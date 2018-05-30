Will Duchess Meghan join Prince Harry in the Netherlands in July?

It feels like other countries are trying to do the most to cash in on the newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry has always been popular in Britain and abroad, but now that he’s married, their Q-rating has gone through the roof. It’s not a conspiracy against the Cambridges either: most countries want William and Kate to visit too, but it’s mostly about Kate. It’s a simple equation: royal woman + fashion + royal tour = photo gold, more tourism, more attention for whichever country is being visited. Well, it’s looking more and more like my theory is dead-on about Harry and Meghan going on little mini-honeymoons throughout the summer, because they’re quickly filling up their calendars with official trips, tours and events.

First up, Meghan and Harry are probably on a little mini-honeymoon right now, as we speak. I don’t believe any of the reports for where they are now, and I honestly don’t care. I hope they have a nice time and no one knows where they are. They’ll be back by June 8th for Trooping the Colour. We also know they’ll be in attendance for Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October, although they’ll also go to Australia in October for the Invictus Games… and likely a mini-tour as well. So what else are they penciling in?

Prince Harry will reportedly visit the Netherlands this summer and will most likely be joined by his new wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex will travel at the end of July for his work as founder and patron of the Invictus Games; the sporting tournament for wounded servicemen and women is slated to take place in The Hague and Rotterdam in 2020. Ahead of the Games, local news outlet Nederlandse Omroep Stichting has reported that Harry will visit the Netherlands. It’s unknown whether Meghan will make the trip, but it’s likely that she will to show her support for her husband and for the Paralympic-style event.

[From Hello Magazine]

These feels very Brexit-ambassadorship to me, and I hope William and Kate don’t get jelly! It wouldn’t surprise me at all if both Meghan and Harry traveled to the Netherlands for a few days. Maybe a cute photo-op in Amsterdam? Hopefully. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Harry and Meghan add a bunch of these Invictus-adjacent appearances to their calendar throughout the summer. We’ll see.