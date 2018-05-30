Elle Fanning Instagrams photos of ‘mom’ Angelina Jolie on ‘Maleficent 2′ set

It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!! ✌🏼

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on

Angelina Jolie is in England right now, working on Maleficent 2. Her costar for this film (and the first one) is Elle Fanning, a certified Millennial who enjoys social media and all of those Millennial things. I get the feeling that Angelina doesn’t really “get” all of that, but it’s my dream that Elle Fanning somehow convinces Angelina to get a Twitter and Instagram account and Elle teaches Jolie how to use them. I would love to see Jolie tweet out some sh-t on a regular basis, come on! But in the meantime, we just have to make do with some Jolie “guest appearances” on Elle’s Instagram.

Elle posted these two IGs on Tuesday, obviously near their set trailers. How funny is Angelina?? I mean, full Maleficent makeup, wearing THE HORNS, but pairing the horns with a tiny pair of sunglasses and a white robe. And the peace sign, OMG. Angelina might be… uncool. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but is it true? Angelina also posed behind Elle with her horns in another cute IG. They’re adorable. Remember, Angelina once said that the first time she met Elle, Elle jumped on her and hugged her and squeezed her and “it was like being attacked by a thousand cute, gorgeous bunnies.” They have a really sweet vibe together – I’m not saying mother/daughter, but definitely big sister/little sister. Elle needs to tell her big sis that she’s a massive dork.

Meanwhile, in People Magazine’s write-up of these IGs, they mention this:

Jolie’s return to the live-action Disney villainess marks her first onscreen appearance since her 2015 role in By the Sea. The family-friendly set is filled with kids as Jolie’s brood — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivenne — are all doing their work in a school trailer.

[From People]

Cough cough cough cough cough Brad Pitt cough cough. So Angelina’s six kids are clearly with her in England, and they’ve been with her this whole time. So what was with all of Brad’s drama last week??

Ultimate Photobomb #Maleficent2

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on

Photos courtesy of WENN, Elle’s Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Elle Fanning Instagrams photos of ‘mom’ Angelina Jolie on ‘Maleficent 2′ set”

  1. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:41 am

    This is so cute. I like when Angelina shows her playful side.

    Angelina’s comment sections would be in shambles if she ever did decide to join twitter or any social media page- even if someone else was running it.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      May 30, 2018 at 7:49 am

      I totally agree with that.
      No social media, please. I’ve had a Twitter account for nearly 10 years now and I keep it open only for promotional reasons. If I was as famous as Jolie, I wouldn’t bother to open one.
      Comments directed at her would be in the number of thousands and mostly vitriolic. Heck no.

      About the IG pics, they’re cute and lovely!

      Reply
  2. Sam says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:42 am

    That’s really cute :) And I liked Maleficent, so I’ll definitely watch the sequel.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Aw, that’s sweet.

    Reply
  4. Sullivan says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:52 am

    This is pretty adorable.

    Reply
  5. Maya says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:53 am

    They look so cute together and I cannot wait for the sequel.

    Angelina and the Michelle Freaking Pfieffer is the same movie and potentially against each other is freaking awesome.

    Now Chiwetal is also confirmed as potential love interest for Maleficent.

    So excited beyond words.

    As for Brad’s pr games – the truth will always come out…..

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      May 30, 2018 at 8:34 am

      Ohhh that sounds really good. I’ve never seen these movies, but will do now.

      I love this. AJ gets so much crap from others, this is wonderful. I knew she was a dork. She’s always been. She’s a good egg.

      Reply
      • Joy says:
        May 30, 2018 at 9:03 am

        Angelina is a dork, she’s very cute and it’s always lovely seeing that side of her. There’s a really cute video of her voicing Tigress for one of the Kung fu panda films and she’s adorable. I’m excited about Maleficent, great cast and it’s great we fans get to see her acting after so long.

        I’m with @Aiobhan above, her comments section would be a mess, so no thanks to social media as a fan and I’m sure she’s well aware. She’s said she isn’t very savvy about such things, when talking about her phone and how she uses it if i’m remembering correctly? I can’t imagine what it’s like being famous on SM, especially when there’s so much vitriol out there directed at you. But cute pics and hope Elle and Joachim keep us updated on IG occasionally.

  6. Goats on the Roof says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Tiny sunglasses are not cute on anyone.

    Reply
  7. smcollins says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Cute pics. If anyone is capable of bringing out someone’s lighter, goofier side it’s that big ray of sunshine Elle Fanning.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Those are some great shots! They’re both so funny (and I kind of love their choices in sunglasses, even if I wouldn’t wear those myself).

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      May 30, 2018 at 8:56 am

      Don’t think I’ve seen Angie wearing small shades recently. Me thinks they are Elle’s and she asked Angie to wear them for some goofy fun or they swapped shades for fun. Angie seems to prefer big shades and aviators. Anyway cute pictures.

      Reply
  9. Roxie says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Love the photos, they are beyond adorable! Hope Elle posts more

    Reply
  10. Millenial says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:44 am

    The Brad stuff is interesting. I was under the impression they had joint physical custody, or at least frequent visitations if not equal 50/50… guess not (and if not, why not, after this much time has passed…). I don’t think she’d be allowed to have all six of them there if he had any court-ordered physical custody arrangements. So that’s very….interesting. Maybe someone with more legal knowledge can explain.

    Reply
  11. BJ says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Last week I said the kids were already in England because I saw pics of Shiloh and Pax at Legoland so I was confused about the Brad post.If he didn’t want her to take kids to England,he should have filed papers with the court BEFORE they went to England.Unless a tabloid just made up the story.IDK

    Reply
  12. Ai says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:54 am

    The children are old enough to voice who they want to stay with. I believe the Judge or authorities working on this case are going with what is best for the children and taking this into consideration. As much as the media and other ppl. try to make this Angelina vs Brad, it is more Brad and the children. I do believe Brad messed-up with his children. Rebuilding trust and relationship will take time, therapy and his doing what is best for his kids; not himself. It is this last bit… the children are old enough to see his media plays…surely he has to know how it comes across…

    Reply
  13. Jhg says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Flop

    Reply
  14. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 30, 2018 at 9:01 am

    From what others have posted, they have joint custody in terms of decision-making, but not joint physical custody. The children live with her full-time and he has visits, which may or may not be supervised at this point.

    Reply
  15. Jana says:
    May 30, 2018 at 9:03 am

    It smiles?

    Reply
  16. Patty says:
    May 30, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I can’t wait to begrudgingly watch this on an airplane

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment