesily sung songs. His daughters deserve some dad jokes, money, and support.
What good would it do? Trump’s rabid base doesn’t give a flying F about reality, and they are the only ones who can tolerate him. Everyone else is already convinced he is a madman.
Chaina, but none of the former presidents are. They should.
Yes, they are. Clinton, Carter, Bush, and Obama have all condemned things this administration is doing.
I just came to say I love Obama’s first pic-it’s amazing!!
Yeah, Obama’s sole fault was that he just went too high, he always seemed to ascribe the best motives to trash humans, he always assumed that their love of the country would stop them. It didn’t.
That said, if the twitterers I read are right, he totally is undermining Trump’s “presidency.” I think there was a period of time in which every time Dotard did something egregious to another foreign country, Obama would, a few weeks later, make a visit. As a former president, of course, he would usually see the head of state. I can see Obama smoothing things over, reassuring. Trump totally follows the Resistance on twitter! 🤣
And if anyone thinks Trump actually got those votes, I have a bridge for you. Internal RNC polling showed the GOP getting routed. He is an illegitimate president.
B*tch, if Obama were so all f*cking powerful to this degree, that he could undermine your entire presidency without saying or doing anything that no one saw or heard in a way that they could legitimately prove, including the scores of GOP asshats who spent 8 years vocally undermining HIS presidency, don’t you think he’d STILL be president? Hell, if he had that much clout we’d have all been better off because he would have just railroaded everything through, only in his case it would have been common sense legislation and we wouldn’t be a moral wreck of a nation, the laughingstock of the entire planet, teetering on the edge of WWIII.
If I were Obama right now, I’d would just about piss myself laughing every time I saw this shiz. That would be pretty great revenge, knowing you were making someone that crazy without even doing anything. Except Obama isn’t awful and is probably worried like we are about how 45 will use this to lash out at everyone because he’s such a paranoid moron.
He sounds more paranoid, panicked, and desperate every day. Sad thing is that his base gobbles up this nonsense and believes everything he says no matter how stupid it is
Yep, I was just with my in laws over the weekend and my FIL is just as deplorable, and angry, as ever. He watches Fox News every single day, he just put a disgusting trump sticker on his car which I honestly never thought he’d do because it’s a nice car and he loves his nice things and freaks if something happens to them. So that’s how I no there is no going back with him, or my MIL. There is absolutely no trying to get him to see anything other then what trump and Fox News rant about. It’s always a witch hunt or crooked Hilary that are undermining poor trump and great decisions and policies. Everything comes back to trump with him. We can be sitting there talking about the flowers by the house and somehow he will bring it back to trump and tie him in.
My husband just asked if there is a rock bottom or anything trump could do to make these people not support him or at least not be so rabid about it, but I don’t think there is. There is nothing he can do that they won’t either double down on or make crazy excuses for.
I know what you’re going through. Fox News rotted my fathers brain, and when I visit, he just stares blank eyed at the TV while watching the bullshit. My mother didn’t hear about the 1500 missing children, doesn’t know anything about Trumps crazy tweets,but automatically agrees with anything her Trumpster bff says to defend and support Trump. They were 100% liberal until they started watching Fox News and made friends with right -leaning people. Every conversation twists into politics, and I end up snapping and angry that such nice, people who were once so open minded, became so easily conned by an obvious con man like Trump. Drives me crazy that they keep the blinders on and block out what they don’t want to hear
And this morning’s target is Jeff Sessions.
trump is such a dangerous psycho.
Obama is undermining Emperor Zero.
Obama is continuing to be a man with great dignity, strength, poise, charm, intelligence, and humor. He loves his wife of 27+ years and continues to instill his wonderful gifts in two lovely daughters who follow in both his and Michelle’s footsteps.
And his hands are massive. I mean Bigly gigantic.
And he’s fit
And he’s handsome
And he’s cute
And his smile
Yeah…he’s Bigly undermining EZ
Obama, sitting next to his in-house pool, sipping a martini and casually reading the news: Fascinating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard Kim K is visiting whoozit in the WH today..bet there’s lots of smiley pics…
She found the thing to use as a distraction from the reality that she was trying to sabotage a non-profit over the weekend (I’m surprised that wasn’t covered here).
Today’s optics should be hilarious. Kim visiting the Orange One with Jared to discuss prison reform while Princess “Don’t Ask Me About My Unethical Deal with China” Nagini attempts to launch some school sports initiative photo op while refusing to answer questions about her conflicts of interest.
This guy is so obsessed with President Obama. He probably wants to be him so bad.
What a crazy stalker that childish ‘president’ is, must be a really lonely man.
He and Roseanne should totally hook up.
Trump just threw Jeff Sessions under a bus.
