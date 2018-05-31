Brody Jenner is hurt by Caitlyn, Kylie and Kendall snubbing his wedding

I feel like I should start this post by announcing Brody Jenner is getting married! I had no idea. He and fianceé Kaitlynn Carter have been together for four years and engaged for two. They haven’t announced the actual wedding date but apparently, it will be any day now. The wedding will take place in the same place where they got engaged, Nihi Sumba, Indonesia and OMG does it look beautiful. Unfortunately, only a handful of Brody’s side will see all that beauty first hand. Both People and TMZ have confirmed that Caitlyn, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who were all invited, are not going.
Caitlyn Jenner will not be among the guests at her son Brody‘s wedding, PEOPLE confirms.
Brody, 34, is set to tie the knot with his longtime fiancée Kaitlynn Carterin Nihi, Sumba Island, any day now, but according to a source close to the family, Caitlyn, 68, “has work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn’t be changed in the end.”
Other prominent family members that won’t be attending the nuptials? Brody’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 22 and 20, respectively, whom he’s grown estranged from in recent years.
“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them,” Brody recently told PEOPLE. “They never even RSVP’d, I don’t think.”
“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”
TMZ goes into detail about a rift between Brody and Caitlyn that goes back to when she married Kris Jenner. Brody puts all the blame on Kris for “putting up a wall” between Caitlyn and her non-Kardashian kids. It’s all very strange. Caitlyn did attend Kaitlynn’s (I know, right?) bridal shower and spoke glowingly of the bride. The article said Caitlyn plans to throw the couple a big post-wedding party. But what could Caitlyn possibly have lined up that’s so lucrative she can’t get away for the weekend to watch her son get married?
As for Kylie and Kendall, I am less surprised there, especially if Brody has made it clear he blames Kris for everything. Not to mention they were the only sisters he invited. I get they are his half-sisters and Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are his former step-sisters, but they tend to do things as a pack. The mere exclusion of their sisters was enough to cause them to toss the invite in the trash. Plus, Brody admitted he didn’t know about Kylie’s pregnancy nor has he met her daughter Stormi so this probably wasn’t a surprise to him either. Yes, it was bad form to not even RSVP but then again, so is bringing all of this up in the press.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
I know he’s just as douchey as any other reality star – but I always found him super good looking.
I think he’s the hottest guy in the Kardashian /Jenner family. Super hot!
He’s very, very handsome.
I agree. his fiancee is also a super cute looking girl. Just beautiful.
Other than that, I know nothing about Brody besides his name.
I think it’s worse that Caitlyn isn’t attending – there’s nothing at work more important than seeing your kid get married. And it’s not like Caitlyn has regular job like us peasants where she’s at risk of getting fired.
Kyle and Kendall… well, I’m sure the falling out was for a reason. Who knows what it is though.
Man, Caitlyn is really a terrible person. I can’t believe she wouldn’t shown in favor of a business opportunity when Brody participated in her boring ass show.
It always bothered me how much attention she got when there are so many other women who have gone on the same journey without the ridiculous amount of privilege, abhorrent politics, and long history of being a deadbeat dad.
I read Linda Thompson’s book (it was $1.99 on iTunes, so wth) and she did all the work raising her sons. David Foster was surprisingly responsible as a stepfather. Bruce was just MIA.
The Kardashian – Jenner family is a mess…
Didn’t Brody complained he didn’t get a plsu one invite to kim’s wedding?
He should have invited Kim as she invited him to her wedding…
Wishing them all the best.
But man, this family confuses the sh!t out of me. It took me a while to figure out he was Caitlyn’s son from her Bruce times. For some reason, my mind confused Caitlyn and Kris and went: “Wait, he’s Kris’s son, and is a Jenner, but not a full brother of Kendall or stepbrother of Kim… What?”
Nothing to see here, move along…
“ work commitments” ?
Sounds more like Caitlyn is being the self absorbed and not involved parent she has always been. How sad
Nah, destination weddings follow different rules of thumb. Even Father of the Groom gets a pass if it’s a destination wedding.
If you have a destination wedding, you will very likely have many fewer guests who can attend than if you have a wedding in your town.
That’s part of the deal with destination weddings. But geez, RSVP!
Both my daughters had destination weddings (Mackinac Island, Jackson Hole). They were lovely weddings, not everyone could attend, and bride and groom were okay with that.
One of my friends got married at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Such a beautiful spot, and a fun trip!
I’ve never been to Jackson Hole, but my sister honeymooned there, and the pictures were gorgeous. Your daughters have good taste!
These are very wealthy people.. I am sure they could of attended. Kylie just promoted via Instagram …. and his Dad is retired.
My sister had a destination wedding. Our parents still put aside the time and money to see her married. No real excuse there, honestly, at least where Caitlyn is concerned. They’ve got the money.
He is HOT…. that’s all
lol who is Caitlin trying to kid? Bridal showers are the worst, Bachelor parties are way better. So are bachelorette parties.
Doesn’t Brody know he was just a prop for their show several years ago. Better off without all of them. He certainly is handsome. Shame
IKR? He thinks he’s still important in the Kardashians’ world. No excuse for Caitlin though. Watch, she’ll be seen golfing or something instead of going to his son’s wedding. SMH
This was his wake-up call about the amount his half-sisters and dad care about him. They dont. He will be happier without them in his future life with his lovely wife.
I’m in Indonesia at the moment. I’ve never been to Sumba, but it strikes me as a pretty full-on destination wedding location…firstly, there’s malaria, so probably the guests would have to take anti-malarials, and secondly, it is a long flight even from the west coast of the USA. It would probably take a full day of travel (at least). You’d probably want to clear 4 days in your schedule for it, and you’d be crazy jet-lagged. I mean, they can’t have been hoping for a massive attendance…
I wonder if they chose that place because of surfing, I follow various surfers on ig and I often see him with them. Betet Merta (surfer from Bali) posted some photos with him a few days ago
Brody is thirsty AF and his sisters are his boy conduit to relevance.
Also if it was Kris keeping his father from him – what’s the excuse now? I reckon Caitlyn is, and always has been, a shitty parent – regardless of who she is/was married to.
Brody was actually famous way before the Kardashians I guess he didn’t manage to capitalise as much but I guess the men never can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure but he was a secondary character on a reality show 15 years ago – he is totally irrelevant now – but apparently rly desperate for attention as ever.
Anyone else remember Princes of Malibu? This guy has been trying to make a name for ages, but never quite made it past ‘xyz’s love interest’ or ‘xyz’s friend’
Does “work commitments” mean a papped run to Starbucks? Caitlyn is in the Daily Mail almost daily on a coffee run.
his fiancee is very pretty also it looks natural! Caitlin should attend. It’s so rude for his sisters not to send regrets. it leaves the bride hanging.
Kaitlynn sort of reminds me of his mother. That’s all I have. It’s difficult sometimes to adhere to the standards and tone set by most of the commenters herein who invariably take the high road.
I am just wondering if there is an issue for a transgender person traveling to Indonesia and maybe that’s why she’s not going? I know the government there is prettt strict and right wing. However with this family I would assume if that’s the case they would be all over that so that may not be the case
So did Caitlyn choose that name when Brody was dating Kaitlynn? That is messed up!
I was thinking the same thing. The irony of it all!
Yes. She said she really liked the name.
I’m confused. Is Cassandra not invited?
Maybe Caitlin’s 21 year old “friend” didn’t get an invite so she’s decided not to go. You know the one she is papped constantly with getting coffee.
Caitlyn has always been a self centered parent, doing what she pleases, when she pleases and without regard for her children. She basically abandoned her three sons and daughters when she became part of the Kardashian machine, so this wedding snub is not a shock by any means. Brody has always been the one son who has held her accountable for her actions and called her on her bullshit.
Caitlyn and Kaitlyn?! Imagine always being “the other C/Kaitlyn Jenner”?
