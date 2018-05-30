Elle Fanning Instagrams photos of ‘mom’ Angelina Jolie on ‘Maleficent 2′ set

Angelina Jolie is in England right now, working on Maleficent 2. Her costar for this film (and the first one) is Elle Fanning, a certified Millennial who enjoys social media and all of those Millennial things. I get the feeling that Angelina doesn’t really “get” all of that, but it’s my dream that Elle Fanning somehow convinces Angelina to get a Twitter and Instagram account and Elle teaches Jolie how to use them. I would love to see Jolie tweet out some sh-t on a regular basis, come on! But in the meantime, we just have to make do with some Jolie “guest appearances” on Elle’s Instagram.

Elle posted these two IGs on Tuesday, obviously near their set trailers. How funny is Angelina?? I mean, full Maleficent makeup, wearing THE HORNS, but pairing the horns with a tiny pair of sunglasses and a white robe. And the peace sign, OMG. Angelina might be… uncool. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but is it true? Angelina also posed behind Elle with her horns in another cute IG. They’re adorable. Remember, Angelina once said that the first time she met Elle, Elle jumped on her and hugged her and squeezed her and “it was like being attacked by a thousand cute, gorgeous bunnies.” They have a really sweet vibe together – I’m not saying mother/daughter, but definitely big sister/little sister. Elle needs to tell her big sis that she’s a massive dork.

Meanwhile, in People Magazine’s write-up of these IGs, they mention this:

Jolie’s return to the live-action Disney villainess marks her first onscreen appearance since her 2015 role in By the Sea. The family-friendly set is filled with kids as Jolie’s brood — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivenne — are all doing their work in a school trailer.

Cough cough cough cough cough Brad Pitt cough cough. So Angelina’s six kids are clearly with her in England, and they’ve been with her this whole time. So what was with all of Brad’s drama last week??

