People: Duchess Meghan ‘is not going to want to be a quiet princess’

I’m enjoying this new-shiny-penny vibe we have with the Duchess of Sussex. Maybe in a few years, we’ll look back on this moment and laugh at how gullible we were to really and truly believe that Meghan would hit the ground running and really work, work, work. I still believe that we should give Meg the same kind of “grace period” or period of adjustment that we gave to the Duchess of Cambridge – it was about a year into the Cambridge marriage where people really began to question if Kate was actually going to do much of anything in her role, and six years later, people are still asking those questions. But Meghan is truly keen! Hopefully. From People Magazine:
With the royal wedding behind her, Meghan is now ready for the real work to begin.
“She’s not going to want to be a quiet princess and simply open hospitals or cut ribbons,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
Meghan will likely focus on issues concerning “young women and teenage girls. She is familiarizing herself with the landscape in this country,” says Lorraine Heggessey, chief executive officer of the Royal Foundation, which oversees the charitable efforts of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and now Meghan. “She’s meeting groups and wants to do that privately so she can get to know people.”
Adds Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin: “There is a lot of work ahead of her, and it takes a really strong person to fill those shoes. This is now a huge platform for Meghan to really get into the activism that she wants to do. She’s really stoked about taking on the role and trying to make change happen.”
“She’s not going to want to be a quiet princess and simply open hospitals or cut ribbons.” What bugs me about that is that’s what “sources” said about Kate too, that she would be transformative, that she would break the royal mold and do things her own way. And look how that turned out. It also bugs me because… opening hospitals and cutting ribbons are a big part of being royal. That’s a good chunk of “royal work,” and that’s the part of royal work that William and Kate have historically eschewed as well. I mean… I’m still giving Meghan the grace period to adjust and figure it out, but this People story concerns me for a few reasons.
Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I love Meghan but these headlines are starting to become…a bit much.
Yeah, it’s important to control your narrative but don’t make people tired of you before you even start.
And don’t put something down to make the thing you want to do seem better and more important. Just focus on positivity rather than personal showboating. Those ribbon cuttings may be important to the people attending them. Why put them down?
The press is doing Meghan no favors by setting lofty expectations this early in her entry into the royal family. While I think she will out work Kate (not saying much) she’s being set up to disappoint. The barrage of articles proclaiming Meghan’s keenness remind me of the Clooney PR machine selling Amal as a special unicorn.
Same here, Lorelei. Next up will be that she’s discovered Atlantis, followed by manning a one-woman mission to Mars (where she’ll find a source of water, natch) and so on. I mean, I’m sure she’ll be productive and work hard but enough with the halo-fitting, already.
Also, as Natalie S said, don’t put down ribbon cuttings and hospital openings; they’re just as important, if in a different way.
I think Meghan will work a lot because she’s used to doing it. Meantime she’s listed in the 25 women shaping 2018 list from British Vogue. She’s the only royal in the list.
Im waiting with held breath for her to cure cancer and abolish poverty.
Or, for these kissass sources to remove their lips from her butthole long enough to take a small breath.
While EII is alive she will be restricted to what Buckingham Palace requires of her. Thus, the appointment of EII’s former staff member. Upon EII’s death, Charles could give her some leeway as long as he is overshadowed.
“changing the world.” oh for pete’s sake. Poor Meghan. What buildup! It does remind me of Kate – she was going to change the monarchy!! She was the next Diana!!!! (and she did change things in some ways, notably skipping Christmas at Sandringham and not doing that many appearances…..but those aren’t necessarily good things. Well Sandringham might be. I don’t really care about that one.)
ANYWAY.
I think Meghan is going to follow Charles and Camilla’s lead here. I don’t follow them that intensely (I follow the younger ones more) but I still think they do a good mix of overseas travel, ribbon cutting and hospital opening, AND are active in causes that you can tell mean a lot to them. They do the more boring things that are the bread and butter of the royal family while combining those things with events that are more directly related to their interests. I think Meghan is going to be similar. Some events she will do just because, and some events she will do because she wants to.
Kate’s issue became that she wasn’t going to be that involved in too many things because EVERYTHING had to mean something deeply to her, and EVERY cause has to be near and dear to her heart, so she was going to be picky about it. (at least that’s one of the theories of hard core Kate fans.) But to many, that just seemed a cover to not work (I would be in that latter group.)
I don’t think Meghan is going to do that.
I think it was the official plan and not just speculation that Kate would only pick only a few, and that was after a year of research, so that she could really commit and yeah, that did not happen. I remember that because I totally fell for it and thought that could be a smart approach.
Yeah I agree that I think that was the official plan (to still work hard but focus on select charities and causes), but I think Kate viewed it differently, lol.
These headlines are ridiculous. Meghan is not going to make the royals “woke” or less racist. She’s also not going to transform much. She’s going to largely fall in line.
Do I think she will be as lazy as Kate? No. But the idea that she’s going to be some super transformative presence is laughable.
I agree. I think people are projecting way too much of what they wish would happen on to her shoulders. And they’re all going to be mighty disappointed when it doesn’t actually go that way. As long as QEII is alive, she’s going to do what she’s told.
Quite. People need to stop placing these ridiculous expectations on her. She’ll do whatever’s required of her and, because she’s clearly up for the job, will in time make her own mark with the causes she champions, just as other royals before her have done with their chosen causes. But that’s it. She is not the messiah.
Agree with you. Unlike Kate, Meghan had a work ethic before joining the royals so that is a positive. However she will be constrained by the same protocols and rules as the other “working” royals.
Cutting ribbons and visiting hospitals are basic royal events but they are able to/can do more than that – like setup The Princes’s Trust, DoE Award Scheme, Invictus Games etc… The can make their own events/opportunities but yeah I agree these stories are getting irritating, the press are setting things up for a ‘Duchess off’ – its not going to end well.
I believe she’ll be different based on her bio on the RF website. I hope she really does use her platform for worthwhile causes, like speaking out about human trafficking or being a patron of organizations that teach girls competitive work skills, etc. That is all possible, so why not?
Yes. I think the difference between her and Kate is that Meghan has a long time established interest in public service/charity work, and really seems to find it meaningful, and enjoys being in the public eye. Kate did not and does not and does not.
Well, she is not going to be a princess to begin with….
Sorry, I’ve always been irritated with people mixing up their titles
She is thirty-six. Harry is dying to have kids allegedly. The first order of business will be to have babies.
Here is to hope they have twins. Cross fingers.
I am hoping for identical baby girl twins just like I had.
How cute would that be right?
But I believe they could have twins boy/girl cause she might get a treatment to increase fertility or IVF.
Meghan will be vocal if the royal PTB allow her to be, but if they want her to STFU, then she will STFU. Meghan allowed herself to be directed, controlled and/or stifled when she was a royal girlfriend in her quest to become a royal duchess, of course she is going to fall in line now that she actually is a royal duchess.
@aaa, they stop her alright, just before she gave an interview to Vanity Fair.
The latest I read, was the firm muffled Doria, so she can’t talk about her daughter, without their permission.
Meghan will never be a Kate.
While Meghan will not be able to change much but at least she will change things a little.
I can image 30 years from now we will look back and laugh at how big of a deal this was.
Eh, I believe that she will be very involved simply because of her background. She’s worked and always has. It’s hard to not work if you’re so used to it. Waity on the other hand, never wanted to work and never really had to. So, having her do even the simplest of things, like give a short two minute speech, or work once or twice or three times a week is asking too much. Plus, she’s Harry’s wife and Charles’ favorite DIL, I doubt either of them will let her become another Kate Dolittle.
and some of those things that have become such big deals when Kate does them – like give a short speech – will be very par for the course for Meghan, IMO. She is going to approach the role and the workload very differently than Kate did.
Is there a chance that Meghan is responsible for these ill turn water into wine stories?
They should be able to do both. They can still pursue their personal causes as well as open hospitals, cut ribbons and unveil plaque.
The problem with the younger royals is that they don’t want to do as much work as the other royals. They look for excuses to ditch standard royal duties by focusing on just their pet projects. It’s pure laziness and I hope Meghan does not fall into this trap.
I think the difference is that Meghan has a history of working and Kate didn’t when she married. The idea of Meghan committing to causes and working doesn’t contradict the way she’s been in her life up to this point. I don’t think she’s a miracle worker, but she doesn’t need to be. She needs to do her prep, show up and be interested. It really isn’t a high bar, but it’s been painted as a mountainous one over the past seven years.
And Kate got a three year grace period from me where I defended her before I realised that it was a pattern! Such a disappointment.
