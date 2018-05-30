Elle Fanning Instagrams photos of ‘mom’ Angelina Jolie on ‘Maleficent 2′ set

Angelina Jolie is in England right now, working on Maleficent 2. Her costar for this film (and the first one) is Elle Fanning, a certified Millennial who enjoys social media and all of those Millennial things. I get the feeling that Angelina doesn’t really “get” all of that, but it’s my dream that Elle Fanning somehow convinces Angelina to get a Twitter and Instagram account and Elle teaches Jolie how to use them. I would love to see Jolie tweet out some sh-t on a regular basis, come on! But in the meantime, we just have to make do with some Jolie “guest appearances” on Elle’s Instagram.
Elle posted these two IGs on Tuesday, obviously near their set trailers. How funny is Angelina?? I mean, full Maleficent makeup, wearing THE HORNS, but pairing the horns with a tiny pair of sunglasses and a white robe. And the peace sign, OMG. Angelina might be… uncool. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but is it true? Angelina also posed behind Elle with her horns in another cute IG. They’re adorable. Remember, Angelina once said that the first time she met Elle, Elle jumped on her and hugged her and squeezed her and “it was like being attacked by a thousand cute, gorgeous bunnies.” They have a really sweet vibe together – I’m not saying mother/daughter, but definitely big sister/little sister. Elle needs to tell her big sis that she’s a massive dork.
Meanwhile, in People Magazine’s write-up of these IGs, they mention this:
Jolie’s return to the live-action Disney villainess marks her first onscreen appearance since her 2015 role in By the Sea. The family-friendly set is filled with kids as Jolie’s brood — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivenne — are all doing their work in a school trailer.
Cough cough cough cough cough Brad Pitt cough cough. So Angelina’s six kids are clearly with her in England, and they’ve been with her this whole time. So what was with all of Brad’s drama last week??
Photos courtesy of WENN, Elle’s Instagram.
This is so cute. I like when Angelina shows her playful side.
Angelina’s comment sections would be in shambles if she ever did decide to join twitter or any social media page- even if someone else was running it.
I totally agree with that.
No social media, please. I’ve had a Twitter account for nearly 10 years now and I keep it open only for promotional reasons. If I was as famous as Jolie, I wouldn’t bother to open one.
Comments directed at her would be in the number of thousands and mostly vitriolic. Heck no.
About the IG pics, they’re cute and lovely!
That’s really cute And I liked Maleficent, so I’ll definitely watch the sequel.
Aw, that’s sweet.
This is pretty adorable.
+1
+2
They look so cute together and I cannot wait for the sequel.
Angelina and the Michelle Freaking Pfieffer is the same movie and potentially against each other is freaking awesome.
Now Chiwetal is also confirmed as potential love interest for Maleficent.
So excited beyond words.
As for Brad’s pr games – the truth will always come out…..
Ohhh that sounds really good. I’ve never seen these movies, but will do now.
I love this. AJ gets so much crap from others, this is wonderful. I knew she was a dork. She’s always been. She’s a good egg.
Angelina is a dork, she’s very cute and it’s always lovely seeing that side of her. There’s a really cute video of her voicing Tigress for one of the Kung fu panda films and she’s adorable. I’m excited about Maleficent, great cast and it’s great we fans get to see her acting after so long.
I’m with @Aiobhan above, her comments section would be a mess, so no thanks to social media as a fan and I’m sure she’s well aware. She’s said she isn’t very savvy about such things, when talking about her phone and how she uses it if i’m remembering correctly? I can’t imagine what it’s like being famous on SM, especially when there’s so much vitriol out there directed at you. But cute pics and hope Elle and Joachim keep us updated on IG occasionally.
Tiny sunglasses are not cute on anyone.
Cute pics. If anyone is capable of bringing out someone’s lighter, goofier side it’s that big ray of sunshine Elle Fanning.
+1 They seem genuinely fond of each other, which is sweet.
Those are some great shots! They’re both so funny (and I kind of love their choices in sunglasses, even if I wouldn’t wear those myself).
Don’t think I’ve seen Angie wearing small shades recently. Me thinks they are Elle’s and she asked Angie to wear them for some goofy fun or they swapped shades for fun. Angie seems to prefer big shades and aviators. Anyway cute pictures.
Love the photos, they are beyond adorable! Hope Elle posts more
The Brad stuff is interesting. I was under the impression they had joint physical custody, or at least frequent visitations if not equal 50/50… guess not (and if not, why not, after this much time has passed…). I don’t think she’d be allowed to have all six of them there if he had any court-ordered physical custody arrangements. So that’s very….interesting. Maybe someone with more legal knowledge can explain.
Last week I said the kids were already in England because I saw pics of Shiloh and Pax at Legoland so I was confused about the Brad post.If he didn’t want her to take kids to England,he should have filed papers with the court BEFORE they went to England.Unless a tabloid just made up the story.IDK
The children are old enough to voice who they want to stay with. I believe the Judge or authorities working on this case are going with what is best for the children and taking this into consideration. As much as the media and other ppl. try to make this Angelina vs Brad, it is more Brad and the children. I do believe Brad messed-up with his children. Rebuilding trust and relationship will take time, therapy and his doing what is best for his kids; not himself. It is this last bit… the children are old enough to see his media plays…surely he has to know how it comes across…
Flop
From what others have posted, they have joint custody in terms of decision-making, but not joint physical custody. The children live with her full-time and he has visits, which may or may not be supervised at this point.
It smiles?
Lol
I can’t wait to begrudgingly watch this on an airplane
